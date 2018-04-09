Tuesday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 8 1 .889 —

Toronto 7 4 .636 2

New York 5 5 .500 3½

Baltimore 4 7 .364 5

Tampa Bay 2 8 .200 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 4 3 .571 —

Cleveland 5 5 .500 ½

Detroit 4 5 .444 1

Chicago 3 6 .333 2

Kansas City 2 5 .286 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 8 2 .800 —

Los Angeles 7 3 .700 1

Seattle 4 3 .571 2½

Oakland 4 7 .364 4½

Texas 4 7 .364 4½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 12 innings

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 7

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 4, San Diego 1

Toronto 7, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 1

Monday’s Results

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Toronto 7, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels at Texas, late

Houston at Minnesota, late

Seattle at Kansas City, late

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-0), 2:10

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-1), 6:10

Toronto (Sanchez 0-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-1), 7:05

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 7:10

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-0) at Texas (Perez 1-0), 8:05

Houston (Keuchel 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-0), 8:15

Oakland (Manaea 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:15

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 8 1 .889 —

Atlanta 6 4 .600 2½

Washington 5 5 .500 3½

Philadelphia 4 5 .444 4

Miami 3 7 .300 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 7 2 .778 —

Chicago 5 4 .556 2

Milwaukee 5 5 .500 2½

St. Louis 4 5 .444 3

Cincinnati 2 7 .222 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 7 2 .778 —

Colorado 5 5 .500 2½

San Francisco 4 4 .500 2½

Los Angeles 3 6 .333 4

San Diego 2 8 .200 5½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Miami 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

Houston 4, San Diego 1

Arizona 4, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 4, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5, 12 innings

Monday’s Results

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 5

Washington 2, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2

Milwaukee at St. Louis, late

San Diego at Colorado, late

Arizona at San Francisco, late

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-1), 2:20

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-0) at Washington (Strasburg 1-1), 7:05

Cincinnati (Bailey 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Miami (Smith 0-1), 7:10

Milwaukee (Suter 1-1) at St. Louis (Martinez 1-1), 8:15

San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40

Oakland (Manaea 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0), 10:10

Arizona (Corbin 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 10:15

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Monday’s Boxscores

Indians 2, Tigers 0

Detroit Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 2 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0

J.Jones ph 0 0 0 0 Kipnis dh 3 0 0 0

Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 2 0 1 0

M.Cbrra 1b 4 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 3 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 0 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 0 Guyer rf 3 0 0 0

Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 R.Davis lf 3 0 1 0

J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 1 1 0

J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 2 1 1 2

D.Mchdo 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 2 0 0 0

Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 26 2 4 2

Detroit 000″000″000 — 0

Cleveland 000″020″00x — 2

DP–Detroit 1, Cleveland 1. LOB–Detroit 3, Cleveland 5. 2B–R.Davis (2). HR–Zimmer (1). CS–Zimmer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Liriano (L,1-1) 6 3 2 2 3 4

Farmer 1/3 1 0 0 1 0

VerHagen 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 3

Cleveland

Kluber (W,1-1) 8 2 0 0 1 13

Miller (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Miller (Jones). Umpires–Home, Jeff Nelson. First, Laz Diaz. Second, Andy Fletcher. Third, Manny Gonzalez. T–2:39. A–9,843 (35,225).

Phillies 6, Reds 5

Cincinnati Philadelphia

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Gennett 2b 4 1 2 1 C.Hrnan 2b 3 1 1 0

