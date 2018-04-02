Tuesday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 4 1 .800 —

Toronto 3 2 .600 1

New York 2 2 .500 1½

Baltimore 1 3 .250 2½

Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 2 1 .667 —

Minnesota 2 2 .500 ½

Cleveland 1 2 .333 1

Detroit 1 3 .250 1½

Kansas City 0 3 .000 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 4 1 .800 —

Los Angeles 3 1 .750 ½

Seattle 2 1 .667 1

Oakland 1 3 .250 2½

Texas 1 3 .250 2½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 0

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game

Houston 8, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 4

Seattle 5, Cleveland 4

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 6, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4

Detroit 6, Kansas City 1

Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Miami 3

Houston 6, Baltimore 1

Texas at Oakland, late

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10

Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 4:05

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at San Francisco (Blach 1-0), 4:35

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 6:10

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-0) at Toronto (Happ 0-1), 7:07

Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-0), 8:10

Texas (Hamels 0-1) at Oakland (Graveman 0-0), 10:05

Cleveland (Tomlin 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0), 10:07

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15

Texas at Oakland, 10:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 4 0 1.000 —

New York 2 1 .667 1½

Atlanta 2 2 .500 2

Miami 2 3 .400 2½

Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 4 0 1.000 —

Milwaukee 3 1 .750 1

St. Louis 2 2 .500 2

Chicago 2 3 .400 2½

Cincinnati 1 3 .250 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 2 1 .667 —

Los Angeles 2 2 .500 ½

San Francisco 2 2 .500 ½

Colorado 1 2 .333 1

San Diego 0 3 .000 2

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 6, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Boston 7, Miami 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 1

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at San Francisco (Blach 1-0), 4:35

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 6:10

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-0), 6:40

Philadelphia (Lively 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10

Washington (Cole 0-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 0-0), 7:35

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:40

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at San Diego (Ross 0-0), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:10

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10

Monday’s Boxscores

Tigers 6, Royals 1

Kansas City Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jay rf 3 0 0 0 Martin cf 4 1 2 0

Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 1 1 0

Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 M.Cbrra 1b 3 1 1 1

Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 2 2 1

Cthbert 1b 1 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 2 3

Orlando cf 4 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 1

Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0

A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0

A.Escbr ss 3 1 2 0 D.Mchdo 2b 4 1 1 0

Butera c 2 0 0 1

Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 34 6 10 6

Kansas City 001″000″000 — 1

Detroit 001″040″10 — 6

E–Merrifield (1). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Kansas City 5, Detroit 8. 2B–A.Escobar (1), Candelario (1), V.Martinez (1). 3B–A.Escobar (1), Castellanos (2). CS–Jay (1). SF–Butera (1), V.Martinez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Hammel (L,0-1) 5 7 5 5 3 3

Keller 1 0 0 0 0 0

Boyer 1 2 1 1 0 0

Herrera 1 1 0 0 0 3

Detroit

Liriano (W,1-0) 6 2/3 4 1 1 2 3

Jimenez 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Stumpf 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Saupold 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP–Liriano. Umpires–Home, Tom Hallion. First, Phil Cuzzi. Second, Dan Bellino. Third, Adam Hamari. T–2:46. A–15,476 (41,297).

Reds 1, Cubs 0

Chicago Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

I.Happ cf 3 0 1 0 Winker rf 2 0 0 0

Strop p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 Pnnngtn ss 2 0 0 0

Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0

Schwrbr lf 2 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0

Russell ss 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 0

Heyward rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 1

J.Baez 2b 3 0 1 0 Brnhart c 4 0 3 0

Chtwood p 2 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0

J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 1 0 0 0

Zobrist ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0

J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0

Ervin rf 0 0 0 0

Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 28 1 5 1

Chicago 000″000″000 — 0

Cincinnati 000″100″00 — 1

E–Bryant (2). DP–Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Chicago 6, Cincinnati 10. 2B–Barnhart (1). 3B–J.Baez (1), Suarez (1). CS–Schwarber (1). S–Mahle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Chatwood (L,0-1) 6 4 1 1 6 4

Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2

Strop 1 1 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Mahle (W,1-0) 6 1 0 0 2 7

Hughes H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0

Peralta H,1 2/3 1 0 0 1 2

Iglesias (S,1-1) 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2

HBP–by Mahle (Rizzo). WP–Chatwood. Umpires–Home, Kerwin Danley. First, Paul Nauert. Second, Scott Barry. Third, Carlos Torres. T–2:33. A–18,963 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Haniger, Seattle, .625; Cano, Seattle, .600; Altuve, Houston, .563; Andrus, Texas, .538; Bogaerts, Boston, .471; Correa, Houston, .438; Simmons, Los Angeles, .438; Abreu, Chicago, .417; Castellanos, Detroit, .412; 2 tied at .385.

RUNS–Castellanos, Detroit, 6; Dozier, Minnesota, 6; Altuve, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 8 tied at 4.

RBI–Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Cabrera, Detroit, 5; Correa, Houston, 5; Duda, Kansas City, 5; 12 tied at 4.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; Andrus, Texas, 7; Castellanos, Detroit, 7; Correa, Houston, 7; Cozart, Los Angeles, 7; Simmons, Los Angeles, 7; Smoak, Toronto, 7; 6 tied at 6.

DOUBLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 5; Gattis, Houston, 4; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Correa, Houston, 3; Gregorius, New York, 3; Machado, Detroit, 3; Trout, Los Angeles, 3; 12 tied at 2.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 2; 10 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Davidson, Chicago, 3; Dozier, Minnesota, 3; 10 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES–Pillar, Toronto, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; 17 tied at 1.

PITCHING–Berrios, Minnesota, 1-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 1-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 1-0; Clippard, Toronto, 1-0; Cole, Houston, 1-0; Farquhar, Chicago, 1-1; Fister, Texas, 1-0; Gibson, Minnesota, 1-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 1-0; Hernandez, Seattle, 1-0; Leake, Seattle, 1-0; Liriano, Detroit, 1-0; McCullers, Houston, 1-0; Oh, Toronto, 1-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1-0; Porcello, Boston, 1-0; Price, Boston, 1-0; Pruitt, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Severino, New York, 1-0; Shields, Chicago, 1-0; Shoemaker, Los Angeles, 1-0; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 1-0; Tepera, Toronto, 1-0; Velazquez, Boston, 1-0; Verlander, Houston, 1-0.

ERA–Berrios, Minnesota, 0.00; Bundy, Baltimore, 0.00; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Gibson, Minnesota, 0.00; Hernandez, Seattle, 0.00; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 0.00; Price, Boston, 0.00; Sale, Boston, 0.00; Severino, New York, 0.00; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 0.00; Snell, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Verlander, Houston, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 11; McCullers, Houston, 10; Sale, Boston, 9; Gray, New York, 8; Kluber, Cleveland, 8; Stroman, Toronto, 8; Tanaka, New York, 8; Zimmermann, Detroit, 8; 8 tied at 7.

National League

BATTING–Eaton, Washington, .615; Cain, Milwaukee, .500; Flaherty, Atlanta, .500; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .500; Gennett, Cincinnati, .471; DeJong, St. Louis, .467; Ahmed, Arizona, .455; Bell, Pittsburgh, .438; AGonzalez, New York, .429; 2 tied at .417.

RUNS–Eaton, Washington, 7; Harper, Washington, 6; Harrison, Pittsburgh, 6; Flaherty, Atlanta, 5; Freeman, Atlanta, 5; 9 tied at 4.

RBI–Goodwin, Washington, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 6; BAnderson, Miami, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HITS–Cain, Milwaukee, 9; Castro, Miami, 8; Eaton, Washington, 8; Flaherty, Atlanta, 8; Gennett, Cincinnati, 8; 7 tied at 7.

