Prep sports: Fostoria softball opens with big win

Posted On Sun. Mar 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

FOSTORIA 21
TOLEDO WAITE 0
TOLEDO — Freshman Angelina Puente started her career with a bang as she tripled, hit a pair of singles and drove in four runs to lead Fostoria High School to a season-opening 21-0 romp over Toledo Waite on Saturday in a nonconference softball game.
Kyhra Baeder had a double among her three hits for the Redmen in support of Alex Talley’s three-hit pitching in the five-inning game.
Kyah Talley doubled and singled for Fostoria, which also got two singles each from Elisia Ledesma, Talley, Jennaleigh McCumber, Baleigh Robinson and Kaybriana Kleinmark.

Fostoria 906 06 — 21 19 x Waite 000 00 — 0 3 x
WP — A. Talley (1-0). LP — Mitchell. top hitters: (Fos) Puente 3B, 2-1B, 4 RBI; Baeder 2B, 2-1B, RBI; K. Talley 2B, 1B; Elisia Ledesma 2-1B; A. Talley 2-1B; McCumber 2-1B; Robinson 2-1B; Kleinmark 2-1B. (Waite) Briones, Vogel & Mitchell 1B.
records: Fostoria 1-0, Waite 0-1.

Prep Baseball
Vanlue 7-3
Ridgemont 0-20
VANLUE — Vanlue saw the good and the bad Saturday in a cold, wind-whipped split of a doubleheader to open the season.
Jacob Kloepfer fanned eight batters and pitched a shutout in game one as the Wildcats defeated Ridgemont 7-0. Kloepfer singled and drove in a run, as did Treg Price.
The Golden Gophers rebounded to win game two 20-3 as Vanlue committed eight errors and allowed 13 walks. Price again singled and drove in a run.

GAME 1
Ridgemont 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Vanlue 202 003 x — 7 4 1
WP — Kloepfer (1-0). LP — McKiknley (0-1). TOP HITTERS: (Rid) Aislel 2B. (Van) Price 1B, RBI; Kloepfer 1B, RBI.
Game 2
Ridgemont 001 52(12) — 20 9 2
Vanlue 030 000 — 3 4 8
WP — Shreve (1-0). LP — Bonham (0-1). TOP HITTERS: (Rid) McKinley 2-1B, RBI; Elsar 1B, 2B, 2-RBI; Hamilton 1B, 2B, 3-RBI. (Van) Price 1B, RBI.
RECORDS: Vanlue 1-1, Ridgemont 1-1.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Updated March 23rd Men's Basketball NCAA Bracket

NCAA Men's Basketball Action & updated Bracket 3/23

Posted On23 Mar 2018
Tiger Woods playing this week in Orlando

Tiger Woods comeback trail leads to Orlando

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Iditarod Finish Line winner

Iditarod champion's dream started small - with little dogs

Posted On14 Mar 2018

James' triple-double leads Cavaliers past lowly Suns

Posted On14 Mar 2018
Jarvis Landry, Browns WR!

AP source: Dolphins agree to trade Jarvis Landry to Browns

Posted On09 Mar 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company