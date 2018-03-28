Locally: Reineck honored by Fremont St. Joseph

Posted On Wed. Mar 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

FREMONT “” Bill Reineck, a longtime member of the Fostoria Athletic Boosters board, last weekend received the Fremont St. Joseph Alumni and Friends Association’s Heritage Award.
Reineck, a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph High School, served 25 years with the Fostoria Athletic Boosters, which supports the athletics programs of both Fostoria public and St. Wendelin schools. He had stints as both president and treasurer.
Reineck, who has lived in Fostoria for nearly 45 years with his wife, Barbara, worked 30 years for Atlas Crankshaft, where he held various management positions.
He and his wife have owned several sandwich/ice cream businesses, including J.B. Twisters, which has been open in Fostoria for 30 years.
Reineck has also volunteered for many local activities.