DOUBLES–TShaw, Milwaukee, 4; Bryant, Chicago, 3; Cain, Milwaukee, 3; Flaherty, Atlanta, 3; Kendrick, Washington, 3; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 3; 14 tied at 2.

TRIPLES–Albies, Atlanta, 1; Baez, Chicago, 1; Dietrich, Miami, 1; Dyson, Arizona, 1; Marte, Pittsburgh, 1; Pollock, Arizona, 1; Renfroe, San Diego, 1; Suarez, Cincinnati, 1; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 1.

HOME RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Harper, Washington, 3; Eaton, Washington, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; Panik, San Francisco, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2; 18 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES–Cain, Milwaukee, 3; MTaylor, Washington, 2; 23 tied at 1.

PITCHING–Blach, San Francisco, 1-0; Corbin, Arizona, 1-0; Despaigne, Miami, 1-0; Drake, Milwaukee, 1-0; GGonzalez, Washington, 1-0; Hill, Los Angeles, 1-0; Jeffress, Milwaukee, 1-0; Kuhl, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Mahle, Cincinnati, 1-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 1-0; Mikolas, St. Louis, 1-0; Peters, Miami, 1-0; Ray, Arizona, 1-0; Roark, Washington, 1-0; Scherzer, Washington, 1-0; BShaw, Colorado, 1-0; Strasburg, Washington, 1-0; Strop, Chicago, 1-0; Suter, Milwaukee, 1-0; Syndergaard, New York, 1-0; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Vizcaino, Atlanta, 1-0; Watson, San Francisco, 1-0; Weaver, St. Louis, 1-0; Williams, Pittsburgh, 1-0.

ERA–CAnderson, Milwaukee, 0.00; Blach, San Francisco, 0.00; Brault, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Cueto, San Francisco, 0.00; Garcia, Miami, 0.00; Hader, Milwaukee, 0.00; Hill, Los Angeles, 0.00; Maeda, Los Angeles, 0.00; Mahle, Cincinnati, 0.00; Marquez, Colorado, 0.00; Peters, Miami, 0.00; Scherzer, Washington, 0.00; Williams, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Wood, Los Angeles, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS–Maeda, Los Angeles, 10; Scherzer, Washington, 10; Syndergaard, New York, 10; Greinke, Arizona, 9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 9; Corbin, Arizona, 8; Ray, Arizona, 8; Smith, Miami, 8; 8 tied at 7.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 55 21 .724 —

x-Boston 53 23 .697 2

x-Philadelphia 46 30 .605 9

New York 27 50 .351 28½

Brooklyn 25 52 .325 30½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 42 35 .545 —

Miami 41 36 .532 1

Charlotte 34 44 .436 8½

Orlando 22 54 .289 19½

Atlanta 22 55 .286 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 47 30 .610 —

x-Indiana 46 31 .597 1

Milwaukee 41 36 .532 6

Detroit 37 40 .481 10

Chicago 26 51 .338 21

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 62 15 .805 —

San Antonio 45 32 .584 17

New Orleans 43 34 .558 19

Dallas 23 54 .299 39

Memphis 21 56 .273 41

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Portland 48 29 .623 —

Oklahoma City 45 33 .577 3½

Utah 44 33 .571 4

Minnesota 44 34 .564 4½

Denver 42 35 .545 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 56 21 .727 —

L.A. Clippers 41 36 .532 15

L.A. Lakers 33 43 .434 22½

Sacramento 25 53 .321 31½

Phoenix 19 59 .244 37½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 119, Charlotte 102

