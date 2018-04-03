Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 5 1 .833 —

Toronto 4 2 .667 1

New York 3 2 .600 1½

Baltimore 1 3 .250 3

Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 2 2 .500 —

Cleveland 2 2 .500 —

Minnesota 2 2 .500 —

Kansas City 1 3 .250 1

Detroit 1 4 .200 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 4 1 .800 —

Seattle 3 1 .750 ½

Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1

Oakland 2 3 .400 2

Texas 1 4 .200 3

Late games not included

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4

Detroit 6, Kansas City 1

Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Miami 3

Houston 6, Baltimore 1

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday’s Results

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 6, San Francisco 4

Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings

Toronto 14, Chicago White Sox 5

Baltimore at Houston, late

Texas at Oakland, late

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 1:05

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10

Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at Houston (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10

Cleveland (Kluber 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-0), 4:07

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0), 6:05

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-1), 7:07

Seattle (Hernandez 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 7:15

Texas (Fister 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 10:05

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 2:05

Texas at Oakland, 3:35

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:10

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 4 0 1.000 —

New York 3 1 .750 1

Atlanta 2 2 .500 2

Miami 2 4 .333 3

Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 4 0 1.000 —

Milwaukee 3 1 .750 1

St. Louis 2 2 .500 2

Chicago 2 3 .400 2½

Cincinnati 1 3 .250 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 3 1 .750 —

Colorado 2 2 .500 1

Los Angeles 2 3 .400 1½

San Francisco 2 3 .400 1½

San Diego 0 4 .000 3

Late games not included

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Boston 7, Miami 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 1

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 15 innings

Colorado 7, San Diego 4

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.

Seattle 6, San Francisco 4

Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

Washington at Atlanta, late

St. Louis at Milwaukee, late

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

Colorado at San Diego, late

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 1-0) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0), 12:10

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-0), 1:10

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0) at Arizona (Corbin 1-0), 3:40

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0), 6:05

Seattle (Hernandez 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 7:15

St. Louis (Martinez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0), 7:40

Colorado (Gray 0-1) at San Diego (Richard 0-0), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05

Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05

Colorado at San Diego, 3:40

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:15

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10

Tuesday’s Boxscore

Royals 1, Tigers 0

Kansas City Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jay dh 3 0 1 0 Martin cf 4 0 0 0

Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0

Mstakas 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Cbrra 1b 4 0 0 0

Cthbert 1b 4 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0

Orlando cf 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 0

Soler rf 2 0 0 1 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0

A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 3 0 1 0

A.Escbr ss 3 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0

Gllgher c 3 0 0 0 D.Mchdo 2b 2 0 0 0

Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 30 0 3 0

Kansas City 010″000″000 — 1

Detroit 000″000″000 — 0

E–Moustakas (1). DP–Kansas City 1, Detroit 1. LOB–Kansas City 4, Detroit 4. 2B–Cuthbert (1). SF–Soler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Junis (W,1-0) 7 3 0 0 1 6

Grimm H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Herrera (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Detroit

Boyd (L,0-1) 6 4 1 1 0 1

Wilson 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Stumpf 1/3 1 0 0 1 0

VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 0

Junis pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 9th Umpires–Home, Phil Cuzzi. First, Dan Bellino. Second, Adam Hamari. Third, Tom Hallion. T–2:17. A–15,083 (41,297).

Monday’s Late Boxscore

Indians 6, Angels 0

Cleveland Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Cozart 2b 5 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 Trout cf 3 0 0 0

E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0 Upton lf 2 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 3 0 0 0 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 2 1 1 K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 4 1 1 1 A.Smmns ss 4 0 2 0

Chsnhll rf 4 1 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 4 0 1 0

Gomes c 2 0 0 0 J.Marte 1b 4 0 2 0

Naquin lf 2 1 1 2 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0

Guyer ph-lf 2 0 1 1

Zimmer cf 4 1 1 0

Totals 34 6 7 5 Totals 33 0 6 0

Cleveland 011″300″010 — 6

Los Angeles 000″000″000 — 0

E–Maldonado (1). LOB–Cleveland 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B–Guyer (1), Cozart (3). HR–Alonso (2), Encarnacion (3), Naquin (1). SB–Zimmer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Clevinger (W,1-0) 5 1/3 4 0 0 2 5

Olson 1 0 0 0 0 2

Goody 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

McAllister 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Belisle 1 1 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles

Ramirez (L,0-1) 4 2/3 5 5 4 2 3

Alvarez 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Bard 1 1/3 1 1 1 2 1

Ramirez 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 3

HBP–by Goody (Upton), by Belisle (Maldonado). Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, Jim Reynolds. Second, Mike DiMuro. Third, John Tumpane. T–3:25. A–43,904 (45,050).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Haniger, Seattle, .625; Cano, Seattle, .600; Altuve, Houston, .476; Bogaerts, Boston, .455; Simmons, Los Angeles, .450; Andrus, Texas, .444; Abreu, Chicago, .417; Castellanos, Detroit, .412; Correa, Houston, .412; Choo, Texas, .400.

