Saturday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 6 1 .857 —

New York 4 3 .571 2

Toronto 4 3 .571 2

Baltimore 2 5 .286 4

Tampa Bay 1 6 .143 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 4 2 .667 —

Chicago 3 3 .500 1

Cleveland 3 4 .429 1½

Detroit 2 4 .333 2

Kansas City 1 4 .200 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 6 1 .857 —

Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1

Seattle 3 3 .500 2½

Oakland 3 5 .375 3½

Texas 3 5 .375 3½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2, 12 innings

Texas 6, Oakland 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 4, Seattle 2

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday’s Results

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, late

Toronto at Texas, late

San Diego at Houston, late

Oakland at L.A. Angels, late

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Tillman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 0-0), 1:05

Tampa Bay (Faria 0-0) at Boston (Porcello 1-0), 1:05

Detroit (Fulmer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 2:10

Seattle (Leake 1-0) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 2:10

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-0), 4:10

San Diego (Mitchell 0-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 7:10

Toronto (Stroman 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-1), 8:05

Oakland (Triggs 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 0-1), 9:07

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

San Diego at Houston, 2:10

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10

Toronto at Texas, 3:05

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 5 1 .833 —

Atlanta 5 2 .714 ½

Washington 4 3 .571 1½

Philadelphia 2 4 .333 3

Miami 2 5 .286 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 6 1 .857 —

Milwaukee 4 3 .571 2

Chicago 3 3 .500 2½

St. Louis 3 4 .429 3

Cincinnati 1 5 .167 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 6 1 .857 —

Colorado 4 4 .500 2½

San Francisco 3 3 .500 2½

Los Angeles 2 5 .286 4

San Diego 1 6 .143 5

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 0

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Atlanta 8, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late

San Diego at Houston, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 1-0), 1:05

Arizona (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-1), 2:15

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-1), 4:05

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-0) at San Francisco (Stratton 0-1), 6:05

Miami (Peters 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05

Cincinnati (Romano 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0), 7:05

San Diego (Mitchell 0-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 7:10

Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1) at Colorado (Bettis 1-0), 8:10

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10

San Diego at Houston, 2:10

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 8:08

Friday’s Boxscores

Indians 3, Royals 2

Kansas City Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jay lf 3 1 2 0 Lindor ss 3 1 0 0

Mrrfeld 2b 3 1 2 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0

Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 1 Jose.Rm 3b 3 1 1 1

Duda dh 4 0 1 1 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0

Cthbert 1b 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 2

Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 4 0 1 0

A.Grdon cf 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0

A.Escbr ss 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0

Butera c 3 0 1 0 R.Davis cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 30 3 4 3

Kansas City 200″000″000 — 2

Cleveland 300″000″00x — 3

E–Cuthbert (1). DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Kansas City 6, Cleveland 7. 2B–Merrifield (1), Guyer (2), R.Davis (1). SB–Jose.Ramirez (1). S–Merrifield (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Duffy (L,0-2) 5 2/3 3 3 3 3 3

Keller 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 0

Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland

Carrasco (W,2-0) 6 5 2 2 1 4

Goody H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Miller H,2 1 1 0 0 1 3

Allen (S,2-2) 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP–Duffy. Umpires–Home, Roberto Ortiz. First, Will Little. Second, Ted Barrett. Third, Lance Barksdale. T–2:41. A–34,720 (35,225).

Pirates 14, Reds 3

Cincinnati Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker rf 5 0 3 1 Hrrison 2b 5 2 2 2

Suarez 3b-ss 5 0 1 0 Polanco rf 4 2 1 2

Votto 1b 4 0 2 1 S.Marte cf 5 1 2 3

Ervin lf 1 0 1 1 J.Bell 1b 2 2 0 0

Gennett 2b 5 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 2 3 2

Duvall lf-1b 3 0 0 0 Crvelli c 3 0 0 0

Msoraco c 4 0 0 0 Moran 3b 5 3 4 3

Peraza ss 4 0 2 0 Mercer ss 5 1 3 1

J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Tr.Wllm p 2 0 0 0

L.Cstll p 2 1 2 0 Ed.Sntn p 0 0 0 0

Pnnngtn ph 1 0 1 0 A.Frzer ph 1 0 0 0

Gllardo p 0 0 0 0 Smoker p 0 0 0 0

Brice p 0 0 0 0 Freese ph 1 1 0 0

Gsselin ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Holmes p 1 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 2 2 1 0

