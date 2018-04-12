Friday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 10 2 .833 —

Toronto 8 5 .615 2½

New York 6 7 .462 4½

Baltimore 5 8 .385 5½

Tampa Bay 3 9 .250 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 4 .636 —

Cleveland 8 5 .615 —

Chicago 4 8 .333 3½

Detroit 4 8 .333 3½

Kansas City 3 8 .273 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 11 3 .786 —

Houston 9 4 .692 1½

Seattle 6 4 .600 3

Oakland 5 8 .385 5½

Texas 4 10 .286 7

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Minnesota 9, Houston 8

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 5, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 7

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Oakland 16, L.A. Dodgers 6

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Tillman 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Fiers 1-0), 7:10

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 7:10

Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 7:10

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10

Texas (Hamels 1-2) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 8:10

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15

Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10

Texas at Houston, 4:05

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:10

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 10 1 .909 —

Atlanta 7 5 .583 3½

Philadelphia 6 5 .545 4

Washington 6 7 .462 5

Miami 3 9 .250 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 9 3 .750 —

Milwaukee 7 6 .538 2½

Chicago 6 6 .500 3

St. Louis 6 7 .462 3½

Cincinnati 2 10 .167 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 9 3 .750 —

Colorado 7 7 .500 3

San Francisco 5 6 .455 3½

Los Angeles 4 7 .364 4½

San Diego 4 9 .308 5½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Atlanta 5, Washington 3, 12 innings

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 4

Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 13, Pittsburgh 5

Oakland 16, L.A. Dodgers 6

Thursday’s Results

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 5, Washington 1

San Francisco at San Diego, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Sanchez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 2:20

St. Louis (Weaver 1-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Washington (Roark 1-0), 7:05

Milwaukee (Davies 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1), 7:10

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 7:10

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0) at Miami (Peters 1-1), 7:10

Arizona (Greinke 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-0), 10:10

San Francisco (Blach 1-1) at San Diego (Ross 1-1), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 1:05

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:10

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10

Thursday’s Boxscores

Indians 9, Tigers 3

Detroit Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 5 2 3 0 Lindor ss 4 3 2 3

Cndlrio 3b 5 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 3 2

M.Cbrra 1b 3 0 1 0 E.Gnzal pr-2b 1 0 0 0

Goodrum pr-1b 1 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 5 1 1 2

Cstllns rf 5 0 2 2 Brntley lf 4 0 2 1

V.Mrtin dh 5 0 1 0 Guyer pr-lf 1 0 0 0

Joh.Hck c 4 1 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0

J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0 R.Davis ph-dh 1 0 1 0

J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 1 R.Perez c 4 1 1 0

Naquin rf 4 2 1 0

Zimmer cf 4 1 3 0

Totals 38 3 9 3 Totals 40 9 15 8

Detroit 001″000″110 — 3

Cleveland 240″300″00x — 9

E–Lindor (1), E.Gonzalez (1), Candelario (3), Joh.Hicks (1), D.Machado (2). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 11, Cleveland 9. 2B–Martin (3), Joh.Hicks (1), D.Machado (7), Lindor (3), Kipnis (3), Brantley (1). HR–Lindor (1), Jose.Ramirez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fulmer (L,1-2) 3 8 9 6 0 2

Bell 4 6 0 0 1 3

Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 0

Cleveland

Bauer (W,1-1) 7 7 2 2 2 7

Goody 1 2 1 1 0 0

Belisle 1 0 0 0 0 0

M.Fulmer pitched to 4 batters in the 4th HBP–by Bauer (Iglesias), by Fulmer (Lindor). Umpires–Home, Manny Gonzalez. First, Jeff Nelson. Second, Laz Diaz. Third, Andy Fletcher. T–2:58. A–12,901 (35,225).

