Monday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 8 1 .889 —

Toronto 6 4 .600 2½

New York 5 5 .500 3½

Baltimore 4 6 .400 4½

Tampa Bay 1 8 .111 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 4 3 .571 —

Detroit 4 4 .500 ½

Cleveland 4 5 .444 1

Chicago 3 5 .375 1½

Kansas City 2 5 .286 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 8 2 .800 —

Los Angeles 7 3 .700 1

Seattle 4 3 .571 2½

Oakland 4 7 .364 4½

Texas 4 7 .364 4½

Saturday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Boston 10, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 11, Minnesota 4

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Texas 5, Toronto 1

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s RESULTS

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 12 innings

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 7

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 4, San Diego 1

Toronto 7, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 1

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-1), 2:10

Detroit (Liriano 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 0-1), 6:10

Toronto (Happ 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 7:05

L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Texas (Fister 1-1), 8:05

Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 8:10

Seattle (Gonzales 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 6 1 .857 —

Atlanta 6 3 .667 1

Washington 4 4 .500 2½

Philadelphia 3 5 .375 3½

Miami 3 6 .333 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 7 2 .778 —

Chicago 5 4 .556 2

Milwaukee 5 5 .500 2½

St. Louis 4 5 .444 3

Cincinnati 2 6 .250 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 7 2 .778 —

Colorado 5 5 .500 2½

San Francisco 4 4 .500 2½

Los Angeles 3 6 .333 4

San Diego 2 8 .200 5½

Late games not included

Saturday’s RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 20, Miami 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 14 innings

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 4

Houston 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s RESULTS

Miami 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

Houston 4, San Diego 1

Arizona 4, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 4, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Washington, late

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-1), 2:20

Atlanta (Teheran 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 1-1), 7:05

Cincinnati (Reed 0-0) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 7:05

Milwaukee (Chacin 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 7:10

San Diego (Richard 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40

Arizona (Godley 1-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 10:15

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15

Sunday’s Boxscores

Indians 3, Royals 1

Kansas City Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jay lf 2 0 1 1 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0

Mrrfeld 1b 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0

Mstakas 3b 4 0 2 0 Jose.Rm 3b 3 0 0 1

Duda dh 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 3 0 1 0

Soler rf 4 0 3 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0

Goins 2b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0

A.Escbr ss 4 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr 0 1 0 0

A.Grdon cf 3 0 1 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 2

Gllgher c 3 1 0 0 Naquin rf 2 0 1 0

R.Davis ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Zimmer cf 2 1 0 0

Totals 32 1 9 1 Totals 29 3 4 3

Kansas City 000″010″000 — 1

Cleveland 000″000″012 — 3

E–Lindor (1), Grimm (1). DP–Cleveland 3. LOB–Kansas City 6, Cleveland 6. 2B–Soler (1). 3B–Jay (1). HR–Gomes (2). SB–Zimmer (2). CS–Soler (1). S–Lindor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Hammel 6 3 0 0 2 5

Hill H,1 1 0 1 0 1 0

Grimm BS,1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Maurer (L,0-2) 1/3 1 2 2 1 1

Cleveland

Clevinger 7 1/3 9 1 1 2 4

Olson 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Allen (W,1-0) 1 0 0 0 0 2

T.Hill pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Umpires–Home, Ted Barrett. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Roberto Ortiz. Third, Will Little. T–2:55. A–14,240 (35,225).

Tigers 1, White Sox 0

Detroit Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 3 1 2 0 Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0

Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 4 0 2 0

M.Cbrra dh 3 0 0 1 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0

Goodrum 1b 2 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 2 0 0 0

Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 0 0

Joh.Hck c 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf 3 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 1 0

D.Mchdo 2b 2 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 3 0 0 0

Totals 27 1 2 1 Totals 28 0 3 0

Detroit 100″000″000 — 1

Chicago 000″000″000 — 0

E–Candelario (2). DP–Detroit 3. LOB–Detroit 5, Chicago 4. SB–Martin (1), Goodrum (3), Ti.Anderson (5). CS–D.Machado (1), A.Garcia (1). SF–M.Cabrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fiers (W,1-0) 6 3 0 0 1 6

Wilson H,1 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Stumpf H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Jimenez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Greene (S,2-2) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Lopez (L,0-1) 7 2 1 0 5 5

Avilan 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Rondon 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 4

HBP–by Fiers (Abreu). Umpires–Home, Jeff Kellogg. First, Chris Segal. Second, Marvin Hudson. Third, James Hoye. T–2:38. A–11,131 (40,615).

