Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217

x-Boston 74 47 17 10 104 245 189

Toronto 76 45 24 7 97 257 216

Florida 74 39 28 7 85 226 224

Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245

Detroit 77 28 38 11 67 199 239

Ottawa 76 26 39 11 63 207 270

Buffalo 76 24 40 12 60 177 250

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 76 45 24 7 97 240 223

Pittsburgh 77 43 28 6 92 253 238

Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208

Philadelphia 76 38 25 13 89 230 228

New Jersey 76 40 28 8 88 229 228

Carolina 77 34 32 11 79 215 244

N.Y. Rangers 76 33 35 8 74 221 245

N.Y. Islanders 77 32 35 10 74 246 279

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 76 49 16 11 109 245 193

x-Winnipeg 75 46 19 10 102 250 196

Minnesota 76 42 24 10 94 233 215

St. Louis 76 43 28 5 91 212 198

Colorado 76 41 27 8 90 240 222

Dallas 76 38 30 8 84 215 208

Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 76 48 21 7 103 254 205

San Jose 77 44 23 10 98 238 209

Anaheim 76 39 24 13 91 217 204

Los Angeles 77 42 28 7 91 224 190

Calgary 77 35 32 10 80 205 234

Edmonton 76 34 36 6 74 221 243

Vancouver 76 27 40 9 63 197 247

Arizona 76 26 39 11 63 190 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Carolina 4, Ottawa 1

Buffalo 3, Toronto 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 4, Tampa Bay 1

San Jose 4, Chicago 3, SO

Vegas 4, Colorado 1

Los Angeles 3, Calgary 0

Tuesday’s Results

New Jersey 4, Carolina 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 3

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2, OT

Nashville 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Boston at Winnipeg, late

Philadelphia at Dallas, late

Columbus at Edmonton, late

Anaheim at Vancouver, late

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8

Philadelphia at Colorado, 10

Arizona at Vegas, 10

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30

San Jose at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30

Columbus at Calgary, 9

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Carolina at Washington, 7

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Chicago at Colorado, 9

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 55 20 .733 —

x-Boston 51 23 .689 3½

x-Philadelphia 43 30 .589 11

New York 27 48 .360 28

Brooklyn 23 51 .311 31½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 41 33 .554 —

Miami 40 35 .533 1½

Charlotte 34 41 .453 7½

Orlando 22 51 .301 18½

Atlanta 21 53 .284 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 44 30 .595 —

x-Indiana 43 31 .581 1

Milwaukee 39 34 .534 4½

Detroit 34 40 .459 10

Chicago 24 50 .324 20

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Houston 61 14 .813 —

San Antonio 43 32 .573 18

New Orleans 43 32 .573 18

Dallas 22 51 .301 38

Memphis 20 54 .270 40½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 46 28 .622 —

Oklahoma City 44 31 .587 2½

Utah 42 32 .568 4

Minnesota 42 33 .560 4½

Denver 40 35 .533 6½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 54 19 .740 —

L.A. Clippers 39 34 .534 15

L.A. Lakers 32 41 .438 22

Sacramento 24 50 .324 30½

Phoenix 19 56 .253 36

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Charlotte 137, New York 128, OT

Detroit 112, L.A. Lakers 106

Philadelphia 123, Denver 104

Memphis 101, Minnesota 93

Boston 102, Phoenix 94

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 116, San Antonio 106

Toronto 114, Denver 110

Houston 118, Chicago 86

Miami 98, Cleveland 79

Portland 107, New Orleans 103

Dallas at Sacramento, late

Indiana at Golden State, late

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7

New York at Philadelphia, 7

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8

Portland at Memphis, 8

Boston at Utah, 9:30

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Miami, 7:30

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8

Indiana at Sacramento, 10

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8

New Orleans at Cleveland, 8

Phoenix at Houston, 8

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Memphis at Utah, 9

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York 2 1 0 6 7 1

Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6

Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0

New England 1 1 1 4 4 5

Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5

D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9

Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5

Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6

Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9

Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6

Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1

Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8

FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2

Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4

LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3

Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6

San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5

Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4

Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7

Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Results

New York City FC 2, New England 2, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

New York 3, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 2, tie

LA Galaxy 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Friday’s game

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday’s Games

New York at Orlando City, 1

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3

Vancouver at Columbus, 3

Portland at Chicago, 6

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8

New York City FC at San Jose, 8

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New England at Houston, 8:30

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Seattle, 10

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Boston 22 9 0.710

Houston 21 9 0.700

Cleveland 19 13 0.594

Baltimore 17 12 0.586

New York 18 13 0.581

Chicago 16 12 0.571

Kansas City 16 13 0.552

Seattle 16 14 0.533

Minnesota 14 14 0.500

Oakland 14 15 0.483

Tampa Bay 14 16 0.467

Detroit 13 15 0.464

Toronto 14 18 0.438

Los Angeles 14 19 0.424

Texas 8 22 0.267

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Milwaukee 19 12 0.613

San Diego 15 10 0.600

Chicago 19 14 0.576

St. Louis 17 13 0.567

Miami 15 13 0.536

Los Angeles 16 15 0.516

Arizona 15 15 0.500

San Francisco 14 16 0.467

Washington 13 17 0.433

Philadelphia 13 17 0.433

Atlanta 13 18 0.419

Colorado 12 17 0.414

Pittsburgh 11 19 0.367

New York 10 18 0.357

Cincinnati 10 20 0.333

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami (ss) 3

Detroit 10, Atlanta 3

Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 5

Boston 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 6, Miami (ss) 2

Tampa Bay 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 4, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago White Sox 16, Milwaukee 1

