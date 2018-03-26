Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217

x-Boston 74 47 17 10 104 245 189

Toronto 76 45 24 7 97 257 216

Florida 74 39 28 7 85 226 224

Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245

Detroit 76 27 38 11 65 194 237

Ottawa 75 26 38 11 63 204 266

Buffalo 76 24 40 12 60 177 250

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 76 45 24 7 97 240 223

Pittsburgh 76 43 27 6 92 251 233

Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208

Philadelphia 76 38 25 13 89 230 228

New Jersey 75 39 28 8 86 225 225

Carolina 76 34 31 11 79 212 240

N.Y. Rangers 76 33 35 8 74 221 245

N.Y. Islanders 76 31 35 10 72 242 276

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 75 48 16 11 107 243 192

x-Winnipeg 75 46 19 10 102 250 196

Minnesota 75 42 24 9 93 232 213

Colorado 75 41 26 8 90 239 218

St. Louis 75 42 28 5 89 209 196

Dallas 76 38 30 8 84 215 208

Chicago 76 31 36 9 71 214 234

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 75 47 21 7 101 250 204

San Jose 75 43 23 9 95 232 203

Anaheim 76 39 24 13 91 217 204

Los Angeles 76 41 28 7 89 221 190

Calgary 76 35 31 10 80 205 231

Edmonton 76 34 36 6 74 221 243

Vancouver 76 27 40 9 63 197 247

Arizona 76 26 39 11 63 190 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Winnipeg 5, Nashville 4, SO

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Boston 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Anaheim 5, Edmonton 4, OT

Monday’s Results

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Carolina 4, Ottawa 1

Buffalo 3, Toronto 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 4, Tampa Bay 1

San Jose at Chicago, late

Colorado at Vegas, late

Calgary at Los Angeles, late

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30

Boston at Winnipeg, 8

San Jose at St. Louis, 8

Minnesota at Nashville, 8

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

Columbus at Edmonton, 9

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8

Philadelphia at Colorado, 10

Arizona at Vegas, 10

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30

San Jose at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30

Columbus at Calgary, 9

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 54 20 .730 —

x-Boston 50 23 .685 3½

x-Philadelphia 43 30 .589 10½

New York 27 48 .360 27½

Brooklyn 23 51 .311 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 40 33 .548 —

Miami 39 35 .527 1½

Charlotte 34 41 .453 7

Orlando 22 51 .301 18

Atlanta 21 53 .284 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 44 29 .603 —

x-Indiana 43 31 .581 1½

Milwaukee 39 34 .534 5

Detroit 34 40 .459 10½

Chicago 24 49 .329 20

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Houston 60 14 .811 —

San Antonio 43 31 .581 17

New Orleans 43 31 .581 17

Dallas 22 51 .301 37½

Memphis 20 54 .270 40

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 45 28 .616 —

Oklahoma City 44 31 .587 2

Utah 42 32 .568 3½

Minnesota 42 33 .560 4

Denver 40 34 .541 5½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 54 19 .740 —

L.A. Clippers 39 34 .534 15

L.A. Lakers 32 41 .438 22

Sacramento 24 50 .324 30½

Phoenix 19 55 .257 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Cleveland 121, Brooklyn 114

Milwaukee 106, San Antonio 103

Indiana 113, Miami 107, OT

Boston 104, Sacramento 93

L.A. Clippers 117, Toronto 106

New York 101, Washington 97

Portland 108, Oklahoma City 105

Houston 118, Atlanta 99

Utah 110, Golden State 91

Monday’s Results

Charlotte 137, New York 128, OT

Detroit 112, L.A. Lakers 106

Philadelphia 123, Denver 104

Memphis 101, Minnesota 93

Boston at Phoenix, late

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Washington, 7

Denver at Toronto, 7:30

Chicago at Houston, 8

Cleveland at Miami, 8

Portland at New Orleans, 8

Dallas at Sacramento, 10

Indiana at Golden State, 10:30

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7

New York at Philadelphia, 7

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8

Portland at Memphis, 8

Boston at Utah, 9:30

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Miami, 7:30

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8

Indiana at Sacramento, 10

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York 2 1 0 6 7 1

Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6

Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0

New England 1 1 1 4 4 5

Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5

D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9

Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5

Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6

Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9

Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6

Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1

Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8

FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2

Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4

LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3

Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6

San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5

Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4

Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7

Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Results

New York City FC 2, New England 2, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

