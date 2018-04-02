Tuesday’s scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 4 1 .800 —
Toronto 3 2 .600 1
New York 2 2 .500 1½
Baltimore 1 3 .250 2½
Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 —
Minnesota 2 2 .500 ½
Cleveland 1 2 .333 1
Detroit 1 3 .250 1½
Kansas City 0 3 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 4 1 .800 —
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 ½
Seattle 2 1 .667 1
Oakland 1 3 .250 2½
Texas 1 3 .250 2½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 0
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game
Houston 8, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 4
Seattle 5, Cleveland 4
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 6, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4
Detroit 6, Kansas City 1
Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Miami 3
Houston 6, Baltimore 1
Texas at Oakland, late
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10
Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 4:05
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at San Francisco (Blach 1-0), 4:35
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 6:10
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-0) at Toronto (Happ 0-1), 7:07
Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-0), 8:10
Texas (Hamels 0-1) at Oakland (Graveman 0-0), 10:05
Cleveland (Tomlin 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0), 10:07
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15
Texas at Oakland, 10:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 0 1.000 —
New York 2 1 .667 1½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
Miami 2 3 .400 2½
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 4 0 1.000 —
Milwaukee 3 1 .750 1
St. Louis 2 2 .500 2
Chicago 2 3 .400 2½
Cincinnati 1 3 .250 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 2 1 .667 —
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 ½
San Francisco 2 2 .500 ½
Colorado 1 2 .333 1
San Diego 0 3 .000 2
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 6, Cincinnati 5
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 6, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 4
Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Boston 7, Miami 3
Washington 8, Atlanta 1
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at San Francisco (Blach 1-0), 4:35
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 6:10
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-0), 6:40
Philadelphia (Lively 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10
Washington (Cole 0-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 0-0), 7:35
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:40
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at San Diego (Ross 0-0), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:10
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10
Monday’s Boxscores
Tigers 6, Royals 1
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jay rf 3 0 0 0 Martin cf 4 1 2 0
Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 1 1 0
Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 M.Cbrra 1b 3 1 1 1
Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 2 2 1
Cthbert 1b 1 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 2 3
Orlando cf 4 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 1
Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0
A.Escbr ss 3 1 2 0 D.Mchdo 2b 4 1 1 0
Butera c 2 0 0 1
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 34 6 10 6
Kansas City 001″000″000 — 1
Detroit 001″040″10 — 6
E–Merrifield (1). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Kansas City 5, Detroit 8. 2B–A.Escobar (1), Candelario (1), V.Martinez (1). 3B–A.Escobar (1), Castellanos (2). CS–Jay (1). SF–Butera (1), V.Martinez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Hammel (L,0-1) 5 7 5 5 3 3
Keller 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boyer 1 2 1 1 0 0
Herrera 1 1 0 0 0 3
Detroit
Liriano (W,1-0) 6 2/3 4 1 1 2 3
Jimenez 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Stumpf 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Saupold 1 1 0 0 0 0
WP–Liriano. Umpires–Home, Tom Hallion. First, Phil Cuzzi. Second, Dan Bellino. Third, Adam Hamari. T–2:46. A–15,476 (41,297).
