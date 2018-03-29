Friday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 —
Baltimore 1 0 1.000 —
New York 1 0 1.000 —
Toronto 0 1 .000 1
Boston 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 —
Kansas City 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 1 0 1.000 —
Houston 1 0 1.000 —
Seattle 0 0 .000 ½
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Texas 0 1 .000 1
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
Houston 4, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 14, Kansas City 7
Cleveland at Seattle, late
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 7:07
Boston (Price 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 7:10
Houston (Keuchel 0-0) at Texas (Fister 0-0), 8:05
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 10:05
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10
Houston at Texas, 4:05
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000 —
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 —
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 ½
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 ½
St. Louis 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 1 0 1.000 —
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Arizona 0 0 .000 ½
Colorado 0 0 .000 ½
San Diego 0 1 .000 1
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 8, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 9, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5
Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1, 12 innings
San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Colorado at Arizona, late
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10
Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-0), 4:10
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Miami (Smith 0-0), 7:10
Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0), 7:35
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-0), 9:40
Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 10:10
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0), 10:10
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10
Washington at Cincinnati, 2:10
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10
Milwaukee at San Diego, 8:40
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 76 48 17 11 107 253 196
x-Tampa Bay 77 51 22 4 106 275 221
Toronto 77 46 24 7 99 261 219
Florida 76 39 29 8 86 231 231
Detroit 78 29 38 11 69 205 242
Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245
Ottawa 77 27 39 11 65 210 272
Buffalo 77 24 41 12 60 180 256
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 77 46 24 7 99 243 225
Pittsburgh 78 44 28 6 94 257 241
Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232
Columbus 77 43 29 5 91 222 211
New Jersey 77 40 28 9 89 232 232
Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244
N.Y. Rangers 77 33 35 9 75 223 248
N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 76 49 16 11 109 245 193
x-Winnipeg 76 47 19 10 104 255 200
Minnesota 77 43 24 10 96 238 217
St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198
Colorado 77 41 28 8 90 241 224
Dallas 78 39 31 8 86 220 215
Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 77 48 22 7 103 256 208
San Jose 77 44 23 10 98 238 209
Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190
Anaheim 77 39 25 13 91 218 208
Calgary 77 35 32 10 80 205 234
Edmonton 77 34 37 6 74 224 250
Vancouver 77 28 40 9 65 201 248
Arizona 77 27 39 11 65 193 244
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 4, Florida 3
Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1
Arizona 3, Vegas 2
Thursday’s Results
Detroit 6, Buffalo 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Ottawa 3, Florida 2, OT
Minnesota 5, Dallas 2
San Jose at Nashville, late
Winnipeg at Chicago, late
Columbus at Calgary, late
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Arizona at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
Carolina at Washington, 7
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Chicago at Colorado, 9
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Boston, 1
Ottawa at Detroit, 2
Columbus at Vancouver, 4
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7
Minnesota at Dallas, 8
Buffalo at Nashville, 8
St. Louis at Arizona, 9
Edmonton at Calgary, 10
San Jose at Vegas, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 20 .733 —
x-Boston 52 23 .693 3
x-Philadelphia 44 30 .595 10½
New York 27 49 .355 28½
Brooklyn 24 51 .320 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 34 .547 —
Miami 41 35 .539 ½
Charlotte 34 42 .447 7½
Orlando 22 52 .297 18½
Atlanta 21 54 .280 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 45 30 .600 —
x-Indiana 44 31 .587 1
Milwaukee 39 35 .527 5½
Detroit 35 40 .467 10
Chicago 24 51 .320 21
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 61 14 .813 —
San Antonio 44 32 .579 17½
New Orleans 43 32 .573 18
Dallas 23 52 .307 38
Memphis 21 54 .280 40
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 46 29 .613 —
Oklahoma City 44 32 .579 2½
Minnesota 43 33 .566 3½
Utah 42 33 .560 4
Denver 40 35 .533 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 20 .730 —
L.A. Clippers 41 34 .547 13½
L.A. Lakers 33 41 .446 21
Sacramento 24 51 .320 30½
Phoenix 19 57 .250 36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Brooklyn 111, Orlando 104
Cleveland 118, Charlotte 105
Philadelphia 118, New York 101
Memphis 108, Portland 103
Minnesota 126, Atlanta 114
Boston 97, Utah 94
L.A. Clippers 111, Phoenix 99
L.A. Lakers 103, Dallas 93
Thursday’s Results
Detroit 103, Washington 92
Miami 103, Chicago 92
San Antonio 103, Oklahoma City 99
Indiana at Sacramento, late
Milwaukee at Golden State, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8
New Orleans at Cleveland, 8
Phoenix at Houston, 8
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Memphis at Utah, 9
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 3
Detroit at New York, 5
Toronto at Boston, 7:30
Brooklyn at Miami, 8
Golden State at Sacramento, 10
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York 2 1 0 6 7 1
Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6
Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0
New England 1 1 1 4 4 5
Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5
D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9
Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5
Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6
Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9
Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1
Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8
FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2
Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4
LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3
Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6
