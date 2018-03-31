MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Benschoter leads Royals in 4-0 win

Posted On Sat. Mar 31st, 2018
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Jill Hannah hit a pair of singles and drove in a run to support Makenna Benschoter’s four-hit pitching as Elmwood defeated Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 4-0 on Friday in the Ripken Experience Tournament.
Benschoter struck out four and walked one in a complete game.
Alli Drees also knocked in a run and Madison Hoiles tripled for the Royals, who stole seven bases.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 000 000 0 — 0 4 1 Elmwood 001 201 x — 4 5 1
WP — Benschoter. LP — DiFeo. top hitters: (SVSM) DiFeo, Strobel, Boggs & Moss 1B; (Elm) Hoiles 3B; Hannah 2-1B, RBI.

HARDIN NORTHERN 11
ARCADIA 10
ARCADIA — Hardin Northern scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 10-8 lead, saw Arcadia rally with two runs in the seventh to tie the game, then scored in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Redskins 11-10 Friday in a nonleague softball game.
The game was moved to Arcadia due to wet field conditions at Hardin Northern with the Polar Bears remaining the home team.
Haylie Spearman singled, doubled and drove in three runs for Hardin Northern (1-0). Madison Robon and Quinn Stewart-Evans both had two RBIs, and Shelby Alloway got the victory in relief.
Lanei Rodriguez had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Arcadia (0-2). Lyndee Ward had three hits, including a triple, and also drove in three.

Arcadia 210 104 2 — 10 13 3
Hardin Northern 202 006 1 — 11 19 5
WP — Alloway. LP — Rodriguez. TOP HITTERS: (Arc) Reinhart 3-1B, 2B, RBI; Rodriguez 1B, 2B, HR, 3-RBI; Ward 2-1B, 3B, 3-RBI; McGee 2B, 2-RBI. (HN) Alloway 3-1B; Deckling 2-1B, 2B; Robson 2-1B, 2-RBI; Stewart-Evans 1B, 2B, 2-RBI, Pees 3-1B, RBI; Curtis 2-1B, RBI; Spearman 2-1B, 2B, 3-RBI.
RECORDS: Arcadia 0-2, Hardin Northern 1-0.

