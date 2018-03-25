Prep sports: Fostoria softball opens with big win
FOSTORIA 21
TOLEDO WAITE 0
TOLEDO — Freshman Angelina Puente started her career with a bang as she tripled, hit a pair of singles and drove in four runs to lead Fostoria High School to a season-opening 21-0 romp over Toledo Waite on Saturday in a nonconference softball game.
Kyhra Baeder had a double among her three hits for the Redmen in support of Alex Talley’s three-hit pitching in the five-inning game.
Kyah Talley doubled and singled for Fostoria, which also got two singles each from Elisia Ledesma, Talley, Jennaleigh McCumber, Baleigh Robinson and Kaybriana Kleinmark.
Fostoria 906 06 — 21 19 x Waite 000 00 — 0 3 x
WP — A. Talley (1-0). LP — Mitchell. top hitters: (Fos) Puente 3B, 2-1B, 4 RBI; Baeder 2B, 2-1B, RBI; K. Talley 2B, 1B; Elisia Ledesma 2-1B; A. Talley 2-1B; McCumber 2-1B; Robinson 2-1B; Kleinmark 2-1B. (Waite) Briones, Vogel & Mitchell 1B.
records: Fostoria 1-0, Waite 0-1.
Prep Baseball
Vanlue 7-3
Ridgemont 0-20
VANLUE — Vanlue saw the good and the bad Saturday in a cold, wind-whipped split of a doubleheader to open the season.
Jacob Kloepfer fanned eight batters and pitched a shutout in game one as the Wildcats defeated Ridgemont 7-0. Kloepfer singled and drove in a run, as did Treg Price.
The Golden Gophers rebounded to win game two 20-3 as Vanlue committed eight errors and allowed 13 walks. Price again singled and drove in a run.
GAME 1
Ridgemont 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Vanlue 202 003 x — 7 4 1
WP — Kloepfer (1-0). LP — McKiknley (0-1). TOP HITTERS: (Rid) Aislel 2B. (Van) Price 1B, RBI; Kloepfer 1B, RBI.
Game 2
Ridgemont 001 52(12) — 20 9 2
Vanlue 030 000 — 3 4 8
WP — Shreve (1-0). LP — Bonham (0-1). TOP HITTERS: (Rid) McKinley 2-1B, RBI; Elsar 1B, 2B, 2-RBI; Hamilton 1B, 2B, 3-RBI. (Van) Price 1B, RBI.
RECORDS: Vanlue 1-1, Ridgemont 1-1.