Pirates 5, Reds 0

Cincinnati Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker rf 4 0 0 0 Hrrison 2b 3 1 2 0

Suarez 3b 1 0 0 0 Polanco rf 4 1 2 2

Pnnngtn 3b-ss 1 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0

Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 4 0 1 1

Gennett 2b 2 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 1 1 1

Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 Crvelli c 3 0 0 0

Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 2 0

Peraza ss 2 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 1 1 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Taillon p 3 0 1 1

Msoraco ph 1 0 0 0

Gllardo p 0 0 0 0

Mahle p 1 0 1 0

Gsselin 3b 2 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 27 0 1 0 Totals 33 5 11 5

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

Pittsburgh 010″040″00x — 5

DP–Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB–Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 6. 2B–S.Marte (1), Mercer (4). HR–Polanco (3), Dickerson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Mahle (L,1-1) 4 2/3 9 5 5 1 2

Garrett 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Gallardo 1 1 0 0 1 1

Pittsburgh

Taillon (W,2-0) 9 1 0 0 2 7

HBP–by Taillon (Suarez). Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Vic Carapazza. Second, Jordan Baker. Third, Jerry Layne. T–2:28. A–11,251 (38,362).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Royals 1, Indians 0

Kansas City Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jay lf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 2 0

Mrrfeld rf 4 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0

Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0

Duda dh 4 1 1 1 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0

Cthbert 1b 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 2 0

Goins 2b 3 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0

A.Escbr ss 3 0 1 0 Chsnhll rf 0 0 0 0

A.Grdon cf 2 0 0 0 R.Davis ph-rf 3 0 1 0

Butera c 2 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0

Zimmer cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 32 0 6 0

Kansas City 000″000″100 — 1

Cleveland 000″000″000 — 0

E–R.Perez (1), Butera (1). LOB–Kansas City 4, Cleveland 6. 2B–Lindor (1). HR–Duda (2). SB–A.Escobar (1), A.Gordon (1), Lindor (3), R.Davis (3). CS–Lindor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Kennedy (W,1-0) 6 4 0 0 0 8

Boyer H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1

Grimm H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0

Herrera (S,2-2) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Bauer (L,0-1) 8 3 1 1 2 7

Olson 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires–Home, Will Little. First, Ted Barrett. Second, Lance Barksdale. Third, Roberto Ortiz. T–2:29. A–17,362 (35,225).

Tigers 6, White Sox 1

Detroit Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 1 0 0 Moncada 2b 4 1 2 0

Cndlrio 3b 4 0 2 0 A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 1

M.Cbrra 1b 4 0 1 3 J.Abreu 1b 5 0 1 0

Goodrum pr-1b 0 1 0 0 Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Dlmnico lf 4 0 2 0

V.Mrtin dh 3 1 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 2 0

V.Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0

Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 0 0

B.Frmer p 0 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 3 1 0 1

J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 3 1 0 0

D.Mchdo 2b 5 1 2 2

Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 34 1 8 1

Detroit 002″012″001 — 6

Chicago 000″000″100 — 1

E–Candelario (1). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 12, Chicago 11. 2B–Castellanos (2), D.Machado (6), Moncada (2), Delmonico (1), W.Castillo (2). SB–Goodrum (2), J.Jones 2 (2), J.Iglesias (1). SF–A.Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fulmer (W,1-1) 5 1/3 6 0 0 3 4

Wilson 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 1

Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 2

Stumpf 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Farmer 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago

Giolito (L,0-1) 5 2/3 4 5 5 3 4

Santiago 2 1/3 2 0 0 1 3

Minaya 0 0 1 1 4 0

Infante 1 0 0 0 0 2

Minaya pitched to 4 batters in the 9th HBP–by Giolito (Iglesias), by Giolito (Martinez), by Giolito (McCann), by Santiago (Jones). WP–Wilson. Umpires–Home, James Hoye. First, Jeff Kellogg. Second, Chris Segal. Third, Marvin Hudson. T–3:39. A–16,625 (40,615).