San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5
Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4
Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7
Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s game
Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8
Saturday’s Games
New York at Orlando City, 1
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3
Vancouver at Columbus, 3
Portland at Chicago, 6
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8
New York City FC at San Jose, 8
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
New England at Houston, 8:30
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Seattle, 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Divisional Tournaments
NCAA Division I Men
First Four
Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61
St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58
Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46
Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56
East Regional
first round
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83
Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60
Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62
Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48
Butler 79, Arkansas 62
Marshall 81, Wichita State 75
West Virginia 85, Murray State 68
Second Round
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Texas Tech 69, Florida 66
Purdue 76, Butler 73
West Virginia 94, Marshall 71
Regional Semifinals
Villanova 90, West Virginia 78
Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65
Regional Championship
Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59
South Regional
First Round
Tennessee 73, Wright State 47
Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62
Kentucky 78, Davidson 73
Buffalo 89, Arizona 68
Kansas State 69, Creighton 59
UMBC 74, Virginia 54
Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53
Nevada 87, Texas 83
Second Round
Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75
Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62
Kansas State 50, UMBC 43
Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68
Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58
Regional Championship
Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62
Midwest Regional
First Round
Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT
Duke 89, Iona 67
Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60
Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83
Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78
Syracuse 57, TCU 45
Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58
Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68
Second Round
Duke 87, Rhode Island 62
Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79
Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53
Clemson 84, Auburn 53
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Kansas 80, Clemson 76
Duke 69, Syracuse 65
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT
West Regional
First Round
Houston 67, San Diego State 65
Michigan 61, Montana 47
Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64
Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73
Texas A&M 73, Providence 69
North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66
Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83
Florida State 67, Missouri 54
Second Round
Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84
Michigan 64, Houston 63
Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65
F;orida State 75, Xavier 70
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60
Regional Championship
Michigan 58, Florida State 54
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
Saturday’s SEMIFINALS
Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.
Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.
Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Albany Regional
First Round
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52
Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72
Duke 72, Belmont 58
Georgia 68, Mercer 63
Florida State 91, Little Rock 49
Buffalo 102, South Florida 79
SECOnd round
South Carolina 66, Virginia 56
UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46
Duke 66, Georgia 40
Buffalo 86, Florida State 65
Regional Semifinals
SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63
UConn 72, Duke 59
Regional Final
UConn 94, South Carolina 65
Spokane Regional
first round
Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81
Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT
DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79
Texas A&M 89, Drake 76
Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77
Oregon 88, Seattle 45
Central Michigan 78, LSU 69
Ohio State 87, George Washington 45
second round
Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72
Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79
Oregon 101, Minnesota 73
Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78
Regional Semifinals
Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84
Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69
Regional Championship
Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74
Kansas City Regional
first round
Maryland 77, Princeton 57
NC State 62, Elon 34
Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57
Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50
UCLA 71, American 60
Creighton 76, Iowa 70
Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62
Texas 83, Maine 54
Second Round
N.C. State 74, Maryland 60
Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56
UCLA 86, Creighton 64
Texas 85, Arizona State 65
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57
UCLA 84, Texas 75
Regional Championship
Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73
Lexington Regional
First Round
Louisville 74, Boise State 42
Marquette 84, Dayton 65
Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58
Tennessee 100, Liberty 60
Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61
Baylor 96, Grambling State 46
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70
Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68
Second Round
Louisville 90, Marquette 72
Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59
Baylor 80, Michigan 58
Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70
Regional Semifinals
Oregon State 72, Baylor 67
Louisville 86, Stanford 59
Regional Championship
Louisville 76, Oregon State 43
Final Four
At Columbus
Friday’s Semifinals
Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2), 7
UConn (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3), 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Postseason Tournaments
CollegeInsider.com Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinals
UIC 67, Liberty 51
Northern Colorado 99, Sam Houston State 80
Friday’s Championship
UIC (20-15) vs. Northern Colorado (25-12), 7 p.m.
