Prep softball: Royals romp in win over Lakota

KANSAS — Elmwood scored in every inning Thursday and posted a 12-2 victory over Elmwood in a nonconference softball game.

Mattison Hillard doubled twice and drove in four runs for Elmwood (5-0). Madison Lyons had two singles and three RBIs, and Jill Hannah doubled twice and drove in two runs. Kayla Minich drove in two runs and had three singles.

Maddie Bowling went 3 for 3 and drove in both runs for the Raiders (0-4). Jenna Ranzenberger hit a triple.

Elmwood 324 21 — 12 12 1

Lakota 100 01 — 2 6 2

WP — Benschoter. LP — Harden. TOP HITTERS: (Elm) Hillard 2-2B, 4-RBI; Minich 3-1B, 2-RBI; Hannah 2-2B, 2-RBI; Lyons 3-1B, 3-RBI. (Lak) Ranzenberger 3B; Bowling 3-1B, 2-RBI.

RECORDS: Elmwood 5-0; Lakota 0-4.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 31

FOSTORIA 6

Five Hopewell-Loudon players homered and the Chieftains used a 13-run first inning as a springboard to a 31-6 nonconference softball victory over Fostoria High School in five innings.

Alex Falter, Nicole Colley, Hailey Coppus, Chelsey Depinet and Kenzie Coleman each hit a home run for H-L as it raised its record to 2-2. Falter and Colley drove in five runs apiece, while Coppus and Depinet knocked in four apiece, and Coleman and Kyleigh Krupp each had three RBIs.

Tyriana Settles homered and singled for the Lady Red (2-2), who also got a pair of singles from Tia Overton. Fostoria hurt itself by committing eight errors.

Fostoria 003 30 — 6 5 8 Hopewell-Loudon (13)6(11) 1x — 31 22 4

WP — Malagon. LP — A. Talley. top hitters: (Fos) Settles HR, 1B; Overton 2-1B; (H-L) Coppus HR, 2B, 4 RBI; Depinet HR, 4 RBI; Breidenbach 2-1B, RBI; Falter HR, 2B, 5 RBI; Colley HR, 3-1B, 5 RBI; Krupp 3-1B, 3 RBI; Kent 3-1B, RBI.

records: Fostoria 2-2; Hopewell-Loudon 4-1.

OLD FORT 9

WOODMORE 0

WOODVILLE — MarQue Harris launched a home run and drove in a pair of runs to back Sarah Hossler’s five-hit pitching as Old Fort thumped Woodmore 9-0 on Thursday in nonconference softball.

Hanna Bilger also had a pair of RBIs, Makinsey Black had a triple among her two hits, Hailee Hogsten doubled and knocked in a run and Maddi Guth singled and drove in one as the Stockaders evened their record at 2-2.

Hossler struck out six and walked two in the circle.

Brooke Allen had a double among her two hits for the Wildcats (2-2).

Old Fort 101 022 3 — 9 9 0 Woodmore 000 000 0 — 0 5 3

WP — Hossler. LP — Buhrow. top hitters: (OF) Black 3B, 1B; Magers 2B; Harris HR, 1B, RBI; Hogsten 2B, RBI; H. Bilger 2 RBI; Guth 1B, RBI; (Wood) Allen 2B, 1B.

records: Old Fort 2-2; Woodmore 2-2.

WILLARD 6

NEW RIEGEL 2

WILLARD — New Riegel limited Willard to four hits but couldn’t overcome a four-run fifth inning by the Flashes as the Blue Jackets fell 6-2 in a nonleague softball game Thursday.

Haylie Hamons doubled and drove in three runs to back Willard which broke open a 1-1 game with the crooked inning.

New Riegel’s Brianna Gillig tallied three hits, Jordan Hohman singled and hit a solo home run and Kaitlyn Kirian singled twice.

New Riegel 010 001 0 — 2 9 2

Willard 100 041 x — 6 4 0

WP — M. Hamons. LP — Lininger. top hitters: (NR) Gillig 3-1B; Hohman HR, 1B, RBI; Kirian 2-1B. (Wil) H. Hamons 2B, 3 RBI; Schiffel 1B, RBI.

VAN BUREN 13

CORY-RAWSON 0

VAN BUREN — Sarah Dishong was sharp in the circle Thursday, firing a two-hit shutout to lead Van Buren past Cory-Rawson 13-0 in a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game.

Raegan Miller had four hits and two RBIs for Van Buren (1-2, 1-1 BVC), including a double and a triple. Carrigan Stacy and Amanda Strapp each had three singles, with Stacy driving in two runs and Strapp knocking in three.

Savannah Traucht had both hits for Cory-Rawson (1-2, 1-1 BVC).

Cory-Rawson 000 00 — 0 2 4

Van Buren 003 (10)x — 13 16 0

WP — Dishong. LP — Traucht. TOP HITTERS: (C-R) Traucht 2-1B. (VB) Miller 2-1B, 2B, 3B, 2-RBI; Stacy 3-1B, 2-RBI; Strapp 3-1BN, 3-RBI; Pawlak 2-1B.

RECORDS: Cory-Rawson 1-2, 1-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 1-2, 1-1 BVC.

