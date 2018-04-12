Prep roundup: Elmwood edges New Riegel, 5-3
NEW RIEGEL — Allison Drees and Madison Hoiles accounted for five of Elmwood’s nine hits and the unbeaten Royals posted a 5-3 nonconference softball victory over New Riegel Thursday.
Drees doubled and had a pair of singles, while Hoiles doubled and singled as Elmwood (8-0) rally from a 3-0 deficit after four innings.
Brianna Gillig and Kayleigh Lininger singled and had an RBI for New Riegel (5-6).
Elmwood 000 020 3 — 5 9 1 New Riegel 002 100 0 — 3 5 1
WP — Lyons. LP — J. Lininger. top hitters: (Elm) Drees 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Hoiles 2B, 1B. (NR) Gillig & K. Lininger 1B, RBI.
records: Elmwood 8-0, New Riegel 5-6.
SENECA EAST 13
FOSTORIA 3
ATTICA — Seneca East put up six runs in the second inning and went on to paste Fostoria High School 13-3 in five innings on Thursday in nonconference softball.
Lauren Sauers pitched a three-hitter, homered and singled for the Tigers (5-3), who also got a home run and a single from Bailey Hamilton.
Losing pitcher Alex Talley’s home run and singles by Kaybriauna Kleinmark and Tyriana Settles accounted for the the Lady Red’s hits as they dropped to 2-5.
Fostoria 012 00 — 3 3 2 Seneca East 063 3x — 13 7 3
WP — Sauers. LP — A. Talley. top hitters: (Fos) A. Talley HR; (SE) Sauers HR, 1B; Hamilton HR, 1B.
records: Fostoria 2-5; Seneca East 5-3.
HOPEWELL-LOUDON 16
WOODMORE 6
BASCOM — Macey Malagon went 4 for 4, drove in three runs and earned the win in the circle in leading Hopewell-Loudon past Woodmore 16-6 across five innings in a nonleague game on Thursday.
Malagon, who roped three doubles, allowed three earned runs in the comeplete-game win for the Chieftains (7-1).
Kyleigh Krupp added to H-L’s offense with two singles, a double and three RBIs and Hailey Coppus homered and drove in three runs.
Sydni Buhrow singled, homered and drove in two runs to lead Woodmore (3-5).
Woodmore 300 21 — 6 4 4
Hopewell-Loudon 255 13 — 16 19 5
WP — Malagon. LP — Hablitzel. top hitters: (Wood) Hablitzel 2B; Buhrow 1B, HR, 2 RBI. (H-L) Malagon 1B, 3-2B, 3 RBI; Coppus HR, 3 RBI; Krupp 2-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Depinet 2-1B, 2B; Brickner 3-1B.
records: Woodmore 3-5; Hopewell-Loudon 7-1.
ARCADIA 15
UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY 3
ARCADIA — December McGee drove in five runs to support Karly Renz’s two-hit pitching as Arcadia rolled to a 15-3 win over winless Upper Scioto Valley on Thursday in five innings of nonconference softball.
McGee had a triple among her three hits and Danielle Burnett doubled and drove in three runs as the Redskins upped their record to 3-6.
Breanna Hurley had one of the hits and drove in two runs and drove in two runs for the Rams (0-4).
Upper Scioto Valley 012 00 — 3 2 6 Arcadia 555 0x — 15 11 1
WP — Renz (2-3). LP — Ross. top hitters: (USV) Hurley 1B, RBI; (Arc) Noel 3-1B; Renz 1B, RBI; Mundy 1B, RBI; Burnett 2B, 3 RBI; Rodriguez 3B, 1B, RBI; McGee 3B, 2-1B, 5 RBI.
records: Upper Scioto Valley 0-4; Arcadia 3-6.
OLD FORT 18
VANLUE 2
OLD FORT — A day after Vanlue scored 41 runs in a victory over Pandora-Gilboa, the Wildcats went hitless Thursday in suffering an 18-2 five-inning nonconference girls softball loss to Old Fort.
Despite not collecting a hit off winner Savannah McCoy, Vanlue (2-7) took advantage of three errors to score two runs in the first inning.
Laini Gillett and Hanna Bilger each singled twice and had a pair of RBIs for Old Fort (5-3).
Vanlue 200 00 — 2 0 3 Old Fort 161 0x — 18 10 3
WP — McCoy. LP — Clymer. top hitters: (OF) McCoy 2B, 1B, RBI; Gillett & Bilger 2-1B, 2 RBI.
records: Vanlue 2-7, Old Fort 5-3.
Prep Baseball
SENECA EAST 13
FOSTORIA 3
Bo Smith had a home run among his three hits and drove in five runs as Seneca East clubbed Fostoria High School 13-3 on Thursday in six innings of nonconference baseball at Grant Jackson Field.
Spencer Walker singled and knocked in three runs and Tyler Turek fired a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Tigers benefited from eight walks and boosted their record to 6-2.
The Redmen dropped to 1-6 as Dylan Sheets notched all of his team’s hits with singles.
Seneca East 406 012 — 13 10 4 Fostoria 102 000 — 3 3 2
WP — Turek. LP — Fant. top hitters: (SE) Smith HR, 2-1B, 5 RBI; Martin 1B, RBI; Turek 2B, 1B, RBI; Best 2B; Walker 1B, 3 RBI; Siesel 2-1B, RBI; (Fos) Sheets 3-1B.
records: Seneca East 6-2; Fostoria 1-6.
HOPEWELL-LOUDON 17
WOODMORE 14
BASCOM — Zach Kreais and Ethan Oswalt combined for six hits ans seven RBIs as Hopewell-Loudon’s offense edged Woodmore 17-14 in Thursday’s nonleague shootout.
Kreais singled four times with three RBIs to pace the Chieftains (6-4) and Oswalt singled, tripled and drove in a game-high four runs.
Donovan Reyes smacked three doubles and had two RBIs lead the Wildcats (4-3). Mitchell Miller (2-1B, 2B) and Taityn Rollins (2-1B, 2B) each had three hits for Woodmore.
Woodmore 003 281 0 — 14 14 4
Hopewell-Loudon 620 900 x — 17 12 4
WP — Miller. LP — Miller. top hitters: (Wood) Reyes 3-2B, 2 RBI; Miller 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Berkel 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Rollins 2-1B, 2B, RBI. (H-L) Kreais 4-1B, 3 RBI; Oswalt 1B, 3B, 4 RBI; Milligan 1B, 2B, RBI.
records: Woodmore 4-3; Hopewell-Loudon 6-4.