Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217
x-Boston 74 47 17 10 104 245 189
Toronto 76 45 24 7 97 257 216
Florida 74 39 28 7 85 226 224
Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245
Detroit 76 27 38 11 65 194 237
Ottawa 75 26 38 11 63 204 266
Buffalo 76 24 40 12 60 177 250
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 76 45 24 7 97 240 223
Pittsburgh 76 43 27 6 92 251 233
Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208
Philadelphia 76 38 25 13 89 230 228
New Jersey 75 39 28 8 86 225 225
Carolina 76 34 31 11 79 212 240
N.Y. Rangers 76 33 35 8 74 221 245
N.Y. Islanders 76 31 35 10 72 242 276
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 75 48 16 11 107 243 192
x-Winnipeg 75 46 19 10 102 250 196
Minnesota 75 42 24 9 93 232 213
Colorado 75 41 26 8 90 239 218
St. Louis 75 42 28 5 89 209 196
Dallas 76 38 30 8 84 215 208
Chicago 76 31 36 9 71 214 234
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 75 47 21 7 101 250 204
San Jose 75 43 23 9 95 232 203
Anaheim 76 39 24 13 91 217 204
Los Angeles 76 41 28 7 89 221 190
Calgary 76 35 31 10 80 205 231
Edmonton 76 34 36 6 74 221 243
Vancouver 76 27 40 9 63 197 247
Arizona 76 26 39 11 63 190 242
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Winnipeg 5, Nashville 4, SO
Vancouver 4, Dallas 1
Boston 2, Minnesota 1, OT
Anaheim 5, Edmonton 4, OT
Monday’s Results
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Carolina 4, Ottawa 1
Buffalo 3, Toronto 2
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 4, Detroit 2
Arizona 4, Tampa Bay 1
San Jose at Chicago, late
Colorado at Vegas, late
Calgary at Los Angeles, late
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30
Boston at Winnipeg, 8
San Jose at St. Louis, 8
Minnesota at Nashville, 8
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
Columbus at Edmonton, 9
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Toronto, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8
Philadelphia at Colorado, 10
Arizona at Vegas, 10
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 7
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30
San Jose at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30
Columbus at Calgary, 9
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 54 20 .730 —
x-Boston 50 23 .685 3½
x-Philadelphia 43 30 .589 10½
New York 27 48 .360 27½
Brooklyn 23 51 .311 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 33 .548 —
Miami 39 35 .527 1½
Charlotte 34 41 .453 7
Orlando 22 51 .301 18
Atlanta 21 53 .284 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 44 29 .603 —
x-Indiana 43 31 .581 1½
Milwaukee 39 34 .534 5
Detroit 34 40 .459 10½
Chicago 24 49 .329 20
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 60 14 .811 —
San Antonio 43 31 .581 17
New Orleans 43 31 .581 17
Dallas 22 51 .301 37½
Memphis 20 54 .270 40
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 45 28 .616 —
Oklahoma City 44 31 .587 2
Utah 42 32 .568 3½
Minnesota 42 33 .560 4
Denver 40 34 .541 5½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 19 .740 —
L.A. Clippers 39 34 .534 15
L.A. Lakers 32 41 .438 22
Sacramento 24 50 .324 30½
Phoenix 19 55 .257 35½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Cleveland 121, Brooklyn 114
Milwaukee 106, San Antonio 103
Indiana 113, Miami 107, OT
Boston 104, Sacramento 93
L.A. Clippers 117, Toronto 106
New York 101, Washington 97
Portland 108, Oklahoma City 105
Houston 118, Atlanta 99
Utah 110, Golden State 91
Monday’s Results
Charlotte 137, New York 128, OT
Detroit 112, L.A. Lakers 106
Philadelphia 123, Denver 104
Memphis 101, Minnesota 93
Boston at Phoenix, late
Tuesday’s Games
San Antonio at Washington, 7
Denver at Toronto, 7:30
Chicago at Houston, 8
Cleveland at Miami, 8
Portland at New Orleans, 8
Dallas at Sacramento, 10
Indiana at Golden State, 10:30
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7
New York at Philadelphia, 7
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8
Portland at Memphis, 8
Boston at Utah, 9:30
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Miami, 7:30
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8
Indiana at Sacramento, 10
Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York 2 1 0 6 7 1
Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6
Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0
New England 1 1 1 4 4 5
Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5
D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9
Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5
Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6
Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9
Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1
Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8
FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2
Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4
LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3
Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6
San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5
Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4
Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7
Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Results
New York City FC 2, New England 2, tie
Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Columbus 3, D.C. United 1
New York 3, Minnesota United 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 2, tie
LA Galaxy 0, Vancouver 0, tie
Friday’s game
Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8
Saturday’s Games
New York at Orlando City, 1
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3
Vancouver at Columbus, 3
Portland at Chicago, 6
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8
New York City FC at San Jose, 8
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
New England at Houston, 8:30
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Seattle, 10
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Boston 21 9 0.700
Houston 20 9 0.690
Cleveland 19 12 0.613
Baltimore 17 12 0.586
New York 18 13 0.581
Chicago 16 12 0.571
Kansas City 16 13 0.552
Seattle 15 14 0.517
Tampa Bay 14 15 0.483
Minnesota 13 14 0.481
Oakland 13 15 0.464
Detroit 12 15 0.444
Toronto 13 18 0.419
Los Angeles 13 19 0.406
Texas 7 22 0.241
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Milwaukee 19 11 0.633
Chicago 19 13 0.594
San Diego 15 10 0.600
St. Louis 17 12 0.586
Miami 15 13 0.536
Los Angeles 16 14 0.533
San Francisco 14 15 0.483
Arizona 14 15 0.483
Washington 13 16 0.448
Philadelphia 13 17 0.433
Colorado 12 16 0.429
Atlanta 13 18 0.419
Pittsburgh 11 19 0.367
New York 10 18 0.357
Cincinnati 10 19 0.345
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami (ss) 3
Detroit 10, Atlanta 3
Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 5
Boston 6, Minnesota 1
Houston 6, Miami (ss) 2
Tampa Bay 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 4, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 3
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 4
Chicago White Sox 16, Milwaukee 1
Seattle 11, San Diego 7
San Francisco 5, Oakland 1
Arizona 8, Colorado 3
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Mets 3, Las Vegas 1
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 2
Baltimore 7, Norfolk 6
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Charlotte 5
Kansas City at Omaha, cancelled
St. Louis 5, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati at Texas, late
San Diego at El Paso, late
Houston 5, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland at Arizona, late
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers, late
Oakland at San Francisco, late
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.
Miami-Fla vs. Miami at Miami, Fla., 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.
Braves Futures vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Divisional Tournaments
NCAA Division I Men
First Four
Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61
St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58
Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46
Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56
East Regional
first round
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83
Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60
Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62
Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48
Butler 79, Arkansas 62
Marshall 81, Wichita State 75
West Virginia 85, Murray State 68
Second Round
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Texas Tech 69, Florida 66
Purdue 76, Butler 73
West Virginia 94, Marshall 71
Regional Semifinals
Villanova 90, West Virginia 78
Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65
Regional Championship
Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59
South Regional
First Round
Tennessee 73, Wright State 47
Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62
Kentucky 78, Davidson 73
Buffalo 89, Arizona 68
Kansas State 69, Creighton 59
UMBC 74, Virginia 54
Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53
Nevada 87, Texas 83
Second Round
Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75
Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62
Kansas State 50, UMBC 43
Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68
Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58
Regional Championship
Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62
Midwest Regional
First Round
Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT
Duke 89, Iona 67
Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60
Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83
Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78
Syracuse 57, TCU 45
Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58
Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68
Second Round
Duke 87, Rhode Island 62
Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79
Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53
Clemson 84, Auburn 53
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Kansas 80, Clemson 76
Duke 69, Syracuse 65
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT
West Regional
First Round
Houston 67, San Diego State 65
Michigan 61, Montana 47
Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64
Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73
Texas A&M 73, Providence 69
North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66
Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83
Florida State 67, Missouri 54
Second Round
Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84
Michigan 64, Houston 63
Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65
F;orida State 75, Xavier 70
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60
Regional Championship
Michigan 58, Florida State 54
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31
Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.
Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2
Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Albany Regional
First Round
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52
Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72
Duke 72, Belmont 58
Georgia 68, Mercer 63
Florida State 91, Little Rock 49
Buffalo 102, South Florida 79
SECOnd round
South Carolina 66, Virginia 56
UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46
Duke 66, Georgia 40
Buffalo 86, Florida State 65
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Albany, N.Y.
SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63
UConn 72, Duke 59
Monday’s Regional Final
UConn 94, South Carolina 65
Spokane Regional
first round
Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81
Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT
DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79
Texas A&M 89, Drake 76
Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77
Oregon 88, Seattle 45
Central Michigan 78, LSU 69
Ohio State 87, George Washington 45
second round
Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72
Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79
Oregon 101, Minnesota 73
Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Spokane, Wash.
Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84
Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69
Monday’s Regional Championship
Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74
Kansas City Regional
first round
Maryland 77, Princeton 57
NC State 62, Elon 34
Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57
Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50
UCLA 71, American 60
Creighton 76, Iowa 70
Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62
Texas 83, Maine 54
Second Round
N.C. State 74, Maryland 60
Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56
UCLA 86, Creighton 64
Texas 85, Arizona State 65
FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At Kansas City, Mo.
Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57
UCLA 84, Texas 75
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73
Lexington Regional
First Round
Louisville 74, Boise State 42
Marquette 84, Dayton 65
Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58
Tennessee 100, Liberty 60
Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61
Baylor 96, Grambling State 46
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70
Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68
Second Round
Louisville 90, Marquette 72
Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59
Baylor 80, Michigan 58
Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70
Friday’s Regional Semifinals
At Lexington, Ky.
Oregon State 72, Baylor 67
Louisville 86, Stanford 59
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Louisville 76, Oregon State 43
Final Four
At Columbus
Friday, March 30 Semifinals
UConn (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3), 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2), 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 1 Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Postseason Tournaments
CollegeInsider.com Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinals
UIC (19-15) at Liberty (22-14), 7 p.m.
Sam Houston State (21-14) at Northern Colorado (24-12), 9 p.m.
Friday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
National Invitation Tournament
QUARTERFINALS
Penn State 85, Marquette 80
Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56
Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84
Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
Western Kentucky (27-10) vs. Utah (22-11), 7 p.m.
Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
College Basketball Invitational
Championship Series
Best-of-3
Monday’s GAME
North Texas (18-17) at San Francisco (21-15), late
Wednesday, March 28
San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 30
x-San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 7 p.m.
x-if necessary
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
Sundays Quarterfinals
Indiana 81, UC Davis 66
Virginia Tech 74, Alabama 67
West Virginia 76, St. John’s 62
TCU 79, South Dakota 71
Wednesday’s Semifinals
TCU (23-12) vs. Indiana (21-14), 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech (22-13) at West Virginia (25-11), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball Invitational
Thursday’s Championship
Yale (18-13) at Central Arkansas (25-9), 8 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Monster Energy STP 500
Final Results
1. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500 laps.
2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500.
3. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500.
4. (1) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 500.
5. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500.
6. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 500.
7. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 500.
8. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 500.
9. (21) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 500.
10. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500.
11. (11) Kurt Busch, Ford, 500.
12. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500.
13. (15) Paul Menard, Ford, 500.
14. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500.
15. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 499.
16. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 499.
17. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 497.
18. (23) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 497.
19. (14) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 497.
20. (20) William Byron, Chevy, 497.
21. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 497.
22. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 496.
23. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 496.
24. (29) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 496.
25. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 495.
26. (26) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 495.
27. (35) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 493.
28. (37) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 493.
29. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 493.
30. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 493.
31. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevy, 493.
32. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 488.
33. (27) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 486.
34. (19) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 486.
35. (30) Harrison Rhodes, Chevy, 482.
36. (34) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 481.
37. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 481.
38. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevy, rear gear, 211.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Brandon Workman to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned RHP Justin Haley to minor league camp. Placed LHPs Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez and RHP Steven Wright on the 10-day DL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned LHP Blaine Hardy outright to Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Kevin McCarthy to Omaha (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to Durham (IL). Released LHP Dan Jennings.
TEXAS RANGERS — Re-signed RHP Bartolo Colon and INF Trevor Plouffe to minor league contracts and assigned them to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated C Chris Herrmann for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Jorge De La Rosa from Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Peter Bourjos and 2B Ryan Flaherty on one-year contracts.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Brian Ellington to New Orleans (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Yovani Gallardo.
NEW YORK METS — Claimed OF Bryce Brentz off waivers from Pittsburgh. Placed RHP Rafael Montero on the 60-day DL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Ricardo Pinto and C Cameron Rupp for assignment. Optioned 2B Jesmuel Valentin, CF Roman Quinn, RHP Zach Eflin and LHP Zac Curtis to Lehigh Valley (IL). Selected the contracts of RHP Drew Hutchison and 2B Scott Kingery from Lehigh Valley. Released C Cameron Rupp.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Kyle Crick and 1B Jose Osuna to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned LHP Kevin Siegrist, C Ryan Lavarnway, OF Daniel Nava and RHP Bo Schultz to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with SS Ji-Hwan Bae on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Carter Capps outright to El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Dusty Baker special adviser to the CEO. Released LF Jarrett Parker.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned 3B Matt Reynolds and SS Adrian Sanchez to Syracuse (IL).
American Association
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Frank Duncan.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHPs Mike Devine, Eddie Medina and John Straka.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed C Maxx Garrett and RHP James Jones.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Mark Haynes and INF Logan Watkins.
Can-Am League
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Justin Topa and INF Matt Gonzalez.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded C Brian Mayer to Lake Erie (Frontier) for a player to be named.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Shaun Ellis.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Zach Welz to a contract extension. Signed RHP Taylore Cherry and C Luis Vilorio.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Taylor Goshen.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Mason Klotz to a contract extension. Signed RHP Dalton Geekie and 2B Dane Hutcheon.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released OF Ryan Fucci.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Waived F CJ Fair. Signed G Sean Kilpatrick.
Football
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB LaDarius Gunter and G Amini Silatolu to one-year contracts.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Tank Carder.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jonathan Freeny.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with DE Ndamukong Suh on a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed OL LaAdrian Waddle.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Michael Thomas.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Pernell McPhee.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RW Troy Terry on a three-year, entry-level contract.
BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with C Casey Mittelstadt on a three-year, entry-level contract.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G David Rittich to Stockton (AHL). Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Joni Tuulola on a two-year contract.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Joe Cannata and F Julien Nantel from San Antonio (AHL) to Colorado (ECHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Eric Robinson to a two-year, entry-level contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed LW Jordan Greenway to a three-year, entry-level contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Chris Driedger and D Cody Donaghey from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL). Recalled G Marcus Hogberg and D Macoy Erkamps from Brampton to Belleville.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Dylan Gambrell to an entry-level contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Pheonix Copley to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
IOWA WILD — Returned D Tommy Panico to Worcester (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Jake Kulevich and F Elgin Pearce from Jacksonville (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned F Ryan Penny to Reading (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed G Adam Werner to an amateur tryout agreement.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned G Evan Cowley to Manchester (ECHL). Returned F Cory Ward to Manchester.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Idaho D Charlie Dodero four games and Worcester D Mike Cornell and Quad City F Kyle Novak one game.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Mathew Thompson.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Ed Minney.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Logan DeNoble.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Jake Horton to Springfield (AHL). Released G Joe Spagnoli as emergency backup. Signed F Jarrid Privitera. Signed F Nic Pierog to an amateur tryout agreement.
QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released F Casey Shea from an amateur tryout agreement.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D J.C. Brassard.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released F Luke Nogard from an amateur tryout agreement.
College
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Granted Iowa men’s basketball G Connor McCaffrey a hardship waiver.
DETROIT — Fired men’s basketball coach Bacari Alexander.
