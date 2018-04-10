Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 9 1 .900 —

Toronto 8 4 .667 2

New York 5 6 .455 4½

Baltimore 4 8 .333 6

Tampa Bay 3 8 .273 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 6 5 .545 —

Minnesota 4 4 .500 ½

Detroit 4 6 .400 1½

Kansas City 3 5 .375 1½

Chicago 3 7 .300 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 9 2 .818 —

Los Angeles 8 3 .727 1

Seattle 4 4 .500 3½

Oakland 4 7 .364 5

Texas 4 8 .333 5½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Toronto 7, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Houston 2, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 10, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s Results

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels at Texas, late

Houston at Minnesota, late

Seattle at Kansas City, late

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (McCullers 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 1:10

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 2:10

Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 2:15

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-0), 6:10

Toronto (Estrada 1-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 0-1), 7:05

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-0), 7:10

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-2), 8:05

Oakland (Mengden 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-1), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 9 1 .900 —

Atlanta 6 5 .545 3½

Washington 6 5 .545 3½

Philadelphia 5 5 .500 4

Miami 3 8 .273 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 8 2 .800 —

Milwaukee 6 5 .545 2½

Chicago 5 5 .500 3

St. Louis 4 6 .400 4

Cincinnati 2 8 .200 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 8 2 .800 —

Colorado 5 6 .455 3½

San Francisco 4 5 .444 3½

Los Angeles 3 6 .333 4½

San Diego 3 8 .273 5½

Late games not included

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 5

Washington 2, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2

San Diego 7, Colorado 6

Arizona 2, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Results

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 1

Washington 4, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 6

Milwaukee at St. Louis, late

San Diego at Colorado, late

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late

Arizona at San Francisco, late

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (McCarthy 2-0) at Washington (Cole 0-1), 1:05

Milwaukee (Guerra 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 1:15

San Diego (Perdomo 1-1) at Colorado (Marquez 0-1), 3:10

Arizona (Ray 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:45

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0) at Miami (Garcia 0-0), 7:10

Pittsburgh (Brault 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 8:05

Oakland (Mengden 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-1), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40

Colorado at Washington, 7:05

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Indians 2, Tigers 1

Detroit Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0

J.Jones ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0

Cndlrio 3b 3 0 3 1 Jose.Rm 3b 3 1 2 1

M.Cbrra 1b 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 2 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 3 0 0 0

Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 1 2 1

V.Reyes lf 4 1 1 0 R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 27 2 4 2

Detroit 000″000″100 — 1

Cleveland 100″000″01x — 2

E–R.Perez (2). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 8, Cleveland 3. 2B–Candelario 3 (4). HR–Jose.Ramirez (2), R.Perez (1). SB–V.Reyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Boyd 7 3 1 1 1 4

Wilson (L,0-2) 1 1 1 1 0 2

Cleveland

Tomlin 5 4 0 0 2 3

McAllister H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Olson H,1 1/3 1 1 1 0 1

Otero BS,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Miller (W,1-0) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Allen (S,3-3) 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Tomlin (Candelario), by Boyd (Brantley). Umpires–Home, Laz Diaz. First, Andy Fletcher. Second, Manny Gonzalez. Third, Jeff Nelson. T–2:47. A–10,078 (35,225).

Phillies 6, Reds 1

Cincinnati Philadelphia

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker rf 3 0 1 1 C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 0

Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 0 0

Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 1 2 1

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0

Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 3 2 1 0

Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Kingery 3b 4 1 1 4

Blndino 3b 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 1 0 0 0

Bailey p 2 0 0 0 Knapp ph-c 2 0 0 0

Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 1

J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Nola p 2 0 0 0

Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Milner p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 1 1 0 0

Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 30 6 6 6

Cincinnati 000″010″000 — 1

Philadelphia 000″001″14x — 6

E–Blandino (1). DP–Philadelphia 1. LOB–Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B–O.Herrera 2 (5), N.Williams (1). HR–Kingery (2). SB–Hamilton 2 (4), C.Hernandez (3). S–Nola (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Bailey 6 2 1 1 0 7

Hughes (L,0-1) 1 2 1 1 0 2

Rainey 1 2 4 4 2 2

Philadelphia

Nola (W,1-0) 8 3 1 1 3 6

Milner 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Bailey (Alfaro). Umpires–Home, Gabe Morales. First, Jerry Meals. Second, Ben May. Third, Ron Kulpa. T–2:44. A–20,895 (43,647).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Cano, Seattle, .407; Chapman, Oakland, .375; Escobar, Minnesota, .375; Gregorius, New York, .375; Mauer, Minnesota, .375; Bogaerts, Boston, .368; Betts, Boston, .364; Andrus, Texas, .362; Simmons, Los Angeles, .362; Altuve, Houston, .357.

