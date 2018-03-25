Monday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 51, Berlin Hiland 41

Marion Local 56, Pandora-Gilboa 54

FINAL: Marion Local 52, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 51 (2-OT)

Division III

Cincinnati Deer Park 66, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 48

Columbus Africentric 54, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52

FINAL: Cincinnati Deer Park 67, Columbus Africentric 57

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Trotwood-Madison 88, Byesville Meadowbrook 42

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 62, Lexington 51

FINAL: Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 51, Trotwood-Madison 44

Division I

Cincinnati Moeller 51, Lorain 44

Solon 82, Pickerington Central 78

FINAL: Cincinnati Moeller 83, Solon 65

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Tampa Bay 75 51 20 4 106 272 213

x-Boston 74 47 17 10 104 245 189

Toronto 75 45 23 7 97 255 213

Florida 73 38 28 7 83 223 224

Montreal 76 27 37 12 66 192 243

Detroit 75 27 37 11 65 192 233

Ottawa 74 26 37 11 63 203 262

Buffalo 75 23 40 12 58 174 248

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 75 44 24 7 95 236 221

Pittsburgh 76 43 27 6 92 251 233

Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208

Philadelphia 76 38 25 13 89 230 228

New Jersey 75 39 28 8 86 225 225

Carolina 75 33 31 11 77 208 239

N.Y. Rangers 75 33 34 8 74 219 241

N.Y. Islanders 75 31 34 10 72 242 273

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 75 48 16 11 107 243 192

x-Winnipeg 75 46 19 10 102 250 196

Minnesota 75 42 24 9 93 232 213

Colorado 75 41 26 8 90 239 218

St. Louis 75 42 28 5 89 209 196

Dallas 76 38 30 8 84 215 208

Chicago 76 31 36 9 71 214 234

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 75 47 21 7 101 250 204

San Jose 75 43 23 9 95 232 203

Anaheim 75 38 24 13 89 212 200

Los Angeles 76 41 28 7 89 221 190

Calgary 76 35 31 10 80 205 231

Edmonton 75 34 36 5 73 217 238

Vancouver 76 27 40 9 63 197 247

Arizona 75 25 39 11 61 186 241

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Colorado 2, Vegas 1, SO

San Jose 5, Calgary 1

Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 1

Toronto 4, Detroit 3

Florida 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey 2, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6, Montreal 4

Carolina 5, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 2, Columbus 1

Minnesota 4, Nashville 1

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2

Sunday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Winnipeg 5, Nashville 4, SO

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Boston 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Anaheim at Edmonton, late

Monday’s Games

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Ottawa at Carolina, 7

Buffalo at Toronto, 7

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30

Detroit at Montreal, 7:30

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30

Colorado at Vegas, 10

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30

Boston at Winnipeg, 8

San Jose at St. Louis, 8

Minnesota at Nashville, 8

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

Columbus at Edmonton, 9

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8

Philadelphia at Colorado, 10

Arizona at Vegas, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 54 20 .730 —

x-Boston 50 23 .685 3½

x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 11

New York 27 47 .365 27

Brooklyn 23 51 .311 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 40 33 .548 —

Miami 39 35 .527 1½

Charlotte 33 41 .446 7½

Orlando 22 51 .301 18

Atlanta 21 53 .284 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 44 29 .603 —

x-Indiana 43 31 .581 1½

Milwaukee 39 34 .534 5

Detroit 33 40 .452 11

Chicago 24 49 .329 20

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Houston 60 14 .811 —

San Antonio 43 31 .581 17

New Orleans 43 31 .581 17

Dallas 22 51 .301 37½

Memphis 19 54 .260 40½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 45 28 .616 —

Oklahoma City 44 31 .587 2

Minnesota 42 32 .568 3½

Utah 41 32 .562 4

Denver 40 33 .548 5

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 54 18 .750 —

L.A. Clippers 39 34 .534 15½

L.A. Lakers 32 40 .444 22

Sacramento 24 50 .324 31

Phoenix 19 55 .257 36

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Philadelphia 120, Minnesota 108