Reds 7, Pirates 4

Cincinnati Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker rf 2 1 1 1 Hrrison 2b 3 0 0 1

Suarez 3b 4 1 3 5 A.Frzer rf 4 0 1 1

Votto 1b 4 0 2 1 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0

Gennett 2b 5 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 4 1 1 0

Duvall lf 5 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 0 1 2

Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 Glasnow p 0 0 0 0

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 E.Diaz c 4 0 1 0

Gsselin ph 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 3 1 1 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 1 2 0

Brnhart c 4 2 2 0 Kuhl p 1 0 0 0

Peraza ss 3 2 2 0 Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0

Romano p 1 0 0 0 Brault ph 1 0 0 0

Pnnngtn ph 1 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0

Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 1 1 1 0 S.Rdrig lf 1 0 0 0

Totals 34 7 11 7 Totals 33 4 8 4

Cincinnati 001″012″030 — 7

Pittsburgh 220″000″000 — 4

E–Romano (1). DP–Pittsburgh 1. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5. 2B–Suarez (1), Barnhart (2), Dickerson (4). HR–Suarez (2). SB–Hamilton (1). CS–Moran (1). SF–Votto (1), Harrison (1). S–Peraza (1), Romano (1), Kuhl (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Romano 5 7 4 4 1 1

Quackenbush 1 0 0 0 0 0

Peralta (W,1-0) 2 0 0 0 0 3

Iglesias (S,2-2) 1 1 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh

Kuhl 5 5 2 2 3 7

Neverauskas BS,1 1 3 2 2 1 1

Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kontos (L,0-1) 1 3 3 3 0 0

Glasnow 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP–by Kuhl (Winker). WP–Kuhl. Umpires–Home, Jerry Layne. First, Greg Gibson. Second, Vic Carapazza. Third, Jordan Baker. T–3:09. A–14,336 (38,362).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

z-Toronto 58 22 .725 —

x-Boston 54 26 .675 4

x-Philadelphia 50 30 .625 8

New York 28 52 .350 30

Brooklyn 27 53 .338 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 43 37 .538 —

x-Washington 42 38 .525 1

Charlotte 35 46 .432 8½

Orlando 24 56 .300 19

Atlanta 24 57 .296 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 49 31 .613 —

x-Indiana 48 33 .593 1½

x-Milwaukee 43 37 .538 6

Detroit 38 42 .475 11

Chicago 27 53 .338 22

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 64 16 .800 —

San Antonio 46 34 .575 18

New Orleans 46 34 .575 18

Dallas 24 57 .296 40½

Memphis 22 58 .275 42

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Portland 48 32 .600 —

Utah 47 33 .588 1

Oklahoma City 46 34 .575 2

Minnesota 45 35 .563 3

Denver 45 35 .563 3

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 57 23 .713 —

L.A. Clippers 42 38 .525 15

L.A. Lakers 34 46 .425 23

Sacramento 26 54 .325 31

Phoenix 20 60 .250 37

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Denver 134, L.A. Clippers 115

Milwaukee 115, New York 102

Brooklyn 124, Chicago 96

New Orleans 126, Golden State 120

Oklahoma City 108, Houston 102

San Antonio 116, Portland 105

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 112, Boston 106

Indiana 123, Charlotte 117

Philadelphia 109, Dallas 97

Memphis 130, Detroit 117

Toronto 112, Orlando 101

Utah 112, L.A. Lakers 97

Golden State at Phoenix, late

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30

Cleveland at New York, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30

Memphis at Minnesota, 8

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30

Portland at Denver, 9

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30

Boston at Washington, 8

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30

Golden State at Utah, 9

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 8

Denver at Minnesota, 8

Detroit at Chicago, 8

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8

New York at Cleveland, 8

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8

Toronto at Miami, 8

Washington at Orlando, 8

Houston at Sacramento, 10:30

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Utah at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Tampa Bay 82 54 23 5 113 296 236

x-Boston 82 50 20 12 112 270 214

x-Toronto 82 49 26 7 105 277 232

Florida 82 44 30 8 96 248 246

Detroit 82 30 39 13 73 217 255

Montreal 82 29 40 13 71 209 264

Ottawa 82 28 43 11 67 221 291

Buffalo 82 25 45 12 62 199 280

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Washington 82 49 26 7 105 259 239