New York 3, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 2, tie

LA Galaxy 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Friday’s game

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday’s Games

New York at Orlando City, 1

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3

Vancouver at Columbus, 3

Portland at Chicago, 6

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8

New York City FC at San Jose, 8

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New England at Houston, 8:30

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Seattle, 10

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Boston 21 9 0.700

Houston 20 9 0.690

Cleveland 19 12 0.613

Baltimore 17 12 0.586

New York 18 13 0.581

Chicago 16 12 0.571

Kansas City 16 13 0.552

Seattle 15 14 0.517

Tampa Bay 14 15 0.483

Minnesota 13 14 0.481

Oakland 13 15 0.464

Detroit 12 15 0.444

Toronto 13 18 0.419

Los Angeles 13 19 0.406

Texas 7 22 0.241

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Milwaukee 19 11 0.633

Chicago 19 13 0.594

San Diego 15 10 0.600

St. Louis 17 12 0.586

Miami 15 13 0.536

Los Angeles 16 14 0.533

San Francisco 14 15 0.483

Arizona 14 15 0.483

Washington 13 16 0.448

Philadelphia 13 17 0.433

Colorado 12 16 0.429

Atlanta 13 18 0.419

Pittsburgh 11 19 0.367

New York 10 18 0.357

Cincinnati 10 19 0.345

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami (ss) 3

Detroit 10, Atlanta 3

Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 5

Boston 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 6, Miami (ss) 2

Tampa Bay 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 4, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago White Sox 16, Milwaukee 1

Seattle 11, San Diego 7

San Francisco 5, Oakland 1

Arizona 8, Colorado 3

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 3, Las Vegas 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 2

Baltimore 7, Norfolk 6

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Charlotte 5

Kansas City at Omaha, cancelled

St. Louis 5, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati at Texas, late

San Diego at El Paso, late

Houston 5, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland at Arizona, late

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers, late

Oakland at San Francisco, late

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Miami-Fla vs. Miami at Miami, Fla., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.

Braves Futures vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division I Men

First Four

Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61

St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58

Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46

Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

East Regional

first round

Villanova 87, Radford 61

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60

Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62

Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48

Butler 79, Arkansas 62

Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

West Virginia 85, Murray State 68

Second Round

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

Texas Tech 69, Florida 66

Purdue 76, Butler 73

West Virginia 94, Marshall 71

Regional Semifinals

Villanova 90, West Virginia 78

Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65

Regional Championship

Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59

South Regional

First Round

Tennessee 73, Wright State 47

Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62

Kentucky 78, Davidson 73

Buffalo 89, Arizona 68

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53

Nevada 87, Texas 83

Second Round

Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75

Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62

Kansas State 50, UMBC 43

Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68

Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58

Regional Championship

Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62

Midwest Regional

First Round

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT

Duke 89, Iona 67

Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60

Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83

Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78

Syracuse 57, TCU 45

Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58

Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68

Second Round

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79

Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53

Clemson 84, Auburn 53

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Kansas 80, Clemson 76

Duke 69, Syracuse 65

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT

West Regional

First Round

Houston 67, San Diego State 65

Michigan 61, Montana 47

Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64

Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66

Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83

Florida State 67, Missouri 54

Second Round

Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84

Michigan 64, Houston 63

Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65

F;orida State 75, Xavier 70

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60

Regional Championship

Michigan 58, Florida State 54

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31

Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.

Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2

Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Albany Regional

First Round

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52

Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72

Duke 72, Belmont 58

Georgia 68, Mercer 63

Florida State 91, Little Rock 49

Buffalo 102, South Florida 79

SECOnd round

South Carolina 66, Virginia 56

UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46

Duke 66, Georgia 40

Buffalo 86, Florida State 65

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Albany, N.Y.

SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63

UConn 72, Duke 59

Monday’s Regional Final

UConn 94, South Carolina 65

Spokane Regional

first round

Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81

Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT

DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79

Texas A&M 89, Drake 76

Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77

Oregon 88, Seattle 45

Central Michigan 78, LSU 69

Ohio State 87, George Washington 45

second round

Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72

Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79

Oregon 101, Minnesota 73

Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Spokane, Wash.

Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84

Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69

Monday’s Regional Championship

Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74

Kansas City Regional

first round

Maryland 77, Princeton 57

NC State 62, Elon 34

Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57

Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50

UCLA 71, American 60

Creighton 76, Iowa 70

Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62

Texas 83, Maine 54

Second Round

N.C. State 74, Maryland 60

Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56

UCLA 86, Creighton 64

Texas 85, Arizona State 65

FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Kansas City, Mo.

Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57

UCLA 84, Texas 75

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73

Lexington Regional

First Round

Louisville 74, Boise State 42

Marquette 84, Dayton 65

Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58

Tennessee 100, Liberty 60

Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61

Baylor 96, Grambling State 46

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70

Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68

Second Round

Louisville 90, Marquette 72

Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59

Baylor 80, Michigan 58

Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70

Friday’s Regional Semifinals

At Lexington, Ky.

Oregon State 72, Baylor 67

Louisville 86, Stanford 59

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Louisville 76, Oregon State 43

Final Four

At Columbus

Friday, March 30 Semifinals

UConn (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3), 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2), 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 1 Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Postseason Tournaments

CollegeInsider.com Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinals

UIC (19-15) at Liberty (22-14), 7 p.m.

Sam Houston State (21-14) at Northern Colorado (24-12), 9 p.m.

Friday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

QUARTERFINALS

Penn State 85, Marquette 80

Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56

Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84

Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

At Madison Square Garden

Western Kentucky (27-10) vs. Utah (22-11), 7 p.m.

Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday’s GAME

North Texas (18-17) at San Francisco (21-15), late

Wednesday, March 28

San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 30

x-San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 7 p.m.

x-if necessary

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Sundays Quarterfinals

Indiana 81, UC Davis 66

Virginia Tech 74, Alabama 67

West Virginia 76, St. John’s 62

TCU 79, South Dakota 71

Wednesday’s Semifinals

TCU (23-12) vs. Indiana (21-14), 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech (22-13) at West Virginia (25-11), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Invitational

Thursday’s Championship

Yale (18-13) at Central Arkansas (25-9), 8 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Monster Energy STP 500

Final Results

1. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500 laps.

2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500.

3. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500.

4. (1) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 500.

5. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500.

6. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 500.

7. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 500.

8. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 500.

9. (21) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 500.

10. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500.

11. (11) Kurt Busch, Ford, 500.

12. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500.

13. (15) Paul Menard, Ford, 500.

14. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500.

15. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 499.

16. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 499.

17. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 497.

18. (23) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 497.

19. (14) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 497.

20. (20) William Byron, Chevy, 497.

21. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 497.

22. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 496.

23. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 496.

24. (29) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 496.

25. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 495.

26. (26) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 495.

27. (35) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 493.

28. (37) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 493.

29. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 493.

30. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 493.

31. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevy, 493.

32. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 488.

33. (27) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 486.

34. (19) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 486.

35. (30) Harrison Rhodes, Chevy, 482.

36. (34) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 481.

37. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 481.

38. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevy, rear gear, 211.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Brandon Workman to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned RHP Justin Haley to minor league camp. Placed LHPs Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez and RHP Steven Wright on the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned LHP Blaine Hardy outright to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Kevin McCarthy to Omaha (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to Durham (IL). Released LHP Dan Jennings.

