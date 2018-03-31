Saturday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 2 0 1.000 —
Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½
Boston 1 1 .500 1
Tampa Bay 1 1 .500 1
Toronto 0 2 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Detroit 0 1 .000 1
Kansas City 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 1 0 1.000 —
Seattle 1 0 1.000 —
Houston 1 1 .500 ½
Texas 1 1 .500 ½
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Houston 4, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 14, Kansas City 7
Seattle 2, Cleveland 1
Friday’s Results
Pittsburgh 13, Detroit 10, 13 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Texas 5, Houston 1
L.A. Angels at Oakland, late
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10
Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-0), 4:05
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 4:05
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 0-0), 4:07
Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 4:10
Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Baltimore (Cashner 0-0), 7:05
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0), 7:15
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15
Houston at Texas, 3:05
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —
New York 1 0 1.000 —
Washington 1 0 1.000 —
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 —
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 —
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1
St. Louis 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 1 0 1.000 —
San Francisco 1 0 1.000 —
Colorado 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
San Diego 0 1 .000 1
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 8, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 9, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5
Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1, 12 innings
San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Arizona 8, Colorado 2
Friday’s Results
Pittsburgh 13, Detroit 10, 13 innings
Washington 2, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs at Miami, late
Philadelphia at Atlanta, late
Colorado at Arizona, late
Milwaukee at San Diego, late
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10
St. Louis (Wacha 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 1:10
Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 2:10
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Miami (Despaigne 0-0), 7:10
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Atlanta (McCarthy 0-0), 7:10
Colorado (Marquez 0-0) at Arizona (Greinke 0-0), 8:10
Milwaukee (Suter 0-0) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 8:40
San Francisco (Holland 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 0-0), 9:10
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37
Baseball Boxscores
Pirates 13, Tigers 10, 13 innings
Pittsburgh Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Frzer dh 7 2 3 0 Martin cf 6 1 1 0
Hrrison 2b 5 3 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0
Polanco rf 5 3 3 4 M.Cbrra 1b 6 1 2 2
J.Bell 1b 6 1 3 3 Cstllns rf 6 2 2 1
Dckrson lf 6 1 1 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0
S.Marte cf 5 1 2 0 J.Jones pr-dh 2 1 2 0
Crvelli c 6 1 2 3 J.McCnn c 6 1 2 2
Moran 3b 6 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 7 1 1 0
Mercer ss 6 1 1 0 J.Iglss ss 6 2 1 1
D.Mchdo 2b 6 0 2 3
Totals 52 13 17 11 Totals 53 10 14 9
Pittsburgh 000″301″024″000″3 — 13
Detroit 020″000″404″000″0 — 10
E–J.McCann 2 (2), D.Machado (1), J.Bell (1), Moran (1). DP–Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 2. LOB–Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 13. 2B–A.Frazier (1), Polanco (1), Cervelli (1), Martin (1), M.Cabrera (1), J.McCann (1), Mahtook (1), J.Iglesias (1), D.Machado 2 (2). 3B–S.Marte (1). HR–Polanco (1). SB–Polanco (1). CS–J.Bell (1), S.Marte (1). SF–J.Bell (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Nova 5 6 2 2 3 4
Neverauskas H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Feliz BS,1 0 3 4 4 1 0
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kontos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rivero 2/3 1 4 4 3 1
Smoker BS,1 1 1/3 2 0 0 1 0
Brault (W,1-0) 3 2 0 0 1 3
Detroit
Zimmermann 6 6 4 4 1 8
Saupold 1 0 0 0 0 0
VerHagen 0 1 2 2 1 0
Stumpf BS,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Greene 2/3 3 3 3 0 1
Jimenez 2/3 1 1 0 2 0
Wilson (L,0-1) 3 2/3 5 3 3 0 1
Feliz pitched to 4 batters in the 7th VerHagen pitched to 2 batters in the 8th WP–Smoker. Umpires–Home, Mike Everitt. First, Bill Welke. Second, Tony Randazzo. Third, Lance Barrett. T–5:27. A–42,516 (41,297).
