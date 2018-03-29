Friday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 —

Baltimore 1 0 1.000 —

New York 1 0 1.000 —

Toronto 0 1 .000 1

Boston 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

Kansas City 0 1 .000 1

Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½

Detroit 0 0 .000 ½

Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 1 0 1.000 —

Houston 1 0 1.000 —

Seattle 0 0 .000 ½

Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

Texas 0 1 .000 1

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Houston 4, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 14, Kansas City 7

Cleveland at Seattle, late

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 7:07

Boston (Price 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 7:10

Houston (Keuchel 0-0) at Texas (Fister 0-0), 8:05

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 10:05

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10

Houston at Texas, 4:05

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 1 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1

Miami 0 1 .000 1

Washington 0 0 .000 ½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —

Cincinnati 0 0 .000 ½

Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 ½

St. Louis 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 1 0 1.000 —

Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

Arizona 0 0 .000 ½

Colorado 0 0 .000 ½

San Diego 0 1 .000 1

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 8, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 9, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1, 12 innings

San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Colorado at Arizona, late

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10

Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-0), 4:10

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Miami (Smith 0-0), 7:10

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0), 7:35

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-0), 9:40

Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 10:10

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Washington at Cincinnati, 2:10

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10

Milwaukee at San Diego, 8:40

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Boston 76 48 17 11 107 253 196

x-Tampa Bay 77 51 22 4 106 275 221

Toronto 77 46 24 7 99 261 219

Florida 76 39 29 8 86 231 231

Detroit 78 29 38 11 69 205 242

Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245

Ottawa 77 27 39 11 65 210 272

Buffalo 77 24 41 12 60 180 256

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 77 46 24 7 99 243 225

Pittsburgh 78 44 28 6 94 257 241

Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232

Columbus 77 43 29 5 91 222 211

New Jersey 77 40 28 9 89 232 232

Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244

N.Y. Rangers 77 33 35 9 75 223 248

N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 76 49 16 11 109 245 193

x-Winnipeg 76 47 19 10 104 255 200

Minnesota 77 43 24 10 96 238 217

St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198

Colorado 77 41 28 8 90 241 224

Dallas 78 39 31 8 86 220 215

Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 77 48 22 7 103 256 208

San Jose 77 44 23 10 98 238 209

Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190

Anaheim 77 39 25 13 91 218 208

Calgary 77 35 32 10 80 205 234

Edmonton 77 34 37 6 74 224 250

Vancouver 77 28 40 9 65 201 248

Arizona 77 27 39 11 65 193 244

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 4, Florida 3

Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Arizona 3, Vegas 2

Thursday’s Results

Detroit 6, Buffalo 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Ottawa 3, Florida 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Dallas 2

San Jose at Nashville, late

Winnipeg at Chicago, late

Columbus at Calgary, late

Edmonton at Vancouver, late

Arizona at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

Carolina at Washington, 7

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Chicago at Colorado, 9

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Boston, 1

Ottawa at Detroit, 2

Columbus at Vancouver, 4

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7

Minnesota at Dallas, 8

Buffalo at Nashville, 8

St. Louis at Arizona, 9

Edmonton at Calgary, 10

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 55 20 .733 —

x-Boston 52 23 .693 3

x-Philadelphia 44 30 .595 10½

New York 27 49 .355 28½

Brooklyn 24 51 .320 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 41 34 .547 —

Miami 41 35 .539 ½

Charlotte 34 42 .447 7½

Orlando 22 52 .297 18½

Atlanta 21 54 .280 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 45 30 .600 —

x-Indiana 44 31 .587 1

Milwaukee 39 35 .527 5½

Detroit 35 40 .467 10

Chicago 24 51 .320 21

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Houston 61 14 .813 —

San Antonio 44 32 .579 17½

New Orleans 43 32 .573 18

Dallas 23 52 .307 38

Memphis 21 54 .280 40

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 46 29 .613 —

Oklahoma City 44 32 .579 2½

Minnesota 43 33 .566 3½

Utah 42 33 .560 4

Denver 40 35 .533 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 54 20 .730 —