Chicago 113, Washington 94

Indiana 111, L.A. Clippers 104

San Antonio 100, Houston 83

Atlanta 94, Orlando 88

Cleveland 98, Dallas 87

Detroit 108, Brooklyn 96

Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104

Utah 121, Minnesota 97

Denver 128, Milwaukee 125, OT

Golden State 117, Phoenix 107

Portland 113, Memphis 98

Sacramento 84, L.A. Lakers 83

Monday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at Cleveland, 7

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30

Orlando at New York, 7:30

Boston at Milwaukee, 8

Charlotte at Chicago, 8

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8

Washington at Houston, 8

Portland at Dallas, 8:30

Indiana at Denver, 9

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30

Boston at Toronto, 8

Memphis at New Orleans, 8

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8

Portland at Houston, 8

Washington at Cleveland, 8

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

Charlotte at Orlando, 7

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7

Dallas at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7:30

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30

Miami at New York, 7:30

Sacramento at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Boston 78 49 17 12 110 261 201

x-Tampa Bay 79 52 23 4 108 283 228

x-Toronto 80 48 25 7 103 272 228

Florida 78 40 30 8 88 235 238

Detroit 79 30 38 11 71 207 242

Montreal 79 28 39 12 68 199 252

Ottawa 79 27 41 11 65 215 280

Buffalo 79 25 42 12 62 189 265

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Washington 79 47 25 7 101 247 230

x-Pittsburgh 80 45 29 6 96 263 246

Columbus 79 44 29 6 94 231 217

Philadelphia 79 40 25 14 94 238 235

New Jersey 79 42 28 9 93 238 236

Carolina 80 35 34 11 81 222 250

N.Y. Rangers 79 34 36 9 77 228 256

N.Y. Islanders 79 32 37 10 74 253 288

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 79 51 17 11 113 258 204

x-Winnipeg 79 49 20 10 108 266 212

Minnesota 79 44 25 10 98 242 221

Colorado 79 42 28 9 93 249 228

St. Louis 78 43 29 6 92 215 208

Dallas 79 40 31 8 88 224 216

Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Vegas 79 50 22 7 107 263 213

San Jose 79 44 25 10 98 243 217

Anaheim 79 41 25 13 95 224 212

Los Angeles 79 43 28 8 94 229 194

Calgary 79 36 33 10 82 209 241

Edmonton 80 34 40 6 74 227 258

Vancouver 79 30 40 9 69 208 253

Arizona 79 28 40 11 67 201 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 2, Montreal 1

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Anaheim 4, Colorado 3, OT

Monday’s Results

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Florida 3, Carolina 2

Winnipeg 6, Ottawa 5

Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0

Washington at St. Louis, late

Colorado at Los Angeles, late

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Nashville at Florida, 7:30

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Arizona at Calgary, 9

Vegas at Vancouver, 10

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30

Chicago at St. Louis, 8

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

Nashville at Washington, 7

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30

Boston at Florida, 7:30

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8

Vegas at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Vancouver, 10

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 4 0 1 13 10 4

Columbus 3 1 1 10 9 5

Atlanta United FC 3 1 0 9 8 6

New England 2 1 1 7 6 5

New York 2 2 0 6 10 5

Montreal 2 2 0 6 5 5

Philadelphia 1 1 1 4 2 3

Orlando City 1 2 1 4 6 8

Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4

D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10

Chicago 0 2 1 1 6 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 3 1 1 10 10 9

Vancouver 3 1 1 10 7 7

LA Galaxy 2 1 1 7 7 6

Los Angeles FC 2 1 0 6 9 5

Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9

FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2

Colorado 1 1 1 4 6 4

Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6

Real Salt Lake 1 2 1 4 4 9

San Jose 1 2 0 3 6 7

Portland 0 2 2 2 4 9

Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s RESULTS

Orlando City 4, New York 3

LA Galaxy 4, Los Angeles FC 3

Vancouver 2, Columbus 1

Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie

Atlanta United FC 1, Minnesota United 0

New York City FC 2, San Jose 1

New England 2, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, D.C. United 0