Reds 1, Cubs 0
Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
I.Happ cf 3 0 1 0 Winker rf 2 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 Pnnngtn ss 2 0 0 0
Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Schwrbr lf 2 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0
Russell ss 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 0
Heyward rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 1
J.Baez 2b 3 0 1 0 Brnhart c 4 0 3 0
Chtwood p 2 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0
J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 1 0 0 0
Zobrist ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0
J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0
Ervin rf 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 28 1 5 1
Chicago 000″000″000 — 0
Cincinnati 000″100″00 — 1
E–Bryant (2). DP–Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Chicago 6, Cincinnati 10. 2B–Barnhart (1). 3B–J.Baez (1), Suarez (1). CS–Schwarber (1). S–Mahle (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Chatwood (L,0-1) 6 4 1 1 6 4
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Strop 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Mahle (W,1-0) 6 1 0 0 2 7
Hughes H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Peralta H,1 2/3 1 0 0 1 2
Iglesias (S,1-1) 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2
HBP–by Mahle (Rizzo). WP–Chatwood. Umpires–Home, Kerwin Danley. First, Paul Nauert. Second, Scott Barry. Third, Carlos Torres. T–2:33. A–18,963 (42,319).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Haniger, Seattle, .625; Cano, Seattle, .600; Altuve, Houston, .563; Andrus, Texas, .538; Bogaerts, Boston, .471; Correa, Houston, .438; Simmons, Los Angeles, .438; Abreu, Chicago, .417; Castellanos, Detroit, .412; 2 tied at .385.
RUNS–Castellanos, Detroit, 6; Dozier, Minnesota, 6; Altuve, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 8 tied at 4.
RBI–Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Cabrera, Detroit, 5; Correa, Houston, 5; Duda, Kansas City, 5; 12 tied at 4.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; Andrus, Texas, 7; Castellanos, Detroit, 7; Correa, Houston, 7; Cozart, Los Angeles, 7; Simmons, Los Angeles, 7; Smoak, Toronto, 7; 6 tied at 6.
DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 5; Gattis, Houston, 4; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Correa, Houston, 3; Gregorius, New York, 3; Machado, Detroit, 3; Trout, Los Angeles, 3; 12 tied at 2.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; 10 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 3; Dozier, Minnesota, 3; 10 tied at 2.
STOLEN BASES–Pillar, Toronto, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; 17 tied at 1.
PITCHING–Berrios, Minnesota, 1-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 1-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 1-0; Clippard, Toronto, 1-0; Cole, Houston, 1-0; Farquhar, Chicago, 1-1; Fister, Texas, 1-0; Gibson, Minnesota, 1-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 1-0; Hernandez, Seattle, 1-0; Leake, Seattle, 1-0; Liriano, Detroit, 1-0; McCullers, Houston, 1-0; Oh, Toronto, 1-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1-0; Porcello, Boston, 1-0; Price, Boston, 1-0; Pruitt, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Severino, New York, 1-0; Shields, Chicago, 1-0; Shoemaker, Los Angeles, 1-0; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 1-0; Tepera, Toronto, 1-0; Velazquez, Boston, 1-0; Verlander, Houston, 1-0.
ERA–Berrios, Minnesota, 0.00; Bundy, Baltimore, 0.00; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Gibson, Minnesota, 0.00; Hernandez, Seattle, 0.00; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Sale, Boston, 0.00; Severino, New York, 0.00; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 0.00; Snell, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Verlander, Houston, 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 11; McCullers, Houston, 10; Sale, Boston, 9; Gray, New York, 8; Kluber, Cleveland, 8; Stroman, Toronto, 8; Tanaka, New York, 8; Zimmermann, Detroit, 8; 8 tied at 7.
National League
BATTING–Eaton, Washington, .615; Cain, Milwaukee, .500; Flaherty, Atlanta, .500; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .500; Gennett, Cincinnati, .471; DeJong, St. Louis, .467; Ahmed, Arizona, .455; Bell, Pittsburgh, .438; AGonzalez, New York, .429; 2 tied at .417.
RUNS–Eaton, Washington, 7; Harper, Washington, 6; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 6; Flaherty, Atlanta, 5; Freeman, Atlanta, 5; 9 tied at 4.
RBI–Goodwin, Washington, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 6; BAnderson, Miami, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 6; 8 tied at 5.
HITS–Cain, Milwaukee, 9; Castro, Miami, 8; Eaton, Washington, 8; Flaherty, Atlanta, 8; Gennett, Cincinnati, 8; 7 tied at 7.
DOUBLES–TShaw, Milwaukee, 4; Bryant, Chicago, 3; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Flaherty, Atlanta, 3; Kendrick, Washington, 3; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 3; 14 tied at 2.
