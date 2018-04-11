Prep sports: Shank, Reinhard make college choices

BLOOMDALE — Two Elmwood athletes made their college choices known on Wednesday.

Senior Zoe Shank will take her basketball talents to Division III Thomas More College in Kentucky.

Shank, a 5-11 center, was a two-time Northern Buckeye Conference player of the year and earned third-team all-Ohio honors while leading the Royals to two straight league championships. She averaged 19.8 points with 8.5 rebounds per game last season.

Senior Brock Reinhard also signed to compete in track and field at Tiffin University. Reinhard will compete in the pole vault. He currently has the top mark in the area with a jump of 13-0.

In addition, Five athletes from Van Buren will be moving on to play collegiately upon graduation.

Matthew Iliff, a 6-4, 230-pound center, will continue his football career at the University of Findlay. Iliff was a first-team all-Blanchard Valley Conference selections last year for the Black Knights.

Brandon Wehrle signed to play golf at Ohio Dominican University. Wehrle was the BVC Player of the Year as a junior and a first-teamer as a senior as he helped the Black Knights win their 11th straight conference championship.

Hunter Fleck will continue his soccer career at Bluffton University. He was an all-North Central Ohio Soccer Association selection at goalkeeper.

Track athletes Mason Miarer (Georgetown, Ky.) and Miranda Mowrey (Ursuline) also signed on Wednesday.

