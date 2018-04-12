Friday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 10 2 .833 —
Toronto 8 5 .615 2½
New York 6 7 .462 4½
Baltimore 5 8 .385 5½
Tampa Bay 3 9 .250 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636 —
Cleveland 8 5 .615 —
Chicago 4 8 .333 3½
Detroit 4 8 .333 3½
Kansas City 3 8 .273 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 3 .786 —
Houston 9 4 .692 1½
Seattle 6 4 .600 3
Oakland 5 8 .385 5½
Texas 4 10 .286 7
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Minnesota 9, Houston 8
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 2
Cleveland 5, Detroit 1
Baltimore 5, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 7
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Oakland 16, L.A. Dodgers 6
Thursday’s Results
Cleveland 9, Detroit 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Tillman 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:10
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Fiers 1-0), 7:10
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 7:10
Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 7:10
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10
Texas (Hamels 1-2) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 8:10
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10
Texas at Houston, 4:05
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:10
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 10 1 .909 —
Atlanta 7 5 .583 3½
Philadelphia 6 5 .545 4
Washington 6 7 .462 5
Miami 3 9 .250 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 9 3 .750 —
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 2½
Chicago 6 6 .500 3
St. Louis 6 7 .462 3½
Cincinnati 2 10 .167 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 9 3 .750 —
Colorado 7 7 .500 3
San Francisco 5 6 .455 3½
Los Angeles 4 7 .364 4½
San Diego 4 9 .308 5½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Atlanta 5, Washington 3, 12 innings
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Colorado 6, San Diego 4
Arizona 7, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 1
Chicago Cubs 13, Pittsburgh 5
Oakland 16, L.A. Dodgers 6
Thursday’s Results
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 5, Washington 1
San Francisco at San Diego, late
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Sanchez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 2:20
St. Louis (Weaver 1-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Washington (Roark 1-0), 7:05
Milwaukee (Davies 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1), 7:10
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 7:10
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0) at Miami (Peters 1-1), 7:10
Arizona (Greinke 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-0), 10:10
San Francisco (Blach 1-1) at San Diego (Ross 1-1), 10:10
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 1:05
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:10
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10
Thursday’s Boxscores
Indians 9, Tigers 3
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 5 2 3 0 Lindor ss 4 3 2 3
Cndlrio 3b 5 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 3 2
M.Cbrra 1b 3 0 1 0 E.Gnzal pr-2b 1 0 0 0
Goodrum pr-1b 1 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 5 1 1 2
Cstllns rf 5 0 2 2 Brntley lf 4 0 2 1
V.Mrtin dh 5 0 1 0 Guyer pr-lf 1 0 0 0
Joh.Hck c 4 1 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0
J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0 R.Davis ph-dh 1 0 1 0
J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0
D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 1 R.Perez c 4 1 1 0
Naquin rf 4 2 1 0
Zimmer cf 4 1 3 0
Totals 38 3 9 3 Totals 40 9 15 8
Detroit 001″000″110 — 3
Cleveland 240″300″00x — 9
E–Lindor (1), E.Gonzalez (1), Candelario (3), Joh.Hicks (1), D.Machado (2). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 11, Cleveland 9. 2B–Martin (3), Joh.Hicks (1), D.Machado (7), Lindor (3), Kipnis (3), Brantley (1). HR–Lindor (1), Jose.Ramirez (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer (L,1-2) 3 8 9 6 0 2
Bell 4 6 0 0 1 3
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Bauer (W,1-1) 7 7 2 2 2 7
Goody 1 2 1 1 0 0
Belisle 1 0 0 0 0 0
M.Fulmer pitched to 4 batters in the 4th HBP–by Bauer (Iglesias), by Fulmer (Lindor). Umpires–Home, Manny Gonzalez. First, Jeff Nelson. Second, Laz Diaz. Third, Andy Fletcher. T–2:58. A–12,901 (35,225).
