Saturday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 11 2 .846 —
Toronto 9 5 .643 2½
New York 6 7 .462 5
Baltimore 5 9 .357 6½
Tampa Bay 3 10 .231 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636 —
Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½
Chicago 4 8 .333 3½
Detroit 4 8 .333 3½
Kansas City 3 8 .273 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 3 .786 —
Houston 9 4 .692 1½
Seattle 6 4 .600 3
Oakland 5 8 .385 5½
Texas 4 10 .286 7
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Cleveland 9, Detroit 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 1
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.
Boston 7, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Detroit 6
Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 8, Cleveland 4
Texas at Houston, late
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, late
Oakland at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Velazquez 1-0), 1:05
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 1:10
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 2:10
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Houston (Morton 2-0), 4:05
Toronto (Garcia 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-1), 4:10
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10
L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 2-0), 7:15
Oakland (Graveman 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:10
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10
Texas at Houston, 8:08
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 11 1 .917 —
Atlanta 8 5 .615 3½
Philadelphia 7 5 .583 4
Washington 6 8 .429 6
Miami 4 9 .308 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 9 4 .692 —
Milwaukee 7 7 .500 2½
St. Louis 7 7 .500 2½
Chicago 6 7 .462 3
Cincinnati 2 11 .154 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 9 3 .750 —
Colorado 8 7 .533 2½
San Francisco 6 6 .500 3
Los Angeles 4 7 .364 4½
San Diego 4 10 .286 6
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 5, Washington 1
San Francisco 7, San Diego 0
Friday’s Results
Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 2, Washington 1
Miami 7, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Milwaukee 5
Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Francisco at San Diego, late
Saturday’s Games
Colorado (Gray 1-2) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 1:05
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-0), 1:10
Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 1-1), 2:20
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-0) at Miami (Richards 0-1), 7:10
San Francisco (Holland 0-2) at San Diego (Richard 1-1), 8:40
Arizona (Walker 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-0), 9:10
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 1:10
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10
Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10
Colorado at Washington, 1:35
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10
Friday’s Boxscores
Cardinals 5, Reds 3
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
De.Fwlr rf 5 1 2 1 Hmilton cf 2 1 1 0
Pham cf 4 1 2 0 Peraza ss 3 0 0 0
M.Crpnt 3b 4 1 1 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 1
Ozuna lf 5 1 2 1 Gennett 2b 4 1 1 0
Mrtinez 1b 4 0 2 0 Msoraco c 4 1 2 2
Y.Mlina c 4 1 2 3 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Ervin rf 3 0 0 0
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 Pnnngtn 3b 2 0 0 0
Weaver p 3 0 0 0 Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 Blndino ph-3b 2 0 1 0
Lyons p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 1 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 Gsselin 3b 2 0 0 0
Munoz ph 1 0 1 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0
B.Nrris p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 5 13 5 Totals 32 3 7 3
St. Louis 010″004″000 — 5
Cincinnati 000″000″210 — 3
E–Pennington 2 (2). DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B–M.Carpenter (2), Munoz (1). HR–De.Fowler (2), Y.Molina (5), Mesoraco (1). SB–Pham (3). CS–Martinez (1). S–Peraza (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Weaver (W,2-0) 6 4 2 2 1 7
Bowman H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Lyons H,3 2/3 1 1 1 1 1
Leone H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Norris (S,2-2) 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cincinnati
Mahle (L,1-2) 5 1/3 9 5 5 0 5
Quackenbush 1 2/3 3 0 0 0 1
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Peralta 1 1 0 0 2 1
Weaver pitched to 2 batters in the 7th Umpires–Home, Angel Hernandez. First, Todd Tichenor. Second, Alan Porter. Third, Bill Miller. T–3:05. A–19,561 (42,319).
