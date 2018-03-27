Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217
x-Boston 74 47 17 10 104 245 189
Toronto 76 45 24 7 97 257 216
Florida 74 39 28 7 85 226 224
Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245
Detroit 77 28 38 11 67 199 239
Ottawa 76 26 39 11 63 207 270
Buffalo 76 24 40 12 60 177 250
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 76 45 24 7 97 240 223
Pittsburgh 77 43 28 6 92 253 238
Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208
Philadelphia 76 38 25 13 89 230 228
New Jersey 76 40 28 8 88 229 228
Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244
N.Y. Rangers 76 33 35 8 74 221 245
N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 76 49 16 11 109 245 193
x-Winnipeg 75 46 19 10 102 250 196
Minnesota 76 42 24 10 94 233 215
St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198
Colorado 76 41 27 8 90 240 222
Dallas 76 38 30 8 84 215 208
Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 76 48 21 7 103 254 205
San Jose 77 44 23 10 98 238 209
Anaheim 76 39 24 13 91 217 204
Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190
Calgary 77 35 32 10 80 205 234
Edmonton 76 34 36 6 74 221 243
Vancouver 76 27 40 9 63 197 247
Arizona 76 26 39 11 63 190 242
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Carolina 4, Ottawa 1
Buffalo 3, Toronto 2
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 4, Detroit 2
Arizona 4, Tampa Bay 1
San Jose 4, Chicago 3, SO
Vegas 4, Colorado 1
Los Angeles 3, Calgary 0
Tuesday’s Results
New Jersey 4, Carolina 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 3
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2, OT
Nashville 2, Minnesota 1, SO
Boston at Winnipeg, late
Philadelphia at Dallas, late
Columbus at Edmonton, late
Anaheim at Vancouver, late
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Toronto, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8
Philadelphia at Colorado, 10
Arizona at Vegas, 10
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 7
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30
San Jose at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30
Columbus at Calgary, 9
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Carolina at Washington, 7
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Chicago at Colorado, 9
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 20 .733 —
x-Boston 51 23 .689 3½
x-Philadelphia 43 30 .589 11
New York 27 48 .360 28
Brooklyn 23 51 .311 31½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 33 .554 —
Miami 40 35 .533 1½
Charlotte 34 41 .453 7½
Orlando 22 51 .301 18½
Atlanta 21 53 .284 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 44 30 .595 —
x-Indiana 43 31 .581 1
Milwaukee 39 34 .534 4½
Detroit 34 40 .459 10
Chicago 24 50 .324 20
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 61 14 .813 —
San Antonio 43 32 .573 18
New Orleans 43 32 .573 18
Dallas 22 51 .301 38
Memphis 20 54 .270 40½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 46 28 .622 —
Oklahoma City 44 31 .587 2½
Utah 42 32 .568 4
Minnesota 42 33 .560 4½
Denver 40 35 .533 6½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 19 .740 —
L.A. Clippers 39 34 .534 15
L.A. Lakers 32 41 .438 22
Sacramento 24 50 .324 30½
Phoenix 19 56 .253 36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Charlotte 137, New York 128, OT
Detroit 112, L.A. Lakers 106
Philadelphia 123, Denver 104
Memphis 101, Minnesota 93
Boston 102, Phoenix 94
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 116, San Antonio 106
Toronto 114, Denver 110
Houston 118, Chicago 86
Miami 98, Cleveland 79
Portland 107, New Orleans 103
Dallas at Sacramento, late
Indiana at Golden State, late
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7
New York at Philadelphia, 7
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8
Portland at Memphis, 8
Boston at Utah, 9:30
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Miami, 7:30
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8
Indiana at Sacramento, 10
Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8
New Orleans at Cleveland, 8
Phoenix at Houston, 8
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Memphis at Utah, 9
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York 2 1 0 6 7 1
Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6
Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0
New England 1 1 1 4 4 5
Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5
D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9
Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5
Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6
Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9
Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1
Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8
FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2
Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4
LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3
Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6
San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5
Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4
Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7
Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Results
New York City FC 2, New England 2, tie
Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Columbus 3, D.C. United 1
New York 3, Minnesota United 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 2, tie
LA Galaxy 0, Vancouver 0, tie
Friday’s game
Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8