Cardinals 13, Reds 4
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
De.Fwlr rf 5 3 2 1 Hmilton cf 4 2 1 0
Pham cf 4 2 2 1 Peraza ss 5 2 3 0
M.Crpnt 3b 2 1 0 1 Winker lf 4 0 1 1
Pena c 1 0 0 0 Duvall 1b 2 0 0 0
Ozuna lf 6 1 1 1 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Mrtinez 1b 5 1 4 6 Weiss p 0 0 0 0
Y.Mlina c 5 1 2 2 Pnnngtn 3b-p 1 0 0 0
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 2
DeJong ss 5 2 1 1 Ervin rf 4 0 1 0
Wong 2b 3 1 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0
Wacha p 2 0 0 0 Blndino 3b 3 0 0 0
Bader ph 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 C.Reed p 0 0 0 0
G.Grcia ph-3b 1 1 0 0 Msoraco ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Romano p 2 0 0 0
Brice p 0 0 0 0
Gsselin 1b-3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 39 13 12 13 Totals 34 4 7 3
St. Louis 201″011″701 — 13
Cincinnati 202″000″000 — “4
E–Peraza (2), Ervin (1), Gosselin (1), Ozuna (1). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 7. 2B–Martinez 2 (2), Peraza 2 (3). HR–Ozuna (2), Martinez (3), Y.Molina (4), DeJong (4). SB–Gennett (1). SF–M.Carpenter (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wacha (W,2-1) 5 5 4 3 3 5
Brebbia H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mayers (S,1-1) 3 2 0 0 1 2
Cincinnati
Romano 4 1/3 5 4 3 4 4
Brice (L,0-2) 1 1 1 1 0 0
Garrett 2/3 2 0 0 0 1
Weiss 0 2 4 4 2 0
Rainey 1 1 3 3 3 0
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 2
Weiss pitched to 4 batters in the 7th HBP–by Brice (Bader). Umpires–Home, Bill Miller. First, Angel Hernandez. Second, Todd Tichenor. Third, Alan Porter. T–3:32. A–11,128 (42,319).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Cano, Seattle, .406; Betts, Boston, .405; Mauer, Minnesota, .387; Bogaerts, Boston, .368; Gregorius, New York, .359; Ramirez, Boston, .357; Altuve, Houston, .353; Judge, New York, .348; Chapman, Oakland, .347; Simmons, Los Angeles, .345.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 14; Gardner, New York, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 9 tied at 10.
RBI–Gregorius, New York, 12; Ramirez, Boston, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; 9 tied at 10.
HITS–Simmons, Los Angeles, 19; Altuve, Houston, 18; Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Andrus, Texas, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Chapman, Oakland, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Judge, New York, 16; 7 tied at 15.
DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 7; DMachado, Detroit, 7; Betts, Boston, 6; Gregorius, New York, 6; Beltre, Texas, 5; Escobar, Minnesota, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 5; 10 tied at 4.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 21 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 5; Chapman, Oakland, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; 21 tied at 3.
STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 6; Gordon, Seattle, 5; Davis, Cleveland, 3; Gentry, Baltimore, 3; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Ramirez, Boston, 3; 13 tied at 2.
PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; 13 tied at 2.
ERA–Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Cole, Houston, 0.64; Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.71; Kennedy, Kansas City, 0.75; Sale, Boston, 1.06; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.35; Boyd, Detroit, 1.39; Verlander, Houston, 1.45.
STRIKEOUTS–Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Bundy, Baltimore, 25; Hamels, Texas, 23; Happ, Toronto, 23; McCullers, Houston, 23; Sale, Boston, 23; Verlander, Houston, 23; Archer, Tampa Bay, 22; Cole, Houston, 22; 2 tied at 21.
National League
BATTING–Posey, San Francisco, .389; Grandal, Los Angeles, .375; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .364; Martinez, St. Louis, .364; LeMahieu, Colorado, .351; Kendrick, Washington, .349; Swanson, Atlanta, .348; Moran, Pittsburgh, .343; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .341; 4 tied at .333.
RUNS–Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 12; Pham, St. Louis, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 11; Baez, Chicago, 10; Cabrera, New York, 10; Eaton, Washington, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10.
RBI–Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 14; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; Harper, Washington, 12; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 11; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Baez, Chicago, 10; Cespedes, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.
HITS–LeMahieu, Colorado, 20; Pirela, San Diego, 18; Hosmer, San Diego, 17; Ozuna, St. Louis, 17; Bryant, Chicago, 16; Dietrich, Miami, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 16; Swanson, Atlanta, 16; 7 tied at 15.
DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Pollock, Arizona, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Freeman, Atlanta, 6; Kendrick, Washington, 6; 8 tied at 5.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; 22 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Baez, Chicago, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 4; LeMahieu, Colorado, 4; Molina, St. Louis, 4; 8 tied at 3.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Inciarte, Atlanta, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; Taylor, Washington, 4; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 3; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 3; 14 tied at 2.
PITCHING–Williams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 19 tied at 2.
ERA–Godley, Arizona, 0.64; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.69; Scherzer, Washington, 0.90; Garcia, Miami, 1.13; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1.26; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.56; Butler, Chicago, 1.64; Lucchesi, San Diego, 1.72; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90; Nola, Philadelphia, 1.96.
STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 29; Scherzer, Washington, 27; Ray, Arizona, 23; Syndergaard, New York, 22; Strasburg, Washington, 21; Gonzalez, Washington, 20; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 19; Martinez, St. Louis, 19; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 19; Smith, Miami, 19.