Totals 37 3 13 3 Totals 38 14 15 13

Cincinnati 002″000″001 — “3

Pittsburgh 022″006″40x — 14

E–S.Marte (1), Duvall (1). DP–Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 3. LOB–Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 7. 2B–L.Castillo (1), Polanco (4), Dickerson 2 (3), Moran (2), Mercer 2 (3). 3B–S.Marte (2). SB–Harrison (1), S.Marte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo (L,0-2) 5 6 4 4 3 3

Gallardo 1/3 4 6 6 2 0

Brice 1 2/3 5 4 3 0 0

Hughes 1 0 0 0 1 2

Pittsburgh

Williams (W,2-0) 5 1/3 10 2 2 1 4

Santana H,2 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Smoker 1 1 0 0 0 0

Holmes 2 2 1 1 2 2

HBP–by Hughes (Dickerson). WP–Williams. Umpires–Home, Jordan Baker. First, Jerry Layne. Second, Greg Gibson. Third, Vic Carapazza. T–3:26. A–11,115 (38,362).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Correa, Houston, .474; Cano, Seattle, .435; Altuve, Houston, .414; Chapman, Oakland, .400; Gordon, Seattle, .400; Sanchez, Chicago, .400; Gregorius, New York, .391; Castellanos, Detroit, .385; Smoak, Toronto, .385; Simmons, Los Angeles, .379.

RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 9; Castellanos, Detroit, 8; Dozier, Minnesota, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Correa, Houston, 7; Donaldson, Toronto, 7; Gregorius, New York, 7; 7 tied at 6.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Correa, Houston, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 8; Jones, Baltimore, 7; Sano, Minnesota, 7; Sanchez, Chicago, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 12; Bogaerts, Boston, 11; Simmons, Los Angeles, 11; 7 tied at 10.

DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Gregorius, New York, 5; Machado, Detroit, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 5; Escobar, Minnesota, 4; Gattis, Houston, 4; 12 tied at 3.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 11 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Jones, Baltimore, 3; Sano, Minnesota, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; 18 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 4; Gordon, Seattle, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Betts, Boston, 2; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Davis, Cleveland, 2; Lindor, Cleveland, 2; Ramirez, Boston, 2; 17 tied at 1.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; 22 tied at 1.

ERA–Berrios, Minnesota, 0.00; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Bundy, Baltimore, 0.69; Sale, Boston, 0.82; Gibson, Minnesota, 0.87; Fulmer, Detroit, 1.13; Manaea, Oakland, 1.15; Cole, Houston, 1.29.

STRIKEOUTS–Hamels, Texas, 18; Bundy, Baltimore, 15; Sale, Boston, 15; Tanaka, New York, 15; Archer, Tampa Bay, 14; Happ, Toronto, 14; Kluber, Cleveland, 14; Severino, New York, 14; Verlander, Houston, 14; Richards, Los Angeles, 13.

National League

BATTING–Eaton, Washington, .455; Tucker, Atlanta, .435; Owings, Arizona, .429; Freeman, Atlanta, .409; Iannetta, Colorado, .409; Flaherty, Atlanta, .400; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .400; DeJong, St. Louis, .385; Yelich, Milwaukee, .385; Panik, San Francisco, .381.

RUNS–Eaton, Washington, 10; Freeman, Atlanta, 10; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Flaherty, Atlanta, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; Owings, Arizona, 7; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 7; 5 tied at 6.

RBI–Polanco, Pittsburgh, 11; Freeman, Atlanta, 10; Harper, Washington, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; Moran, Pittsburgh, 8; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; Cespedes, New York, 7; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Goodwin, Washington, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HITS–Harrison, Pittsburgh, 11; Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Castro, Miami, 10; DeJong, St. Louis, 10; Eaton, Washington, 10; Flaherty, Atlanta, 10; Swanson, Atlanta, 10; Tucker, Atlanta, 10; Yelich, Milwaukee, 10; 13 tied at 9.

DOUBLES–Pollock, Arizona, 5; Flaherty, Atlanta, 4; Hosmer, San Diego, 4; Kendrick, Washington, 4; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 4; Shaw, Milwaukee, 4; 12 tied at 3.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Harper, Washington, 4; Cespedes, New York, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; 11 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES–Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Taylor, Washington, 3; Turner, Washington, 3; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 2; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 2; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 2; Pham, St. Louis, 2; Pollock, Arizona, 2; Villar, Milwaukee, 2; 16 tied at 1.