Peraza ss 5 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 2 1 1

Votto 1b 4 1 2 0 O.Hrrra cf 3 0 0 0

Duvall lf 4 0 1 1 Hoskins lf 3 1 1 2

Brnhart c 4 1 1 2 Franco 3b 3 0 1 1

Ervin rf 4 1 1 0 Kingery ss 3 1 1 1

Pnnngtn 3b 3 0 1 0 Altherr rf 3 0 0 0

C.Reed p 2 0 0 0 Rios p 0 0 0 0

Brice p 0 0 0 0 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0

Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 1 1 1

J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0

Winker ph 1 0 0 0 Lively p 2 0 0 0

Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 4 1 2 1 Flrimon rf 1 0 0 0

Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 30 6 6 6

Cincinnati 102″101″000 — 5

Philadelphia 212″000″01x — 6

E–Gennett (1). DP–Philadelphia 1. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Philadelphia 5. 2B–Gennett (3), C.Santana (3). HR–Barnhart (1), Hoskins (2), Kingery (1), N.Williams (1). SB–Peraza (1), Ervin (1), Hamilton (2). SF–Franco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Reed 3 4 5 3 1 4

Brice 2 0 0 0 0 2

Hughes 1 1 0 0 1 0

Peralta 1 0 0 0 2 0

Quackenbush (L,0-1) 1 1 1 1 0 0

Philadelphia

Lively 5 2/3 9 5 5 2 7

Morgan 2/3 0 0 0 2 0

Rios 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Garcia (W,1-1) 1 1 0 0 0 1

Neris (S,1-1) 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP–Reed, Morgan, Hughes. Umpires–Home, Ron Kulpa. First, Gabe Morales. Second, Jerry Meals. Third, Ben May. T–3:22. A–18,127 (43,647).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Cano, Seattle, .440; Segura, Seattle, .379; Chapman, Oakland, .375; Gregorius, New York, .375; Andrus, Texas, .372; Altuve, Houston, .368; Bogaerts, Boston, .368; Gordon, Seattle, .367; Betts, Boston, .364; Mauer, Minnesota, .364.

RUNS–Donaldson, Toronto, 10; Gardner, New York, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Chapman, Oakland, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; 8 tied at 8.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Cabrera, Detroit, 9; Correa, Houston, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Donaldson, Toronto, 9; Upton, Los Angeles, 9; 7 tied at 8.

HITS–Andrus, Texas, 16; Chapman, Oakland, 15; Lowrie, Oakland, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Simmons, Los Angeles, 15; Smoak, Toronto, 15; Altuve, Houston, 14; Bogaerts, Boston, 14; Choo, Texas, 13; Jones, Baltimore, 13.

DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Gregorius, New York, 6; DMachado, Detroit, 6; Beltre, Texas, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 5; Devers, Boston, 4; Escobar, Minnesota, 4; Gattis, Houston, 4; Nunez, Boston, 4; 16 tied at 3.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; 16 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 5; Davis, Cleveland, 3; Gentry, Baltimore, 3; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Gordon, Seattle, 3; Lindor, Cleveland, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; 12 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Happ, Toronto, 2-1; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; 16 tied at 1.

ERA–Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Morton, Houston, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Cole, Houston, 0.64; Fulmer, Detroit, 0.68; Lopez, Chicago, 0.69; Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.71; Kennedy, Kansas City, 0.75; Sale, Boston, 0.82.

STRIKEOUTS–Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Bundy, Baltimore, 25; Hamels, Texas, 23; Happ, Toronto, 23; Archer, Tampa Bay, 22; Cole, Houston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; McCullers, Houston, 17; Sale, Boston, 15; Tanaka, New York, 15.

National League

BATTING–Hoskins, Philadelphia, .440; Owings, Arizona, .423; Flaherty, Atlanta, .375; Galvis, San Diego, .364; Herrera, Philadelphia, .360; Zobrist, Chicago, .360; Swanson, Atlanta, .351; Eaton, Washington, .345; Harper, Washington, .345; Moran, Pittsburgh, .345.

RUNS–Harper, Washington, 11; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 11; Eaton, Washington, 10; Freeman, Atlanta, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Anderson, Miami, 8; Owings, Arizona, 8; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 8; 8 tied at 7.

RBI–Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Harper, Washington, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 11; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Anderson, Miami, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; Ahmed, Arizona, 8; Cespedes, New York, 8; Martinez, St. Louis, 8; Moran, Pittsburgh, 8.

