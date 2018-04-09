Prep softball: H-L rallies to stay unbeaten

BASCOM — It took extra innings to do it, but Hopewell-Loudon’s softball team remained undefeated with a 3-2 win in eight innings over Liberty-Benton Monday in a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game.

Macey Malagon, Kyleigh Krupp and Kenzie Coleman had RBIs as Hopewell-Loudon improved to 7-0, 2-0 BVC. Malagon pitched a complete game, scattering nine hits and five walks while striking out six.

Katie Veenstra allowed just one earned run for L-B (3-3, 1-1 BVC). Taylor Young and Mackenzie Murphy had RBIs for the Eagles.

Liberty-Benton 000 100 10 — 2 9 2

Hopewell-Loudon 010 001 01 — 3 5 1

WP — Malagon. LP — Veenstra. TOP HITTERS: (L-B) Veenstra 2-1B; Pape 2-1B; Young 1B, RBIl; Murphy 2-1B, RBI. (H-L) Breidenbach 3B; Malagon 1B, RBI; Krupp 2-1B, 3B, RBI.

RECORDS: Liberty-Benton 3-3 overall, 1-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Hopewell-Loudon 7-0, 2-0.

LAKE 14

FOSTORIA 5

Lake scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning on its way to a 14-5 win over Fostoria in the Northern Buckeye Conference opener for both teams.

Kenzie Jackson picked up the win for the Flyers while Alex Talley was tagged with the loss for Fostoria (1-2 overall, 0-1 NBC).

Kyhra Baeder smacked two singles and a double and Elisia Ledesma added two singles to lead Fostoria at the plate.

Kristen Zink doubled and singled and Lily Armstrong chipped in two singles for Lake (2-1, 1-0).

Lake 000 723 2 — 14 8 3

Fostoria 100 030 1 — 5 8 9

WP — Jackson. LP — Talley. top hitters: (Lake) Zink 2B, 1B; Armstrong 2-1B. (Fos) Baeder 2-1B, 2B; Ledesma 2-1B.

records: Fostoria 2-3 overall, 0-1 Northern Buckeye Conference; Lake 2-1, 1-0.

ELMWOOD 18

ROSSFORD 7

ROSSFORD — Madison Hoiles hit a home run and drove in four runs Monday as Elmwood pounded Rossford 18-7 in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Allison Drees, Liz Hall and Haley Zimmerman all had three RBIs for Elmwood (6-0 overall, 1-0 NBC). Kayla Minich drove in a pair of runs and Makennz Benschoter got the win in the circle.

Hannah Pierce hit a home run for Rossford (1-2, 0-1 NBC). Kelsey Linjous had two singles and three RBIs.

SAN. ST. MARY’S 16

TIFFIN CALVERT 1

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert jumped out to a 1-0 lead after one inning before Sandusky St. Mary’s took charge with a seven-run second inning on its way to a 16-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division win over the Senecas.

Bria Coleman and Maddie Schumacher both doubled as the Senecas fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the league.

Sara Bias and Anna Weilnau both homered for the Panthers (6-0, 2-0).

Sandusky St. Mary’s 070 65 — 18 17 0

Tiffin Calvert 100 00 — 1 3 2

WP — Weilnau. LP — Park. top hitters: (TC) Coleman 2B; Schumacher 2B. (SSM) Weilnau HR, 2-1B, 4 RBI; Bias HR, 2 RI; Fetter 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Griggos 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Lewis 2B, 1B, RBI; Landino 2-1B, RBI; Parish 2-1B, RBI; Near 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Tiffin Calvert 1-2 overall, 1-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Sandusky St. Mary’s 6-0, 2-0.

NORTH BALTIMORE 16

VANLUE 4

VANLUE — North Baltimore’s nine-run third inning blew Monday’s Blanchard Valley Conference game open as the Tigers downed Vanlue 16-4 in five innings.

Simone Thompson’s three singles and three RBIs led North Baltimore (3-1, 1-0 BVC). Mia McCartney added a pair of singles and Katelyn Weinandy earned the victory.

Losing pitcher Amanda Clymer belted a solo home run in the third inning for the Wildcats (1-6, 0-2). Audrey Phillips singled, tripled and knocked in two runs.

North Baltimore 029 50 — 16 16 0

Vanlue 004 00 — 4 4 2

WP — Weinandy (3-1). LP — Clymer (1-6). top hitters: (NB) Thompson 3-1B, 3 RBI; Hupple 3-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; McCartney 2-1B. (Van) Clymer HR; Phillips 1B, 3B, 2 RBI.

records: North Baltimore 3-1 overall, 1-0 Blanchard Valley Conference 1-0; Vanlue 1-6, 0-2.