PITCHING–Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0; 19 tied at 1.

ERA–Mahle, Cincinnati, 0.00; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.69; Brault, Pittsburgh, 1.13; Butler, Chicago, 1.13; Godley, Arizona, 1.29; Roark, Washington, 1.29; Corbin, Arizona, 1.39; Chatwood, Chicago, 1.50; Hendricks, Chicago, 1.50; deGrom, New York, 1.54.

STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 20; Ray, Arizona, 17; Scherzer, Washington, 17; Syndergaard, New York, 17; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13; Strasburg, Washington, 13; 3 tied at 12.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 57 22 .722 —

x-Boston 54 25 .684 3

x-Philadelphia 49 30 .620 8

New York 28 51 .354 29

Brooklyn 26 53 .329 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 43 37 .538 —

x-Washington 42 38 .525 1

Charlotte 35 45 .438 8

Orlando 24 55 .304 18½

Atlanta 23 57 .288 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 49 31 .613 —

x-Indiana 47 33 .588 2

x-Milwaukee 42 37 .532 6½

Detroit 38 41 .481 10½

Chicago 27 52 .342 21½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 64 15 .810 —

San Antonio 45 34 .570 19

New Orleans 44 34 .564 19½

Dallas 24 56 .300 40½

Memphis 21 58 .266 43

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Portland 48 31 .608 —

Utah 46 33 .582 2

Oklahoma City 45 34 .570 3

Minnesota 44 35 .557 4

Denver 44 35 .557 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 57 22 .722 —

L.A. Clippers 42 37 .532 15

L.A. Lakers 34 44 .436 22½

Sacramento 26 54 .325 31½

Phoenix 20 59 .253 37

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Indiana 126, Golden State 106

Brooklyn 119, Milwaukee 111

Cleveland 119, Washington 115

Houston 96, Portland 94

Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 95

Denver 100, Minnesota 96

Friday’s Results

Atlanta 103, Washington 97

Charlotte 137, Orlando 100

Detroit 113, Dallas 106, OT

Philadelphia 132, Cleveland 130

Boston 111, Chicago 104

New York 122, Miami 98

Toronto 92, Indiana 73

Sacramento 94, Memphis 93

New Orleans at Phoenix, late

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30

Brooklyn at Chicago, 8

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8:30

Portland at San Antonio, 9

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1

Indiana at Charlotte, 1

Detroit at Memphis, 3:30

Orlando at Toronto, 6

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 6

Golden State at Phoenix, 9

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30

Cleveland at New York, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30

Memphis at Minnesota, 8

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30

Portland at Denver, 9

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Tampa Bay 80 53 23 4 110 287 228

x-Boston 80 49 19 12 110 263 208

x-Toronto 81 48 26 7 103 273 230

Florida 80 42 30 8 92 240 241

Detroit 81 30 39 12 72 214 251

Montreal 81 29 39 13 71 207 260

Ottawa 81 28 42 11 67 219 286

Buffalo 80 25 43 12 62 191 269

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Washington 81 48 26 7 103 254 236

x-Pittsburgh 82 47 29 6 100 272 250

x-Columbus 81 45 29 7 97 240 226

x-New Jersey 81 44 28 9 97 245 239

Philadelphia 81 41 26 14 96 246 243

Carolina 81 35 35 11 81 225 254

N.Y. Islanders 81 34 37 10 78 260 293

N.Y. Rangers 81 34 38 9 77 231 263

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

z-Nashville 81 52 18 11 115 263 209

x-Winnipeg 81 51 20 10 112 273 217

x-Minnesota 81 44 26 11 99 247 229

Colorado 81 42 30 9 93 252 235

St. Louis 80 43 31 6 92 220 216

Dallas 80 41 31 8 90 228 218

Chicago 80 33 37 10 76 227 248

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Vegas 81 51 23 7 109 271 221

x-San Jose 81 45 26 10 100 249 223

x-Los Angeles 81 45 28 8 98 237 199

x-Anaheim 80 42 25 13 97 227 213

Calgary 81 36 35 10 82 211 247

Edmonton 81 35 40 6 76 231 261

Vancouver 81 31 40 10 72 216 261

Arizona 81 29 40 12 70 208 253

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Nashville 4, Washington 3

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3

New Jersey 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 4, Detroit 3

Florida 3, Boston 2

Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1

Edmonton 4, Vegas 3

Vancouver 4, Arizona 3, OT

Los Angeles 5, Minnesota 4, OT

San Jose 4, Colorado 2

Friday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 7, Buffalo 5

St. Louis at Chicago, late

Dallas at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 3

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7

Ottawa at Boston, 7

Montreal at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at Florida, 7

Columbus at Nashville, 8

St. Louis at Colorado, 9

Anaheim at Arizona, 9

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10

Vegas at Calgary, 10

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Boston, 7:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4

