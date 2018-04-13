Saturday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 11 2 .846 —

Toronto 9 5 .643 2½

New York 6 7 .462 5

Baltimore 5 9 .357 6½

Tampa Bay 3 10 .231 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 4 .636 —

Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½

Chicago 4 8 .333 3½

Detroit 4 8 .333 3½

Kansas City 3 8 .273 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 11 3 .786 —

Houston 9 4 .692 1½

Seattle 6 4 .600 3

Oakland 5 8 .385 5½

Texas 4 10 .286 7

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Detroit 6

Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 8, Cleveland 4

Texas at Houston, late

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, late

Oakland at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Velazquez 1-0), 1:05

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 1:10

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 2:10

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Houston (Morton 2-0), 4:05

Toronto (Garcia 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-1), 4:10

Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10

L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 2-0), 7:15

Oakland (Graveman 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10

Texas at Houston, 8:08

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 11 1 .917 —

Atlanta 8 5 .615 3½

Philadelphia 7 5 .583 4

Washington 6 8 .429 6

Miami 4 9 .308 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 9 4 .692 —

Milwaukee 7 7 .500 2½

St. Louis 7 7 .500 2½

Chicago 6 7 .462 3

Cincinnati 2 11 .154 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 9 3 .750 —

Colorado 8 7 .533 2½

San Francisco 6 6 .500 3

Los Angeles 4 7 .364 4½

San Diego 4 10 .286 6

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 5, Washington 1

San Francisco 7, San Diego 0

Friday’s Results

Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 2, Washington 1

Miami 7, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Milwaukee 5

Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

San Francisco at San Diego, late

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 1-2) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 1:05

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-0), 1:10

Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 1-1), 2:20

Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10

Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-0) at Miami (Richards 0-1), 7:10

San Francisco (Holland 0-2) at San Diego (Richard 1-1), 8:40

Arizona (Walker 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-0), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10

Colorado at Washington, 1:35

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10

Friday’s Boxscores

Cardinals 5, Reds 3

St. Louis Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

De.Fwlr rf 5 1 2 1 Hmilton cf 2 1 1 0

Pham cf 4 1 2 0 Peraza ss 3 0 0 0

M.Crpnt 3b 4 1 1 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 1

Ozuna lf 5 1 2 1 Gennett 2b 4 1 1 0

Mrtinez 1b 4 0 2 0 Msoraco c 4 1 2 2

Y.Mlina c 4 1 2 3 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0

DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Ervin rf 3 0 0 0

Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 Pnnngtn 3b 2 0 0 0

Weaver p 3 0 0 0 Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0

Bowman p 0 0 0 0 Blndino ph-3b 2 0 1 0

Lyons p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 1 0 0 0

Leone p 0 0 0 0 Gsselin 3b 2 0 0 0

Munoz ph 1 0 1 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0

B.Nrris p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 38 5 13 5 Totals 32 3 7 3

St. Louis 010″004″000 — 5

Cincinnati 000″000″210 — 3

E–Pennington 2 (2). DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B–M.Carpenter (2), Munoz (1). HR–De.Fowler (2), Y.Molina (5), Mesoraco (1). SB–Pham (3). CS–Martinez (1). S–Peraza (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Weaver (W,2-0) 6 4 2 2 1 7

Bowman H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2

Lyons H,3 2/3 1 1 1 1 1

Leone H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Norris (S,2-2) 1 1 0 0 1 3

Cincinnati

Mahle (L,1-2) 5 1/3 9 5 5 0 5

Quackenbush 1 2/3 3 0 0 0 1

Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2

Peralta 1 1 0 0 2 1

Weaver pitched to 2 batters in the 7th Umpires–Home, Angel Hernandez. First, Todd Tichenor. Second, Alan Porter. Third, Bill Miller. T–3:05. A–19,561 (42,319).