RUNS–Donaldson, Toronto, 10; Gardner, New York, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 10; Chapman, Oakland, 9; Correa, Houston, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; 9 tied at 8.

RBI–Gallo, Texas, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Cabrera, Detroit, 9; Correa, Houston, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Donaldson, Toronto, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Upton, Los Angeles, 9.

HITS–Andrus, Texas, 17; Simmons, Los Angeles, 17; Altuve, Houston, 15; Chapman, Oakland, 15; Lowrie, Oakland, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Smoak, Toronto, 15; Bogaerts, Boston, 14; 6 tied at 13.

DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Gregorius, New York, 6; DMachado, Detroit, 6; Beltre, Texas, 5; Escobar, Minnesota, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 5; 6 tied at 4.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; 17 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 6; Davis, Cleveland, 3; Gentry, Baltimore, 3; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Gordon, Seattle, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; 12 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Happ, Toronto, 2-1; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.

ERA–Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Morton, Houston, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Cole, Houston, 0.64; Fulmer, Detroit, 0.68; Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.71; Kennedy, Kansas City, 0.75; Sale, Boston, 0.82; Gibson, Minnesota, 0.87.

STRIKEOUTS–Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Bundy, Baltimore, 25; Hamels, Texas, 23; Happ, Toronto, 23; Verlander, Houston, 23; Archer, Tampa Bay, 22; Cole, Houston, 22; Richards, Los Angeles, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 2 tied at 17.

National League

BATTING–Owings, Arizona, .400; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .375; Swanson, Atlanta, .366; Galvis, San Diego, .351; Eaton, Washington, .345; Posey, San Francisco, .345; Herrera, Philadelphia, .344; Moran, Pittsburgh, .344; Flaherty, Atlanta, .343; Kendrick, Washington, .343.

RUNS–Harper, Washington, 12; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 12; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Eaton, Washington, 10; Freeman, Atlanta, 10; Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Cabrera, New York, 9; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 9; Santana, Philadelphia, 9; 6 tied at 8.

RBI–Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; Harper, Washington, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Cespedes, New York, 10; Anderson, Miami, 9; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; 7 tied at 8.

HITS–Dietrich, Miami, 16; Swanson, Atlanta, 15; Cabrera, New York, 14; Castro, Miami, 14; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 14; Ozuna, St. Louis, 14; Rendon, Washington, 14; 12 tied at 13.

DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 6; Pollock, Arizona, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 5; Freeman, Atlanta, 5; Herrera, Philadelphia, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Kendrick, Washington, 5; Shaw, Milwaukee, 5; 10 tied at 4.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; 10 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Taylor, Washington, 4; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 11 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Albers, Milwaukee, 2-0; Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; Despaigne, Miami, 2-0; Godley, Arizona, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; Robles, New York, 2-0; Scherzer, Washington, 2-1; Strasburg, Washington, 2-1; Strop, Chicago, 2-0; Syndergaard, New York, 2-0; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0.

ERA–Godley, Arizona, 0.64; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.69; Scherzer, Washington, 0.90; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1.26; Corbin, Arizona, 1.39; Gonzalez, Washington, 1.59; Weaver, St. Louis, 1.59; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.59; Garcia, Miami, 1.80; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 27; Syndergaard, New York, 22; Strasburg, Washington, 21; Corbin, Arizona, 20; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 19; Smith, Miami, 19; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 18; deGrom, New York, 18; Gray, Colorado, 17; Ray, Arizona, 17.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

z-Toronto 59 22 .728 —

x-Boston 54 27 .667 5

x-Philadelphia 51 30 .630 8

New York 28 53 .346 31

Brooklyn 28 53 .346 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 43 38 .531 —

x-Washington 43 38 .531 —

Charlotte 36 46 .439 7½

Orlando 24 57 .296 19

Atlanta 24 58 .293 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

y-Cleveland 50 31 .617 —

x-Indiana 48 34 .585 2½

x-Milwaukee 44 37 .543 6

Detroit 38 43 .469 12

Chicago 27 54 .333 23

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 64 16 .800 —

x-San Antonio 47 34 .580 17½

x-New Orleans 47 34 .580 17½

Dallas 24 58 .293 41

Memphis 22 59 .272 42½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Portland 48 33 .593 —

x-Utah 47 33 .588 ½

x-Oklahoma City 47 34 .580 1

Minnesota 46 35 .568 2

Denver 46 35 .568 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 58 23 .716 —