National Invitation Tournament
QUARTERFINALS
Penn State 85, Marquette 80
Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56
Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84
Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
Utah 69, Western Kentucky 64
Penn State 75, Mississippi State 60
Thursday’s Championship
Penn State 82, Utah 66
College Basketball Invitational
Championship Series
Best-of-3
Monday’s GAME
San Francisco 72, North Texas 62,
Wednesday’s Game
North Texas 69, San Francisco 55, series tied 1-1
Friday’s game
San Francisco (22-16) at North Texas (19-18), 7 p.m.
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Indiana 71, TCU 58
Virginia Tech 64, West Virginia 61
Saturday’s Championship
Virginia Tech (23-13) vs. Indiana (22-14), 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball Invitational
Thursday’s Championship
Yale 54, Central Arkansas 50
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Houston Open
Partial First Round
Lucas Glover 33-32 — 65 -7
Kevin Tway 32-33 — 65 -7
Rickie Fowler 33-33 — 66 -6
Rod Pampling 32-34 — 66 -6
Julian Suri 33-33 — 66 -6
Ryan Armour 34-32 — 66 -6
Bud Cauley 33-34 — 67 -5
Keith Mitchell 33-34 — 67 -5
Matt Every 34-33 — 67 -5
Greg Chalmers 34-33 — 67 -5
Padraig Harrington 34-33 — 67 -5
Michael Thompson 33-34 — 67 -5
Brett Stegmaier 34-33 — 67 -5
Seamus Power 31-36 — 67 -5
Jason Kokrak 33-34 — 67 -5
Shawn Stefani 35-32 — 67 -5
Steve Stricker 35-32 — 67 -5
Grayson Murray 33-34 — 67 -5
Brandt Snedeker 33-34 — 67 -5
Harold Varner III 34-34 — 68 -4
Scott Piercy 33-35 — 68 -4
Tom Hoge 34-34 — 68 -4
Martin Piller 34-34 — 68 -4
Jordan Spieth 34-34 — 68 -4
Henrik Stenson 33-35 — 68 -4
Bill Haas 34-34 — 68 -4
Keegan Bradley 35-33 — 68 -4
Joel Dahmen 36-32 — 68 -4
Abraham Ancer 33-35 — 68 -4
Denny McCarthy 34-34 — 68 -4
Nicholas Lindheim 35-33 — 68 -4
Danny Lee 32-36 — 68 -4
J.J. Henry 34-34 — 68 -4
Kevin Streelman 33-35 — 68 -4
Matt Kuchar 36-32 — 68 -4
Fabian Gomez 34-34 — 68 -4
Phil Mickelson 30-38 — 68 -4
Justin Rose 34-34 — 68 -4
Shane Lowry 33-35 — 68 -4
Luke List 36-32 — 68 -4
Chad Campbell 35-34 — 69 -3
Robert Garrigus 38-31 — 69 -3
Thomas Pieters 35-34 — 69 -3
D.A. Points 35-34 — 69 -3
Mackenzie Hughes 35-34 — 69 -3
James Hahn 35-34 — 69 -3
Emiliano Grillo 35-34 — 69 -3
Jonathan Byrd 34-35 — 69 -3
C.T. Pan 35-34 — 69 -3
Jamie Lovemark 34-35 — 69 -3
Aaron Wise 33-36 — 69 -3
Rob Oppenheim 35-34 — 69 -3
Byeong Hun An 33-36 — 69 -3
Jon Curran 33-36 — 69 -3
Daniel Berger 34-35 — 69 -3
Russell Henley 33-36 — 69 -3
LPGA Tour
ANA Inspiration
First Round
Pernilla Lindberg 32-33 — 65 -7
Beatriz Recari 33-33 — 66 -6
Ayako Uehara 31-35 — 66 -6
a-Albane Valenzuela 34-33 — 67 -5
Jessica Korda 31-36 — 67 -5