Nationals 2, Reds 0
Washington Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton lf 3 1 1 0 Winker lf 3 0 0 0
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Madson p 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0
M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 4 0
Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Schbler rf 4 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0
Harper rf 3 0 2 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0
Zmmrman 1b 4 0 0 1 Msoraco ph 1 0 0 0
Kndrick 2b 4 0 1 0 Peraza ss 4 0 0 0
T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Bailey p 2 0 1 0
M.Tylor cf 4 1 1 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Wieters c 3 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0
Schrzer p 2 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Goodwin ph-lf 1 0 0 1 Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0
Ervin rf 0 0 0 0
Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 34 0 7 0
Washington 100″000″001 — 2
Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0
LOB–Washington 8, Cincinnati 9. 2B–Kendrick (1), Gennett (1). SB–M.Taylor (1), Schebler (1). SF–Goodwin (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer (W,1-0) 6 5 0 0 1 10
Kintzler H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Madson H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Doolittle (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cincinnati
Bailey (L,0-1) 6 4 1 1 3 3
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 2
Peralta 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Quackenbush 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Hughes 1 1 1 1 0 1
Umpires–Home, Jeff Kellogg. First, Quinn Wolcott. Second, Marvin Hudson. Third, James Hoye. T–3:09. A–43,878 (42,319).
Thursday’s Late Boxscore
Mariners 2, Indians 1
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 D.Grdon cf 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0
Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0 Cano 2b 3 1 1 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 1 1 2
Encrnco dh 2 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0
R.Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 0 3 0
Chsnhll rf 3 1 1 0 Healy 1b 3 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 0 1 1 Marjama c 3 0 0 0
Naquin lf 4 0 1 0 I.Szuki lf 2 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 Heredia lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 28 2 6 2
Cleveland 000″000″100 — 1
Seattle 200″000″00 — 2
E–Marjama (1). DP–Cleveland 2, Seattle 2. LOB–Cleveland 7, Seattle 3. 2B–Chisenhall (1), Haniger (1). HR–Cruz (1). SB–R.Davis (1), Chisenhall (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber (L,0-1) 8 6 2 2 1 8
Seattle
Hernandez (W,1-0) 5 1/3 2 0 0 2 4
Altavilla H,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Rzepczynski H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Vincent H,1 2/3 3 1 1 0 0
Nicasio H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 0 3
HBP–by Diaz (Encarnacion), by Diaz (Chisenhall). Umpires–Home, Sam Holbrook. First, Alfonso Marquez. Second, Jim Wolf. Third, D.J. Reyburn. T–2:35. A–47,149 (47,476).
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Tampa Bay 78 52 22 4 108 282 224
x-Boston 76 48 17 11 107 253 196
x-Toronto 78 47 24 7 101 266 223
Florida 76 39 29 8 86 231 231
Detroit 78 29 38 11 69 205 242
Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245
Ottawa 77 27 39 11 65 210 272
Buffalo 77 24 41 12 60 180 256
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Washington 78 46 25 7 99 244 229
Pittsburgh 78 44 28 6 94 257 241
Columbus 78 44 29 5 93 227 212
Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232
New Jersey 77 40 28 9 89 232 232
Carolina 78 35 32 11 81 219 245
N.Y. Rangers 78 33 36 9 75 226 255
N.Y. Islanders 78 32 36 10 74 250 284
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 77 50 16 11 111 250 196
x-Winnipeg 77 47 20 10 104 257 206
Minnesota 77 43 24 10 96 238 217
St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198
Colorado 77 41 28 8 90 241 224
Dallas 78 39 31 8 86 220 215
Chicago 78 32 36 10 74 223 240
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 77 48 22 7 103 256 208
San Jose 78 44 24 10 98 241 214
Los Angeles 78 43 28 7 93 228 192
Anaheim 77 39 25 13 91 218 208
Calgary 78 35 33 10 80 206 239
Edmonton 78 34 38 6 74 225 252
Vancouver 78 29 40 9 67 203 249
Arizona 78 27 40 11 65 195 248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Detroit 6, Buffalo 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Ottawa 3, Florida 2, OT
Nashville 5, San Jose 3
Minnesota 5, Dallas 2
Chicago 6, Winnipeg 2
Columbus 5, Calgary 1
Vancouver 2, Edmonton 1
Los Angeles 4, Arizona 2
Friday’s Results
Carolina 4, Washington 1
Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 4
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Rangers 3
Chicago at Colorado, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
St. Louis at Vegas, late
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Boston, 1
Ottawa at Detroit, 2
Columbus at Vancouver, 4
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7
Minnesota at Dallas, 8
Buffalo at Nashville, 8
St. Louis at Arizona, 9
