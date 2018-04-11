Locally: Geary Family YMCA to host youth golf clinic

Youngsters ages 7 through 14 may register for a beginner’s golf clinic scheduled at the Geary Family YMCA.

Certified First Tee instructor and veteran golf coach Scott Hall will be the lead instructor for the clinic, which will focus on the fundamentals of golf safety, etiquette, stance, grip and full swing.

Participants will also learn techniques for pitching, chipping and putting.

Registration is open through April 14, with sessions scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays from April 16 through May 21.

The fee is $20 per child for YMCA members and $40 for nonmembers.

For more information or to register, contact the Geary Family YMCA at 419-435-6608.