RUNS–Castellanos, Detroit, 6; Dozier, Minnesota, 6; Alonso, Cleveland, 5; Altuve, Houston, 5; Bogaerts, Boston, 5; McCann, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 8 tied at 4.

RBI–Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Alonso, Cleveland, 5; Cabrera, Detroit, 5; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Correa, Houston, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Duda, Kansas City, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 10; Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; Cozart, Los Angeles, 8; Castellanos, Detroit, 7; Correa, Houston, 7; Smoak, Toronto, 7; 11 tied at 6.

DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 5; Gattis, Houston, 4; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Correa, Houston, 3; Cozart, Los Angeles, 3; Gregorius, New York, 3; Machado, Detroit, 3; Trout, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; 9 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 3; Dozier, Minnesota, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; 11 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES–Pillar, Toronto, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Ramirez, Boston, 2; 19 tied at 1.

PITCHING–Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 24 tied at 1.

ERA–Berrios, Minnesota, 0.00; Bundy, Baltimore, 0.00; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.00; Gibson, Minnesota, 0.00; Hernandez, Seattle, 0.00; Morton, Houston, 0.00; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Sale, Boston, 0.00; Severino, New York, 0.00; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 0.00; Snell, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Verlander, Houston, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 11; McCullers, Houston, 10; Sale, Boston, 9; Gray, New York, 8; Kluber, Cleveland, 8; Stroman, Toronto, 8; Tanaka, New York, 8; Zimmermann, Detroit, 8; 9 tied at 7.

National League

BATTING–Eaton, Washington, .615; Cain, Milwaukee, .500; Flaherty, Atlanta, .500; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .500; Ahmed, Arizona, .471; Gennett, Cincinnati, .471; DeJong, St. Louis, .467; Iannetta, Colorado, .455; Bell, Pittsburgh, .438; Grandal, Los Angeles, .438.

RUNS–Eaton, Washington, 7; Harper, Washington, 6; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Flaherty, Atlanta, 5; Freeman, Atlanta, 5; 17 tied at 4.

RBI–Ahmed, Arizona, 7; Goodwin, Washington, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; BAnderson, Miami, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 6; 9 tied at 5.

HITS–Cain, Milwaukee, 9; Ahmed, Arizona, 8; Castro, Miami, 8; Eaton, Washington, 8; Flaherty, Atlanta, 8; Gennett, Cincinnati, 8; 8 tied at 7.

DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 4; TShaw, Milwaukee, 4; Ahmed, Arizona, 3; Bryant, Chicago, 3; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Flaherty, Atlanta, 3; Kendrick, Washington, 3; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 14 tied at 2.

TRIPLES–Marte, Arizona, 2; 10 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Harper, Washington, 3; Desmond, Colorado, 2; Eaton, Washington, 2; LeMahieu, Colorado, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; Panik, San Francisco, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2; Spangenberg, San Diego, 2.

STOLEN BASES–Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Taylor, Washington, 2; 23 tied at 1.

PITCHING–Bettis, Colorado, 1-0; Blach, San Francisco, 1-0; Corbin, Arizona, 1-0; Despaigne, Miami, 1-0; Drake, Milwaukee, 1-0; Gonzalez, Washington, 1-0; Hill, Los Angeles, 1-0; Jeffress, Milwaukee, 1-0; Kuhl, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Mahle, Cincinnati, 1-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 1-0; Mikolas, St. Louis, 1-0; Peters, Miami, 1-0; Ray, Arizona, 1-0; Roark, Washington, 1-0; Scherzer, Washington, 1-0; BShaw, Colorado, 1-0; Strasburg, Washington, 1-0; Strop, Chicago, 1-0; Suter, Milwaukee, 1-0; Syndergaard, New York, 1-0; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Vizcaino, Atlanta, 1-0; Watson, San Francisco, 1-0; Weaver, St. Louis, 1-0.