Blue Jays 8, Indians 4

Toronto Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Grndrsn dh 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 2 3 1

Pearce ph-dh 2 2 1 2 Kipnis 2b 5 0 1 1

T.Hrnnd lf 5 0 2 2 Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 0

Smoak 1b 4 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1

Solarte 3b 4 1 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0

R.Mrtin c 4 0 0 0 Naquin rf 4 0 2 1

Pillar cf 4 1 2 1 Gomes c 3 0 1 0

A.Diaz ss 4 2 2 3 Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0

Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 R.Davis lf 4 1 1 0

D.Trvis 2b 3 1 0 0

Ngoepe 2b 0 0 0 0

Totals 36 8 7 8 Totals 37 4 12 4

Toronto 000″400″103 — 8

Cleveland 220″000″000 — 4

E–Lindor (2), Gomes (1). DP–Toronto 1. LOB–Toronto 5, Cleveland 8. 2B–Pearce (2), T.Hernandez 2 (2), Pillar (3), Lindor 2 (5), Kipnis (4). HR–A.Diaz (4). SB–T.Hernandez (1), A.Diaz (1), Grichuk (1), R.Davis (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

Stroman 5 9 4 4 2 5

Barnes (W,1-0) 1 2 0 0 0 2

Clippard H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tepera H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1

Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cleveland

Clevinger 4 3 4 4 2 5

Otero 2 0 0 0 0 2

McAllister (L,0-2) 1/3 0 1 0 1 0

Miller 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Belisle 1 1/3 3 3 3 0 1

Olson 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Belisle (Travis). Umpires–Home, Gerry Davis. First, Mark Carlson. Second, Brian Knight. Third, Jeremie Rehak. T–3:12. A–25,592 (35,225).

Yankees 8, Tigers 6

New York Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Gardner lf 4 2 2 1 Martin cf 4 0 0 0

Judge rf 4 1 1 1 Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0

Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 1 1 1

Grgrius ss 3 0 0 1 M.Cbrra 1b 5 1 2 0

G.Sanch c 5 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 2 0

A.Hicks cf 3 2 2 3 V.Mrtin dh 4 1 2 1

N.Wlker 1b 5 0 0 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 1 0 0

Andujar 3b 4 2 2 0 J.McCnn c 3 1 2 3

Wade 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Jones lf 4 0 0 0

Trreyes 2b-3b 4 0 3 1 J.Iglss ss 4 0 2 1

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 0

Totals 38 8 11 7 Totals 38 6 12 6

New York 020″031″020 — 8

Detroit 000″010″230 — 6

E–D.Machado (3), Gardner (1). LOB–New York 9, Detroit 6. 2B–Gardner (3), G.Sanchez (4), Andujar (1), V.Martinez 2 (4), J.Iglesias (2). 3B–Andujar (1). HR–A.Hicks 2 (2), Candelario (1), J.McCann (1). SB–Judge (2). SF–Gregorius (3), J.McCann (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Montgomery (W,1-0) 6 5 3 3 0 4

Robertson 1 2 0 0 0 1

Betances 2/3 5 3 3 0 2

Green H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Chapman (S,2-2) 1 0 0 0 0 3

Detroit

Fiers (L,1-1) 5 2/3 8 6 5 1 4

Farmer 1 1/3 1 0 0 2 4

Wilson 1/3 2 2 2 1 0

VerHagen 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0

J.Montgomery pitched to 2 batters in the 7th HBP–by Wilson (Gardner). Umpires–Home, Fieldin Cubreth. First, CB Bucknor. Second, Brian O’Nora. Third, Chad Whitson. T–3:28. A–21,363 (41,297).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Mauer, Minnesota, .412; Cano, Seattle, .406; Bogaerts, Boston, .368; Betts, Boston, .360; Ramirez, Boston, .357; Simmons, Los Angeles, .356; Altuve, Houston, .353; Chapman, Oakland, .347; Judge, New York, .347; Moustakas, Kansas City, .341.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Gardner, New York, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; Dozier, Minnesota, 12; Judge, New York, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 11; Gregorius, New York, 11; Smoak, Toronto, 11; Upton, Los Angeles, 11.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 12; Ramirez, Boston, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Martinez, Boston, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; 9 tied at 10.

HITS–Simmons, Los Angeles, 21; Altuve, Houston, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Andrus, Texas, 17; Chapman, Oakland, 17; Judge, New York, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Pujols, Los Angeles, 17; 2 tied at 16.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; DMachado, Detroit, 7; Gregorius, New York, 6; Beltre, Texas, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Escobar, Minnesota, 5; Lindor, Cleveland, 5; Nunez, Boston, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 5.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 21 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Chapman, Oakland, 4; Diaz, Toronto, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; 20 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 6; Gordon, Seattle, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Davis, Cleveland, 4; Gentry, Baltimore, 3; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Ramirez, Boston, 3; 12 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Porcello, Boston, 3-0; 13 tied at 2.