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Preseason Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 2
Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. (NBC)
WEEK 1
Aug. 9-13
LA Chargers at Arizona
LA Rams at Baltimore
Carolina at Buffalo
Chicago at Cincinnati
Minnesota at Denver
Tennessee at Green Bay
New Orleans at Jacksonville
Houston at Kansas City
Tampa Bay at Miami
Washington at New England
Cleveland at NY Giants
Atlanta at NY Jets
Detroit at Oakland
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
Dallas at San Francisco
Indianapolis at Seattle
Week 2
Thursday, Aug. 16
NY Jets at Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Aug. 17-19
Kansas City at Atlanta
Miami at Carolina
Buffalo at Cleveland
Cincinnati at Dallas
Chicago at Denver
NY Giants at Detroit
Pittsburgh at Green Bay
San Francisco at Houston
Seattle at LA Chargers
Oakland at LA Rams
Jacksonville at Minnesota
Philadelphia at New England
Arizona at New Orleans
Tampa Bay at Tennessee
Monday, Aug. 20
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 3
Thursday, Aug. 23
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Aug. 24
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS) Saturday Aug. 25
New Orleans at LA Chargers, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Aug. 26
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Aug. 23-26
New England at Carolina
Kansas City at Chicago
San Francisco at Indianapolis
Atlanta at Jacksonville
Houston at LA Rams
Baltimore at Miami
Seattle at Minnesota
NY Giants at NY Jets
Green Bay at Oakland
Tennessee at Pittsburgh
Denver at Washington
Week 4
Thursday, Aug. 30
Denver at Arizona
Miami at Atlanta
Washington at Baltimore
Buffalo at Chicago
Indianapolis at Cincinnati
Cleveland at Detroit
Dallas at Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City
LA Rams at New Orleans
New England at NY Giants
NY Jets at Philadelphia
Carolina at Pittsburgh
LA Chargers at San Francisco
Oakland at Seattle
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay
Minnesota at Tennessee
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
z-Toronto 59 23 .720 —
x-Boston 55 27 .671 4
x-Philadelphia 52 30 .634 7
New York 29 53 .354 30
Brooklyn 28 54 .341 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 44 38 .537 —
x-Washington 43 39 .524 1
Charlotte 36 46 .439 8
Orlando 25 57 .305 19
Atlanta 24 58 .293 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Cleveland 50 32 .610 —
x-Indiana 48 34 .585 2
x-Milwaukee 44 38 .537 6
Detroit 39 43 .476 11
Chicago 27 55 .329 23
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 65 17 .793 —
x-New Orleans 48 34 .585 17
x-San Antonio 47 35 .573 18
Dallas 24 58 .293 41
Memphis 22 60 .268 43
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 49 33 .598 —
x-Utah 48 34 .585 1
x-Oklahoma City 48 34 .585 1
x-Minnesota 47 35 .573 2
Denver 46 36 .561 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 58 24 .707 —
L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 16
L.A. Lakers 35 47 .427 23
Sacramento 27 55 .329 31
Phoenix 21 61 .256 37
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Charlotte 119, Indiana 93
Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 113
Washington 113, Boston 101
Phoenix 124, Dallas 97
Utah 119, Golden State 79
Houston 105, L.A. Lakers 99
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 110, Brooklyn 97
Detroit 119, Chicago 87
Miami 116, Toronto 109, OT
Minnesota 112, Denver 106, OT
New Orleans 122, San Antonio 98
New York 110, Cleveland 98
Oklahoma City 137, Memphis 123
Orlando 101, Washington 92
Philadelphia 130, Milwaukee 95
L.A. Lakers 115, L.A. Clippers 100
Portland 102, Utah 93
Sacramento 96, Houston 83
END REGULAR SEASON
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
Saturday’s GAMES
San Antonio at Golden State, 3 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s GAMES
Milwaukee at Boston, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.
