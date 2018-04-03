Wednesday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 5 1 .833 —
Toronto 4 2 .667 1
New York 3 2 .600 1½
Baltimore 1 3 .250 3
Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 2 .500 —
Cleveland 2 2 .500 —
Minnesota 2 2 .500 —
Kansas City 1 3 .250 1
Detroit 1 4 .200 1½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 4 1 .800 —
Seattle 3 1 .750 ½
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1
Oakland 2 3 .400 2
Texas 1 4 .200 3
Late games not included
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4
Detroit 6, Kansas City 1
Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Miami 3
Houston 6, Baltimore 1
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 0
Tuesday’s Results
Kansas City 1, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 11, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 6, San Francisco 4
Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings
Toronto 14, Chicago White Sox 5
Baltimore at Houston, late
Texas at Oakland, late
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 1:05
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10
Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at Houston (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10
Cleveland (Kluber 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-0), 4:07
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0), 6:05
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-1), 7:07
Seattle (Hernandez 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 7:15
Texas (Fister 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 10:05
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 2:05
Texas at Oakland, 3:35
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 4:10
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 0 1.000 —
New York 3 1 .750 1
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
Miami 2 4 .333 3
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 4 0 1.000 —
Milwaukee 3 1 .750 1
St. Louis 2 2 .500 2
Chicago 2 3 .400 2½
Cincinnati 1 3 .250 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 3 1 .750 —
Colorado 2 2 .500 1
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 1½
San Francisco 2 3 .400 1½
San Diego 0 4 .000 3
Late games not included
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 4
Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Boston 7, Miami 3
Washington 8, Atlanta 1
Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 15 innings
Colorado 7, San Diego 4
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.
Seattle 6, San Francisco 4
Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0
Washington at Atlanta, late
St. Louis at Milwaukee, late
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
Colorado at San Diego, late
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 1-0) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0), 12:10
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-0), 1:10
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0) at Arizona (Corbin 1-0), 3:40
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0), 6:05
Seattle (Hernandez 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 7:15
St. Louis (Martinez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0), 7:40
Colorado (Gray 0-1) at San Diego (Richard 0-0), 10:10
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05
Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05
Colorado at San Diego, 3:40
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:15
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10
Tuesday’s Boxscore
Royals 1, Tigers 0
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jay dh 3 0 1 0 Martin cf 4 0 0 0
Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0
Mstakas 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Cbrra 1b 4 0 0 0
Cthbert 1b 4 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0
Orlando cf 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 0
Soler rf 2 0 0 1 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 3 0 1 0
A.Escbr ss 3 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0
Gllgher c 3 0 0 0 D.Mchdo 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 30 0 3 0
Kansas City 010″000″000 — 1
Detroit 000″000″000 — 0
E–Moustakas (1). DP–Kansas City 1, Detroit 1. LOB–Kansas City 4, Detroit 4. 2B–Cuthbert (1). SF–Soler (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis (W,1-0) 7 3 0 0 1 6
Grimm H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Boyd (L,0-1) 6 4 1 1 0 1
Wilson 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Stumpf 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Junis pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 9th Umpires–Home, Phil Cuzzi. First, Dan Bellino. Second, Adam Hamari. Third, Tom Hallion. T–2:17. A–15,083 (41,297).
Monday’s Late Boxscore
Indians 6, Angels 0
Cleveland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Cozart 2b 5 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 5 0 0 0 Trout cf 3 0 0 0
E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0 Upton lf 2 0 0 0
Jose.Rm 3b 3 0 0 0 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 2 1 1 K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 4 1 1 1 A.Smmns ss 4 0 2 0
Chsnhll rf 4 1 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 4 0 1 0
Gomes c 2 0 0 0 J.Marte 1b 4 0 2 0
Naquin lf 2 1 1 2 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0
Guyer ph-lf 2 0 1 1
Zimmer cf 4 1 1 0
Totals 34 6 7 5 Totals 33 0 6 0
Cleveland 011″300″010 — 6
Los Angeles 000″000″000 — 0
E–Maldonado (1). LOB–Cleveland 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B–Guyer (1), Cozart (3). HR–Alonso (2), Encarnacion (3), Naquin (1). SB–Zimmer (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger (W,1-0) 5 1/3 4 0 0 2 5
Olson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Goody 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
McAllister 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Belisle 1 1 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Ramirez (L,0-1) 4 2/3 5 5 4 2 3
Alvarez 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Bard 1 1/3 1 1 1 2 1
Ramirez 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 3
HBP–by Goody (Upton), by Belisle (Maldonado). Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, Jim Reynolds. Second, Mike DiMuro. Third, John Tumpane. T–3:25. A–43,904 (45,050).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Haniger, Seattle, .625; Cano, Seattle, .600; Altuve, Houston, .476; Bogaerts, Boston, .455; Simmons, Los Angeles, .450; Andrus, Texas, .444; Abreu, Chicago, .417; Castellanos, Detroit, .412; Correa, Houston, .412; Choo, Texas, .400.
