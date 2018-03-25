Monday’s scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division IV
Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 51, Berlin Hiland 41
Marion Local 56, Pandora-Gilboa 54
FINAL: Marion Local 52, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 51 (2-OT)
Division III
Cincinnati Deer Park 66, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 48
Columbus Africentric 54, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52
FINAL: Cincinnati Deer Park 67, Columbus Africentric 57
Friday’s Semifinals
Division II
Trotwood-Madison 88, Byesville Meadowbrook 42
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 62, Lexington 51
FINAL: Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 51, Trotwood-Madison 44
Division I
Cincinnati Moeller 51, Lorain 44
Solon 82, Pickerington Central 78
FINAL: Cincinnati Moeller 83, Solon 65
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Tampa Bay 75 51 20 4 106 272 213
x-Boston 74 47 17 10 104 245 189
Toronto 75 45 23 7 97 255 213
Florida 73 38 28 7 83 223 224
Montreal 76 27 37 12 66 192 243
Detroit 75 27 37 11 65 192 233
Ottawa 74 26 37 11 63 203 262
Buffalo 75 23 40 12 58 174 248
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 75 44 24 7 95 236 221
Pittsburgh 76 43 27 6 92 251 233
Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208
Philadelphia 76 38 25 13 89 230 228
New Jersey 75 39 28 8 86 225 225
Carolina 75 33 31 11 77 208 239
N.Y. Rangers 75 33 34 8 74 219 241
N.Y. Islanders 75 31 34 10 72 242 273
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 75 48 16 11 107 243 192
x-Winnipeg 75 46 19 10 102 250 196
Minnesota 75 42 24 9 93 232 213
Colorado 75 41 26 8 90 239 218
St. Louis 75 42 28 5 89 209 196
Dallas 76 38 30 8 84 215 208
Chicago 76 31 36 9 71 214 234
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 75 47 21 7 101 250 204
San Jose 75 43 23 9 95 232 203
Anaheim 75 38 24 13 89 212 200
Los Angeles 76 41 28 7 89 221 190
Calgary 76 35 31 10 80 205 231
Edmonton 75 34 36 5 73 217 238
Vancouver 76 27 40 9 63 197 247
Arizona 75 25 39 11 61 186 241
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Colorado 2, Vegas 1, SO
San Jose 5, Calgary 1
Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 1
Toronto 4, Detroit 3
Florida 4, Arizona 2
New Jersey 2, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 6, Montreal 4
Carolina 5, Ottawa 2
St. Louis 2, Columbus 1
Minnesota 4, Nashville 1
Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2
Sunday’s Results
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Winnipeg 5, Nashville 4, SO
Vancouver 4, Dallas 1
Boston 2, Minnesota 1, OT
Anaheim at Edmonton, late
Monday’s Games
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Ottawa at Carolina, 7
Buffalo at Toronto, 7
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30
Detroit at Montreal, 7:30
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30
Colorado at Vegas, 10
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30
Boston at Winnipeg, 8
San Jose at St. Louis, 8
Minnesota at Nashville, 8
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
Columbus at Edmonton, 9
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Toronto, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8
Philadelphia at Colorado, 10
Arizona at Vegas, 10
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 54 20 .730 —
x-Boston 50 23 .685 3½
x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 11
New York 27 47 .365 27
Brooklyn 23 51 .311 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 33 .548 —
Miami 39 35 .527 1½
Charlotte 33 41 .446 7½
Orlando 22 51 .301 18
Atlanta 21 53 .284 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 44 29 .603 —
x-Indiana 43 31 .581 1½
Milwaukee 39 34 .534 5
Detroit 33 40 .452 11
Chicago 24 49 .329 20
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 60 14 .811 —
San Antonio 43 31 .581 17
New Orleans 43 31 .581 17
Dallas 22 51 .301 37½
Memphis 19 54 .260 40½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 45 28 .616 —
Oklahoma City 44 31 .587 2
Minnesota 42 32 .568 3½
Utah 41 32 .562 4
Denver 40 33 .548 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 18 .750 —
L.A. Clippers 39 34 .534 15½
L.A. Lakers 32 40 .444 22
Sacramento 24 50 .324 31
Phoenix 19 55 .257 36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Philadelphia 120, Minnesota 108
Detroit 117, Chicago 95
Orlando 105, Phoenix 99
Houston 114, New Orleans 91
L.A. Lakers 100, Memphis 93
Charlotte 102, Dallas 98
Sunday’s Results
Cleveland 121, Brooklyn 114
Milwaukee 106, San Antonio 103
Indiana 113, Miami 107, OT
Boston 104, Sacramento 93
