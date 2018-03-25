Prep basketball: Putnam County League sweeps All-Star games from BVC

FINDLAY — The Putnam County League All-Stars made only one foul shot Sunday night and the Blanchard Valley seniors made none.

But it was raining 3-pointers as the PCL boys topped the BVC 138-110 in the annual senior All-Star games held at the University of Findlay.

The PCL made it a sweep by winning the girls contest as well, 78-62.

Miller Ciy’s Noah Otto bombed in eight of his team’s 29 3-pointers and led the PCL seniors with 32 points.

Nine of the 10 PCL players made at least one 3-pointer, and seven reached double figures in points. Pandora-Gilboa’s Drew Johnson, just days after the Rockets appearance in the Division IV state semifinals, had six 3-pointers and scored 24 points. P-G’s Cooper McCullough added 10 points.

Mark Kuhlman, Otto’s teammate at Miller City, scored 15 points, Ottoville’s Logan Kemper (16) and Nick Moorman (12) combined for 28, and Continental’s Caleb Olds netted 14.

The BVC seniors knocked down 14 treys, with Liberty-Benton’s Austin May and Van Buren’s Matthew Ayers leading their team with 17 points each. Hopewell-Loudon’s Luke Bolte scored 14 points, Cory-Rawson’s Eric Ritter had 13, Arcadia’s Levi Squire added 12 and Arlington’s Caleb Price had 10.

Leipsic provided a good chunk of the offense in the girls game, with Heather Lammers (22) and Kierra Meyer (15) combining for 37 of the team’s 78 points. Ottoville’s C.J. Kemper added 13 points for the PCL.

North Baltimore’s Katelyn Weinandy led the BVC seniors with 16 points. Hopewell-Loudon’s Kenadee Siebenaller (14) and Hailey Coppus (13) combined for another 27 points for the BVC.

Boys Game

BVC SENiORS

Squire (Arc) 4-0–12, Hagemyer (NB) 2-0–5, Poling (L-B) 3-0–8, May (L-B) 8-0–17, Price (Arl) 4-0–10, Ritter (C-R) 6-0–13, Ayers (VB) 7-0–17, Zuercher (C-R) 4-0–8, Bolte (H-L) 7-0–14, Ward (Van) 3-0–6. TOTALS: 58-0–110.

PCL SENIORS

McCullough (P-G) 4-0–10, Kemper (Otto) 7-0–16, Johnson (P-G) 9-0–24, Kuhlman (MC) 7-0–15, Moorman (Otto) 4-1–12, Finn (FJ) 2-0–6, Olds (Cont) 6-0–14, Horstman (FJ) 2-0–5, Otto (MC) 12-0–32, Wehri (FJ) 2-0–4. TOTALS: 54-1–138.

3-Point GOALS: BVC Seniors 14 (Squire 4, Hagemyer, Poling 2, May, Price 2, Ritter, Ayers 3) PCL Seniors 29 (McCullough 2, Kemper 2, Johnson 6, Kuhlman, Moorman 3, Finn 2, Olds 4, Horstman, Otto 8).

HALFTIME SCORE: PCL 74, BVC 55.

Girls Game

BVC SENIORS

Ferguson (P-G) 2-1–5, Pace (H-L) 0-0–0, Coppus (H-L) 5-1–13, Saltzman (Arc)1-0–2, Clymer (Van) 1-1–3, Siebenaller (H-L) 4-4–14, Lenhart (L-B) 2-0–4, Frey (Riv) 0-0–0, Fenstermaker (P-G) 2-0–5, Weinandy (NB) 5-2–16. TOTALS: 22-8–62.

PCL SENIORS

Lucke (Kal) 1-3–5, Kemper (Otto) 5-0–13, Landin (Otto) 0-0–0, McCluer (CG) 2-0–5, Schroeder (CG) 1-0–3, Klausing (Kal) 3-2–8, Meyer (Leip) 4-6–15, Lammers (Leip) 9-1–22, Logan (Cont) 1-0–3, Wisner (FJ) 0-3–3. TOTALS: 26-15–78.

3-Point GOALS: BVC Seniors 10 (Coppus 2, Siebenaller 3, Fenstermaker, Weinandy 4); PCL Seniors 10 (Kemper 3, McCluer, Schroeder, Meyer, Lammers 3, Logan).

HALFTIME SCORE: PCL 41, BVC 30.