ERA–CAnderson, Milwaukee, 0.00; Blach, San Francisco, 0.00; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.00; Garcia, Miami, 0.00; Hill, Los Angeles, 0.00; Lyles, San Diego, 0.00; Maeda, Los Angeles, 0.00; Mahle, Cincinnati, 0.00; Marquez, Colorado, 0.00; Peters, Miami, 0.00; Scherzer, Washington, 0.00; Williams, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Wood, Los Angeles, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS–Maeda, Los Angeles, 10; Scherzer, Washington, 10; Syndergaard, New York, 10; Greinke, Arizona, 9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 9; Corbin, Arizona, 8; Ottavino, Colorado, 8; Ray, Arizona, 8; Smith, Miami, 8; 8 tied at 7.

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Boston 79 49 18 12 110 261 205

x-Tampa Bay 80 53 23 4 110 287 228

x-Toronto 80 48 25 7 103 272 228

Florida 79 41 30 8 90 237 239

Detroit 80 30 38 12 72 211 247

Montreal 80 28 39 13 69 203 257

Ottawa 79 27 41 11 65 215 280

Buffalo 79 25 42 12 62 189 265

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Washington 80 48 25 7 103 251 232

x-Pittsburgh 80 45 29 6 96 263 246

Columbus 80 45 29 6 96 236 221

New Jersey 80 43 28 9 95 243 238

Philadelphia 80 40 26 14 94 242 240

Carolina 80 35 34 11 81 222 250

N.Y. Rangers 80 34 37 9 77 230 261

N.Y. Islanders 80 33 37 10 76 258 292

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 80 51 18 11 113 259 206

x-Winnipeg 80 50 20 10 110 271 216

x-Minnesota 79 44 25 10 98 242 221

Colorado 80 42 29 9 93 250 231

St. Louis 79 43 30 6 92 217 212

Dallas 79 40 31 8 88 224 216

Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Vegas 79 50 22 7 107 263 213

x-San Jose 79 44 25 10 98 243 217

Los Angeles 80 44 28 8 96 232 195

Anaheim 79 41 25 13 95 224 212

Calgary 79 36 33 10 82 209 241

Edmonton 80 34 40 6 74 227 258

Vancouver 79 30 40 9 69 208 253

Arizona 79 28 40 11 67 201 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Florida 3, Carolina 2

Winnipeg 6, Ottawa 5

Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0

Washington 4, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday’s Results

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4

Florida 2, Nashville 1

Winnipeg 5, Montreal 4, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 0

Arizona at Calgary, late

Vegas at Vancouver, late

Dallas at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30

Chicago at St. Louis, 8

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

Nashville at Washington, 7

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30

Boston at Florida, 7:30

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8

Vegas at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Vancouver, 10

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30

Dallas at Anaheim, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 55 22 .714 —

x-Boston 53 24 .688 2

x-Philadelphia 47 30 .610 8

New York 27 51 .346 28½

Brooklyn 25 53 .321 30½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 42 36 .538 —

x-Washington 42 36 .538 —

Charlotte 34 45 .430 8½

Orlando 23 54 .299 18½

Atlanta 22 56 .282 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 48 30 .615 —

x-Indiana 46 31 .597 1½

Milwaukee 42 36 .538 6

Detroit 37 40 .481 10½

Chicago 27 51 .346 21

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 63 15 .808 —

San Antonio 45 32 .584 17½

New Orleans 43 34 .558 19½

Dallas 24 54 .308 39

Memphis 21 56 .273 41½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Portland 48 30 .615 —

Utah 44 33 .571 3½

Oklahoma City 45 34 .570 3½

Minnesota 44 34 .564 4

Denver 42 35 .545 5½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 57 21 .731 —

L.A. Clippers 41 36 .532 15½

L.A. Lakers 33 43 .434 23

Sacramento 25 53 .321 32

Phoenix 19 59 .244 38

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 112, Toronto 106

Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 95

Miami 101, Atlanta 98

Orlando 97, New York 73

Chicago 120, Charlotte 114

Golden State 111, Oklahoma City 107

Houston 120, Washington 104

Milwaukee 106, Boston 102

Dallas 115, Portland 109

Indiana at Denver, late

L.A. Lakers at Utah, late

Sacramento at Phoenix, late

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30

Boston at Toronto, 8

Memphis at New Orleans, 8

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8

Portland at Houston, 8

Washington at Cleveland, 8

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

Charlotte at Orlando, 7

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7

Dallas at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7:30

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30

Miami at New York, 7:30

Sacramento at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4

Columbus 3 1 1 10 9 5

Atlanta United FC 3 1 0 9 8 6

New England 2 1 1 7 6 5

New York 2 2 0 6 10 5

Montreal 2 2 0 6 5 5

Philadelphia 1 1 1 4 2 3

Orlando City 1 2 1 4 6 8

Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4

D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10

Chicago 0 2 1 1 6 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 3 1 1 10 10 9