HITS–Dietrich, Miami, 14; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 13; Markakis, Atlanta, 13; Rendon, Washington, 13; Swanson, Atlanta, 13; 10 tied at 12.

DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 6; Pollock, Arizona, 6; Freeman, Atlanta, 5; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 5; Kendrick, Washington, 5; 8 tied at 4.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 2; KMarte, Arizona, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 3; Cespedes, New York, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 3; Thames, Milwaukee, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 5; Taylor, Washington, 4; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 10 tied at 2.

PITCHING–Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; Despaigne, Miami, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; Scherzer, Washington, 2-1; Strop, Chicago, 2-0; Syndergaard, New York, 2-0; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.69; Scherzer, Washington, 0.90; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1.26; Corbin, Arizona, 1.39; deGrom, New York, 1.54; Gonzalez, Washington, 1.59; Weaver, St. Louis, 1.59; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1.59; Garcia, Miami, 1.80; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 27; Syndergaard, New York, 22; Corbin, Arizona, 20; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 19; Ray, Arizona, 17; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 16; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Newcomb, Atlanta, 15; Roark, Washington, 15.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

z-Toronto 59 22 .728 —

x-Boston 54 26 .675 4½

x-Philadelphia 50 30 .625 8½

New York 28 53 .346 31

Brooklyn 28 53 .346 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 43 38 .531 —

x-Washington 42 38 .525 ½

Charlotte 35 46 .432 8

Atlanta 24 57 .296 19

Orlando 24 57 .296 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 50 31 .617 —

x-Indiana 48 33 .593 2

x-Milwaukee 44 37 .543 6

Detroit 38 43 .469 12

Chicago 27 54 .333 23

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 64 16 .800 —

San Antonio 47 34 .580 17½

New Orleans 46 34 .575 18

Dallas 24 57 .296 40½

Memphis 22 59 .272 42½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Portland 48 32 .600 —

x-Utah 47 33 .588 1

Oklahoma City 47 34 .580 1½

Minnesota 46 35 .568 2½

Denver 45 35 .563 3

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 58 23 .716 —

L.A. Clippers 42 38 .525 15½

L.A. Lakers 34 46 .425 23½

Sacramento 26 55 .321 32

Phoenix 20 61 .247 38

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 112, Boston 106

Indiana 123, Charlotte 117

Philadelphia 109, Dallas 97

Memphis 130, Detroit 117

Toronto 112, Orlando 101

Utah 112, L.A. Lakers 97

Golden State 117, Phoenix 100

Monday’s Results

Toronto 108, Detroit 98

Brooklyn 114, Chicago 105

Cleveland 123, New York 109

Oklahoma City 115, Miami 93

Milwaukee 102, Orlando 86

Minnesota 113, Memphis 94

San Antonio 98, Sacramento 85

Portland at Denver, late

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30

Boston at Washington, 8

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30

Golden State at Utah, 9

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 8

Denver at Minnesota, 8

Detroit at Chicago, 8

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8

New York at Cleveland, 8

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8

Toronto at Miami, 8

Washington at Orlando, 8

Houston at Sacramento, 10:30

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Utah at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Best-of-7

x-if necessary

Wednesday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s GAMES

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s GAMES

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, April 16

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 19

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 20

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Saturday, April 21

x-New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Vegas at Los Angeles, TBA

Sunday, April 22

x-Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Nashville at Colorado, TBA

x-Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBA

x-Anaheim at San Jose, TBA

Monday, April 23

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Washington at Columbus, TBA

x-Los Angeles at Vegas, TBA

Tuesday, April 24

x-Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-San Jose at Anaheim, TBA

Wednesday, April 25

x-Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Columbus at Washington, TBA

x-Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBA

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4

Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6

New England 3 1 1 10 10 5

Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6

Orlando City 2 2 1 7 9 10

New York 2 2 0 6 10 5

Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9

Philadelphia 1 1 2 5 3 4

Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8

Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4

D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 4 1 1 13 12 9

Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9

LA Galaxy 2 2 1 7 7 8

Real Salt Lake 2 2 1 7 6 10

Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10

Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9

FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3

Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5

Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6

San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8

Portland 0 3 2 2 6 12

Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Friday, April 6

New England 4, Montreal 0

Saturday, April 7

Atlanta United FC 5, Los Angeles FC 0

San Jose 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Chicago 1, Columbus 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1