Monday’s GAMES
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 19
Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, April 20
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 21
Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 22
Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, April 23
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 24
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA
x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA
x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA
x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA
Wednesday, April 25
x-Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA
x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA
x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA
Thursday, April 26
x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBA
x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBA
x-Golden State at San Antonio, TBA
x-Portland at New Orleans, TBA
Friday, April 27
x-Toronto at Washington, TBA
x-Cleveland at Indiana, TBA
x-Houston at Minnesota, TBA
x-Oklahoma City at Utah, TBA
Saturday, April 28
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBA
x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBA
x-San Antonio at Golden State, TBA
x-New Orleans at Portland, TBA
Sunday, April 29
x-Washington at Toronto, TBA
x-Indiana at Cleveland, TBA
x-Minnesota at Houston, TBA
x-Utah at Oklahoma City, TBA
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0, Pittsburgh leads series 1-0
Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2, Winnipeg leads series 1-0
Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0, Vegas leads series 1-0
Thursday’s RESULTS
Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2
Boston 5, Toronto 1
Columbus 4, Washington 3
Colorado at Nashville, late
San Jose at Anaheim, late
Friday’s GAMES
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s GAMES
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Monday’s GAMES
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s GAMES
Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 18
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 19
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 20
x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA
x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA
Saturday, April 21
x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-Toronto at Boston, TBA
x-Columbus at Washington, TBA
x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA
Sunday, April 22
x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA
x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA
x-Anaheim at San Jose, TBA
Monday, April 23
x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA
x-Boston at Toronto, TBA
x-Washington at Columbus, TBA
x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA
Tuesday, April 24
x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA
Wednesday, April 25
x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA
x-Toronto at Boston, TBA
x-Columbus at Washington, TBA
x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 5 0 1 16 14 4
Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6
New England 3 1 1 10 10 5
Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6
Orlando City 2 2 1 7 9 10
New York 2 2 0 6 10 5
Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9
Philadelphia 1 1 2 5 3 4
Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8
Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4
D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 4 1 1 13 12 9
Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9
LA Galaxy 2 2 1 7 7 8
Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14
Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10
Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9
FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3
Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5
Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6
San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8
Portland 0 3 2 2 6 12
Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Friday’s results
New England 4, Montreal 0
Saturday’s results
Atlanta United FC 5, Los Angeles FC 0
San Jose 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Chicago 1, Columbus 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1
Sunday’s results
Orlando City 3, Portland 2
Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0
Wednesday’s results
New York City FC 4, Real Salt Lake 0
Friday’s GAMES
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10
Saturday’s GAMES
Montreal at New York, 1
Toronto FC at Colorado, 3
LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30
Columbus at D.C. United, 7
FC Dallas at New England, 7:30
Houston at San Jose, 10:30
Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30
Sunday’s GAMES
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4
New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
RBC Heritage
First Round
Rory Sabbatini 33-31 — 64 -7
John Huh 30-36 — 66 -5
Billy Horschel 35-31 — 66 -5
Matt Kuchar 32-34 — 66 -5
Chesson Hadley 34-32 — 66 -5
Harris English 34-33 — 67 -4
Martin Laird 33-34 — 67 -4
Patrick Cantlay 33-34 — 67 -4
Jonas Blixt 34-33 — 67 -4
Charles Howell III 36-32 — 68 -3
Fabian Gomez 33-35 — 68 -3
Peter Malnati 33-35 — 68 -3
Bryson DeChambeau 35-33 — 68 -3
Nick Watney 34-34 — 68 -3
Si Woo Kim 34-34 — 68 -3
Xander Schauffele 36-32 — 68 -3
Cameron Smith 35-33 — 68 -3
Brice Garnett 34-34 — 68 -3
Whee Kim 33-35 — 68 -3
K.J. Choi 35-34 — 69 -2
Bill Haas 35-34 — 69 -2
Kevin Kisner 34-35 — 69 -2
Dustin Johnson 35-34 — 69 -2
Wesley Bryan 37-32 — 69 -2
Webb Simpson 32-37 — 69 -2
John Senden 35-34 — 69 -2
Andrew Landry 34-35 — 69 -2
Brian Stuard 36-33 — 69 -2
Ryan Moore 34-35 — 69 -2
Martin Kaymer 36-33 — 69 -2
Ian Poulter 36-33 — 69 -2
Matthew Fitzpatrick 36-33 — 69 -2
Danny Lee 35-34 — 69 -2
C.T. Pan 33-37 — 70 -1
Scott Brown 37-33 — 70 -1
Luke List 33-37 — 70 -1
Dominic Bozzelli 35-35 — 70 -1
Brian Harman 35-35 — 70 -1
Zach Johnson 37-33 — 70 -1
Stewart Cink 34-36 — 70 -1
Jim Furyk 34-36 — 70 -1
Chris Kirk 38-32 — 70 -1
Beau Hossler 35-35 — 70 -1
Sam Saunders 33-37 — 70 -1
Tom Hoge 37-33 — 70 -1
Russell Knox 35-35 — 70 -1
Brandt Snedeker 34-36 — 70 -1
Kevin Streelman 34-36 — 70 -1
Keith Mitchell 34-37 — 71 E
Jonathan Byrd 36-35 — 71 E
Richy Werenski 36-35 — 71 E
Ryan Armour 35-36 — 71 E
Jason Dufner 34-37 — 71 E
Austin Cook 36-35 — 71 E
Sam Ryder 39-32 — 71 E
David Lingmerth 35-36 — 71 E
J.J. Spaun 34-37 — 71 E
Jason Kokrak 34-37 — 71 E
Philip Knowles 35-36 — 71 E
Sean O’Hair 36-35 — 71 E
Scott Piercy 35-36 — 71 E
Bud Cauley 37-34 — 71 E
Patton Kizzire 35-36 — 71 E
William McGirt 36-35 — 71 E
Brian Gay 36-35 — 71 E
Kelly Kraft 37-34 — 71 E
Doc Redman 36-35 — 71 E
Kevin Tway 34-37 — 71 E
Marc Leishman 33-39 — 72 +1
D.A. Points 35-37 — 72 +1
Harold Varner III 35-37 — 72 +1
J.J. Henry 36-36 — 72 +1
Colt Knost 35-37 — 72 +1
Dylan Frittelli 37-35 — 72 +1
Mackenzie Hughes 37-35 — 72 +1
Rod Pampling 38-34 — 72 +1
Charley Hoffman 37-35 — 72 +1
Ted Potter, Jr. 35-37 — 72 +1
Emiliano Grillo 36-36 — 72 +1
Anirban Lahiri 37-35 — 72 +1
Robert Garrigus 35-37 — 72 +1
Geoff Ogilvy 36-37 — 73 +2
Byeong Hun An 36-37 — 73 +2
Francesco Molinari 36-37 — 73 +2
Chris Stroud 37-36 — 73 +2
Graeme McDowell 37-36 — 73 +2
Kevin Chappell 33-40 — 73 +2
Nick Taylor 36-37 — 73 +2
Satoshi Kodaira 39-34 — 73 +2
Robert Streb 37-36 — 73 +2
Ollie Schniederjans 37-36 — 73 +2
Matt Every 37-36 — 73 +2
Davis Love III 38-35 — 73 +2
Aaron Baddeley 37-36 — 73 +2
Ryan Palmer 37-36 — 73 +2
Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-37 — 73 +2
Corey Conners 39-35 — 74 +3
Ryan Blaum 37-37 — 74 +3
Kevin Na 39-35 — 74 +3
Sung Kang 34-40 — 74 +3
Ben Martin 39-35 — 74 +3
Steve Marino 36-38 — 74 +3
Blayne Barber 37-37 — 74 +3
Grayson Murray 39-35 — 74 +3
Lucas Glover 38-36 — 74 +3
Billy Hurley III 37-37 — 74 +3
Bob Estes 38-36 — 74 +3
Michael Thompson 37-37 — 74 +3
Scott Stallings 39-35 — 74 +3
Carl Pettersson 35-40 — 75 +4
Hudson Swafford 39-36 — 75 +4
Cody Gribble 39-36 — 75 +4
Martin Flores 36-39 — 75 +4
Paul Casey 38-37 — 75 +4
James Hahn 40-35 — 75 +4
Vaughn Taylor 38-37 — 75 +4
Tyrrell Hatton 35-40 — 75 +4
Michael Kim 39-37 — 76 +5
Brandon Harkins 39-37 — 76 +5
Luke Donald 38-38 — 76 +5
Greg Chalmers 38-38 — 76 +5
Jeff Maggert 41-35 — 76 +5
Chad Campbell 41-35 — 76 +5
Ross Fisher 37-40 — 77 +6
Glen Day 38-39 — 77 +6
Dru Love 36-41 — 77 +6
Jon Curran 37-41 — 78 +7
Charl Schwartzel 41-38 — 79 +8
Chris Couch 38-41 — 79 +8
Steve Scott 38-42 — 80 +9
David Hearn 39-42 — 81 +10
Derek Fathauer 42-39 — 81 +10
LPGA Tour
Lotte Championship
First Round
a-denotes amateur
Shanshan Feng 33-34 — 67 -5
Martina Edberg 33-35 — 68 -4
Brooke M. Henderson 33-35 — 68 -4
Haeji Kang 33-35 — 68 -4
Mo Martin 33-36 — 69 -3
Inbee Park 36-33 — 69 -3