ERA–Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Cole, Houston, 0.64; Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Kennedy, Kansas City, 1.00; Sale, Boston, 1.06; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.35; Boyd, Detroit, 1.39; Verlander, Houston, 1.45; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.57.

STRIKEOUTS–Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Bundy, Baltimore, 25; Berrios, Minnesota, 24; Hamels, Texas, 23; Happ, Toronto, 23; McCullers, Houston, 23; Sale, Boston, 23; Verlander, Houston, 23; Archer, Tampa Bay, 22; Cole, Houston, 22.

National League

BATTING–Grandal, Los Angeles, .375; Martinez, St. Louis, .375; Posey, San Francisco, .375; Flaherty, Atlanta, .366; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .356; Cabrera, New York, .347; Moran, Pittsburgh, .343; Swanson, Atlanta, .340; Bryant, Chicago, .333; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .333.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Harper, Washington, 13; Pham, St. Louis, 13; Cabrera, New York, 12; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 11; 4 tied at 10.

RBI–Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 14; Harper, Washington, 13; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; Tucker, Atlanta, 12; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 11; Cespedes, New York, 11; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Molina, St. Louis, 11; Baez, Chicago, 10.

HITS–LeMahieu, Colorado, 20; Ozuna, St. Louis, 19; Dietrich, Miami, 18; Martinez, St. Louis, 18; Pirela, San Diego, 18; Albies, Atlanta, 17; Bryant, Chicago, 17; Cabrera, New York, 17; Hosmer, San Diego, 17; Swanson, Atlanta, 17.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Freeman, Atlanta, 6; Kendrick, Washington, 6; Swanson, Atlanta, 6; 7 tied at 5.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Baez, Chicago, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 4; LeMahieu, Colorado, 4; 12 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 5; Cain, Milwaukee, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Inciarte, Atlanta, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; Taylor, Washington, 4; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 3; Pham, St. Louis, 3; 14 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Williams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 21 tied at 2.

ERA–Godley, Arizona, 0.64; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.69; Scherzer, Washington, 0.90; Garcia, Miami, 1.13; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1.26; Sanchez, Atlanta, 1.29; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.56; Lucchesi, San Diego, 1.72; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90; Nola, Philadelphia, 1.96.

STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 29; Scherzer, Washington, 27; Ray, Arizona, 23; Syndergaard, New York, 22; Strasburg, Washington, 21; Gonzalez, Washington, 20; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 19; Martinez, St. Louis, 19; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 19; Smith, Miami, 19.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Saturday’s GAMES

San Antonio at Golden State, 3 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Milwaukee at Boston, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday,’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 20

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 21

Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 22

Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 23

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

Thursday, April 26

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBA

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBA

x-Golden State at San Antonio, TBA

x-Portland at New Orleans, TBA

Friday, April 27

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

x-Cleveland at Indiana, TBA

x-Houston at Minnesota, TBA

x-Oklahoma City at Utah, TBA

Saturday, April 28

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Sunday, April 29

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0, Pittsburgh leads series 1-0

Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2, Winnipeg leads series 1-0

Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0, Vegas leads series 1-0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Boston 5, Toronto 1, Boston leads series 1-0

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2, Tampa Bay leads series 1-0

Columbus 4, Washington 3, OT, Columbus leads series 1-0

Nashville 5, Colorado 2, Nashville leads series 1-0

San Jose 3, Anaheim 0, San Jose leads series 1-0

Friday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1

Los Angeles at Vegas, late

Saturday’s GAMES

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAmES

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 20

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Saturday, April 21

x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA

Sunday, April 22

x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA

x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA

x-An++San Jose, TBA

Monday, April 23

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Washington at Columbus, TBA

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA

Tuesday, April 24

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 0 1 16 14 4

Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6

New England 3 1 1 10 10 5

Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6

Orlando City 3 2 1 10 11 10

New York 2 2 0 6 10 5

Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9

Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 3 6

Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8

Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4

D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 4 1 1 13 12 9

Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9

LA Galaxy 2 2 1 7 7 8

Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14

Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10

Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9

FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3

Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5

Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6

San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8

Portland 0 3 2 2 6 12

Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

New York City FC 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Friday’s Results

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, late

Saturday, April 14

Montreal at New York, 1

Toronto FC at Colorado, 3

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30

Columbus at D.C. United, 7

FC Dallas at New England, 7:30

Houston at San Jose, 10:30

Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30

Sunday, April 15

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6

Friday, April 20

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9

Saturday, April 21

Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 1

Toronto FC at Houston, 3

Chicago at New York, 3:30

New England at Columbus, 7:30

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9

Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sunday, April 22

Minnesota United at Seattle, 4

New York City FC at Portland, 6

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Sprint Cup

Food City 500

Lineup

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 128.822 mph.

2. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 128.804.

3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 128.262.

4. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 128.253.

5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 128.185.

6. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 128.048.

7. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 127.980.

8. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 127.835.

9. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 127.673.

10. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 127.571.

11. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 127.470.

12. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 126.628.

13. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 127.317.

14. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 127.191.

15. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 127.115.

16. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 127.031.

17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 126.972.

18. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 126.771.

19. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 126.704.

20. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 126.420.

21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 126.395.

22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 126.270.

23. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 126.204.

24. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 125.535.

25. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 125.773.

26. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 125.765.

27. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 125.248.

28. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 124.938.

29. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 124.922.

30. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 124.735.

31. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 124.517.

32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 123.978.

33. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 123.802.

34. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 121.790.

35. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 121.389.

36. (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 121.366.

37. (51) Harrison Rhodes, Chevy, 118.058.

38. (66) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 114.658.

39. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 0.000.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage

Second Round

Bryson DeChambeau 68-64 — 132 -10

Si Woo Kim 68-65 — 133 -9

Ian Poulter 69-64 — 133 -9

Chesson Hadley 66-68 — 134 -8

Brandt Snedeker 70-64 — 134 -8

Rory Sabbatini 64-70 — 134 -8

Luke List 70-64 — 134 -8

Danny Lee 69-66 — 135 -7

C.T. Pan 70-65 — 135 -7

Billy Horschel 66-69 — 135 -7

Charles Howell III 68-67 — 135 -7

Bill Haas 69-66 — 135 -7

Scott Piercy 71-65 — 136 -6

Xander Schauffele 68-68 — 136 -6

Cameron Smith 68-68 — 136 -6

Brice Garnett 68-68 — 136 -6

Whee Kim 68-68 — 136 -6

Martin Laird 67-69 — 136 -6

Matt Kuchar 66-70 — 136 -6

Satoshi Kodaira 73-63 — 136 -6

Tom Hoge 70-67 — 137 -5

Andrew Landry 69-68 — 137 -5

Brian Stuard 69-68 — 137 -5

Kevin Kisner 69-68 — 137 -5

Webb Simpson 69-68 — 137 -5

Ryan Moore 69-69 — 138 -4

Ted Potter, Jr. 72-66 — 138 -4

Emiliano Grillo 72-66 — 138 -4

Ryan Palmer 73-65 — 138 -4

Brian Harman 70-68 — 138 -4

Dustin Johnson 69-69 — 138 -4

Peter Malnati 68-70 — 138 -4

Bud Cauley 71-68 — 139 -3

Matt Every 73-66 — 139 -3

Lucas Glover 74-65 — 139 -3

Michael Thompson 74-65 — 139 -3

Patrick Cantlay 67-72 — 139 -3

K.J. Choi 69-70 — 139 -3

Fabian Gomez 68-71 — 139 -3

Austin Cook 71-68 — 139 -3

Beau Hossler 70-69 — 139 -3

Dylan Frittelli 72-68 — 140 -2

Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-71 — 140 -2

Kevin Streelman 70-70 — 140 -2

Harris English 67-73 — 140 -2

Byeong Hun An 73-67 — 140 -2

John Huh 66-74 — 140 -2

Zach Johnson 70-70 — 140 -2

Stewart Cink 70-70 — 140 -2

Jonas Blixt 67-73 — 140 -2

Jim Furyk 70-70 — 140 -2

Wesley Bryan 69-71 — 140 -2

Chris Kirk 70-70 — 140 -2

Nick Watney 68-72 — 140 -2

William McGirt 71-70 — 141 -1