New England 3 1 1 10 10 5

Columbus 3 1 1 10 9 5

Atlanta United FC 3 1 0 9 8 6

New York 2 2 0 6 10 5

Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9

Philadelphia 1 1 1 4 2 3

Orlando City 1 2 1 4 6 8

Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4

D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10

Chicago 0 2 1 1 6 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 3 1 1 10 10 9

Vancouver 3 1 1 10 7 7

LA Galaxy 2 1 1 7 7 6

Los Angeles FC 2 1 0 6 9 5

Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9

FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2

Colorado 1 1 1 4 6 4

Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6

Real Salt Lake 1 2 1 4 4 9

San Jose 1 2 0 3 6 7

Portland 0 2 2 2 4 9

Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Friday’s results

New England 4, Montreal 0

Saturday, April 7

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United FC, 5

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Sunday, April 8

Portland at Orlando City, 4

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9

Wednesday, April 11

Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 7

Friday, April 13

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10

Saturday, April 14

Montreal at New York, 1

Toronto FC at Colorado, 3

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30

Columbus at D.C. United, 7

FC Dallas at New England, 7:30

Houston at San Jose, 10:30

Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30

Sunday, April 15

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6

PRO GOLF

The Masters

Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Patrick Reed 69-66 — 135 -9

Marc Leishman 70-67 — 137 -7

Henrik Stenson 69-70 — 139 -5

Rory McIlroy 69-71 — 140 -4

Jordan Spieth 66-74 — 140 -4

Dustin Johnson 73-68 — 141 -3

Justin Thomas 74-67 — 141 -3

Tony Finau 68-74 — 142 -2

Rickie Fowler 70-72 — 142 -2

Louis Oosthuizen 71-71 — 142 -2

Justin Rose 72-70 — 142 -2

Bubba Watson 73-69 — 142 -2

Charley Hoffman 69-73 — 142 -2

Cameron Smith 71-72 — 143 -1

Matt Kuchar 68-75 — 143 -1

Jon Rahm 75-68 — 143 -1

Bernd Wiesberger 70-73 — 143 -1

Jimmy Walker 73-71 — 144 E

Hideki Matsuyama 73-71 — 144 E

Zach Johnson 70-74 — 144 E

Tommy Fleetwood 72-72 — 144 E

Adam Hadwin 69-75 — 144 E

Haotong Li 69-76 — 145 +1

Russell Henley 73-72 — 145 +1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-76 — 145 +1