Cardinals 13, Reds 4

St. Louis Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

De.Fwlr rf 5 3 2 1 Hmilton cf 4 2 1 0

Pham cf 4 2 2 1 Peraza ss 5 2 3 0

M.Crpnt 3b 2 1 0 1 Winker lf 4 0 1 1

Pena c 1 0 0 0 Duvall 1b 2 0 0 0

Ozuna lf 6 1 1 1 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

Mrtinez 1b 5 1 4 6 Weiss p 0 0 0 0

Y.Mlina c 5 1 2 2 Pnnngtn 3b-p 1 0 0 0

Mayers p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 2

DeJong ss 5 2 1 1 Ervin rf 4 0 1 0

Wong 2b 3 1 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0

Wacha p 2 0 0 0 Blndino 3b 3 0 0 0

Bader ph 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0

Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 C.Reed p 0 0 0 0

G.Grcia ph-3b 1 1 0 0 Msoraco ph-1b 1 0 0 0

Romano p 2 0 0 0

Brice p 0 0 0 0

Gsselin 1b-3b 2 0 0 0

Totals 39 13 12 13 Totals 34 4 7 3

St. Louis 201″011″701 — 13

Cincinnati 202″000″000 — “4

E–Peraza (2), Ervin (1), Gosselin (1), Ozuna (1). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 7. 2B–Martinez 2 (2), Peraza 2 (3). HR–Ozuna (2), Martinez (3), Y.Molina (4), DeJong (4). SB–Gennett (1). SF–M.Carpenter (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Wacha (W,2-1) 5 5 4 3 3 5

Brebbia H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Mayers (S,1-1) 3 2 0 0 1 2

Cincinnati

Romano 4 1/3 5 4 3 4 4

Brice (L,0-2) 1 1 1 1 0 0

Garrett 2/3 2 0 0 0 1

Weiss 0 2 4 4 2 0

Rainey 1 1 3 3 3 0

Reed 1 0 0 0 0 2

Weiss pitched to 4 batters in the 7th HBP–by Brice (Bader). Umpires–Home, Bill Miller. First, Angel Hernandez. Second, Todd Tichenor. Third, Alan Porter. T–3:32. A–11,128 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Cano, Seattle, .406; Betts, Boston, .405; Mauer, Minnesota, .387; Bogaerts, Boston, .368; Gregorius, New York, .359; Ramirez, Boston, .357; Altuve, Houston, .353; Judge, New York, .348; Chapman, Oakland, .347; Simmons, Los Angeles, .345.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 14; Gardner, New York, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 9 tied at 10.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 12; Ramirez, Boston, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; 9 tied at 10.

HITS–Simmons, Los Angeles, 19; Altuve, Houston, 18; Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Andrus, Texas, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Chapman, Oakland, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Judge, New York, 16; 7 tied at 15.

DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 7; DMachado, Detroit, 7; Betts, Boston, 6; Gregorius, New York, 6; Beltre, Texas, 5; Escobar, Minnesota, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 5; 10 tied at 4.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 21 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 5; Chapman, Oakland, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; 21 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 6; Gordon, Seattle, 5; Davis, Cleveland, 3; Gentry, Baltimore, 3; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Ramirez, Boston, 3; 13 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; 13 tied at 2.

ERA–Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Cole, Houston, 0.64; Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.71; Kennedy, Kansas City, 0.75; Sale, Boston, 1.06; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.35; Boyd, Detroit, 1.39; Verlander, Houston, 1.45.

STRIKEOUTS–Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Bundy, Baltimore, 25; Hamels, Texas, 23; Happ, Toronto, 23; McCullers, Houston, 23; Sale, Boston, 23; Verlander, Houston, 23; Archer, Tampa Bay, 22; Cole, Houston, 22; 2 tied at 21.

National League

BATTING–Posey, San Francisco, .389; Grandal, Los Angeles, .375; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .364; Martinez, St. Louis, .364; LeMahieu, Colorado, .351; Kendrick, Washington, .349; Swanson, Atlanta, .348; Moran, Pittsburgh, .343; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .341; 4 tied at .333.

RUNS–Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 12; Pham, St. Louis, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 11; Baez, Chicago, 10; Cabrera, New York, 10; Eaton, Washington, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10.

RBI–Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 14; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; Harper, Washington, 12; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 11; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Baez, Chicago, 10; Cespedes, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.

HITS–LeMahieu, Colorado, 20; Pirela, San Diego, 18; Hosmer, San Diego, 17; Ozuna, St. Louis, 17; Bryant, Chicago, 16; Dietrich, Miami, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 16; Swanson, Atlanta, 16; 7 tied at 15.

DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Freeman, Atlanta, 6; Kendrick, Washington, 6; 8 tied at 5.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Baez, Chicago, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 4; LeMahieu, Colorado, 4; Molina, St. Louis, 4; 8 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Inciarte, Atlanta, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; Taylor, Washington, 4; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 3; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; 14 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Williams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 19 tied at 2.

ERA–Godley, Arizona, 0.64; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.69; Scherzer, Washington, 0.90; Garcia, Miami, 1.13; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1.26; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.56; Butler, Chicago, 1.64; Lucchesi, San Diego, 1.72; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90; Nola, Philadelphia, 1.96.

STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 29; Scherzer, Washington, 27; Ray, Arizona, 23; Syndergaard, New York, 22; Strasburg, Washington, 21; Gonzalez, Washington, 20; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 19; Martinez, St. Louis, 19; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 19; Smith, Miami, 19.

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Preseason Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 2

Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 1

Aug. 9-13

LA Chargers at Arizona

LA Rams at Baltimore

Carolina at Buffalo

Chicago at Cincinnati

Minnesota at Denver

Tennessee at Green Bay

New Orleans at Jacksonville

Houston at Kansas City

Tampa Bay at Miami

Washington at New England

Cleveland at NY Giants

Atlanta at NY Jets

Detroit at Oakland

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

Dallas at San Francisco

Indianapolis at Seattle

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 16

NY Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 17-19

Kansas City at Atlanta

Miami at Carolina

Buffalo at Cleveland

Cincinnati at Dallas

Chicago at Denver

NY Giants at Detroit

Pittsburgh at Green Bay

San Francisco at Houston

Seattle at LA Chargers

Oakland at LA Rams

Jacksonville at Minnesota

Philadelphia at New England

Arizona at New Orleans

Tampa Bay at Tennessee

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Aug. 24

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS) Saturday Aug. 25

New Orleans at LA Chargers, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Aug. 23-26

New England at Carolina

Kansas City at Chicago

San Francisco at Indianapolis

Atlanta at Jacksonville

Houston at LA Rams

Baltimore at Miami

Seattle at Minnesota

NY Giants at NY Jets

Green Bay at Oakland

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Denver at Washington

Week 4

Thursday, Aug. 30

Denver at Arizona

Miami at Atlanta

Washington at Baltimore

Buffalo at Chicago

Indianapolis at Cincinnati

Cleveland at Detroit

Dallas at Houston

Green Bay at Kansas City

LA Rams at New Orleans

New England at NY Giants

NY Jets at Philadelphia

Carolina at Pittsburgh

LA Chargers at San Francisco

Oakland at Seattle

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay

Minnesota at Tennessee

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

z-Toronto 59 23 .720 —

x-Boston 55 27 .671 4

x-Philadelphia 52 30 .634 7

New York 29 53 .354 30

Brooklyn 28 54 .341 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 44 38 .537 —

x-Washington 43 39 .524 1

Charlotte 36 46 .439 8

Orlando 25 57 .305 19

Atlanta 24 58 .293 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

y-Cleveland 50 32 .610 —

x-Indiana 48 34 .585 2

x-Milwaukee 44 38 .537 6

Detroit 39 43 .476 11

Chicago 27 55 .329 23

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 65 17 .793 —

x-New Orleans 48 34 .585 17

x-San Antonio 47 35 .573 18

Dallas 24 58 .293 41

Memphis 22 60 .268 43

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Portland 49 33 .598 —

x-Utah 48 34 .585 1

x-Oklahoma City 48 34 .585 1

x-Minnesota 47 35 .573 2

Denver 46 36 .561 3

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 58 24 .707 —

L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 16

L.A. Lakers 35 47 .427 23

Sacramento 27 55 .329 31

Phoenix 21 61 .256 37

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Charlotte 119, Indiana 93

Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 113

Washington 113, Boston 101

Phoenix 124, Dallas 97

Utah 119, Golden State 79

Houston 105, L.A. Lakers 99

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 110, Brooklyn 97

Detroit 119, Chicago 87

Miami 116, Toronto 109, OT

Minnesota 112, Denver 106, OT

New Orleans 122, San Antonio 98

New York 110, Cleveland 98

Oklahoma City 137, Memphis 123

Orlando 101, Washington 92

Philadelphia 130, Milwaukee 95

L.A. Lakers 115, L.A. Clippers 100

Portland 102, Utah 93

Sacramento 96, Houston 83

END REGULAR SEASON

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Saturday’s GAMES

San Antonio at Golden State, 3 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Milwaukee at Boston, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 19

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 20

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 21

Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 22

Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 23

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

Thursday, April 26

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBA

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBA

x-Golden State at San Antonio, TBA

x-Portland at New Orleans, TBA

Friday, April 27

x-Toronto at Washington, TBA

x-Cleveland at Indiana, TBA

x-Houston at Minnesota, TBA

x-Oklahoma City at Utah, TBA

Saturday, April 28

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA

x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA

x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA

Sunday, April 29

x-Washington at Toronto, TBA

x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA

x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA

x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0, Pittsburgh leads series 1-0

Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2, Winnipeg leads series 1-0

Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0, Vegas leads series 1-0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2

Boston 5, Toronto 1

Columbus 4, Washington 3

Colorado at Nashville, late

San Jose at Anaheim, late

Friday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAMES

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAMES

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 19

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 20

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Saturday, April 21

x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA

Sunday, April 22

x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA

x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA

x-Anaheim at San Jose, TBA

Monday, April 23

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Washington at Columbus, TBA

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA

Tuesday, April 24

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 5 0 1 16 14 4

Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6

New England 3 1 1 10 10 5

Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6

Orlando City 2 2 1 7 9 10

New York 2 2 0 6 10 5

Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9

Philadelphia 1 1 2 5 3 4

Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8

Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4

D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 4 1 1 13 12 9

Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9

LA Galaxy 2 2 1 7 7 8

Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14

Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10

Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9

FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3

Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5

Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6

San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8

Portland 0 3 2 2 6 12

Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Friday’s results

New England 4, Montreal 0

Saturday’s results

Atlanta United FC 5, Los Angeles FC 0

San Jose 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Chicago 1, Columbus 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1

Sunday’s results

Orlando City 3, Portland 2

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Wednesday’s results

New York City FC 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Friday’s GAMES

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10

Saturday’s GAMES

Montreal at New York, 1

Toronto FC at Colorado, 3

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30

Columbus at D.C. United, 7

FC Dallas at New England, 7:30

Houston at San Jose, 10:30

Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage

First Round

Rory Sabbatini 33-31 — 64 -7

John Huh 30-36 — 66 -5

Billy Horschel 35-31 — 66 -5

Matt Kuchar 32-34 — 66 -5

Chesson Hadley 34-32 — 66 -5

Harris English 34-33 — 67 -4

Martin Laird 33-34 — 67 -4

Patrick Cantlay 33-34 — 67 -4

Jonas Blixt 34-33 — 67 -4

Charles Howell III 36-32 — 68 -3

Fabian Gomez 33-35 — 68 -3

Peter Malnati 33-35 — 68 -3

Bryson DeChambeau 35-33 — 68 -3

Nick Watney 34-34 — 68 -3

Si Woo Kim 34-34 — 68 -3

Xander Schauffele 36-32 — 68 -3

Cameron Smith 35-33 — 68 -3

Brice Garnett 34-34 — 68 -3

Whee Kim 33-35 — 68 -3

K.J. Choi 35-34 — 69 -2

Bill Haas 35-34 — 69 -2

Kevin Kisner 34-35 — 69 -2

Dustin Johnson 35-34 — 69 -2

Wesley Bryan 37-32 — 69 -2

Webb Simpson 32-37 — 69 -2

John Senden 35-34 — 69 -2

Andrew Landry 34-35 — 69 -2

Brian Stuard 36-33 — 69 -2

Ryan Moore 34-35 — 69 -2

Martin Kaymer 36-33 — 69 -2

Ian Poulter 36-33 — 69 -2

Matthew Fitzpatrick 36-33 — 69 -2

Danny Lee 35-34 — 69 -2

C.T. Pan 33-37 — 70 -1

Scott Brown 37-33 — 70 -1

Luke List 33-37 — 70 -1

Dominic Bozzelli 35-35 — 70 -1

Brian Harman 35-35 — 70 -1

Zach Johnson 37-33 — 70 -1

Stewart Cink 34-36 — 70 -1