TRIPLES–Albies, Atlanta, 1; Baez, Chicago, 1; Dietrich, Miami, 1; Dyson, Arizona, 1; Marte, Pittsburgh, 1; Pollock, Arizona, 1; Renfroe, San Diego, 1; Suarez, Cincinnati, 1; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 1.
HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Harper, Washington, 3; Eaton, Washington, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; Panik, San Francisco, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2; 18 tied at 1.
STOLEN BASES–Cain, Milwaukee, 3; MTaylor, Washington, 2; 23 tied at 1.
PITCHING–Blach, San Francisco, 1-0; Corbin, Arizona, 1-0; Despaigne, Miami, 1-0; Drake, Milwaukee, 1-0; GGonzalez, Washington, 1-0; Hill, Los Angeles, 1-0; Jeffress, Milwaukee, 1-0; Kuhl, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Mahle, Cincinnati, 1-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 1-0; Mikolas, St. Louis, 1-0; Peters, Miami, 1-0; Ray, Arizona, 1-0; Roark, Washington, 1-0; Scherzer, Washington, 1-0; BShaw, Colorado, 1-0; Strasburg, Washington, 1-0; Strop, Chicago, 1-0; Suter, Milwaukee, 1-0; Syndergaard, New York, 1-0; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Vizcaino, Atlanta, 1-0; Watson, San Francisco, 1-0; Weaver, St. Louis, 1-0; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1-0.
ERA–CAnderson, Milwaukee, 0.00; Blach, San Francisco, 0.00; Brault, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.00; Garcia, Miami, 0.00; Hader, Milwaukee, 0.00; Hill, Los Angeles, 0.00; Maeda, Los Angeles, 0.00; Mahle, Cincinnati, 0.00; Marquez, Colorado, 0.00; Peters, Miami, 0.00; Scherzer, Washington, 0.00; Williams, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Wood, Los Angeles, 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS–Maeda, Los Angeles, 10; Scherzer, Washington, 10; Syndergaard, New York, 10; Greinke, Arizona, 9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 9; Corbin, Arizona, 8; Ray, Arizona, 8; Smith, Miami, 8; 8 tied at 7.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 21 .724 —
x-Boston 53 23 .697 2
x-Philadelphia 46 30 .605 9
New York 27 50 .351 28½
Brooklyn 25 52 .325 30½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 42 35 .545 —
Miami 41 36 .532 1
Charlotte 34 44 .436 8½
Orlando 22 54 .289 19½
Atlanta 22 55 .286 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 47 30 .610 —
x-Indiana 46 31 .597 1
Milwaukee 41 36 .532 6
Detroit 37 40 .481 10
Chicago 26 51 .338 21
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 62 15 .805 —
San Antonio 45 32 .584 17
New Orleans 43 34 .558 19
Dallas 23 54 .299 39
Memphis 21 56 .273 41
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 29 .623 —
Oklahoma City 45 33 .577 3½
Utah 44 33 .571 4
Minnesota 44 34 .564 4½
Denver 42 35 .545 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 56 21 .727 —
L.A. Clippers 41 36 .532 15
L.A. Lakers 33 43 .434 22½
Sacramento 25 53 .321 31½
Phoenix 19 59 .244 37½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 119, Charlotte 102
Chicago 113, Washington 94
Indiana 111, L.A. Clippers 104
San Antonio 100, Houston 83
Atlanta 94, Orlando 88
Cleveland 98, Dallas 87
Detroit 108, Brooklyn 96
Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104
Utah 121, Minnesota 97
Denver 128, Milwaukee 125, OT
Golden State 117, Phoenix 107
Portland 113, Memphis 98
Sacramento 84, L.A. Lakers 83
Monday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7
Toronto at Cleveland, 7
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30
Orlando at New York, 7:30
Boston at Milwaukee, 8
Charlotte at Chicago, 8
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8
Washington at Houston, 8
Portland at Dallas, 8:30
Indiana at Denver, 9
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30
Boston at Toronto, 8
Memphis at New Orleans, 8
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Indiana, 7
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8
Portland at Houston, 8
Washington at Cleveland, 8
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7