Satoshi Kodaira 71-74 — 145 +1

Vijay Singh 71-74 — 145 +1

Fred Couples 72-74 — 146 +2

Ryan Moore 74-72 — 146 +2

Jhonattan Vegas 77-69 — 146 +2

Francesco Molinari 72-74 — 146 +2

Kyle Stanley 72-74 — 146 +2

Branden Grace 73-73 — 146 +2

Jason Day 75-71 — 146 +2

Chez Reavie 76-71 — 147 +3

Kevin Kisner 72-75 — 147 +3

Brian Harman 73-74 — 147 +3

Daniel Berger 73-74 — 147 +3

Martin Kaymer 74-73 — 147 +3

a-Doug Ghim 72-76 — 148 +4

Si Woo Kim 75-73 — 148 +4

Bernhard Langer 74-74 — 148 +4

Adam Scott 75-73 — 148 +4

Bryson DeChambeau 74-74 — 148 +4

Tiger Woods 73-75 — 148 +4

Ian Poulter 74-75 — 149 +5

Webb Simpson 76-73 — 149 +5

Xander Schauffele 71-78 — 149 +5

Tyrrell Hatton 74-75 — 149 +5

Phil Mickelson 70-79 — 149 +5

Matthew Fitzpatrick 75-74 — 149 +5

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 79-70 — 149 +5

Paul Casey 74-75 — 149 +5 Failed to make the cut

Sandy Lyle 74-76 — 150 +6

Charl Schwartzel 72-78 — 150 +6

Jose Maria Olazabal 74-76 — 150 +6

Jason Dufner 73-77 — 150 +6

Patrick Cantlay 75-76 — 151 +7

Shubhankar Sharma 77-74 — 151 +7

Thomas Pieters 73-78 — 151 +7

Ted Potter, Jr. 73-78 — 151 +7

Brendan Steele 76-75 — 151 +7

Dylan Frittelli 77-74 — 151 +7

Danny Willett 75-76 — 151 +7

Ross Fisher 78-74 — 152 +8

Wesley Bryan 74-78 — 152 +8

Pat Perez 73-79 — 152 +8

Patton Kizzire 76-76 — 152 +8

Trevor Immelman 78-75 — 153 +9

a-Joaquin Niemann 76-77 — 153 +9

Yuta Ikeda 76-77 — 153 +9

Alex Noren 74-79 — 153 +9

Kevin Chappell 77-76 — 153 +9

a-Doc Redman 76-77 — 153 +9

Yusaku Miyazato 77-77 — 154 +10

Gary Woodland 78-76 — 154 +10

Austin Cook 74-80 — 154 +10

Billy Horschel 76-79 — 155 +11

Ian Woosnam 79-76 — 155 +11

Mike Weir 76-79 — 155 +11

Larry Mize 76-80 — 156 +12

Angel Cabrera 76-83 — 159 +15

a-Yuxin Lin 79-80 — 159 +15

Mark O’Meara 78-81 — 159 +15

Sergio Garcia 81-78 — 159 +15

a-Matt Parziale 81-79 — 160 +16

a-Harry Ellis 86-80 — 166 +22

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Lineup

1. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 197.368 mph

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 197.116

3. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 196.829

4. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 196.600

5. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 196.257

6. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 195.979

7. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 195.922

8. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 195.773

9. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 195.603

10. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 195.030

11. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 195.023

12. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 194.995

13. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 194.840

14. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 194.812

15. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 194.763

16. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 194.742

17. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 194.546

18. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 194.539

19. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 194.426

20. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 194.321

21. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 194.175

22. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 193.952

23. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 193.819

24. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 193.736

25. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 193.514

26. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 193.458

27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 193.417

28. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 192.651

29. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 192.294

30. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 191.598

31. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 190.644

32. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 189.016

33. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 188.193

34. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 186.445

35. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 178.359

36. (51) Harrison Rhodes, Chevy, 164.991

37. (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 0.000

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Boston 3B Michael Chavis (Portland-EL) and Cleveland LHP Alsis Herrera (Lynchburg-Carolina) 80 games, Arizona RHP Luis Diaz (DSL Diamondbacks) 72 games and San Francisco SS C.J. Hinojosa (San Jose-Cal) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Michael Kelly outright to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Tyler Naquin to Columbus (IL). Reinstated OF Michael Brantley from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Johnny Barbato to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP James Hoyt to Fresno (PCL) and 1B Yuli Gurriel to Corpus Christi (TL) for rehab assignments.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Zimmer on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Phil Hughes to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Ryan Dull and 3B Renato Nunez to Nashville (PCL) for rehab assignments.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent OF Ben Gamel to Modesto (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded C Brett Nicholas to San Diego for a player to be named or cash. Sent RHP Tony Barnette to Frisco (TL) for a rehab assignment. Named Neil Leibman chief operating officer.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated OF Jeremy Hazelbaker for assignment. Claimed RHP Troy Scribner off waivers from the L.A. Angels and optioned him to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned RHP Miguel Socolovich outright to Gwinnett (IL). Sent 3B Johan Camargo to Florida (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Sent C Chris Stewart to Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated RHP Zach Neal for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Braxton Lee from New Orleans (PCL). Sent RHP Elieser Hernandez on a rehab assignment to Jupiter.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Corey Knebel on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Adrian Houser from Biloxi (SL).

NEW YORK METS — Sent 1B Dominic Smith to Las Vegas (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Brett Nicholas to El Paso (PCL). Sent OF Franchy Cordero to El Paso for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed INFs Michael Baca and Craig Maddox.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Jason Rogers.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHP Michael Wagner to Chicago for a player to be named.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Rony Cabrerra.