Edmonton at Calgary, 10
San Jose at Vegas, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6
New Jersey at Montreal, 7
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30
Colorado at Anaheim, 9
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7
Carolina at Florida, 7:30
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8
Washington at St. Louis, 8
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 20 .733 —
x-Boston 52 23 .693 3
x-Philadelphia 45 30 .600 10
New York 27 49 .355 28½
Brooklyn 24 51 .320 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 34 .547 —
Miami 41 35 .539 ½
Charlotte 34 42 .447 7½
Orlando 22 53 .293 19
Atlanta 21 55 .276 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 46 30 .605 —
x-Indiana 45 31 .592 1
Milwaukee 40 35 .533 5½
Detroit 35 40 .467 10½
Chicago 25 51 .329 21
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 62 14 .816 —
San Antonio 44 32 .579 18
New Orleans 43 33 .566 19
Dallas 23 53 .303 39
Memphis 21 54 .280 40½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 46 29 .613 —
Minnesota 44 33 .571 3
Oklahoma City 44 33 .571 3
Utah 42 33 .560 4
Denver 41 35 .539 5½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 21 .720 —
L.A. Clippers 41 34 .547 13
L.A. Lakers 33 41 .446 20½
Sacramento 24 52 .316 30½
Phoenix 19 58 .247 36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Detroit 103, Washington 92
Miami 103, Chicago 92
San Antonio 103, Oklahoma City 99
Indiana 106, Sacramento 103
Milwaukee 116, Golden State 107
Friday’s Results
Chicago 90, Orlando 82
Philadelphia 101, Atlanta 91
Cleveland 107, New Orleans 102
Denver 126, Oklahoma City 125, OT
Houston 104, Phoenix 103
Minnesota 93, Dallas 92
Memphis at Utah, late
L.A. Clippers at Portland, late
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 3
Detroit at New York, 5
Toronto at Boston, 7:30
Brooklyn at Miami, 8
Golden State at Sacramento, 10
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 1
Houston at San Antonio, 3:30
Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Washington at Chicago, 3:30
Dallas at Cleveland, 6
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 6
Orlando at Atlanta, 6
Utah at Minnesota, 7
Milwaukee at Denver, 8
Phoenix at Golden State, 8:30
Memphis at Portland, 9
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
Monday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7
Toronto at Cleveland, 7
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30
Orlando at New York, 7:30
Boston at Milwaukee, 8
Charlotte at Chicago, 8
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8
Washington at Houston, 8
Portland at Dallas, 8:30
Indiana at Denver, 9
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York 2 1 0 6 7 1
Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6
Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0
New England 1 1 1 4 4 5
Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5
D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9
Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5
Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6
Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9
Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1
Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8
FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2
Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4
LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3
Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6
San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5
Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4
Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7
Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’ Result
Toronto FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1
Saturday’s games
New York at Orlando City, 1
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3
Vancouver at Columbus, 3
Portland at Chicago, 6
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8
New York City FC at San Jose, 8
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
New England at Houston, 8:30
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Seattle, 10
Friday, April 6
Montreal at New England, 7:30
Saturday, April 7
Houston at New York, 3
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United FC, 5
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
Sunday, April 8
Portland at Orlando City, 4
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Divisional Tournaments
NCAA Division I Men
First Four
Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61
St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58
Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46
Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56
East Regional
first round
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83
Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60
Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62
Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48
Butler 79, Arkansas 62
Marshall 81, Wichita State 75
West Virginia 85, Murray State 68
Second Round
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Texas Tech 69, Florida 66
Purdue 76, Butler 73
West Virginia 94, Marshall 71
Regional Semifinals
