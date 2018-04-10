Wednesday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 9 1 .900 —
Toronto 8 4 .667 2
New York 5 6 .455 4½
Baltimore 4 8 .333 6
Tampa Bay 3 8 .273 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 6 5 .545 —
Minnesota 4 4 .500 ½
Detroit 4 6 .400 1½
Kansas City 3 5 .375 1½
Chicago 3 7 .300 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 9 2 .818 —
Los Angeles 8 3 .727 1
Seattle 4 4 .500 3½
Oakland 4 7 .364 5
Texas 4 8 .333 5½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
Toronto 7, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
Houston 2, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 10, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s Results
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
Boston 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
Houston at Minnesota, late
Seattle at Kansas City, late
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (McCullers 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 1:10
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 2:10
Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 2:15
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-0), 6:10
Toronto (Estrada 1-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 0-1), 7:05
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-0), 7:10
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-2), 8:05
Oakland (Mengden 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-1), 10:10
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 1 .900 —
Atlanta 6 5 .545 3½
Washington 6 5 .545 3½
Philadelphia 5 5 .500 4
Miami 3 8 .273 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 8 2 .800 —
Milwaukee 6 5 .545 2½
Chicago 5 5 .500 3
St. Louis 4 6 .400 4
Cincinnati 2 8 .200 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 8 2 .800 —
Colorado 5 6 .455 3½
San Francisco 4 5 .444 3½
Los Angeles 3 6 .333 4½
San Diego 3 8 .273 5½
Late games not included
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 5
Washington 2, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2
San Diego 7, Colorado 6
Arizona 2, San Francisco 1
Tuesday’s Results
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 1
Washington 4, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 6
Milwaukee at St. Louis, late
San Diego at Colorado, late
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (McCarthy 2-0) at Washington (Cole 0-1), 1:05
Milwaukee (Guerra 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 1:15
San Diego (Perdomo 1-1) at Colorado (Marquez 0-1), 3:10
Arizona (Ray 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:45
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 7:05
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0) at Miami (Garcia 0-0), 7:10
Pittsburgh (Brault 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 8:05
Oakland (Mengden 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-1), 10:10
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40
Colorado at Washington, 7:05
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10
Tuesday’s Boxscores
Indians 2, Tigers 1
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
J.Jones ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 3 1 Jose.Rm 3b 3 1 2 1
M.Cbrra 1b 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 2 0 0 0
V.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 3 0 0 0
Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 1 2 1
V.Reyes lf 4 1 1 0 R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0
D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 27 2 4 2
Detroit 000″000″100 — 1
Cleveland 100″000″01x — 2
E–R.Perez (2). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 8, Cleveland 3. 2B–Candelario 3 (4). HR–Jose.Ramirez (2), R.Perez (1). SB–V.Reyes (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 7 3 1 1 1 4
Wilson (L,0-2) 1 1 1 1 0 2
Cleveland
Tomlin 5 4 0 0 2 3
McAllister H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Olson H,1 1/3 1 1 1 0 1
Otero BS,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Miller (W,1-0) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Allen (S,3-3) 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP–by Tomlin (Candelario), by Boyd (Brantley). Umpires–Home, Laz Diaz. First, Andy Fletcher. Second, Manny Gonzalez. Third, Jeff Nelson. T–2:47. A–10,078 (35,225).
