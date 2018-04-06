Friday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 6 1 .857 —

New York 4 3 .571 2

Toronto 4 3 .571 2

Baltimore 2 5 .286 4

Tampa Bay 1 6 .143 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 4 2 .667 —

Chicago 3 3 .500 1

Cleveland 2 4 .333 2

Detroit 2 4 .333 2

Kansas City 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 6 1 .857 —

Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1

Seattle 3 3 .500 2½

Oakland 3 5 .375 3½

Texas 3 5 .375 3½

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 3, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2, 13 innings

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 3

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 2

Thursday’s Results

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2, 12 innings

Texas 6, Oakland 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 4, Seattle 2

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0), 4:10

Baltimore (Gausman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 7:05

Toronto (Estrada 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-1), 8:05

San Diego (Perdomo 0-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 8:10

Oakland (Gossett 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 0-0), 10:07

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10

San Diego at Houston, 7:10

Toronto at Texas, 8:05

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 5 1 .833 —

Atlanta 4 2 .667 1

Washington 4 3 .571 1½

Philadelphia 2 4 .333 3

Miami 2 5 .286 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 5 1 .833 —

Milwaukee 4 2 .667 1

St. Louis 3 4 .429 2½

Chicago 2 3 .400 2½

Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 6 1 .857 —

Colorado 4 3 .571 2

San Francisco 3 3 .500 2½

Los Angeles 2 5 .286 4

San Diego 1 6 .143 5

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 5, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 0

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (McCarthy 1-0) at Colorado (Marquez 0-0), 4:10

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0), 7:05

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 8:10

San Diego (Perdomo 0-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 8:10

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:05

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05

San Diego at Houston, 7:10

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10

Thurday’s Boxscores

Tigers 9, White Sox 7, 10 innings

Detroit Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 6 1 2 2 Moncada 2b 6 0 0 0

Cndlrio 3b 6 0 1 1 A.Grcia rf 5 2 2 0

M.Cbrra 1b 1 0 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 0 0 0

Goodrum 1b 5 2 2 2 Dvidson dh 3 4 2 1

Cstllns rf 5 2 3 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 3 3

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 3 2 L.Grcia lf 5 0 2 2

J.Jones pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 1 1 0

J.McCnn c 5 0 1 0 Narvaez c 4 0 1 0

Mahtook lf 4 1 1 1 Sladino pr 0 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 4 2 1 0 Engel cf 3 0 0 1

D.Mchdo 2b 5 1 2 1 Dlmnico ph 0 0 0 0

Totals 45 9 17 9 Totals 39 7 11 7

Detroit 010″110″013″2 — 9

Chicago 211″020″100″0 — 7

E–J.Abreu (1). DP–Chicago 2. LOB–Detroit 9, Chicago 9. 2B–V.Martinez (2), D.Machado 2 (5), A.Garcia (2), Davidson (1), L.Garcia (1), Narvaez (1). 3B–Y.Sanchez 2 (2). HR–Goodrum (1). SB–Goodrum (1), Ti.Anderson (4). CS–Martin (1). SF–Mahtook (1), Engel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Zimmermann 4 1/3 9 6 6 1 3

Saupold 1/3 1 0 0 1 0

Norris 3 1/3 1 1 1 2 6

Jimenez (W,1-0) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Greene (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 1 3

Chicago

Shields 5 8 3 3 1 1

Farquhar H,1 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3

Avilan H,2 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Jones 1 3 1 1 0 0

Soria BS,1 1 4 3 3 0 0

Infante (L,0-1) 1/3 1 2 2 1 0

Bummer 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Greene (Delmonico). Umpires–Home, Marvin Hudson. First, James Hoye. Second, Jeff Kellogg. Third, Chris Segal. T–4:03. A–33,318 (40,615).

Pirates 5, Reds 2

Cincinnati Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 Hrrison 2b 4 1 2 0

Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 Polanco rf 4 1 1 3

Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 3 0 0 0

Duvall lf 4 1 1 1 J.Bell 1b 4 1 1 0

Gennett 2b 4 1 1 0 Dckrson lf 4 1 2 1

Winker rf 2 0 0 0 Freese 3b 4 0 1 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Crvelli c 4 0 1 0