RUNS–Castellanos, Detroit, 6; Dozier, Minnesota, 6; Alonso, Cleveland, 5; Altuve, Houston, 5; Bogaerts, Boston, 5; McCann, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 8 tied at 4.
RBI–Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Alonso, Cleveland, 5; Cabrera, Detroit, 5; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Correa, Houston, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Duda, Kansas City, 5; 11 tied at 4.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 10; Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Simmons, Los Angeles, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; Cozart, Los Angeles, 8; Castellanos, Detroit, 7; Correa, Houston, 7; Smoak, Toronto, 7; 11 tied at 6.
DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 5; Gattis, Houston, 4; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Correa, Houston, 3; Cozart, Los Angeles, 3; Gregorius, New York, 3; Machado, Detroit, 3; Trout, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; 9 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 3; Dozier, Minnesota, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; 11 tied at 2.
STOLEN BASES–Pillar, Toronto, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Ramirez, Boston, 2; 19 tied at 1.
PITCHING–Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 24 tied at 1.
ERA–Berrios, Minnesota, 0.00; Bundy, Baltimore, 0.00; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.00; Gibson, Minnesota, 0.00; Hernandez, Seattle, 0.00; Morton, Houston, 0.00; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Sale, Boston, 0.00; Severino, New York, 0.00; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 0.00; Snell, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Verlander, Houston, 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 11; McCullers, Houston, 10; Sale, Boston, 9; Gray, New York, 8; Kluber, Cleveland, 8; Stroman, Toronto, 8; Tanaka, New York, 8; Zimmermann, Detroit, 8; 9 tied at 7.
National League
BATTING–Eaton, Washington, .615; Cain, Milwaukee, .500; Flaherty, Atlanta, .500; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .500; Ahmed, Arizona, .471; Gennett, Cincinnati, .471; DeJong, St. Louis, .467; Iannetta, Colorado, .455; Bell, Pittsburgh, .438; Grandal, Los Angeles, .438.
RUNS–Eaton, Washington, 7; Harper, Washington, 6; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Flaherty, Atlanta, 5; Freeman, Atlanta, 5; 17 tied at 4.
RBI–Ahmed, Arizona, 7; Goodwin, Washington, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; BAnderson, Miami, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 6; 9 tied at 5.
HITS–Cain, Milwaukee, 9; Ahmed, Arizona, 8; Castro, Miami, 8; Eaton, Washington, 8; Flaherty, Atlanta, 8; Gennett, Cincinnati, 8; 8 tied at 7.
DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 4; TShaw, Milwaukee, 4; Ahmed, Arizona, 3; Bryant, Chicago, 3; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Flaherty, Atlanta, 3; Kendrick, Washington, 3; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 14 tied at 2.
TRIPLES–Marte, Arizona, 2; 10 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Harper, Washington, 3; Desmond, Colorado, 2; Eaton, Washington, 2; LeMahieu, Colorado, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; Panik, San Francisco, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2; Spangenberg, San Diego, 2.
STOLEN BASES–Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Taylor, Washington, 2; 23 tied at 1.
PITCHING–Bettis, Colorado, 1-0; Blach, San Francisco, 1-0; Corbin, Arizona, 1-0; Despaigne, Miami, 1-0; Drake, Milwaukee, 1-0; Gonzalez, Washington, 1-0; Hill, Los Angeles, 1-0; Jeffress, Milwaukee, 1-0; Kuhl, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Mahle, Cincinnati, 1-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 1-0; Mikolas, St. Louis, 1-0; Peters, Miami, 1-0; Ray, Arizona, 1-0; Roark, Washington, 1-0; Scherzer, Washington, 1-0; BShaw, Colorado, 1-0; Strasburg, Washington, 1-0; Strop, Chicago, 1-0; Suter, Milwaukee, 1-0; Syndergaard, New York, 1-0; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Vizcaino, Atlanta, 1-0; Watson, San Francisco, 1-0; Weaver, St. Louis, 1-0.