Phillies 6, Reds 1
Cincinnati Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker rf 3 0 1 1 C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 0
Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 1 2 1
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 3 2 1 0
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Kingery 3b 4 1 1 4
Blndino 3b 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 1 0 0 0
Bailey p 2 0 0 0 Knapp ph-c 2 0 0 0
Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 1
J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Nola p 2 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Milner p 0 0 0 0
Hmilton cf 1 1 0 0
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 30 6 6 6
Cincinnati 000″010″000 — 1
Philadelphia 000″001″14x — 6
E–Blandino (1). DP–Philadelphia 1. LOB–Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B–O.Herrera 2 (5), N.Williams (1). HR–Kingery (2). SB–Hamilton 2 (4), C.Hernandez (3). S–Nola (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bailey 6 2 1 1 0 7
Hughes (L,0-1) 1 2 1 1 0 2
Rainey 1 2 4 4 2 2
Philadelphia
Nola (W,1-0) 8 3 1 1 3 6
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP–by Bailey (Alfaro). Umpires–Home, Gabe Morales. First, Jerry Meals. Second, Ben May. Third, Ron Kulpa. T–2:44. A–20,895 (43,647).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Cano, Seattle, .407; Chapman, Oakland, .375; Escobar, Minnesota, .375; Gregorius, New York, .375; Mauer, Minnesota, .375; Bogaerts, Boston, .368; Betts, Boston, .364; Andrus, Texas, .362; Simmons, Los Angeles, .362; Altuve, Houston, .357.
RUNS–Donaldson, Toronto, 10; Gardner, New York, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 10; Chapman, Oakland, 9; Correa, Houston, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; 9 tied at 8.
RBI–Gallo, Texas, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Cabrera, Detroit, 9; Correa, Houston, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Donaldson, Toronto, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Upton, Los Angeles, 9.
HITS–Andrus, Texas, 17; Simmons, Los Angeles, 17; Altuve, Houston, 15; Chapman, Oakland, 15; Lowrie, Oakland, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Smoak, Toronto, 15; Bogaerts, Boston, 14; 6 tied at 13.
DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Gregorius, New York, 6; DMachado, Detroit, 6; Beltre, Texas, 5; Escobar, Minnesota, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 5; 6 tied at 4.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 17 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; 17 tied at 3.
STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 6; Davis, Cleveland, 3; Gentry, Baltimore, 3; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Gordon, Seattle, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; 12 tied at 2.
PITCHING–Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Happ, Toronto, 2-1; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.
ERA–Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Morton, Houston, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Cole, Houston, 0.64; Fulmer, Detroit, 0.68; Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.71; Kennedy, Kansas City, 0.75; Sale, Boston, 0.82; Gibson, Minnesota, 0.87.
STRIKEOUTS–Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Bundy, Baltimore, 25; Hamels, Texas, 23; Happ, Toronto, 23; Verlander, Houston, 23; Archer, Tampa Bay, 22; Cole, Houston, 22; Richards, Los Angeles, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 2 tied at 17.
National League
BATTING–Owings, Arizona, .400; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .375; Swanson, Atlanta, .366; Galvis, San Diego, .351; Eaton, Washington, .345; Posey, San Francisco, .345; Herrera, Philadelphia, .344; Moran, Pittsburgh, .344; Flaherty, Atlanta, .343; Kendrick, Washington, .343.
RUNS–Harper, Washington, 12; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 12; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Eaton, Washington, 10; Freeman, Atlanta, 10; Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Cabrera, New York, 9; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 9; Santana, Philadelphia, 9; 6 tied at 8.
RBI–Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; Harper, Washington, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Cespedes, New York, 10; Anderson, Miami, 9; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; 7 tied at 8.
HITS–Dietrich, Miami, 16; Swanson, Atlanta, 15; Cabrera, New York, 14; Castro, Miami, 14; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 14; Ozuna, St. Louis, 14; Rendon, Washington, 14; 12 tied at 13.
DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 6; Pollock, Arizona, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 5; Freeman, Atlanta, 5; Herrera, Philadelphia, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Kendrick, Washington, 5; Shaw, Milwaukee, 5; 10 tied at 4.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; 20 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; 10 tied at 3.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 5; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Taylor, Washington, 4; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 11 tied at 2.
PITCHING–Albers, Milwaukee, 2-0; Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; Despaigne, Miami, 2-0; Godley, Arizona, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; Robles, New York, 2-0; Scherzer, Washington, 2-1; Strasburg, Washington, 2-1; Strop, Chicago, 2-0; Syndergaard, New York, 2-0; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0.