L.A. Clippers 42 39 .519 16

L.A. Lakers 34 46 .425 23½

Sacramento 26 55 .321 32

Phoenix 21 61 .256 37½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Toronto 108, Detroit 98

Brooklyn 114, Chicago 105

Cleveland 123, New York 109

Oklahoma City 115, Miami 93

Milwaukee 102, Orlando 86

Minnesota 113, Memphis 94

San Antonio 98, Sacramento 85

Denver 88, Portland 82

New Orleans 113, L.A. Clippers 100

Tuesday’s Results

Charlotte 119, Indiana 93

Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 113

Washington 113, Boston 101

Phoenix 124, Dallas 97

Golden State at Utah, late

Houston at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 8

Denver at Minnesota, 8

Detroit at Chicago, 8

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8

New York at Cleveland, 8

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8

Toronto at Miami, 8

Washington at Orlando, 8

Houston at Sacramento, 10:30

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Utah at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Wednesday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s GAMES

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, April 16

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 19

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 20

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Saturday, April 21

x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA

Sunday, April 22

x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA

x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA

x-Anaheim at San Jose, TBA

Monday, April 23

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Washington at Columbus, TBA

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA

Tuesday, April 24

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4

Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6

New England 3 1 1 10 10 5

Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6

Orlando City 2 2 1 7 9 10

New York 2 2 0 6 10 5

Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9

Philadelphia 1 1 2 5 3 4

Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8

Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4

D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 4 1 1 13 12 9

Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9

LA Galaxy 2 2 1 7 7 8

Real Salt Lake 2 2 1 7 6 10

Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10

Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9

FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3

Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5

Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6

San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8

Portland 0 3 2 2 6 12

Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’S GAME

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 7

Friday’S GAMES

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10

Saturday’S GAMEs

Montreal at New York, 1

Toronto FC at Colorado, 3

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30

Columbus at D.C. United, 7

FC Dallas at New England, 7:30

Houston at San Jose, 10:30

Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30

Sunday’S GAMES

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Arizona manager Torey Lovullo one game and fined him an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate actions in the top of the second inning of an April 8 game against St. Louis. Suspended St. Louis C Yadier Molina one game for his actions during the incident, which included making contact with umpire Tim Timmons. Suspended Arizona Diamondbacks minor league C Jose Herrera 50 games without pay after testing positive for Methylhexaneamine and Oxilofrine, stimulants in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Yefry Ramirez from Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Nestor Cortes, Jr. for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Tzu-Wei Lin from Pawtucket (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Tony Sipp on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 8. Recalled RHP James Hoyt from Fresno (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed OF Alex Gordon on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 9. Recalled OF Abraham Almonte from Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed OF Shane Robinson and selected him from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated INF-OF Jace Peterson for assignment. Sent CF Aaron Hicks on a rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent C Josh Phegley on a rehab assignment to Stockton (Cal).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Erasmo Ramirez and OF Ben Gamel on rehab assignments to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 2B Rougned Odor and RHP Doug Fister on the 10-day DL. Activated RHP Tony Barnette from 10-day DL. Recalled INF/C Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 1B Kendrys Morales on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Tim Mayza from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed 1B Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 6. Selected the contract of INF-OF Efren Navarro from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Tanner Rainey from Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Yovani Gallardo for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Kendall Coleman from the New York Yankees for INF-OF L.J. Mazzilli. Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned OF Brandon Nimmo to Las Vegas.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 7. Optioned RHP Roberto Gomez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Tyler Beede and LHP Steven Okert from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated C Miguel Montero from the paternity list. Placed C Jhonatan Solano on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 7. Sent C Matt Wieters on a rehab assignment to Potomac (Carolina).

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Mat Latos.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Aaron Brooks.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Chris Hall.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed C/1B Stephen Lohr.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Roman Collins.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Quinn Cook to a two-year contract.

Football

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Placed OT Emmett Cleary on the reserve-retired list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Michael Campanaro on a one-year contract. Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Tony Stevens.

Hockey

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hershey D Tyler Lewington one game for his actions in an April 8 game at Charlotte.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled D Rick Pinkston from Atlanta (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed D Taylor Richart, F Charlie Sampair, F Alexei Toropchenko and F David Noel. Recalled F Dmitrii Sergeev from Tulsa (ECHL).

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced cyclist Dylan Lima tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a one-year sanction for his violation.

USA LUGE — Named Erin Warren president. Announced Jim Leahy, CEO will serve another four years. Named Bill Tavares head coach of the national team and Robert Fegg junior national team head coach.

College

AUBURN — Announced sophomore C Austin Wiley has declared for the NBA draft.