Seattle 11, San Diego 7

San Francisco 5, Oakland 1

Arizona 8, Colorado 3

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 3, Las Vegas 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 2

Baltimore 7, Norfolk 6

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Charlotte 5

Kansas City at Omaha, cancelled

St. Louis 5, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 6, Cincinnati 5

San Diego 8, El Paso 6

Houston 5, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 7, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Results

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 5

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati at Texas, cancelled

Houston 8, Milwaukee 1

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

Miami 22, Miami-Fla 2

Cleveland 3, Arizona 3

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Toronto 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 5, Braves Futures 4

Oakland at San Francisco, late

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division I Men

First Four

Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61

St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58

Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46

Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

East Regional

first round

Villanova 87, Radford 61

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60

Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62

Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48

Butler 79, Arkansas 62

Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

West Virginia 85, Murray State 68

Second Round

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

Texas Tech 69, Florida 66

Purdue 76, Butler 73

West Virginia 94, Marshall 71

Regional Semifinals

Villanova 90, West Virginia 78

Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65

Regional Championship

Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59

South Regional

First Round

Tennessee 73, Wright State 47

Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62

Kentucky 78, Davidson 73

Buffalo 89, Arizona 68

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53

Nevada 87, Texas 83

Second Round

Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75

Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62

Kansas State 50, UMBC 43

Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68

Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58

Regional Championship

Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62

Midwest Regional

First Round

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT

Duke 89, Iona 67

Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60

Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83

Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78

Syracuse 57, TCU 45

Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58

Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68

Second Round

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79

Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53

Clemson 84, Auburn 53

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Kansas 80, Clemson 76

Duke 69, Syracuse 65

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT

West Regional

First Round

Houston 67, San Diego State 65

Michigan 61, Montana 47

Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64

Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66

Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83

Florida State 67, Missouri 54

Second Round

Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84

Michigan 64, Houston 63

Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65

F;orida State 75, Xavier 70

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60

Regional Championship

Michigan 58, Florida State 54

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

Saturday’s SEMIFINALS

Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.

Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.

Monday’s CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Albany Regional

First Round

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52

Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72

Duke 72, Belmont 58

Georgia 68, Mercer 63

Florida State 91, Little Rock 49

Buffalo 102, South Florida 79

SECOnd round

South Carolina 66, Virginia 56

UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46

Duke 66, Georgia 40

Buffalo 86, Florida State 65

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Albany, N.Y.

SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63

UConn 72, Duke 59

Monday’s Regional Final

UConn 94, South Carolina 65

Spokane Regional

first round

Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81

Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT

DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79

Texas A&M 89, Drake 76

Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77

Oregon 88, Seattle 45

Central Michigan 78, LSU 69

Ohio State 87, George Washington 45

second round

Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72

Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79

Oregon 101, Minnesota 73

Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Spokane, Wash.

Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84

Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69

Monday’s Regional Championship

Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74

Kansas City Regional

first round

Maryland 77, Princeton 57

NC State 62, Elon 34

Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57

Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50

UCLA 71, American 60

Creighton 76, Iowa 70

Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62

Texas 83, Maine 54

Second Round

N.C. State 74, Maryland 60

Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56

UCLA 86, Creighton 64

Texas 85, Arizona State 65

FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Kansas City, Mo.

Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57

UCLA 84, Texas 75

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73

Lexington Regional

First Round

Louisville 74, Boise State 42

Marquette 84, Dayton 65

Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58

Tennessee 100, Liberty 60

Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61

Baylor 96, Grambling State 46

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70

Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68

Second Round

Louisville 90, Marquette 72

Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59

Baylor 80, Michigan 58

Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70

Friday’s Regional Semifinals

At Lexington, Ky.

Oregon State 72, Baylor 67

Louisville 86, Stanford 59

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Louisville 76, Oregon State 43

Final Four

At Columbus

Friday’s Semifinals

UConn (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3), 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2), 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Postseason Tournaments

CollegeInsider.com Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinals

UIC (19-15) at Liberty (22-14), 7 p.m.

Sam Houston State (21-14) at Northern Colorado (24-12), 9 p.m.