Charley Hoffman 72-69 — 141 -1

J.J. Henry 72-69 — 141 -1

Michael Kim 76-66 — 142 E

Ben Martin 74-68 — 142 E

Rod Pampling 72-70 — 142 E

Russell Knox 70-72 — 142 E

Martin Kaymer 69-73 — 142 E

PGA Champions Tour

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

By The Associated Press

First Round

Jay Haas 32-33 — 65 -7

Steve Flesch 33-33 — 66 -6

Bernhard Langer 36-31 — 67 -5

Scott Parel 35-33 — 68 -4

Gene Sauers 33-35 — 68 -4

Wes Short, Jr. 34-35 — 69 -3

Tommy Armour III 36-33 — 69 -3

Tom Byrum 34-35 — 69 -3

Tim Petrovic 34-35 — 69 -3

Kevin Sutherland 32-37 — 69 -3

Jose Maria Olazabal 37-32 — 69 -3

Sandy Lyle 36-33 — 69 -3

Jeff Sluman 37-33 — 70 -2

Billy Mayfair 38-32 — 70 -2

Rod Spittle 33-37 — 70 -2

Mark O’Meara 36-34 — 70 -2

Joe Durant 33-37 — 70 -2

Jesper Parnevik 37-33 — 70 -2

Russ Cochran 36-35 — 71 -1

Mike Goodes 36-35 — 71 -1

Michael Bradley 36-35 — 71 -1

Jay Don Blake 37-34 — 71 -1

Gary Hallberg 34-37 — 71 -1

Stephen Ames 32-39 — 71 -1

Scott McCarron 36-35 — 71 -1

Jerry Kelly 35-36 — 71 -1

David Frost 37-34 — 71 -1

Esteban Toledo 35-36 — 71 -1

Doug Garwood 34-37 — 71 -1

Carlos Franco 36-35 — 71 -1

Dan Forsman 36-36 — 72 E

Scott Dunlap 38-34 — 72 E

Olin Browne 36-36 — 72 E

Steve Jones 36-36 — 72 E

Vijay Singh 33-39 — 72 E

Miguel Angel Jimenez 37-35 — 72 E

Marco Dawson 38-34 — 72 E

Fran Quinn 35-37 — 72 E

Clark Dennis 35-37 — 72 E

David McKenzie 35-37 — 72 E

Joey Sindelar 36-37 — 73 +1

Mark Brooks 35-38 — 73 +1

Lee Janzen 36-37 — 73 +1

Kirk Triplett 37-36 — 73 +1

Michael Allen 39-34 — 73 +1

Ken Tanigawa 39-34 — 73 +1

LPGA Tour

Lotte Championship

Second Round

Brooke M. Henderson 68-66 — 134 -10

Mo Martin 69-67 — 136 -8

Shanshan Feng 67-69 — 136 -8

Lindy Duncan 70-68 — 138 -6

Pernilla Lindberg 70-68 — 138 -6

Inbee Park 69-69 — 138 -6

Mariajo Uribe 72-68 — 140 -4

Moriya Jutanugarn 72-68 — 140 -4

Lizette Salas 69-71 — 140 -4

Daniela Iacobelli 73-68 — 141 -3

Nasa Hataoka 72-69 — 141 -3

Ji Hyun Kim 71-70 — 141 -3

Eun-Hee Ji 69-72 — 141 -3

Haeji Kang 68-73 — 141 -3

Christina Kim 74-68 — 142 -2

Ariya Jutanugarn 73-69 — 142 -2

Martina Edberg 68-74 — 142 -2

Cydney Clanton 74-69 — 143 -1

Sei Young Kim 74-69 — 143 -1

Jennifer Song 74-69 — 143 -1

Aditi Ashok 73-70 — 143 -1

Camilla Lennarth 73-70 — 143 -1

Allison Emrey 71-72 — 143 -1

Azahara Munoz 74-70 — 144 E

Angel Yin 74-70 — 144 E

Jenny Shin 73-71 — 144 E

Brittany Marchand 72-72 — 144 E

Hannah Green 72-72 — 144 E

Ryann O’Toole 72-72 — 144 E

So Yeon Ryu 72-72 — 144 E

Lauren Kim 77-68 — 145 +1

Dori Carter 75-70 — 145 +1

Maria Torres 75-70 — 145 +1

Angela Stanford 75-70 — 145 +1

Celine Boutier 74-71 — 145 +1

Peiyun Chien 74-71 — 145 +1

Hyo Joo Kim 74-71 — 145 +1

Chella Choi 73-72 — 145 +1

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 73-72 — 145 +1

Michelle Wie 72-73 — 145 +1

Alexandra Newell 72-73 — 145 +1

Ayako Uehara 71-74 — 145 +1

Kris Tamulis 71-74 — 145 +1

Kim Kaufman 70-75 — 145 +1

Minjee Lee 70-75 — 145 +1

Julieta Granada 69-76 — 145 +1

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended San Diego RHP Luis Perdomo five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch at Colorado Arenado and then fighting during an April 11 game. Suspended Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for charging the mound and then fighting. Suspended Colorado OF Gerardo Parra four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for fighting during the incident. Suspended San Diego LHP Buddy Baumann one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for fighting during the incident. Fined San Diego C A.J. Ellis and INF Freddy Galvis, and Colorado RHP German Marquez undisclosed amounts for their actions during the incident.