Blue Jays 8, Indians 4
Toronto Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn dh 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 2 3 1
Pearce ph-dh 2 2 1 2 Kipnis 2b 5 0 1 1
T.Hrnnd lf 5 0 2 2 Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 0
Smoak 1b 4 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1
Solarte 3b 4 1 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0
R.Mrtin c 4 0 0 0 Naquin rf 4 0 2 1
Pillar cf 4 1 2 1 Gomes c 3 0 1 0
A.Diaz ss 4 2 2 3 Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 R.Davis lf 4 1 1 0
D.Trvis 2b 3 1 0 0
Ngoepe 2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 8 7 8 Totals 37 4 12 4
Toronto 000″400″103 — 8
Cleveland 220″000″000 — 4
E–Lindor (2), Gomes (1). DP–Toronto 1. LOB–Toronto 5, Cleveland 8. 2B–Pearce (2), T.Hernandez 2 (2), Pillar (3), Lindor 2 (5), Kipnis (4). HR–A.Diaz (4). SB–T.Hernandez (1), A.Diaz (1), Grichuk (1), R.Davis (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stroman 5 9 4 4 2 5
Barnes (W,1-0) 1 2 0 0 0 2
Clippard H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Clevinger 4 3 4 4 2 5
Otero 2 0 0 0 0 2
McAllister (L,0-2) 1/3 0 1 0 1 0
Miller 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Belisle 1 1/3 3 3 3 0 1
Olson 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
HBP–by Belisle (Travis). Umpires–Home, Gerry Davis. First, Mark Carlson. Second, Brian Knight. Third, Jeremie Rehak. T–3:12. A–25,592 (35,225).
Yankees 8, Tigers 6
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 4 2 2 1 Martin cf 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0
Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 1 1 1
Grgrius ss 3 0 0 1 M.Cbrra 1b 5 1 2 0
G.Sanch c 5 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 2 0
A.Hicks cf 3 2 2 3 V.Mrtin dh 4 1 2 1
N.Wlker 1b 5 0 0 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Andujar 3b 4 2 2 0 J.McCnn c 3 1 2 3
Wade 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Jones lf 4 0 0 0
Trreyes 2b-3b 4 0 3 1 J.Iglss ss 4 0 2 1
D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 0
Totals 38 8 11 7 Totals 38 6 12 6
New York 020″031″020 — 8
Detroit 000″010″230 — 6
E–D.Machado (3), Gardner (1). LOB–New York 9, Detroit 6. 2B–Gardner (3), G.Sanchez (4), Andujar (1), V.Martinez 2 (4), J.Iglesias (2). 3B–Andujar (1). HR–A.Hicks 2 (2), Candelario (1), J.McCann (1). SB–Judge (2). SF–Gregorius (3), J.McCann (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery (W,1-0) 6 5 3 3 0 4
Robertson 1 2 0 0 0 1
Betances 2/3 5 3 3 0 2
Green H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman (S,2-2) 1 0 0 0 0 3
Detroit
Fiers (L,1-1) 5 2/3 8 6 5 1 4
Farmer 1 1/3 1 0 0 2 4
Wilson 1/3 2 2 2 1 0
VerHagen 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0
J.Montgomery pitched to 2 batters in the 7th HBP–by Wilson (Gardner). Umpires–Home, Fieldin Cubreth. First, CB Bucknor. Second, Brian O’Nora. Third, Chad Whitson. T–3:28. A–21,363 (41,297).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Mauer, Minnesota, .412; Cano, Seattle, .406; Bogaerts, Boston, .368; Betts, Boston, .360; Ramirez, Boston, .357; Simmons, Los Angeles, .356; Altuve, Houston, .353; Chapman, Oakland, .347; Judge, New York, .347; Moustakas, Kansas City, .341.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Gardner, New York, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; Dozier, Minnesota, 12; Judge, New York, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 11; Gregorius, New York, 11; Smoak, Toronto, 11; Upton, Los Angeles, 11.
RBI–Gregorius, New York, 12; Ramirez, Boston, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Martinez, Boston, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; 9 tied at 10.
HITS–Simmons, Los Angeles, 21; Altuve, Houston, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Andrus, Texas, 17; Chapman, Oakland, 17; Judge, New York, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Pujols, Los Angeles, 17; 2 tied at 16.
DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; DMachado, Detroit, 7; Gregorius, New York, 6; Beltre, Texas, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Escobar, Minnesota, 5; Lindor, Cleveland, 5; Nunez, Boston, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 5.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 21 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Chapman, Oakland, 4; Diaz, Toronto, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; 20 tied at 3.
STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 6; Gordon, Seattle, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Davis, Cleveland, 4; Gentry, Baltimore, 3; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Ramirez, Boston, 3; 12 tied at 2.
PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Porcello, Boston, 3-0; 13 tied at 2.
ERA–Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Cole, Houston, 0.64; Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Kennedy, Kansas City, 1.00; Sale, Boston, 1.06; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.35; Boyd, Detroit, 1.39; Verlander, Houston, 1.45; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.57.