Villanova 90, West Virginia 78
Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65
Regional Championship
Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59
South Regional
First Round
Tennessee 73, Wright State 47
Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62
Kentucky 78, Davidson 73
Buffalo 89, Arizona 68
Kansas State 69, Creighton 59
UMBC 74, Virginia 54
Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53
Nevada 87, Texas 83
Second Round
Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75
Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62
Kansas State 50, UMBC 43
Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68
Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58
Regional Championship
Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62
Midwest Regional
First Round
Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT
Duke 89, Iona 67
Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60
Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83
Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78
Syracuse 57, TCU 45
Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58
Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68
Second Round
Duke 87, Rhode Island 62
Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79
Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53
Clemson 84, Auburn 53
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Kansas 80, Clemson 76
Duke 69, Syracuse 65
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT
West Regional
First Round
Houston 67, San Diego State 65
Michigan 61, Montana 47
Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64
Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73
Texas A&M 73, Providence 69
North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66
Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83
Florida State 67, Missouri 54
Second Round
Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84
Michigan 64, Houston 63
Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65
F;orida State 75, Xavier 70
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60
Regional Championship
Michigan 58, Florida State 54
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
Saturday’s SEMIFINALS
Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.
Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.
Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Albany Regional
First Round
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52
Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72
Duke 72, Belmont 58
Georgia 68, Mercer 63
Florida State 91, Little Rock 49
Buffalo 102, South Florida 79
SECOnd round
South Carolina 66, Virginia 56
UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46
Duke 66, Georgia 40
Buffalo 86, Florida State 65
Regional Semifinals
SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63
UConn 72, Duke 59
Regional Final
UConn 94, South Carolina 65
Spokane Regional
first round
Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81
Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT
DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79
Texas A&M 89, Drake 76
Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77
Oregon 88, Seattle 45
Central Michigan 78, LSU 69
Ohio State 87, George Washington 45
second round
Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72
Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79
Oregon 101, Minnesota 73
Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78
Regional Semifinals
Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84
Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69
Regional Championship
Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74
Kansas City Regional
first round
Maryland 77, Princeton 57
NC State 62, Elon 34
Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57
Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50
UCLA 71, American 60
Creighton 76, Iowa 70
Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62
Texas 83, Maine 54
Second Round
N.C. State 74, Maryland 60
Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56
UCLA 86, Creighton 64
Texas 85, Arizona State 65
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57
UCLA 84, Texas 75
Regional Championship
Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73
Lexington Regional
First Round
Louisville 74, Boise State 42
Marquette 84, Dayton 65
Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58
Tennessee 100, Liberty 60
Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61
Baylor 96, Grambling State 46
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70
Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68
Second Round
Louisville 90, Marquette 72
Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59
Baylor 80, Michigan 58
Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70
Regional Semifinals
Oregon State 72, Baylor 67
Louisville 86, Stanford 59
Regional Championship
Louisville 76, Oregon State 43
Final Four
At Columbus
Friday’s Semifinals
Mississippi State 73, Louisville 63, OT
UConn (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3), late
Sunday’s Championship
Mississippi State (37-1) vs. UConn/Notre Dame winner, 7 p.m.