ERA–Godley, Arizona, 0.64; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.69; Scherzer, Washington, 0.90; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1.26; Corbin, Arizona, 1.39; Gonzalez, Washington, 1.59; Weaver, St. Louis, 1.59; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.59; Garcia, Miami, 1.80; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 27; Syndergaard, New York, 22; Strasburg, Washington, 21; Corbin, Arizona, 20; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 19; Smith, Miami, 19; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 18; deGrom, New York, 18; Gray, Colorado, 17; Ray, Arizona, 17.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
z-Toronto 59 22 .728 —
x-Boston 54 27 .667 5
x-Philadelphia 51 30 .630 8
New York 28 53 .346 31
Brooklyn 28 53 .346 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 43 38 .531 —
x-Washington 43 38 .531 —
Charlotte 36 46 .439 7½
Orlando 24 57 .296 19
Atlanta 24 58 .293 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Cleveland 50 31 .617 —
x-Indiana 48 34 .585 2½
x-Milwaukee 44 37 .543 6
Detroit 38 43 .469 12
Chicago 27 54 .333 23
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 64 16 .800 —
x-San Antonio 47 34 .580 17½
x-New Orleans 47 34 .580 17½
Dallas 24 58 .293 41
Memphis 22 59 .272 42½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 33 .593 —
x-Utah 47 33 .588 ½
x-Oklahoma City 47 34 .580 1
Minnesota 46 35 .568 2
Denver 46 35 .568 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 58 23 .716 —
L.A. Clippers 42 39 .519 16
L.A. Lakers 34 46 .425 23½
Sacramento 26 55 .321 32
Phoenix 21 61 .256 37½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Toronto 108, Detroit 98
Brooklyn 114, Chicago 105
Cleveland 123, New York 109
Oklahoma City 115, Miami 93
Milwaukee 102, Orlando 86
Minnesota 113, Memphis 94
San Antonio 98, Sacramento 85
Denver 88, Portland 82
New Orleans 113, L.A. Clippers 100
Tuesday’s Results
Charlotte 119, Indiana 93
Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 113
Washington 113, Boston 101
Phoenix 124, Dallas 97
Golden State at Utah, late
Houston at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Boston, 8
Denver at Minnesota, 8
Detroit at Chicago, 8
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8
New York at Cleveland, 8
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8
Toronto at Miami, 8
Washington at Orlando, 8
Houston at Sacramento, 10:30
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Utah at Portland, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Best-of-7
x-if necessary
Wednesday’s GAMES
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s GAMES
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s GAMES
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s GAMES
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Monday, April 16
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 17
Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 18
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 19
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 20
x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA
x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA
Saturday, April 21
x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-Toronto at Boston, TBA
x-Columbus at Washington, TBA
x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA
Sunday, April 22
x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA
x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA
x-Anaheim at San Jose, TBA
Monday, April 23
x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA
x-Boston at Toronto, TBA
x-Washington at Columbus, TBA
x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA
Tuesday, April 24
x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA
Wednesday, April 25
x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA
x-Toronto at Boston, TBA
x-Columbus at Washington, TBA
x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4
Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6
New England 3 1 1 10 10 5
Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6
Orlando City 2 2 1 7 9 10
New York 2 2 0 6 10 5
Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9
Philadelphia 1 1 2 5 3 4
Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8
Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4
D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 4 1 1 13 12 9
Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9
LA Galaxy 2 2 1 7 7 8
Real Salt Lake 2 2 1 7 6 10
Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10
Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9
FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3
Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5
Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6
San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8
Portland 0 3 2 2 6 12
Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’S GAME
Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 7
Friday’S GAMES
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10
Saturday’S GAMEs
Montreal at New York, 1
Toronto FC at Colorado, 3
LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30
Columbus at D.C. United, 7