STRIKEOUTS–Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Bundy, Baltimore, 25; Berrios, Minnesota, 24; Hamels, Texas, 23; Happ, Toronto, 23; McCullers, Houston, 23; Sale, Boston, 23; Verlander, Houston, 23; Archer, Tampa Bay, 22; Cole, Houston, 22.
National League
BATTING–Grandal, Los Angeles, .375; Martinez, St. Louis, .375; Posey, San Francisco, .375; Flaherty, Atlanta, .366; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .356; Cabrera, New York, .347; Moran, Pittsburgh, .343; Swanson, Atlanta, .340; Bryant, Chicago, .333; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .333.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Harper, Washington, 13; Pham, St. Louis, 13; Cabrera, New York, 12; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 11; 4 tied at 10.
RBI–Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 14; Harper, Washington, 13; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; Tucker, Atlanta, 12; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 11; Cespedes, New York, 11; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Molina, St. Louis, 11; Baez, Chicago, 10.
HITS–LeMahieu, Colorado, 20; Ozuna, St. Louis, 19; Dietrich, Miami, 18; Martinez, St. Louis, 18; Pirela, San Diego, 18; Albies, Atlanta, 17; Bryant, Chicago, 17; Cabrera, New York, 17; Hosmer, San Diego, 17; Swanson, Atlanta, 17.
DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Freeman, Atlanta, 6; Kendrick, Washington, 6; Swanson, Atlanta, 6; 7 tied at 5.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; 22 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Baez, Chicago, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 4; LeMahieu, Colorado, 4; 12 tied at 3.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 5; Cain, Milwaukee, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Inciarte, Atlanta, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; Taylor, Washington, 4; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 3; Pham, St. Louis, 3; 14 tied at 2.
PITCHING–Williams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 21 tied at 2.
ERA–Godley, Arizona, 0.64; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.69; Scherzer, Washington, 0.90; Garcia, Miami, 1.13; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1.26; Sanchez, Atlanta, 1.29; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.56; Lucchesi, San Diego, 1.72; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90; Nola, Philadelphia, 1.96.
STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 29; Scherzer, Washington, 27; Ray, Arizona, 23; Syndergaard, New York, 22; Strasburg, Washington, 21; Gonzalez, Washington, 20; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 19; Martinez, St. Louis, 19; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 19; Smith, Miami, 19.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
Saturday’s GAMES
San Antonio at Golden State, 3 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s GAMES
Milwaukee at Boston, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.
Monday’s GAMES
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday,’s GAMES
Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, April 20
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 21
Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 22
Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, April 23
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 24
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA
x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA
x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA
x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA
Wednesday, April 25
x-Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA
x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA
x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA
Thursday, April 26
x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBA
x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBA
x-Golden State at San Antonio, TBA
x-Portland at New Orleans, TBA
Friday, April 27
x-Toronto at Washington, TBA
x-Cleveland at Indiana, TBA
x-Houston at Minnesota, TBA
x-Oklahoma City at Utah, TBA
Saturday, April 28
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA
x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA
x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA
x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA
Sunday, April 29
x-Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA
x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA
x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0, Pittsburgh leads series 1-0
Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2, Winnipeg leads series 1-0
Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0, Vegas leads series 1-0
Thursday’s RESULTS
Boston 5, Toronto 1, Boston leads series 1-0
Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2, Tampa Bay leads series 1-0
Columbus 4, Washington 3, OT, Columbus leads series 1-0
Nashville 5, Colorado 2, Nashville leads series 1-0
San Jose 3, Anaheim 0, San Jose leads series 1-0
Friday’s RESULTS
Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1
Los Angeles at Vegas, late
Saturday’s GAMES
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Monday’s GAMES
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s GAMES
Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s GAmES
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 20
x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA
x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA
Saturday, April 21
x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-Toronto at Boston, TBA
x-Columbus at Washington, TBA
x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA
Sunday, April 22
x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA
x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA
x-An++San Jose, TBA
Monday, April 23
x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA
x-Boston at Toronto, TBA
x-Washington at Columbus, TBA
x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA
Tuesday, April 24
x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA
Wednesday, April 25
x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA
x-Toronto at Boston, TBA
x-Columbus at Washington, TBA
x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 5 0 1 16 14 4
Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6
New England 3 1 1 10 10 5
Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6
Orlando City 3 2 1 10 11 10
New York 2 2 0 6 10 5
Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9
Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 3 6
Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8
Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4
D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 4 1 1 13 12 9
Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9
LA Galaxy 2 2 1 7 7 8
Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14
Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10
Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9
FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3
Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5
Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6
San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8
Portland 0 3 2 2 6 12
Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
New York City FC 4, Real Salt Lake 0
Friday’s Results
Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 0
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, late
Saturday, April 14
Montreal at New York, 1
Toronto FC at Colorado, 3
LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30
Columbus at D.C. United, 7
FC Dallas at New England, 7:30
Houston at San Jose, 10:30
Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30
Sunday, April 15
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4
New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6
Friday, April 20
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9
Saturday, April 21
Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 1
Toronto FC at Houston, 3
Chicago at New York, 3:30
New England at Columbus, 7:30
San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30
Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9
Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Sunday, April 22
Minnesota United at Seattle, 4
New York City FC at Portland, 6
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Sprint Cup
Food City 500
Lineup
1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 128.822 mph.
2. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 128.804.
3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 128.262.
4. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 128.253.
5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 128.185.
6. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 128.048.
7. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 127.980.
8. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 127.835.
9. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 127.673.
10. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 127.571.
11. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 127.470.
12. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 126.628.
13. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 127.317.
14. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 127.191.
15. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 127.115.
16. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 127.031.
17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 126.972.
18. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 126.771.
19. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 126.704.
20. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 126.420.
21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 126.395.
22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 126.270.
23. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 126.204.
24. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 125.535.
25. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 125.773.
26. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 125.765.
27. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 125.248.
28. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 124.938.
29. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 124.922.
30. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 124.735.
31. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 124.517.
32. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 123.978.
33. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 123.802.
34. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 121.790.
35. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 121.389.
36. (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 121.366.
37. (51) Harrison Rhodes, Chevy, 118.058.
38. (66) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 114.658.
39. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 0.000.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
RBC Heritage
Second Round
Bryson DeChambeau 68-64 — 132 -10
Si Woo Kim 68-65 — 133 -9
Ian Poulter 69-64 — 133 -9
Chesson Hadley 66-68 — 134 -8
Brandt Snedeker 70-64 — 134 -8
Rory Sabbatini 64-70 — 134 -8
Luke List 70-64 — 134 -8
Danny Lee 69-66 — 135 -7
C.T. Pan 70-65 — 135 -7
Billy Horschel 66-69 — 135 -7
Charles Howell III 68-67 — 135 -7
Bill Haas 69-66 — 135 -7
Scott Piercy 71-65 — 136 -6
Xander Schauffele 68-68 — 136 -6
Cameron Smith 68-68 — 136 -6
Brice Garnett 68-68 — 136 -6
Whee Kim 68-68 — 136 -6
Martin Laird 67-69 — 136 -6
Matt Kuchar 66-70 — 136 -6
Satoshi Kodaira 73-63 — 136 -6
Tom Hoge 70-67 — 137 -5
Andrew Landry 69-68 — 137 -5
Brian Stuard 69-68 — 137 -5
Kevin Kisner 69-68 — 137 -5
Webb Simpson 69-68 — 137 -5
Ryan Moore 69-69 — 138 -4
Ted Potter, Jr. 72-66 — 138 -4
Emiliano Grillo 72-66 — 138 -4
Ryan Palmer 73-65 — 138 -4
Brian Harman 70-68 — 138 -4
Dustin Johnson 69-69 — 138 -4
Peter Malnati 68-70 — 138 -4
Bud Cauley 71-68 — 139 -3
Matt Every 73-66 — 139 -3
Lucas Glover 74-65 — 139 -3
Michael Thompson 74-65 — 139 -3
Patrick Cantlay 67-72 — 139 -3
K.J. Choi 69-70 — 139 -3
Fabian Gomez 68-71 — 139 -3
Austin Cook 71-68 — 139 -3
Beau Hossler 70-69 — 139 -3
Dylan Frittelli 72-68 — 140 -2
Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-71 — 140 -2
Kevin Streelman 70-70 — 140 -2
Harris English 67-73 — 140 -2
Byeong Hun An 73-67 — 140 -2