Julieta Granada 36-33 — 69 -3
Alena Sharp 34-35 — 69 -3
Eun-Hee Ji 33-36 — 69 -3
Lizette Salas 34-35 — 69 -3
Lindy Duncan 38-32 — 70 -2
Pernilla Lindberg 33-37 — 70 -2
Kim Kaufman 34-36 — 70 -2
Minjee Lee 35-35 — 70 -2
Allison Emrey 35-36 — 71 -1
Ji Hyun Kim 35-36 — 71 -1
Ayako Uehara 35-36 — 71 -1
Kris Tamulis 35-36 — 71 -1
Benyapa Niphatsophon 36-35 — 71 -1
Cristie Kerr 34-37 — 71 -1
Madelene Sagstrom 36-35 — 71 -1
Robynn Ree 36-36 — 72 E
Hannah Green 35-37 — 72 E
Moriya Jutanugarn 36-36 — 72 E
Ryann O’Toole 35-37 — 72 E
So Yeon Ryu 36-36 — 72 E
Alexandra Newell 36-36 — 72 E
Nasa Hataoka 37-35 — 72 E
Katelyn Dambaugh 34-38 — 72 E
Tiffany Chan 37-35 — 72 E
Ilhee Lee 34-38 — 72 E
Brittany Marchand 36-36 — 72 E
Pornanong Phatlum 33-39 — 72 E
Michelle Wie 36-36 — 72 E
Mariajo Uribe 36-36 — 72 E
Rebecca Artis 36-37 — 73 +1
Sarah Jane Smith 37-36 — 73 +1
Ariya Jutanugarn 35-38 — 73 +1
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 37-36 — 73 +1
Daniela Iacobelli 35-38 — 73 +1
Thidapa Suwannapura 35-38 — 73 +1
So Young Lee 34-39 — 73 +1
Katherine Kirk 34-39 — 73 +1
Danielle Kang 36-37 — 73 +1
Jenny Shin 35-38 — 73 +1
Chella Choi 35-38 — 73 +1
Aditi Ashok 38-35 — 73 +1
Camilla Lennarth 34-39 — 73 +1
Yu Liu 35-39 — 74 +2
Gemma Dryburgh 36-38 — 74 +2
Katie Burnett 36-38 — 74 +2
Celine Boutier 38-36 — 74 +2
Paula Reto 37-37 — 74 +2
Azahara Munoz 37-37 — 74 +2
Hee Young Park 35-39 — 74 +2
Jennifer Song 37-37 — 74 +2
Bronte Law 36-38 — 74 +2
Sandra Changkija 36-38 — 74 +2
Mina Harigae 37-37 — 74 +2
Angel Yin 38-36 — 74 +2
Peiyun Chien 39-35 — 74 +2
Mariah Stackhouse 38-36 — 74 +2
Hyo Joo Kim 38-36 — 74 +2
Cydney Clanton 37-37 — 74 +2
In Gee Chun 38-36 — 74 +2
Emma Talley 36-38 — 74 +2
Amy Olson 34-40 — 74 +2
Beatriz Recari 37-37 — 74 +2
Sei Young Kim 36-38 — 74 +2
Christina Kim 37-37 — 74 +2
Luna Sobron 39-35 — 74 +2
Kendall Dye 38-36 — 74 +2
Kelly Shon 39-36 — 75 +3
Maria Torres 36-39 — 75 +3
Lauren Coughlin 36-39 — 75 +3
Wichanee Meechai 38-37 — 75 +3
Caroline Inglis 36-39 — 75 +3
Tiffany Joh 36-39 — 75 +3
Angela Stanford 36-39 — 75 +3
Nannette Hill 39-36 — 75 +3
Maddie McCrary 37-38 — 75 +3
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 36-39 — 75 +3
Jaye Marie Green 35-40 — 75 +3
Lee Lopez 37-38 — 75 +3
Anna Nordqvist 40-35 — 75 +3
Brittany Altomare 39-36 — 75 +3
Jeong Eun Lee 37-38 — 75 +3
Brittany Benvenuto 35-40 — 75 +3
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 37-38 — 75 +3
Dori Carter 37-38 — 75 +3
P.K. Kongkraphan 38-37 — 75 +3
Madeleine Sheils 37-38 — 75 +3
Dottie Ardina 38-37 — 75 +3
Ashleigh Buhai 37-39 — 76 +4
Simin Feng 39-37 — 76 +4
Vicky Hurst 38-38 — 76 +4
Lydia Ko 37-39 — 76 +4
a-Suzuka Yamaguchi 36-40 — 76 +4
Dani Holmqvist 38-38 — 76 +4
Giulia Molinaro 36-40 — 76 +4
Min Song Ha 37-39 — 76 +4
Brittany Lang 37-39 — 76 +4
Alison Walshe 38-38 — 76 +4
Lindsey Weaver 40-36 — 76 +4
Jeongeun Lee6 36-40 — 76 +4
Jackie Stoelting 39-37 — 76 +4
Daniela Darquea 39-37 — 76 +4
Mind Muangkhumsakul 36-40 — 76 +4
Harang Lee 39-38 — 77 +5
Jing Yan 37-40 — 77 +5
Sung Hyun Park 39-38 — 77 +5
Su Oh 40-37 — 77 +5
Min Lee 39-38 — 77 +5
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 36-41 — 77 +5
Lauren Kim 40-37 — 77 +5
Carlota Ciganda 36-41 — 77 +5
Laetitia Beck 38-39 — 77 +5
Maria Hernandez 37-40 — 77 +5
Cheyenne Woods 37-40 — 77 +5
Gaby Lopez 37-40 — 77 +5
Katelyn Sepmoree 39-39 — 78 +6
Perrine Delacour 39-39 — 78 +6
Jimin Kang 38-40 — 78 +6
Katherine Perry 39-39 — 78 +6
Leticia Ras-Anderica 39-39 — 78 +6
Alison Lee 37-41 — 78 +6
Becky Morgan 38-41 — 79 +7
Haru Nomura 39-40 — 79 +7
Lee-Anne Pace 37-42 — 79 +7
Na Yeon Choi 40-39 — 79 +7
Beth Allen 38-41 — 79 +7
Brianna Do 41-39 — 80 +8
Celine Herbin 38-42 — 80 +8
Kassidy Teare 42-38 — 80 +8
Jennifer Hahn 41-39 — 80 +8
Mel Reid 38-42 — 80 +8
Ally McDonald 38-43 — 81 +9
Olafia Kristinsdottir 42-39 — 81 +9
Amelia Lewis 39-42 — 81 +9
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 38-43 — 81 +9
Erynne Lee 40-41 — 81 +9
Sophia Popov 41-41 — 82 +10
Jessy Tang 37-45 — 82 +10
Samantha Troyanovich 38-44 — 82 +10