Postseason Tournaments
CollegeInsider.com Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinals
UIC 67, Liberty 51
Northern Colorado 99, Sam Houston State 80
Friday’s Championship
Northern Colorado 76, UIC 71
College Basketball Invitational
Championship Series
Best-of-3
Monday’s GAME
San Francisco 72, North Texas 62,
Wednesday’s Game
North Texas 69, San Francisco 55
Friday’s game
North Texas 88, San Francisco 77, North Texas wins series 2-1
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Indiana 71, TCU 58
Virginia Tech 64, West Virginia 61
Saturday’s Championship
Virginia Tech (23-13) vs. Indiana (22-14), 3 p.m.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Houston Open
Second Round
Beau Hossler 65-68 — 133 -11
Sam Ryder 66-68 — 134 -10
Rickie Fowler 66-68 — 134 -10
Abraham Ancer 68-66 — 134 -10
Nicholas Lindheim 68-66 — 134 -10
Paul Dunne 64-71 — 135 -9
Bronson Burgoon 67-68 — 135 -9
Jordan Spieth 68-67 — 135 -9
Kevin Tway 65-70 — 135 -9
Julian Suri 66-69 — 135 -9
Shawn Stefani 67-69 — 136 -8
Ryan Armour 66-70 — 136 -8
Grayson Murray 67-69 — 136 -8
Matt Kuchar 68-68 — 136 -8
Shane Lowry 68-68 — 136 -8
Luke List 68-68 — 136 -8
Chesson Hadley 68-68 — 136 -8
Bud Cauley 67-69 — 136 -8
Sam Saunders 70-66 — 136 -8
James Hahn 69-67 — 136 -8
Henrik Stenson 68-68 — 136 -8
Brett Stegmaier 67-69 — 136 -8
Justin Rose 68-69 — 137 -7
Ian Poulter 73-64 — 137 -7
John Huh 70-67 — 137 -7
Roberto Diaz 68-69 — 137 -7
Matt Every 67-70 — 137 -7
Emiliano Grillo 69-68 — 137 -7
Ethan Tracy 70-67 — 137 -7
Danny Lee 68-70 — 138 -6
Jason Dufner 71-67 — 138 -6
Troy Merritt 69-69 — 138 -6
Johnson Wagner 71-67 — 138 -6
Keith Mitchell 67-71 — 138 -6
Lucas Glover 65-73 — 138 -6
Robert Garrigus 69-69 — 138 -6
Scott Piercy 68-70 — 138 -6
Charles Howell III 71-67 — 138 -6
Jamie Lovemark 69-69 — 138 -6
Aaron Wise 69-69 — 138 -6
Michael Thompson 67-71 — 138 -6
Aaron Baddeley 71-68 — 139 -5
Phil Mickelson 68-71 — 139 -5
Lee Westwood 69-70 — 139 -5
Nate Lashley 70-69 — 139 -5
Tom Lovelady 70-69 — 139 -5
Ben Crane 72-67 — 139 -5
Jhonattan Vegas 71-68 — 139 -5
Greg Chalmers 67-72 — 139 -5
Jonathan Byrd 69-70 — 139 -5
Joel Dahmen 68-71 — 139 -5
Keegan Bradley 68-71 — 139 -5
Sean O’Hair 71-68 — 139 -5
Adam Schenk 70-69 — 139 -5
Seamus Power 67-72 — 139 -5
Dawie van der Walt 70-69 — 139 -5
Kevin Streelman 68-72 — 140 -4
Nick Watney 71-69 — 140 -4
Brandt Snedeker 67-73 — 140 -4
Russell Henley 69-71 — 140 -4
Rory Sabbatini 69-71 — 140 -4
Tyler Duncan 68-72 — 140 -4
Andrew Putnam 71-69 — 140 -4
Tyrone Van Aswegen 72-68 — 140 -4
Hunter Mahan 71-69 — 140 -4
Chad Campbell 69-71 — 140 -4
Tony Finau 70-70 — 140 -4
Padraig Harrington 67-73 — 140 -4
Bill Haas 68-72 — 140 -4
Byeong Hun An 69-72 — 141 -3
Jason Kokrak 67-74 — 141 -3
Ernie Els 70-71 — 141 -3
Fabian Gomez 68-73 — 141 -3
Daniel Berger 69-72 — 141 -3
Matt Jones 70-71 — 141 -3
Richy Werenski 70-71 — 141 -3
J.B. Holmes 73-68 — 141 -3
Seungsu Han 71-70 — 141 -3
Ben Silverman 73-68 — 141 -3
Dominic Bozzelli 72-69 — 141 -3
Kelly Kraft 70-71 — 141 -3
Scott Brown 71-70 — 141 -3
Thomas Pieters 69-72 — 141 -3
Martin Piller 68-73 — 141 -3
Tom Hoge 68-73 — 141 -3
Brandon Harkins 70-71 — 141 -3
Scott Stallings 73-68 — 141 -3
Rob Oppenheim 69-72 — 141 -3
Bobby Gates 70-71 — 141 -3
Denny McCarthy 68-73 — 141 -3
