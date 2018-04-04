Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 5 1 .833 —

New York 4 2 .667 1

Toronto 4 3 .571 1½

Baltimore 1 5 .167 4

Tampa Bay 1 5 .167 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 3 2 .600 —

Minnesota 3 2 .600 —

Cleveland 2 4 .333 1½

Kansas City 1 3 .250 1½

Detroit 1 4 .200 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 6 1 .857 —

Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1

Seattle 3 2 .600 2

Oakland 2 4 .333 3½

Texas 2 4 .333 3½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 6, San Francisco 4

Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings

Toronto 14, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 10, Baltimore 6

Texas 4, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 13, Cleveland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 3, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2, 13 innings

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 3

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Texas at Oakland, late

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Boston (Price 1-0), 2:05

Texas (Perez 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 3:35

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 4:10

Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 4:10

Baltimore (Cashner 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 6:35

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Toronto at Texas, 8:05

San Diego at Houston, 8:10

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 4 1 .800 —

Atlanta 4 2 .667 ½

Washington 4 2 .667 ½

Miami 2 4 .333 2½

Philadelphia 1 4 .200 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 4 1 .800 —

Pittsburgh 4 1 .800 —

Chicago 2 3 .400 2

St. Louis 2 3 .400 2

Cincinnati 1 3 .250 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 5 1 .833 —

San Francisco 3 3 .500 2

Colorado 2 3 .400 2½

Los Angeles 2 5 .286 3½

San Diego 1 4 .200 3½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.

Seattle 6, San Francisco 4

Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 13, Washington 6

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 8, Colorado 4

Wednesday’s Results

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

St. Louis at Milwaukee, late

Colorado at San Diego, late

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0) at Washington (Strasburg 1-0), 1:05

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 3:05

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 3:40

Cincinnati (Bailey 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0), 7:05

Arizona (Ray 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 7:15

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Milwaukee (Suter 1-0), 8:10

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Colorado, 4:10

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10

San Diego at Houston, 8:10

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15

Wednesday’s Boxscore

Angels 3, Indians 2, 13 innings,

Cleveland Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 6 2 2 0 Cozart 2b-3b 5 1 1 1

Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 1 Trout cf 3 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 5 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 5 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0

Guyer rf-lf 5 0 1 1 Fontana pr-2b 1 0 0 0

Naquin ph-lf 0 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 5 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Smmns ss 5 1 1 0

E.Gnzal pr-1b 2 0 0 0 Vlbuena 3b-1b 4 0 0 0

Gomes c 5 0 0 0 J.Marte ph-1b 1 0 0 0

R.Davis lf 3 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 5 1 2 2

Chsnhll ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 1 0

Zimmer cf 5 0 1 0 Young pr 0 0 0 0

R.Rvera c 2 0 0 0

Totals 45 2 7 2 Totals 41 3 6 3

Cleveland 100″010″000″000″0 — 2

Los Angeles 000″020″000″000″1 — 3

DP–Cleveland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB–Cleveland 10, Los Angeles 6. HR–Cozart (2), Ohtani (2). SB–Lindor (2), R.Davis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber 7 3 2 2 2 6

Miller 1 0 0 0 1 1

Allen 2 2 0 0 0 1

Goody 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1

Olson 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

McAllister (L,0-1) 1/3 1 1 1 0 1

Los Angeles

Skaggs 4 2/3 5 2 2 2 5

Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Alvarez 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 0 0

Middleton 2 1 0 0 1 2

Wood 1 0 0 0 1 1

Parker 1 0 0 0 0 1

Bard 1 2/3 0 0 0 2 2

Ramirez (W,1-1) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Miller (Maldonado). WP–Kluber, Bard. Umpires–Home, Mike DiMuro. First, John Tumpane. Second, Mark Wegner. Third, Jim Reynolds. T–4:28. A–32,412 (45,050).