FC Dallas at New England, 7:30
Houston at San Jose, 10:30
Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30
Sunday’S GAMES
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4
New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Arizona manager Torey Lovullo one game and fined him an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate actions in the top of the second inning of an April 8 game against St. Louis. Suspended St. Louis C Yadier Molina one game for his actions during the incident, which included making contact with umpire Tim Timmons. Suspended Arizona Diamondbacks minor league C Jose Herrera 50 games without pay after testing positive for Methylhexaneamine and Oxilofrine, stimulants in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Yefry Ramirez from Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Nestor Cortes, Jr. for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Tzu-Wei Lin from Pawtucket (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Tony Sipp on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 8. Recalled RHP James Hoyt from Fresno (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed OF Alex Gordon on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 9. Recalled OF Abraham Almonte from Omaha (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed OF Shane Robinson and selected him from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated INF-OF Jace Peterson for assignment. Sent CF Aaron Hicks on a rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent C Josh Phegley on a rehab assignment to Stockton (Cal).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Erasmo Ramirez and OF Ben Gamel on rehab assignments to Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 2B Rougned Odor and RHP Doug Fister on the 10-day DL. Activated RHP Tony Barnette from 10-day DL. Recalled INF/C Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 1B Kendrys Morales on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Tim Mayza from Buffalo (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed 1B Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 6. Selected the contract of INF-OF Efren Navarro from Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Tanner Rainey from Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Yovani Gallardo for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Kendall Coleman from the New York Yankees for INF-OF L.J. Mazzilli. Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned OF Brandon Nimmo to Las Vegas.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 7. Optioned RHP Roberto Gomez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Tyler Beede and LHP Steven Okert from Sacramento.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated C Miguel Montero from the paternity list. Placed C Jhonatan Solano on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 7. Sent C Matt Wieters on a rehab assignment to Potomac (Carolina).
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Mat Latos.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Aaron Brooks.
Frontier League
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Chris Hall.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed C/1B Stephen Lohr.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Roman Collins.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Quinn Cook to a two-year contract.
Football
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Placed OT Emmett Cleary on the reserve-retired list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Michael Campanaro on a one-year contract. Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Tony Stevens.
Hockey
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Hershey D Tyler Lewington one game for his actions in an April 8 game at Charlotte.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled D Rick Pinkston from Atlanta (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed D Taylor Richart, F Charlie Sampair, F Alexei Toropchenko and F David Noel. Recalled F Dmitrii Sergeev from Tulsa (ECHL).
Olympic Sports
USADA — Announced cyclist Dylan Lima tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a one-year sanction for his violation.
USA LUGE — Named Erin Warren president. Announced Jim Leahy, CEO will serve another four years. Named Bill Tavares head coach of the national team and Robert Fegg junior national team head coach.
College
AUBURN — Announced sophomore C Austin Wiley has declared for the NBA draft.
EVANSVILLE — Named Terrence Commodore and Chris Sparks men’s assistant basketball coaches and Logan Baumann director of basketball operations.
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON-FLORHAM — Named Jennifer Noon athletic director effective June 1.
LETOURNEAU — Named Mesa Allison men’s and women’s cross country coach.
MIAMI — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Jim Larranaga on a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
MINNESOTA — Named Rob Jeter men’s assistant basketball coach.
NOTRE DAME — Signed men’s basketball coach Mike Brey to a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
RUTGERS — Did not renew the contract of women’s gymnastics coach Louis Levine.