Charlotte at Orlando, 7
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7
Dallas at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Boston, 7:30
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30
Miami at New York, 7:30
Sacramento at Memphis, 8
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 78 49 17 12 110 261 201
x-Tampa Bay 79 52 23 4 108 283 228
x-Toronto 80 48 25 7 103 272 228
Florida 78 40 30 8 88 235 238
Detroit 79 30 38 11 71 207 242
Montreal 79 28 39 12 68 199 252
Ottawa 79 27 41 11 65 215 280
Buffalo 79 25 42 12 62 189 265
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Washington 79 47 25 7 101 247 230
x-Pittsburgh 80 45 29 6 96 263 246
Columbus 79 44 29 6 94 231 217
Philadelphia 79 40 25 14 94 238 235
New Jersey 79 42 28 9 93 238 236
Carolina 80 35 34 11 81 222 250
N.Y. Rangers 79 34 36 9 77 228 256
N.Y. Islanders 79 32 37 10 74 253 288
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 79 51 17 11 113 258 204
x-Winnipeg 79 49 20 10 108 266 212
Minnesota 79 44 25 10 98 242 221
Colorado 79 42 28 9 93 249 228
St. Louis 78 43 29 6 92 215 208
Dallas 79 40 31 8 88 224 216
Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Vegas 79 50 22 7 107 263 213
San Jose 79 44 25 10 98 243 217
Anaheim 79 41 25 13 95 224 212
Los Angeles 79 43 28 8 94 229 194
Calgary 79 36 33 10 82 209 241
Edmonton 80 34 40 6 74 227 258
Vancouver 79 30 40 9 69 208 253
Arizona 79 28 40 11 67 201 248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, Boston 3, OT
Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1
New Jersey 2, Montreal 1
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
Anaheim 4, Colorado 3, OT
Monday’s Results
Toronto 5, Buffalo 2
Florida 3, Carolina 2
Winnipeg 6, Ottawa 5
Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0
Washington at St. Louis, late
Colorado at Los Angeles, late
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Columbus, 7
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Nashville at Florida, 7:30
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Arizona at Calgary, 9
Vegas at Vancouver, 10
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30
Chicago at St. Louis, 8
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7
Nashville at Washington, 7
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7
Toronto at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30
Boston at Florida, 7:30
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8
Vegas at Edmonton, 9
Arizona at Vancouver, 10
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4
Columbus 3 1 1 10 9 5
Atlanta United FC 3 1 0 9 8 6
New England 2 1 1 7 6 5
New York 2 2 0 6 10 5
Montreal 2 2 0 6 5 5
Philadelphia 1 1 1 4 2 3
Orlando City 1 2 1 4 6 8
Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4
D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10
Chicago 0 2 1 1 6 8
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 3 1 1 10 10 9
Vancouver 3 1 1 10 7 7
LA Galaxy 2 1 1 7 7 6
Los Angeles FC 2 1 0 6 9 5
Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9
FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2
Colorado 1 1 1 4 6 4
Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6
Real Salt Lake 1 2 1 4 4 9
San Jose 1 2 0 3 6 7
Portland 0 2 2 2 4 9
Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s RESULTS
Orlando City 4, New York 3
LA Galaxy 4, Los Angeles FC 3
Vancouver 2, Columbus 1
Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie
Atlanta United FC 1, Minnesota United 0
New York City FC 2, San Jose 1
New England 2, Houston 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, D.C. United 0
Colorado 3, Philadelphia 0
Montreal 1, Seattle 0
Friday’s GAMES
Montreal at New England, 7:30
Saturday’s GAMES
Houston at New York, 3
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United FC, 5
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
Sunday’s GAMES
Portland at Orlando City, 4
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Divisional Tournaments
NCAA Division I Men
