Saturday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 2 0 1.000 —

Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½

Boston 1 1 .500 1

Tampa Bay 1 1 .500 1

Toronto 0 2 .000 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

Detroit 0 1 .000 1

Kansas City 0 1 .000 1

Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 1 0 1.000 —

Seattle 1 0 1.000 —

Houston 1 1 .500 ½

Texas 1 1 .500 ½

Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Houston 4, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 14, Kansas City 7

Seattle 2, Cleveland 1

Friday’s Results

Pittsburgh 13, Detroit 10, 13 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Texas 5, Houston 1

L.A. Angels at Oakland, late

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10

Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-0), 4:05

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 4:05

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 0-0), 4:07

Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 4:10

Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Baltimore (Cashner 0-0), 7:05

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0), 7:15

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15

Houston at Texas, 3:05

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

New York 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

Miami 0 1 .000 1

Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —

Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 —

Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1

St. Louis 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 1 0 1.000 —

San Francisco 1 0 1.000 —

Colorado 0 1 .000 1

Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

San Diego 0 1 .000 1

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 8, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 9, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1, 12 innings

San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 8, Colorado 2

Friday’s Results

Pittsburgh 13, Detroit 10, 13 innings

Washington 2, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs at Miami, late

Philadelphia at Atlanta, late

Colorado at Arizona, late

Milwaukee at San Diego, late

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10

St. Louis (Wacha 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 1:10

Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 2:10

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Miami (Despaigne 0-0), 7:10

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Atlanta (McCarthy 0-0), 7:10

Colorado (Marquez 0-0) at Arizona (Greinke 0-0), 8:10

Milwaukee (Suter 0-0) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 8:40

San Francisco (Holland 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 0-0), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37

Baseball Boxscores

Pirates 13, Tigers 10, 13 innings

Pittsburgh Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

A.Frzer dh 7 2 3 0 Martin cf 6 1 1 0

Hrrison 2b 5 3 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0

Polanco rf 5 3 3 4 M.Cbrra 1b 6 1 2 2

J.Bell 1b 6 1 3 3 Cstllns rf 6 2 2 1

Dckrson lf 6 1 1 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0

S.Marte cf 5 1 2 0 J.Jones pr-dh 2 1 2 0

Crvelli c 6 1 2 3 J.McCnn c 6 1 2 2

Moran 3b 6 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 7 1 1 0

Mercer ss 6 1 1 0 J.Iglss ss 6 2 1 1

D.Mchdo 2b 6 0 2 3

Totals 52 13 17 11 Totals 53 10 14 9

Pittsburgh 000″301″024″000″3 — 13

Detroit 020″000″404″000″0 — 10

E–J.McCann 2 (2), D.Machado (1), J.Bell (1), Moran (1). DP–Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 2. LOB–Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 13. 2B–A.Frazier (1), Polanco (1), Cervelli (1), Martin (1), M.Cabrera (1), J.McCann (1), Mahtook (1), J.Iglesias (1), D.Machado 2 (2). 3B–S.Marte (1). HR–Polanco (1). SB–Polanco (1). CS–J.Bell (1), S.Marte (1). SF–J.Bell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Nova 5 6 2 2 3 4

Neverauskas H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Feliz BS,1 0 3 4 4 1 0

Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kontos 1 0 0 0 0 1

Rivero 2/3 1 4 4 3 1

Smoker BS,1 1 1/3 2 0 0 1 0

Brault (W,1-0) 3 2 0 0 1 3

Detroit

Zimmermann 6 6 4 4 1 8

Saupold 1 0 0 0 0 0

VerHagen 0 1 2 2 1 0

Stumpf BS,1 1 1 0 0 0 0

Greene 2/3 3 3 3 0 1

Jimenez 2/3 1 1 0 2 0

Wilson (L,0-1) 3 2/3 5 3 3 0 1

Feliz pitched to 4 batters in the 7th VerHagen pitched to 2 batters in the 8th WP–Smoker. Umpires–Home, Mike Everitt. First, Bill Welke. Second, Tony Randazzo. Third, Lance Barrett. T–5:27. A–42,516 (41,297).