Failed to make the cut
Blayne Barber 71-71 — 142 -2
Harris English 72-70 — 142 -2
William McGirt 71-71 — 142 -2
Steve Stricker 67-75 — 142 -2
Chez Reavie 70-72 — 142 -2
Stephan Jaeger 68-74 — 142 -2
Harold Varner III 68-74 — 142 -2
Brice Garnett 71-71 — 142 -2
Cody Gribble 71-71 — 142 -2
Rod Pampling 66-76 — 142 -2
Michael Kim 71-71 — 142 -2
C.T. Pan 69-73 — 142 -2
Alex Cejka 70-72 — 142 -2
J.J. Henry 68-75 — 143 -1
Dylan Frittelli 71-72 — 143 -1
Peter Uihlein 72-71 — 143 -1
Peter Malnati 72-71 — 143 -1
Andrew Loupe 69-74 — 143 -1
D.A. Points 69-74 — 143 -1
Russell Knox 71-72 — 143 -1
Chris Kirk 70-73 — 143 -1
Derek Fathauer 73-70 — 143 -1
Shubhankar Sharma 73-70 — 143 -1
Jon Curran 69-75 — 144 E
Xinjun Zhang 75-69 — 144 E
Zach Cabra 73-71 — 144 E
Chris Stroud 71-73 — 144 E
Jonas Blixt 70-74 — 144 E
K.J. Choi 74-71 — 145 +1
Geoff Ogilvy 70-75 — 145 +1
Ryan Palmer 72-73 — 145 +1
Ryan Baca 70-75 — 145 +1
Ryan Blaum 70-76 — 146 +2
Patrick Rodgers 74-72 — 146 +2
Nick Taylor 73-73 — 146 +2
Whee Kim 69-77 — 146 +2
Robert Streb 70-76 — 146 +2
Lanto Griffin 71-75 — 146 +2
Corey Conners 73-73 — 146 +2
Mackenzie Hughes 69-77 — 146 +2
Martin Kaymer 70-77 — 147 +3
Brian Stuard 74-73 — 147 +3
Bob Estes 75-72 — 147 +3
Cameron Tringale 73-74 — 147 +3
Camilo Villegas 73-75 — 148 +4
Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-77 — 148 +4
Retief Goosen 70-78 — 148 +4
Yuta Ikeda 75-73 — 148 +4
Talor Gooch 73-75 — 148 +4
Martin Flores 75-74 — 149 +5
Jonathan Randolph 74-76 — 150 +6
Smylie Kaufman 75-78 — 153 +9
JJ Wood 79-75 — 154 +10
LPGA Tour
ANA Inspiration
Second Round
Sung Hyun Park 68-64 — 132 -12
Pernilla Lindberg 65-67 — 132 -12
Jessica Korda 67-68 — 135 -9
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 70-67 — 137 -7
Charley Hull 69-68 — 137 -7
Amy Olson 69-68 — 137 -7
Ayako Uehara 66-71 — 137 -7
Jennifer Song 69-69 — 138 -6
a-Albane Valenzuela 67-71 — 138 -6
Beatriz Recari 66-72 — 138 -6
Jeong Eun Lee 72-67 — 139 -5
Alena Sharp 71-68 — 139 -5
Inbee Park 70-69 — 139 -5
In Gee Chun 68-71 — 139 -5
Caroline Masson 72-68 — 140 -4
Nelly Korda 71-69 — 140 -4
Bronte Law 70-70 — 140 -4
Lydia Ko 70-70 — 140 -4
Sei Young Kim 70-70 — 140 -4
Moriya Jutanugarn 70-70 — 140 -4
Sun Young Yoo 69-71 — 140 -4
Hee Young Park 69-71 — 140 -4
Cristie Kerr 68-72 — 140 -4
Lexi Thompson 68-72 — 140 -4
Ha Na Jang 67-73 — 140 -4
Ryann O’Toole 72-69 — 141 -3
Ariya Jutanugarn 72-69 — 141 -3
Shanshan Feng 71-70 — 141 -3
In-Kyung Kim 71-70 — 141 -3
Jeongeun Lee 71-70 — 141 -3
Azahara Munoz 71-70 — 141 -3
Brittany Altomare 68-73 — 141 -3
Chella Choi 68-73 — 141 -3
Michelle Wie 75-67 — 142 -2
Marina Alex 73-69 — 142 -2
a-Rose Zhang 72-70 — 142 -2
Austin Ernst 72-70 — 142 -2
a-Atthaya Thitikul 71-71 — 142 -2
Paula Creamer 70-72 — 142 -2
Emma Talley 69-73 — 142 -2
Laetitia Beck 74-69 — 143 -1
a-Lilia Vu 73-70 — 143 -1
Anna Nordqvist 73-70 — 143 -1
Hyejin Choi 73-70 — 143 -1
Tiffany Joh 72-71 — 143 -1
Stacy Lewis 72-71 — 143 -1
Sandra Gal 72-71 — 143 -1
Nicole Broch Larsen 71-72 — 143 -1
Sarah Jane Smith 71-72 — 143 -1
Caroline Inglis 71-72 — 143 -1
Lindy Duncan 70-73 — 143 -1
Pornanong Phatlum 70-73 — 143 -1
Kim Kaufman 70-73 — 143 -1
Nasa Hataoka 70-73 — 143 -1
Lizette Salas 75-69 — 144 E
Wei-Ling Hsu 74-70 — 144 E
Mirim Lee 73-71 — 144 E
