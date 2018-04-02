Prep softball: Hossler drives in five for Stockaders

Posted On Mon. Apr 2nd, 2018
FOSTORIA — Sarah Hossler hit a home run, drove in five runs and pitched a complete game Monday as Old Fort trounced Fostoria 23-2 in a nonleague softball game.
Whitney Bilger doubled and drove in four runs for the Stockaders (2-2). Savannah McCoy singled twice, hit a home run and had three RBIs. Aly Pence and Karli Colson each had two RBIs.
Kyhra Baeder hit a home run for Fostoria (1-1).

Old Fort 536 18 — 23 15 5
Fostoria 101 00 — 2 4 3
WP — Hossler. LP — Talley. TOP HITTERS: (OF) Magers 4-1B; Hossler 2-1B, HR, 5 RBI; Bilger 2B, 4 RBI; McCoy 2-1B, HR, 3 RBI; Pence iB, 2-RBI; Colson 1B, 2 RBI. (Fos) Baeder HR, RBI.
RECORDS: Old Fort 2-2, Fostoria 1-1.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 30
VANLUE 3
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon scored 17 runs in the first inning en route to a 30-3 victory over Vanlue in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.
The Chieftains (4-0 overall, 1-0 BVC) had 17 hits and drew 22 walks. Kyleigh Krupp singled twice, doubled and tripled; Hailey Coppus doubled, hit a home run and drove in five runs; and Chelsey Depinet singled twice and drove in four runs.
Emma Franks had two singles and two RBIs for Vanlue (0-5, 0-1).

Vanlue 000 12 — 3 7 2
Hopewell-Loudon (17)37 3x — 30 17 1
WP — Malagon. LP — Clymer. TOP HITTERS: (Van) Franks 2-1B, 2 RBI; Snook 1B, RBI. (H-L) Coppus 1B, 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Depinet 2-1B, 4 RBI; Malagon 1B, 3B, 3 RBI; Coleman 1B, 3 RBI; Krupp 2-1B, 2B, 3B, RBI; Colley 1B, 2 RBI; Kent 1B, 2 RBI.
RECORDS: Vanlue 0-5, 0-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Hopewell-Loudon 4-0, 1-0 BVC.

NEW RIEGEL 13
LAKOTA 6
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel scored six runs in the fourth inning Monday to take control of the game en route to a 13-6 win over Lakota in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball game.
Kristin Coleman had four hits, including a triple, stole three bases and drove in two run for New Riegel (3-1 overall, 1-0 SBC River). Emily Peters and Kaitlyn Kirian each had two singles and two RBIs.
Madison Bowling had three singles for Lakota (0-3, 0-1). Leann Kirian and Amber Eubank each had two RBIs.

Lakota 302 010 0 — 6 9 6
New Riegel 210 604 x — 13 14 0
WP — J. Linninger. LP — Claburn. S — K. Linninger. TOP HITTERS: (Lak) Bowling 3-1B; Roper 1B, 2B, RBI; Harden 2B, RBI; Kirian 1B, 2 RBI; Eubank 2B, 2 RBI. (NR) Coleman 3-1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Peters 2-1B, 2-RBI; Gillig 1B, 2B, RBI; Kirian 2-1B, 2 RBI; Tiell 1B, RBI.
RECORDS: Lakota 0-3, 0-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; New Riegel 3-1, 1-0.

LEIPSIC 11
ARCADIA 7
LEIPSIC — Kierra Meyer went 4 for 4 and led an explosive Leipsic offense that bounced Arcadia 11-7 in Monday’s Blanchard Valley Conference opener for both schools.
Meyer singled twice, doubled twice, scored four times and drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings (1-0 overall, 1-0 BVC).
Courtney Amrine belted a solo home run for Leipsic, while winning pitcher Shelby Steingass was a home run away from cycle and had three RBIs. Heather Lammers singled twice and also drove in three runs.
A pair of freshmen, Lyndee Ward and Isabelle Mundy, each singled twice for the Redskins (0-5, 0-1). December McGee singled and drove in a team-high two runs.
Arcadia 160 000 0 — 7 9 0
Leipsic 302 420 x — 11 14 0
WP — Steingass. LP — Renz. top hitters: (Arc) Ward 2-1B, RBI; McGee 1B, 2 RBI; Mundy 2-1B. (Leip) Meyer 2-1B, 2-2B, 2 RBI; Steingass 1B, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Amrine HR, RBI; Lammers 2-1B, 3 RBI; Brooks 1B, 2B; Sickmiller 2B, 2 RBI.
records: Arcadia 0-5 overall, 0-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Leipsic 1-0, 1-0.

McCOMB 4
VAN BUREN 1
McCOMB — Van Buren racked up six hits between five players, but McComb had the power bats working in sinking the Black Knights 4-1 in Monday’s Blanchard Valley Conference softball game.
Shaye Hemminger and winning pitcher Shelby Steinbrook each singled and homered to lead the Panthers (2-2 overall, 1-0 BVC).
Hemminger and Steinbrook combined for McComb’s only four hits of the game.
Raegan Miller led Van Buren (0-2, 0-1) with a single and a double. Olivia Sexton singled and drove in its lone run.
Van Buren 000 010 0 — 1 6 1
McComb 102 010 x — 4 4 2
WP — Steinbrook. LP — Dishong. top hitters: (VB) Miller 1B, 2B; Sexton 1B, RBI. (McC) Hemminger & Steinbrook 1B, HR.
records: Van Buren 0-2 overall, 0-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; McComb 2-2, 1-0.

National Sports

