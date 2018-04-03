Prep softball: Calvert doubles up St. Joseph, 10-5

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning on its way to opening its season with a 10-5 victory over Fremont St. Joseph on Monday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball game.

Bria Coleman, Erin Wagner, Ashlee Shiley and Sydney Johnson each drove in two runs for the Senecas, who tallied 17 hits. Coleman hit a triple and a double, while Wagner had two singles. Maddy Ball collected four singles to help former St. Wendelin coach Theresa Webb win her first get at the Calvert helm.

Callie Kelbley led the Crimson Streaks (0-2 overall, 0-1 SBC) with three singles and an RBI.

St. Joseph 130 000 1 — 5 9 3 Calvert 613 000 x — 10 17 1

WP — Park. LP — Casperson. top hitters: (FSJ) Burns 1B, RBI; Casperson 2B; Riehl 1B, RBI; Kelbley 3-1B, RBI; (Cal) Hemminger 2B; Ball 4-1B; Coleman 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Wagner 2-1B, 2 RBI; Park 2-1B, RBI; Goshe 2-1B; Schumacher 2B, 1B, RBI; Shiley 1B, 2 RBI; Johnson 1B, 2 RBI.

records: St. Joseph 0-2, 0-1 SBC River Division; Calvert 1-0, 1-0 SBC River Division.