L.A. Clippers 117, Toronto 106
New York 101, Washington 97
Portland 108, Oklahoma City 105
Houston 118, Atlanta 99
Utah at Golden State, late
Monday’s Games
Denver at Philadelphia, 7
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7
New York at Charlotte, 7
Memphis at Minnesota, 8
Boston at Phoenix, 10
Tuesday’s Games
San Antonio at Washington, 7
Denver at Toronto, 7:30
Chicago at Houston, 8
Cleveland at Miami, 8
Portland at New Orleans, 8
Dallas at Sacramento, 10
Indiana at Golden State, 10:30
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7
New York at Philadelphia, 7
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8
Portland at Memphis, 8
Boston at Utah, 9:30
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3
New York 2 1 0 6 7 1
Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6
Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0
New England 1 1 1 4 4 5
Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5
D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9
Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5
Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6
Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9
Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1
Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8
FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2
Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4
LA Galaxy 1 1 1 4 3 3
Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6
San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5
Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4
Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7
Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Results
New York City FC 2, New England 2, tie
Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Columbus 3, D.C. United 1
New York 3, Minnesota United 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 2, tie
LA Galaxy 0, Vancouver 0, tie
Friday’s game
Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8
Saturday, March 31 Games
New York at Orlando City, 1
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3
Vancouver at Columbus, 3
Portland at Chicago, 6
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8
New York City FC at San Jose, 8
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
New England at Houston, 8:30
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Seattle, 10
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Boston 20 9 0.690
Houston 19 9 0.679
Cleveland 19 12 0.613
Baltimore 17 12 0.586
Chicago 16 12 0.571
New York 17 13 0.567
Kansas City 16 13 0.552
Seattle 15 14 0.517
Tampa Bay 14 15 0.483
Minnesota 13 14 0.481
Oakland 13 15 0.464
Detroit 12 15 0.444
Toronto 13 17 0.433
Los Angeles 13 18 0.419
Texas 7 22 0.241
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Milwaukee 19 10 0.655
Chicago 19 12 0.613
San Diego 15 10 0.600
St. Louis 16 12 0.571
Miami 15 13 0.536
Los Angeles 15 14 0.517
San Francisco 14 15 0.483
Arizona 14 15 0.483
Washington 13 16 0.448
Atlanta 13 17 0.433
Colorado 12 16 0.429
Philadelphia 12 17 0.414
Pittsburgh 11 18 0.379
New York 10 18 0.357
Cincinnati 10 19 0.345
Saturday’s Results
Boston 6, Houston 0
Miami 4, Washington 3
St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 8, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 5
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 13, Toronto 6
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 10, Texas 3
Milwaukee 10, Oakland 5
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2
Arizona (ss) 15, L.A. Angels 9
Kansas City 4, Arizona (ss) 4
Minnesota 12, Baltimore 4
Sacramento 6, San Francisco 5
Seattle 7, Chicago Cubs (ss) 3
Chicago Cubs (ss) 3, Colorado 0
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami (ss) 3
Detroit 10, Atlanta 3
Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 5
Boston 6, Minnesota 1
Houston 6, Miami (ss) 2
Tampa Bay 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 4, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 3
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 4
Chicago White Sox 16, Milwaukee 1
Seattle 11, San Diego 7
San Francisco 5, Oakland 1
Arizona 8, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, late
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Norfolk at Norfolk, VA, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, NC, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Omaha at Papillion, NE, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. El Paso at El Paso, TX, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 10:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.
Miami-Fla vs. Miami at Miami, Fla., 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.
