Women’s basketball: BGSU hires Fralick

BOWLING GREEN — Robyn Fralick, who guided Ashland University to the NCAA Division II women’s basketball national championship two seasons ago, has been named the new head women’s basketball coach at Bowling Green State University.

Fralick, whose hiring was announced on Tuesday, succeeds Jennifer Roos, who was fired after six seasons with a 92-97 record.

In three seasons as Ashland’s head coach, Fralick fashioned a 104-3 record.

Her winning percentage ranks as the best in NCAA history at any level with a minimum of 100 games coached.

The Eagles this past season went 36-1, with its only loss coming by a 66-52 count to Central Missouri in the national title game.

Ashland scored 3,644 points this season, the highest-single season scoring total in NCAA women’s basketball history, regardless of division.

Fralick, 36, was an assistant for seven season at Ashland before gaining the head position. The Davidson graduate has also had coaching stints at Toledo, Western Michigan and Appalachian State.

Ashland also announced Kari Pickens as new women’s head coach on Tuesday. Pickens, who played at AU from 2009-13, served the past five seasons as an assistant with the Eagles, including all three under Fralick.

