College basketball: A familiar face in stripes

Area basketball fans might have seen a familiar face racing up and down the floor during Monday’s NCAA championship matchup between Michigan and Villanova considering North Baltimore’s Terry Wymer was one of the three officials calling the game.

Monday’s final was Wymer’s second time officiating an NCAA Division I championship and his fourth time refereeing a Final Four. Wymer was part of the crew that did the 2016 championship game between Villanova and North Carolina. The North Baltimore native and University of Findlay graduate also did the semifinals in 2013 and 2014.

With the NCAA championship being played in San Antonio, Wymer was also making his third trip to Texas for his fourth Final Four appearance. The 2016 final was played in Houston; Wymer also did the 2014 semifinals in Arlington (Texas, not Ohio.) The 2013 NCAA semifinals and championship game were held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Wymer has had one of the best seats in the house for some amazing finishes.

In the 2016 NCAA championship, North Carolina rallied from 10 points down in the final 4:47 and tied the game on a 3-pointer by Marcus Paige with 4.7 seconds on the clock. Villanova won it, though, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Kris Jenkins.

In the 2014 semifinal, Wymer was on the court when Aaron Harrison’s 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left gave Kentucky a 74-73 win over Wisconsin. A year earlier, Wymer officiated the semifinal where Louisville, trailing by 12 points midway through the second half, got two clutch 3-pointers late in the game from Luke Henderson, a walk-on forced into more playing time because of injuries, and held on to beat Wichita State 72-68.

Monday’s NCAA final marked the 18th time in the past 19 seasons Wymer has been selected to officiate in the NCAA tournament. He has also officiated six Big Ten title games, 11 Mid-American championships and 15 Summit League title games.

Wymer began officiating high school basketball in 1984 and moved up to the Division I college ranks in 1994. He has worked in the Mid-American, Big Ten, Atlantic Coast, Southeastern Conference, Big 12, American Athletic and Atlantic 10 conferences as well as the Horizon League.

Wymer received a Bachelor of Science in Biology degree from UF, where he was a member of the Oilers 1979 NAIA national championship football team. A two-sport athlete at UF, Wymer also recorded the school’s best fielding percentage as a first baseman in baseball.