EVANSVILLE — Named Terrence Commodore and Chris Sparks men’s assistant basketball coaches and Logan Baumann director of basketball operations.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON-FLORHAM — Named Jennifer Noon athletic director effective June 1.

LETOURNEAU — Named Mesa Allison men’s and women’s cross country coach.

MIAMI — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Jim Larranaga on a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

MINNESOTA — Named Rob Jeter men’s assistant basketball coach.

NOTRE DAME — Signed men’s basketball coach Mike Brey to a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

RUTGERS — Did not renew the contract of women’s gymnastics coach Louis Levine.

TEXAS TECH — Promoted Brian Burg to men’s basketball assistant coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Boys Track

elmwood 101, woodmore 66, fostoria 8

SHOT — Bechstein (Elm) 37-2. DISCUS — Lindhorst (Elm) 108-6. HJ — Joe. Childress (Elm) 5-2. LJ — Joe. Childress (Elm) 17-2. PV — Reinhard (Elm) 13-0. 3,200 RELAY — Elmwood (Jenkins, Reynolds, Murphy, Barnhisel) 9:26.63. 110 HH — Stearns (Elm) 16.99. 100 — Schiavone (Wood) 11.33. 800 relay — Elmwood (Jon. Childress, Joe. Childress, Cline, Wilhelm) 1:39.13. 1,600 — Koenig (Wood) 5:20.51. 400 relay — Elmwood (Condon, Wilhelm, Cline, Garner) 47.30. 400 — Jon. Childress (Elm) 55.74. 300 ih — Tienerend (Elm) 46.13. 800 — Murphy (Elm) 2:10.37. 200 — Schiavone 23.25. 3,200 — Overmyer (Wood) 11:45.51. 1,600 relay — Elmwood (Murphy, Reynolds, Barnhisel, Gallagher) 4:02.30.

Prep Girls Track

Woodmore 74, fostoria 48, elmwood 37

SHOT — Jones (Fos) 28-4. DISCUS — Sargent (Wood) 98-3. HJ — Ca. Rothert (Wood) 4-8. LJ — Taylor (Fos) 14-0. PV — Murray 7-6. 3,200 RELAY — Woodmore (LaMunyon, Thatcher, Bauder, Beam) 11:02.77. 100 IH — Cl. Rothert (Wood) 17.17. 100 — Wegert (Wood) 13.36. 800 relay — Woodmore (Wegert, LaMunyon, Cl. Rothert, Book) 1:56.58. 1,600 — Chavez (Wood) . 400 relay — Fostoria (Taylor, Cannon, O’Neal, Sauber) 57.02. 400 — Bauder (Wood) 1:09.50. 300 Lh –Cl. Rothert (Wood) 54.91. 800 — Beam (Wood) 2:42.90. 200 — Wegert (Wood) 28.52. 3,200 –Thatcher (Wood) 12:29.09. 1,600 relay — Woodmore (Beam, LaMunyon, Wegert, Bauder) 4:36.64.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Fostoria at Toledo St. John’s, 4

Prep Baseball

Fostoria at Eastwood (NBC), 4:45

Woodmore at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5

Van Buren at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Hopewell-Loudon at North Baltimore (BVC), 5

Old Fort at Lakota (SBC), 5

Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel (SBC), 5

Prep Softball

Fostoria at Eastwood (NBC), 4:45

Woodmore at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5

Hopewell-Loudon at North Baltimore (BVC), 5

Van Buren at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Old Fort at Lakota (SBC), 5

Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel (SBC), 5

BOWLING

Fostoria Thibodeau Seneca Lanes

Monday Nite Spares

Standings: TWB Victory Riders 10-2; Jack Green Hauling 10-2; Offset Electric 8-4; J&B Truck and Trailer Repair 8-4; MNR Truck Leasing 9-4; Thibs’ Gang 7-5; Royal Flush 6-6; Wells 5-7; Crystal Whipped 4.5-7.5; Dick’s Auto Supply 4-8; Shoulda Beens 2-10; Last To Show 0-12.

High games, men: Kyle Echelberry 235, Ed Reiter 235, Roger Bergstedt 223; Josh McCarley 215.

High series, men: Kyle Echelberry 630, Josh McCarley 603; Roger Bergstedt 592, John Petrlich 590, Aaron Reasor 583.

High games, women: Crystal Macias 233, Lisa Meyers 189, Jan Thibodeau 182, Angie Perry 178, Nichole Fox 177.

High series, women: Lisa Meyers 517, Crystal Macias 508, Jen Anez 490, Jan Thibodeau 479, Marla Nye 472.

LOCAL & AREA

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Golf League Fun Day Set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members are welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

