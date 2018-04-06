Prep Baseball: Lakota outslugs Van Buren, 16-13

KANSAS — Twenty-nine runs and 32 hits of offense were posted on Friday as Lakota edged Van Buren 16-13 in a nonleague shootout.

Collin Hipsher sparked the Raiders’ (2-2) offense with a game-high four RBIs and falling just a home run short of the cycle. Carter Reinhart added three singles and a pair of RBIs and Tyler Wehrle tripled and drove in three runs for Lakota.

Angel Garcia’s four hits led all players, swatting both a pair of singles and doubles and driving in three runs for the Black Knights (2-2). Saige Warren singled twice and had three RBIs.

Van Buren 241 100 5 — 13 17 6

Lakota 133 414 x — 16 15 2

WP — Hoffman. LP — Jones. top hitters: (VB) Garcia 2-1B, 2-2B, 3 RBI; Warren 2-1B, 3 RBI; Leonard & Fleck 2B, 2 RBI. (Lak) Hipshire 1B, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Reinhart 3-1B, 2 RBI; Randolph 2-1B, 2 RBI; Wehrle 3B, 3 RBI; Walter 2B, RBI.

records: Van Buren 2-2, Lakota 2-2.

ARCADIA 13

ALLEN EAST 2

HARROD — Tristan Martinez led Arcadia on the mound and spearheaded the offense as the Redskins walloped Allen East 13-2 in Friday’s nonleague game.

Martinez, who earned his first win of the season, doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs at the plate for Arcadia (2-2) — which blew a 2-2 game open with an 11-run fourth inning. Dom Guillen added two singles and an RBI and Hayden Rader doubled and drove in a run.

Allen East fell to 2-2 overall.

Arcadia 101 (11)0 — 13 7 3

Allen East 002 00 — 2 3 3

WP — Martinez (1-0). top hitters: (Arc) Martinez 2-2B, 2 RBI; Guillen 2-1B, RBI; Rader 2B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 2-2, Allen East 2-2.

NEW RIEGEL 13

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 6

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel scored the first 10 runs of the game over three innings and rolled to its first win 13-6 over Sandusky St. Mary’s in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division action on Friday.

Winning pitcher Cole Noftz had two hits and three RBIs out of the leadoff spot while Darek Feindel tallied three singles and two RBIs for the Blue Jackets (1-2, 1-1 SBC River).

No. 8 hitter Ben Dryfuse added two hits and two RBIs for New Riegel.

Sandusky St. Mary’s 000 303 0 — 6 5 3

New Riegel 415 021 x — 13 14 1

WP — Noftz. LP — D. Baird. top hitters: (SSM) Dunn 1B, RBI; McClung 2-1B, RBI. (NR) Noftz 2-1B, 3 RBI; Reinhart 1B, RBI; Theis 2-1B, 2 RBI; Feindel 3-1B, 2 RBI; Dryfuse 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Sandusky St. Mary’s 2-1 overall, 1-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; New Riegel 1-2, 1-1.

NORTH BALTIMORE 6

TIFFIN CALVERT 1

TIFFIN — North Baltimore’s Levi Gazarek fanned 16 batters in his complete-game effort as the Tigers topped Tiffin Calvert 6-1 in a nonleague game.

Gazarek also drove in two runs with a pair of base hits. Kole Wymer added a single and a double and Alex Snyder and Adam Flores (2 RBI) added RBI singles for North Baltimore (2-1).

Nolan Wuescher singled and drove in the only run for the Senecas (1-1).

North Baltimore 202 200 0 — 6 8 1

Tiffin Calvert 000 010 0 — 1 2 3

WP — Gazarek. LP — Kennedy. top hitters: (NB) Wymer 2B, 1B; Snyder 1B, RBI; Flores 2-1B, 2 RBI. (TC) Wuescher 1B, RBI; Kennedy 1B.

records: North Baltimore 2-1, Tiffin Calvert 1-1.