Tuesday’s Late Boxscore

Angels 13, Indians 2

Cleveland Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 3 1 0 0 Cozart 2b 4 0 0 0

Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 Young lf 1 0 0 0

E.Gnzal 2b 1 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 1

Jose.Rm 3b 3 1 1 2 Upton lf 4 2 2 1

Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Marte 1b 1 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 2 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 1 2 0

R.Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Fontana 2b 0 0 0 0

Chsnhll rf 2 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 1 1 1

Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 A.Smmns ss 4 2 1 1

R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Vlbuena 3b 2 3 1 1

Naquin lf 2 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 2 3 3

Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 4 1 2 4

Totals 29 2 1 2 Totals 36 13 13 12

Cleveland 200″000″000 — “2

Los Angeles 611″030″02x — 13

E–Pujols (1). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 5, Los Angeles 2. 2B–A.Simmons (1), R.Rivera (2). HR–Jose.Ramirez (1), Trout (2), Upton (1), Valbuena (1), Ohtani (1), R.Rivera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Tomlin (L,0-1) 3 8 8 8 1 1

Otero 2 3 3 3 1 2

Belisle 2 0 0 0 0 1

McAllister 1 2 2 2 1 1

Los Angeles

Richards (W,1-0) 5 2/3 1 2 2 4 9

Johnson 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0

Wood 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Richards (Encarnacion). WP–Tomlin, Richards. Umpires–Home, Jim Reynolds. First, Mike DiMuro. Second, John Tumpane. Third, Mark Wegner. T–2:49. A–35,007 (45,050).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Cano, Seattle, .500; Correa, Houston, .474; Haniger, Seattle, .462; Abreu, Chicago, .438; Escobar, Minnesota, .438; Altuve, Houston, .414; Gordon, Seattle, .412; Cuthbert, Kansas City, .400; Pillar, Toronto, .381; Simmons, Los Angeles, .379.

RUNS–Dozier, Minnesota, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; Correa, Houston, 7; Anderson, Chicago, 6; Castellanos, Detroit, 6; Donaldson, Toronto, 6; Gardner, New York, 6; Gregorius, New York, 6; Pillar, Toronto, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6.

RBI–Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Correa, Houston, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Reddick, Houston, 6; Span, Tampa Bay, 6; Stanton, New York, 6; 13 tied at 5.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 12; Simmons, Los Angeles, 11; Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Cozart, Los Angeles, 9; 6 tied at 8.

DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 5; Escobar, Minnesota, 4; Gattis, Houston, 4; Gregorius, New York, 4; 11 tied at 3.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; 10 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Davidson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; 19 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES–Anderson, Chicago, 3; Pillar, Toronto, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Davis, Cleveland, 2; Gordon, Seattle, 2; Lindor, Cleveland, 2; Ramirez, Boston, 2; 18 tied at 1.

PITCHING–Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; 23 tied at 1.

ERA–Berrios, Minnesota, 0.00; Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.00; Gibson, Minnesota, 0.00; Hernandez, Seattle, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; Morton, Houston, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Bundy, Baltimore, 0.69; Sale, Boston, 0.82; Fulmer, Detroit, 1.13.

STRIKEOUTS–Hamels, Texas, 18; Bundy, Baltimore, 15; Sale, Boston, 15; Archer, Tampa Bay, 14; Happ, Toronto, 14; Kluber, Cleveland, 14; Severino, New York, 14; Verlander, Houston, 14; Richards, Los Angeles, 13; Cole, Houston, 11.

National League

BATTING–Ahmed, Arizona, .471; Gennett, Cincinnati, .471; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .471; Iannetta, Colorado, .467; DeJong, St. Louis, .444; Martinez, St. Louis, .444; Flaherty, Atlanta, .435; Yelich, Milwaukee, .435; Eaton, Washington, .429; Tucker, Atlanta, .429.

RUNS–Freeman, Atlanta, 9; Eaton, Washington, 8; Harper, Washington, 7; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; BAnderson, Miami, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Flaherty, Atlanta, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6; 5 tied at 5.