ERA–CAnderson, Milwaukee, 0.00; Blach, San Francisco, 0.00; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.00; Garcia, Miami, 0.00; Hill, Los Angeles, 0.00; Lyles, San Diego, 0.00; Maeda, Los Angeles, 0.00; Mahle, Cincinnati, 0.00; Marquez, Colorado, 0.00; Peters, Miami, 0.00; Scherzer, Washington, 0.00; Williams, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Wood, Los Angeles, 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS–Maeda, Los Angeles, 10; Scherzer, Washington, 10; Syndergaard, New York, 10; Greinke, Arizona, 9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 9; Corbin, Arizona, 8; Ottavino, Colorado, 8; Ray, Arizona, 8; Smith, Miami, 8; 8 tied at 7.
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 79 49 18 12 110 261 205
x-Tampa Bay 80 53 23 4 110 287 228
x-Toronto 80 48 25 7 103 272 228
Florida 79 41 30 8 90 237 239
Detroit 80 30 38 12 72 211 247
Montreal 80 28 39 13 69 203 257
Ottawa 79 27 41 11 65 215 280
Buffalo 79 25 42 12 62 189 265
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Washington 80 48 25 7 103 251 232
x-Pittsburgh 80 45 29 6 96 263 246
Columbus 80 45 29 6 96 236 221
New Jersey 80 43 28 9 95 243 238
Philadelphia 80 40 26 14 94 242 240
Carolina 80 35 34 11 81 222 250
N.Y. Rangers 80 34 37 9 77 230 261
N.Y. Islanders 80 33 37 10 76 258 292
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 80 51 18 11 113 259 206
x-Winnipeg 80 50 20 10 110 271 216
x-Minnesota 79 44 25 10 98 242 221
Colorado 80 42 29 9 93 250 231
St. Louis 79 43 30 6 92 217 212
Dallas 79 40 31 8 88 224 216
Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Vegas 79 50 22 7 107 263 213
x-San Jose 79 44 25 10 98 243 217
Los Angeles 80 44 28 8 96 232 195
Anaheim 79 41 25 13 95 224 212
Calgary 79 36 33 10 82 209 241
Edmonton 80 34 40 6 74 227 258
Vancouver 79 30 40 9 69 208 253
Arizona 79 28 40 11 67 201 248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Toronto 5, Buffalo 2
Florida 3, Carolina 2
Winnipeg 6, Ottawa 5
Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0
Washington 4, St. Louis 2
Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1
Tuesday’s Results
Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4
Florida 2, Nashville 1
Winnipeg 5, Montreal 4, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 0
Arizona at Calgary, late
Vegas at Vancouver, late
Dallas at San Jose, late
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30
Chicago at St. Louis, 8
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7
Nashville at Washington, 7
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7
Toronto at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30
Boston at Florida, 7:30
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8
Vegas at Edmonton, 9
Arizona at Vancouver, 10
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30
Dallas at Anaheim, 10
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 22 .714 —
x-Boston 53 24 .688 2
x-Philadelphia 47 30 .610 8
New York 27 51 .346 28½
Brooklyn 25 53 .321 30½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 42 36 .538 —
x-Washington 42 36 .538 —
Charlotte 34 45 .430 8½
Orlando 23 54 .299 18½
Atlanta 22 56 .282 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 48 30 .615 —
x-Indiana 46 31 .597 1½
Milwaukee 42 36 .538 6
Detroit 37 40 .481 10½
Chicago 27 51 .346 21
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 63 15 .808 —
San Antonio 45 32 .584 17½
New Orleans 43 34 .558 19½
Dallas 24 54 .308 39
Memphis 21 56 .273 41½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 30 .615 —
Utah 44 33 .571 3½
Oklahoma City 45 34 .570 3½
Minnesota 44 34 .564 4
Denver 42 35 .545 5½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 57 21 .731 —
L.A. Clippers 41 36 .532 15½
L.A. Lakers 33 43 .434 23
Sacramento 25 53 .321 32
Phoenix 19 59 .244 38
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 112, Toronto 106
Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 95
Miami 101, Atlanta 98
Orlando 97, New York 73
Chicago 120, Charlotte 114
Golden State 111, Oklahoma City 107
Houston 120, Washington 104
Milwaukee 106, Boston 102
Dallas 115, Portland 109
Indiana at Denver, late
L.A. Lakers at Utah, late
Sacramento at Phoenix, late
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30
Boston at Toronto, 8
Memphis at New Orleans, 8
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Indiana, 7
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8
Portland at Houston, 8
Washington at Cleveland, 8
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7
Charlotte at Orlando, 7
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7
Dallas at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Boston, 7:30
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30
Miami at New York, 7:30
Sacramento at Memphis, 8
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4
Columbus 3 1 1 10 9 5
Atlanta United FC 3 1 0 9 8 6
New England 2 1 1 7 6 5
New York 2 2 0 6 10 5
Montreal 2 2 0 6 5 5
Philadelphia 1 1 1 4 2 3
Orlando City 1 2 1 4 6 8
Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4
D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10
Chicago 0 2 1 1 6 8
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 3 1 1 10 10 9
Vancouver 3 1 1 10 7 7
LA Galaxy 2 1 1 7 7 6
Los Angeles FC 2 1 0 6 9 5
Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9
FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2
Colorado 1 1 1 4 6 4
Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6
Real Salt Lake 1 2 1 4 4 9
San Jose 1 2 0 3 6 7
Portland 0 2 2 2 4 9
Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s RESULTS
Orlando City 4, New York 3
LA Galaxy 4, Los Angeles FC 3
Vancouver 2, Columbus 1
Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie
Atlanta United FC 1, Minnesota United 0
New York City FC 2, San Jose 1
New England 2, Houston 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, D.C. United 0
Colorado 3, Philadelphia 0
Montreal 1, Seattle 0