Jin Young Ko 72-72 — 144 E
Jenny Shin 71-73 — 144 E
Jacqui Concolino 71-73 — 144 E
Madelene Sagstrom 70-74 — 144 E
Hannah Green 70-74 — 144 E
Morgan Pressel 76-69 — 145 +1
So Yeon Ryu 75-70 — 145 +1
Minjee Lee 74-71 — 145 +1
Candie Kung 73-72 — 145 +1
Catriona Matthew 73-72 — 145 +1
Angela Stanford 72-73 — 145 +1
Florentyna Parker 72-73 — 145 +1
Ai Suzuki 72-73 — 145 +1
Mi Jung Hur 71-74 — 145 +1
Gaby Lopez 71-74 — 145 +1
Cydney Clanton 71-74 — 145 +1
Angel Yin 70-75 — 145 +1
Brooke M. Henderson 70-75 — 145 +1
Kris Tamulis 69-76 — 145 +1
Failed to make the cut
Danielle Kang 75-71 — 146 +2
Brittany Lincicome 73-73 — 146 +2
Yani Tseng 73-73 — 146 +2
Hyo Joo Kim 73-73 — 146 +2
Mariah Stackhouse 73-73 — 146 +2
Karine Icher 72-74 — 146 +2
Mel Reid 71-75 — 146 +2
a-Lucy Li 70-76 — 146 +2
Brittany Lang 76-71 — 147 +3
Carlota Ciganda 75-72 — 147 +3
Mo Martin 75-72 — 147 +3
Ally McDonald 74-73 — 147 +3
Katherine Kirk 73-74 — 147 +3
Cindy LaCrosse 73-74 — 147 +3
Jane Park 72-75 — 147 +3
Eun-Hee Ji 71-76 — 147 +3
Sydnee Michaels 75-73 — 148 +4
Mi Hyang Lee 74-74 — 148 +4
Na Yeon Choi 73-75 — 148 +4
Jing Yan 72-76 — 148 +4
Megan Khang 71-77 — 148 +4
Amy Yang 77-72 — 149 +5
a-Sophia Schubert 76-73 — 149 +5
Jaye Marie Green 75-74 — 149 +5
Erynne Lee 75-74 — 149 +5
Juli Inkster 74-75 — 149 +5
Aditi Ashok 71-78 — 149 +5
Ashleigh Buhai 77-73 — 150 +6
Emily K. Pedersen 77-73 — 150 +6
Georgia Hall 74-76 — 150 +6
Olafia Kristinsdottir 72-78 — 150 +6
Peiyun Chien 71-79 — 150 +6
Mariajo Uribe 75-76 — 151 +7
Haru Nomura 75-76 — 151 +7
Lindsey Weaver 75-76 — 151 +7
a-Maria Fassi 77-75 — 152 +8
Laura Davies 81-72 — 153 +9
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 80-73 — 153 +9
Ji-Hyun Kim 78-76 — 154 +10
Su Oh 80-79 — 159 +15
Donna Andrews 82-81 — 163 +19
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Jose Ruiz outright to Winston-Salem (Carolina).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Billy McKinney from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C David Freitas from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Mike Zunino on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 27.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed C Tyler Flowers on the 10-day DL. Transferred LHP Jacob Lind to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Socolovich from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Cory Mazzoni off waivers from the L.A. Dodgers and optioned him to Iowa (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed SS JT Riddle, 3B Martin Prado, C J.T. Realmuto, LHP Wei-Yin Chen and RHPs Dan Straily and Elieser Hernandez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday.
NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Michael Conforto, RHP Rafael Montero, 1B Dominic Smith, LHP Jason Vargas and 3B David Wright on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Selected the contract of 3B Phillip Evans from Las Vegas (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Pat Neshek on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 27. Recalled RHP Yacksel Rios from Lehigh Valley (IL).