Vancouver 3 1 1 10 7 7

LA Galaxy 2 1 1 7 7 6

Los Angeles FC 2 1 0 6 9 5

Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9

FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2

Colorado 1 1 1 4 6 4

Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6

Real Salt Lake 1 2 1 4 4 9

San Jose 1 2 0 3 6 7

Portland 0 2 2 2 4 9

Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s RESULTS

Orlando City 4, New York 3

LA Galaxy 4, Los Angeles FC 3

Vancouver 2, Columbus 1

Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie

Atlanta United FC 1, Minnesota United 0

New York City FC 2, San Jose 1

New England 2, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, D.C. United 0

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 1, Seattle 0

Friday’s GAMES

Montreal at New England, 7:30

Saturday’s GAMES

Houston at New York, 3

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United FC, 5

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Portland at Orlando City, 4

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Men’s Tournament

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

Saturday’s SEMIFINALS

Michigan 69, Loyola of Chicago 57

Villanova 95, Kansas 79

Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP

Villanova 79, Michigan 62

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Villanova (32) 36-4 800 2

2. Michigan 33-8 756 7

3. Kansas 31-8 734 3

4. Duke 29-8 669 6

5. Virginia 31-3 611 1

6. Texas Tech 27-10 559 13

7. Loyola (Ill.) 32-6 555 NR

8. Xavier 29-6 531 4

9. Purdue 30-7 500 11

10. Gonzaga 32-5 476 8

11. Michigan State 30-5 473 5

12. Cincinnati 31-5 420 10

13. West Virginia 26-11 402 14

14. North Carolina 26-11 394 9

15. Clemson 25-10 317 18

16. Tennessee 26-9 287 12

17. Kentucky 26-11 280 20

18. Florida State 23-12 250 NR

19. Kansas State 25-12 221 NR

20. Nevada 29-8 201 t25

21. Ohio State 25-9 196 17

22. Houston 27-8 149 19

23. Auburn 26-8 108 21

24. Texas A&M 22-13 107 NR

25. Wichita State 25-8 83 16

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 79, Arizona 71, Rhode Island 64, Florida 40, Penn State 19, Butler 10, Buffalo 8, Maryland-Baltimore County 6, Saint Mary’s 6, Seton Hall 6, Utah 4, Miami (Fla.) 3, Providence 3, Creighton 2.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Ben Taylor outright to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 1. Recalled RHP Parker Bridwell from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Trayce Thompson off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Transferred RHP Ben Heller to the 60-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed OF Dairon Blanco to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF/OF Taylor Motter from Tacoma (PCL). Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 1.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor league contract and assigned him to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed LHP Craig Breslow to a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Daniel Hudson to a minor league contract. Selected the contract of RHP Zach Neal from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Josh Fields on the paternity list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed 2B Andres Blanco to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Anthony Swarzak on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 1. Recalled RHP Hansel Robles from Las Vegas (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed INF Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Harrison Bader from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Transferred INF Allen Cordoba to the 60-day DL. Optioned LHP Kyle McGrath to El Paso (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Tyson Ross.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP John Brownell.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed 1B Caleb Eldridge and RHP Patrick McGuff.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released RHP Matt Oxner.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Franderlin Romero. Traded RHP Alex Vargas to Eastside (USL).

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Mitchell Schulewitz.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Dallas C Nerlens Noel and Utah F Thabo Sefolosha, five games each, for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Fined Brooklyn F Quincy Acy $25,000 and Detroit C Andre Drummond $15,000, for their roles in an on-court altercation during an April 1 game.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Marquis Teague for the remainder of the season.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB C.J. Goodwin, RB Elijhaa Penny, DL Olsen Pierre and OL John Wetzel to one-year contracts.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed RB Benny Cunningham and LS Patrick Scales to one-year contracts. Signed OL Earl Watford to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PARIOTS — Traded WR Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for the Rams’ first-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Bucky Hodges.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR-KR Dwayne Harris.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed G Quinton Spain.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed NT Phil Taylor Sr.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signing FB Alex Dupuis.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Malik Foreman.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Reto Berra from San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Fs Alexander Nylander and Kevin Porter from Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Tom McCollum from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned C Christoffer Ehn from Frolunda (Sweden) to Grand Rapids.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Niclas Westerholm to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Michael McLeod from Mississauga (OHL) to Binghamton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Lukas Radil to a one-year contact.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Travis Boyd and D Madison Bowey from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Marcus Crawford to a two-year contract.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Evan Jasper to a professional tryout agreement.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina’s Marcus Perrier eight games and fined him an undisclosed amount for a spearing incident and a game misconduct for physical abuse of official and Jacksonville’s Josh Erickson three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for a slashing infraction during a March 31 game.