First Four
Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61
St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58
Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46
Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56
East Regional
first round
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83
Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60
Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62
Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48
Butler 79, Arkansas 62
Marshall 81, Wichita State 75
West Virginia 85, Murray State 68
Second Round
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Texas Tech 69, Florida 66
Purdue 76, Butler 73
West Virginia 94, Marshall 71
Regional Semifinals
Villanova 90, West Virginia 78
Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65
Regional Championship
Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59
South Regional
First Round
Tennessee 73, Wright State 47
Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62
Kentucky 78, Davidson 73
Buffalo 89, Arizona 68
Kansas State 69, Creighton 59
UMBC 74, Virginia 54
Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53
Nevada 87, Texas 83
Second Round
Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75
Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62
Kansas State 50, UMBC 43
Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68
Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58
Regional Championship
Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62
Midwest Regional
First Round
Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT
Duke 89, Iona 67
Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60
Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83
Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78
Syracuse 57, TCU 45
Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58
Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68
Second Round
Duke 87, Rhode Island 62
Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79
Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53
Clemson 84, Auburn 53
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Kansas 80, Clemson 76
Duke 69, Syracuse 65
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT
West Regional
First Round
Houston 67, San Diego State 65
Michigan 61, Montana 47
Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64
Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73
Texas A&M 73, Providence 69
North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66
Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83
Florida State 67, Missouri 54
Second Round
Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84
Michigan 64, Houston 63
Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65
F;orida State 75, Xavier 70
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60
Regional Championship
Michigan 58, Florida State 54
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
Saturday’s SEMIFINALS
Michigan 69, Loyola of Chicago 57
Villanova 95, Kansas 79
Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP
Michigan (33-7) vs. Villanova (35-4), 9:20 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Albany Regional
First Round
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52
Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72
Duke 72, Belmont 58
Georgia 68, Mercer 63
Florida State 91, Little Rock 49
Buffalo 102, South Florida 79
SECOnd round
South Carolina 66, Virginia 56
UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46
Duke 66, Georgia 40
Buffalo 86, Florida State 65
Regional Semifinals
SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63
UConn 72, Duke 59
Regional Final
UConn 94, South Carolina 65
Spokane Regional
first round
Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81
Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT
DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79
Texas A&M 89, Drake 76
Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77