Saturday’s Games
New York at Orlando City, 1
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3
Vancouver at Columbus, 3
Portland at Chicago, 6
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8
New York City FC at San Jose, 8
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
New England at Houston, 8:30
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Seattle, 10
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Boston 22 9 0.710
Houston 21 9 0.700
Cleveland 19 13 0.594
Baltimore 17 12 0.586
New York 18 13 0.581
Chicago 16 12 0.571
Kansas City 16 13 0.552
Seattle 16 14 0.533
Minnesota 14 14 0.500
Oakland 14 15 0.483
Tampa Bay 14 16 0.467
Detroit 13 15 0.464
Toronto 14 18 0.438
Los Angeles 14 19 0.424
Texas 8 22 0.267
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Milwaukee 19 12 0.613
San Diego 15 10 0.600
Chicago 19 14 0.576
St. Louis 17 13 0.567
Miami 15 13 0.536
Los Angeles 16 15 0.516
Arizona 15 15 0.500
San Francisco 14 16 0.467
Washington 13 17 0.433
Philadelphia 13 17 0.433
Atlanta 13 18 0.419
Colorado 12 17 0.414
Pittsburgh 11 19 0.367
New York 10 18 0.357
Cincinnati 10 20 0.333
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami (ss) 3
Detroit 10, Atlanta 3
Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 5
Boston 6, Minnesota 1
Houston 6, Miami (ss) 2
Tampa Bay 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 4, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 3
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 4
Chicago White Sox 16, Milwaukee 1
Seattle 11, San Diego 7
San Francisco 5, Oakland 1
Arizona 8, Colorado 3
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Mets 3, Las Vegas 1
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 2
Baltimore 7, Norfolk 6
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Charlotte 5
Kansas City at Omaha, cancelled
St. Louis 5, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Texas 6, Cincinnati 5
San Diego 8, El Paso 6
Houston 5, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 7, Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Results
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 5
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati at Texas, cancelled
Houston 8, Milwaukee 1
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
Miami 22, Miami-Fla 2
Cleveland 3, Arizona 3
Minnesota 3, Washington 1
Toronto 1, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 5, Braves Futures 4
Oakland at San Francisco, late
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Divisional Tournaments
NCAA Division I Men
First Four
Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61
St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58
Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46
Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56
East Regional
first round
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83
Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60
Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62
Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48
Butler 79, Arkansas 62
Marshall 81, Wichita State 75
West Virginia 85, Murray State 68
Second Round
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Texas Tech 69, Florida 66
Purdue 76, Butler 73
West Virginia 94, Marshall 71
Regional Semifinals
Villanova 90, West Virginia 78
Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65
Regional Championship
Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59
South Regional
First Round
Tennessee 73, Wright State 47
Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62
Kentucky 78, Davidson 73
Buffalo 89, Arizona 68
Kansas State 69, Creighton 59
UMBC 74, Virginia 54
Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53
Nevada 87, Texas 83
Second Round
Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75
Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62
Kansas State 50, UMBC 43
Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68
Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58
Regional Championship
Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62
Midwest Regional
First Round
Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT
Duke 89, Iona 67
Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60
Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83
Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78
Syracuse 57, TCU 45
Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58
Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68
Second Round
Duke 87, Rhode Island 62
Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79
Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53
Clemson 84, Auburn 53
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Kansas 80, Clemson 76
Duke 69, Syracuse 65
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT
West Regional
First Round
Houston 67, San Diego State 65
Michigan 61, Montana 47
Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64
Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73
Texas A&M 73, Providence 69
North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66
Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83
Florida State 67, Missouri 54
Second Round
Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84
Michigan 64, Houston 63
Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65
F;orida State 75, Xavier 70
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60
Regional Championship
Michigan 58, Florida State 54
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
Saturday’s SEMIFINALS
Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.
Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.
Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Albany Regional
First Round
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52
Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72
Duke 72, Belmont 58
Georgia 68, Mercer 63
Florida State 91, Little Rock 49
Buffalo 102, South Florida 79
SECOnd round
South Carolina 66, Virginia 56
UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46
Duke 66, Georgia 40
Buffalo 86, Florida State 65
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Albany, N.Y.
SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63
UConn 72, Duke 59
Monday’s Regional Final
UConn 94, South Carolina 65
Spokane Regional
first round
Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81
Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT
DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79
Texas A&M 89, Drake 76
Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77
Oregon 88, Seattle 45
Central Michigan 78, LSU 69
Ohio State 87, George Washington 45
second round
Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72
Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79
Oregon 101, Minnesota 73
Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Spokane, Wash.
Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84
Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69
Monday’s Regional Championship
Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74
Kansas City Regional
first round
Maryland 77, Princeton 57
NC State 62, Elon 34
Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57
Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50
UCLA 71, American 60
Creighton 76, Iowa 70
Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62
Texas 83, Maine 54
Second Round
N.C. State 74, Maryland 60
Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56
UCLA 86, Creighton 64
Texas 85, Arizona State 65
FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At Kansas City, Mo.
Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57
UCLA 84, Texas 75
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73
Lexington Regional
First Round
Louisville 74, Boise State 42
Marquette 84, Dayton 65
Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58
Tennessee 100, Liberty 60
Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61
Baylor 96, Grambling State 46
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70
Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68
Second Round
Louisville 90, Marquette 72
Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59
Baylor 80, Michigan 58
Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70
Friday’s Regional Semifinals
At Lexington, Ky.
Oregon State 72, Baylor 67
Louisville 86, Stanford 59
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Louisville 76, Oregon State 43
Final Four
At Columbus
Friday’s Semifinals
UConn (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3), 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2), 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Postseason Tournaments
CollegeInsider.com Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinals
UIC (19-15) at Liberty (22-14), 7 p.m.
Sam Houston State (21-14) at Northern Colorado (24-12), 9 p.m.
Friday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
National Invitation Tournament
QUARTERFINALS
Penn State 85, Marquette 80
Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56
Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84
Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
Utah 69, Western Kentucky 64
Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), late
Thursday’s Championship
Utah (23-11) vs. Penn State-Mississippi State winner, 7 p.m.
College Basketball Invitational
Championship Series
Best-of-3
Monday’s GAME
San Francisco 72, North Texas 62, San Francisco leads series 1-0
Wednesday’s Game
San Francisco (22-15) at North Texas (18-18), 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s game
x-San Francisco at North Texas, 7 p.m.
x-if necessary
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinals
TCU (23-12) vs. Indiana (21-14), 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech (22-13) at West Virginia (25-11), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball Invitational
Thursday’s Championship
Yale (18-13) at Central Arkansas (25-9), 8 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
MLB — Promoted Tony Reagins to executive vice president of baseball & softball development. American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Claimed LHP Jack Leathersich off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Columbus (IL). Traded OF Rob Refsnyder to Tampa Bay for cash considerations. Received RHP Jordan Milbrath (Rule 5 selection) from Pittsburgh and assigned him to Columbus. Signed INF Adam Rosales to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbus.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced 1B/DH Kennys Vargas cleared waivers and was assigned to Rochester (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis to minor league camp.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reassigned C Curt Casali and OFs Johnny Field and Brandon Snyder to minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reassigned RHP Steve Delabar, C Brett Nicholas and OF Destin Hood to Round Rock (PCL). Reassigned RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez, Shawn Tolleson and Edinson Volquez and LHP Anthony Gose to minor league camp.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed INF Ketel Marte to a five-year contract. Sent RHP Albert Suarez outright to Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Randall Delgado and RF Steven Souza Jr. on the 10-day DL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Announced LHP Justin Nicolino cleared waivers and sent him outright to Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned C Tom Murphy and OF Raimel Tapia to Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Cory Mazzoni from the Chicago Cubs and optioned him to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Brian Ellington to New Orleans (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INF-OF Alexi Amarista to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of LHP Derek Holland from Richmond (EL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of C Miguel Montero. Placed RHP Koda Glover on the 60-day DL. Placed 2B Daniel Murphy and RHP Joaquin Benoit on the 10-day DL.
