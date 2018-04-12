Prep roundup: Elmwood edges New Riegel, 5-3

NEW RIEGEL — Allison Drees and Madison Hoiles accounted for five of Elmwood’s nine hits and the unbeaten Royals posted a 5-3 nonconference softball victory over New Riegel Thursday.

Drees doubled and had a pair of singles, while Hoiles doubled and singled as Elmwood (8-0) rally from a 3-0 deficit after four innings.

Brianna Gillig and Kayleigh Lininger singled and had an RBI for New Riegel (5-6).

Elmwood 000 020 3 — 5 9 1 New Riegel 002 100 0 — 3 5 1

WP — Lyons. LP — J. Lininger. top hitters: (Elm) Drees 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Hoiles 2B, 1B. (NR) Gillig & K. Lininger 1B, RBI.

records: Elmwood 8-0, New Riegel 5-6.

SENECA EAST 13

FOSTORIA 3

ATTICA — Seneca East put up six runs in the second inning and went on to paste Fostoria High School 13-3 in five innings on Thursday in nonconference softball.

Lauren Sauers pitched a three-hitter, homered and singled for the Tigers (5-3), who also got a home run and a single from Bailey Hamilton.

Losing pitcher Alex Talley’s home run and singles by Kaybriauna Kleinmark and Tyriana Settles accounted for the the Lady Red’s hits as they dropped to 2-5.

Fostoria 012 00 — 3 3 2 Seneca East 063 3x — 13 7 3

WP — Sauers. LP — A. Talley. top hitters: (Fos) A. Talley HR; (SE) Sauers HR, 1B; Hamilton HR, 1B.

records: Fostoria 2-5; Seneca East 5-3.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 16

WOODMORE 6

BASCOM — Macey Malagon went 4 for 4, drove in three runs and earned the win in the circle in leading Hopewell-Loudon past Woodmore 16-6 across five innings in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Malagon, who roped three doubles, allowed three earned runs in the comeplete-game win for the Chieftains (7-1).

Kyleigh Krupp added to H-L’s offense with two singles, a double and three RBIs and Hailey Coppus homered and drove in three runs.

Sydni Buhrow singled, homered and drove in two runs to lead Woodmore (3-5).

Woodmore 300 21 — 6 4 4

Hopewell-Loudon 255 13 — 16 19 5

WP — Malagon. LP — Hablitzel. top hitters: (Wood) Hablitzel 2B; Buhrow 1B, HR, 2 RBI. (H-L) Malagon 1B, 3-2B, 3 RBI; Coppus HR, 3 RBI; Krupp 2-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Depinet 2-1B, 2B; Brickner 3-1B.

records: Woodmore 3-5; Hopewell-Loudon 7-1.

ARCADIA 15

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY 3

ARCADIA — December McGee drove in five runs to support Karly Renz’s two-hit pitching as Arcadia rolled to a 15-3 win over winless Upper Scioto Valley on Thursday in five innings of nonconference softball.

McGee had a triple among her three hits and Danielle Burnett doubled and drove in three runs as the Redskins upped their record to 3-6.

Breanna Hurley had one of the hits and drove in two runs and drove in two runs for the Rams (0-4).

Upper Scioto Valley 012 00 — 3 2 6 Arcadia 555 0x — 15 11 1

WP — Renz (2-3). LP — Ross. top hitters: (USV) Hurley 1B, RBI; (Arc) Noel 3-1B; Renz 1B, RBI; Mundy 1B, RBI; Burnett 2B, 3 RBI; Rodriguez 3B, 1B, RBI; McGee 3B, 2-1B, 5 RBI.

records: Upper Scioto Valley 0-4; Arcadia 3-6.

OLD FORT 18

VANLUE 2

OLD FORT — A day after Vanlue scored 41 runs in a victory over Pandora-Gilboa, the Wildcats went hitless Thursday in suffering an 18-2 five-inning nonconference girls softball loss to Old Fort.

Despite not collecting a hit off winner Savannah McCoy, Vanlue (2-7) took advantage of three errors to score two runs in the first inning.

Laini Gillett and Hanna Bilger each singled twice and had a pair of RBIs for Old Fort (5-3).

Vanlue 200 00 — 2 0 3 Old Fort 161 0x — 18 10 3

WP — McCoy. LP — Clymer. top hitters: (OF) McCoy 2B, 1B, RBI; Gillett & Bilger 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Vanlue 2-7, Old Fort 5-3.

Prep Baseball

SENECA EAST 13

FOSTORIA 3

Bo Smith had a home run among his three hits and drove in five runs as Seneca East clubbed Fostoria High School 13-3 on Thursday in six innings of nonconference baseball at Grant Jackson Field.

Spencer Walker singled and knocked in three runs and Tyler Turek fired a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Tigers benefited from eight walks and boosted their record to 6-2.

The Redmen dropped to 1-6 as Dylan Sheets notched all of his team’s hits with singles.

Seneca East 406 012 — 13 10 4 Fostoria 102 000 — 3 3 2

WP — Turek. LP — Fant. top hitters: (SE) Smith HR, 2-1B, 5 RBI; Martin 1B, RBI; Turek 2B, 1B, RBI; Best 2B; Walker 1B, 3 RBI; Siesel 2-1B, RBI; (Fos) Sheets 3-1B.

records: Seneca East 6-2; Fostoria 1-6.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 17

WOODMORE 14

BASCOM — Zach Kreais and Ethan Oswalt combined for six hits ans seven RBIs as Hopewell-Loudon’s offense edged Woodmore 17-14 in Thursday’s nonleague shootout.

Kreais singled four times with three RBIs to pace the Chieftains (6-4) and Oswalt singled, tripled and drove in a game-high four runs.

Donovan Reyes smacked three doubles and had two RBIs lead the Wildcats (4-3). Mitchell Miller (2-1B, 2B) and Taityn Rollins (2-1B, 2B) each had three hits for Woodmore.

Woodmore 003 281 0 — 14 14 4

Hopewell-Loudon 620 900 x — 17 12 4

WP — Miller. LP — Miller. top hitters: (Wood) Reyes 3-2B, 2 RBI; Miller 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Berkel 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Rollins 2-1B, 2B, RBI. (H-L) Kreais 4-1B, 3 RBI; Oswalt 1B, 3B, 4 RBI; Milligan 1B, 2B, RBI.

records: Woodmore 4-3; Hopewell-Loudon 6-4.