Oregon 88, Seattle 45
Central Michigan 78, LSU 69
Ohio State 87, George Washington 45
second round
Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72
Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79
Oregon 101, Minnesota 73
Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78
Regional Semifinals
Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84
Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69
Regional Championship
Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74
Kansas City Regional
first round
Maryland 77, Princeton 57
NC State 62, Elon 34
Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57
Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50
UCLA 71, American 60
Creighton 76, Iowa 70
Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62
Texas 83, Maine 54
Second Round
N.C. State 74, Maryland 60
Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56
UCLA 86, Creighton 64
Texas 85, Arizona State 65
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57
UCLA 84, Texas 75
Regional Championship
Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73
Lexington Regional
First Round
Louisville 74, Boise State 42
Marquette 84, Dayton 65
Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58
Tennessee 100, Liberty 60
Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61
Baylor 96, Grambling State 46
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70
Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68
Second Round
Louisville 90, Marquette 72
Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59
Baylor 80, Michigan 58
Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70
Regional Semifinals
Oregon State 72, Baylor 67
Louisville 86, Stanford 59
Regional Championship
Louisville 76, Oregon State 43
Final Four
At Columbus
Friday’s Semifinals
Mississippi State 73, Louisville 63, OT
Notre Dame 91, UConn 89, OT
Sunday’s Championship
Notre Dame 61, Mississippi State 58
Postseason Tournaments
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Indiana 71, TCU 58
Virginia Tech 64, West Virginia 61
Saturday’s Championship
Indiana 65, Virginia Tech 57
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Notre Dame (32) 35-3 800 6
2. Mississippi State 37-2 764 4
3. UConn 36-1 738 1
4. Louisville 36-3 706 3
5. Oregon 33-5 666 5
6. South Carolina 29-7 604 7
7. UCLA 27-8 590 9
8. Oregon State 26-8 567 12
9. Baylor 33-2 555 2
10. Texas 28-7 470 8
11. Texas A&M 26-10 451 14
12. Duke 24-9 389 18
13. Stanford 24-11 363 19
14. Florida State 26-7 337 11
15. Ohio State 28-7 323 10
16. N.C. State 26-9 318 22
17. Tennessee 25-8 298 13
18. Maryland 26-8 238 16
19. Georgia 26-7 213 17
20. Central Michigan 30-5 201 —
21. Buffalo 29-6 166 —
22. Missouri 24-8 159 15
23. DePaul 27-8 138 23
24. South Florida 26-8 74 20
25. Florida Gulf Coast 31-5 63 —
Others receiving votes: Green Bay 45, Oklahoma State 27, Indiana 25, Mercer 23, Quinnipiac 12, Marquette 11, Michigan 11, Belmont 10, Minnesota 9, Miami 8, Syracuse 7, Virginia 6, Virginia Tech 5, Villanova 4, LSU 3, Nicholls 2, Little Rock 1.
PRO GOLF
LPGA Tour
ANA Inspiration
Final Results
(x-won on eighth playoff hole
x-Pernilla Lindberg, $420,000 65-67-70-71–273 -15
Inbee Park, $223,635 70-69-67-67–273 -15
Jennifer Song, $223,635 69-69-68-67–273 -15
Ariya Jutanugarn, $131,278 72-69-68-65–274 -14
Jessica Korda, $131,278 67-68-73-66–274 -14
Moriya Jutanugarn, $87,992 70-70-66-69–275 -13
Charley Hull, $87,992 69-68-69-69–275 -13
Ayako Uehara, $70,253 66-71-70-69–276 -12
Caroline Masson, $55,882 72-68-69-68–277 -11
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $55,882 70-67-69-71–277 -11
Sung Hyun Park, $55,882 68-64-74-71–277 -11
Amy Olson, $55,882 69-68-68-72–277 -11
Ryann O’Toole, $45,131 72-69-70-67–278 -10
Nelly Korda, $45,131 71-69-71-67–278 -10
Pornanong Phatlum, $41,157 70-73-69-67–279 -9
Hannah Green, $36,190 70-74-70-66–280 -8
Brittany Altomare, $36,190 68-73-70-69–280 -8
Sun Young Yoo, $36,190 69-71-71-69–280 -8
a-Jeongeun Lee 71-70-69-70–280 -8