TEXAS RANGERS — Re-signed RHP Bartolo Colon and INF Trevor Plouffe to minor league contracts and assigned them to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated C Chris Herrmann for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Jorge De La Rosa from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Peter Bourjos and 2B Ryan Flaherty on one-year contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Brian Ellington to New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Yovani Gallardo.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed OF Bryce Brentz off waivers from Pittsburgh. Placed RHP Rafael Montero on the 60-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Ricardo Pinto and C Cameron Rupp for assignment. Optioned 2B Jesmuel Valentin, CF Roman Quinn, RHP Zach Eflin and LHP Zac Curtis to Lehigh Valley (IL). Selected the contracts of RHP Drew Hutchison and 2B Scott Kingery from Lehigh Valley. Released C Cameron Rupp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Kyle Crick and 1B Jose Osuna to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned LHP Kevin Siegrist, C Ryan Lavarnway, OF Daniel Nava and RHP Bo Schultz to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with SS Ji-Hwan Bae on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Carter Capps outright to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Dusty Baker special adviser to the CEO. Released LF Jarrett Parker.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned 3B Matt Reynolds and SS Adrian Sanchez to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Frank Duncan.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHPs Mike Devine, Eddie Medina and John Straka.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed C Maxx Garrett and RHP James Jones.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Mark Haynes and INF Logan Watkins.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Justin Topa and INF Matt Gonzalez.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded C Brian Mayer to Lake Erie (Frontier) for a player to be named.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Shaun Ellis.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Zach Welz to a contract extension. Signed RHP Taylore Cherry and C Luis Vilorio.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Taylor Goshen.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Mason Klotz to a contract extension. Signed RHP Dalton Geekie and 2B Dane Hutcheon.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released OF Ryan Fucci.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived F CJ Fair. Signed G Sean Kilpatrick.

Football

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB LaDarius Gunter and G Amini Silatolu to one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Tank Carder.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jonathan Freeny.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with DE Ndamukong Suh on a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed OL LaAdrian Waddle.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Michael Thomas.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Pernell McPhee.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RW Troy Terry on a three-year, entry-level contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with C Casey Mittelstadt on a three-year, entry-level contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G David Rittich to Stockton (AHL). Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Joni Tuulola on a two-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Joe Cannata and F Julien Nantel from San Antonio (AHL) to Colorado (ECHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Eric Robinson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed LW Jordan Greenway to a three-year, entry-level contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Chris Driedger and D Cody Donaghey from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL). Recalled G Marcus Hogberg and D Macoy Erkamps from Brampton to Belleville.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Dylan Gambrell to an entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Pheonix Copley to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Returned D Tommy Panico to Worcester (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Jake Kulevich and F Elgin Pearce from Jacksonville (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned F Ryan Penny to Reading (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed G Adam Werner to an amateur tryout agreement.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned G Evan Cowley to Manchester (ECHL). Returned F Cory Ward to Manchester.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Idaho D Charlie Dodero four games and Worcester D Mike Cornell and Quad City F Kyle Novak one game.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Mathew Thompson.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Ed Minney.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Logan DeNoble.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Jake Horton to Springfield (AHL). Released G Joe Spagnoli as emergency backup. Signed F Jarrid Privitera. Signed F Nic Pierog to an amateur tryout agreement.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released F Casey Shea from an amateur tryout agreement.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D J.C. Brassard.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released F Luke Nogard from an amateur tryout agreement.

College

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Granted Iowa men’s basketball G Connor McCaffrey a hardship waiver.

DETROIT — Fired men’s basketball coach Bacari Alexander.

FIU — Named Ken Dorsey assistant athletic director.

LOUISVILLE — Promoted interim athletic director Vince Tyra to permanent athletic director and signed him to a five-year contract.

