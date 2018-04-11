Prep softball: Benschoter helps Elmwood stay unbeaten

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood broke a 5-5 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and ran its unbeaten record to 7-0 by beating Woodmore 8-5 on Wednesday in a Northern Buckeye Conference softball game.

Makenna Benschoter allowed just two hits, struck out three and survived five walks in earning the win. At the plate, the junior ace delivered one more hit than she allowed, belting two triples and a double and driving in two runs.

Chy Cluck (2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI) and Kayla Minich (3-1B, 3 RBI) also had three hits each. Haley Zimmerman added an RBI double.

Macie Wellons doubled and drove in three runs for Woodmore (3-4, 0-2 NBC).

Woodmore 012 020 0 — 5 2 1

Elmwood 011 123 x — 8 13 1

WP — Benschoter. top hitters: (Wood) Wellons 2B, 3 RBI. (Elm) Minich 3-1B, 3 RBI; Cluck 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Benschoter 2B, 2-3B, 2 RBI; Zimmerman 2B, RBI.

records: Woodmore 3-4 overall, 0-2 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 7-0, 2-0.

EASTWOOD 10

FOSTORIA 0

PEMBERVILLE — Ashley Hitchcock tossed a one-hitter and Maddy Dyer had a home run among her two hits as Eastwood whipped Fostoria High School 10-0 on Wednesday in five innings of Northern Buckeye Conference softball action.

Ana Smith and Alissa Ray added two singles apiece for the Eagles, who upped their record to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Jennaleigh McCumber’s triple was the only hit for the Lady Red (2-4, 0-2 NBC).

Fostoria 000 00 — 0 1 1

Eastwood 035 2 x — 10 10 0

WP — Hitchcock. LP — Kleinmark. top hitters: (East) Dyer HR, 1B; Smith & Ray 2-1B; (Fos) McCumber 3B.

records: Fostoria 2-4 overall, 0-2 Northern Buckeye Conference; Eastwood 4-0, 2-0.

OLD FORT 24

LAKOTA 5

KANSAS — Old Fort cranked out 24 runs, nine earned, on 23 hits to wallop Lakota 24-5 in a five-inning Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game Wednesday.

Laini Gillett went 5 for 5 with a triple and an RBI, Ashlyn Magers homered and drove in three and Savannah McCoy tallied four hits and four RBIs to pace the Stockaders (4-3 overall, 2-1 SBC River).

Madison King notched a pair of hits and an RBI for the Raiders (1-5, 1-2), who committed eight errors.

Old Fort 924 45 — 24 23 4

Lakota 022 01 — 5 7 8

WP — Hossler. LP — Harden. top hitters: (OF) Black 2B, 2-1B, 3 RBI; Magers HR, 3 RBI; McCoy 4-1B, 4 RBI; Gillett 4-1B, 3B, RBI; Guth 3B, 2-1B, 4 RBI. (Lak) King 2-1B, RBI; Hines 1B, RBI; Kirian 1B, RBI.

records: Old Fort 4-3 overall, 2-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Lakota 1-5, 1-2.

NEW RIEGEL 13

TIFFIN CALVERT 0

NEW RIEGEL — Sisters Jacquelyn and Kayleigh Lininger combined on a one-hitter and Julia Reinhart drove in five runs as New Riegel crushed Tiffin Calvert 13-0 on Wednesday in a five-inning Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball game.

Jacquelyn Lininger gained the victory by pitching the first four innings with four strikeouts as the Blue Jackets upped their record to 5-5 overall and 3-1 in conference play. She also allowed the lone hit for the Senecas (1-3, 1-2 SBC River Division), a single by Ashlyn Jones.

Kayleigh Lininger walked one in the fifth.

Reinhart had two of New Riegel’s 10 singles at the plate. Emily Peters doubled, singled and knocked in three runs.

Tiffin Calvert 000 00 — 0 1 4

New Riegel 403 6x — 13 13 1

WP — J. Lininger. LP — Park. top hitters: (TC) Jones 1B; (NR) Peters 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Bouillon 2B, 1B, RBI; Hohman 1B, 2 RBI; Reinhart 2-1B, 5 RBI; J. Lininger 2-1B, RBI.

records: Tiffin Calvert 1-3 overall, 1-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; New Riegel 5-5, 3-1.

VANLUE 41

PANDORA-GILBOA 5

PANDORA — Vanlue racked up 22 runs in the first inning and 12 more in the third en route to toppling Pandora-Gilboa in a 41-5 Blanchard Valley Conference softball victory.

The Wildcats pounded out 22 hits, five apiece by winning pitcher Amanda Clymer (3-3B) and Maliah Snook (3B), to improve to 2-6 overall, 1-2 in the BVC.

The Rockets fell to 0-5, 0-2 in league play.

Vanlue (22)2(12) 41 — 41 22 1

Pandora-Gilboa 101 30 — 5 1 9

WP — Clymer (2-6). LP — Brown. top hitters: (Van) Clymer 3-3B, 2-1B; Snook 4-1B; Snook 3B; Price 4-1B; Franks 3-1B; Brenneman 3-1B. (P-G) Brown 1B.

records: Vanlue 2-6 overall; 1-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Pandora-Gilboa 0-5, 0-2.

VAN BUREN 15

ARCADIA 3

ARCADIA — Reagan Miller hit two of Van Buren’s four home runs as the Black Knights rolled to a 15-3 five-inning Blanchard Valley Conference victory over Arcadia.

Miller led off the game with a homer and hit a three-run blast in an eight-run fourth inning as Van Buren upped its record to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the BVC.

Olivia Sexton also hit a three-run bomb in the fourth for the Black Knights. Sarah Dishong, who pitched a three-hitter, went deep for three runs in the third.

Lyndee Ward doubled and drove in a run for the Redskins (2-6, 1-2 BVC).

Van Buren 104 82 — 15 15 3

Arcadia 300 00 — 3 3 4

WP — Dishong (4-2). LP — Rodriguez (1-2). top hitters: (VB) Miller 2-HR, 2-1B, 4 RBI; Durliat 2B; Pawlak 2-1B, RBI; Strapp 1B, 3 RBI; Sexton HR, 1B, 3 RBI; Dishong HR, 1B, 3 RBI; (Arc) Noel 1B, RBI; Ward 1B, RBI.

records: Van Buren 5-2 overall, 3-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 2-6, 1-2.

