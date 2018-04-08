Monday’s scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 8 1 .889 —
Toronto 6 4 .600 2½
New York 5 5 .500 3½
Baltimore 4 6 .400 4½
Tampa Bay 1 8 .111 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 3 .571 —
Detroit 4 4 .500 ½
Cleveland 4 5 .444 1
Chicago 3 5 .375 1½
Kansas City 2 5 .286 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 8 2 .800 —
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 1
Seattle 4 3 .571 2½
Oakland 4 7 .364 4½
Texas 4 7 .364 4½
Saturday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Boston 10, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 11, Minnesota 4
Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings
Texas 5, Toronto 1
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s RESULTS
Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.
Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 12 innings
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 7
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1
Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 4, San Diego 1
Toronto 7, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 1
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-1), 2:10
Detroit (Liriano 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 0-1), 6:10
Toronto (Happ 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 7:05
L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Texas (Fister 1-1), 8:05
Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 8:10
Seattle (Gonzales 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 6 1 .857 —
Atlanta 6 3 .667 1
Washington 4 4 .500 2½
Philadelphia 3 5 .375 3½
Miami 3 6 .333 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 7 2 .778 —
Chicago 5 4 .556 2
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 2½
St. Louis 4 5 .444 3
Cincinnati 2 6 .250 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 7 2 .778 —
Colorado 5 5 .500 2½
San Francisco 4 4 .500 2½
Los Angeles 3 6 .333 4
San Diego 2 8 .200 5½
Late games not included
Saturday’s RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
St. Louis 5, Arizona 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 20, Miami 1
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 14 innings
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 4
Houston 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Sunday’s RESULTS
Miami 6, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
Houston 4, San Diego 1
Arizona 4, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 4, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Washington, late
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-1), 2:20
Atlanta (Teheran 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 1-1), 7:05
Cincinnati (Reed 0-0) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 7:05
Milwaukee (Chacin 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 7:05
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 7:10
San Diego (Richard 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40
Arizona (Godley 1-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 10:15
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15
Sunday’s Boxscores
Indians 3, Royals 1
Kansas City Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jay lf 2 0 1 1 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0
Mrrfeld 1b 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
Mstakas 3b 4 0 2 0 Jose.Rm 3b 3 0 0 1
Duda dh 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 3 0 1 0
Soler rf 4 0 3 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0
Goins 2b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0
A.Escbr ss 4 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr 0 1 0 0
A.Grdon cf 3 0 1 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 2
Gllgher c 3 1 0 0 Naquin rf 2 0 1 0
R.Davis ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 2 1 0 0
Totals 32 1 9 1 Totals 29 3 4 3
Kansas City 000″010″000 — 1
Cleveland 000″000″012 — 3
E–Lindor (1), Grimm (1). DP–Cleveland 3. LOB–Kansas City 6, Cleveland 6. 2B–Soler (1). 3B–Jay (1). HR–Gomes (2). SB–Zimmer (2). CS–Soler (1). S–Lindor (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Hammel 6 3 0 0 2 5
Hill H,1 1 0 1 0 1 0
Grimm BS,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Maurer (L,0-2) 1/3 1 2 2 1 1
Cleveland
Clevinger 7 1/3 9 1 1 2 4
Olson 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Allen (W,1-0) 1 0 0 0 0 2
T.Hill pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Umpires–Home, Ted Barrett. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Roberto Ortiz. Third, Will Little. T–2:55. A–14,240 (35,225).
Tigers 1, White Sox 0
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 3 1 2 0 Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 4 0 2 0
M.Cbrra dh 3 0 0 1 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0
Goodrum 1b 2 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 2 0 0 0
Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 0 0
Joh.Hck c 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf 3 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 1 0
D.Mchdo 2b 2 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 27 1 2 1 Totals 28 0 3 0
Detroit 100″000″000 — 1
Chicago 000″000″000 — 0
E–Candelario (2). DP–Detroit 3. LOB–Detroit 5, Chicago 4. SB–Martin (1), Goodrum (3), Ti.Anderson (5). CS–D.Machado (1), A.Garcia (1). SF–M.Cabrera (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fiers (W,1-0) 6 3 0 0 1 6
Wilson H,1 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Stumpf H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Greene (S,2-2) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Lopez (L,0-1) 7 2 1 0 5 5
Avilan 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Rondon 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 4
HBP–by Fiers (Abreu). Umpires–Home, Jeff Kellogg. First, Chris Segal. Second, Marvin Hudson. Third, James Hoye. T–2:38. A–11,131 (40,615).