Nationals 2, Reds 0

Washington Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Eaton lf 3 1 1 0 Winker lf 3 0 0 0

Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0

Madson p 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0

M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 4 0

Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Schbler rf 4 0 1 0

Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0

Harper rf 3 0 2 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0

Zmmrman 1b 4 0 0 1 Msoraco ph 1 0 0 0

Kndrick 2b 4 0 1 0 Peraza ss 4 0 0 0

T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Bailey p 2 0 1 0

M.Tylor cf 4 1 1 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

Wieters c 3 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0

Schrzer p 2 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Goodwin ph-lf 1 0 0 1 Qcknbsh p 0 0 0 0

Ervin rf 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0

Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 34 0 7 0

Washington 100″000″001 — 2

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

LOB–Washington 8, Cincinnati 9. 2B–Kendrick (1), Gennett (1). SB–M.Taylor (1), Schebler (1). SF–Goodwin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington

Scherzer (W,1-0) 6 5 0 0 1 10

Kintzler H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Madson H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1

Doolittle (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 1 2

Cincinnati

Bailey (L,0-1) 6 4 1 1 3 3

Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 2

Peralta 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Quackenbush 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Hughes 1 1 1 1 0 1

Umpires–Home, Jeff Kellogg. First, Quinn Wolcott. Second, Marvin Hudson. Third, James Hoye. T–3:09. A–43,878 (42,319).

Thursday’s Late Boxscore

Mariners 2, Indians 1

Cleveland Seattle

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 D.Grdon cf 3 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0 Cano 2b 3 1 1 0

Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 1 1 2

Encrnco dh 2 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0

R.Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 0 3 0

Chsnhll rf 3 1 1 0 Healy 1b 3 0 0 0

Gomes c 3 0 1 1 Marjama c 3 0 0 0

Naquin lf 4 0 1 0 I.Szuki lf 2 0 0 0

Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 Heredia lf 1 0 0 0

Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 28 2 6 2

Cleveland 000″000″100 — 1

Seattle 200″000″00 — 2

E–Marjama (1). DP–Cleveland 2, Seattle 2. LOB–Cleveland 7, Seattle 3. 2B–Chisenhall (1), Haniger (1). HR–Cruz (1). SB–R.Davis (1), Chisenhall (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber (L,0-1) 8 6 2 2 1 8

Seattle

Hernandez (W,1-0) 5 1/3 2 0 0 2 4

Altavilla H,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Rzepczynski H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Vincent H,1 2/3 3 1 1 0 0

Nicasio H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Diaz (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP–by Diaz (Encarnacion), by Diaz (Chisenhall). Umpires–Home, Sam Holbrook. First, Alfonso Marquez. Second, Jim Wolf. Third, D.J. Reyburn. T–2:35. A–47,149 (47,476).

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Tampa Bay 78 52 22 4 108 282 224

x-Boston 76 48 17 11 107 253 196

x-Toronto 78 47 24 7 101 266 223

Florida 76 39 29 8 86 231 231

Detroit 78 29 38 11 69 205 242

Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245

Ottawa 77 27 39 11 65 210 272

Buffalo 77 24 41 12 60 180 256

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Washington 78 46 25 7 99 244 229

Pittsburgh 78 44 28 6 94 257 241

Columbus 78 44 29 5 93 227 212

Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232

New Jersey 77 40 28 9 89 232 232

Carolina 78 35 32 11 81 219 245

N.Y. Rangers 78 33 36 9 75 226 255

N.Y. Islanders 78 32 36 10 74 250 284

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 77 50 16 11 111 250 196

x-Winnipeg 77 47 20 10 104 257 206

Minnesota 77 43 24 10 96 238 217

St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198

Colorado 77 41 28 8 90 241 224

Dallas 78 39 31 8 86 220 215

Chicago 78 32 36 10 74 223 240

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 77 48 22 7 103 256 208

San Jose 78 44 24 10 98 241 214

Los Angeles 78 43 28 7 93 228 192

Anaheim 77 39 25 13 91 218 208

Calgary 78 35 33 10 80 206 239

Edmonton 78 34 38 6 74 225 252

Vancouver 78 29 40 9 67 203 249

Arizona 78 27 40 11 65 195 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Detroit 6, Buffalo 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Ottawa 3, Florida 2, OT