Detroit 117, Chicago 95

Orlando 105, Phoenix 99

Houston 114, New Orleans 91

L.A. Lakers 100, Memphis 93

Charlotte 102, Dallas 98

Sunday’s Results

Cleveland 121, Brooklyn 114

Milwaukee 106, San Antonio 103

Indiana 113, Miami 107, OT

Boston 104, Sacramento 93

L.A. Clippers 117, Toronto 106

New York 101, Washington 97

Portland 108, Oklahoma City 105

Houston 118, Atlanta 99

Utah at Golden State, late

Monday’s Games

Denver at Philadelphia, 7

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7

New York at Charlotte, 7

Memphis at Minnesota, 8

Boston at Phoenix, 10

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Washington, 7

Denver at Toronto, 7:30

Chicago at Houston, 8

Cleveland at Miami, 8

Portland at New Orleans, 8

Dallas at Sacramento, 10

Indiana at Golden State, 10:30

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7

New York at Philadelphia, 7

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8

Portland at Memphis, 8

Boston at Utah, 9:30

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3

New York 2 1 0 6 7 1

Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6

Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0

New England 1 1 1 4 4 5

Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5

D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9

Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5

Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6

Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9

Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6

Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1

Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8

FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2

Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4

LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3

Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6

San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5

Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4

Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7

Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Results

New York City FC 2, New England 2, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

New York 3, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 2, tie

LA Galaxy 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Friday’s game

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday, March 31 Games

New York at Orlando City, 1

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3

Vancouver at Columbus, 3

Portland at Chicago, 6

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8

New York City FC at San Jose, 8

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New England at Houston, 8:30

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Seattle, 10

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Boston 20 9 0.690

Houston 19 9 0.679

Cleveland 19 12 0.613

Baltimore 17 12 0.586

Chicago 16 12 0.571

New York 17 13 0.567

Kansas City 16 13 0.552

Seattle 15 14 0.517

Tampa Bay 14 15 0.483

Minnesota 13 14 0.481

Oakland 13 15 0.464

Detroit 12 15 0.444

Toronto 13 17 0.433

Los Angeles 13 18 0.419

Texas 7 22 0.241

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Milwaukee 19 10 0.655

Chicago 19 12 0.613

San Diego 15 10 0.600

St. Louis 16 12 0.571

Miami 15 13 0.536

Los Angeles 15 14 0.517

San Francisco 14 15 0.483

Arizona 14 15 0.483

Washington 13 16 0.448

Atlanta 13 17 0.433

Colorado 12 16 0.429

Philadelphia 12 17 0.414

Pittsburgh 11 18 0.379

New York 10 18 0.357

Cincinnati 10 19 0.345

Saturday’s Results

Boston 6, Houston 0

Miami 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 8, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 13, Toronto 6

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 10, Texas 3

Milwaukee 10, Oakland 5

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Arizona (ss) 15, L.A. Angels 9

Kansas City 4, Arizona (ss) 4

Minnesota 12, Baltimore 4

Sacramento 6, San Francisco 5

Seattle 7, Chicago Cubs (ss) 3

Chicago Cubs (ss) 3, Colorado 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami (ss) 3

Detroit 10, Atlanta 3

Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 5

Boston 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 6, Miami (ss) 2

Tampa Bay 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 4, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago White Sox 16, Milwaukee 1

Seattle 11, San Diego 7

San Francisco 5, Oakland 1

Arizona 8, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, late

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Norfolk at Norfolk, VA, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, NC, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Omaha at Papillion, NE, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. El Paso at El Paso, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Miami-Fla vs. Miami at Miami, Fla., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.