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Jordan Caillouet and RHP Ryan Leach.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Marc Huberman.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Kevin Cornelius.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Jonathan Piron.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Brady Burzynski to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 3B Brady Conlan.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Patrick Duester.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Mick Fennell.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Tyler Straub.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G MarShon Brooks and F Omari Johnson to multi-year contracts.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded QB Kevin Hogan and the 205th draft pick to the Washington Redskins for the 188th draft pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Des Lawrence.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Chris Milton.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Named Dave Toub assistant head coach in addition to his duties as special teams coordinator.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released CB Kayvon Webster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Jordan Matthews.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed OL Dakota Dozier and Brent Qvale.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Senquez Golson and DE Armonty Bryant.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Announced the retirement of strength and conditioning coach Steve Watterson.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Florida D Mike Matheson $2,000 for diving/embellishment.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Antti Raanta to a three-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Nicolas Roy from Charlotte (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Joe Cannata from San Antonio (AHL) to Colorado (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Jonny Brodzinski to Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D David Quenneville on a three-year, entry-level contract and D Yannick Rathgeb on a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled Fs Matt Beleskey and Steven Fogarty from Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Matt Spencer from Syracuse (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

American Hockey League

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned D David Makowski to Allen (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Alex Gudbranson from Orlando (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Zach Hall.

COLORADO EAGLES — Released F Nick Miglio.

INDY FUEL — Released F Cam Reid.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Sammy Banga to an amateur tryout agreement.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Curtis Miske.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Danny Tirone and F Andrew Schmit.

Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Rescinded the one-game suspension of Portland coach Mark Parsons.

College

ALABAMA — Freshman G Collin Sexton announced he will enter the NBA draft.

AUBURN — Sophomore G Jared Harper declared for the NBA draft.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Greg Harbaugh receivers coach.

CLAYTON STATE — Announced the resignation of director of athletics Tim Duncan so he can assume the role of deputy athletic director for external affairs at Northeastern.

GEORGIA TECH — Granted a two-year contract extension to football coach Paul Johnson through the 2022 season.

KANSAS — Junior G Lagerald Vick will enter the NBA draft.

KENTUCKY — Freshman F Kevin Knox will enter the NBA draft.

MEMPHIS — Named Dwight Boyd director of men’s basketball player personnel and Rodney Hamilton director of men’s basketball operations.

STANFORD — Junior F Reid Travis declared for the NBA draft.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON — Named Chris Ogden men’s basketball coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Friday’s Results

Boys Tennis

bluffton 4, fostoria 1

SINGLES

No.1 — Justin Haggard (Blu) def. Issac Morton, 6-0, 6-0.

No.2 — Christian Groman (Blu) def. Justin Mayberry, 6-0, 6-0.

No.3 — Drew Wilson (Blu) won by forfeit.

DOUBLES

No.1 — Kasey Finsel/Weston Weimerskirch (Fos) def. Jordan Siefker/Kory Strahm 7-5, 6-4.

No.2 — Eden Nygaard/Grant Klingler (Blu) def. Shane Souders/Matt Crabtree, 6-0, 6-0.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Tiffin Calvert at Van Buren, 11 a.m.

Toledo Waite at Vanlue, DH, 11 a.m.

Fremont St. Joseph at North Baltimore, noon

Lakota at Monroeville, 1

Upper Sandusky at Hopewell-Loudon, 1

Archbold at Elmwood, 2

Prep Softball

Van Buren at Hardin Northern, DH, 11 a.m.

Fremont St. Joseph at North Baltimore, noon

Upper Sandusky at Hopewell-Loudon, 1

Lakota at Monroeville, 1

Prep Track

Tiffin Calvert, Old Fort, Hopewell-Loudon, New Riegel & Fostoria at Lakota Invitational, 9 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Hancock HOF Tickets

FINDLAY — The 34th annual Hancock Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, featuring six individuals and a team, will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Owens College’s Community Education and Wellness Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s class will include Jana (Butler) Sullinger, Don Masters, Lamont Paris, Jim Rucki, Brian Taylor, Terry Wymer and the 1995 University of Findlay NAIA wrestling champions. Cost of the banquet is $35 per person ($25 for UF team members). Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Hall of Fame committee member, Larry Alter (419-722-1186), via email at larryalter47@gmail.com or by visiting www.hancockhof.com/events/tickets.

Sandusky St. Mary’s Seeks Basketball Coach

SANDUSKY — Sandusky St Mary’s High School seeks qualified applicants for the position of head boys basketball coach. Previous head coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all of the OHSAA and Toledo Diocese coaching requirements. Candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and three references to: Ryan Wikel, Athletic Director, Sandusky Central Catholic School, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, OH 44870 or email: rwikel@sanduskycc.org. Deadline is April 10.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Elite Soccer Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30, 2018. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost of the camp is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.

Comments

comments