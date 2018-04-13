Prep softball: Elmwood breaks out the big bats vs. Liberty Center

BLOOMDALE — Six players tallied multi-hit games for unbeaten Elmwood, five drove in at least two runs and the Royals trounced Liberty Center 19-9 in nonleague softball action on Friday.

Leading the charge for Elmwood, which remains perfect at 9-0 overall, was Kayala Minich who roped three doubles with a game-high four RBIs. Allison Drees wasn’t far behind with a single, two doubles and three RBIs. Madison Hoiles (1B, 2B) also drove in three runs and Mattison Hillard (2-1B, 2B) had two RBIs for an Elmwood offense that racked up 18 hits and scored 13 runs in the first three innings.

Riley Miller and Megan Skeens paced Liberty Center (2-2) each notching a single, double and four RBIs.

Liberty Center 001 440 — 9 12 4

Elmwood 355 006 — 19 18 1

WP — Benschoter. LP — M. Weaver. top hitters: (LC) Miller & Skeens 2-1B, 4 RBI; Carter 2-1B, RBI; H. Jeffers 1B, 2B. (Elm) Minich 3-2B, 4 RBI; Drees 1B, 2-2B, 3 RBI; Hillard 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Hoiles 1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Hall 2-2B, 2 RBI; Benschoter 2-2B.

records: Liberty Center 2-2, Elmwood 9-0.

LEIPSIC 20

VANLUE 3

VANLUE — Leipsic put 11 runs on the board before Vanlue got to bat and led 17-0 before the Wildcats got on the board in rolling to a 20-3 Blanchard Valley Conference win.

Heather Lammers drove in four runs and winning pitcher Summer Steingass knocked in three. Lammers, Courtney Amrine and Bailee Sickmiller all had two hits for the Vikings (4-2, 3-1 BVC).

Emma Franks drove in all three runs for Vanlue (2-8, 1-3 BVC).

Leipsic (11)61 02 — 20 12 0

Vanlue 003 00 — 3 3 1

WP — Steingass. LP — Clymer. top hitters: (Leip) Lammers 2-1B, 4 RBI; Amrine 2-1B; Sickmiller 2-1B; Steingass 3 RBI. (Van) Franks 3 RBI.

records: Leipsic 4-2 overall, 3-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 2-8, 1-3.

NEW RIEGEL 5

VAN BUREN 2

VAN BUREN — New Riegel scored five early runs and held Van Buren scoreless until the seventh inning in clinging to a 5-2 nonleague softball win.

Freshman Kayleigh Lininger snagged the win for the Blue Jackets (6-5), while Kristin Coleman’s single and double paced the offense. Emily Peters and Kaitlyn Kirian each singled twice and had an RBI.

Olivia Sexton doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Black Knights (5-3).

New Riegel 122 000 0 — 5 8 0

Van Buren 000 000 2 — 2 2 2

WP — K. Lininger. LP — Strapp. top hitters: (NR) Coleman 1B, 2B; Peters & Kirian 2-1B, RBI. (VB) Sexton 2B, 2 RBI.

records: New Riegel 6-5, Van Buren 5-3.

MCCOMB 12

ARCADIA 6

ARCADIA — McComb unleashed a nine-run third-inning to blow the game open and eventually defeat Arcadia 12-6 for a Blanchard Valley Conference victory.

Winning pitcher Shelby Steinbrook laced a two-run homer in the sixth inning and finished with four RBIs as McComb (5-2, 4-0 BVC) remained one of three teams still unbeaten in BVC play. Hannah Schroeder doubled, lined two singles and drove in two runs for the Panthers.

Lanei Rodriguez homered and drove in two runs for Arcadia (3-7, 1-3).

McComb 009 002 1 — 12 10 1

Arcadia 100 210 2 — 6 10 4

WP — Steinbrook. LP — Rodriguez (1-3). top hitters: (McC) Steinbrook 1B, HR, 4 RBI; Schroeder 2B, 2-1B, 2 RBI; Seither 1B, RBI; Hemminger 2B, 1B. (Arc) Rodriguez HR, 2 RBI; McGee 2-1B; Ward 2-1B, RBI; Reinhart 2B, 1B.

records: McComb 5-2 overall, 4-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 3-7, 1-3.

OLD FORT 12

TIFFIN CALVERT 0

TIFFIN — Sarah Hossler engineered a three-hit shutout in leading Old Fort past Tiffin Calvert 12-0 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Hossler did not walk a batter and fanned seven Senecas batters for the Stockaders (6-3 overall, 3-1 SBC River). Savannah McCoy and Laini Gillett each singled and drove in a team-high two runs for Old Fort’s offense, which scored nine runs in the first two innings, and Ashlynn Magers singled twice with an RBI.

Ashlee Shiley, with a pair of singles, led Calvert (1-4, 1-3) with two of its three hits.

Old Fort 540 000 3 — 12 9 0

Tiffin Calvert 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

WP — Hossler. LP — Park. top hitters: (OF) Magers 2-1B, RBI; Black 2-1B; McCoy & Gillett 1B, 2 RBI. (TC) Shiley 2-1B.

records: Old Fort 6-3 overall, 3-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Tiffin Calvert 1-4, 1-3.

Comments

comments