Ha Na Jang 35-32 — 67 -5
Lexi Thompson 35-33 — 68 -4
In Gee Chun 35-33 — 68 -4
Chella Choi 33-35 — 68 -4
Sung Hyun Park 34-34 — 68 -4
Cristie Kerr 33-35 — 68 -4
Brittany Altomare 32-36 — 68 -4
Charley Hull 32-37 — 69 -3
Emma Talley 34-35 — 69 -3
Amy Olson 35-34 — 69 -3
Hee Young Park 34-35 — 69 -3
Kris Tamulis 34-35 — 69 -3
Sun Young Yoo 35-34 — 69 -3
Jennifer Song 35-34 — 69 -3
Paula Creamer 35-35 — 70 -2
Inbee Park 35-35 — 70 -2
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 35-35 — 70 -2
Moriya Jutanugarn 35-35 — 70 -2
Kim Kaufman 36-34 — 70 -2
Hannah Green 37-33 — 70 -2
Nasa Hataoka 34-36 — 70 -2
Angel Yin 37-33 — 70 -2
Lindy Duncan 36-34 — 70 -2
Bronte Law 35-35 — 70 -2
a-Lucy Li 36-34 — 70 -2
Lydia Ko 33-37 — 70 -2
Brooke M. Henderson 33-37 — 70 -2
Sei Young Kim 35-35 — 70 -2
Pornanong Phatlum 36-34 — 70 -2
Madelene Sagstrom 35-35 — 70 -2
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Michael Brantley, LHP Ryan Merritt, RHP Danny Salazar and INF Gio Urshela on the 10-day DL, retroactive to March 26. Selected the contracts of RHP Matt Belisle and OF Rajai Davis from Columbus (IL). Designated OF Abraham Almonte and RHP Ben Taylor for assignment. Reassigned LHP Jeff Beliveau, INF Drew Maggi, RHP Evan Marshall, C Jack Murphy and 1B Mike Napoli to minor league camp.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 60-day DL and LHP Brandon Finnegan and RHPs David Hernandez, Michael Lorenzen and Kevin Shackelford on the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Raisel Iglesias on the three-day paternity list. Recalled LHP Cody Reed and RHP Jackson Stephens from Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of INF/OF Cliff Pennington.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vinnie Pestano and LHP Wander Perez.
Football
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed C Wesley Johnson and TE Levine Toilolo.
College
MARYLAND — Announced sophomore F Justin Jackson will enter the NBA draft.
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced sophomore F Nick Ward has declared for the NBA draft.
TENNESSEE — Announced F Admiral Schofield will enter the NBA draft.
WICHITA STATE — Announced sophomore G Landry Shamet will enter the NBA draft.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Arcadia at Hardin Northern, 5
Lakota at Margaretta, 5
Prep Softball
Northwood at Fostoria, 4:45
Arcadia at Hardin Northern, 5
Margaretta at Lakota, 5
LOCAL AND AREA
Carey Relays Postponed
CAREY — Thursday’s rain forced a postponement of the 19th Carey Blue Devil Relays. The event is reschedule for Saturday at Carey High School. The coaches meeting is at 9:15 a.m. Field events begin at 10 a.m. and running events will follow at 11 a.m.