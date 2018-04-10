Prep roundup: Elmwood boys sweep NBC meet

BLOOMDALE — Austin Murphy and Joey Childress recorded three wins apiece to lead host Elmwood’s boys to victories over Woodmore and Fostoria High School on Tuesday in a Northern Buckeye Conference triangular meet.

The Royals scored 101 points to 66 for Woodmore and eight for Fostoria.

Woodmore won the girls meet with 74 points to 48 for Fostoria and 37 for Elmwood.

Murphy won the 800 (2:10.37), combined with Elijah Reynolds, Trey Barnhisel and Donovan Gallagher to win the 1,600 relay (4:02.30) and teamed with Reynolds, Barnhisel and Dylan Jenkins to claim the 3,200 relay (9:26.63).

Childress took the high jump (5-2) and long jump (17-2) and teamed with Jonah Childress, Matthew Cline and Jacob Wilhelm for a victory in the 800 relay (1:39.13).

Freshman Dashani Taylor paced Fostoria’s girls by winning the long jump (14-0) and combining with Madison Cannon, Haili O’Neal and Taylor Sauber for a victory in the 400 relay (57.02).

Elmwood’s McKenzie Murray won the pole vault at 7-6.

Boys Results

elmwood 101, woodmore 66, fostoria 8

SHOT — 1, Bechstein (Elm) 37-2. DISCUS — 1, Lindhorst (Elm) 108-6. 2, Bechstein (Elm) 102-0. 3, Lear (Fos) 98-11. 4, Hudson (Elm) 97-7. HJ — 1, Joe. Childress (Elm) 5-2. 2, Jenkins (Elm) 5-0. 3, Jacobson (Elm) 4-10. LJ — 1, Joe. Childress (Elm) 17-2. 3, Gudger (Elm) 16-2. 4, Condon (Elm) 16-1. PV — 1, Reinhard (Elm) 13-0. 4, Sachs (Elm) 10-0. 3,200 RELAY — Elmwood (Jenkins, Reynolds, Murphy, Barnhisel) 9:26.63. 110 HH — 1, Stearns (Elm) 16.99. 2, Tienarend (Elm) 18.93. 3, Mossbarger (Elm) 19.61. 100 — 1, Schiavone (Wood) 11.33. 2, Wilhelm (Elm) 11.81. 3, Cline (Elm) 12.10. 800 relay — 1, Elmwood (Jon. Childress, Joe. Childress, Cline, Wilhelm) 1:39.13. 1,600 — 1, Koenig (Wood) 5:20.51. 2, Armbruster (Elm) 5:22.66. 3, Rook (Elm) 5:57.76. 400 relay — 1, Elmwood (Condon, Wilhelm, Cline, Garner) 47.30. 3, Fostoria (Diaz, Jackson, Settles, Pina) 51.35. 4, Elmwood (Crislip, Deitrich, Graham, Fraley) 56.30. 400 — 1, Jon. Childress (Elm) 55.74, 2, Reynolds (Elm) 1:04.09. 300 ih — 1, Tienerend (Elm) 46.13. 2, Stearns (Elm) 46.17. 4, Barnhisel (Elm) 50.71. 800 — 1, Murphy (Elm) 2:10.37. 3, Jenkins (Elm) 2:22.66. 200 — 1, Schiavone 23.25. 4, Jackson (Fos) 26.16. 3,200 — 1, Overmyer (Wood) 11:45.51. 2, Armbruster (Elm) 11:57.62. 3, Cobb (Fos) 12:51.69. 4, Twining (Fos) 13:11.66.. 1,600 relay — 1, Elmwood (Murphy, Reynolds, Barnhisel, Gallagher) 4:02.30.