Nashville 5, San Jose 3

Minnesota 5, Dallas 2

Chicago 6, Winnipeg 2

Columbus 5, Calgary 1

Vancouver 2, Edmonton 1

Los Angeles 4, Arizona 2

Friday’s Results

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Rangers 3

Chicago at Colorado, late

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

St. Louis at Vegas, late

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Boston, 1

Ottawa at Detroit, 2

Columbus at Vancouver, 4

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7

Minnesota at Dallas, 8

Buffalo at Nashville, 8

St. Louis at Arizona, 9

Edmonton at Calgary, 10

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6

New Jersey at Montreal, 7

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Colorado at Anaheim, 9

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7

Carolina at Florida, 7:30

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8

Washington at St. Louis, 8

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 55 20 .733 —

x-Boston 52 23 .693 3

x-Philadelphia 45 30 .600 10

New York 27 49 .355 28½

Brooklyn 24 51 .320 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 41 34 .547 —

Miami 41 35 .539 ½

Charlotte 34 42 .447 7½

Orlando 22 53 .293 19

Atlanta 21 55 .276 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 46 30 .605 —

x-Indiana 45 31 .592 1

Milwaukee 40 35 .533 5½

Detroit 35 40 .467 10½

Chicago 25 51 .329 21

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 62 14 .816 —

San Antonio 44 32 .579 18

New Orleans 43 33 .566 19

Dallas 23 53 .303 39

Memphis 21 54 .280 40½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 46 29 .613 —

Minnesota 44 33 .571 3

Oklahoma City 44 33 .571 3

Utah 42 33 .560 4

Denver 41 35 .539 5½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 54 21 .720 —

L.A. Clippers 41 34 .547 13

L.A. Lakers 33 41 .446 20½

Sacramento 24 52 .316 30½

Phoenix 19 58 .247 36

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Detroit 103, Washington 92

Miami 103, Chicago 92

San Antonio 103, Oklahoma City 99

Indiana 106, Sacramento 103

Milwaukee 116, Golden State 107

Friday’s Results

Chicago 90, Orlando 82

Philadelphia 101, Atlanta 91

Cleveland 107, New Orleans 102

Denver 126, Oklahoma City 125, OT

Houston 104, Phoenix 103

Minnesota 93, Dallas 92

Memphis at Utah, late

L.A. Clippers at Portland, late

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Washington, 3

Detroit at New York, 5

Toronto at Boston, 7:30

Brooklyn at Miami, 8

Golden State at Sacramento, 10

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 1

Houston at San Antonio, 3:30

Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Washington at Chicago, 3:30

Dallas at Cleveland, 6

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 6

Orlando at Atlanta, 6

Utah at Minnesota, 7

Milwaukee at Denver, 8

Phoenix at Golden State, 8:30

Memphis at Portland, 9

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

Monday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at Cleveland, 7

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30

Orlando at New York, 7:30

Boston at Milwaukee, 8

Charlotte at Chicago, 8

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8

Washington at Houston, 8

Portland at Dallas, 8:30

Indiana at Denver, 9

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York 2 1 0 6 7 1

Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6

Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0

New England 1 1 1 4 4 5

Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5

D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9

Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5

Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6

Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9

Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6

Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1

Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8

FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2

Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4

LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3

Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6

San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5

Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4

Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7

Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’ Result

Toronto FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Saturday’s games

New York at Orlando City, 1

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3

Vancouver at Columbus, 3

Portland at Chicago, 6

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8

New York City FC at San Jose, 8

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New England at Houston, 8:30