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Boston RHP Joe Kelly six games and N.Y. Yankees 1B Tyler Austin five games, pending appeals, for their parts in a bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Bobby Poyner on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Marcus Walden from Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Transferred LHP Carlos Rondon to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Volstad from Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Chad Bell from Toledo (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Paredes and INF Ryan Schimpf to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHPs Jaime Barria and Nick Tropiano from Salt Lake. Reinstated INF Ian Kinsler from the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated OF Shane Robinson for assignment. Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the 10-day DL.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Sam Tuivailala on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RHP Mike Mayers from Memphis (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Derek Law from Sacramento.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP DJ Brown. Released RHP Carson Goldsmith.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Matt Solter.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed LHP Tyler Matzek.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Audie Afenir and INF Alec Sole.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released OF Marcus Lemon and INF Josh Silver.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Josh Vitters.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OF Nick Sinay.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded RHP Jordan Wellander to New Jersey for a player to be named.
Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released UT Carlos Garcia.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Jordan Desguin.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Doug Willey.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired coach Jeff Hornacek and associate head coach Kurt Rambis.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Fired coach Frank Vogel.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Ty Lawson.
Women’s NBA
ATLANTA DREAM — Traded F Bria Holmes to Connecticut for the 15th pick in the 2018 draft and a 2019 second-round pick.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Rejected the appeal of Cincinnati LB Vontaze Burfict’s four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Max Tuerk.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed G Richie Incognito on the reserve/retired list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of TE Gavin Escobar. Waived LB Max Bullough, WRs Bug Howard and Larry Pinkard, TE Matt Lengel, DB C.J. Smith and RB Kelvin Taylor.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released OT Derek Newton.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Los Angeles Kings D Drew Doughty for one game for an illegal check to the head of Vegas Golden Knights F William Carrier during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Jordan Gross to a two-year, entry-level contract.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Jonas Johansson from Rochester (AHL) to Cincinnati (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Matt Spencer from Adirondack (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley from Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G John Muse to Reading (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled F Shane Conacher from Adirondack (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Tommy Thompson to Idaho (ECHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MLS — Added a second-game suspension to Seattle F Clint Dempsey for violent conduct.
FC DALLAS — Signed D Chris Richards.
College
CLEMSON — Named Amanda Butler women’s basketball coach.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Promoted assistant women’s volleyball coach Katelyn Harrison to associate head coach.
CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Scott Blum women’s basketball coach.
INDIANA — Junior F Juwan Morgan declared for the NBA draft.
LSU — Announced graduate CB Terrence Alexander is transferring from Stanford.
MARQUETTE — Named Dwayne Killings assistant men’s basketball coach.
NEBRASKA — Announced sophomore QB Patrick O’Brien has been granted a release so he can transfer.
PURDUE — Announced junior men’s basketball F Evan Boudreaux is transferring from Dartmouth.
TCU — Named Scott Cross assistant men’s basketball coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Prep Boys Tennis
ST. MARYS MEMORIAL 4, BLUFFTON 1
SINGLES
No. 1 — Justin Haggard (Blu) def. Marcel Lansing, 6-0, 1-6, 6-1.