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 1, Seattle 0

Friday’s GAMES

Montreal at New England, 7:30

Saturday’s GAMES

Houston at New York, 3

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United FC, 5

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Portland at Orlando City, 4

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division I Men

First Four

Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61

St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58

Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46

Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

East Regional

first round

Villanova 87, Radford 61

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60

Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62

Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48

Butler 79, Arkansas 62

Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

West Virginia 85, Murray State 68

Second Round

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

Texas Tech 69, Florida 66

Purdue 76, Butler 73

West Virginia 94, Marshall 71

Regional Semifinals

Villanova 90, West Virginia 78

Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65

Regional Championship

Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59

South Regional

First Round

Tennessee 73, Wright State 47

Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62

Kentucky 78, Davidson 73

Buffalo 89, Arizona 68

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53

Nevada 87, Texas 83

Second Round

Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75

Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62

Kansas State 50, UMBC 43

Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68

Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58

Regional Championship

Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62

Midwest Regional

First Round

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT

Duke 89, Iona 67

Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60

Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83

Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78

Syracuse 57, TCU 45

Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58

Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68

Second Round

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79

Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53

Clemson 84, Auburn 53

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Kansas 80, Clemson 76

Duke 69, Syracuse 65

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT

West Regional

First Round

Houston 67, San Diego State 65

Michigan 61, Montana 47

Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64

Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66

Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83

Florida State 67, Missouri 54

Second Round

Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84

Michigan 64, Houston 63

Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65

F;orida State 75, Xavier 70

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60

Regional Championship

Michigan 58, Florida State 54

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

Saturday’s SEMIFINALS

Michigan 69, Loyola of Chicago 57

Villanova 95, Kansas 79

Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP

Michigan (33-7) vs. Villanova (35-4), 9:20 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Albany Regional