READING ROYALS — Claimed D Stephen Johnson and D Adam Larkin off waivers from Adirondack.

USA Hockey

USAH — Named Seth Appert coach and Nick Fohr, Rand Pecknold, Mason Graddock and Thomas Speer assistant coaches of the U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team.

Motorsports

NASCAR — Promoted Steve Phelps to chief operating officer.

College

CALIFORNIA — Named Marty Wilson assistant men’s basketball coach.

CULVER-STOCKTON — Named Aaron Hill men’s basketball coach.

EVANGEL — Announced the resignation of men’s soccer coach John Griffin.

IOWA — Redshirt sophomore G Isaiah Moss announced he has declared for the NBA draft.

KENTUCKY — Freshman F PJ Washington announced he has declared for the NBA draft.

LOUISVILLE — Junior F Ray Spalding announced he will he will hire an agent and stay in the NBA draft pool.

NORTHWESTERN — Announced redshirt freshman basketball F forward Rapolas Ivanauskas has been granted his release and will transfer after the 2017-18 academic year.

UCI — Named Tasha Pointer women’s basketball coach.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

College Athletics

WOmen’s LACROSSE

Ohio Valley at Findlay (GMAC), 4

Wilmington at Ohio Northern (OAC), 7

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Northern at Wilmington (OAC), 7

BASEBALL

Bluffton at Defiance (HCAC), 4

SOFTBALL

Ohio Northern at Wilmington (OAC), DH, 3

Bluffton at Defiance (HCAC), DH, 3:30

Prep Boys Tennis

Fostoria at Sandusky, 4:15

Ada at Lima Senior, 4:30

Lima Shawnee at Findlay, 4:30

Prep Baseball

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren (BVC), 4:30

Arlington at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Riverdale at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5

Leipsic at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 5

McComb at North Baltimore (BVC), 5

Fremont Ross at Findlay (TRAC), 5

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk (N10), 5

Carey at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota (SBC), 5

New Riegel at Old Fort (SBC), 5

Ottoville at Miller City (PCL), 5

Continental at Columbus Grove (PCL), 5

Lima Bath at Bluffton, 5

Fort Jenning at Convoy Crestview, 5

Prep Softball

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren (BVC), 4:30

Arlington at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Leipsic at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 5

Riverdale at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5

McComb at North Baltimore (BVC), 5

Fremont Ross at Findlay (TRAC), 5

New Riegel at Old Fort (SBC), 5

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota (SBC), 5

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk (N10), 5

Carey at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5

Lima Shawnee at Ottoville, 5

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Sunsetters League

High series: Margie Reichley, Checker’s Car Wash, 519. High game: Debby Schade, Pete’s Auto Service, 190.

LOCAL & AREA

Hancock HOF Tickets

The 34th annual Hancock Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, featuring six individuals and a team, will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Owens College’s Community Education and Wellness Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s class will include Jana(Butler) Sullinger, Don Masters, Lamont Paris, Jim Rucki, Brian Taylor, Terry Wymer and the 1995 University of Findlay NAIA wrestling champions. Cost of the banquet is $35 per person ($25 for UF team members). Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Hall of Fame committee member, Larry Alter (419-722-1186), via email at larryalter47@gmail.com or by visiting www.hancockhof.com/events/tickets.

Sandusky St. Mary’s Seeks Basketball Coach

SANDUSKY — Sandusky St Mary’s High School seeks qualified applicants for the position of head boys basketball coach. Previous head coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all of the OHSAA and Toledo Diocese coaching requirements. Candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and three references to: Ryan Wikel, Athletic Director, Sandusky Central Catholic School, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, OH 44870 or email: rwikel@sanduskycc.org. Deadline is April 10.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boys varsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline for applying is April 20, 2018.