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Seattle, 10

Friday, April 6

Montreal at New England, 7:30

Saturday, April 7

Houston at New York, 3

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United FC, 5

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Sunday, April 8

Portland at Orlando City, 4

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division I Men

First Four

Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61

St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58

Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46

Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

East Regional

first round

Villanova 87, Radford 61

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60

Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62

Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48

Butler 79, Arkansas 62

Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

West Virginia 85, Murray State 68

Second Round

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

Texas Tech 69, Florida 66

Purdue 76, Butler 73

West Virginia 94, Marshall 71

Regional Semifinals

Villanova 90, West Virginia 78

Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65

Regional Championship

Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59

South Regional

First Round

Tennessee 73, Wright State 47

Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62

Kentucky 78, Davidson 73

Buffalo 89, Arizona 68

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53

Nevada 87, Texas 83

Second Round

Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75

Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62

Kansas State 50, UMBC 43

Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68

Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58

Regional Championship

Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62

Midwest Regional

First Round

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT

Duke 89, Iona 67

Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60

Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83

Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78

Syracuse 57, TCU 45

Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58

Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68

Second Round

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79

Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53

Clemson 84, Auburn 53

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Kansas 80, Clemson 76

Duke 69, Syracuse 65

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT

West Regional

First Round

Houston 67, San Diego State 65

Michigan 61, Montana 47

Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64

Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66

Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83

Florida State 67, Missouri 54

Second Round

Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84

Michigan 64, Houston 63

Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65

F;orida State 75, Xavier 70

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60

Regional Championship

Michigan 58, Florida State 54

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

Saturday’s SEMIFINALS

Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.

Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.

Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Albany Regional

First Round

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52

Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72

Duke 72, Belmont 58

Georgia 68, Mercer 63

Florida State 91, Little Rock 49

Buffalo 102, South Florida 79

SECOnd round

South Carolina 66, Virginia 56

UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46

Duke 66, Georgia 40

Buffalo 86, Florida State 65

Regional Semifinals

SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63

UConn 72, Duke 59

Regional Final

UConn 94, South Carolina 65

Spokane Regional

first round

Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81

Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT

DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79

Texas A&M 89, Drake 76

Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77

Oregon 88, Seattle 45

Central Michigan 78, LSU 69

Ohio State 87, George Washington 45

second round

Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72

Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79

Oregon 101, Minnesota 73

Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78

Regional Semifinals

Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84

Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69

Regional Championship

Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74

Kansas City Regional

first round

Maryland 77, Princeton 57

NC State 62, Elon 34

Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57

Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50

UCLA 71, American 60

Creighton 76, Iowa 70

Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62

Texas 83, Maine 54

Second Round

N.C. State 74, Maryland 60

Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56

UCLA 86, Creighton 64

Texas 85, Arizona State 65

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57

UCLA 84, Texas 75

Regional Championship

Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73

Lexington Regional

First Round

Louisville 74, Boise State 42

Marquette 84, Dayton 65

Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58

Tennessee 100, Liberty 60

Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61

Baylor 96, Grambling State 46

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70

Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68

Second Round

Louisville 90, Marquette 72

Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59

Baylor 80, Michigan 58

Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70

Regional Semifinals

Oregon State 72, Baylor 67

Louisville 86, Stanford 59

Regional Championship

Louisville 76, Oregon State 43

Final Four

At Columbus

Friday’s Semifinals

Mississippi State 73, Louisville 63, OT

UConn (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3), late

Sunday’s Championship

Mississippi State (37-1) vs. UConn/Notre Dame winner, 7 p.m.

Postseason Tournaments

CollegeInsider.com Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinals

UIC 67, Liberty 51

Northern Colorado 99, Sam Houston State 80

Friday’s Championship

Northern Colorado 76, UIC 71

College Basketball Invitational

Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday’s GAME

San Francisco 72, North Texas 62,

Wednesday’s Game

North Texas 69, San Francisco 55

Friday’s game

North Texas 88, San Francisco 77, North Texas wins series 2-1

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Indiana 71, TCU 58

Virginia Tech 64, West Virginia 61

Saturday’s Championship

Virginia Tech (23-13) vs. Indiana (22-14), 3 p.m.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Houston Open