First Round

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52

Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72

Duke 72, Belmont 58

Georgia 68, Mercer 63

Florida State 91, Little Rock 49

Buffalo 102, South Florida 79

SECOnd round

South Carolina 66, Virginia 56

UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46

Duke 66, Georgia 40

Buffalo 86, Florida State 65

Regional Semifinals

SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63

UConn 72, Duke 59

Regional Final

UConn 94, South Carolina 65

Spokane Regional

first round

Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81

Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT

DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79

Texas A&M 89, Drake 76

Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77

Oregon 88, Seattle 45

Central Michigan 78, LSU 69

Ohio State 87, George Washington 45

second round

Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72

Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79

Oregon 101, Minnesota 73

Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78

Regional Semifinals

Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84

Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69

Regional Championship

Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74

Kansas City Regional

first round

Maryland 77, Princeton 57

NC State 62, Elon 34

Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57

Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50

UCLA 71, American 60

Creighton 76, Iowa 70

Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62

Texas 83, Maine 54

Second Round

N.C. State 74, Maryland 60

Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56

UCLA 86, Creighton 64

Texas 85, Arizona State 65

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57

UCLA 84, Texas 75

Regional Championship

Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73

Lexington Regional

First Round

Louisville 74, Boise State 42

Marquette 84, Dayton 65

Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58

Tennessee 100, Liberty 60

Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61

Baylor 96, Grambling State 46

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70

Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68

Second Round

Louisville 90, Marquette 72

Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59

Baylor 80, Michigan 58

Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70

Regional Semifinals

Oregon State 72, Baylor 67

Louisville 86, Stanford 59

Regional Championship

Louisville 76, Oregon State 43

Final Four

At Columbus

Friday’s Semifinals

Mississippi State 73, Louisville 63, OT

Notre Dame 91, UConn 89, OT

Sunday’s Championship

Notre Dame 61, Mississippi State 58

Postseason Tournaments

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Indiana 71, TCU 58

Virginia Tech 64, West Virginia 61

Saturday’s Championship

Indiana 65, Virginia Tech 57

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Notre Dame (32) 35-3 800 6

2. Mississippi State 37-2 764 4

3. UConn 36-1 738 1

4. Louisville 36-3 706 3

5. Oregon 33-5 666 5

6. South Carolina 29-7 604 7

7. UCLA 27-8 590 9

8. Oregon State 26-8 567 12

9. Baylor 33-2 555 2

10. Texas 28-7 470 8

11. Texas A&M 26-10 451 14

12. Duke 24-9 389 18

13. Stanford 24-11 363 19

14. Florida State 26-7 337 11

15. Ohio State 28-7 323 10

16. N.C. State 26-9 318 22

17. Tennessee 25-8 298 13

18. Maryland 26-8 238 16

19. Georgia 26-7 213 17

20. Central Michigan 30-5 201 —

21. Buffalo 29-6 166 —

22. Missouri 24-8 159 15

23. DePaul 27-8 138 23

24. South Florida 26-8 74 20

25. Florida Gulf Coast 31-5 63 —

Others receiving votes: Green Bay 45, Oklahoma State 27, Indiana 25, Mercer 23, Quinnipiac 12, Marquette 11, Michigan 11, Belmont 10, Minnesota 9, Miami 8, Syracuse 7, Virginia 6, Virginia Tech 5, Villanova 4, LSU 3, Nicholls 2, Little Rock 1.

