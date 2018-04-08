Prep roundup: H-L softball squad improves to 6-0

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon scored in five of six innings to pick up a 11-3 nonleague softball victory over Upper Sandusky Saturday.

The Chieftains banged out 13 hits as five players had multi-hit games.

Winning pitcher Macey Malagon singled, doubled and had a team-high three RBIs. Chelsey Depinet (double) and Brook Breidenbach (triple) each drove in two runs.

Alivia Oney singled twice and drove in two runs out of the leadoff spot for the Rams (3-3).

Upper Sandusky 000 030 0 — 3 8 4

Hopewell-Loudon 204 311 x — 11 13 0

WP — Malagon. LP — Clary. top hitters: (US) Oney 2-1B, 2 RBI; Clary & Franz 2-1B. (H-L) Breidenbach 1B, 3B, 3 RBI; Depinet 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Malagon 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Coleman 1B, 2 RBI; Kent 3B, 1B; Krupp 2-1B

records: Upper Sandusky 3-3, Hopewell-Loudon 6-0.

VAN BUREN 22

HARDIN NORTHERN 1

DOLA — Van Buren scored 22 runs on 22 hits to roll over Hardin Northern 22-1 in five innings for a nonleague softball win Saturday.

Winning pitcher Sarah Dishong led the Black Knights with a double in her 5-for-5 game and 5 RBIs.

Van Buren’s Amanda Strapp (4 RBIs) and Jessica Rinehart (2 RBIs) were 4 for 5, while Raegan Miller (2 RBIs) finished a double shy of the cycle.

Quinn Stewart-Evans singled twice and drove in the only run for the Polar Bears (2-3), who committed seven errors.

Van Buren 366 25 — 22 22 0

Hardin Northern 100 00 — 1 6 7

WP — Dishong. LP — Alloway. top hitters: (VB) Miller 1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Strapp 4-1B, 4 RBI; Dishong 2B, 4-1B, 5 RBI; Durliat 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Rinehart 2B, 3-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Van Buren 3-2, Hardin Northern 2-3.

VANLUE 6-12

TOLEDO WAITE 7-11

VANLUE — Vanlue dropped the first game of its nonleague softball doubleheader 7-6 in five innings but rebounded to edge Toledo Waite 12-11 in six innings in the second game to earn its first win of the season on Saturday.

In the second game, winning pitcher Amanda Clymer (1-5) singled and tripled twice as one of four Vanlue (1-5) players with a three-hit game.

Lauren Kin finished a home run shy of the cycle while Emma Franks and Kaya King each had three hits.

FIRST GAME

Toledo Waite 103 03 — 7 8 0

Vanlue 420 00 — 6 7 0

WP — Mitchell. LP — Clymer (0-5). top hitters: (TW) Layman 2-1B. (Van) Brenneman 2-1B; Phillips 2B.

SECOND GAME

Toledo Waite 144 101 — 11 6 1

Vanlue 025 302 — 12 19 1

WP — Clymer. LP — Mitchell. top hitters: (TW) Crassno 2-1B. (Van) Clymer 2-3B, 1B; Kin 1B, 2B, 3B; Franks 3-1B; King 3-1B.

records: Vanlue 1-5.

Prep baseball

UPPER SANDUSKY 4

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 0

BASCOM — Diago Cazares tossed a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks to guide Upper Sandusky past Hopewell-Loudon 4-0 in nonleague baseball play Saturday.

Jevon Dible doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for the Rams (4-3), who scored three of their runs in the third inning.

Losing pitcher Zach Kreais, Jaret Nelson and Cody Balliet accounted for all three hits for Hopewell-Loudon (4-3).

Upper Sandusky 013 000 0 — 4 8 1

Hopewell-Loudon 000 000 0 — 0 3 5

WP — Cazares. LP — Kreais. top hitters: (US) Dible 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Sheaffer 2-1B. (H-L) Kreais, Nelson & Balliet 1B.

records: Upper Sandusky 4-3, Hopewell-Loudon 4-3.

TOLEDO WAITE 14-7

VANLUE 1-3

VANLUE — Toledo Waite used a fast start in the first game and a strong finish in the second to chalk up a nonleague doubleheader sweep of Vanlue on Saturday.

Arnold Crossmo drove in three runs with a pair of base hits and Ancelmo Padilla added a two-run single in the first game, when Waite jumped out to a quick 13-1 lead after two innings. Crossmo had two more hits in the second game, when Waite (2-3) rallied from a 3-1 deficit with three run rallies in the fifth and seventh innings.

Vanlue’s Treg Price had a two hits and drove in a run in the opener and had a two-run double in the second game. J.J. Miller had three hits on the day as well.

FIRST GAME

Toledo Waite 491 00 — 13 6 3

Vanlue 100 00 — 1 3 5

WP — Delira (1-0). LP — Ward (0-2). top hitters: (TW) A. Padilla 1B, 2 RBI; Rodriquez 1B, RBI; Crossmo 2-1B, 3 RBI; Kemper 1B, RBI. (Van) Price 2-1B, RBI.

SECOND GAME

Toledo Waite 001 030 3 — 7 4 2

Vanlue 102 000 0 — 3 4 3

WP — Rodriquez (1-0). LP — Kloepfer (0-1). top hitters: (TW) Crossmo 2-1B; Noe 1B, 2 RBI. (Van) Miller 2-1B; Price 2B, 2 RBI; Bonham 1B, RBI.

records: Toledo Waite 2-3, Vanlue 1-5.

ARCHBOLD 12

ELMWOOD 6

BLOOMDALE — Archbold scored eight runs in the first three innings on its way to a 12-6 nonconference baseball win over Elmwood on Saturday.

Archbold improved to 5-0, while Elmwood fell to 2-2.

Comments

comments