Jim Furyk 34-36 — 70 -1

Chris Kirk 38-32 — 70 -1

Beau Hossler 35-35 — 70 -1

Sam Saunders 33-37 — 70 -1

Tom Hoge 37-33 — 70 -1

Russell Knox 35-35 — 70 -1

Brandt Snedeker 34-36 — 70 -1

Kevin Streelman 34-36 — 70 -1

Keith Mitchell 34-37 — 71 E

Jonathan Byrd 36-35 — 71 E

Richy Werenski 36-35 — 71 E

Ryan Armour 35-36 — 71 E

Jason Dufner 34-37 — 71 E

Austin Cook 36-35 — 71 E

Sam Ryder 39-32 — 71 E

David Lingmerth 35-36 — 71 E

J.J. Spaun 34-37 — 71 E

Jason Kokrak 34-37 — 71 E

Philip Knowles 35-36 — 71 E

Sean O’Hair 36-35 — 71 E

Scott Piercy 35-36 — 71 E

Bud Cauley 37-34 — 71 E

Patton Kizzire 35-36 — 71 E

William McGirt 36-35 — 71 E

Brian Gay 36-35 — 71 E

Kelly Kraft 37-34 — 71 E

Doc Redman 36-35 — 71 E

Kevin Tway 34-37 — 71 E

Marc Leishman 33-39 — 72 +1

D.A. Points 35-37 — 72 +1

Harold Varner III 35-37 — 72 +1

J.J. Henry 36-36 — 72 +1

Colt Knost 35-37 — 72 +1

Dylan Frittelli 37-35 — 72 +1

Mackenzie Hughes 37-35 — 72 +1

Rod Pampling 38-34 — 72 +1

Charley Hoffman 37-35 — 72 +1

Ted Potter, Jr. 35-37 — 72 +1

Emiliano Grillo 36-36 — 72 +1

Anirban Lahiri 37-35 — 72 +1

Robert Garrigus 35-37 — 72 +1

Geoff Ogilvy 36-37 — 73 +2

Byeong Hun An 36-37 — 73 +2

Francesco Molinari 36-37 — 73 +2

Chris Stroud 37-36 — 73 +2

Graeme McDowell 37-36 — 73 +2

Kevin Chappell 33-40 — 73 +2

Nick Taylor 36-37 — 73 +2

Satoshi Kodaira 39-34 — 73 +2

Robert Streb 37-36 — 73 +2

Ollie Schniederjans 37-36 — 73 +2

Matt Every 37-36 — 73 +2

Davis Love III 38-35 — 73 +2

Aaron Baddeley 37-36 — 73 +2

Ryan Palmer 37-36 — 73 +2

Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-37 — 73 +2

Corey Conners 39-35 — 74 +3

Ryan Blaum 37-37 — 74 +3

Kevin Na 39-35 — 74 +3

Sung Kang 34-40 — 74 +3

Ben Martin 39-35 — 74 +3

Steve Marino 36-38 — 74 +3

Blayne Barber 37-37 — 74 +3

Grayson Murray 39-35 — 74 +3

Lucas Glover 38-36 — 74 +3

Billy Hurley III 37-37 — 74 +3

Bob Estes 38-36 — 74 +3

Michael Thompson 37-37 — 74 +3

Scott Stallings 39-35 — 74 +3

Carl Pettersson 35-40 — 75 +4

Hudson Swafford 39-36 — 75 +4

Cody Gribble 39-36 — 75 +4

Martin Flores 36-39 — 75 +4

Paul Casey 38-37 — 75 +4

James Hahn 40-35 — 75 +4

Vaughn Taylor 38-37 — 75 +4

Tyrrell Hatton 35-40 — 75 +4

Michael Kim 39-37 — 76 +5

Brandon Harkins 39-37 — 76 +5

Luke Donald 38-38 — 76 +5

Greg Chalmers 38-38 — 76 +5

Jeff Maggert 41-35 — 76 +5

Chad Campbell 41-35 — 76 +5

Ross Fisher 37-40 — 77 +6

Glen Day 38-39 — 77 +6

Dru Love 36-41 — 77 +6

Jon Curran 37-41 — 78 +7

Charl Schwartzel 41-38 — 79 +8

Chris Couch 38-41 — 79 +8

Steve Scott 38-42 — 80 +9

David Hearn 39-42 — 81 +10

Derek Fathauer 42-39 — 81 +10

LPGA Tour

Lotte Championship

First Round

a-denotes amateur

Shanshan Feng 33-34 — 67 -5

Martina Edberg 33-35 — 68 -4

Brooke M. Henderson 33-35 — 68 -4

Haeji Kang 33-35 — 68 -4

Mo Martin 33-36 — 69 -3

Inbee Park 36-33 — 69 -3

Julieta Granada 36-33 — 69 -3

Alena Sharp 34-35 — 69 -3

Eun-Hee Ji 33-36 — 69 -3

Lizette Salas 34-35 — 69 -3

Lindy Duncan 38-32 — 70 -2

Pernilla Lindberg 33-37 — 70 -2

Kim Kaufman 34-36 — 70 -2

Minjee Lee 35-35 — 70 -2

Allison Emrey 35-36 — 71 -1

Ji Hyun Kim 35-36 — 71 -1

Ayako Uehara 35-36 — 71 -1

Kris Tamulis 35-36 — 71 -1

Benyapa Niphatsophon 36-35 — 71 -1

Cristie Kerr 34-37 — 71 -1

Madelene Sagstrom 36-35 — 71 -1

Robynn Ree 36-36 — 72 E

Hannah Green 35-37 — 72 E

Moriya Jutanugarn 36-36 — 72 E

Ryann O’Toole 35-37 — 72 E

So Yeon Ryu 36-36 — 72 E

Alexandra Newell 36-36 — 72 E

Nasa Hataoka 37-35 — 72 E

Katelyn Dambaugh 34-38 — 72 E

Tiffany Chan 37-35 — 72 E

Ilhee Lee 34-38 — 72 E

Brittany Marchand 36-36 — 72 E

Pornanong Phatlum 33-39 — 72 E

Michelle Wie 36-36 — 72 E

Mariajo Uribe 36-36 — 72 E

Rebecca Artis 36-37 — 73 +1

Sarah Jane Smith 37-36 — 73 +1

Ariya Jutanugarn 35-38 — 73 +1

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 37-36 — 73 +1

Daniela Iacobelli 35-38 — 73 +1

Thidapa Suwannapura 35-38 — 73 +1