John Huh 66-74 — 140 -2
Zach Johnson 70-70 — 140 -2
Stewart Cink 70-70 — 140 -2
Jonas Blixt 67-73 — 140 -2
Jim Furyk 70-70 — 140 -2
Wesley Bryan 69-71 — 140 -2
Chris Kirk 70-70 — 140 -2
Nick Watney 68-72 — 140 -2
William McGirt 71-70 — 141 -1
Charley Hoffman 72-69 — 141 -1
J.J. Henry 72-69 — 141 -1
Michael Kim 76-66 — 142 E
Ben Martin 74-68 — 142 E
Rod Pampling 72-70 — 142 E
Russell Knox 70-72 — 142 E
Martin Kaymer 69-73 — 142 E
PGA Champions Tour
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
By The Associated Press
First Round
Jay Haas 32-33 — 65 -7
Steve Flesch 33-33 — 66 -6
Bernhard Langer 36-31 — 67 -5
Scott Parel 35-33 — 68 -4
Gene Sauers 33-35 — 68 -4
Wes Short, Jr. 34-35 — 69 -3
Tommy Armour III 36-33 — 69 -3
Tom Byrum 34-35 — 69 -3
Tim Petrovic 34-35 — 69 -3
Kevin Sutherland 32-37 — 69 -3
Jose Maria Olazabal 37-32 — 69 -3
Sandy Lyle 36-33 — 69 -3
Jeff Sluman 37-33 — 70 -2
Billy Mayfair 38-32 — 70 -2
Rod Spittle 33-37 — 70 -2
Mark O’Meara 36-34 — 70 -2
Joe Durant 33-37 — 70 -2
Jesper Parnevik 37-33 — 70 -2
Russ Cochran 36-35 — 71 -1
Mike Goodes 36-35 — 71 -1
Michael Bradley 36-35 — 71 -1
Jay Don Blake 37-34 — 71 -1
Gary Hallberg 34-37 — 71 -1
Stephen Ames 32-39 — 71 -1
Scott McCarron 36-35 — 71 -1
Jerry Kelly 35-36 — 71 -1
David Frost 37-34 — 71 -1
Esteban Toledo 35-36 — 71 -1
Doug Garwood 34-37 — 71 -1
Carlos Franco 36-35 — 71 -1
Dan Forsman 36-36 — 72 E
Scott Dunlap 38-34 — 72 E
Olin Browne 36-36 — 72 E
Steve Jones 36-36 — 72 E
Vijay Singh 33-39 — 72 E
Miguel Angel Jimenez 37-35 — 72 E
Marco Dawson 38-34 — 72 E
Fran Quinn 35-37 — 72 E
Clark Dennis 35-37 — 72 E
David McKenzie 35-37 — 72 E
Joey Sindelar 36-37 — 73 +1
Mark Brooks 35-38 — 73 +1
Lee Janzen 36-37 — 73 +1
Kirk Triplett 37-36 — 73 +1
Michael Allen 39-34 — 73 +1
Ken Tanigawa 39-34 — 73 +1
LPGA Tour
Lotte Championship
Second Round
Brooke M. Henderson 68-66 — 134 -10
Mo Martin 69-67 — 136 -8
Shanshan Feng 67-69 — 136 -8
Lindy Duncan 70-68 — 138 -6
Pernilla Lindberg 70-68 — 138 -6
Inbee Park 69-69 — 138 -6
Mariajo Uribe 72-68 — 140 -4
Moriya Jutanugarn 72-68 — 140 -4
Lizette Salas 69-71 — 140 -4
Daniela Iacobelli 73-68 — 141 -3
Nasa Hataoka 72-69 — 141 -3
Ji Hyun Kim 71-70 — 141 -3
Eun-Hee Ji 69-72 — 141 -3
Haeji Kang 68-73 — 141 -3
Christina Kim 74-68 — 142 -2
Ariya Jutanugarn 73-69 — 142 -2
Martina Edberg 68-74 — 142 -2
Cydney Clanton 74-69 — 143 -1
Sei Young Kim 74-69 — 143 -1
Jennifer Song 74-69 — 143 -1
Aditi Ashok 73-70 — 143 -1
Camilla Lennarth 73-70 — 143 -1
Allison Emrey 71-72 — 143 -1
Azahara Munoz 74-70 — 144 E
Angel Yin 74-70 — 144 E
Jenny Shin 73-71 — 144 E
Brittany Marchand 72-72 — 144 E
Hannah Green 72-72 — 144 E
Ryann O’Toole 72-72 — 144 E
So Yeon Ryu 72-72 — 144 E
Lauren Kim 77-68 — 145 +1
Dori Carter 75-70 — 145 +1
Maria Torres 75-70 — 145 +1
Angela Stanford 75-70 — 145 +1
Celine Boutier 74-71 — 145 +1
Peiyun Chien 74-71 — 145 +1
Hyo Joo Kim 74-71 — 145 +1
Chella Choi 73-72 — 145 +1
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 73-72 — 145 +1
Michelle Wie 72-73 — 145 +1
Alexandra Newell 72-73 — 145 +1
Ayako Uehara 71-74 — 145 +1
Kris Tamulis 71-74 — 145 +1
Kim Kaufman 70-75 — 145 +1
Minjee Lee 70-75 — 145 +1
Julieta Granada 69-76 — 145 +1
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended San Diego RHP Luis Perdomo five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch at Colorado Arenado and then fighting during an April 11 game. Suspended Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for charging the mound and then fighting. Suspended Colorado OF Gerardo Parra four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for fighting during the incident. Suspended San Diego LHP Buddy Baumann one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for fighting during the incident. Fined San Diego C A.J. Ellis and INF Freddy Galvis, and Colorado RHP German Marquez undisclosed amounts for their actions during the incident.