Friday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

QUARTERFINALS

Penn State 85, Marquette 80

Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56

Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84

Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

At Madison Square Garden

Utah 69, Western Kentucky 64

Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), late

Thursday’s Championship

Utah (23-11) vs. Penn State-Mississippi State winner, 7 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday’s GAME

San Francisco 72, North Texas 62, San Francisco leads series 1-0

Wednesday’s Game

San Francisco (22-15) at North Texas (18-18), 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s game

x-San Francisco at North Texas, 7 p.m.

x-if necessary

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinals

TCU (23-12) vs. Indiana (21-14), 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech (22-13) at West Virginia (25-11), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Invitational

Thursday’s Championship

Yale (18-13) at Central Arkansas (25-9), 8 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted Tony Reagins to executive vice president of baseball & softball development. American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Claimed LHP Jack Leathersich off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Columbus (IL). Traded OF Rob Refsnyder to Tampa Bay for cash considerations. Received RHP Jordan Milbrath (Rule 5 selection) from Pittsburgh and assigned him to Columbus. Signed INF Adam Rosales to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbus.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced 1B/DH Kennys Vargas cleared waivers and was assigned to Rochester (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis to minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reassigned C Curt Casali and OFs Johnny Field and Brandon Snyder to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reassigned RHP Steve Delabar, C Brett Nicholas and OF Destin Hood to Round Rock (PCL). Reassigned RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez, Shawn Tolleson and Edinson Volquez and LHP Anthony Gose to minor league camp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed INF Ketel Marte to a five-year contract. Sent RHP Albert Suarez outright to Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Randall Delgado and RF Steven Souza Jr. on the 10-day DL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Announced LHP Justin Nicolino cleared waivers and sent him outright to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned C Tom Murphy and OF Raimel Tapia to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Cory Mazzoni from the Chicago Cubs and optioned him to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Brian Ellington to New Orleans (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INF-OF Alexi Amarista to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of LHP Derek Holland from Richmond (EL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of C Miguel Montero. Placed RHP Koda Glover on the 60-day DL. Placed 2B Daniel Murphy and RHP Joaquin Benoit on the 10-day DL.

Football

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed CB Sherrick McManis to a two-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released QB Trevone Boykin.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Blaine Gabbert and OL Xavier Su’a-Filo.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Blake Hillman on a two-year contract through the 2018-19 season. Assigned F Matthew Highmore to Rockford (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G John Muse to Reading (ECHL) from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley from Hershey (AHL).

College

CLEMSON — Fired women’s basketball coach Audra Smith.

FLORIDA STATE — Announced men’s sophomore basketball G CJ Walker is leaving the program.

LOUISVILLE — Named Chris Mack men’s basketball coach.

MINNESOTA — Named Bob Motzko men’s hockey coach.

TEXAS — Junior G Kerwin Roach has declared for the NBA draft.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Results

Boys Track

ELmWOOD 102, NORTHWOOD 26

SHOT — Bechstein (Elm) 38-5. DISCUS — Bechstein (Elm) 99-8. HJ — Gudger (Elm) 5-2. LJ — Gudger (Elm) 18-3. PV — Reinhard (Elm) 10-0. 3,200 RELAY — Elmwood (Childress, Reynolds, Murphy, Wright) 9:23.01. 110 HH — Stearns (Elm) 15.08. 100 — Heise (Nor) 11.59. 800 relay — Elmwood (Fraley, Sachs, Crislip, Graham) 1:54.25. 1,600 — Armbruster (Elm) 5:34.35. 400 relay — Elmwood (Wilhelm, Condon, Gudger, Garner) 48.16. 400 — Childress (Elm) 53.62. 300 ih — Stearns (Elm) 45.15. 800 — Murphy (Elm) 2:12.40. 200 — Cline (Elm) 24.75. 1,600 relay — Elmwood (Reinhard, Wright, Cline, Tienarend) 3:53.35.

Girls Track

ELmWOOD 651/2, NORTHWOOD 551/2

SHOT — Bechstein (Elm) 27-11. DISCUS — Mercer (Elm) 91-6. HJ — Troike (Elm) 4-4. LJ — Hoffman (Elm) 13-8. PV — Murray (Elm) 7-0. 3,200 RELAY — Northwood (Carey, Fowler, Bowen, Sherman) 11:57.40. 100 IH — Rable (Nor) 18.01. 100 — Vogl (Nor) 12.69. 800 relay — Northwood (Rable, Carey, Romstadt, Vogl) 2:02.16. 1,600 — Fowler (Nor) 6:11.00. 400 relay — Northwood (Castillo, Rohloff, Zielinski, Rable) 58.47. 400 — Vogl (Nor) 1:07.00. 300 Lh — Troike (Elm) 55.37. 800 — Fowler (Nor) 2:35.97. 200 — Spanfellner (Elm) 31.06. 1,600 relay — Northwood (Rable, Carey, Fowler, Vogl) 4:40.91.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Lakota at Woodmore, 4:45

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale (BVC), 5

Liberty-Benton at Van Buren (BVC), 5

McComb at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Norwalk St. Paul at Tiffin Calvert, 5

Prep Softball

Findlay at Elmwood, 4:45

Lakota at Woodmore, 4:45

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale (BVC), 5

Liberty-Benton at Van Buren (BVC), 5

McComb at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Norwalk St. Paul at Tiffin Calvert, 5

Tiffin Columbian at New Riegel, 5

LOCAL & AREA

Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach

KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions are uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls basketball, head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.

