Prep baseball: Old Fort’s Wilkinson one-hits Fostoria

FOSTORIA — Kaleb Wilkinson pitched a complete-game one-hitter, recording 14 strikeouts against one walk, to lead Old Fort past Fostoria 7-0 in a nonconference game.

Wilkinson threw 72 of his 99 pitches for strikes. He also doubled and drove in a pair of runs as the Stockaders improved to 2-2. Ryan Miller added three singles and an RBI.

Alex Sierra had the lone hit for Fostoria (1-1). He struck out six and allowed three earned runs in five innings.

Old Fort 122 002 0 — 7 6 1

Fostoria 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

WP — Wilkinson. LP — Sierra. TOP HITTERS: (OF) Miller 3-1B, RBI; Wilkenson 2B, 2-RBI; Bigelow 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Old Fort 2-2, Fostoria 1-1.

VAN BUREN 4

McCOMB 0

McCOMB — Van Buren pitchers Jaden Tabler and Angel Garcia combined on a four-hit shutout on Monday when the Black Knights opened Blanchard Valley Conference play by blanking 2017 league champion McComb, 4-0.

Tabler went five innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine. Garcia gave up just one hit and struck out three in relief.

Saige Warren (1B, 2B), Garcia and Tabler (RBI) all had a double for Van Buren (2-0 overall, 1-0 BVC). Kaleb Snodgrass drove in a run as well as Van Buren pulled away late, scoring three times in the sixth and seventh innings.

Van Buren 001 002 1 — 4 7 0

McComb 000 000 0 — 0 4 3

WP — Tabler. LP — Wasson. top hitters: (VB) Warren 1B, 2B; Garcia 2B; Tabler 2B, RBI; Snodgrass 1B, RBI. (McC) LaRue 1B; Wasson 1B; Smith 1B; Dillon 1B.

records: Van Buren 2-0 overall, 1-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; McComb 1-1, 0-1.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 11

VANLUE 1

BASCOM — Every starter in Hopewell-Loudon’s lineup reached base at least one time as the Chieftains defeated Vanlue 11-1 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Bailey Breidenbach singled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Zach Kreais singled twice, doubled and had two RBIs as Hopewell-Loudon improved to 3-2, 1-0 BVC.

Xavier Temple singled twice and scored the lone run for Vanlue (1-3, 0-1 BVC).

Vanlue 100 00 — 1 5 1

Hopewell-Louodn 230 6x — 11 11 2

WP — Kreais. LP — Kloepfer. TOP HITTERS: (Van) Temple 2-1B. (H-L) Kreais 2-1B, 2B, 2-RBI; Balliet 1B, RBI; Nelson 1B, RBI; Breidenbach 1B, 2B, 3-RBI; Oswalt 1B, 2-RBI; Burns 1B, 2-RBI; Wilt 2B.

RECORDS: Vanlue 1-3 overall, 0-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Hopewell-Loudon 3-2, 1-0.

LEIPSIC 3

ARCADIA 2

LEIPSIC — Arcadia tied the game in the top of the seventh inning, but Leipsic rallied to win it in the eighth in edging the Redskins 3-2 in a Blanchard Valley Conference matchup.

Drew Liffick had an RBI single for Leipsic (1-1 overall, 1-0 BVC), and earned the win in relief of starter Wes Garcia. Combined, Garcia and Liffick allowed just two hits.

Liffick took a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning, but Arcadia used two walks, a wild pitch and a two-out error to tie the game 2-2.

Leipsic won it in the bottom of the eighth when Mitch Lammers walked, raced to third on a single, and scored on a throwing error.

Arcadia 000 000 20 — 2 2 1

Leipsic 101 000 01 — 3 5 1

WP — Liffick. LP — Scott. top hitters: (Leip) Liffick 1B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 0-2 overall, 0-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Leipsic 1-1, 1-0.

LAKOTA 3

NEW RIEGEL 2

NEW RIEGEL — Lakota’s Tyler Wehrle took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Carter Reinhart pitched out of a jam in the seventh as the Raiders edged New Riegel 3-2 on Monday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division matchup.

Walter walked the bases full in the bottom of the first inning. But he struck out two batters to end the inning, then 10 more before running into trouble in the sixth when a single, a walk, an error and a hit batsman allowed New Riegel to trim the deficit to 3-2.

New Riegel got the tying run on third against Reinhart in the seventh, but the sophomore got a grounder to third to end it.

Reinhart also delivered a key RBI single when Lakota all three of its runs in the fourth inning.

New Riegel got an outstanding pitching performance as well with Alec Zoeller giving up six hits and striking out 13.

Lakota 000 300 0 — 3 6 2

New Riegel 000 002 0 — 2 2 0

WP — Wehrle. LP — Zoeller. top hitters: (Lak) Walter 2-1B; Reinhart 1B, RBI: Kagy 2-1B. (NR) Noftz 1B; Reinhart 1B.

records: Lakota 1-1 overall, 1-0 SBC River Division; New Riegel 0-3, 0-1.