Braves Futures vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division I Men

First Four

Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61

St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58

Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46

Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

East Regional

first round

Villanova 87, Radford 61

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60

Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62

Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48

Butler 79, Arkansas 62

Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

West Virginia 85, Murray State 68

Second Round

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

Texas Tech 69, Florida 66

Purdue 76, Butler 73

West Virginia 94, Marshall 71

Regional Semifinals

Villanova 90, West Virginia 78

Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65

Sunday’s Regional Championship

At TD Garden, Boston

Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59

South Regional

First Round

Tennessee 73, Wright State 47

Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62

Kentucky 78, Davidson 73

Buffalo 89, Arizona 68

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53

Nevada 87, Texas 83

Second Round

Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75

Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62

Kansas State 50, UMBC 43

Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68

Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58

Saturday’s Regional Championship

At Philips Arena, Atlanta

Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62

Midwest Regional

First Round

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT

Duke 89, Iona 67

Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60

Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83

Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78

Syracuse 57, TCU 45

Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58

Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68

Second Round

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79

Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53

Clemson 84, Auburn 53

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Kansas 80, Clemson 76

Duke 69, Syracuse 65

SUNDAY’S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

At CenturyLink Center Omaha

Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT

West Regional

First Round

Houston 67, San Diego State 65

Michigan 61, Montana 47

Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64

Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66

Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83

Florida State 67, Missouri 54

Second Round

Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84

Michigan 64, Houston 63

Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65

F;orida State 75, Xavier 70

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60

Saturday’s Regional Championship

At STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

Michigan 58, Florida State 54

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31

Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.

Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2

Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Albany Regional

First Round

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52

Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72

Duke 72, Belmont 58

Georgia 68, Mercer 63

Florida State 91, Little Rock 49

Buffalo 102, South Florida 79

SECOnd round

South Carolina 66, Virginia 56

UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46

Duke 66, Georgia 40

Buffalo 86, Florida State 65

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Albany, N.Y.

SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63

UConn 72, Duke 59

Monday’s Regional Final

South Carolina (29-6) vs. UConn (35-0), 7 p.m.

Spokane Regional

first round

Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81

Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT

DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79

Texas A&M 89, Drake 76

Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77

Oregon 88, Seattle 45

Central Michigan 78, LSU 69

Ohio State 87, George Washington 45

second round

Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72

Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79

Oregon 101, Minnesota 73

Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Spokane, Wash.

Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84

Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69

Monday’s Regional Championship

Notre Dame vs. Oregon (33-4), 9 p.m.

Kansas City Regional

first round

Maryland 77, Princeton 57

NC State 62, Elon 34

Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57

Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50

UCLA 71, American 60

Creighton 76, Iowa 70

Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62

Texas 83, Maine 54

Second Round

N.C. State 74, Maryland 60

Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56

UCLA 86, Creighton 64

Texas 85, Arizona State 65

FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Kansas City, Mo.

Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57

UCLA 84, Texas 75

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73

Lexington Regional

First Round

Louisville 74, Boise State 42

Marquette 84, Dayton 65

Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58

Tennessee 100, Liberty 60

Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61

Baylor 96, Grambling State 46

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70

Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68

Second Round

Louisville 90, Marquette 72

Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59

Baylor 80, Michigan 58

Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70

Friday’s Regional Semifinals

At Lexington, Ky.

Oregon State 72, Baylor 67

Louisville 86, Stanford 59

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Louisville 76, Oregon State 43

Final Four

At Columbus

Friday, March 30 Semifinals

Albany champion vs. Spokane chamion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2), 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 1 Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II Men

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wednesday’s QUARTERFINALS

West Texas A&M 87, Le Moyne 73

Ferris State 87, Barry 84

Queens (NC) 100, California Baptist 94

Northern State 79, East Stroudsburg 71

Thursday’s Semifinals

Ferris State 85, West Texas A&M 79

Northern State 105, Queens (NC) 99, 2OT

Saturday’s Championship

Ferris State 71, Northern State 69

NCAA Division II Women

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Monday’s QUarterfinals

Central Missouri 72, Lubbock Christian 62

Union (Tenn.) 73, Carson-Newman 70

Ashland 91, Montana State Billings 73

Indiana (Pa.) 75, Stonehill 71

WEDNESDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Central Missouri 70, Union (Tenn.) 57

Ashland 92, Indiana (Pa.) 68

Friday’s Championship

Central Missouri 66, Ashland 52

Postseason Tournaments

CollegeInsider.com Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinals

UIC (19-15) at Liberty (22-14), 7 p.m.