x-Pittsburgh 82 47 29 6 100 272 250

x-Philadelphia 82 42 26 14 98 251 243

x-Columbus 82 45 30 7 97 242 230

x-New Jersey 82 44 29 9 97 248 244

Carolina 82 36 35 11 83 228 256

N.Y. Islanders 82 35 37 10 80 264 296

N.Y. Rangers 82 34 39 9 77 231 268

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

z-Nashville 82 53 18 11 117 267 211

x-Winnipeg 82 52 20 10 114 277 218

x-Minnesota 82 45 26 11 101 253 232

x-Colorado 82 43 30 9 95 257 237

St. Louis 82 44 32 6 94 226 222

Dallas 82 42 32 8 92 235 225

Chicago 82 33 39 10 76 229 256

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Vegas 82 51 24 7 109 272 228

x-Anaheim 82 44 25 13 101 235 216

x-San Jose 82 45 27 10 100 252 229

x-Los Angeles 82 45 29 8 98 239 203

Calgary 82 37 35 10 84 218 248

Edmonton 82 36 40 6 78 234 263

Vancouver 82 31 40 11 73 218 264

Arizona 82 29 41 12 70 208 256

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 7, Buffalo 5

St. Louis 4, Chicago 1

Anaheim 5, Dallas 3

Saturday’s Results

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, OT

Washington 5, New Jersey 3

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 1

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Boston 5, Ottawa 2

Toronto 4, Montreal 2

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Nashville 4, Columbus 2

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Anaheim 3, Arizona 0

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Calgary 7, Vegas 1

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 2

Minnesota 6, San Jose 3

Sunday’s Games

Florida 4, Boston 2

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4

Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6

New England 3 1 1 10 10 5

Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6

New York 2 2 0 6 10 5

Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9

Philadelphia 1 1 2 5 3 4

Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8

Orlando City 1 2 1 4 6 8

Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4

D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 3 1 1 10 10 9

Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9

LA Galaxy 2 1 1 7 7 6

Real Salt Lake 2 2 1 7 6 10

Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10

Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9

FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3

Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5

Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6

San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8

Portland 0 2 2 2 4 9

Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’S RESILT

New England 4, Montreal 0

Saturday’S RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 5, Los Angeles FC 0

San Jose 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Chicago 1, Columbus 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1