PRO GOLF

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration

Final Results

(x-won on eighth playoff hole

x-Pernilla Lindberg, $420,000 65-67-70-71–273 -15

Inbee Park, $223,635 70-69-67-67–273 -15

Jennifer Song, $223,635 69-69-68-67–273 -15

Ariya Jutanugarn, $131,278 72-69-68-65–274 -14

Jessica Korda, $131,278 67-68-73-66–274 -14

Moriya Jutanugarn, $87,992 70-70-66-69–275 -13

Charley Hull, $87,992 69-68-69-69–275 -13

Ayako Uehara, $70,253 66-71-70-69–276 -12

Caroline Masson, $55,882 72-68-69-68–277 -11

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $55,882 70-67-69-71–277 -11

Sung Hyun Park, $55,882 68-64-74-71–277 -11

Amy Olson, $55,882 69-68-68-72–277 -11

Ryann O’Toole, $45,131 72-69-70-67–278 -10

Nelly Korda, $45,131 71-69-71-67–278 -10

Pornanong Phatlum, $41,157 70-73-69-67–279 -9

Hannah Green, $36,190 70-74-70-66–280 -8

Brittany Altomare, $36,190 68-73-70-69–280 -8

Sun Young Yoo, $36,190 69-71-71-69–280 -8

a-Jeongeun Lee 71-70-69-70–280 -8

Angela Stanford, $30,372 72-73-70-66–281 -7

Azahara Munoz, $30,372 71-70-72-68–281 -7

Lydia Ko, $30,372 70-70-73-68–281 -7

Lexi Thompson, $30,372 68-72-70-71–281 -7

Beatriz Recari, $30,372 66-72-72-71–281 -7

Marina Alex, $25,120 73-69-69-71–282 -6

Austin Ernst, $25,120 72-70-69-71–282 -6

Bronte Law, $25,120 70-70-70-72–282 -6

Minjee Lee, $25,120 74-71-64-73–282 -6

Shanshan Feng, $25,120 71-70-67-74–282 -6

Michelle Wie, $20,176 75-67-72-69–283 -5

a-Atthaya Thitikul, 71-71-72-69–283 -5

Mirim Lee, $20,176 73-71-69-70–283 -5

In Gee Chun, $20,176 68-71-73-71–283 -5

a-Ha Na Jang 67-73-71-72–283 -5

Cristie Kerr, $20,176 68-72-70-73–283 -5

In-Kyung Kim, $20,176 71-70-68-74–283 -5

Jeong Eun Lee, $16,747 72-67-75-70–284 -4

Alena Sharp, $16,747 71-68-75-70–284 -4

Emma Talley, $16,747 69-73-71-71–284 -4

Jacqui Concolino, $13,645 71-73-72-69–285 -3

Sarah Jane Smith, $13,645 71-72-73-69–285 -3

Hee Young Park, $13,645 69-71-75-70–285 -3

Jenny Shin, $13,645 71-73-70-71–285 -3

a-Lilia Vu 73-70-71-71–285 -3

Anna Nordqvist, $13,645 73-70-70-72–285 -3

Chella Choi, $13,645 68-73-72-72–285 -3

Sei Young Kim, $13,645 70-70-73-72–285 -3

So Yeon Ryu, $10,421 75-70-73-68–286 -2

Lindy Duncan, $10,421 70-73-74-69–286 -2

Brooke M. Henderson, $10,421 70-75-70-71–286 -2

a-Hyejin Choi 73-70-72-71–286 -2

Sandra Gal, $10,421 72-71-70-73–286 -2

Nasa Hataoka, $10,421 70-73-70-73–286 -2

Caroline Inglis, $10,421 71-72-69-74–286 -2

Mi Jung Hur, $8,657 71-74-76-66–287 -1

Catriona Matthew, $8,657 73-72-70-72–287 -1

Gaby Lopez, $8,657 71-74-70-72–287 -1

Stacy Lewis, $8,657 72-71-72-72–287 -1

a-Albane Valenzuela 67-71-71-79–288 E

a-Rose Zhang 72-70-77-70–289 +1

Cydney Clanton, $7,664 71-74-72-72–289 +1

Wei-Ling Hsu, $7,664 74-70-71-74–289 +1

Nicole Broch Larsen, $7,664 71-72-71-75–289 +1

Paula Creamer, $7,026 70-72-75-73–290 +2

Jin Young Ko, $7,026 72-72-71-75–290 +2

Candie Kung, $6,528 73-72-73-73–291 +3

Lizette Salas, $6,528 75-69-74-73–291 +3

Kris Tamulis, $6,528 69-76-71-75–291 +3

Laetitia Beck, $6,528 74-69-73-75–291 +3

Kim Kaufman, $6,528 70-73-73-75–291 +3

Madelene Sagstrom, $6,104 70-74-72-76–292 +4

Morgan Pressel, $5,889 76-69-78-71–294 +6

Tiffany Joh, $5,889 72-71-75-76–294 +6

Angel Yin, $5,678 70-75-74-78–297 +9

a-Florentyna Parker 72-73-75-79–299 +11

a-Ai Suzuki 72-73-80-76–301 +13

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired LHP Luis Ysla from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Jesus Liranzo. Agreed to terms with OF Michael Saunders on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed OF Abraham Almonte off outright waivers from Cleveland. Designated RHP Miguel Almonte for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Voided the minor league option of RHP Ben Heller and placed him on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 27).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Seny OF Cameron Perkins outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Bartolo Colon from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Nick Gardewine to Round Rock. Transferred RHP Ricardo Rodriguez from the 10- to the 60-day DL. Announced 1B Tommy Joseph cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Frisco (Texas).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent LF Yasmany Tomas outright to Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of RHP Anibal Sanchez from Gwinnett (IL). Activated C Carlos Perez. Designated RHP Miguel Socolovich for assignment. Placed RHP Josh Ravin on the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP Jesus Liranzo from Baltimore for LHP Luis Ysla and optioned him to Tulsa (Texas).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Severino Gonzalez for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Richards from Jacksonville (SL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHP Clay Holmes from Indianapolis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed C Matt Wieters on the 10-day DL. Recalled C Pedro Severino from Syracuse (IL).

