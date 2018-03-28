Prep baseball: Riverdale outlasts H-L

Posted On Wed. Mar 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale’s Jonathan Walters won the game with his arm and his bat on Wednesday when the Falcons needed 10 innings to outlast Hopewell-Loudon 3-2 in the Blanchard Valley Conference baseball opener for both teams.
Walters drove in the game-winning run with a one-out double in the bottom of the 10th inning. He also pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit but no runs.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Riverdale went up 2-1 on Walters’ sacrifice fly in the fourth, but Hopewell-Loudon tied it again in the fifth.
Neither team scored again until the 10th, when Alec Loveridge drew a one-out walk and Walters doubled him home.
Aidan Loveridge and Miles Frey had two hits each for Riverdale (1-1, 1-0 BVC). Zach Kreais, Cody Balliet and Ethan Oswalt all had two hits for Hopewell-Loudon.

Hopewell-Loudon 100 010 000 0 — 2 7 1 Riverdale 100 100 000 1 — 3 7 2 WP — Walters (1-1). LP — Burns. top hitters: (H-L) Kreais 2-1B; Balliet 2-1B Oswalt 2-1B. (Riv) Ai. Loveridge 2-1B; M. Frey 2-1B: Walters 2B, 2 RBI.
records: Hopewell-Loudon 0-2 overall, 0-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Riverdale 1-1, 1-0 BVC.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

NFL DT Suh to Rams

Fiery NFL DT Ndamukong Suh heads to LA Rams

Posted On27 Mar 2018
LeBron goes for a fingerroll under the net

Cavs roll as LeBron scores 37, route the Nets 121-114

Posted On26 Mar 2018
Zeke Upshaw NBA G-League on court tragedy

Zeke Upshaw, NBA G League player dies after collapsing during game

Posted On26 Mar 2018
Updated March 23rd Men's Basketball NCAA Bracket

NCAA Men's Basketball Action & updated Bracket 3/23

Posted On23 Mar 2018
Tiger Woods playing this week in Orlando

Tiger Woods comeback trail leads to Orlando

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company