Pirates 5, Reds 0
Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker rf 4 0 0 0 Hrrison 2b 3 1 2 0
Suarez 3b 1 0 0 0 Polanco rf 4 1 2 2
Pnnngtn 3b-ss 1 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 4 0 1 1
Gennett 2b 2 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 1 1 1
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 Crvelli c 3 0 0 0
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 2 0
Peraza ss 2 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 1 1 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Taillon p 3 0 1 1
Msoraco ph 1 0 0 0
Gllardo p 0 0 0 0
Mahle p 1 0 1 0
Gsselin 3b 2 0 0 0
Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 1 0 Totals 33 5 11 5
Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0
Pittsburgh 010″040″00x — 5
DP–Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB–Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 6. 2B–S.Marte (1), Mercer (4). HR–Polanco (3), Dickerson (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle (L,1-1) 4 2/3 9 5 5 1 2
Garrett 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Gallardo 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pittsburgh
Taillon (W,2-0) 9 1 0 0 2 7
HBP–by Taillon (Suarez). Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Vic Carapazza. Second, Jordan Baker. Third, Jerry Layne. T–2:28. A–11,251 (38,362).
Saturday’s Boxscores
Royals 1, Indians 0
Kansas City Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jay lf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 2 0
Mrrfeld rf 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0
Duda dh 4 1 1 1 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0
Cthbert 1b 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 2 0
Goins 2b 3 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
A.Escbr ss 3 0 1 0 Chsnhll rf 0 0 0 0
A.Grdon cf 2 0 0 0 R.Davis ph-rf 3 0 1 0
Butera c 2 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 32 0 6 0
Kansas City 000″000″100 — 1
Cleveland 000″000″000 — 0
E–R.Perez (1), Butera (1). LOB–Kansas City 4, Cleveland 6. 2B–Lindor (1). HR–Duda (2). SB–A.Escobar (1), A.Gordon (1), Lindor (3), R.Davis (3). CS–Lindor (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Kennedy (W,1-0) 6 4 0 0 0 8
Boyer H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Grimm H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Herrera (S,2-2) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Bauer (L,0-1) 8 3 1 1 2 7
Olson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Umpires–Home, Will Little. First, Ted Barrett. Second, Lance Barksdale. Third, Roberto Ortiz. T–2:29. A–17,362 (35,225).
Tigers 6, White Sox 1
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 4 1 0 0 Moncada 2b 4 1 2 0
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 2 0 A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 1
M.Cbrra 1b 4 0 1 3 J.Abreu 1b 5 0 1 0
Goodrum pr-1b 0 1 0 0 Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Dlmnico lf 4 0 2 0
V.Mrtin dh 3 1 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 2 0
V.Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0
Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 0 0
B.Frmer p 0 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 3 1 0 1
J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 3 1 0 0
D.Mchdo 2b 5 1 2 2
Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 34 1 8 1
Detroit 002″012″001 — 6
Chicago 000″000″100 — 1
E–Candelario (1). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 12, Chicago 11. 2B–Castellanos (2), D.Machado (6), Moncada (2), Delmonico (1), W.Castillo (2). SB–Goodrum (2), J.Jones 2 (2), J.Iglesias (1). SF–A.Garcia (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer (W,1-1) 5 1/3 6 0 0 3 4
Wilson 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 1
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stumpf 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Farmer 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Giolito (L,0-1) 5 2/3 4 5 5 3 4
Santiago 2 1/3 2 0 0 1 3
Minaya 0 0 1 1 4 0
Infante 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minaya pitched to 4 batters in the 9th HBP–by Giolito (Iglesias), by Giolito (Martinez), by Giolito (McCann), by Santiago (Jones). WP–Wilson. Umpires–Home, James Hoye. First, Jeff Kellogg. Second, Chris Segal. Third, Marvin Hudson. T–3:39. A–16,625 (40,615).