Sam Houston State (21-14) at Northern Colorado (24-12), 9 p.m.

Friday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

QUARTERFINALS

Penn State 85, Marquette 80

Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56

Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84

Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

At Madison Square Garden

Western Kentucky (27-10) vs. Utah (22-11), 7 p.m.

Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday’s GAME

North Texas (18-17) at San Francisco (21-15), 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28

San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 30

x-San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 7 p.m.

x-if necessary

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Sundays Quarterfinals

Indiana 81, UC Davis 66

Virginia Tech 74, Alabama 67

West Virginia 76, St. John’s 62

TCU 79, South Dakota 71

Wednesday’s Semifinals

TCU (23-12) vs. Indiana (21-14), 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech (22-13) at West Virginia (25-11), 7 p.m.

Saturday”s Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Invitational

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALs

Yale 76, South Alabama 74, OT

Central Arkansas 65, Nevada 56

Thursday’s Championship

Yale (18-13) at Central Arkansas (25-9), 8 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One

Australian Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 58 laps, 1 hour, 29 minutes, 33.283 seconds.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 58, +5.036 seconds behind.

3. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 58, +6.309.

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 58, +7.069.

5. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 58, +27.886.

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 58, +28.945.

7. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 58, +32.671.

8. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 58, +34.339.

9. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 58, +34.921.

10. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 58, +45.722.

11. Sergio Perez, Force India, 58, +46.817.

12. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 58, +60.278.

13. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, 58, +75.759.

14. Lance Stroll, Williams, 58, +78.288.

15. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 57, +1 lap.

Not classified

Romain Grosjean, Haas, 24 laps.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 22.

Pierre Gasly, France, Toro Rosso,13.

Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 5.

Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 4.