VAN BUREN 7

ARLINGTON 5

ARLINGTON — Olivia Sexton and Agnes Durliat had ninth-inning RBI singles to lift Van Buren to a 7-5 Blanchard Valley Conference softball win over Arlington on Monday.

Sexton knocked in Maddie Pawlak and Durliat added a single to score Sexton to provide Van Buren (4-2 overall, 2-1 BVC) with its margin of victory.

The Red Devils (2-3, 0-1) led 5-2 before the Black Knights rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game.

Sarah Dishong struck out 10 in picking up the win for the Black Knights. Addy Lafferty suffered the loss.

Van Buren’s Miller slammed a home run with two singles and an RBI. Sexton doubled and singled driving in a pair, Dishong had two singles and an RBI and Agnes Durliat added two singles and two RBIs.

Emily Berry doubled with two singles and two RBIs, Lafferty had two singles and Abbie Sheets added a two-run homer for the Red Devils.

Van Buren 001 100 302 — 7 13 3

Arlington 001 220 000 — 5 8 5

WP — Dishong. LP — Lafferty. top hitters: (VB) Miller 2-1B, HR, RBI; Sexton 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Dishong 2-1B, RBI; Durliat 2-1B, 2 RBI. (Arl) Berry 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Lafferty 2-1B; Sheets HR, 2 RBI.

records: Van Buren 4-2 overall, 2-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arlington 2-3, 0-1.

ARCADIA 18

RIVERDALE 1

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Arcadia scored 18 runs on 11 hits as the Redskins throttled Riverdale 18-1 in Blanchard Valley Conference softball action.

Lanei Rodriguez (1B) and Lizzie Keefe (1B) combined to drive in seven runs for Arcadia (2-5, 1-1 BVC), while Breana Reinhart (1B, 3B, 2 RBI) and Lyndee Ward (2-1B, RBI) tallied multi-hit games for the Redskins. Karly Renz notched her first win of the season in the circle.

Justine Messmer led the Falcons (0-6, 0-2) with both of the team’s hits, a single and a double, and drove in its only run.

Arcadia 981 00 — 18 11 1

Riverdale 100 00 — 1 2 4

WP — Renz (1-4). LP — Walters. top hitters: (Arc) Reinhart 1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Rodriguez 1B, 4 RBI; Ward 2-1B, RBI; Keefe 1B, 3 RBI. (Riv) Messmer 1B, 2B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 2-5 overall, 1-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Riverdale 0-6, 0-2.

NEW RIEGEL 12

OLD FORT 5

OLD FORT — Brianna Gillig finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in a game-high four runs as New Riegel downed Old Fort 12-5 in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division action.

Kaitlyn Kirian (2 RBI), Julia Reinhart (3 RBI) and Kristin Coleman all hit three singles for the Blue Jackets (4-3, 2-1 SBC River), who scored in six of seven innings. Lindsay Bouillon singled twice and drove in a pair of runs.

Makinsey Black tallied three singles and an RBI to lead the Stockaders (3-3, 1-1) and Whitney Bilger singled twice with a team-high two RBIs.

New Riegel 302 231 1 — 12 17 2

Old Fort 300 002 0 — 5 9 5

WP — J. Lininger. LP — Hossler. top hitters: (NR) Gillig 1B, 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Kirian 3-1B, 2 RBI; Reinhart 3-1B, 3 RBI; Coleman 3-1B; Bouillon 2-1B, 2 RBI. (OF) Black 3-1B, RBI; Bilger 2-1B, 2 RBI; McCoy & Guth 1B, RBI.

records: New Riegel 4-3 overall, 2-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River division; Old Fort 3-3, 1-1.

LAKOTA 10

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 3

KANSAS — Emilee Roper banged out a single and a double with three RBIs Monday as Lakota downed Fremont St. Joseph 10-3 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Olivia Harden had two singled with two RBIs for Lakota (1-4, 1-1 SBC River). Harden also struck out 11 in the circle and allowed six hits to pick up the victory.

Callie Kelbley singled twice and tripled for Fremont St. Joseph (0-5, 0-3 SBC River).

Fremont St. Joseph 101 010 0 — 3 6 4

Lakota 050 302 x — 10 11 3

WP — Harden. LP — Casperson. TOP HITTERS: (FSJ) Kelbley 2-1B, 3B, RBI. (Lak) Ranzenberger 1B, RBI; Bowling 2-1B, RBI; Harden 2-1B, 2 RBI; Roper 1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Kirian 2B, RBI; King 2-1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Fremont St. Joseph 0-5 overall, 0-3 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Lakota 1-4, 1-1.

Comments

comments