FIU — Named Ken Dorsey assistant athletic director.
LOUISVILLE — Promoted interim athletic director Vince Tyra to permanent athletic director and signed him to a five-year contract.
MINNESOTA — Announced junior men’s basketball F Davonte Fitzgerald will transfer.
MISSOURI — Freshman F Michael Porter Jr. has declared for the NBA draft.
OHIO STATE — Junior F Keita Bates-Diop has declared for the NBA draft.
PURDUE — Sophomore G Carsen Edwards has declared for the NBA draft.
SAINT PETER’S — Named Marc Mitchell women’s basketball coach.
SYRACUSE — Men’s sophomore basketball F Matthew Moyer announced he is transferring.
TENNESSEE STATE — Named Brian Collins men’s basketball coach.
TEXAS ARLINGTON — Fired men’s basketball coach Scott Cross.
UTAH — Announced the retirement of athletic director Chris Hill at the end of the academic year.
WASHINGTON STATE — Junior F Robert Franks announced he will enter the NBA draft.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Boys Track
LAKOTA 104, FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 66,
OLD FORT 43, NEW RIEGEL 37
SHOT — Mason (Lak) 38-4. DISCUS — Miller (OF) 108-6. HJ — Salas (OF ) 5-4. LJ — Carr (Lak) 16-2½. PV — Harrison (FSJ) 11-6. 3,200 RELAY — Lakota (Hoerig, Schaser, Hill, Moes) 9:11.20. 110 HH — Hatter (NR) 18.00. 100 — Kadlubowski (FSJ) 11.70. 800 relay — Old Fort (Smith, Mathna, Wasserman, Anstead) 1:51.50. 1,600 — Schaser (Lak) 5:01.00. 400 relay — Lakota (Clark, Grine, Hillabrand, Frye) 48.40. 400 — Salas (OF) 1:01.30. 300 ih — Anderson (Lak) 47.60. 800 — Stosio (FSJ) 2:23.40. 200 — Kadlubowski (FSJ) 24.10. 3,200 — Hill (Lak) 11:36.00. 1,600 relay — Fremont St. Joseph (Foos, Ysasi, Kadlubowski, Baez) 3:53.40.
Girls Track
LAKOTA 119, FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 79,
OLD FORT 221/2, NEW RIEGEL 201/2
SHOT — Reinhart (FSJ) 30-0. DISCUS — Reinhart (FSJ) 110-3. HJ — Pasch (FSJ) 4-6. LJ — Reineck (FSJ) 13-8. PV — Tiell (Lak) 7-0. 3,200 RELAY — Lakota (Enright, Cozette, Baker, Wallace) 11:37.70. 100 IH — J. Clouse (OF) 17.20. 100 — Palos (Lak) 13.40. 800 relay — Fremont St. Joseph (Wammes, Cook, Reineck, Pash) 1:56.80. 1,600 — Cozette (Lak) 6:01.30. 400 relay — Lakota (Ranzenberger, Hageman, Yonikus, Palos) 55.80. 400 — Wammes (FSJ) 1:03.10. 300 Lh — J. Clouse (OF) 50.80. 800 — Wallace (Lak) 2:48.50. 200 — Palos (Lak) 28.10. 3,200 — Cozette (Lak) 13:27.30. 1,600 relay — Fremont St. Joseph (Cook, Pasch, Kuss, Wright) 5:01.10.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Old Fort at Fostoria, 4:45
Arcadia at Ada, 5
Lake at Lakota, 5
New Riegel at Upper Sandusky, 5
Patrick Henry at Van Buren, 5
Prep Softball
Old Fort at Fostoria, 4:45
Arcadia at Ada, 5
Lake at Lakota, 5
New Riegel at Upper Sandusky, 5
Van Buren at Patrick Henry, 5
Prep Track
Fremont St. Joseph, New Riegel & Old Fort at Lakota, 4:30
Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale, 4:30
McComb at Van Buren, 4:30
Northwood at Elmwood, 4:30
LOCAL & AREA
Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach
KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions are uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls basketball, head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.