Reds 7, Pirates 4
Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker rf 2 1 1 1 Hrrison 2b 3 0 0 1
Suarez 3b 4 1 3 5 A.Frzer rf 4 0 1 1
Votto 1b 4 0 2 1 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0
Gennett 2b 5 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 4 1 1 0
Duvall lf 5 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 0 1 2
Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 Glasnow p 0 0 0 0
W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 E.Diaz c 4 0 1 0
Gsselin ph 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 3 1 1 0
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 1 2 0
Brnhart c 4 2 2 0 Kuhl p 1 0 0 0
Peraza ss 3 2 2 0 Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0
Romano p 1 0 0 0 Brault ph 1 0 0 0
Pnnngtn ph 1 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0
Hmilton cf 1 1 1 0 S.Rdrig lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 11 7 Totals 33 4 8 4
Cincinnati 001″012″030 — 7
Pittsburgh 220″000″000 — 4
E–Romano (1). DP–Pittsburgh 1. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5. 2B–Suarez (1), Barnhart (2), Dickerson (4). HR–Suarez (2). SB–Hamilton (1). CS–Moran (1). SF–Votto (1), Harrison (1). S–Peraza (1), Romano (1), Kuhl (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Romano 5 7 4 4 1 1
Quackenbush 1 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta (W,1-0) 2 0 0 0 0 3
Iglesias (S,2-2) 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Kuhl 5 5 2 2 3 7
Neverauskas BS,1 1 3 2 2 1 1
Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kontos (L,0-1) 1 3 3 3 0 0
Glasnow 1 0 0 0 1 1
HBP–by Kuhl (Winker). WP–Kuhl. Umpires–Home, Jerry Layne. First, Greg Gibson. Second, Vic Carapazza. Third, Jordan Baker. T–3:09. A–14,336 (38,362).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
z-Toronto 58 22 .725 —
x-Boston 54 26 .675 4
x-Philadelphia 50 30 .625 8
New York 28 52 .350 30
Brooklyn 27 53 .338 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 43 37 .538 —
x-Washington 42 38 .525 1
Charlotte 35 46 .432 8½
Orlando 24 56 .300 19
Atlanta 24 57 .296 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 49 31 .613 —
x-Indiana 48 33 .593 1½
x-Milwaukee 43 37 .538 6
Detroit 38 42 .475 11
Chicago 27 53 .338 22
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 64 16 .800 —
San Antonio 46 34 .575 18
New Orleans 46 34 .575 18
Dallas 24 57 .296 40½
Memphis 22 58 .275 42
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 32 .600 —
Utah 47 33 .588 1
Oklahoma City 46 34 .575 2
Minnesota 45 35 .563 3
Denver 45 35 .563 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 57 23 .713 —
L.A. Clippers 42 38 .525 15
L.A. Lakers 34 46 .425 23
Sacramento 26 54 .325 31
Phoenix 20 60 .250 37
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Denver 134, L.A. Clippers 115
Milwaukee 115, New York 102
Brooklyn 124, Chicago 96
New Orleans 126, Golden State 120
Oklahoma City 108, Houston 102
San Antonio 116, Portland 105
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 112, Boston 106
Indiana 123, Charlotte 117
Philadelphia 109, Dallas 97
Memphis 130, Detroit 117
Toronto 112, Orlando 101
Utah 112, L.A. Lakers 97
Golden State at Phoenix, late
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30
Cleveland at New York, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30
Memphis at Minnesota, 8
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30
Portland at Denver, 9
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 7
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30
Boston at Washington, 8
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30
Golden State at Utah, 9
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Boston, 8
Denver at Minnesota, 8
Detroit at Chicago, 8
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8
New York at Cleveland, 8
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8
Toronto at Miami, 8
Washington at Orlando, 8
Houston at Sacramento, 10:30
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Utah at Portland, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Tampa Bay 82 54 23 5 113 296 236
x-Boston 82 50 20 12 112 270 214
x-Toronto 82 49 26 7 105 277 232
Florida 82 44 30 8 96 248 246
Detroit 82 30 39 13 73 217 255
Montreal 82 29 40 13 71 209 264
Ottawa 82 28 43 11 67 221 291
Buffalo 82 25 45 12 62 199 280
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Washington 82 49 26 7 105 259 239
x-Pittsburgh 82 47 29 6 100 272 250
x-Philadelphia 82 42 26 14 98 251 243
x-Columbus 82 45 30 7 97 242 230
x-New Jersey 82 44 29 9 97 248 244
Carolina 82 36 35 11 83 228 256
N.Y. Islanders 82 35 37 10 80 264 296
N.Y. Rangers 82 34 39 9 77 231 268
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Nashville 82 53 18 11 117 267 211
x-Winnipeg 82 52 20 10 114 277 218
x-Minnesota 82 45 26 11 101 253 232
x-Colorado 82 43 30 9 95 257 237
St. Louis 82 44 32 6 94 226 222
Dallas 82 42 32 8 92 235 225
Chicago 82 33 39 10 76 229 256
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Vegas 82 51 24 7 109 272 228
x-Anaheim 82 44 25 13 101 235 216
x-San Jose 82 45 27 10 100 252 229
x-Los Angeles 82 45 29 8 98 239 203
Calgary 82 37 35 10 84 218 248
Edmonton 82 36 40 6 78 234 263
Vancouver 82 31 40 11 73 218 264
Arizona 82 29 41 12 70 208 256
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday’s Results
Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0
Tampa Bay 7, Buffalo 5
St. Louis 4, Chicago 1
Anaheim 5, Dallas 3
Saturday’s Results
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, OT
Washington 5, New Jersey 3
Winnipeg 4, Chicago 1
Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT
Boston 5, Ottawa 2
Toronto 4, Montreal 2
Florida 4, Buffalo 3
Nashville 4, Columbus 2
Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
Anaheim 3, Arizona 0
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Calgary 7, Vegas 1
Dallas 4, Los Angeles 2
Minnesota 6, San Jose 3
Sunday’s Games
Florida 4, Boston 2
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4
Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6
New England 3 1 1 10 10 5
Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6
New York 2 2 0 6 10 5
Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9
Philadelphia 1 1 2 5 3 4
Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8
Orlando City 1 2 1 4 6 8
Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4
D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 3 1 1 10 10 9
Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9
LA Galaxy 2 1 1 7 7 6
Real Salt Lake 2 2 1 7 6 10
Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10
Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9
FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3
Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5
Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6
San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8
Portland 0 2 2 2 4 9
Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’S RESILT
New England 4, Montreal 0
Saturday’S RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 5, Los Angeles FC 0
San Jose 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Chicago 1, Columbus 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1
Sunday’S RESULTS
Orlando City 3, Portland 2
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, late
Wednesday’S GAME
Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 7
Friday’S GAMES
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10
Saturday’S GAME
Montreal at New York, 1
Toronto FC at Colorado, 3
LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30
Columbus at D.C. United, 7
FC Dallas at New England, 7:30
Houston at San Jose, 10:30
Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30
Sunday’S GAMES
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4
New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6
PRO GOLF
Masters
Final Results
Patrick Reed (600), $1,980,000 69-66-67-71–273 -15
Rickie Fowler (330), $1,188,000 70-72-65-67–274 -14
Jordan Spieth (210), $748,000 66-74-71-64–275 -13
Jon Rahm (150), $528,000 75-68-65-69–277 -11
Rory McIlroy (106), $386,375 69-71-65-74–279 -9
Cameron Smith (106), $386,375 71-72-70-66–279 -9
Henrik Stenson (106), $386,375 69-70-70-70–279 -9
Bubba Watson (106), $386,375 73-69-68-69–279 -9
Marc Leishman (88), $319,000 70-67-73-70–280 -8
Tony Finau (80), $286,000 68-74-73-66–281 -7
Dustin Johnson (80), $286,000 73-68-71-69–281 -7
Charley Hoffman (68), $231,000 69-73-73-67–282 -6
Louis Oosthuizen (68), $231,000 71-71-71-69–282 -6
Justin Rose (68), $231,000 72-70-71-69–282 -6
Paul Casey (60), $192,500 74-75-69-65–283 -5
Russell Henley (60), $192,500 73-72-71-67–283 -5
Tommy Fleetwood (56), $170,500 72-72-66-74–284 -4
Justin Thomas (56), $170,500 74-67-70-73–284 -4
Hideki Matsuyama (53), $154,000 73-71-72-69–285 -3
Jason Day (48), $128,150 75-71-69-71–286 -2
Francesco Molinari (48), $128,150 72-74-70-70–286 -2
Webb Simpson (48), $128,150 76-73-70-67–286 -2
Jimmy Walker (48), $128,150 73-71-71-71–286 -2
Branden Grace (39), $93,775 73-73-74-67–287 -1
Adam Hadwin (39), $93,775 69-75-72-71–287 -1
Si Woo Kim (39), $93,775 75-73-68-71–287 -1
Bernd Wiesberger, $93,775 70-73-72-72–287 -1
Kevin Kisner (33), $76,450 72-75-69-72–288 E
Satoshi Kodaira, $76,450 71-74-71-72–288 E
Matt Kuchar (33), $76,450 68-75-72-73–288 E
Ryan Moore (33), $76,450 74-72-72-70–288 E
Daniel Berger (26), $63,663 73-74-71-71–289 +1
HaoTong Li, $63,663 69-76-72-72–289 +1
Adam Scott (26), $63,663 75-73-70-71–289 +1
Tiger Woods (26), $63,663 73-75-72-69–289 +1
Zach Johnson (22), $55,275 70-74-74-72–290 +2
Phil Mickelson (22), $55,275 70-79-74-67–290 +2
Rafa Cabrera Bello (18), $46,200 69-76-74-72–291 +3
Fred Couples (18), $46,200 72-74-73-72–291 +3
Bryson DeChambeau (18), $46,200 74-74-72-71–291 +3
Matthew Fitzpatrick, $46,200 75-74-67-75–291 +3
Bernhard Langer (18), $46,200 74-74-71-72–291 +3
Jhonattan Vegas (18), $46,200 77-69-72-73–291 +3
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $35,200 79-70-72-71–292 +4
Brian Harman (12), $35,200 73-74-76-69–292 +4
Tyrrell Hatton (12), $35,200 74-75-73-70–292 +4
Ian Poulter (12), $35,200 74-75-74-69–292 +4
Martin Kaymer (11), $30,140 74-73-74-73–294 +6
Vijay Singh (10), $28,600 71-74-79-71–295 +7
Xander Schauffele (9), $27,720 71-78-72-75–296 +8
Doug Ghim, $0 72-76-74-74–296 +8
Kyle Stanley (9), $27,060 72-74-75-76–297 +9
Chez Reavie (8), $26,400 76-71-75-76–298 +10
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Final Results
1. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 334 laps, 59 points.
2. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334, 45.