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent 3B Gio Urshela on a rehab assignment to Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Yuli Gurriel from the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Felix Pena to Salt Lake (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed SS Elvis Andrus on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 12. Recalled 1B Ronald Guzman from Round Rock (PCL). Agreed to terms with RHP Yovani Gallardo on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled OF Teoscar Hernandez from Buffalo (IL). Sent CF Dalton Pompey on a rehab assignment to Dunedin (FSL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Dylan Floro from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Louisville. Designated RHP Ariel Hernandez for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 12. Transferred C Travis d’Arnaud to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of C Jose Lobaton from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled OF Brandon Nimmo from Las Vegas. Optioned RHP Jacob Rhame to Las Vegas.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Kyle Crick and selected the contract of RHP Richard Rodriguez from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Clay Holmes and LHP Josh Smoker to Indianapolis.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Washington G Jodie Meeks 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Ipamorelin and Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Fired coach Steve Clifford.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Suspended television play-by-play man Brian Davis for Game 1 of the playoff series against Utah for a comment he made about star Russell Westbrook during Oklahoma City’s regular-season finale against Memphis.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended QB Mark Sanchez for the first four games of next season for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing substances.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Jarvis Landry to a five-year contract extension. Named Larry Jackson strength and conditioning coach and Dale Jones and Monty Gibson assistant strength and conditioning coaches.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR Dez Bryant.

College

TOLEDO — Announced G Chris Darrington is transferring from Tennessee.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Fostoria at Willard Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Baseball

Hardin Northern at Arlington, DH, 10 a.m.

Hopewell-Loudon at Patrick Henry, 11 a.m.

Riverdale at Sidney Lehman, DH, 11 a.m.

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren (BVC), 7

Margaretta at Mohawk, DH, 11 a.m.

Seneca East at Tiffin Calvert, noon

Elmwood at New Riegel, 1

Van Buren at Bluffton, 1

Liberty-Benton at Lima Central Catholic, 2

McComb at Kalida, 2

Prep Softball

Van Buren at Miller City, 11 a.m.

North Baltimore at Ridgemont, DH, 11 a.m.

Old Fort at Elmwood, 11 a.m.

Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian, DH, 11 a.m.

Margaretta at Mohawk, DH, 11 a.m.

Seneca East at Tiffin Calvert, noon

Prep Track

Lakota, Elmwood, Leipsic, Kalida & Van Buren at Patrick Henry Joe Tussing Invitational, 9 a.m.

Hopewell-Loudon at Edison Invitational, 10 a.m.

Hardin Northern at Canton GlenOak Invitational, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Pitch, Hit & Run Competition

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for area youth on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m.-noon at The Marathon Diamonds. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 — and can choose to compete in baseball or softball divisions. All participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent/guardian fill out a registration and sign a waiver prior to participating. For more information go to www.pitchhitrun.com, City of Findlay Facebook or call 419-424-7176.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for jv and freshman boys basketball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members are welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Soccer Camp

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Lady Rams soccer camp will be June 11-14. Grades 1-4 will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; grades 5-8 will be 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee of $35 includes T-shirt and a ball. Deadline to guarantee T-shirt/ball is May 18 but registration is open until the camp begins. Contact Patrick Massara at 419-348-0726 or the Upper Sandusky High School office at 419-294-2308.

Comments

comments