Brice p 0 0 0 0 Mercer ss 2 1 1 0

Gsselin ph 1 0 1 0 Brault p 2 0 0 0

Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 Ed.Sntn p 0 0 0 0

Brnhart c 1 0 0 0 A.Frzer ph 1 0 0 0

Bailey p 2 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0

Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0

Ervin rf 2 0 0 0 Moran ph 1 0 0 0

Rivero p 0 0 0 0

Totals 31 2 5 1 Totals 33 5 9 4

Cincinnati 010″000″010 — 2

Pittsburgh 001″040″00x — 5

E–Peraza (1). DP–Pittsburgh 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B–Dickerson (1), Cervelli (2), Mercer (1). 3B–Dickerson (1). HR–Duvall (2), Polanco (2). SF–Polanco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Bailey (L,0-2) 4 2/3 7 5 4 3 2

Quackenbush 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Garrett 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Brice 1 0 0 0 1 0

Pittsburgh

Brault (W,2-0) 5 3 1 1 4 4

Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1

Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 1

Kontos 1 1 1 1 0 0

Rivero (S,3-3) 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP–Brault 2. Umpires–Home, Vic Carapazza. First, Jordan Baker. Second, Jerry Layne. Third, Greg Gibson. T–2:47. A–9,227 (38,362).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Correa, Houston, .474; Escobar, Minnesota, .438; Cano, Seattle, .435; Altuve, Houston, .414; Chapman, Oakland, .400; Cuthbert, Kansas City, .400; Gordon, Seattle, .400; Sanchez, Chicago, .400; Gregorius, New York, .391; 2 tied at .385.

RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 9; Castellanos, Detroit, 8; Dozier, Minnesota, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Correa, Houston, 7; Donaldson, Toronto, 7; Gregorius, New York, 7; 7 tied at 6.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Correa, Houston, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 8; Jones, Baltimore, 7; Sano, Minnesota, 7; Sanchez, Chicago, 7; 5 tied at 6.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 12; Bogaerts, Boston, 11; Simmons, Los Angeles, 11; 7 tied at 10.

DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Gregorius, New York, 5; Machado, Detroit, 5; Smoak, Toronto, 5; Escobar, Minnesota, 4; Gattis, Houston, 4; 12 tied at 3.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2; 11 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Jones, Baltimore, 3; Sano, Minnesota, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; 18 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 4; Gordon, Seattle, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Betts, Boston, 2; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Davis, Cleveland, 2; Lindor, Cleveland, 2; Ramirez, Boston, 2; 17 tied at 1.

PITCHING–Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; 23 tied at 1.

ERA–Berrios, Minnesota, 0.00; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Bundy, Baltimore, 0.69; Sale, Boston, 0.82; Gibson, Minnesota, 0.87; Fulmer, Detroit, 1.13; Manaea, Oakland, 1.15; Cole, Houston, 1.29.

STRIKEOUTS–Hamels, Texas, 18; Bundy, Baltimore, 15; Sale, Boston, 15; Tanaka, New York, 15; Archer, Tampa Bay, 14; Happ, Toronto, 14; Kluber, Cleveland, 14; Severino, New York, 14; Verlander, Houston, 14; Richards, Los Angeles, 13.

National League

BATTING–Ahmed, Arizona, .471; DeJong, St. Louis, .455; Eaton, Washington, .455; Flaherty, Atlanta, .435; Gennett, Cincinnati, .429; Tucker, Atlanta, .429; Freeman, Atlanta, .421; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .400; Yelich, Milwaukee, .385; Panik, San Francisco, .381.

RUNS–Eaton, Washington, 10; Freeman, Atlanta, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 8; Harper, Washington, 7; 6 tied at 6.

RBI–Freeman, Atlanta, 9; Harper, Washington, 9; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 8; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; Cespedes, New York, 7; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Goodwin, Washington, 7; 5 tied at 6.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Castro, Miami, 10; DeJong, St. Louis, 10; Eaton, Washington, 10; Flaherty, Atlanta, 10; Yelich, Milwaukee, 10; 9 tied at 9.

DOUBLES–Flaherty, Atlanta, 4; Hosmer, San Diego, 4; Kendrick, Washington, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; Shaw, Milwaukee, 4; 9 tied at 3.

TRIPLES–Marte, Arizona, 2; 13 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Harper, Washington, 4; Cespedes, New York, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; 10 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES–Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Taylor, Washington, 3; Turner, Washington, 3; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 2; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 2; Pham, St. Louis, 2; Pollock, Arizona, 2; Villar, Milwaukee, 2; 17 tied at 1.

PITCHING–Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0; 22 tied at 1.