3. (24) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 334, 38.
4. (21) Erik Jones, Toyota, 334, 41.
5. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 334, 32.
6. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 334, 46.
7. (1) Kurt Busch, Ford, 334, 47.
8. (15) Darrell Wallace Jr, Chevy, 334, 29.
9. (3) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 334, 39.
10. (33) William Byron, Chevy, 334, 27.
11. (20) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 333, 33.
12. (13) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 333, 25.
13. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 332, 24.
14. (27) Michael McDowell, Ford, 332, 23.
15. (18) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 331, 22.
16. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 329, 21.
17. (28) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 328, 20.
18. (31) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 325, 0.
19. (34) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 324, 18.
20. (32) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 322, 17.
21. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 321, 16.
22. (36) Harrison Rhodes, Chevy, 319, 15.
23. (29) David Ragan, Ford, 317, 14.
24. (22) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, engine, 316, 13.
25. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, suspension, 315, 15.
26. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 304, 11.
27. (25) Ryan Newman, Chevy, accident, 303, 10.
28. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 294, 9.
29. (14) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 290, 8.
30. (19) Paul Menard, Ford, accident, 215, 0, 7.
31. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, overheating, 209, 6.
32. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 178, 6.
33. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 178, 11.
34. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 177, 5.
35. (9) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, accident, 175, 2.
36. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevy, accident, 126, 7.
37. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 80, 1.
Formula One
Bahrain Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 57 laps, 1:32:01.94.
2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 57, +0.699 seconds behind.
3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 57, +6.512.
4. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 57, +62.234.
5. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 57, +75.046.
6. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 57, +99.024.
7. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 56, +1 lap.
8. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 56, +1 lap.
9. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 56, +1 lap.
10. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 56, +1 lap.
11. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 56, +1 lap.
12. Sergio Perez, Force India, 56, +1 lap.
13. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 56, +1 lap.
14. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, 56, +1 lap.
15. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 56, +1 lap.
16. Lance Stroll, Williams, 56, +1 lap.
17. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 56, +1 lap.
Not classified
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 35.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 3.
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 1.
IndyCar
Phoenix
Final Results
1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 147.395 mph running
2. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 147.325 running
3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 147.313 running
4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 147.305 running
5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 147.301 running
6. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 147.173 running
7. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevy, 147.172 running
8. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevy, 147.163 running
9. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 147.156 running
10. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 147.152 running
11. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 147.137 running
12. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 146.556 running
13. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 146.535 running
14. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevy, 146.512 running
15. (88) Gabby Chavez, Chevy, 146.466 running
16. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 146.455 running
17. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevy, 145.901 running
18. (59) Max Chilton, Chevy, 145.274 running
19. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevy, 141.732 running
20. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 154.268 contact running
21. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevy, 144.511 contact
22. (12) Will Power, Chevy, 150.811 contact
23. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 164.839 contact
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Tanner Scott from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk (IL) .