Second Round

Beau Hossler 65-68 — 133 -11

Sam Ryder 66-68 — 134 -10

Rickie Fowler 66-68 — 134 -10

Abraham Ancer 68-66 — 134 -10

Nicholas Lindheim 68-66 — 134 -10

Paul Dunne 64-71 — 135 -9

Bronson Burgoon 67-68 — 135 -9

Jordan Spieth 68-67 — 135 -9

Kevin Tway 65-70 — 135 -9

Julian Suri 66-69 — 135 -9

Shawn Stefani 67-69 — 136 -8

Ryan Armour 66-70 — 136 -8

Grayson Murray 67-69 — 136 -8

Matt Kuchar 68-68 — 136 -8

Shane Lowry 68-68 — 136 -8

Luke List 68-68 — 136 -8

Chesson Hadley 68-68 — 136 -8

Bud Cauley 67-69 — 136 -8

Sam Saunders 70-66 — 136 -8

James Hahn 69-67 — 136 -8

Henrik Stenson 68-68 — 136 -8

Brett Stegmaier 67-69 — 136 -8

Justin Rose 68-69 — 137 -7

Ian Poulter 73-64 — 137 -7

John Huh 70-67 — 137 -7

Roberto Diaz 68-69 — 137 -7

Matt Every 67-70 — 137 -7

Emiliano Grillo 69-68 — 137 -7

Ethan Tracy 70-67 — 137 -7

Danny Lee 68-70 — 138 -6

Jason Dufner 71-67 — 138 -6

Troy Merritt 69-69 — 138 -6

Johnson Wagner 71-67 — 138 -6

Keith Mitchell 67-71 — 138 -6

Lucas Glover 65-73 — 138 -6

Robert Garrigus 69-69 — 138 -6

Scott Piercy 68-70 — 138 -6

Charles Howell III 71-67 — 138 -6

Jamie Lovemark 69-69 — 138 -6

Aaron Wise 69-69 — 138 -6

Michael Thompson 67-71 — 138 -6

Aaron Baddeley 71-68 — 139 -5

Phil Mickelson 68-71 — 139 -5

Lee Westwood 69-70 — 139 -5

Nate Lashley 70-69 — 139 -5

Tom Lovelady 70-69 — 139 -5

Ben Crane 72-67 — 139 -5

Jhonattan Vegas 71-68 — 139 -5

Greg Chalmers 67-72 — 139 -5

Jonathan Byrd 69-70 — 139 -5

Joel Dahmen 68-71 — 139 -5

Keegan Bradley 68-71 — 139 -5

Sean O’Hair 71-68 — 139 -5

Adam Schenk 70-69 — 139 -5

Seamus Power 67-72 — 139 -5

Dawie van der Walt 70-69 — 139 -5

Kevin Streelman 68-72 — 140 -4

Nick Watney 71-69 — 140 -4

Brandt Snedeker 67-73 — 140 -4

Russell Henley 69-71 — 140 -4

Rory Sabbatini 69-71 — 140 -4

Tyler Duncan 68-72 — 140 -4

Andrew Putnam 71-69 — 140 -4

Tyrone Van Aswegen 72-68 — 140 -4

Hunter Mahan 71-69 — 140 -4

Chad Campbell 69-71 — 140 -4

Tony Finau 70-70 — 140 -4

Padraig Harrington 67-73 — 140 -4

Bill Haas 68-72 — 140 -4

Byeong Hun An 69-72 — 141 -3

Jason Kokrak 67-74 — 141 -3

Ernie Els 70-71 — 141 -3

Fabian Gomez 68-73 — 141 -3

Daniel Berger 69-72 — 141 -3

Matt Jones 70-71 — 141 -3

Richy Werenski 70-71 — 141 -3

J.B. Holmes 73-68 — 141 -3

Seungsu Han 71-70 — 141 -3

Ben Silverman 73-68 — 141 -3

Dominic Bozzelli 72-69 — 141 -3

Kelly Kraft 70-71 — 141 -3

Scott Brown 71-70 — 141 -3

Thomas Pieters 69-72 — 141 -3

Martin Piller 68-73 — 141 -3

Tom Hoge 68-73 — 141 -3

Brandon Harkins 70-71 — 141 -3

Scott Stallings 73-68 — 141 -3

Rob Oppenheim 69-72 — 141 -3

Bobby Gates 70-71 — 141 -3

Denny McCarthy 68-73 — 141 -3

Failed to make the cut

Blayne Barber 71-71 — 142 -2

Harris English 72-70 — 142 -2

William McGirt 71-71 — 142 -2

Steve Stricker 67-75 — 142 -2

Chez Reavie 70-72 — 142 -2

Stephan Jaeger 68-74 — 142 -2

Harold Varner III 68-74 — 142 -2

Brice Garnett 71-71 — 142 -2

Cody Gribble 71-71 — 142 -2

Rod Pampling 66-76 — 142 -2

Michael Kim 71-71 — 142 -2

C.T. Pan 69-73 — 142 -2

Alex Cejka 70-72 — 142 -2

J.J. Henry 68-75 — 143 -1

Dylan Frittelli 71-72 — 143 -1