Sunday, April 8

Orlando City 3, Portland 2

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Wednesday’S GAME

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 7

Friday’S GAMES

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10

Saturday’S GAME

Montreal at New York, 1

Toronto FC at Colorado, 3

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30

Columbus at D.C. United, 7

FC Dallas at New England, 7:30

Houston at San Jose, 10:30

Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30

Sunday’S GAMES

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Collegiate Baseball Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Florida 28-6 495 1

2. N.C. State 25-6 493 4

3. Clemson 25-7 490 6

4. Duke 27-6 487 7

5. UCLA 19-8 486 10

6. Stanford 23-5 484 2

7. Arkansas 24-9 482 14

8. Oregon State 24-6 480 3

9. Mississippi 27-6 478 5

10. Georgia 23-9 475 8

11. Oklahoma 23-11 472 19

12. North Carolina 21-11 469 30

13. Florida State 24-9 468 9

14. Texas Tech 26-7 465 12

15. Indiana 22-6 463 13

16. Michigan 19-11 461 —

17. Texas 22-12 459 —

18. Illinois 19-8 457 15

19. East Carolina 24-7 455 18

20. Vanderbilt 19-13 452 17

21. Louisville 20-11 451 11

22. Texas A&M 23-9 448 —

23. LSU 20-13 447 21

24. Missouri State 22-7 444 24

25. Tennessee Tech 25-5 442 —

26. Sam Houston State 23-8 440 26

27. Florida Gulf Coast 24-7 437 22

28. Nevada 17-12 435 20

29. Coastal Carolina 23-11 434 27

30. Wichita State 22-7 433 28

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Hunter Harvey from Bowie (EL). Optioned LHP Tanner Scott to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed SS Xander Bogaerts on the 10-day DL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Juan Minaya to Charlotte (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed 1B Ryon Healy on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 8. Recalled RHP Chasen Bradford from Tacoma (PCL). Agreed to terms with C Chris Herrmann on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Brad Miller on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent OF Anthony Alford on a rehab assignment to Dunedin (FSL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 3B Johan Camargo on a rehab assignment to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 3B Eugenio Suarez on the 10-day DL and OF Scott Schebler on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 6. Recalled 3B Alex Blandino and RHP Zack Weiss from Louisville (IL:).

MIAMI MARLINS — Released RHP Brian Ellington.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Greg Holland from Palm Beach (FSL). Optioned RHP Mike Mayers to Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Kirby Yates on the 10-day DL, retroactive April 8. Recalled LHP Buddy Buamann from El Paso (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released INF Maikol Gonzalez.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded OF Breland Almadova to Sussex County (Can-Am) to complete an earlier trade.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Angel Reyes.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded LHP Rich Mascheri to Chicago for a player to be named.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed LHP Ryan Boelter, RHPs Ryan Schlosser and Tyler Warmoth and INF Jayce Boyd.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Claimed RHP Casey Upperman off waivers from Cleburne. Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHPs Matt Larkins and Jake Dunning.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Yariel Vargas.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP Brett Lee. Released C Maxx Tissenbaum, INF Yurisbel Gracial and RHP Joseph Maher.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OFs Jared McDonald and Hiroki Itakura.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Cory Jones.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C-1B Carlos Castro and LHP Nathan Foriest. Released RHP Brandon Cook, LHP Trent Lunsford and INF Lance Montano.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Austin Byler.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Williams Perez.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Travis Jones assistant defensive line coach and Aden Durde defensive quality control.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Matt Cassel.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed C Brett Jones and TE Ryan O’Malley.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Charles Johnson and LB Kevin Minter.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed LB Shilique Calhoun, LB-DE James Cowser, S Erik Harris, G-T Denver Kirkland and K Giorgio Tavecchio. Waived LS Andrew East.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB Victor Ochi.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived QB Stephen Morris.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Jerome Lane and Dominique Reed.