Sunday’S RESULTS

Orlando City 3, Portland 2

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, late

Wednesday’S GAME

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 7

Friday’S GAMES

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10

Saturday’S GAME

Montreal at New York, 1

Toronto FC at Colorado, 3

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30

Columbus at D.C. United, 7

FC Dallas at New England, 7:30

Houston at San Jose, 10:30

Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30

Sunday’S GAMES

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6

PRO GOLF

Masters

Final Results

Patrick Reed (600), $1,980,000 69-66-67-71–273 -15

Rickie Fowler (330), $1,188,000 70-72-65-67–274 -14

Jordan Spieth (210), $748,000 66-74-71-64–275 -13

Jon Rahm (150), $528,000 75-68-65-69–277 -11

Rory McIlroy (106), $386,375 69-71-65-74–279 -9

Cameron Smith (106), $386,375 71-72-70-66–279 -9

Henrik Stenson (106), $386,375 69-70-70-70–279 -9

Bubba Watson (106), $386,375 73-69-68-69–279 -9

Marc Leishman (88), $319,000 70-67-73-70–280 -8

Tony Finau (80), $286,000 68-74-73-66–281 -7

Dustin Johnson (80), $286,000 73-68-71-69–281 -7

Charley Hoffman (68), $231,000 69-73-73-67–282 -6

Louis Oosthuizen (68), $231,000 71-71-71-69–282 -6

Justin Rose (68), $231,000 72-70-71-69–282 -6

Paul Casey (60), $192,500 74-75-69-65–283 -5

Russell Henley (60), $192,500 73-72-71-67–283 -5

Tommy Fleetwood (56), $170,500 72-72-66-74–284 -4

Justin Thomas (56), $170,500 74-67-70-73–284 -4

Hideki Matsuyama (53), $154,000 73-71-72-69–285 -3

Jason Day (48), $128,150 75-71-69-71–286 -2

Francesco Molinari (48), $128,150 72-74-70-70–286 -2

Webb Simpson (48), $128,150 76-73-70-67–286 -2

Jimmy Walker (48), $128,150 73-71-71-71–286 -2

Branden Grace (39), $93,775 73-73-74-67–287 -1

Adam Hadwin (39), $93,775 69-75-72-71–287 -1

Si Woo Kim (39), $93,775 75-73-68-71–287 -1

Bernd Wiesberger, $93,775 70-73-72-72–287 -1

Kevin Kisner (33), $76,450 72-75-69-72–288 E

Satoshi Kodaira, $76,450 71-74-71-72–288 E

Matt Kuchar (33), $76,450 68-75-72-73–288 E

Ryan Moore (33), $76,450 74-72-72-70–288 E

Daniel Berger (26), $63,663 73-74-71-71–289 +1

HaoTong Li, $63,663 69-76-72-72–289 +1

Adam Scott (26), $63,663 75-73-70-71–289 +1

Tiger Woods (26), $63,663 73-75-72-69–289 +1

Zach Johnson (22), $55,275 70-74-74-72–290 +2

Phil Mickelson (22), $55,275 70-79-74-67–290 +2

Rafa Cabrera Bello (18), $46,200 69-76-74-72–291 +3

Fred Couples (18), $46,200 72-74-73-72–291 +3

Bryson DeChambeau (18), $46,200 74-74-72-71–291 +3

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $46,200 75-74-67-75–291 +3

Bernhard Langer (18), $46,200 74-74-71-72–291 +3

Jhonattan Vegas (18), $46,200 77-69-72-73–291 +3

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $35,200 79-70-72-71–292 +4

Brian Harman (12), $35,200 73-74-76-69–292 +4

Tyrrell Hatton (12), $35,200 74-75-73-70–292 +4

Ian Poulter (12), $35,200 74-75-74-69–292 +4

Martin Kaymer (11), $30,140 74-73-74-73–294 +6

Vijay Singh (10), $28,600 71-74-79-71–295 +7

Xander Schauffele (9), $27,720 71-78-72-75–296 +8

Doug Ghim, $0 72-76-74-74–296 +8

Kyle Stanley (9), $27,060 72-74-75-76–297 +9

Chez Reavie (8), $26,400 76-71-75-76–298 +10

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Final Results

1. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 334 laps, 59 points.

2. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334, 45.

3. (24) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 334, 38.

4. (21) Erik Jones, Toyota, 334, 41.

5. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 334, 32.

6. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 334, 46.

7. (1) Kurt Busch, Ford, 334, 47.

8. (15) Darrell Wallace Jr, Chevy, 334, 29.

9. (3) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 334, 39.

10. (33) William Byron, Chevy, 334, 27.

11. (20) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 333, 33.

12. (13) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 333, 25.

13. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 332, 24.

14. (27) Michael McDowell, Ford, 332, 23.

15. (18) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 331, 22.

16. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 329, 21.

17. (28) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 328, 20.

18. (31) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 325, 0.

19. (34) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 324, 18.

20. (32) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 322, 17.

21. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 321, 16.

22. (36) Harrison Rhodes, Chevy, 319, 15.

23. (29) David Ragan, Ford, 317, 14.

24. (22) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, engine, 316, 13.

25. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, suspension, 315, 15.

26. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 304, 11.

27. (25) Ryan Newman, Chevy, accident, 303, 10.

28. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 294, 9.

29. (14) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 290, 8.

30. (19) Paul Menard, Ford, accident, 215, 0, 7.

31. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, overheating, 209, 6.

32. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 178, 6.

33. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 178, 11.

34. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 177, 5.

35. (9) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, accident, 175, 2.

36. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevy, accident, 126, 7.

37. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 80, 1.

Formula One

Bahrain Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 57 laps, 1:32:01.94.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 57, +0.699 seconds behind.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 57, +6.512.

4. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 57, +62.234.

5. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 57, +75.046.

6. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 57, +99.024.

7. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 56, +1 lap.

8. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 56, +1 lap.

9. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 56, +1 lap.

10. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 56, +1 lap.

11. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 56, +1 lap.

12. Sergio Perez, Force India, 56, +1 lap.

13. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 56, +1 lap.

14. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, 56, +1 lap.

15. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 56, +1 lap.

16. Lance Stroll, Williams, 56, +1 lap.

17. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 56, +1 lap.

Not classified

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 35.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 3.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 1.

