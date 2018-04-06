Prep baseball: Hopewell-Loudon rallies past Fostoria

BASCOM — Zach Kreais went 2 for 4 with a double and also drove in four runs as Hopewell-Loudon topped Fostoria 6-4 on Thursday.

Ethan Oswalt had a pair of singles and pitched two hitless innings of relief to earn the win for Hopewell-Loudon (4-2).

Dylan Sheets went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and drove in three for Fostoria (1-2).

Fostoria 120 100 0 — 4 5 1 Hopewell-Loudon 002 202 x — 6 9 1

WP — Oswalt. LP — Hoffbauer. top hitters: (Fos) Sheets 3-4, 2-2B, 3RBI. (H-L) Kreais 2-3, 2B, 4RBI; Balliet 2-3; Oswalt 2-3.

records: Fostoria 1-2; Hopewell-Loudon 4-2.

ELMWOOD 12

LAKOTA 4

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood was scoreless and trailed by four entering the bottom of the fifth inning before an eight-run eruption propelled the Royals past Lakota 12-4 on Thursday.

Tyler St. Clair, Ricky Buckingham and Christian Aldaco each swatted two hits and each drove in a pair of runs for Elmwood (2-1). Dylan Gerkens earned the win in relief.

Tyler Wehrle and Josh Kagy each went 2 for 4 for the Raiders (1-2).

Lakota 110 020 0 — 4 7 2

Elmwood 000 082 2 — 12 12 1

WP — Gerkens. LP — Reinhart. top hitters: (Lak) Wehrle & Kagy 2-H. (Elm) St. Clair, Buckingham & Aldaco 2-H, 2 RBI.

records: Lakota 1-2; Elmwood 2-1.

ARCADIA 15

WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN 8

WAYNESFIELD — Arcadia scored at least two runs in five of seven innings on Thursday in nearly doubling up Waynesfield-Goshen 15-8 in nonleague baseball action.

The Redskins, who improved to 1-2 overall, were led by Dom Guillen’s single, double and two RBIs. Kaidn Scott, who singled twice and drove in a run, earned the win — his first on the varsity team.

Derron Seaburn also singled twice and had an RBi for Arcadia and Eli Palmer singled and drove in a pair of runs.

W-G scored eight runs on six hits, but committed six errors.

Arcadia 202 306 2 — 15 9 4

Waynesfield-Goshen 114 200 0 — 8 6 6

WP — Scott (1-1). top hitters: (Arc) Guillen 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Scott & Seaburn 2-1B, RBI; Palmer 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Arcadia 1-2.

UPPER SANDUSKY 9

VAN BUREN 7

VAN BUREN — Upper Sandusky scored seven runs in the third inning to grab an 8-0 lead, then held off a Van Buren comeback to post a 9-7 win Thursday in a nonconference baseball game.

Brenyn Marqaurt, Keaton Cunningham and Ben Sheaffer each had two RBIs for Upper (2-3). Marquart got the win and Cunningham pitched three innings to record a save.

Cade Whitticar had two singles and two RBIs for Van Buren (2-1). Saige Warren had three hits and stole three bases.

Upper Sandusky 107 010 0 — 9 10 2

Van Buren 001 040 2 — 7 9 1

WP — Marquart. LP — Garcia. S — Cunningham. TOP HITTERS: (US) Cazares 1B, 2B, RBI; Marquart 2-1B, 2-RBI; Cunningham 1B, 2-RBI; Sheaffer 1B, 3B, 2-RBI. (VB) Warren 3-1B, Tabler 1B, RBI; Whitticar 2-1B, 2-RBI.

RECORDS: Upper Sandusky 2-3, Van Buren 2-1.

Comments

comments