RBI–Freeman, Atlanta, 9; Harper, Washington, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 8; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; Goodwin, Washington, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HITS–Flaherty, Atlanta, 10; Yelich, Milwaukee, 10; Cain, Milwaukee, 9; Castro, Miami, 9; Eaton, Washington, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; 13 tied at 8.

DOUBLES–Flaherty, Atlanta, 4; Hosmer, San Diego, 4; Kendrick, Washington, 4; Pollock, Arizona, 4; Shaw, Milwaukee, 4; 7 tied at 3.

TRIPLES–Marte, Arizona, 2; 11 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Harper, Washington, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; 10 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES–Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Taylor, Washington, 3; Turner, Washington, 3; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 2; Pham, St. Louis, 2; Pollock, Arizona, 2; 19 tied at 1.

PITCHING–Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; 24 tied at 1.

ERA–Cueto, San Francisco, 0.00; Garcia, Miami, 0.00; Harvey, New York, 0.00; Hill, Los Angeles, 0.00; Mahle, Cincinnati, 0.00; Marquez, Colorado, 0.00; Peters, Miami, 0.00; Williams, Pittsburgh, 0.00; 4 tied at 1.29.

STRIKEOUTS–Corbin, Arizona, 20; Scherzer, Washington, 17; Syndergaard, New York, 17; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 15; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13; CAnderson, Milwaukee, 11; Maeda, Los Angeles, 10; Wood, Los Angeles, 10; 4 tied at 9.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 55 22 .714 —

x-Boston 53 24 .688 2

x-Philadelphia 48 30 .615 7½

New York 27 51 .346 28½

Brooklyn 25 53 .321 30½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 43 36 .544 —

x-Washington 42 36 .538 ½

Charlotte 34 45 .430 9

Orlando 24 54 .308 18½

Atlanta 22 57 .278 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 48 30 .615 —

x-Indiana 46 32 .590 2

Milwaukee 42 36 .538 6

Detroit 37 41 .474 11

Chicago 27 51 .346 21

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 63 15 .808 —

San Antonio 45 33 .577 18

New Orleans 43 34 .558 19½

Dallas 24 55 .304 39½

Memphis 21 56 .273 41½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Portland 48 30 .615 —

Utah 45 33 .577 3

Oklahoma City 45 34 .570 3½

Minnesota 44 34 .564 4

Denver 43 35 .551 5

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 57 21 .731 —

L.A. Clippers 42 36 .538 15

L.A. Lakers 33 44 .429 23½

Sacramento 25 54 .316 32½

Phoenix 20 59 .253 37½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 112, Toronto 106

Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 95

Miami 101, Atlanta 98

Orlando 97, New York 73

Chicago 120, Charlotte 114

Golden State 111, Oklahoma City 107

Houston 120, Washington 104

Milwaukee 106, Boston 102

Dallas 115, Portland 109

Denver 107, Indiana 104

Utah 117, L.A. Lakers 110

Phoenix 97, Sacramento 94

L.A. Clippers 113, San Antonio 110

Wednesday’s Results

Orlando 105, Dallas 100

Philadelphia 115, Detroit 108

Miami 115, Atlanta 86

Boston at Toronto, late

Memphis at New Orleans, late

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, late

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8

Portland at Houston, 8

Washington at Cleveland, 8

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

Charlotte at Orlando, 7

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7

Dallas at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7:30

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30

Miami at New York, 7:30

Sacramento at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30

Brooklyn at Chicago, 8

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8:30

Portland at San Antonio, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Boston 79 49 18 12 110 261 205

x-Tampa Bay 80 53 23 4 110 287 228

x-Toronto 80 48 25 7 103 272 228

Florida 79 41 30 8 90 237 239

Detroit 80 30 38 12 72 211 247

Montreal 80 28 39 13 69 203 257

Ottawa 80 28 41 11 67 219 282

Buffalo 80 25 43 12 62 191 269

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Washington 80 48 25 7 103 251 232

