Prep Softball Roundup: Drees, Minich lead Elmwood past VB

BLOOMDALE — Alli Drees and Kayla Minich combined to drive in 10 runs to lead Elmwood to a season-opening 17-4 victory over Van Buren on Monday in five innings of nonconference softball.

Drees and Minich each hit a double and a single, while freshman Madison Hoiles debuted with two doubles, a single and two RBIs and winning pitcher Makenna Benschoter singled and knocked in two runs.

Amanda Strapp doubled and drove in three runs for the Black Knights.

Van Buren 100 03 — 4 5 6 Elmwood 446 3x — 17 12 4

WP — Benschoter (1-0). LP — Dishong (0-1). top hitters: (VB) Stacy 2-1B, RBI; Strapp 2B, 3 RBI; (Elm) Hillard 1B, RBI; Drees 2B, 1B, 6 RBI; Hoiles 2-2B, 1B; 2 RBI; Minich 2B, 1B, 4 RBI; Hannah 1B, RBI; Benschoter 1B, RBI.

records: Elmwood 1-0; Van Buren 0-1.

FOSTORIA 18

LAKOTA 3

Kyhra Baeder drove in two runs and Baleigh Robinson knocked in one as Fostoria High School whipped Lakota 18-3 on Monday in five innings of nonconference softball.

Both Baeder and Robinson hit a pair of singles as the Lady Red improved to 2-0.

Lakota (0-1) scored three times in the top of the first inning, but Fostoria responded with 11 in the bottom of the frame.

Alex Talley pitched a four-hitter while improving to 2-0.

Lakota 300 00 — 3 4 5 Fostoria (11)60 1x — 18 9 1

WP — A. Talley. LP — Johnson. top hitters: (Lak) Kirian 2B, 1B; (Fos) Baeder 2-1B, 2 RBI; Robinson 2-1B, RBI.

records: Lakota 0-1; Fostoria 2-0.

OLD FORT 7

MARION HARDING 1

MARION — Savannah McCoy struck out seven and allowed just one run in a complete game to lead Old Fort past Marion Harding 7-1 in the season-opener for both schools on Monday.

Makinsey Black paced the Sockaders’ (1-0) offense with a single, two doubles and three runs scoreed out of the leadoff spot. MarcQue Harris singled twice, doubled and drove in a team-high two RBIs.

Alex Kitzmiller tripled a drove in a run to lead Marion Harding (0-1).

Old Fort 201 020 2 — 7 10 x Marion Harding 000 010 0 — 1 3 x

WP — McCoy (1-0). LP — Williams (0-1). top hitters: (OF) Harris 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Black 1B, 2-2B; McCoy 2-1B, RBI. (MH) Kitzmiller 3B, RBI.

records: Old Fort 1-0, Marion Harding 0-1.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 14

NORWALK ST. PAUL 2

NORWALK — Macey Malagon trounced Norwalk St. Paul both at the plate and in the circle as Hopewell-Loudon shellacked the Flyers 14-2 in Monday’s softball game.

Malagon allowed just one earned run with six strikeouts in the six-inning complete game. She added a pair of singles and an RBI at the plate to lead the Chieftains (1-0).

Five other H-L players tallied multi-hit games, led by Kyleigh Krupp’s double and two singles. Alex Falter drove in a pair of runs.

Sammy Lippert tripled to lead St. Paul (0-1).

Hopewell-Loudon 430 025 x — 14 16 1 Norwalk St. Paul 100 010 x — 2 6 6

WP — Malagon (1-0). LP — Rudolph (0-1). top hitters: (H-L) Krupp 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Breidenbach 2-1B, 3 RBI; Brickner & Falter 1B, 2 RBI. (STP) Lippert 3B, RBI; Roth 2B; Tomshack 1B, RBI.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 1-0, St. Paul 0-1.

GIBSONBURG 5

NEW REIGEL 2

NEW RIEGEL — Libby Henderson and Jasime McNett each drove in a pair of runs Monday to pace Gibsonburg past New Riegel 5-2 in the nonleague season opener for both teams.

Kristin Coleman tripled and scored two runs for New Riegel. Emily Peters doubled for the Blue Jackets, who had five hits.

New Riegel starter Jacquelun Lininger allowed three earned runs and the Blue Jackets committed four errors.

Gibonsburg 000 320 0 — 5 6 2

New Riegel 001 010 0 — 2 5 4

WP — Fleming (1-0). LP — J. Lininger (0-1). TOP HITTERS: (Gib) Henderson 1B, 2B, 2-RBI; McNett 2-3B, 2-RBI. (NR) Coleman 3B; Peters 2B.

RECORDS: Gibsonburg 1-0, New Riegel 0-1.

LIMA CENT. CATH. 6

ARCADIA 5

LIMA — Cece Riepenhoff went 3 for 4 and Lima Central Catholic scored four fifth-inning runs in rallying past Arcadia 6-5 on Monday.

Riepenhoff doubled and singled twice to lead the Thunderbirds (1-0). Sophia Santaguida singled and tripled with an RBI, while Maddie Moore and Josie Mohler each went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Ivy Noel and Lizzie Keefe paced the Redskins (0-1) with a pair of singles. Lanei Rodriguez singled and drove in a run.

Arcadia 110 020 1 — 5 6 4 Lima Cent. Cath. 011 040 0 — 6 11 5

WP — Lauch (1-0). LP — Renz (0-1). top hitters: (Arc) Noel & Keefe 2-1B; Rodriguez 1B, RBI. (LCC) Riepenhoff 2-1B, 2B; Santiguida 1B, 3B, RBI; Moore & Mohler 2-1B, RBI.

records: Lima Central Catholic 1-0, Arcaida 0-1.

