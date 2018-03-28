Prep baseball: Riverdale outlasts H-L

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale’s Jonathan Walters won the game with his arm and his bat on Wednesday when the Falcons needed 10 innings to outlast Hopewell-Loudon 3-2 in the Blanchard Valley Conference baseball opener for both teams.

Walters drove in the game-winning run with a one-out double in the bottom of the 10th inning. He also pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit but no runs.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Riverdale went up 2-1 on Walters’ sacrifice fly in the fourth, but Hopewell-Loudon tied it again in the fifth.

Neither team scored again until the 10th, when Alec Loveridge drew a one-out walk and Walters doubled him home.

Aidan Loveridge and Miles Frey had two hits each for Riverdale (1-1, 1-0 BVC). Zach Kreais, Cody Balliet and Ethan Oswalt all had two hits for Hopewell-Loudon.

Hopewell-Loudon 100 010 000 0 — 2 7 1 Riverdale 100 100 000 1 — 3 7 2 WP — Walters (1-1). LP — Burns. top hitters: (H-L) Kreais 2-1B; Balliet 2-1B Oswalt 2-1B. (Riv) Ai. Loveridge 2-1B; M. Frey 2-1B: Walters 2B, 2 RBI.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 0-2 overall, 0-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Riverdale 1-1, 1-0 BVC.