So Young Lee 34-39 — 73 +1

Katherine Kirk 34-39 — 73 +1

Danielle Kang 36-37 — 73 +1

Jenny Shin 35-38 — 73 +1

Chella Choi 35-38 — 73 +1

Aditi Ashok 38-35 — 73 +1

Camilla Lennarth 34-39 — 73 +1

Yu Liu 35-39 — 74 +2

Gemma Dryburgh 36-38 — 74 +2

Katie Burnett 36-38 — 74 +2

Celine Boutier 38-36 — 74 +2

Paula Reto 37-37 — 74 +2

Azahara Munoz 37-37 — 74 +2

Hee Young Park 35-39 — 74 +2

Jennifer Song 37-37 — 74 +2

Bronte Law 36-38 — 74 +2

Sandra Changkija 36-38 — 74 +2

Mina Harigae 37-37 — 74 +2

Angel Yin 38-36 — 74 +2

Peiyun Chien 39-35 — 74 +2

Mariah Stackhouse 38-36 — 74 +2

Hyo Joo Kim 38-36 — 74 +2

Cydney Clanton 37-37 — 74 +2

In Gee Chun 38-36 — 74 +2

Emma Talley 36-38 — 74 +2

Amy Olson 34-40 — 74 +2

Beatriz Recari 37-37 — 74 +2

Sei Young Kim 36-38 — 74 +2

Christina Kim 37-37 — 74 +2

Luna Sobron 39-35 — 74 +2

Kendall Dye 38-36 — 74 +2

Kelly Shon 39-36 — 75 +3

Maria Torres 36-39 — 75 +3

Lauren Coughlin 36-39 — 75 +3

Wichanee Meechai 38-37 — 75 +3

Caroline Inglis 36-39 — 75 +3

Tiffany Joh 36-39 — 75 +3

Angela Stanford 36-39 — 75 +3

Nannette Hill 39-36 — 75 +3

Maddie McCrary 37-38 — 75 +3

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 36-39 — 75 +3

Jaye Marie Green 35-40 — 75 +3

Lee Lopez 37-38 — 75 +3

Anna Nordqvist 40-35 — 75 +3

Brittany Altomare 39-36 — 75 +3

Jeong Eun Lee 37-38 — 75 +3

Brittany Benvenuto 35-40 — 75 +3

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 37-38 — 75 +3

Dori Carter 37-38 — 75 +3

P.K. Kongkraphan 38-37 — 75 +3

Madeleine Sheils 37-38 — 75 +3

Dottie Ardina 38-37 — 75 +3

Ashleigh Buhai 37-39 — 76 +4

Simin Feng 39-37 — 76 +4

Vicky Hurst 38-38 — 76 +4

Lydia Ko 37-39 — 76 +4

a-Suzuka Yamaguchi 36-40 — 76 +4

Dani Holmqvist 38-38 — 76 +4

Giulia Molinaro 36-40 — 76 +4

Min Song Ha 37-39 — 76 +4

Brittany Lang 37-39 — 76 +4

Alison Walshe 38-38 — 76 +4

Lindsey Weaver 40-36 — 76 +4

Jeongeun Lee6 36-40 — 76 +4

Jackie Stoelting 39-37 — 76 +4

Daniela Darquea 39-37 — 76 +4

Mind Muangkhumsakul 36-40 — 76 +4

Harang Lee 39-38 — 77 +5

Jing Yan 37-40 — 77 +5

Sung Hyun Park 39-38 — 77 +5

Su Oh 40-37 — 77 +5

Min Lee 39-38 — 77 +5

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 36-41 — 77 +5

Lauren Kim 40-37 — 77 +5

Carlota Ciganda 36-41 — 77 +5

Laetitia Beck 38-39 — 77 +5

Maria Hernandez 37-40 — 77 +5

Cheyenne Woods 37-40 — 77 +5

Gaby Lopez 37-40 — 77 +5

Katelyn Sepmoree 39-39 — 78 +6

Perrine Delacour 39-39 — 78 +6

Jimin Kang 38-40 — 78 +6

Katherine Perry 39-39 — 78 +6

Leticia Ras-Anderica 39-39 — 78 +6

Alison Lee 37-41 — 78 +6

Becky Morgan 38-41 — 79 +7

Haru Nomura 39-40 — 79 +7

Lee-Anne Pace 37-42 — 79 +7

Na Yeon Choi 40-39 — 79 +7

Beth Allen 38-41 — 79 +7

Brianna Do 41-39 — 80 +8

Celine Herbin 38-42 — 80 +8

Kassidy Teare 42-38 — 80 +8

Jennifer Hahn 41-39 — 80 +8

Mel Reid 38-42 — 80 +8

Ally McDonald 38-43 — 81 +9

Olafia Kristinsdottir 42-39 — 81 +9

Amelia Lewis 39-42 — 81 +9

Anne-Catherine Tanguay 38-43 — 81 +9

Erynne Lee 40-41 — 81 +9

Sophia Popov 41-41 — 82 +10

Jessy Tang 37-45 — 82 +10

Samantha Troyanovich 38-44 — 82 +10

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Boston RHP Joe Kelly six games and N.Y. Yankees 1B Tyler Austin five games, pending appeals, for their parts in a bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Bobby Poyner on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Marcus Walden from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Transferred LHP Carlos Rondon to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Volstad from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Chad Bell from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Paredes and INF Ryan Schimpf to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHPs Jaime Barria and Nick Tropiano from Salt Lake. Reinstated INF Ian Kinsler from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated OF Shane Robinson for assignment. Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the 10-day DL.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Sam Tuivailala on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RHP Mike Mayers from Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Derek Law from Sacramento.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP DJ Brown. Released RHP Carson Goldsmith.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Matt Solter.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed LHP Tyler Matzek.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Audie Afenir and INF Alec Sole.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released OF Marcus Lemon and INF Josh Silver.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Josh Vitters.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OF Nick Sinay.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded RHP Jordan Wellander to New Jersey for a player to be named.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released UT Carlos Garcia.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Jordan Desguin.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Doug Willey.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired coach Jeff Hornacek and associate head coach Kurt Rambis.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Fired coach Frank Vogel.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Ty Lawson.

Women’s NBA

ATLANTA DREAM — Traded F Bria Holmes to Connecticut for the 15th pick in the 2018 draft and a 2019 second-round pick.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Rejected the appeal of Cincinnati LB Vontaze Burfict’s four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Max Tuerk.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed G Richie Incognito on the reserve/retired list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of TE Gavin Escobar. Waived LB Max Bullough, WRs Bug Howard and Larry Pinkard, TE Matt Lengel, DB C.J. Smith and RB Kelvin Taylor.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released OT Derek Newton.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Los Angeles Kings D Drew Doughty for one game for an illegal check to the head of Vegas Golden Knights F William Carrier during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Jordan Gross to a two-year, entry-level contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Jonas Johansson from Rochester (AHL) to Cincinnati (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Matt Spencer from Adirondack (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G John Muse to Reading (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled F Shane Conacher from Adirondack (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Tommy Thompson to Idaho (ECHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Added a second-game suspension to Seattle F Clint Dempsey for violent conduct.

FC DALLAS — Signed D Chris Richards.

College

CLEMSON — Named Amanda Butler women’s basketball coach.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Promoted assistant women’s volleyball coach Katelyn Harrison to associate head coach.

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Scott Blum women’s basketball coach.

INDIANA — Junior F Juwan Morgan declared for the NBA draft.

LSU — Announced graduate CB Terrence Alexander is transferring from Stanford.

MARQUETTE — Named Dwayne Killings assistant men’s basketball coach.

NEBRASKA — Announced sophomore QB Patrick O’Brien has been granted a release so he can transfer.

PURDUE — Announced junior men’s basketball F Evan Boudreaux is transferring from Dartmouth.

TCU — Named Scott Cross assistant men’s basketball coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Prep Boys Tennis

ST. MARYS MEMORIAL 4, BLUFFTON 1

SINGLES

No. 1 — Justin Haggard (Blu) def. Marcel Lansing, 6-0, 1-6, 6-1.