Peter Uihlein 72-71 — 143 -1

Peter Malnati 72-71 — 143 -1

Andrew Loupe 69-74 — 143 -1

D.A. Points 69-74 — 143 -1

Russell Knox 71-72 — 143 -1

Chris Kirk 70-73 — 143 -1

Derek Fathauer 73-70 — 143 -1

Shubhankar Sharma 73-70 — 143 -1

Jon Curran 69-75 — 144 E

Xinjun Zhang 75-69 — 144 E

Zach Cabra 73-71 — 144 E

Chris Stroud 71-73 — 144 E

Jonas Blixt 70-74 — 144 E

K.J. Choi 74-71 — 145 +1

Geoff Ogilvy 70-75 — 145 +1

Ryan Palmer 72-73 — 145 +1

Ryan Baca 70-75 — 145 +1

Ryan Blaum 70-76 — 146 +2

Patrick Rodgers 74-72 — 146 +2

Nick Taylor 73-73 — 146 +2

Whee Kim 69-77 — 146 +2

Robert Streb 70-76 — 146 +2

Lanto Griffin 71-75 — 146 +2

Corey Conners 73-73 — 146 +2

Mackenzie Hughes 69-77 — 146 +2

Martin Kaymer 70-77 — 147 +3

Brian Stuard 74-73 — 147 +3

Bob Estes 75-72 — 147 +3

Cameron Tringale 73-74 — 147 +3

Camilo Villegas 73-75 — 148 +4

Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-77 — 148 +4

Retief Goosen 70-78 — 148 +4

Yuta Ikeda 75-73 — 148 +4

Talor Gooch 73-75 — 148 +4

Martin Flores 75-74 — 149 +5

Jonathan Randolph 74-76 — 150 +6

Smylie Kaufman 75-78 — 153 +9

JJ Wood 79-75 — 154 +10

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration

Second Round

Sung Hyun Park 68-64 — 132 -12

Pernilla Lindberg 65-67 — 132 -12

Jessica Korda 67-68 — 135 -9

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 70-67 — 137 -7

Charley Hull 69-68 — 137 -7

Amy Olson 69-68 — 137 -7

Ayako Uehara 66-71 — 137 -7

Jennifer Song 69-69 — 138 -6

a-Albane Valenzuela 67-71 — 138 -6

Beatriz Recari 66-72 — 138 -6

Jeong Eun Lee 72-67 — 139 -5

Alena Sharp 71-68 — 139 -5

Inbee Park 70-69 — 139 -5

In Gee Chun 68-71 — 139 -5

Caroline Masson 72-68 — 140 -4

Nelly Korda 71-69 — 140 -4

Bronte Law 70-70 — 140 -4

Lydia Ko 70-70 — 140 -4

Sei Young Kim 70-70 — 140 -4

Moriya Jutanugarn 70-70 — 140 -4

Sun Young Yoo 69-71 — 140 -4

Hee Young Park 69-71 — 140 -4

Cristie Kerr 68-72 — 140 -4

Lexi Thompson 68-72 — 140 -4

Ha Na Jang 67-73 — 140 -4

Ryann O’Toole 72-69 — 141 -3

Ariya Jutanugarn 72-69 — 141 -3

Shanshan Feng 71-70 — 141 -3

In-Kyung Kim 71-70 — 141 -3

Jeongeun Lee 71-70 — 141 -3

Azahara Munoz 71-70 — 141 -3

Brittany Altomare 68-73 — 141 -3

Chella Choi 68-73 — 141 -3

Michelle Wie 75-67 — 142 -2

Marina Alex 73-69 — 142 -2

a-Rose Zhang 72-70 — 142 -2

Austin Ernst 72-70 — 142 -2

a-Atthaya Thitikul 71-71 — 142 -2

Paula Creamer 70-72 — 142 -2

Emma Talley 69-73 — 142 -2

Laetitia Beck 74-69 — 143 -1

a-Lilia Vu 73-70 — 143 -1

Anna Nordqvist 73-70 — 143 -1

Hyejin Choi 73-70 — 143 -1

Tiffany Joh 72-71 — 143 -1

Stacy Lewis 72-71 — 143 -1

Sandra Gal 72-71 — 143 -1

Nicole Broch Larsen 71-72 — 143 -1

Sarah Jane Smith 71-72 — 143 -1

Caroline Inglis 71-72 — 143 -1

Lindy Duncan 70-73 — 143 -1

Pornanong Phatlum 70-73 — 143 -1

Kim Kaufman 70-73 — 143 -1

Nasa Hataoka 70-73 — 143 -1

Lizette Salas 75-69 — 144 E

Wei-Ling Hsu 74-70 — 144 E

Mirim Lee 73-71 — 144 E

Jin Young Ko 72-72 — 144 E

Jenny Shin 71-73 — 144 E

Jacqui Concolino 71-73 — 144 E

Madelene Sagstrom 70-74 — 144 E

Hannah Green 70-74 — 144 E

Morgan Pressel 76-69 — 145 +1

So Yeon Ryu 75-70 — 145 +1

Minjee Lee 74-71 — 145 +1