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Chicago C Robin Lopez $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned F Travis Wear to South Bay (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed CB Marcus Cooper to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Jeff Janis and QB Drew Stanton.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with DB Jaylen Watkins on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Kendall Wright.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Thomas Rawls and LB Neville Hewitt.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released P Marquette King. Waived TE Clive Walford. Re-signed S Reggie Nelson.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Jason Kasdorf from Cincinnati (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Sheldon Rempal to a two-year, entry-level contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned F Pavel Jenys from Iowa (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Mason Mitchell from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton D Andrey Pedan two games and Laval D Matt Petgrave one game.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned D Zack Kamrass to Florida (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Drew Melanson to an amateur tryout agreement.
IOWA WILD — Assigned F Jack Walker to Rapid City (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned F Alex Wideman to Indy (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Recalled D Shane Hanna from Idaho (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville LW Josh Erickson one game.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Myles Powell to an amateur tryout agreement and Gs Hayden Stewart and Josh Taylor.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Louick Marcotte. Signed D Sean Campbell.
INDY FUEL — Released G Jonah Imoo.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Loaned D Justin Woods to Manitoba (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Claimed D Stephen Johnson off waivers from Adirondack.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Trevor Hamilton.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Maurizio Colella to an amateur tryout agreement.
Olympic Sports
USADA — Announced American triathlete Julie Rosiek has accepted a two-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
Soccer
National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Suspended Portland coach Mark Parsons two games for an incident on the field following Portland’s match against North Carolina on March 24.
College
ALBANY — Announced junior Gs Joe Cremo and David Nichols have left the men’s basketball team.
BRANDEIS — Announced the retirement of fencing coach Bill Shipman, effective June 30.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Announced junior Gs Zach Johnson and Haanif Cheatham declared for the NBA draft.
SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE — Named Dave Dickerson men’s basketball coach.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort, DH, 10 a.m.
Elmwood at Liberty-Benton, 2
Prep Softball
Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort, DH, 10 a.m.
New Riegel at Arcadia, DH, 11 a.m.
Fostoria at Tiffin Calvert, DH, noon
Prep Track
Fostoria at Lima Spartan Invitational, 9 a.m.
Carey Relays, 10 a.m.
Old Fort & New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s, noon