ERA–Harvey, New York, 0.00; Mahle, Cincinnati, 0.00; Peters, Miami, 0.00; Williams, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.69; Brault, Pittsburgh, 1.13; Butler, Chicago, 1.29; Godley, Arizona, 1.29; Roark, Washington, 1.29; Corbin, Arizona, 1.39.

STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 20; Scherzer, Washington, 17; Syndergaard, New York, 17; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13; Strasburg, Washington, 13; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 12; Smith, Miami, 12; deGrom, New York, 12.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 56 22 .718 —

x-Boston 53 25 .679 3

x-Philadelphia 48 30 .615 8

New York 27 51 .346 29

Brooklyn 26 53 .329 30½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 43 36 .544 —

x-Washington 42 37 .532 1

Charlotte 34 45 .430 9

Orlando 24 54 .308 18½

Atlanta 22 57 .278 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 49 30 .620 —

x-Indiana 47 32 .595 2

x-Milwaukee 42 37 .532 7

Detroit 37 41 .474 11½

Chicago 27 51 .346 21½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 64 15 .810 —

San Antonio 45 34 .570 19

New Orleans 44 34 .564 19½

Dallas 24 55 .304 40

Memphis 21 57 .269 42½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Portland 48 31 .608 —

Utah 45 33 .577 2½

Oklahoma City 45 34 .570 3

Minnesota 44 34 .564 3½

Denver 43 35 .551 4½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 57 22 .722 —

L.A. Clippers 42 36 .538 14½

L.A. Lakers 34 44 .436 22½

Sacramento 25 54 .316 32

Phoenix 20 59 .253 37

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Orlando 105, Dallas 100

Philadelphia 115, Detroit 108

Miami 115, Atlanta 86

New Orleans 123, Memphis 95

Toronto 96, Boston 78

L.A. Lakers 122, San Antonio 112, OT

Thursday’s Results

Indiana 126, Golden State 106

Brooklyn 119, Milwaukee 111

Cleveland 119, Washington 115

Houston 96, Portland 94

L.A. Clippers at Utah, late

Minnesota at Denver, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

Charlotte at Orlando, 7

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7

Dallas at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7:30

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30

Miami at New York, 7:30

Sacramento at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30

Brooklyn at Chicago, 8

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8:30

Portland at San Antonio, 9

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1

Indiana at Charlotte, 1

Detroit at Memphis, 3:30

Orlando at Toronto, 6

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 6

Golden State at Phoenix, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Tampa Bay 80 53 23 4 110 287 228

x-Boston 80 49 19 12 110 263 208

x-Toronto 81 48 26 7 103 273 230

Florida 80 42 30 8 92 240 241

Detroit 81 30 39 12 72 214 251

Montreal 81 29 39 13 71 207 260

Ottawa 80 28 41 11 67 219 282

Buffalo 80 25 43 12 62 191 269

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Washington 81 48 26 7 103 254 236

x-Pittsburgh 81 46 29 6 98 268 250

Columbus 81 45 29 7 97 240 226

New Jersey 81 44 28 9 97 245 239

Philadelphia 81 41 26 14 96 246 243

Carolina 81 35 35 11 81 225 254

N.Y. Islanders 81 34 37 10 78 260 293

N.Y. Rangers 81 34 38 9 77 231 263

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 81 52 18 11 115 263 209

x-Winnipeg 81 51 20 10 112 273 217

x-Minnesota 80 44 26 10 98 243 224

Colorado 80 42 29 9 93 250 231

St. Louis 80 43 31 6 92 220 216

Dallas 80 41 31 8 90 228 218

Chicago 80 33 37 10 76 227 248

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Vegas 80 51 22 7 109 268 217

x-San Jose 80 44 26 10 98 245 221

x-Anaheim 80 42 25 13 97 227 213

x-Los Angeles 80 44 28 8 96 232 195

Calgary 81 36 35 10 82 211 247

Edmonton 80 34 40 6 74 227 258

Vancouver 80 30 40 10 70 212 258

Arizona 80 29 40 11 69 205 249

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 2

Chicago 4, St. Louis 3

Anaheim 3, Minnesota 1

Thursday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Nashville 4, Washington 3

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3

New Jersey 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 4, Detroit 3

Florida 3, Boston 2

Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1

Vegas at Edmonton, late

Arizona at Vancouver, late

Minnesota at Los Angeles, late

Colorado at San Jose, late

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30

Dallas at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 3

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7

Ottawa at Boston, 7

Montreal at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at Florida, 7

Columbus at Nashville, 8

St. Louis at Colorado, 9

Anaheim at Arizona, 9

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10

Vegas at Calgary, 10

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Boston, 7:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4