Braves Futures vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Divisional Tournaments
NCAA Division I Men
First Four
Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61
St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58
Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46
Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56
East Regional
first round
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83
Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60
Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62
Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48
Butler 79, Arkansas 62
Marshall 81, Wichita State 75
West Virginia 85, Murray State 68
Second Round
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Texas Tech 69, Florida 66
Purdue 76, Butler 73
West Virginia 94, Marshall 71
Regional Semifinals
Villanova 90, West Virginia 78
Texas Tech 78, Purdue 65
Sunday’s Regional Championship
At TD Garden, Boston
Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59
South Regional
First Round
Tennessee 73, Wright State 47
Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62
Kentucky 78, Davidson 73
Buffalo 89, Arizona 68
Kansas State 69, Creighton 59
UMBC 74, Virginia 54
Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53
Nevada 87, Texas 83
Second Round
Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75
Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62
Kansas State 50, UMBC 43
Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68
Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58
Saturday’s Regional Championship
At Philips Arena, Atlanta
Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62
Midwest Regional
First Round
Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT
Duke 89, Iona 67
Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60
Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83
Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78
Syracuse 57, TCU 45
Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58
Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68
Second Round
Duke 87, Rhode Island 62
Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79
Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53
Clemson 84, Auburn 53
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Kansas 80, Clemson 76
Duke 69, Syracuse 65
SUNDAY’S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
At CenturyLink Center Omaha
Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT
West Regional
First Round
Houston 67, San Diego State 65
Michigan 61, Montana 47
Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64
Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73
Texas A&M 73, Providence 69
North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66
Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83
Florida State 67, Missouri 54
Second Round
Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84
Michigan 64, Houston 63
Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65
F;orida State 75, Xavier 70
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60
Saturday’s Regional Championship
At STAPLES Center, Los Angeles
Michigan 58, Florida State 54
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31
Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 6:09 p.m.
Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 8:49 p.m.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2
Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Albany Regional
First Round
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52
Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72
Duke 72, Belmont 58
Georgia 68, Mercer 63
Florida State 91, Little Rock 49
Buffalo 102, South Florida 79
SECOnd round
South Carolina 66, Virginia 56
UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46
Duke 66, Georgia 40
Buffalo 86, Florida State 65
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Albany, N.Y.
SSouth Carolina 79, Buffalo 63
UConn 72, Duke 59
Monday’s Regional Final
South Carolina (29-6) vs. UConn (35-0), 7 p.m.
Spokane Regional
first round
Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81
Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT
DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79
Texas A&M 89, Drake 76
Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77
Oregon 88, Seattle 45
Central Michigan 78, LSU 69
Ohio State 87, George Washington 45
second round
Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72
Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79
Oregon 101, Minnesota 73
Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Spokane, Wash.
Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84
Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69
Monday’s Regional Championship
Notre Dame vs. Oregon (33-4), 9 p.m.
Kansas City Regional
first round
Maryland 77, Princeton 57
NC State 62, Elon 34
Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57
Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50
UCLA 71, American 60
Creighton 76, Iowa 70
Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62
Texas 83, Maine 54
Second Round
N.C. State 74, Maryland 60
Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56
UCLA 86, Creighton 64
Texas 85, Arizona State 65
FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At Kansas City, Mo.
Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57
UCLA 84, Texas 75
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73
Lexington Regional
First Round
Louisville 74, Boise State 42
Marquette 84, Dayton 65
Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58
Tennessee 100, Liberty 60
Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61
Baylor 96, Grambling State 46
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70
Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68
Second Round
Louisville 90, Marquette 72
Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59
Baylor 80, Michigan 58
Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70
Friday’s Regional Semifinals
At Lexington, Ky.
Oregon State 72, Baylor 67
Louisville 86, Stanford 59
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Louisville 76, Oregon State 43
Final Four
At Columbus
Friday, March 30 Semifinals
Albany champion vs. Spokane chamion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2), 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 1 Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II Men
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wednesday’s QUARTERFINALS
West Texas A&M 87, Le Moyne 73
Ferris State 87, Barry 84
Queens (NC) 100, California Baptist 94
Northern State 79, East Stroudsburg 71
Thursday’s Semifinals
Ferris State 85, West Texas A&M 79
Northern State 105, Queens (NC) 99, 2OT
Saturday’s Championship
Ferris State 71, Northern State 69
NCAA Division II Women
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Monday’s QUarterfinals
Central Missouri 72, Lubbock Christian 62
Union (Tenn.) 73, Carson-Newman 70
Ashland 91, Montana State Billings 73
Indiana (Pa.) 75, Stonehill 71
WEDNESDAY’S SEMIFINALS
Central Missouri 70, Union (Tenn.) 57
Ashland 92, Indiana (Pa.) 68
Friday’s Championship
Central Missouri 66, Ashland 52
Postseason Tournaments
CollegeInsider.com Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinals
UIC (19-15) at Liberty (22-14), 7 p.m.
Sam Houston State (21-14) at Northern Colorado (24-12), 9 p.m.
Friday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
National Invitation Tournament
QUARTERFINALS
Penn State 85, Marquette 80
Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56
Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84
Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
Western Kentucky (27-10) vs. Utah (22-11), 7 p.m.
Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
College Basketball Invitational
Championship Series
Best-of-3
Monday’s GAME
North Texas (18-17) at San Francisco (21-15), 10 p.m.
