Prep roundup: Elmwood edges New Riegel, 5-3

Posted On Thu. Apr 12th, 2018
NEW RIEGEL CATCHER Julia Reinhart slaps down the tag to nail Elmwood’s Allison Drees in Thursday’s game at New Riegel. Drees had three hits and an RBI in Elmwood’s 5-3 victory.

NEW RIEGEL — Allison Drees and Madison Hoiles accounted for five of Elmwood’s nine hits and the unbeaten Royals posted a 5-3 nonconference softball victory over New Riegel Thursday.

Drees doubled and had a pair of singles, while Hoiles doubled and singled as Elmwood (8-0) rally from a 3-0 deficit after four innings.

Brianna Gillig and Kayleigh Lininger singled and had an RBI for New Riegel (5-6).

Elmwood 000 020 3 — 5 9 1 New Riegel 002 100 0 — 3 5 1

WP — Lyons. LP — J. Lininger. top hitters: (Elm) Drees 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Hoiles 2B, 1B. (NR) Gillig & K. Lininger 1B, RBI.

records: Elmwood 8-0, New Riegel 5-6.

SENECA EAST 13

FOSTORIA 3

ATTICA — Seneca East put up six runs in the second inning and went on to paste Fostoria High School 13-3 in five innings on Thursday in nonconference softball.

Lauren Sauers pitched a three-hitter, homered and singled for the Tigers (5-3), who also got a home run and a single from Bailey Hamilton.

Losing pitcher Alex Talley’s home run and singles by Kaybriauna Kleinmark and Tyriana Settles accounted for the the Lady Red’s hits as they dropped to 2-5.

Fostoria 012 00 — 3 3 2 Seneca East 063 3x — 13 7 3

WP — Sauers. LP — A. Talley. top hitters: (Fos) A. Talley HR; (SE) Sauers HR, 1B; Hamilton HR, 1B.

records: Fostoria 2-5; Seneca East 5-3.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 16

WOODMORE 6

BASCOM — Macey Malagon went 4 for 4, drove in three runs and earned the win in the circle in leading Hopewell-Loudon past Woodmore 16-6 across five innings in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Malagon, who roped three doubles, allowed three earned runs in the comeplete-game win for the Chieftains (7-1).

Kyleigh Krupp added to H-L’s offense with two singles, a double and three RBIs and Hailey Coppus homered and drove in three runs.

Sydni Buhrow singled, homered and drove in two runs to lead Woodmore (3-5).

Woodmore 300 21 — 6 4 4

Hopewell-Loudon 255 13 — 16 19 5

WP — Malagon. LP — Hablitzel. top hitters: (Wood) Hablitzel 2B; Buhrow 1B, HR, 2 RBI. (H-L) Malagon 1B, 3-2B, 3 RBI; Coppus HR, 3 RBI; Krupp 2-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Depinet 2-1B, 2B; Brickner 3-1B.

records: Woodmore 3-5; Hopewell-Loudon 7-1.

ARCADIA 15

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY 3

ARCADIA — December McGee drove in five runs to support Karly Renz’s two-hit pitching as Arcadia rolled to a 15-3 win over winless Upper Scioto Valley on Thursday in five innings of nonconference softball.

McGee had a triple among her three hits and Danielle Burnett doubled and drove in three runs as the Redskins upped their record to 3-6.

Breanna Hurley had one of the hits and drove in two runs and drove in two runs for the Rams (0-4).

Upper Scioto Valley 012 00 — 3 2 6 Arcadia 555 0x — 15 11 1

WP — Renz (2-3). LP — Ross. top hitters: (USV) Hurley 1B, RBI; (Arc) Noel 3-1B; Renz 1B, RBI; Mundy 1B, RBI; Burnett 2B, 3 RBI; Rodriguez 3B, 1B, RBI; McGee 3B, 2-1B, 5 RBI.

records: Upper Scioto Valley 0-4; Arcadia 3-6.

OLD FORT 18

VANLUE 2

OLD FORT — A day after Vanlue scored 41 runs in a victory over Pandora-Gilboa, the Wildcats went hitless Thursday in suffering an 18-2 five-inning nonconference girls softball loss to Old Fort.

Despite not collecting a hit off winner Savannah McCoy, Vanlue (2-7) took advantage of three errors to score two runs in the first inning.

Laini Gillett and Hanna Bilger each singled twice and had a pair of RBIs for Old Fort (5-3).

Vanlue 200 00 — 2 0 3 Old Fort 161 0x — 18 10 3

WP — McCoy. LP — Clymer. top hitters: (OF) McCoy 2B, 1B, RBI; Gillett & Bilger 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Vanlue 2-7, Old Fort 5-3.

Prep Baseball

SENECA EAST 13

FOSTORIA 3

Bo Smith had a home run among his three hits and drove in five runs as Seneca East clubbed Fostoria High School 13-3 on Thursday in six innings of nonconference baseball at Grant Jackson Field.

Spencer Walker singled and knocked in three runs and Tyler Turek fired a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Tigers benefited from eight walks and boosted their record to 6-2.

The Redmen dropped to 1-6 as Dylan Sheets notched all of his team’s hits with singles.

Seneca East 406 012 — 13 10 4 Fostoria 102 000 — 3 3 2

WP — Turek. LP — Fant. top hitters: (SE) Smith HR, 2-1B, 5 RBI; Martin 1B, RBI; Turek 2B, 1B, RBI; Best 2B; Walker 1B, 3 RBI; Siesel 2-1B, RBI; (Fos) Sheets 3-1B.

records: Seneca East 6-2; Fostoria 1-6.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 17

WOODMORE 14

BASCOM — Zach Kreais and Ethan Oswalt combined for six hits ans seven RBIs as Hopewell-Loudon’s offense edged Woodmore 17-14 in Thursday’s nonleague shootout.

Kreais singled four times with three RBIs to pace the Chieftains (6-4) and Oswalt singled, tripled and drove in a game-high four runs.

Donovan Reyes smacked three doubles and had two RBIs lead the Wildcats (4-3). Mitchell Miller (2-1B, 2B) and Taityn Rollins (2-1B, 2B) each had three hits for Woodmore.

Woodmore 003 281 0 — 14 14 4

Hopewell-Loudon 620 900 x — 17 12 4

WP — Miller. LP — Miller. top hitters: (Wood) Reyes 3-2B, 2 RBI; Miller 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Berkel 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Rollins 2-1B, 2B, RBI. (H-L) Kreais 4-1B, 3 RBI; Oswalt 1B, 3B, 4 RBI; Milligan 1B, 2B, RBI.

records: Woodmore 4-3; Hopewell-Loudon 6-4.