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Marcus Walden to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the 10-day DL. Sent LHP Drew Pomeranz to Pawtucket for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Bruce Rondon from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Tyler Naquin from the 10-day DL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Warwick Saupold to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Mike Fiers from the 10-day DL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP James Hoyt to Fresno (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Akeel Morris to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed RHP JC Ramirez on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Felix Pena and Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Boog Powell on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled OF Mark Canha from Nashville (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Erasmo Ramirez to Modesto (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Koch to Reno (PCL). Recalled 1B Christian Walker from Reno. Sent RHP Randall Delgado to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Signed LHP Bobby Sexton.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Chase Whitley to Florida (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Josh Fields from paternity leave.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Jacob Turner for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Cloyd from New Orleans (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Christian Yelich on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Optioned RHP Brandon Woodruff to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHPs J.J. Hoover and Taylor Williams from Colorado Springs.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Jake Thompson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Arrieta from Clearwater (FSL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Ryan Sherriff on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHP John Brebbia from Memphis (PCL). Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Palm Beach (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Matt Strahm to San Antonio (TL) for a rehab assignment.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Washington F Markieff Morris $15,000 for directing inappropriate comments toward a game official.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Named Mitch Kupchak president of basketball operations and general manager.
Football
National Football League
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Bennie Logan.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned C Dylan Strome and D Trevor Murphy, Dakota Mermis and Joel Hanley to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Nicholas Baptiste, Alexander Nylander and Kevin Porter D Brendan Guhle, Casey Nelson and Matt Tennyson and Gs Linus Ullmark and Adam Wilcox to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Spencer Foo, D Rasmus Andersson and G Jon Gillies to Stockton (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned Gs Jeff Glass and J-F Berube and Fs John Hayden, David Kampf, Andreas Martinsen and Victor Ejdsell to Rockford (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids (AHL).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with D David Quenneville on an amateur tryout agreement.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Dmitri Osipov from Quad City (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled F Kyle Thomas from Utah (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned F Sam Kurker to Manchester (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Returned D Cliff Watson to Colorado (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled F Troy Bourke from Adirondack (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Brampton D Matt Petgrave indefinitely.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released D Zach Todd.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Caleb Herbert to Utica (AHL).
QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released F Stanislav Dzakhov from an amateur tryout agreement. Loaned G C.J. Motte to Iowa (AHL).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Andrew DeBrincat.
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
Boys Boys Tennis
Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 4:30
Prep Baseball
Lake at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45
Elmwood at Rossford (NBC), 4:45
Van Buren at Arlington (BVC), 5
North Baltimore at Vanlue (BVC), 5
Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5
Arcadia at Riverdale (BVC), 5
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5
Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota (SBC), 5
New Riegel at Old Fort (SBC), 5
Prep Softball
Elmwood at Rossford (NBC), 4:45
Lake at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45
Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5
Arcadia at Riverdale (BVC), 5
North Baltimore at Vanlue (BVC), 5
Van Buren at Arlington (BVC), 5
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5
Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota (SBC), 5
New Riegel at Old Fort (SBC), 5
LOCAL & AREA
Hancock HOF Tickets
FINDLAY — The 34th annual Hancock Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, featuring six individuals and a team, will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Owens College’s Community Education and Wellness Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s class will include Jana (Butler) Sullinger, Don Masters, Lamont Paris, Jim Rucki, Brian Taylor, Terry Wymer and the 1995 University of Findlay NAIA wrestling champions. Cost of the banquet is $35 per person ($25 for UF team members). Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Hall of Fame committee member, Larry Alter (419-722-1186), via email at larryalter47@gmail.com or by visiting www.hancockhof.com/events/tickets.
Sandusky St. Mary’s Seeks Basketball Coach
SANDUSKY — Sandusky St Mary’s High School seeks qualified applicants for the position of head boys basketball coach. Previous head coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all of the OHSAA and Toledo Diocese coaching requirements. Candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and three references to: Ryan Wikel, Athletic Director, Sandusky Central Catholic School, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, OH 44870 or email: rwikel@sanduskycc.org. Deadline is April 10.
League Seeks Golfers
Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.
Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.
St. Joseph Seeks Coaches
FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.