Candie Kung 73-72 — 145 +1

Catriona Matthew 73-72 — 145 +1

Angela Stanford 72-73 — 145 +1

Florentyna Parker 72-73 — 145 +1

Ai Suzuki 72-73 — 145 +1

Mi Jung Hur 71-74 — 145 +1

Gaby Lopez 71-74 — 145 +1

Cydney Clanton 71-74 — 145 +1

Angel Yin 70-75 — 145 +1

Brooke M. Henderson 70-75 — 145 +1

Kris Tamulis 69-76 — 145 +1

Failed to make the cut

Danielle Kang 75-71 — 146 +2

Brittany Lincicome 73-73 — 146 +2

Yani Tseng 73-73 — 146 +2

Hyo Joo Kim 73-73 — 146 +2

Mariah Stackhouse 73-73 — 146 +2

Karine Icher 72-74 — 146 +2

Mel Reid 71-75 — 146 +2

a-Lucy Li 70-76 — 146 +2

Brittany Lang 76-71 — 147 +3

Carlota Ciganda 75-72 — 147 +3

Mo Martin 75-72 — 147 +3

Ally McDonald 74-73 — 147 +3

Katherine Kirk 73-74 — 147 +3

Cindy LaCrosse 73-74 — 147 +3

Jane Park 72-75 — 147 +3

Eun-Hee Ji 71-76 — 147 +3

Sydnee Michaels 75-73 — 148 +4

Mi Hyang Lee 74-74 — 148 +4

Na Yeon Choi 73-75 — 148 +4

Jing Yan 72-76 — 148 +4

Megan Khang 71-77 — 148 +4

Amy Yang 77-72 — 149 +5

a-Sophia Schubert 76-73 — 149 +5

Jaye Marie Green 75-74 — 149 +5

Erynne Lee 75-74 — 149 +5

Juli Inkster 74-75 — 149 +5

Aditi Ashok 71-78 — 149 +5

Ashleigh Buhai 77-73 — 150 +6

Emily K. Pedersen 77-73 — 150 +6

Georgia Hall 74-76 — 150 +6

Olafia Kristinsdottir 72-78 — 150 +6

Peiyun Chien 71-79 — 150 +6

Mariajo Uribe 75-76 — 151 +7

Haru Nomura 75-76 — 151 +7

Lindsey Weaver 75-76 — 151 +7

a-Maria Fassi 77-75 — 152 +8

Laura Davies 81-72 — 153 +9

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 80-73 — 153 +9

Ji-Hyun Kim 78-76 — 154 +10

Su Oh 80-79 — 159 +15

Donna Andrews 82-81 — 163 +19

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Jose Ruiz outright to Winston-Salem (Carolina).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Billy McKinney from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C David Freitas from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Mike Zunino on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 27.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed C Tyler Flowers on the 10-day DL. Transferred LHP Jacob Lind to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Socolovich from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Cory Mazzoni off waivers from the L.A. Dodgers and optioned him to Iowa (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed SS JT Riddle, 3B Martin Prado, C J.T. Realmuto, LHP Wei-Yin Chen and RHPs Dan Straily and Elieser Hernandez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday.

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Michael Conforto, RHP Rafael Montero, 1B Dominic Smith, LHP Jason Vargas and 3B David Wright on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Selected the contract of 3B Phillip Evans from Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Pat Neshek on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 27. Recalled RHP Yacksel Rios from Lehigh Valley (IL).