Hockey

HOCKEY CANADA — Named Bob Boughner coach, Mike Yeo associate coach and Bill Peters assistant coach for Team Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

USA HOCKEY — Named Jeff Blashill men’s national team coach for the IIHF Men’s World Championship.

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Fired associate coach Scott Arniel and assistant coach Darryl Williams.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Ville Husso and D Chris Butler to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Reassigned G Eamon McAdam to Worcester (ECHL). Returned F Jeff Kubiak and D Ryan MacKinnon to Worcester.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Simon Denis from a professional tryout agreement.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Released F Travis Barron from his amateur tryout contract.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled RW Kyle Thomas from Utah (ECHL).

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced weightlifter Teresa Britt accepted a two-year sanction for an anti-doping violation. Announced Ultimate Fighting Championship athlete Nick Diaz accepted a one-year sanction for a violation of the UFC anti-doping policy resulting from three unsuccessful test attempts during a 12-month period.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced the resignation of Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter.

College

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Bryan Platt supervisor of football officials.

CALIFORNIA — Named Jim Knowlton athletics director.

FLORIDA STATE — Announced G David Nichols will join the men’s basketball program next season as a graduate transfer from Albany (NY).

FORDHAM — Named Steve Thames assistant defensive backs/safeties coach and Vincent DiGaetano volunteer special teams quality control assistant.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Tanya Vogel director of athletics and recreation, effective July 1.

MIAMI — Announced sophomore G Bruce Brown Jr. will enter the NBA draft.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced junior F Tariq Owens is leaving the men’s basketball program so he can transfer.

TEXAS — Announced freshman F Rellah Boothe has left the women’s basketball program to transfer to Northwest Florida State.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Prep Boys Track

Liberty-Benton 101, Arlington 56,

Leipsic 56, Riverdale 40

SHOT — Johanningman (L-B) 42-5. DISCUS — Bateson (Arl) 133-4. HJ — McCoy (Riv) 5-6. LJ — Abbott (L-B) 19-2¾. PV — Kotey (L-B) 13-0. 3,200 RELAY — Leipsic (Chambers, Hernandez, Sanchez, Jiminez) 9:44.90 . 110 HH — Pena (Leip) 18.50. 100 — McCoy (Riv) 11.40. 800 RELAY — Arlington (McAdams, Foust, Fredette, Essinger) 1:42.30. 1,600 — Sansalone (L-B) 4:54.70. 400 rELAY — Arlington (Fredette, Foust, Plunkett, Essinger) 47.70. 400 — Abbott (L-B) 55.00. 300 IH — Williams (Arl) 45.00. 800 — Cade (L-B) 2:24.90. 200 — Bruce (Leip) 24.40. 3,200 — Knestrick (L-B) 12:17.20. 1,600 RELAY — Liberty-Benton (Kintner, Gaerke, Kotey, August) 3:50.70.

Wynford 79, Bucyrus 61, Carey 50,

Crestline 47

SHOT — Light (Buc) 44-4. DISCUS — Light (Buc) 112-11. HJ — Robinson (Buc) 5-10. LJ — Robinson (Buc) 17-10. PV — Rose (Wyn) 10-0. 3,200 RELAY — Carey (Oren, Hoepf, Vaughn, Conley) 9:32.80. 110 HH — Anatra (Car) 16.90. 100 — Nauftzinger (Buc) 11.50. 800 RELAY — Carey (Bell, Hertel, Seifert, Plott) 1:38.30. 1,600 — Hoepf (Car) 5:10.80. 400 rELAY — Bucyrus 46.20. 400 — Watson (Wyn) 53.80. 300 IH — Anatra (Car) 44.70. 800 — Sterrett (Wyn) 2:24.30. 200 — Watson (Wyn) 23.20. 3,200 — Flour (Wyn) 11:51.90. 1,600 RELAY — Carey 3:43.00.