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent 3B Gio Urshela on a rehab assignment to Columbus (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Yuli Gurriel from the 10-day DL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Felix Pena to Salt Lake (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed SS Elvis Andrus on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 12. Recalled 1B Ronald Guzman from Round Rock (PCL). Agreed to terms with RHP Yovani Gallardo on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled OF Teoscar Hernandez from Buffalo (IL). Sent CF Dalton Pompey on a rehab assignment to Dunedin (FSL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Dylan Floro from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Louisville. Designated RHP Ariel Hernandez for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 12. Transferred C Travis d’Arnaud to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of C Jose Lobaton from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled OF Brandon Nimmo from Las Vegas. Optioned RHP Jacob Rhame to Las Vegas.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Kyle Crick and selected the contract of RHP Richard Rodriguez from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Clay Holmes and LHP Josh Smoker to Indianapolis.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Washington G Jodie Meeks 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Ipamorelin and Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Fired coach Steve Clifford.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Suspended television play-by-play man Brian Davis for Game 1 of the playoff series against Utah for a comment he made about star Russell Westbrook during Oklahoma City’s regular-season finale against Memphis.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended QB Mark Sanchez for the first four games of next season for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing substances.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Jarvis Landry to a five-year contract extension. Named Larry Jackson strength and conditioning coach and Dale Jones and Monty Gibson assistant strength and conditioning coaches.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR Dez Bryant.
College
TOLEDO — Announced G Chris Darrington is transferring from Tennessee.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Boys Tennis
Fostoria at Willard Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Baseball
Hardin Northern at Arlington, DH, 10 a.m.
Hopewell-Loudon at Patrick Henry, 11 a.m.
Riverdale at Sidney Lehman, DH, 11 a.m.
Cory-Rawson at Van Buren (BVC), 7
Margaretta at Mohawk, DH, 11 a.m.
Seneca East at Tiffin Calvert, noon
Elmwood at New Riegel, 1
Van Buren at Bluffton, 1
Liberty-Benton at Lima Central Catholic, 2
McComb at Kalida, 2
Prep Softball
Van Buren at Miller City, 11 a.m.
North Baltimore at Ridgemont, DH, 11 a.m.
Old Fort at Elmwood, 11 a.m.
Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian, DH, 11 a.m.
Margaretta at Mohawk, DH, 11 a.m.
Seneca East at Tiffin Calvert, noon
Prep Track
Lakota, Elmwood, Leipsic, Kalida & Van Buren at Patrick Henry Joe Tussing Invitational, 9 a.m.
Hopewell-Loudon at Edison Invitational, 10 a.m.
Hardin Northern at Canton GlenOak Invitational, 10 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
League Seeks Golfers
Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.
Pitch, Hit & Run Competition
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for area youth on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m.-noon at The Marathon Diamonds. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 — and can choose to compete in baseball or softball divisions. All participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent/guardian fill out a registration and sign a waiver prior to participating. For more information go to www.pitchhitrun.com, City of Findlay Facebook or call 419-424-7176.
Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.
St. Joseph Seeks Coaches
FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for jv and freshman boys basketball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.
Golf League Fun Day Set
The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members are welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.
Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Soccer Camp
UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Lady Rams soccer camp will be June 11-14. Grades 1-4 will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; grades 5-8 will be 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee of $35 includes T-shirt and a ball. Deadline to guarantee T-shirt/ball is May 18 but registration is open until the camp begins. Contact Patrick Massara at 419-348-0726 or the Upper Sandusky High School office at 419-294-2308.