IndyCar

Phoenix

Final Results

1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 147.395 mph running

2. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 147.325 running

3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 147.313 running

4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 147.305 running

5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 147.301 running

6. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 147.173 running

7. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevy, 147.172 running

8. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevy, 147.163 running

9. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 147.156 running

10. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 147.152 running

11. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 147.137 running

12. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 146.556 running

13. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 146.535 running

14. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevy, 146.512 running

15. (88) Gabby Chavez, Chevy, 146.466 running

16. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 146.455 running

17. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevy, 145.901 running

18. (59) Max Chilton, Chevy, 145.274 running

19. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevy, 141.732 running

20. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 154.268 contact running

21. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevy, 144.511 contact

22. (12) Will Power, Chevy, 150.811 contact

23. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 164.839 contact

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Tanner Scott from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk (IL) .

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Marcus Walden to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the 10-day DL. Sent LHP Drew Pomeranz to Pawtucket for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Bruce Rondon from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Tyler Naquin from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Warwick Saupold to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Mike Fiers from the 10-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP James Hoyt to Fresno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Akeel Morris to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed RHP JC Ramirez on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Felix Pena and Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Boog Powell on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled OF Mark Canha from Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Erasmo Ramirez to Modesto (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Koch to Reno (PCL). Recalled 1B Christian Walker from Reno. Sent RHP Randall Delgado to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Signed LHP Bobby Sexton.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Chase Whitley to Florida (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Josh Fields from paternity leave.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Jacob Turner for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Cloyd from New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Christian Yelich on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Optioned RHP Brandon Woodruff to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHPs J.J. Hoover and Taylor Williams from Colorado Springs.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Jake Thompson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Arrieta from Clearwater (FSL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Ryan Sherriff on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHP John Brebbia from Memphis (PCL). Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Palm Beach (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Matt Strahm to San Antonio (TL) for a rehab assignment.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Washington F Markieff Morris $15,000 for directing inappropriate comments toward a game official.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Named Mitch Kupchak president of basketball operations and general manager.

Football

National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Bennie Logan.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned C Dylan Strome and D Trevor Murphy, Dakota Mermis and Joel Hanley to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Nicholas Baptiste, Alexander Nylander and Kevin Porter D Brendan Guhle, Casey Nelson and Matt Tennyson and Gs Linus Ullmark and Adam Wilcox to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Spencer Foo, D Rasmus Andersson and G Jon Gillies to Stockton (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned Gs Jeff Glass and J-F Berube and Fs John Hayden, David Kampf, Andreas Martinsen and Victor Ejdsell to Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with D David Quenneville on an amateur tryout agreement.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Dmitri Osipov from Quad City (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled F Kyle Thomas from Utah (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned F Sam Kurker to Manchester (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Returned D Cliff Watson to Colorado (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled F Troy Bourke from Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Brampton D Matt Petgrave indefinitely.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released D Zach Todd.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Caleb Herbert to Utica (AHL).

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released F Stanislav Dzakhov from an amateur tryout agreement. Loaned G C.J. Motte to Iowa (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Andrew DeBrincat.

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Boys Boys Tennis

Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Lake at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Elmwood at Rossford (NBC), 4:45

Van Buren at Arlington (BVC), 5

North Baltimore at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5

Arcadia at Riverdale (BVC), 5

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota (SBC), 5

New Riegel at Old Fort (SBC), 5

Prep Softball

Elmwood at Rossford (NBC), 4:45

Lake at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5

Arcadia at Riverdale (BVC), 5

North Baltimore at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Van Buren at Arlington (BVC), 5

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota (SBC), 5

New Riegel at Old Fort (SBC), 5

LOCAL & AREA

Hancock HOF Tickets

FINDLAY — The 34th annual Hancock Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, featuring six individuals and a team, will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Owens College’s Community Education and Wellness Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s class will include Jana (Butler) Sullinger, Don Masters, Lamont Paris, Jim Rucki, Brian Taylor, Terry Wymer and the 1995 University of Findlay NAIA wrestling champions. Cost of the banquet is $35 per person ($25 for UF team members). Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Hall of Fame committee member, Larry Alter (419-722-1186), via email at larryalter47@gmail.com or by visiting www.hancockhof.com/events/tickets.

Sandusky St. Mary’s Seeks Basketball Coach

SANDUSKY — Sandusky St Mary’s High School seeks qualified applicants for the position of head boys basketball coach. Previous head coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all of the OHSAA and Toledo Diocese coaching requirements. Candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and three references to: Ryan Wikel, Athletic Director, Sandusky Central Catholic School, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, OH 44870 or email: rwikel@sanduskycc.org. Deadline is April 10.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