Girls Results

Woodmore 74, fostoria 48, elmwood 37

SHOT — 1, Jones (Fos) 28-4. Bechstein (Elm) 27-11. 3, Mercer (Elm) 25-5. 4, Palmer (Elm) 24-3.5. DISCUS — 1, Sargent (Wood) 98-3. 2, Mercer (Elm) 92-11. 3, Jones (Fos) 88-1. 4, Bechstein (Elm) 78-3. HJ — Ca. Rothert (Wood) 4-8. 2, Troike (Elm) 4-4. 4, Mason (Fos) 4-0. LJ — 1, Taylor (Fos) 14-0. 2, Douglas (Elm) 13-2.75. 3, Hoffman (Elm) 12-11.75. PV — 1, Murray 7-6. 2, Reinhard (Elm) 6-6 3,200 RELAY — Woodmore (LaMunyon, Thatcher, Bauder, Beam) 11:02.77. 100 IH — 1, Cl. Rothert (Wood) 17.17. 2, Troike (Elm) 18.67 100 — 1, Wegert (Wood) 13.36. 2, Sauber (Fos) 13.70. 3, Spanfellner (Elm) 14.17. 4, Cannon (Fos) 14.18. 800 relay — 1, Woodmore (Wegert, LaMunyon, Cl. Rothert, Book) 1:56.58. 2, Fostoria (Sheets, O’Neal, Cannon, Sauber) 1:57.37. 1,600 — 1, Chavez (Wood) 6:56.59. 2, Kagitani (Fos) 7:13.06 . 400 relay — 1, Fostoria (Taylor, Cannon, O’Neal, Sauber) 57.02. 2, Elmwood (Douglas, Dibling, Clark, Holland) 1:13. 400 — 1, Bauder (Wood) 1:09.50. 2, Smith (Fos) 1:10.88. 3, Owens (Fos) 1:12.59. 4, Mason (Fos) 1:19.48. 300 Lh –1, Cl. Rothert (Wood) 54.91. 2, Troike (Elm) 57.23. 800 — 1, Beam (Wood) 2:42.90. 2, Hickle (Fos) 3:01.43. 200 — 1, Wegert (Wood) 28.52. 2, O’Neal (Fos) 28.77. 4, Smith (Fos) 29.62. 3,200 –Thatcher (Wood) 12:29.09. 1,600 relay — Woodmore (Beam, LaMunyon, Wegert, Bauder) 4:36.64. 2, Fostoria (Sheets, Hickle, Kagitani, Sauber) 4:53.94.

Prep softball

SENECA EAST 14

NEW RIEGEL 4

ATTICA — Seneca East drilled five doubles among its 16 hits Tuesday as the Tigers toppled New Riegel 14-4 in a five-inning nonconference game.

The Tigers were led by Mallory Beamer (2-2B, 1B, 3 RBI) and Lexi Cheek (2B, 2-1B, 4 RBI).

Jordan Hohman had a home run and two runs batted in, while Kristin Coleman tripled and singled twice to pace New Riegel.

New Riegel 110 11 — 4 10 x

Seneca East 024 53 — 14 16 x

WP — Sauers. LP — J. Liniger. top hitters: (NR) Coleman 3B, 2-1B; Kirian 2B; Bouillon 2-1B; Horman 2B, RBI. (SE) T. Enders 2B, 1B; Allgyre 2B; Beamer 2-1B, 1B, 3 RBI; Cheek 2B, 2-1B, 4 RBI.

RECORDS: New Riegel 4-4, Seneca East 3-2.

Prep baseball

NEW RIEGEL 19

FOSTORIA 9

NEW RIEGEL — No. 9 hitter Dylan Smith collected two hits and four RBIs for New Riegel in a 19-9 victory over Fostoria High School on Tuesday in six innings of nonconference baseball.

Nick Reinhart and Alec Zoeller had three hits apiece for the Blue Jackets, who scored seven runs in the sixth inning to finish off the Redmen and even their record at 3-3.

Dylan Sheets and Trey Groves had two hits apiece for Fostoria (1-4).

Fostoria 001 143 — 9 8 x

New Riegel 139 007 — 19 17 x

WP — Dryfuse. LP — Drake. top hitters: (Fos) Sheets & Groves 2-1B; (NR) Noftz 2-1B, 2 RBI; Reinhart 3-1B, 2 RBI; Zoeller 3-1B; Theis 1B, 2 RBI; Hohman 2-1B, 2 RBI; A. Acree 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Dryfuse 2B, 3 RBI; Smith 2-1B, 4 RBI.

records: Fostoria 1-4, New Riegel 3-3.

Golf league set

The Wednesday A.M. Retirees Golf League will have its fun day at 8 a.m., April 25, at Lakeland Golf Course.

League play will begin May 2 and continue into September.

New members are welcome. For more information, call 419-618-0826 or 419-261-5445.