Columbus 80 45 29 6 96 236 221

x-Pittsburgh 80 45 29 6 96 263 246

New Jersey 80 43 28 9 95 243 238

Philadelphia 80 40 26 14 94 242 240

Carolina 80 35 34 11 81 222 250

N.Y. Rangers 80 34 37 9 77 230 261

N.Y. Islanders 80 33 37 10 76 258 292

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 80 51 18 11 113 259 206

x-Winnipeg 80 50 20 10 110 271 216

x-Minnesota 79 44 25 10 98 242 221

Colorado 80 42 29 9 93 250 231

St. Louis 79 43 30 6 92 217 212

Dallas 80 41 31 8 90 228 218

Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Vegas 80 51 22 7 109 268 217

x-San Jose 80 44 26 10 98 245 221

Los Angeles 80 44 28 8 96 232 195

Anaheim 79 41 25 13 95 224 212

Calgary 80 36 34 10 82 210 245

Edmonton 80 34 40 6 74 227 258

Vancouver 80 30 40 10 70 212 258

Arizona 80 29 40 11 69 205 249

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4

Florida 2, Nashville 1

Winnipeg 5, Montreal 4, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 0

Arizona 4, Calgary 1

Vegas 5, Vancouver 4, SO

Dallas 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday’s Results

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 2

Chicago at St. Louis, 8

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

Nashville at Washington, 7

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30

Boston at Florida, 7:30

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8

Vegas at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Vancouver, 10

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30

Dallas at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 3

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7

Ottawa at Boston, 7

Montreal at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at Florida, 7

Columbus at Nashville, 8

St. Louis at Colorado, 9

Anaheim at Arizona, 9

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10

Vegas at Calgary, 10

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4

Columbus 3 1 1 10 9 5

Atlanta United FC 3 1 0 9 8 6

New England 2 1 1 7 6 5

New York 2 2 0 6 10 5

Montreal 2 2 0 6 5 5

Philadelphia 1 1 1 4 2 3

Orlando City 1 2 1 4 6 8

Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4

D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10

Chicago 0 2 1 1 6 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 3 1 1 10 10 9

Vancouver 3 1 1 10 7 7

LA Galaxy 2 1 1 7 7 6

Los Angeles FC 2 1 0 6 9 5

Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9

FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2

Colorado 1 1 1 4 6 4

Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6

Real Salt Lake 1 2 1 4 4 9

San Jose 1 2 0 3 6 7

Portland 0 2 2 2 4 9

Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s RESULTS

Orlando City 4, New York 3

LA Galaxy 4, Los Angeles FC 3

Vancouver 2, Columbus 1

Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie

Atlanta United FC 1, Minnesota United 0

New York City FC 2, San Jose 1

New England 2, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, D.C. United 0

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 1, Seattle 0

Friday’s GAMES

Montreal at New England, 7:30

Saturday’s GAMES

Houston at New York, 3

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United FC, 5

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Portland at Orlando City, 4

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Miguel Almonte from Kansas City for a player to be named or cash considerations and optioned him to Salt Lake (PCL). Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired INF-OF Cody Asche from Kansas City for a player to be named or cash considerations and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated C Chris Stewart for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Jackson.

CINCINNATI REDS — Announced C Stuart Turner cleared waivers and was sent outright to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with OF Charlie Blackmon on a six-year contract through 2023.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Garrett Johnson.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled Fs Tyler Cavanaugh and Jeremy Evans and transferred G Josh Magette and F Andrew White III from Erie (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with S Kemal Ishmael.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with QB Robert Griffin III on a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with DE Terrence Fede on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Joshua Bellamy.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived QB Alek Torgersen.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Jeremy Vujnovich to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Roubbens Joseph. Waived QB Brandon Doughty.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Quincy Enunwa and C Travis Swanson.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Evgeny Svechnikov, D Joe Hicketts and G Tom McCollum to Grand Rapids (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Brian Pinho to a two-year entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed D Turner Ottenbreit to an amateur tryout contract.

Soccer

United Soccer League

NASHVILLE SC — Signed D David Edgar.