Columbus 3 1 1 10 9 5

Atlanta United FC 3 1 0 9 8 6

New England 2 1 1 7 6 5

New York 2 2 0 6 10 5

Montreal 2 2 0 6 5 5

Philadelphia 1 1 1 4 2 3

Orlando City 1 2 1 4 6 8

Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4

D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10

Chicago 0 2 1 1 6 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 3 1 1 10 10 9

Vancouver 3 1 1 10 7 7

LA Galaxy 2 1 1 7 7 6

Los Angeles FC 2 1 0 6 9 5

Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9

FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2

Colorado 1 1 1 4 6 4

Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6

Real Salt Lake 1 2 1 4 4 9

San Jose 1 2 0 3 6 7

Portland 0 2 2 2 4 9

Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s GAMES

Montreal at New England, 7:30

Saturday’s GAMES

Houston at New York, 3

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United FC, 5

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Portland at Orlando City, 4

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9

PRO GOLF

The Masters

First Round

a-denotes amateur

Jordan Spieth 34-32 — 66 -6

Tony Finau 33-35 — 68 -4

Matt Kuchar 37-31 — 68 -4

Henrik Stenson 34-35 — 69 -3

Adam Hadwin 35-34 — 69 -3

Charley Hoffman 35-34 — 69 -3

Patrick Reed 35-34 — 69 -3

Haotong Li 35-34 — 69 -3

Rory McIlroy 35-34 — 69 -3

Rafa Cabrera Bello 37-32 — 69 -3

Bernd Wiesberger 37-33 — 70 -2

Zach Johnson 36-34 — 70 -2

Marc Leishman 33-37 — 70 -2

Rickie Fowler 37-33 — 70 -2

Phil Mickelson 36-34 — 70 -2

Satoshi Kodaira 35-36 — 71 -1

Vijay Singh 35-36 — 71 -1

Cameron Smith 37-34 — 71 -1

Xander Schauffele 35-36 — 71 -1

Louis Oosthuizen 38-33 — 71 -1

Francesco Molinari 37-35 — 72 E

Kyle Stanley 36-36 — 72 E

Tommy Fleetwood 36-36 — 72 E

a-Doug Ghim 39-33 — 72 E

Fred Couples 37-35 — 72 E

Charl Schwartzel 35-37 — 72 E

Kevin Kisner 37-35 — 72 E

Justin Rose 38-34 — 72 E

Ted Potter, Jr. 39-34 — 73 +1

Brian Harman 39-34 — 73 +1

Daniel Berger 38-35 — 73 +1

Pat Perez 38-35 — 73 +1

Jason Dufner 37-36 — 73 +1

Hideki Matsuyama 36-37 — 73 +1

Branden Grace 38-35 — 73 +1

Tiger Woods 37-36 — 73 +1

Bubba Watson 37-36 — 73 +1

Jimmy Walker 37-36 — 73 +1

Russell Henley 40-33 — 73 +1

Thomas Pieters 37-36 — 73 +1

Dustin Johnson 38-35 — 73 +1

Wesley Bryan 36-38 — 74 +2

Austin Cook 37-37 — 74 +2

Ryan Moore 38-36 — 74 +2

Jose Maria Olazabal 36-38 — 74 +2

Bryson DeChambeau 38-36 — 74 +2

Paul Casey 38-36 — 74 +2

Martin Kaymer 38-36 — 74 +2

Justin Thomas 37-37 — 74 +2

Sandy Lyle 36-38 — 74 +2

Ian Poulter 38-36 — 74 +2

Bernhard Langer 37-37 — 74 +2

Tyrrell Hatton 36-38 — 74 +2

Alex Noren 39-35 — 74 +2

Matthew Fitzpatrick 38-37 — 75 +3

Danny Willett 41-34 — 75 +3

Jason Day 40-35 — 75 +3

Si Woo Kim 38-37 — 75 +3

Patrick Cantlay 40-35 — 75 +3

Jon Rahm 36-39 — 75 +3

Adam Scott 37-38 — 75 +3

Brendan Steele 38-38 — 76 +4

Mike Weir 40-36 — 76 +4

Patton Kizzire 38-38 — 76 +4

a-Doc Redman 37-39 — 76 +4

Billy Horschel 39-37 — 76 +4

Chez Reavie 37-39 — 76 +4

Angel Cabrera 40-36 — 76 +4

a-Joaquin Niemann 40-36 — 76 +4

Larry Mize 39-37 — 76 +4

Yuta Ikeda 38-38 — 76 +4

Webb Simpson 37-39 — 76 +4

Jhonattan Vegas 39-38 — 77 +5

Kevin Chappell 39-38 — 77 +5

Dylan Frittelli 38-39 — 77 +5

Shubhankar Sharma 38-39 — 77 +5

Yusaku Miyazato 36-41 — 77 +5

Mark O’Meara 40-38 — 78 +6

Trevor Immelman 37-41 — 78 +6

Ross Fisher 39-39 — 78 +6

Gary Woodland 42-36 — 78 +6

Ian Woosnam 38-41 — 79 +7

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 40-39 — 79 +7

a-Yuxin Lin 39-40 — 79 +7

a-Matt Parziale 40-41 — 81 +9

Sergio Garcia 38-43 — 81 +9

a-Harry Ellis 41-45 — 86 +14

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed OF Trayce Thompson off waivers from the New York Yankees. Transferred RHP Paul Blackburn to the 60-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LHP Martin Perez from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jose Leclerc to Round Rock (PCL). Signed a two-year extension of their player development contract with Frisco (Texas) through the 2020 season.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Alec Asher from Baltimore and optioned him to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Activated OF Michael Conforto from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Phillip Evans to Las Vegas (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Jesus Liranzo off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Altoona (EL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHPs Conner Camacho and Scott Plaza.