Friday’s GAMES
Montreal at New England, 7:30
Saturday’s GAMES
Houston at New York, 3
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United FC, 5
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
Sunday’s GAMES
Portland at Orlando City, 4
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Men’s Tournament
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
Saturday’s SEMIFINALS
Michigan 69, Loyola of Chicago 57
Villanova 95, Kansas 79
Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP
Villanova 79, Michigan 62
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Villanova (32) 36-4 800 2
2. Michigan 33-8 756 7
3. Kansas 31-8 734 3
4. Duke 29-8 669 6
5. Virginia 31-3 611 1
6. Texas Tech 27-10 559 13
7. Loyola (Ill.) 32-6 555 NR
8. Xavier 29-6 531 4
9. Purdue 30-7 500 11
10. Gonzaga 32-5 476 8
11. Michigan State 30-5 473 5
12. Cincinnati 31-5 420 10
13. West Virginia 26-11 402 14
14. North Carolina 26-11 394 9
15. Clemson 25-10 317 18
16. Tennessee 26-9 287 12
17. Kentucky 26-11 280 20
18. Florida State 23-12 250 NR
19. Kansas State 25-12 221 NR
20. Nevada 29-8 201 t25
21. Ohio State 25-9 196 17
22. Houston 27-8 149 19
23. Auburn 26-8 108 21
24. Texas A&M 22-13 107 NR
25. Wichita State 25-8 83 16
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 79, Arizona 71, Rhode Island 64, Florida 40, Penn State 19, Butler 10, Buffalo 8, Maryland-Baltimore County 6, Saint Mary’s 6, Seton Hall 6, Utah 4, Miami (Fla.) 3, Providence 3, Creighton 2.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Ben Taylor outright to Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 1. Recalled RHP Parker Bridwell from Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Trayce Thompson off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Transferred RHP Ben Heller to the 60-day DL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed OF Dairon Blanco to a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF/OF Taylor Motter from Tacoma (PCL). Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 1.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor league contract and assigned him to Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed LHP Craig Breslow to a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Daniel Hudson to a minor league contract. Selected the contract of RHP Zach Neal from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Josh Fields on the paternity list.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed 2B Andres Blanco to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Anthony Swarzak on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 1. Recalled RHP Hansel Robles from Las Vegas (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed INF Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Harrison Bader from Memphis (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Transferred INF Allen Cordoba to the 60-day DL. Optioned LHP Kyle McGrath to El Paso (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Tyson Ross.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP John Brownell.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed 1B Caleb Eldridge and RHP Patrick McGuff.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released RHP Matt Oxner.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Franderlin Romero. Traded RHP Alex Vargas to Eastside (USL).
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Mitchell Schulewitz.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Dallas C Nerlens Noel and Utah F Thabo Sefolosha, five games each, for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Fined Brooklyn F Quincy Acy $25,000 and Detroit C Andre Drummond $15,000, for their roles in an on-court altercation during an April 1 game.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Marquis Teague for the remainder of the season.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB C.J. Goodwin, RB Elijhaa Penny, DL Olsen Pierre and OL John Wetzel to one-year contracts.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed RB Benny Cunningham and LS Patrick Scales to one-year contracts. Signed OL Earl Watford to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PARIOTS — Traded WR Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for the Rams’ first-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Bucky Hodges.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR-KR Dwayne Harris.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed G Quinton Spain.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed NT Phil Taylor Sr.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signing FB Alex Dupuis.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Malik Foreman.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Reto Berra from San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Fs Alexander Nylander and Kevin Porter from Rochester (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Tom McCollum from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned C Christoffer Ehn from Frolunda (Sweden) to Grand Rapids.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Niclas Westerholm to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Michael McLeod from Mississauga (OHL) to Binghamton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Lukas Radil to a one-year contact.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Travis Boyd and D Madison Bowey from Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Marcus Crawford to a two-year contract.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Evan Jasper to a professional tryout agreement.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina’s Marcus Perrier eight games and fined him an undisclosed amount for a spearing incident and a game misconduct for physical abuse of official and Jacksonville’s Josh Erickson three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for a slashing infraction during a March 31 game.
