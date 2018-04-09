Prep baseball: Lake stops Fostoria in NBC play

Lake pitchers Jacob Boelkins and Austin Fouty combined on a five-inning one-hitter and the Flyers erupted for six-run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings in run-ruling Fostoria 13-0 in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Lake’s Nick Eye drove in four runs with a pair of base hits. The Flyers (3-1 overall, 1-0 NBC) had just six hits overall, but benefitted from 12 walks and five Fostoria errors.

Devin Mauricio lined the base hit that broke up Boelkins’ no-hit bid.

The Redmen fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Lake 001 66 — 13 6 1

Fostoria 000 00 — 0 1 5

WP — Boelkins. LP — Sierra. top hitters: (Lake) Sampsell 1B, 2 RBI; Eye 2-1B, 4 RBI; Locknane 1B, RBI; Jackson 2B. (Fos) Mauricio 1B.

records: Lake 3-1 overall, 1-0 Northern Buckeye Conference; Fostoria 1-3, 0-1.

NEW RIEGEL 8

OLD FORT 1

OLD FORT — New Riegel used four small rallies to build a 6-0 lead in chalking up an 8-1 win over Old Fort in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Alec Zoeller earned the win on the mound, and helped his cause at the plate with two doubles and a single. Nick Reinhart added a single and a double in helping the Blue Jackets (1-3 overall, 1-1 SBC) earn their first win.

David Kupka had an RBI single for Old Fort (2-3, 0-1).

New Riegel 102 021 2 — 8 9 0

Old Fort 000 001 0 — 1 3 4

WP — Zoeller. LP — Young. top hitters: (NR) Noftz 1B, RBI; Reinhart 1B, 2B, RBI; Zoeller 2-2B, 1B, 2 RBI. (OF) Kupka 1B, RBI.

records: New Riegel 2-3 overall, 1-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Old Fort 2-3, 0-1.

ROSSFORD 6

ELMWOOD 5

ROSSFORD — Elmwood scored in each of the first three innings, but the offense went cold after that going scoreless across the final four frames as Rossford rallied for a 6-5 Northern Buckeye Conference win.

Ricky Buckingham led the Royals (2-4, 0-1 NBC) with a pair of hits and Braden Dauterman took the loss.

Cam Reynolds picked up the win for the Bulldogs.

Elmwood 122 000 0 — 5 4 3

Rossford 030 320 x — 6 7 3

WP — Reynolds. LP — Dauterman. top hitters: (Elm) Buckingham 2-1B.

records: Elmwood 2-4 overall, 0-1 Northern Buckeye Conference.

LIBERTY-BENTON 6

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 4

BASCOM — Liberty-Benton rallied with five runs in the top of the sixth inning Monday to defeat Hopewell-Loudon 6-4 in a Blanchard Valley Conference baseball game.

A.J. Dobbins and Luke McDonald both drove in two runs for Liberty-Benton (3-2, 2-0 BVC).

Jon Sadler hit a solo home run, and Anthony Wolford came out of the bullpen to pick up the win on the mound.

Cody Balliet had three hits and an RBI for Hopewell-Loudon (4-4, 1-2 BVC). Travis Milligan had two singles and drove in a run.

Liberty-Benton 100 005 — 6 8 1

Hopewell-Loudon 011 110 0 — 4 12 1

WP — Wolford. LP — Burns. TOP HITTERS: (L-B) Sadler HR, RBI; Dobbins 1B, 2-RBI; McDonald 2B, 2-RBI. (H-L) Balliet 3-1B, RBI; Milligan 2-1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Liberty-Benton 3-2 overall, 2-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; Hopewell-Loudon 4-4, 1-2.

RIVERDALE 9

ARCADIA 0

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Aidan Loveridge homered and Wayne Frey nearly went the distance as Riverdale shut out Arcadia 9-0 in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Loveridge drove in two runs to lead the Falcons (5-2, 3-0 BVC), who remain perfect in the conference, and Frey struck out five on the mound and drove in two runs at the plate. Jonny Walters tripled.

The Redskins (2-3, 0-2) committed six errors and notched just three hits in the loss.

Arcadia 000 000 0 — 0 3 6

Riverdale 202 032 x — 9 4 0

WP — Frey. LP — Scott. top hitters: (Riv) Ai. Loveridge HR, 2 RBI; Walters 3B; Frey 2 RBI.

records: Arcadia 2-3 overall, 0-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Riverdale 5-2, 3-0.

VAN BUREN 11

ARLINGTON 1

ARLINGTON — Saige Warren had a game-high three hits and three others tallied multi-hit games for Van Buren as it smacked Arlington 11-1 in Monday’s Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Warren singled twice and had the only Black Knights extra-base hit with a double and drove in a pair of runs. Winning pitcher Jaden Tabler and Blake Jones each singled twice with two RBIs and Kaleb Snodgrass singled twice for Van Buren (3-2, 2-0 BVC).

Tabler threw five scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out nine for the Knights.

Evan O’Rear had one of three Arlington hits with a double as the Red Devils fell to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the BVC.

Van Buren 310 034 — 11 14 0

Arlington 000 001 — 1 3 4

WP — Tabler. LP — Johnson. top hitters: (VB) Warren 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Tabler & Jones 2-1B, 2 RBI; Leonard 1B, 2 RBI; Snodgrass 2-1B. (Arl) O’Rear 2B.

records: Arlington 0-6 overall, 0-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 3-2, 2-0 BVC.

NORTH BALTIMORE 8

VANLUE 3

VANLUE — Tyler Durfey went six innings to get the win as North Baltimore stopped Vanlue 8-3 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

North Baltimore’s Alex Snyder stroked three singles driving in three runs and Logan Meronk added two singles and an RBI. Brendan Cotterman added an RBI double and Adam Flores had an RBI single for the Tigers (4-1 overall, 2-0 BVC).

J.J. Miller had two singles and Treg Price added a double and an RBI for the Wildcats (1-7, 0-2).

North Baltimore 002 132 0 — 8 11 0

Vanlue 000 000 3 — 3 3 4

WP — Durfey. LP — Kloepfer. top hitters: (NB) Snyder 3-1B; Meronk 2-1B, RBI; Cotterman 2B, RBI; Flores 1B, RBI. Miller 2-1B; Price 2B, RBI.

records: North Baltimore 4-1 overall, 2-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 1-7, 0-2.

TIFFIN CALVERT 6

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 2

TIFFIN — Connor Kennedy did not allow an earned run and chipped in three hits at the plate in leading Tiffin Calvert over Sandusky St. Mary’s 6-2 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Kennedy allowed two unearned runs and five hits across seven innings and added three singles with an RBI for the Senecas (2-2, 1-1 SBC River). Grant Vera also notched three hits pairing a double with two singles and an RBI. Nolan Wuescher led Calvert with two RBIs.

Sandusky St. Mary’s fell to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

Sandusky St. Mary’s 020 000 0 — 2 5 0

Tiffin Calvert 103 002 x — 6 9 2

WP — Kennedy. LP — McClung. top hitters: (SSM) Baird 1B, RBI. (TC) G. Vera 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Kennedy 3-1B, RBI; Cooper 2-1B, RBI; Wuescher 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Sandusky St. Mary’s 2-2 overall, 1-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Tiffin Calvert 2-2, 1-1.