L.A. Clippers 41 34 .547 13½

L.A. Lakers 33 41 .446 21

Sacramento 24 51 .320 30½

Phoenix 19 57 .250 36

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Brooklyn 111, Orlando 104

Cleveland 118, Charlotte 105

Philadelphia 118, New York 101

Memphis 108, Portland 103

Minnesota 126, Atlanta 114

Boston 97, Utah 94

L.A. Clippers 111, Phoenix 99

L.A. Lakers 103, Dallas 93

Thursday’s Results

Detroit 103, Washington 92

Miami 103, Chicago 92

San Antonio 103, Oklahoma City 99

Indiana at Sacramento, late

Milwaukee at Golden State, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8

New Orleans at Cleveland, 8

Phoenix at Houston, 8

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Memphis at Utah, 9

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Washington, 3

Detroit at New York, 5

Toronto at Boston, 7:30

Brooklyn at Miami, 8

Golden State at Sacramento, 10

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York 2 1 0 6 7 1

Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6

Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0

New England 1 1 1 4 4 5

Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5

D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9

Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5

Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6

Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9

Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6

Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1

Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8

FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2

Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4

LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3

Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6

San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5

Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4

Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7

Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s game

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday’s Games

New York at Orlando City, 1

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3

Vancouver at Columbus, 3

Portland at Chicago, 6

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8

New York City FC at San Jose, 8

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New England at Houston, 8:30

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Seattle, 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division I Men

First Four

Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61

St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58

Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46

Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

East Regional

first round

Villanova 87, Radford 61

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60

Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62

Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48

Butler 79, Arkansas 62

Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

West Virginia 85, Murray State 68

Second Round

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

Texas Tech 69, Florida 66

Purdue 76, Butler 73

West Virginia 94, Marshall 71

Regional Semifinals

Villanova 90, West Virginia 78

Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65

Regional Championship

Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59

South Regional

First Round

Tennessee 73, Wright State 47

Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62

Kentucky 78, Davidson 73

Buffalo 89, Arizona 68

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53

Nevada 87, Texas 83

Second Round

Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75

Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62

Kansas State 50, UMBC 43

Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68

Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58

Regional Championship

Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62

Midwest Regional

First Round

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT

Duke 89, Iona 67

Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60

Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83

Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78

Syracuse 57, TCU 45

Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58

Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68

Second Round

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79

Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53

Clemson 84, Auburn 53

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Kansas 80, Clemson 76

Duke 69, Syracuse 65

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT

West Regional

First Round

Houston 67, San Diego State 65

Michigan 61, Montana 47

Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64

Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66

Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83

Florida State 67, Missouri 54

Second Round

Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84

Michigan 64, Houston 63

Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65

F;orida State 75, Xavier 70

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60

Regional Championship

Michigan 58, Florida State 54

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

Saturday’s SEMIFINALS

Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.

Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.

Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Albany Regional

First Round

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52

Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72

Duke 72, Belmont 58

Georgia 68, Mercer 63

Florida State 91, Little Rock 49

Buffalo 102, South Florida 79

SECOnd round

South Carolina 66, Virginia 56

UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46

Duke 66, Georgia 40

Buffalo 86, Florida State 65

Regional Semifinals

SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63

UConn 72, Duke 59

Regional Final

UConn 94, South Carolina 65

Spokane Regional

first round

Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81

Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT

DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79

Texas A&M 89, Drake 76

Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77

Oregon 88, Seattle 45

Central Michigan 78, LSU 69

Ohio State 87, George Washington 45

second round

Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72

Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79

Oregon 101, Minnesota 73

Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78

Regional Semifinals

Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84

Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69

Regional Championship

Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74

Kansas City Regional

first round

Maryland 77, Princeton 57

NC State 62, Elon 34

Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57

Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50

UCLA 71, American 60

Creighton 76, Iowa 70

Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62

Texas 83, Maine 54

Second Round

N.C. State 74, Maryland 60

Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56

UCLA 86, Creighton 64

Texas 85, Arizona State 65

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57

UCLA 84, Texas 75

Regional Championship

Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73

Lexington Regional

First Round

Louisville 74, Boise State 42

Marquette 84, Dayton 65

Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58

Tennessee 100, Liberty 60

Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61

Baylor 96, Grambling State 46

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70

Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68

Second Round

Louisville 90, Marquette 72

Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59

Baylor 80, Michigan 58

Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70

Regional Semifinals

Oregon State 72, Baylor 67

Louisville 86, Stanford 59

Regional Championship

Louisville 76, Oregon State 43

Final Four

At Columbus

Friday’s Semifinals

Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2), 7

UConn (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3), 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Postseason Tournaments

CollegeInsider.com Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinals

UIC 67, Liberty 51

Northern Colorado 99, Sam Houston State 80

Friday’s Championship

UIC (20-15) vs. Northern Colorado (25-12), 7 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

QUARTERFINALS

Penn State 85, Marquette 80

Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56

Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84

Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

At Madison Square Garden

Utah 69, Western Kentucky 64

Penn State 75, Mississippi State 60

Thursday’s Championship

Penn State 82, Utah 66

College Basketball Invitational

Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday’s GAME

San Francisco 72, North Texas 62,

Wednesday’s Game

North Texas 69, San Francisco 55, series tied 1-1

Friday’s game

San Francisco (22-16) at North Texas (19-18), 7 p.m.

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Indiana 71, TCU 58

Virginia Tech 64, West Virginia 61

Saturday’s Championship

Virginia Tech (23-13) vs. Indiana (22-14), 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Invitational