Football
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed CB Sherrick McManis to a two-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released QB Trevone Boykin.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Blaine Gabbert and OL Xavier Su’a-Filo.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Blake Hillman on a two-year contract through the 2018-19 season. Assigned F Matthew Highmore to Rockford (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G John Muse to Reading (ECHL) from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley from Hershey (AHL).
College
CLEMSON — Fired women’s basketball coach Audra Smith.
FLORIDA STATE — Announced men’s sophomore basketball G CJ Walker is leaving the program.
LOUISVILLE — Named Chris Mack men’s basketball coach.
MINNESOTA — Named Bob Motzko men’s hockey coach.
TEXAS — Junior G Kerwin Roach has declared for the NBA draft.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Results
Boys Track
ELmWOOD 102, NORTHWOOD 26
SHOT — Bechstein (Elm) 38-5. DISCUS — Bechstein (Elm) 99-8. HJ — Gudger (Elm) 5-2. LJ — Gudger (Elm) 18-3. PV — Reinhard (Elm) 10-0. 3,200 RELAY — Elmwood (Childress, Reynolds, Murphy, Wright) 9:23.01. 110 HH — Stearns (Elm) 15.08. 100 — Heise (Nor) 11.59. 800 relay — Elmwood (Fraley, Sachs, Crislip, Graham) 1:54.25. 1,600 — Armbruster (Elm) 5:34.35. 400 relay — Elmwood (Wilhelm, Condon, Gudger, Garner) 48.16. 400 — Childress (Elm) 53.62. 300 ih — Stearns (Elm) 45.15. 800 — Murphy (Elm) 2:12.40. 200 — Cline (Elm) 24.75. 1,600 relay — Elmwood (Reinhard, Wright, Cline, Tienarend) 3:53.35.
Girls Track
ELmWOOD 651/2, NORTHWOOD 551/2
SHOT — Bechstein (Elm) 27-11. DISCUS — Mercer (Elm) 91-6. HJ — Troike (Elm) 4-4. LJ — Hoffman (Elm) 13-8. PV — Murray (Elm) 7-0. 3,200 RELAY — Northwood (Carey, Fowler, Bowen, Sherman) 11:57.40. 100 IH — Rable (Nor) 18.01. 100 — Vogl (Nor) 12.69. 800 relay — Northwood (Rable, Carey, Romstadt, Vogl) 2:02.16. 1,600 — Fowler (Nor) 6:11.00. 400 relay — Northwood (Castillo, Rohloff, Zielinski, Rable) 58.47. 400 — Vogl (Nor) 1:07.00. 300 Lh — Troike (Elm) 55.37. 800 — Fowler (Nor) 2:35.97. 200 — Spanfellner (Elm) 31.06. 1,600 relay — Northwood (Rable, Carey, Fowler, Vogl) 4:40.91.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Lakota at Woodmore, 4:45
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale (BVC), 5
Liberty-Benton at Van Buren (BVC), 5
McComb at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Norwalk St. Paul at Tiffin Calvert, 5
Prep Softball
Findlay at Elmwood, 4:45
Lakota at Woodmore, 4:45
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale (BVC), 5
Liberty-Benton at Van Buren (BVC), 5
McComb at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Norwalk St. Paul at Tiffin Calvert, 5
Tiffin Columbian at New Riegel, 5
LOCAL & AREA
Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach
KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions are uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls basketball, head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.