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP/1B Trenton Hill.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed UTL Carlos Garcia, C Brian Mayer, OF Matt McLean and LHP Ben Smith. Traded INF D.J. Martinez to Normal. Released INF Parker Norris.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed 1B James Vasquez.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Damion Lee for the remainder of the season. Assigned Fs Tyler Cavanaugh and Jeremy Evans, and transferred G Josh Magette and F Andrew White III to Erie (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LS Luke Rhodes.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed TE Clive Walford off waivers from Oakland.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Dwayne Harris.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Will Compton on a one-year contract. Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named James Stanley defensive assistant.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Boston F Brad Marchand $5,000 for cross-checking.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Dillon Dube to Stockton (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jeff Glass from Rockford (AHL). Assigned G Collin Delia to Rockford.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Tanner Jeannot to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Marian Studenic to a three-year, entry-level contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Announced Fs Henrik and Daniel Sedin will retire at the end of the season.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Phil Lane to a professional tryout agreement.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Patrick McCarron to Toledo (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Zeb Knutson to an amateur tryout Contract.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed F Travis Barron to an amateur tryout contract. Reassigned F J.C. Beaudin to Colorado (ECHL). Released D Scott Dornbrock from his amateur tryout contract.

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed F D’Artagnan Joly to an amateur tryout agreement.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced F Jefferson Dahl has signed a professional tryout agreement with Cleveland (AHL).

Soccer

National Premier Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Signed Gs Brian Holt and Aleksander Gogi.

College

EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Placed football coach Randy Sanders on paid administrative leave.

MIAMI — Announced sophomore F Dewan Huell has declared for the NBA draft.

MICHIGAN STATE — Freshman F Jaren Jackson announced he is entering the NBA draft.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Joseph Yeck men’s golf coach.

NORTH ALABAMA — Named Tony Pujol men’s assistant basketball coach.

PENN STATE — Sophomore G Tony Carr announced he is entering the NBA Draft.

PERU STATE — Named Joan Albury women’s basketball coach.

SAN DIEGO — Named Sam Scholl men’s basketball coach.

UCONN — Announced junior F Azura Stevens will enter the WNBA draft.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 4:45

Carey at Elmwood, 4:45

Patrick Henry at North Baltimore, 5

Arcadia at Bluffton, 5

Port Clinton at Tiffin Calvert, 5

Prep Softball

Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 4:45

Arcadia at Bluffton, 5

Elmwood at New Riegel

Patrick Henry at North Baltimore, 5

Prep Track

Arlington, Van Buren & Cory-Rawson at Hardin Northern, 4:30

North Baltimore & Continental at Ayersville, 4:30

Gibsonburg at Elmwood, 4:30

Lakota at Rossford, 4:30

Vanlue at Riverdale, 4:30

Kalida & Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa, 4:30

New Riegel & Port Clinton at Clyde, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Hancock HOF Tickets

FINDLAY — The 34th annual Hancock Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, featuring six individuals and a team, will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Owens College’s Community Education and Wellness Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s class will include Jana (Butler) Sullinger, Don Masters, Lamont Paris, Jim Rucki, Brian Taylor, Terry Wymer and the 1995 University of Findlay NAIA wrestling champions. Cost of the banquet is $35 per person ($25 for UF team members). Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Hall of Fame committee member, Larry Alter (419-722-1186), via email at larryalter47@gmail.com or by visiting www.hancockhof.com/events/tickets.

Sandusky St. Mary’s Seeks Basketball Coach

SANDUSKY — Sandusky St Mary’s High School seeks qualified applicants for the position of head boys basketball coach. Previous head coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all of the OHSAA and Toledo Diocese coaching requirements. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references to: Ryan Wikel, Athletic Director, Sandusky Central Catholic School, 410 W. Jefferson St., Sandusky, OH 44870 or email: rwikel@sanduskycc.org. Deadline is April 10.

League Seeks Golfers

Lakeland Golf Course’s Happy Hour Golf League is now forming. The league competes on Mondays and is a two-person scramble format. Call the course at 419-894-6440 for more information.

St. Joseph Seeks Coaches

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School is accepting applications for head girls basketball coach and boys varsity assistant basketball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to the athletic administrator, Gary Geller. There are no teaching positions available at this time. Deadline for applying is April 20, 2018.