College

ALBANY (NY) — Named EJ Barthel running backs coach and Jordan Orlovsky offensive assistant.

ARKANSAS — Announced freshman F Darious Hall and sophomore G C.J. Jones will transfer.

AUBURN — Announced sophomore G Mustapha Heron will enter the NBA draft.

BOSTON COLLEGE — Announced junior G Jerome Robinson and sophomore G Ky Bowman have declared for the NBA draft.

ELIZABETH CITY STATE — Named Dr. Claudie Mackey interim athletic director.

GEORGIA — Named Chad Dollar men’s assistant basketball coach.

LSU-ALEXANDRIA — Announced women’s redshirt freshman basketball G Danyale Bayonne has transferred from Louisiana-Lafayette.

MISSISSIPPI — Named Yolett McPhee-McCuin women’s basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND — Promoted David Cox to men’s basketball coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

College Athletics

WOmen’s LACROSSE

Ohio Northern 18, Wilmington 4

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Northern 22, Wilmington 4

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

College Athletics

BASEBALL

Bluffton at Defiance (HCAC), 4

SOFTBALL

Bluffton at Defiance (HCAC), DH, 3:30

Ohio Northern at Wilmington (OAC), 3:30

Boys Tennis

Oak Harbor at Tiffin Calvert, 4

Ada at Wapakoneta, 4:30

Findlay at Fremont Ross (TRAC), 4:30

Prep Baseball

Old Fort at Woodmore, 4:45

Colonel Crawford at Carey (N10), 5

Bluffton at Ada (NWC), 5

Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview (NWC), 5

Leipsic at Fort Jennings (PCL), 5

Cory-Rawson at Miller City, 5

Lakota at Elmwood, 5

Fostoria at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton, 5

Upper Sandusky at Van Buren, 5

Patrick Henry at Celina, 5:15

Prep Softball

Old Fort at Woodmore, 4:45

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren (BVC), 5

Elmwood at Lakota, 5

Colonel Crawford at Carey (N10), 5

Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview (NWC), 5

Bluffton at Ada (NWC), 5

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta (WBL), 5

Hardin Northern at Liberty-Benton, 5

Fostoria at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Eastwood at North Baltimore, 5

New Riegel at Willard, 5

Patrick Henry at Cardinal Stritch, 5

Prep Track

New Riegel & Port Clinton at Clyde, 4:30

Cory-Rawson, Pandora-Gilboa & Fort Jennings at Ottoville, 5

LOCAL & AREA

Hancock HOF Tickets

The 34th annual Hancock Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, featuring six individuals and a team, will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Owens College’s Community Education and Wellness Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s class will include Jana(Butler) Sullinger, Don Masters, Lamont Paris, Jim Rucki, Brian Taylor, Terry Wymer and the 1995 University of Findlay NAIA wrestling champions. Cost of the banquet is $35 per person ($25 for UF team members). Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Hall of Fame committee member, Larry Alter (419-722-1186), via email at larryalter47@gmail.com or by visiting www.hancockhof.com/events/tickets.

Sandusky St. Mary’s Seeks Basketball Coach

SANDUSKY — Sandusky St Mary’s High School seeks qualified applicants for the position of head boys basketball coach. Previous head coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all of the OHSAA and Toledo Diocese coaching requirements. Candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and three references to: Ryan Wikel, Athletic Director, Sandusky Central Catholic School, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, OH 44870 or email: rwikel@sanduskycc.org. Deadline is April 10.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

Hopewell-Loudon Seeks Wrestling Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a head varsity wrestling coach for next school year. Iinterested persons can send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net. Deadline is April 20.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boysvarsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline is April 20.

Elite Soccer Camp

The University of Findlay women’s soccer program will hold its 2018 Elite Prospect Camp June 28-30, 2018. The camp will be run by first year UF soccer coach Jimmy Walker and his staff and is open to any soccer player with aspirations of playing at the next level. Cost of the camp is $195 for commuters, $295 for those staying on campus. More information is available on the UF website.

Comments

comments