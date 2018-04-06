Prep Tennis: Fostoria falls to Bluffton

BLUFFTON — Fostoria High School’s lone victory came at No. 1 doubles on Friday as the Redmen dropped a 4-1 boys tennis decision to Bluffton.

FHS gained its win with Kasey Finsel and Weston Weimerskirch downing Jordan Siefker and Kory Strahm 7-5, 6-4.

The Redmen’s No. 2 doubles team of Shane Souders and Matt Crabtree fell 6-0, 6-0 to Eden Nygaard to Grant Klingler.

The Pirates swept the two contested singles matches 6-0, 6-0, with Justin Haggard beating Issac Morton 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Christian Groman topping Justin Mayberry at No. 2. Bluffton’s Drew Wilson received a forfeit victory at No. 3 singles.