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Chicago C Robin Lopez $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned F Travis Wear to South Bay (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed CB Marcus Cooper to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Jeff Janis and QB Drew Stanton.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with DB Jaylen Watkins on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Kendall Wright.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Thomas Rawls and LB Neville Hewitt.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released P Marquette King. Waived TE Clive Walford. Re-signed S Reggie Nelson.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Jason Kasdorf from Cincinnati (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Sheldon Rempal to a two-year, entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned F Pavel Jenys from Iowa (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Mason Mitchell from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton D Andrey Pedan two games and Laval D Matt Petgrave one game.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned D Zack Kamrass to Florida (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Drew Melanson to an amateur tryout agreement.

IOWA WILD — Assigned F Jack Walker to Rapid City (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned F Alex Wideman to Indy (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled D Shane Hanna from Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville LW Josh Erickson one game.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Myles Powell to an amateur tryout agreement and Gs Hayden Stewart and Josh Taylor.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Louick Marcotte. Signed D Sean Campbell.

INDY FUEL — Released G Jonah Imoo.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Loaned D Justin Woods to Manitoba (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Claimed D Stephen Johnson off waivers from Adirondack.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Trevor Hamilton.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Maurizio Colella to an amateur tryout agreement.

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced American triathlete Julie Rosiek has accepted a two-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended Portland coach Mark Parsons two games for an incident on the field following Portland’s match against North Carolina on March 24.

College

ALBANY — Announced junior Gs Joe Cremo and David Nichols have left the men’s basketball team.

BRANDEIS — Announced the retirement of fencing coach Bill Shipman, effective June 30.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Announced junior Gs Zach Johnson and Haanif Cheatham declared for the NBA draft.

SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE — Named Dave Dickerson men’s basketball coach.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort, DH, 10 a.m.

Elmwood at Liberty-Benton, 2

Prep Softball

Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort, DH, 10 a.m.

New Riegel at Arcadia, DH, 11 a.m.

Fostoria at Tiffin Calvert, DH, noon

Prep Track

Fostoria at Lima Spartan Invitational, 9 a.m.

Carey Relays, 10 a.m.

Old Fort & New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s, noon