READING ROYALS — Claimed D Stephen Johnson and D Adam Larkin off waivers from Adirondack.
USA Hockey
USAH — Named Seth Appert coach and Nick Fohr, Rand Pecknold, Mason Graddock and Thomas Speer assistant coaches of the U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team.
Motorsports
NASCAR — Promoted Steve Phelps to chief operating officer.
College
CALIFORNIA — Named Marty Wilson assistant men’s basketball coach.
CULVER-STOCKTON — Named Aaron Hill men’s basketball coach.
EVANGEL — Announced the resignation of men’s soccer coach John Griffin.
IOWA — Redshirt sophomore G Isaiah Moss announced he has declared for the NBA draft.
KENTUCKY — Freshman F PJ Washington announced he has declared for the NBA draft.
LOUISVILLE — Junior F Ray Spalding announced he will he will hire an agent and stay in the NBA draft pool.
NORTHWESTERN — Announced redshirt freshman basketball F forward Rapolas Ivanauskas has been granted his release and will transfer after the 2017-18 academic year.
UCI — Named Tasha Pointer women’s basketball coach.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
College Athletics
WOmen’s LACROSSE
Ohio Valley at Findlay (GMAC), 4
Wilmington at Ohio Northern (OAC), 7
MEN’S LACROSSE
Ohio Northern at Wilmington (OAC), 7
BASEBALL
Bluffton at Defiance (HCAC), 4
SOFTBALL
Ohio Northern at Wilmington (OAC), DH, 3
Bluffton at Defiance (HCAC), DH, 3:30
Prep Boys Tennis
Fostoria at Sandusky, 4:15
Ada at Lima Senior, 4:30
Lima Shawnee at Findlay, 4:30
Prep Baseball
Cory-Rawson at Van Buren (BVC), 4:30
Arlington at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Riverdale at Vanlue (BVC), 5
Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5
Leipsic at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 5
McComb at North Baltimore (BVC), 5
Fremont Ross at Findlay (TRAC), 5
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk (N10), 5
Carey at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5
Tiffin Calvert at Lakota (SBC), 5
New Riegel at Old Fort (SBC), 5
Ottoville at Miller City (PCL), 5
Continental at Columbus Grove (PCL), 5
Lima Bath at Bluffton, 5
Fort Jenning at Convoy Crestview, 5
Prep Softball
Cory-Rawson at Van Buren (BVC), 4:30
Arlington at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Leipsic at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 5
Riverdale at Vanlue (BVC), 5
Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5
McComb at North Baltimore (BVC), 5
Fremont Ross at Findlay (TRAC), 5
New Riegel at Old Fort (SBC), 5
Tiffin Calvert at Lakota (SBC), 5
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk (N10), 5
Carey at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5
Lima Shawnee at Ottoville, 5
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Sunsetters League
High series: Margie Reichley, Checker’s Car Wash, 519. High game: Debby Schade, Pete’s Auto Service, 190.
LOCAL & AREA
Hancock HOF Tickets
The 34th annual Hancock Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, featuring six individuals and a team, will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Owens College’s Community Education and Wellness Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s class will include Jana(Butler) Sullinger, Don Masters, Lamont Paris, Jim Rucki, Brian Taylor, Terry Wymer and the 1995 University of Findlay NAIA wrestling champions. Cost of the banquet is $35 per person ($25 for UF team members). Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Hall of Fame committee member, Larry Alter (419-722-1186), via email at larryalter47@gmail.com or by visiting www.hancockhof.com/events/tickets.
Sandusky St. Mary’s Seeks Basketball Coach
SANDUSKY — Sandusky St Mary’s High School seeks qualified applicants for the position of head boys basketball coach. Previous head coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all of the OHSAA and Toledo Diocese coaching requirements. Candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and three references to: Ryan Wikel, Athletic Director, Sandusky Central Catholic School, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, OH 44870 or email: rwikel@sanduskycc.org. Deadline is April 10.
League Seeks Golfers
Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.
St. Joseph Seeks Coaches
FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boys varsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline for applying is April 20, 2018.