TEXAS TECH — Promoted Brian Burg to men’s basketball assistant coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Boys Track
elmwood 101, woodmore 66, fostoria 8
SHOT — Bechstein (Elm) 37-2. DISCUS — Lindhorst (Elm) 108-6. HJ — Joe. Childress (Elm) 5-2. LJ — Joe. Childress (Elm) 17-2. PV — Reinhard (Elm) 13-0. 3,200 RELAY — Elmwood (Jenkins, Reynolds, Murphy, Barnhisel) 9:26.63. 110 HH — Stearns (Elm) 16.99. 100 — Schiavone (Wood) 11.33. 800 relay — Elmwood (Jon. Childress, Joe. Childress, Cline, Wilhelm) 1:39.13. 1,600 — Koenig (Wood) 5:20.51. 400 relay — Elmwood (Condon, Wilhelm, Cline, Garner) 47.30. 400 — Jon. Childress (Elm) 55.74. 300 ih — Tienerend (Elm) 46.13. 800 — Murphy (Elm) 2:10.37. 200 — Schiavone 23.25. 3,200 — Overmyer (Wood) 11:45.51. 1,600 relay — Elmwood (Murphy, Reynolds, Barnhisel, Gallagher) 4:02.30.
Prep Girls Track
Woodmore 74, fostoria 48, elmwood 37
SHOT — Jones (Fos) 28-4. DISCUS — Sargent (Wood) 98-3. HJ — Ca. Rothert (Wood) 4-8. LJ — Taylor (Fos) 14-0. PV — Murray 7-6. 3,200 RELAY — Woodmore (LaMunyon, Thatcher, Bauder, Beam) 11:02.77. 100 IH — Cl. Rothert (Wood) 17.17. 100 — Wegert (Wood) 13.36. 800 relay — Woodmore (Wegert, LaMunyon, Cl. Rothert, Book) 1:56.58. 1,600 — Chavez (Wood) . 400 relay — Fostoria (Taylor, Cannon, O’Neal, Sauber) 57.02. 400 — Bauder (Wood) 1:09.50. 300 Lh –Cl. Rothert (Wood) 54.91. 800 — Beam (Wood) 2:42.90. 200 — Wegert (Wood) 28.52. 3,200 –Thatcher (Wood) 12:29.09. 1,600 relay — Woodmore (Beam, LaMunyon, Wegert, Bauder) 4:36.64.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Boys Tennis
Fostoria at Toledo St. John’s, 4
Prep Baseball
Fostoria at Eastwood (NBC), 4:45
Woodmore at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45
Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5
Van Buren at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Hopewell-Loudon at North Baltimore (BVC), 5
Old Fort at Lakota (SBC), 5
Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel (SBC), 5
Prep Softball
Fostoria at Eastwood (NBC), 4:45
Woodmore at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45
Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5
Hopewell-Loudon at North Baltimore (BVC), 5
Van Buren at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Old Fort at Lakota (SBC), 5
Tiffin Calvert at New Riegel (SBC), 5
BOWLING
Fostoria Thibodeau Seneca Lanes
Monday Nite Spares
Standings: TWB Victory Riders 10-2; Jack Green Hauling 10-2; Offset Electric 8-4; J&B Truck and Trailer Repair 8-4; MNR Truck Leasing 9-4; Thibs’ Gang 7-5; Royal Flush 6-6; Wells 5-7; Crystal Whipped 4.5-7.5; Dick’s Auto Supply 4-8; Shoulda Beens 2-10; Last To Show 0-12.
High games, men: Kyle Echelberry 235, Ed Reiter 235, Roger Bergstedt 223; Josh McCarley 215.
High series, men: Kyle Echelberry 630, Josh McCarley 603; Roger Bergstedt 592, John Petrlich 590, Aaron Reasor 583.
High games, women: Crystal Macias 233, Lisa Meyers 189, Jan Thibodeau 182, Angie Perry 178, Nichole Fox 177.
High series, women: Lisa Meyers 517, Crystal Macias 508, Jen Anez 490, Jan Thibodeau 479, Marla Nye 472.
LOCAL & AREA
League Seeks Golfers
Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.
Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.
St. Joseph Seeks Coaches
FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.
Golf League Fun Day Set
The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m. April 25 at Lakeland Golf Course. League play will begin May 2 and continue into September. New members are welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.