PRO GOLF

Champions Tour

Rapiscan Systems Classic

final results

Steve Stricker, $240,000 68-69-68–205 -11

Billy Andrade, $140,800 69-70-69–208 -8

David McKenzie, $88,000 69-71-69–209 -7

Scott Parel, $88,000 72-70-67–209 -7

Jesper Parnevik, $88,000 70-71-68–209 -7

Gene Sauers, $88,000 70-73-66–209 -7

Joe Durant, $54,400 66-72-72–210 -6

Billy Mayfair, $54,400 69-74-67–210 -6

Glen Day, $43,200 70-76-65–211 -5

Bernhard Langer, $43,200 71-74-66–211 -5

Michael Bradley, $32,000 73-71-68–212 -4

Mark Calcavecchia, $32,000 67-75-70–212 -4

Scott Dunlap, $32,000 73-72-67–212 -4

Fran Quinn, $32,000 74-69-69–212 -4

Vijay Singh, $32,000 73-71-68–212 -4

Jeff Sluman, $32,000 71-67-74–212 -4

Michael Allen, $21,947 71-73-69–213 -3

Lee Janzen, $21,947 73-73-67–213 -3

Wes Short, Jr., $21,947 70-73-70–213 -3

Jerry Smith, $21,947 74-68-71–213 -3

Stephen Ames, $21,947 71-68-74–213 -3

Tim Petrovic, $21,947 73-69-71–213 -3

Carlos Franco, $16,032 72-73-69–214 -2

Mike Goodes, $16,032 71-72-71–214 -2

Jerry Kelly, $16,032 70-78-66–214 -2

Tom Lehman, $16,032 71-72-71–214 -2

Rod Spittle, $16,032 71-73-70–214 -2

Russ Cochran, $12,672 73-70-72–215 -1

Kevin Johnson, $12,672 71-71-73–215 -1

Scott McCarron, $12,672 72-70-73–215 -1

Tom Pernice Jr., $12,672 71-75-69–215 -1

Kevin Sutherland, $12,672 74-73-68–215 -1

Olin Browne, $10,320 73-71-72–216 E

Steve Flesch, $10,320 76-72-68–216 E

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $10,320 72-76-68–216 E

Kent Jones, $10,320 77-70-69–216 E

Fred Funk, $9,120 73-72-72–217 +1

Tom Byrum, $8,160 72-72-74–218 +2

Paul Claxton, $8,160 72-73-73–218 +2

Brandt Jobe, $8,160 73-74-71–218 +2

Colin Montgomerie, $8,160 74-72-72–218 +2

Esteban Toledo, $8,160 76-73-69–218 +2

Woody Austin, $6,400 76-71-72–219 +3

Todd Hamilton, $6,400 71-73-75–219 +3

Jeff Maggert, $6,400 74-73-72–219 +3

Joey Sindelar, $6,400 74-77-68–219 +3

Ken Tanigawa, $6,400 73-72-74–219 +3

Scott Verplank, $6,400 80-70-69–219 +3

Tommy Armour III, $5,120 71-78-71–220 +4

Steve Pate, $5,120 75-73-72–220 +4

Jay Don Blake, $4,200 78-72-71–221 +5

David Frost, $4,200 75-75-71–221 +5

Brian Henninger, $4,200 75-71-75–221 +5

Tommy Tolles, $4,200 77-72-72–221 +5

Mark Brooks, $3,600 76-74-72–222 +6

Bart Bryant, $3,600 79-72-71–222 +6

Paul Broadhurst, $3,280 71-78-74–223 +7

Duffy Waldorf, $3,280 76-73-74–223 +7

Dan Forsman, $2,800 72-74-78–224 +8

P.H. Horgan III, $2,800 79-75-70–224 +8

John Huston, $2,800 78-76-70–224 +8

Bob Tway, $2,800 75-76-73–224 +8

Rocco Mediate, $2,320 75-75-75–225 +9

Kirk Triplett, $2,320 77-78-70–225 +9

Larry Mize, $1,920 78-76-72–226 +10

Willie Wood, $1,920 80-72-74–226 +10

Ian Woosnam, $1,920 79-76-71–226 +10

John Inman, $1,552 79-75-73–227 +11

Corey Pavin, $1,552 73-76-78–227 +11

Mike Reid, $1,408 82-78-70–230 +14

Steve Lowery, $1,312 75-78-78–231 +15

Jim Gallagher, Jr., $1,096 81-81-73–235 +19

Dick Mast, $1,096 76-83-76–235 +19

Blaine McCallister, $1,096 77-79-79–235 +19

Larry Nelson, $1,096 78-79-78–235 +19

Grant Waite, $928 80-80-79–239 +23

Danny Edwards, $832 85-78-77–240 +24

Jim Thorpe, $832 83-77-80–240 +24

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Austin Hays to Bowie (EL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded INF Deven Marrero to Arizona for a player to be named or cash. Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin and LHPs Roenis Elias and Robby Scott to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned C Dan Butler, INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. and OFs Rusney Castillo and Aneury Tavarez to minor league camp. Optioned 1B Sam Travis to Pawtucket (IL). Agreed to terms with C Christian Vazquez on a four-year contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHPs Jeanmar Gomez and Bruce Rondon to minor league camp.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Carlos Torres. Released 1B/DH Mike Napoli, who accepted assignment to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Released SS Alexi Amarista.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Tony Kemp and INF Tyler White to minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released OF Michael Saunders and RHP Ricky Nolasco.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed DH Kennys Vargas off waivers from Cincinnati. Released INF Erick Aybar.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Domingo German to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Acquired 1B Mike Ford as a Rule 5 draft return from Seattle and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Signed C Kellin Deglan to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Chasen Bradford to Tacoma (PCL). Optioned LHP Ariel Miranda to Tacoma (PCL). Reassigned C Tuffy Gosewisch, INF Zach Vincej and RHP Ryan Cook to minor league camp. Signed LHP Wade LeBlanc to a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded C Mike Ohlman to Boston for cash. Released RHP Bartolo Colon. Optioned 1B Tommy Joseph to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned LHP Matt Dermody outright to Buffalo (IL). Released LHP Craig Breslow. Signed RHP Murphy Smith to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Carlos Ramirez to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated RHP Albert Suarez for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Fernando Salas from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Yasmany Tomas to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Lucas Sims, RHP Aaron Blair and RHP Matt Wisler to Gwinnett (IL). Released LHP Scott Kazmir.