MINNESOTA — Announced junior men’s basketball F Davonte Fitzgerald will transfer.

MISSOURI — Freshman F Michael Porter Jr. has declared for the NBA draft.

OHIO STATE — Junior F Keita Bates-Diop has declared for the NBA draft.

PURDUE — Sophomore G Carsen Edwards has declared for the NBA draft.

SAINT PETER’S — Named Marc Mitchell women’s basketball coach.

SYRACUSE — Men’s sophomore basketball F Matthew Moyer announced he is transferring.

TENNESSEE STATE — Named Brian Collins men’s basketball coach.

TEXAS ARLINGTON — Fired men’s basketball coach Scott Cross.

UTAH — Announced the retirement of athletic director Chris Hill at the end of the academic year.

WASHINGTON STATE — Junior F Robert Franks announced he will enter the NBA draft.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Boys Track

LAKOTA 104, FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 66,

OLD FORT 43, NEW RIEGEL 37

SHOT — Mason (Lak) 38-4. DISCUS — Miller (OF) 108-6. HJ — Salas (OF ) 5-4. LJ — Carr (Lak) 16-2½. PV — Harrison (FSJ) 11-6. 3,200 RELAY — Lakota (Hoerig, Schaser, Hill, Moes) 9:11.20. 110 HH — Hatter (NR) 18.00. 100 — Kadlubowski (FSJ) 11.70. 800 relay — Old Fort (Smith, Mathna, Wasserman, Anstead) 1:51.50. 1,600 — Schaser (Lak) 5:01.00. 400 relay — Lakota (Clark, Grine, Hillabrand, Frye) 48.40. 400 — Salas (OF) 1:01.30. 300 ih — Anderson (Lak) 47.60. 800 — Stosio (FSJ) 2:23.40. 200 — Kadlubowski (FSJ) 24.10. 3,200 — Hill (Lak) 11:36.00. 1,600 relay — Fremont St. Joseph (Foos, Ysasi, Kadlubowski, Baez) 3:53.40.

Girls Track

LAKOTA 119, FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 79,

OLD FORT 221/2, NEW RIEGEL 201/2

SHOT — Reinhart (FSJ) 30-0. DISCUS — Reinhart (FSJ) 110-3. HJ — Pasch (FSJ) 4-6. LJ — Reineck (FSJ) 13-8. PV — Tiell (Lak) 7-0. 3,200 RELAY — Lakota (Enright, Cozette, Baker, Wallace) 11:37.70. 100 IH — J. Clouse (OF) 17.20. 100 — Palos (Lak) 13.40. 800 relay — Fremont St. Joseph (Wammes, Cook, Reineck, Pash) 1:56.80. 1,600 — Cozette (Lak) 6:01.30. 400 relay — Lakota (Ranzenberger, Hageman, Yonikus, Palos) 55.80. 400 — Wammes (FSJ) 1:03.10. 300 Lh — J. Clouse (OF) 50.80. 800 — Wallace (Lak) 2:48.50. 200 — Palos (Lak) 28.10. 3,200 — Cozette (Lak) 13:27.30. 1,600 relay — Fremont St. Joseph (Cook, Pasch, Kuss, Wright) 5:01.10.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Old Fort at Fostoria, 4:45

Arcadia at Ada, 5

Lake at Lakota, 5

New Riegel at Upper Sandusky, 5

Patrick Henry at Van Buren, 5

Prep Softball

Old Fort at Fostoria, 4:45

Arcadia at Ada, 5

Lake at Lakota, 5

New Riegel at Upper Sandusky, 5

Van Buren at Patrick Henry, 5

Prep Track

Fremont St. Joseph, New Riegel & Old Fort at Lakota, 4:30

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale, 4:30

McComb at Van Buren, 4:30

Northwood at Elmwood, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach

KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions are uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls basketball, head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.