Angela Stanford, $30,372 72-73-70-66–281 -7
Azahara Munoz, $30,372 71-70-72-68–281 -7
Lydia Ko, $30,372 70-70-73-68–281 -7
Lexi Thompson, $30,372 68-72-70-71–281 -7
Beatriz Recari, $30,372 66-72-72-71–281 -7
Marina Alex, $25,120 73-69-69-71–282 -6
Austin Ernst, $25,120 72-70-69-71–282 -6
Bronte Law, $25,120 70-70-70-72–282 -6
Minjee Lee, $25,120 74-71-64-73–282 -6
Shanshan Feng, $25,120 71-70-67-74–282 -6
Michelle Wie, $20,176 75-67-72-69–283 -5
a-Atthaya Thitikul, 71-71-72-69–283 -5
Mirim Lee, $20,176 73-71-69-70–283 -5
In Gee Chun, $20,176 68-71-73-71–283 -5
a-Ha Na Jang 67-73-71-72–283 -5
Cristie Kerr, $20,176 68-72-70-73–283 -5
In-Kyung Kim, $20,176 71-70-68-74–283 -5
Jeong Eun Lee, $16,747 72-67-75-70–284 -4
Alena Sharp, $16,747 71-68-75-70–284 -4
Emma Talley, $16,747 69-73-71-71–284 -4
Jacqui Concolino, $13,645 71-73-72-69–285 -3
Sarah Jane Smith, $13,645 71-72-73-69–285 -3
Hee Young Park, $13,645 69-71-75-70–285 -3
Jenny Shin, $13,645 71-73-70-71–285 -3
a-Lilia Vu 73-70-71-71–285 -3
Anna Nordqvist, $13,645 73-70-70-72–285 -3
Chella Choi, $13,645 68-73-72-72–285 -3
Sei Young Kim, $13,645 70-70-73-72–285 -3
So Yeon Ryu, $10,421 75-70-73-68–286 -2
Lindy Duncan, $10,421 70-73-74-69–286 -2
Brooke M. Henderson, $10,421 70-75-70-71–286 -2
a-Hyejin Choi 73-70-72-71–286 -2
Sandra Gal, $10,421 72-71-70-73–286 -2
Nasa Hataoka, $10,421 70-73-70-73–286 -2
Caroline Inglis, $10,421 71-72-69-74–286 -2
Mi Jung Hur, $8,657 71-74-76-66–287 -1
Catriona Matthew, $8,657 73-72-70-72–287 -1
Gaby Lopez, $8,657 71-74-70-72–287 -1
Stacy Lewis, $8,657 72-71-72-72–287 -1
a-Albane Valenzuela 67-71-71-79–288 E
a-Rose Zhang 72-70-77-70–289 +1
Cydney Clanton, $7,664 71-74-72-72–289 +1
Wei-Ling Hsu, $7,664 74-70-71-74–289 +1
Nicole Broch Larsen, $7,664 71-72-71-75–289 +1
Paula Creamer, $7,026 70-72-75-73–290 +2
Jin Young Ko, $7,026 72-72-71-75–290 +2
Candie Kung, $6,528 73-72-73-73–291 +3
Lizette Salas, $6,528 75-69-74-73–291 +3
Kris Tamulis, $6,528 69-76-71-75–291 +3
Laetitia Beck, $6,528 74-69-73-75–291 +3
Kim Kaufman, $6,528 70-73-73-75–291 +3
Madelene Sagstrom, $6,104 70-74-72-76–292 +4
Morgan Pressel, $5,889 76-69-78-71–294 +6
Tiffany Joh, $5,889 72-71-75-76–294 +6
Angel Yin, $5,678 70-75-74-78–297 +9
a-Florentyna Parker 72-73-75-79–299 +11
a-Ai Suzuki 72-73-80-76–301 +13
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired LHP Luis Ysla from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Jesus Liranzo. Agreed to terms with OF Michael Saunders on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed OF Abraham Almonte off outright waivers from Cleveland. Designated RHP Miguel Almonte for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Voided the minor league option of RHP Ben Heller and placed him on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 27).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Seny OF Cameron Perkins outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Bartolo Colon from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Nick Gardewine to Round Rock. Transferred RHP Ricardo Rodriguez from the 10- to the 60-day DL. Announced 1B Tommy Joseph cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Frisco (Texas).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent LF Yasmany Tomas outright to Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of RHP Anibal Sanchez from Gwinnett (IL). Activated C Carlos Perez. Designated RHP Miguel Socolovich for assignment. Placed RHP Josh Ravin on the 10-day DL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP Jesus Liranzo from Baltimore for LHP Luis Ysla and optioned him to Tulsa (Texas).
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Severino Gonzalez for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Richards from Jacksonville (SL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHP Clay Holmes from Indianapolis (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed C Matt Wieters on the 10-day DL. Recalled C Pedro Severino from Syracuse (IL).
Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP/1B Trenton Hill.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed UTL Carlos Garcia, C Brian Mayer, OF Matt McLean and LHP Ben Smith. Traded INF D.J. Martinez to Normal. Released INF Parker Norris.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed 1B James Vasquez.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Damion Lee for the remainder of the season. Assigned Fs Tyler Cavanaugh and Jeremy Evans, and transferred G Josh Magette and F Andrew White III to Erie (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LS Luke Rhodes.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed TE Clive Walford off waivers from Oakland.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Dwayne Harris.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Will Compton on a one-year contract. Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named James Stanley defensive assistant.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Boston F Brad Marchand $5,000 for cross-checking.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Dillon Dube to Stockton (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jeff Glass from Rockford (AHL). Assigned G Collin Delia to Rockford.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Tanner Jeannot to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Marian Studenic to a three-year, entry-level contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Announced Fs Henrik and Daniel Sedin will retire at the end of the season.
American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Phil Lane to a professional tryout agreement.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Patrick McCarron to Toledo (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Zeb Knutson to an amateur tryout Contract.
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed F Travis Barron to an amateur tryout contract. Reassigned F J.C. Beaudin to Colorado (ECHL). Released D Scott Dornbrock from his amateur tryout contract.
STOCKTON HEAT — Signed F D’Artagnan Joly to an amateur tryout agreement.
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced F Jefferson Dahl has signed a professional tryout agreement with Cleveland (AHL).
Soccer
National Premier Soccer League
JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Signed Gs Brian Holt and Aleksander Gogi.
College
EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Placed football coach Randy Sanders on paid administrative leave.
MIAMI — Announced sophomore F Dewan Huell has declared for the NBA draft.
MICHIGAN STATE — Freshman F Jaren Jackson announced he is entering the NBA draft.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Joseph Yeck men’s golf coach.
NORTH ALABAMA — Named Tony Pujol men’s assistant basketball coach.
PENN STATE — Sophomore G Tony Carr announced he is entering the NBA Draft.
PERU STATE — Named Joan Albury women’s basketball coach.
SAN DIEGO — Named Sam Scholl men’s basketball coach.
UCONN — Announced junior F Azura Stevens will enter the WNBA draft.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 4:45
Carey at Elmwood, 4:45
Patrick Henry at North Baltimore, 5
Arcadia at Bluffton, 5
Port Clinton at Tiffin Calvert, 5
Prep Softball
Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 4:45
Arcadia at Bluffton, 5
Elmwood at New Riegel
Patrick Henry at North Baltimore, 5
Prep Track
Arlington, Van Buren & Cory-Rawson at Hardin Northern, 4:30
North Baltimore & Continental at Ayersville, 4:30
Gibsonburg at Elmwood, 4:30
Lakota at Rossford, 4:30
Vanlue at Riverdale, 4:30
Kalida & Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa, 4:30
New Riegel & Port Clinton at Clyde, 4:30
LOCAL & AREA
Hancock HOF Tickets
FINDLAY — The 34th annual Hancock Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, featuring six individuals and a team, will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Owens College’s Community Education and Wellness Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s class will include Jana (Butler) Sullinger, Don Masters, Lamont Paris, Jim Rucki, Brian Taylor, Terry Wymer and the 1995 University of Findlay NAIA wrestling champions. Cost of the banquet is $35 per person ($25 for UF team members). Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Hall of Fame committee member, Larry Alter (419-722-1186), via email at larryalter47@gmail.com or by visiting www.hancockhof.com/events/tickets.
Sandusky St. Mary’s Seeks Basketball Coach
SANDUSKY — Sandusky St Mary’s High School seeks qualified applicants for the position of head boys basketball coach. Previous head coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all of the OHSAA and Toledo Diocese coaching requirements. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references to: Ryan Wikel, Athletic Director, Sandusky Central Catholic School, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, OH 44870 or email: rwikel@sanduskycc.org. Deadline is April 10.
League Seeks Golfers
Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.
St. Joseph Seeks Coaches
FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boys varsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline for applying is April 20, 2018.