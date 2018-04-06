Prep Softball Roundup: Arcadia collects its first victory

HARROD — Ivy Noel drove in two runs and Lyndee Ward homered as Arcadia topped Allen East 6-1 in Friday’s nonconference softball game.

Noel, who went 3 for 3, singled twice and doubled to pace the Redskins’ (1-5) offense to earn their first win of the season. Breana Reinhart added a pair of singles and an RBI.

Sarah Miller’s double was the lone hit for the Mustangs (3-3).

Arcadia 200 31 — 6 8 2

Allen East 000 01 — 1 1 3

WP — Rodriguez (1-1). LP — Lawrence. top hitters: (Arc) Noel 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Ward HR; Reinhart 2-1B, RBI. (AE) Miller 2B.

records: Arcadia 1-5, Allen East 3-3.

VAN BUREN 18

LAKOTA 6

KANSAS — Van Buren’s offense erupted with 17 hits and it poured on 18 runs in an 18-6 romp over Lakota in Friday’s nonleague softball action.

Sarah Dishong led the Black Knights (2-2) with three extra-base hits and three RBIs and Olivia Sexton singled twice and drove in a game-high four runs. Agnes Durliat chipped in a pair of singles and three RBIs for Van Buren.

Jenna Ranzenberger belted a home run and had three RBIs to lead the Raiders (0-3).

Van Buren 323 103 6 — 18 17 5

Lakota 201 300 0 — 6 6 6

WP — Strapp. LP — Harden. top hitters: (VB) Dishong 2-2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Pawlak 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Sexton 2-1B, 4 RBI; Ag. Durliat 2-1B, 3 RBI; Miller 1B, 3B. (Lak) Bowling 2-1B; Ranzenberger HR, 3 RBI.

records: Van Buren 2-2, Lakota 0-3.

OLD FORT 11

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 1

FREMONT — The top eight batters in Old Fort’s lineup tallied multiple hits as the Stockaders torched Fremont St. Joseph 11-1 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Ashlynn Magers led all players with three hits, including a double, and drove in a run for Old Fort (3-2 overall, 1-0 SBC River). Whitney Bilger singled twice and led all players with three RBIs.

Winning pitcher Sarah Hossler singled, doubled and drove in a run and MarcQue Harris had two hits and had two RBIs.

Old Fort 342 02 — 11 17 3

Fremont St. Joseph 001 00 — 1 1 3

WP — Hossler. LP — Chlosta. top hitters: (OF) Magers 2-1B, 2B, RBI; W. Bilger 2-1B, 3 RBI; Harris 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Hossler 1B, 2B, RBI; McCoy & Gillett 2-1B, RBI. (FSJ) Kelbley 2B.

records: Old Fort 3-2 overall, 1-0 SBC River; Fremont St. Joseph 0-3, 0-2.

MONROEVILLE 7

TIFFIN CALVERT 1

MONROEVILLE — Maddy Ball had Tiffin Calvert’s lone hit as the Senecas lost 7-1 Friday to Monroeville in a nonconference game.

Ashley Reinhart took the loss for Calvert (1-1), allowing two earned runs in three innings.

Monroeville starter Carley Helmsfetter allowed no hits and struck out 10 in five innings. Alexandria Carper had two hits and an RBI.

Tiffin Calvert 000 000 0 — 0 1 4

Monroeville 110 131 x — 7 7 1

WP — Helmsfetter. LP — Reinhart. TOP HITTERS: (TC) Ball 1B. (Mon) Carper 2-1B, RBI; Hershiser 2B.

RECORDS: Tiffin Calvert 1-1.

Comments

comments