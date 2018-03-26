Prep Baseball Roundup: Redmen win on walk-off

Fostoria High School pushed a run across in the bottom of the seventh inning to gain a season-opening 9-8 victory over Lakota in nonconference baseball on Monday at Grant Jackson Field.

The Redmen scored the winning run one inning after the Raiders scored a pair of runs to tie the contest.

Dylan Sheets and Trey Groves recorded three singles apiece for Fostoria, while winning pitcher Alex Sierra had two singles and two RBIs.

Jordan White and Colin Hipsher had two hits apiece for Lakota, with White hitting a double and driving in three runs and Hipsher knocking in one.

Lakota 130 202 0 — 8 7 6 Fostoria 204 020 1 — 9 10 5

WP — Sierra (1-0). LP — Hoffman (0-1). top hitters: (Lak) Hipsher 2-1B, RBI; White 2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Wehrle 1B, 2 RBI; (Fos) Sheets 3-1B; Groves 3-1B; Sierra 2-1B, 2 RBI; Garcia 1B, RBI; Hoffbauer 2B, RBI.

records: Lakota 0-1; Fostoria 1-0.

TINORA 1

ELMWOOD 0

BLOOMDALE — Tinora managed only one hit but still came out with a 1-0 victory over Elmwood on Monday in nonconference baseball.

The Rams (1-0) scored their only run in in the third inning in support of winning pitcher Ryan Mohr.

Aaron Smith and Tyler St. Clair each singled for the Royals (0-2).

Tinora 001 000 0 — 1 1 0 Elmwood 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

WP — Mohr. LP — Dauterman. top hitters: (Elm) Smith & St. Clair 1B.

records: Tinora 1-0; Elmwood 0-2.

GIBSONBURG 13

NEW RIEGEL 3

NEW RIEGEL — Winning pitcher Moses Sanson doubled and singled and Gibsonburg scored 10 times in the last two innings to claim a 13-3 victory over New Riegel on Monday in a season-opening nonconference baseball game.

The teams were tied at 3 through five innings before the Golden Bears went ahead with two runs in the sixth inning and then tacked on eight in the seventh.

The Blue Jackets managed only three hits, with Cole Noftz hitting a triple.

Gibsonburg 200 102 8 — 13 5 x New Riegel 110 100 0 — 3 3 x

WP — Sanson (1-0). LP — Zoeller (0-1). top hitters: (Gib) Sanson 2B, 1B; Pelish 2B; Tornow 2-1B.

records: Gibsonburg 1-0; New Riegel 0-1.

RIDGEDALE 25

VANLUE 1

VANLUE — Ridgedale outhit Vanlue just 13-4 on Monday. But the Rockets also capitalized on 13 walks and seven errors to roll past the Wildcats, 25-1, in a four-inning nonleague baseball game.

Nate Blevins (2-1B, 2B, 3 RBI) and Adam Beard (2-2B, 1B, 4 RBI) combined for six hits and drove in seven runs for Ridgedale. Treg Price had an RBI single for Vanlue (1-2).

Ridgedale 55(15) 0 — 25 13 0 Vanlue 010 0 — 1 4 7

WP — D. Lust (1-0). LP — Ward (0-1). top hitters: (Rid) C. lust 3-1B, 2 RBI; Blevins 2-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Beard 2-2B, 1B, 4 RBI; Nutter 2-1B, 3 RBI. (Van) Price 1B, RBI.

records: Ridgedale 1-0, Vanlue 1-2.

TIFFIN CALVERT 9

ARCADIA 4

TIFFIN — Connor Kennedy allowed just one earned run and Tiffin Calvert’s offense had a pair of big innings in beating Arcadia 9-4 in Monday’s baseball season-opener.

Kennedy struck out six and walked five, while Grant Vera and Jaron Gase each drove in a pair of runs for the Senecas (1-0).

Tristan Martinez paced the Redskins (0-1) with a pair of singles and an RBI.

Arcadia 001 020 0– 4 4 3 Tiffin Calvert 103 300 x– 9 7 3

WP — Kennedy (1-0). LP — Metzger (0-1). top hitters: (TC) Cooper 2-1B; Gase 1B, 2 RBI; Vera 2 RBI; (Arc) Martinez 2-1B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 0-1, Tiffin Calvert 1-0.

Comments

comments