Thursday’s Championship

Yale 54, Central Arkansas 50

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Houston Open

Partial First Round

Lucas Glover 33-32 — 65 -7

Kevin Tway 32-33 — 65 -7

Rickie Fowler 33-33 — 66 -6

Rod Pampling 32-34 — 66 -6

Julian Suri 33-33 — 66 -6

Ryan Armour 34-32 — 66 -6

Bud Cauley 33-34 — 67 -5

Keith Mitchell 33-34 — 67 -5

Matt Every 34-33 — 67 -5

Greg Chalmers 34-33 — 67 -5

Padraig Harrington 34-33 — 67 -5

Michael Thompson 33-34 — 67 -5

Brett Stegmaier 34-33 — 67 -5

Seamus Power 31-36 — 67 -5

Jason Kokrak 33-34 — 67 -5

Shawn Stefani 35-32 — 67 -5

Steve Stricker 35-32 — 67 -5

Grayson Murray 33-34 — 67 -5

Brandt Snedeker 33-34 — 67 -5

Harold Varner III 34-34 — 68 -4

Scott Piercy 33-35 — 68 -4

Tom Hoge 34-34 — 68 -4

Martin Piller 34-34 — 68 -4

Jordan Spieth 34-34 — 68 -4

Henrik Stenson 33-35 — 68 -4

Bill Haas 34-34 — 68 -4

Keegan Bradley 35-33 — 68 -4

Joel Dahmen 36-32 — 68 -4

Abraham Ancer 33-35 — 68 -4

Denny McCarthy 34-34 — 68 -4

Nicholas Lindheim 35-33 — 68 -4

Danny Lee 32-36 — 68 -4

J.J. Henry 34-34 — 68 -4

Kevin Streelman 33-35 — 68 -4

Matt Kuchar 36-32 — 68 -4

Fabian Gomez 34-34 — 68 -4

Phil Mickelson 30-38 — 68 -4

Justin Rose 34-34 — 68 -4

Shane Lowry 33-35 — 68 -4

Luke List 36-32 — 68 -4

Chad Campbell 35-34 — 69 -3

Robert Garrigus 38-31 — 69 -3

Thomas Pieters 35-34 — 69 -3

D.A. Points 35-34 — 69 -3

Mackenzie Hughes 35-34 — 69 -3

James Hahn 35-34 — 69 -3

Emiliano Grillo 35-34 — 69 -3

Jonathan Byrd 34-35 — 69 -3

C.T. Pan 35-34 — 69 -3

Jamie Lovemark 34-35 — 69 -3

Aaron Wise 33-36 — 69 -3

Rob Oppenheim 35-34 — 69 -3

Byeong Hun An 33-36 — 69 -3

Jon Curran 33-36 — 69 -3

Daniel Berger 34-35 — 69 -3

Russell Henley 33-36 — 69 -3

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration

First Round

Pernilla Lindberg 32-33 — 65 -7

Beatriz Recari 33-33 — 66 -6

Ayako Uehara 31-35 — 66 -6

a-Albane Valenzuela 34-33 — 67 -5

Jessica Korda 31-36 — 67 -5

Ha Na Jang 35-32 — 67 -5

Lexi Thompson 35-33 — 68 -4

In Gee Chun 35-33 — 68 -4

Chella Choi 33-35 — 68 -4

Sung Hyun Park 34-34 — 68 -4

Cristie Kerr 33-35 — 68 -4

Brittany Altomare 32-36 — 68 -4

Charley Hull 32-37 — 69 -3

Emma Talley 34-35 — 69 -3

Amy Olson 35-34 — 69 -3

Hee Young Park 34-35 — 69 -3

Kris Tamulis 34-35 — 69 -3

Sun Young Yoo 35-34 — 69 -3

Jennifer Song 35-34 — 69 -3

Paula Creamer 35-35 — 70 -2

Inbee Park 35-35 — 70 -2

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 35-35 — 70 -2

Moriya Jutanugarn 35-35 — 70 -2

Kim Kaufman 36-34 — 70 -2

Hannah Green 37-33 — 70 -2

Nasa Hataoka 34-36 — 70 -2

Angel Yin 37-33 — 70 -2

Lindy Duncan 36-34 — 70 -2

Bronte Law 35-35 — 70 -2

a-Lucy Li 36-34 — 70 -2

Lydia Ko 33-37 — 70 -2

Brooke M. Henderson 33-37 — 70 -2

Sei Young Kim 35-35 — 70 -2

Pornanong Phatlum 36-34 — 70 -2

Madelene Sagstrom 35-35 — 70 -2

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Michael Brantley, LHP Ryan Merritt, RHP Danny Salazar and INF Gio Urshela on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Selected the contracts of RHP Matt Belisle and OF Rajai Davis from Columbus (IL). Designated OF Abraham Almonte and RHP Ben Taylor for assignment. Reassigned LHP Jeff Beliveau, INF Drew Maggi, RHP Evan Marshall, C Jack Murphy and 1B Mike Napoli to minor league camp.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 60-day DL and LHP Brandon Finnegan and RHPs David Hernandez, Michael Lorenzen and Kevin Shackelford on the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Raisel Iglesias on the three-day paternity list. Recalled LHP Cody Reed and RHP Jackson Stephens from Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of INF/OF Cliff Pennington.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vinnie Pestano and LHP Wander Perez.

Football

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed C Wesley Johnson and TE Levine Toilolo.

College

MARYLAND — Announced sophomore F Justin Jackson will enter the NBA draft.

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced sophomore F Nick Ward has declared for the NBA draft.

TENNESSEE — Announced F Admiral Schofield will enter the NBA draft.

WICHITA STATE — Announced sophomore G Landry Shamet will enter the NBA draft.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Arcadia at Hardin Northern, 5

Lakota at Margaretta, 5

Prep Softball

Northwood at Fostoria, 4:45

Arcadia at Hardin Northern, 5

Margaretta at Lakota, 5

LOCAL AND AREA

Carey Relays Postponed

CAREY — Thursday’s rain forced a postponement of the 19th Carey Blue Devil Relays. The event is reschedule for Saturday at Carey High School. The coaches meeting is at 9:15 a.m. Field events begin at 10 a.m. and running events will follow at 11 a.m.