No. 2 — Howie Spencer (SMM) def. Christian Groman, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — C.J. Vanderhorst (SMM) def. Drew Wilson, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1 — Andrew Vogel & David Keller (SMM) def. Kory Strahm & Mack Burner, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Mason King & Evan Tennant (SMM) def. Eden Nygaard & Grant Klingler, 6-2, 6-1.
RECORDS: Bluffton 3-3.
Prep Boys Track
Van Buren 79, Cory-Rawson 47,
Hardin Northern 40
SHOT — Schaeppi (VB) 42-1. DISCUS — Arbaugh (VB) 125-11. HJ — Swope (VB) 5-2. LJ — McCoy (HN) 19-0. PV — Rickenbacher (HN) 11-6. 3,200 RELAY — Hardin Northern (Sheldon, Lamb, Curlis, Cooper) 9:59.50. 110 HH — Hoying (VB) 18.50. 100 — Dearwester (C-R) 11.70. 800 RELAY — Cory-Rawson (Dearwester, Davis, Stiles, Bixler) 1:39.90. 1,600 — Hoorman (C-R) 5:05.90. 400 rELAY — Van Buren (Atchison, Koehler, Franks, Forsyth) 48.10. 400 — Bixler (C-R) 57.20. 300 IH — Hoying (VB) 44.80. 800 — Cooper (HN) 2:19.30. 200 — Bixler (C-R) 23.80. 3,200 — Hoorman (C-R) 11:17.60. 1,600 RELAY — Van Buren (Forsyth, Bair, Betts-Baldwin, Ingwersen) 3:45.90.
Prep Girls Track
Van Buren 96, Hardin Northern 40,
Cory-Rawson 27
SHOT — McCoy (HN) 30-7. DISCUS — McCoy (HN) 91-1. HJ — Newton (HN) 4-9. LJ — Mowery (VB) 14-1. PV — Newton (HN) 7-0. 3,200 RELAY — Van Buren (Jackson, Hunt, Badertscher, Au. Pisarsky) 11:57.10. 100 IH — Mowery (VB) 17.50. 100 — Parkins (C-R) 13.50. 800 RELAY — Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, George) 2:02.40. 1,600 — Au. Pisarsky (VB) 6:23.00. 400 RELAY — Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, George) 56.40. 400 — Nessler (VB) 1:09.70. 300 LH — Mowery (VB) 53.90. 800 — Au. Pisarsky (VB) 2:48.00. 200 — Newton (HN) 28.90. 3,200 — Hunt (VB) 13:39.00. 1,600 RELAY — Van Buren (Jackson, Am. Pisarsky, Adams, Au. Pisarsky) 4:49.60 .
SCHEDULE
Friday Events
Prep Boys Tennis
Oak Harbor at Fostoria, 4:30
Prep Baseball
Leipsic at Vanlue (BVC), 5
McComb at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Wynford at Carey (N10), 5
Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5
Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5
New Riegel at Van Buren, 5
Liberty Center at Elmwood, 5
Fostoria at Liberty-Benton, 5
North Baltimore at Genoa, 5
Prep Softball
Liberty Center at Elmwood, 4:45
McComb at Arcdia (BVC), 5
Leipsic at Vanlue (BVC), 5
Wynford at Carey (N10), 5
Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5
Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5
New Riegel at Van Buren, 5
Riverdale at Continental, 5
North Baltimore at Genoa, 5
Prep Track
Bluffton & Liberty-Benton at Ottawa-Glandorf Gold Medal Meet, 4:30
Riverdale, McComb, Arlington, Fort Jennings, Ada, Pandora-Gilboa & Ottoville at Columbus Grove Bulldog Invitational, 5
Carey & Mohawk at Buckeye Central at Stasche Dash, 4:30
LOCAL & AREA
League Seeks Golfers
Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.
Pitch, Hit & Run Competition
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition for area youth on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 10am-noon at The Marathon Diamonds. Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and can choose to compete in baseball or softball divisions. All participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent/guardian fill out a registration and sign a waiver prior to participating. For more information go to www.pitchhitrun.com, City of Findlay Facebook or call 419-424-7176.
Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.
St. Joseph Seeks Coaches
FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.
Elite Soccer Camp
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30, 2018. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost of the camp is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Basketball Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for jv and freshman boys basketball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.
Golf League Fun Day Set
The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members are welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.
Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Soccer Camp
UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Lady Rams soccer camp will be June 11-14. Grades 1-4 will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; grades 5-8 will be 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fee of $35 includes T-shirt and a ball. Deadline to guarantee T-shirt/ball is May 18 but registration is open until the camp begins. Contact Patrick Massara at 419-348-0726 or the Upper Sandusky High School office at 419-294-2308.