Prep Girls Track

Arlington 86, Riverdale 65,

Leipsic 63, Liberty-Benton 42

SHOT — G. Rigel (Leip) 40-8. DISCUS — G. Rigel (Leip) 120-1. HJ — Butler (Leip) 4-10. LJ — Siefker (Leip) 15-10½. PV — Rickenbacher (L-B) 11-1. 3,200 RELAY — Liberty-Benton (Stump, Murphy, Gleason, Bower) 10:53.20. 100 IH — Crawford (Arl) 18.00. 100 — Inbody (Arl) 13.40. 800 RELAY — Riverdale (Burd, Ashburn, Martin, Carter) 2:00.30. 1,600 — .Jones (Riv) 6:009.60. 400 RELAY — Arlington (Inbody, Beach, Crawford, Willow) 55.80. 400 — Beach (Arl) 1:08.10. 300 LH — Green (Arl) 53.40. 800 — Jones (Arl) 2:51.00. 200 — Inbody (Arl) 28.70. 3,200 — Murphy (L-B) 13:21.70. 1,600 RELAY — Liberty-Benton (Rickenbacher, Ward, Kintner, Bishop) 4:21.30.

Carey 97, Bucyrus 64, crestline 33,

Wynford 31

SHOT — Orewiler (Buc) 32-3. DISCUS — Adkins (Car) 98-10. HJ — Holman (Wyn) 5-0. LJ — Patterson (Buc) 14-9. PV — Myers (Buc) 6-0. 3,200 RELAY — Carey (Bianchi, DeFeo, Eley, Watkins) 11:40.80. 100 IH — Rigby (Car) 18.50. 100 — Norden (Car) 13.60. 800 RELAY — Carey (Nash, Norden, Gibson, Lykins) 1:57.00. 1,600 — DeFeo (Car) 6:07.50. 400 RELAY — Carey (Nash, Roark, Gibson, Norden) 55.00. 400 — Lykins (Car) 1:03.00. 300 LH — Simms (Buc) 53.40. 800 — Eley (Car) 2:49.20. 200 — Norden (Car) 27.90. 3,200 — Bianchi (Car) 14:09.70. 1,600 RELAY — Carey (Rigby, Roark, Nash, Lykins) 4:41.00.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert, 4:30

Fostoria at Rossford, 4:30

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial (WBL), 4:30

Prep Baseball

Fostoria at New Riegel, 5

Carey at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk (N10), 5

Miller City at McComb, 5

Prep Softball

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk (N10), 5

New Riegel at Seneca East, 5

Prep Track

Arcadia, Vanlue & Fort Jennings at Lima Perry, 4:30

Pandora-Gilboa & McComb at Bluffton, 4:30

Fostoria & Woodmore at Elmwood (NBC), 4:30

Van Buren & Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills, 4:30

Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota & New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph, 5

Arlington & North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson, 5

Tiffin Calvert at New London, 4:30

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

King and Queens League

High series: (men) Jim Sterling, Select Auto Group, 602; (women) Kaitlyn Johns, Findlay Monument, 532. High game: (men) Scott Deal, Marcos, 236; (women) Johns 196.

Morning Glories League

High series: Jacqulyn Schwapp, Mount Blanchard Gun Club, 594. High game: Schwapp 222.

LOCAL & AREA

Hancock HOF Tickets

FINDLAY — The 34th annual Hancock Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, featuring six individuals and a team, will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Owens College’s Community Education and Wellness Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s class will include Jana (Butler) Sullinger, Don Masters, Lamont Paris, Jim Rucki, Brian Taylor, Terry Wymer and the 1995 University of Findlay NAIA wrestling champions. Cost of the banquet is $35 per person ($25 for UF team members). Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Hall of Fame committee member, Larry Alter (419-722-1186), via email at larryalter47@gmail.com or by visiting www.hancockhof.com/events/tickets.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Elite Soccer Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30, 2018. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost of the camp is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.