CHICAGO CUBS — Released OF Peter Bourjos.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHPs Jackson Stephens and Robert Stephenson to Louisville (IL). Optioned INF Alex Blandino and LHP Cody Reed to Louisville (IL). Reassigned C Tony Cruz and INF/OFs Brandon Dixon and Sebastian Elizalde to minor league camp. Released OF Ben Revere. Claimed LHP Justin Nicolino off waivers from Miami. Signed LHP Kevin Canelon to a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned OF David Dahl to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned RHP Austin House and C Anthony Bemboom to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Jairo Diaz to Albuquerque. Reassigned RHP Brooks Pounders, LHP Harrison Musgrave and INF Daniel Castro to minor league camp.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Junior Guerra and OFs Keon Broxton and Brett Phillips to Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Zack Wheeler to minor league camp. Signed LHP Fernando Abad to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Francisco Rodriguez. Signed 2B Scott Kingery to a six-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Jordan Luplow and C Jacob Stallings to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned RHPs Tyler Jones and Richard Rodriguez to minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released RHP Jason Motte.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed OF Edwin Moreno and C Arturo Nieto to minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Austin Adams, C Pedro Severino and OF Andrew Stevenson to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned LHPs Tim Collins and Tommy Milone, RHPs Edwin Jackson and Christopher Smith, INF Chris Dominguez, C Spencer Kieboom and OF Moises Sierra to minor league camp. Released INF Reid Brignac and OF Ryan Raburn. Released RHP Jeremy Hellickson.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Jaylen Johnson. Waived F Jaylen Johnson. Signed F CJ Fair.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Marquis Teague to a 10-day contract.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB Justin Bethel.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Terrelle Pryor.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Victor Ejdsell from Rockford (AHL) on an emergency basis. Agreed to terms with F Dylan Sikura on a two-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Spencer Martin from San Antonio (AHL) and G Joe Cannata and F Julien Nantel from Colorado (ECHL) to San Antonio.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Cam Johnson to a one-year, entry-level contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Chris Driedger and D Cody Donaghey from Brampton (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL). Assigned G Marcus Hogberg and D Macoy Erkamps from Belleville to Brampton.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned F Samuel Blais and G Ville Husso to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned G Joe Cannata and F Julien Nantel to Colorado (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled G Evan Cowley from Manchester (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Kayle Doetzel from Kansas City (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended C Jimmy Lodge one game. Suspended Tulsa RW Alexandre Ranger one game.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Mike Szmatula.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Added G Josh Messick as emergency backup.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed G Ed Minney.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Matt Leitner to Utica (AHL). Signed F Jake Horton. Added G Joe Spagnoli as emergency backup.

College

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Nick McDevitt men’s basketball coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Named Eric Mobley assistant men’s basketball coach.

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Lakota at Fostoria, 4:45

Arcadia at Tiffin Calvert, 5

Gibsonburg at New Riegel, 5

Hopewell-Loudon at Norwalk St. Paul, 5

Old Fort at Marion Harding, 5:15

Tinora at Elmwood, 5

Prep Softball

Lakota at Fostoria, 4:45

Van Buren at Elmwood, 4:45

Arcadia at Lima Central Catholic, 5

Gibsonburg at New Riegel, 5

Hopewell-Loudon at Norwalk St. Paul, 5

Old Fort at Marion Harding, 5:15

LOCAL & AREA

Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach

KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions are uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls basketball, head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.

Comments

comments