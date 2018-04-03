MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Prep softball: Calvert doubles up St. Joseph, 10-5

Posted On Tue. Apr 3rd, 2018
TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning on its way to opening its season with a 10-5 victory over Fremont St. Joseph on Monday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball game.
Bria Coleman, Erin Wagner, Ashlee Shiley and Sydney Johnson each drove in two runs for the Senecas, who tallied 17 hits. Coleman hit a triple and a double, while Wagner had two singles. Maddy Ball collected four singles to help former St. Wendelin coach Theresa Webb win her first get at the Calvert helm.
Callie Kelbley led the Crimson Streaks (0-2 overall, 0-1 SBC) with three singles and an RBI.

St. Joseph 130 000 1 — 5 9 3 Calvert 613 000 x — 10 17 1
WP — Park. LP — Casperson. top hitters: (FSJ) Burns 1B, RBI; Casperson 2B; Riehl 1B, RBI; Kelbley 3-1B, RBI; (Cal) Hemminger 2B; Ball 4-1B; Coleman 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Wagner 2-1B, 2 RBI; Park 2-1B, RBI; Goshe 2-1B; Schumacher 2B, 1B, RBI; Shiley 1B, 2 RBI; Johnson 1B, 2 RBI.
records: St. Joseph 0-2, 0-1 SBC River Division; Calvert 1-0, 1-0 SBC River Division.

Posted On03 Apr 2018
Villanova wins Title

Villanova captures Title after Michigan fizzles 79-62

Posted On03 Apr 2018

LeBron James ties Michael Jordan's double-digit score streak, in Cavs win

Posted On29 Mar 2018
NFL DT Suh to Rams

Fiery NFL DT Ndamukong Suh heads to LA Rams

Posted On27 Mar 2018
LeBron goes for a fingerroll under the net

Cavs roll as LeBron scores 37, route the Nets 121-114

Posted On26 Mar 2018