No. 2 — Howie Spencer (SMM) def. Christian Groman, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3 — C.J. Vanderhorst (SMM) def. Drew Wilson, 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES

No. 1 — Andrew Vogel & David Keller (SMM) def. Kory Strahm & Mack Burner, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Mason King & Evan Tennant (SMM) def. Eden Nygaard & Grant Klingler, 6-2, 6-1.

RECORDS: Bluffton 3-3.

Prep Boys Track

Van Buren 79, Cory-Rawson 47,

Hardin Northern 40

SHOT — Schaeppi (VB) 42-1. DISCUS — Arbaugh (VB) 125-11. HJ — Swope (VB) 5-2. LJ — McCoy (HN) 19-0. PV — Rickenbacher (HN) 11-6. 3,200 RELAY — Hardin Northern (Sheldon, Lamb, Curlis, Cooper) 9:59.50. 110 HH — Hoying (VB) 18.50. 100 — Dearwester (C-R) 11.70. 800 RELAY — Cory-Rawson (Dearwester, Davis, Stiles, Bixler) 1:39.90. 1,600 — Hoorman (C-R) 5:05.90. 400 rELAY — Van Buren (Atchison, Koehler, Franks, Forsyth) 48.10. 400 — Bixler (C-R) 57.20. 300 IH — Hoying (VB) 44.80. 800 — Cooper (HN) 2:19.30. 200 — Bixler (C-R) 23.80. 3,200 — Hoorman (C-R) 11:17.60. 1,600 RELAY — Van Buren (Forsyth, Bair, Betts-Baldwin, Ingwersen) 3:45.90.

Prep Girls Track

Van Buren 96, Hardin Northern 40,

Cory-Rawson 27

SHOT — McCoy (HN) 30-7. DISCUS — McCoy (HN) 91-1. HJ — Newton (HN) 4-9. LJ — Mowery (VB) 14-1. PV — Newton (HN) 7-0. 3,200 RELAY — Van Buren (Jackson, Hunt, Badertscher, Au. Pisarsky) 11:57.10. 100 IH — Mowery (VB) 17.50. 100 — Parkins (C-R) 13.50. 800 RELAY — Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, George) 2:02.40. 1,600 — Au. Pisarsky (VB) 6:23.00. 400 RELAY — Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, George) 56.40. 400 — Nessler (VB) 1:09.70. 300 LH — Mowery (VB) 53.90. 800 — Au. Pisarsky (VB) 2:48.00. 200 — Newton (HN) 28.90. 3,200 — Hunt (VB) 13:39.00. 1,600 RELAY — Van Buren (Jackson, Am. Pisarsky, Adams, Au. Pisarsky) 4:49.60 .

SCHEDULE

Friday Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Oak Harbor at Fostoria, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Leipsic at Vanlue (BVC), 5

McComb at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Wynford at Carey (N10), 5

Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5

Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

New Riegel at Van Buren, 5

Liberty Center at Elmwood, 5

Fostoria at Liberty-Benton, 5

North Baltimore at Genoa, 5

Prep Softball

Liberty Center at Elmwood, 4:45

McComb at Arcdia (BVC), 5

Leipsic at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Wynford at Carey (N10), 5

Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5

New Riegel at Van Buren, 5

Riverdale at Continental, 5

North Baltimore at Genoa, 5

Prep Track

Bluffton & Liberty-Benton at Ottawa-Glandorf Gold Medal Meet, 4:30

Riverdale, McComb, Arlington, Fort Jennings, Ada, Pandora-Gilboa & Ottoville at Columbus Grove Bulldog Invitational, 5

Carey & Mohawk at Buckeye Central at Stasche Dash, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Pitch, Hit & Run Competition

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for area youth on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 10am-noon at The Marathon Diamonds. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and can choose to compete in baseball or softball divisions. All participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent/guardian fill out a registration and sign a waiver prior to participating. For more information go to www.pitchhitrun.com, City of Findlay Facebook or call 419-424-7176.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Elite Soccer Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30, 2018. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost of the camp is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for jv and freshman boys basketball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members are welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Soccer Camp

UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Lady Rams soccer camp will be June 11-14. Grades 1-4 will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; grades 5-8 will be 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee of $35 includes T-shirt and a ball. Deadline to guarantee T-shirt/ball is May 18 but registration is open until the camp begins. Contact Patrick Massara at 419-348-0726 or the Upper Sandusky High School office at 419-294-2308.