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Acquired RHPs Michael Tamburino, Michael Wagner and future considerations from Sussex County (Can-Am) for the reversionary rights to RHP Tyler Alexander.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Traded INF Jordan Caillouet to Ottawa (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Travis Snider.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Alberto Rodriguez.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Sean Adler.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released INF Tyler Urps.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Kurt Heyer.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Alhanon Miller.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned Fs Tyler Cavanaugh and Jeremy Evans and transferred G Josh Magette and F Andrew White III to Erie (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with P Marquette King on a three-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Joe Webb III.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Tavarres King.

Hockey

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Josh Holmstrom and D Patrick Cullity from Worcester (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F David Hallisey and D Tyson Helgesen to amateur tryout agreements.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Indy’s Reed Seckel indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in an April 3 at Kansas City.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced F Tanner Pond signed a professional tryout agreement with Providence (AHL).

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Zac Lynch was returned to the team by Utica (AHL) and D Craig Wyszomirski was returned to the team by Syracuse (AHL).

Weightlifting

USADA — Announced Frank Volrath accepted a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances.

College

IONA — Signed men’s basketball coach Tim Cluess to a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

OHIO STATE — Signed football coach Urban Meyer to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 football season.

PITTSBURGH — Fired women’s basketball coach Suzie McConnell-Serio.

ST. JOHN’S — Junior F Kassoum Yakwe announced he will not return to the men’s basketball program for the 2018-19 season.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Boys Tennis

Fostoria at Bluffton, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5

Sandusky St. Mary’s at New Riegel (SBC), 5

North Baltimore at Tiffin Calvert, 5

Van Buren at Lakota, 5

Arcadia at Allen East, 5

Prep Softball

Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5

Sandusky St. Mary’s at New Riegel (SBC), 5

Van Buren at Lakota, 5

Arcadia at Allen East, 5

Prep Track

North Baltimore, McComb, Arlington, Carey, Elmwood & Arcadia at Van Buren Mowrey Invitational, 4

LOCAL & AREA

Hancock HOF Tickets

The 34th annual Hancock Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, featuring six individuals and a team, will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Owens College’s Community Education and Wellness Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s class will include Jana (Butler) Sullinger, Don Masters, Lamont Paris, Jim Rucki, Brian Taylor, Terry Wymer and the 1995 University of Findlay NAIA wrestling champions. Cost of the banquet is $35 per person ($25 for UF team members). Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Hall of Fame committee member, Larry Alter (419-722-1186), via email at larryalter47@gmail.com or by visiting www.hancockhof.com/events/tickets.

Sandusky St. Mary’s Seeks Basketball Coach

SANDUSKY — Sandusky St Mary’s High School seeks qualified applicants for the position of head boys basketball coach. Previous head coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all of the OHSAA and Toledo Diocese coaching requirements. Candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and three references to: Ryan Wikel, Athletic Director, Sandusky Central Catholic School, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, OH 44870 or email: rwikel@sanduskycc.org. Deadline is April 10.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Elite Soccer Camp

The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30, 2018. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost of the camp is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.

Comments

comments