Wednesday, March 28
San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 30
x-San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 7 p.m.
x-if necessary
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
Sundays Quarterfinals
Indiana 81, UC Davis 66
Virginia Tech 74, Alabama 67
West Virginia 76, St. John’s 62
TCU 79, South Dakota 71
Wednesday’s Semifinals
TCU (23-12) vs. Indiana (21-14), 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech (22-13) at West Virginia (25-11), 7 p.m.
Saturday”s Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball Invitational
SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALs
Yale 76, South Alabama 74, OT
Central Arkansas 65, Nevada 56
Thursday’s Championship
Yale (18-13) at Central Arkansas (25-9), 8 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One
Australian Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 58 laps, 1 hour, 29 minutes, 33.283 seconds.
2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 58, +5.036 seconds behind.
3. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 58, +6.309.
4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 58, +7.069.
5. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 58, +27.886.
6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 58, +28.945.
7. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 58, +32.671.
8. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 58, +34.339.
9. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 58, +34.921.
10. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 58, +45.722.
11. Sergio Perez, Force India, 58, +46.817.
12. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 58, +60.278.
13. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, 58, +75.759.
14. Lance Stroll, Williams, 58, +78.288.
15. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 57, +1 lap.
Not classified
Romain Grosjean, Haas, 24 laps.
Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 22.
Pierre Gasly, France, Toro Rosso,13.
Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 5.
Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 4.
PRO GOLF
Champions Tour
Rapiscan Systems Classic
final results
Steve Stricker, $240,000 68-69-68–205 -11
Billy Andrade, $140,800 69-70-69–208 -8
David McKenzie, $88,000 69-71-69–209 -7
Scott Parel, $88,000 72-70-67–209 -7
Jesper Parnevik, $88,000 70-71-68–209 -7
Gene Sauers, $88,000 70-73-66–209 -7
Joe Durant, $54,400 66-72-72–210 -6
Billy Mayfair, $54,400 69-74-67–210 -6
Glen Day, $43,200 70-76-65–211 -5
Bernhard Langer, $43,200 71-74-66–211 -5
Michael Bradley, $32,000 73-71-68–212 -4
Mark Calcavecchia, $32,000 67-75-70–212 -4
Scott Dunlap, $32,000 73-72-67–212 -4
Fran Quinn, $32,000 74-69-69–212 -4
Vijay Singh, $32,000 73-71-68–212 -4
Jeff Sluman, $32,000 71-67-74–212 -4
Michael Allen, $21,947 71-73-69–213 -3
Lee Janzen, $21,947 73-73-67–213 -3
Wes Short, Jr., $21,947 70-73-70–213 -3
Jerry Smith, $21,947 74-68-71–213 -3
Stephen Ames, $21,947 71-68-74–213 -3
Tim Petrovic, $21,947 73-69-71–213 -3
Carlos Franco, $16,032 72-73-69–214 -2
Mike Goodes, $16,032 71-72-71–214 -2
Jerry Kelly, $16,032 70-78-66–214 -2
Tom Lehman, $16,032 71-72-71–214 -2
Rod Spittle, $16,032 71-73-70–214 -2
Russ Cochran, $12,672 73-70-72–215 -1
Kevin Johnson, $12,672 71-71-73–215 -1
Scott McCarron, $12,672 72-70-73–215 -1
Tom Pernice Jr., $12,672 71-75-69–215 -1
Kevin Sutherland, $12,672 74-73-68–215 -1
Olin Browne, $10,320 73-71-72–216 E
Steve Flesch, $10,320 76-72-68–216 E
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $10,320 72-76-68–216 E
Kent Jones, $10,320 77-70-69–216 E
Fred Funk, $9,120 73-72-72–217 +1
Tom Byrum, $8,160 72-72-74–218 +2
Paul Claxton, $8,160 72-73-73–218 +2
Brandt Jobe, $8,160 73-74-71–218 +2
Colin Montgomerie, $8,160 74-72-72–218 +2
Esteban Toledo, $8,160 76-73-69–218 +2
Woody Austin, $6,400 76-71-72–219 +3
Todd Hamilton, $6,400 71-73-75–219 +3
Jeff Maggert, $6,400 74-73-72–219 +3
Joey Sindelar, $6,400 74-77-68–219 +3
Ken Tanigawa, $6,400 73-72-74–219 +3
Scott Verplank, $6,400 80-70-69–219 +3
Tommy Armour III, $5,120 71-78-71–220 +4
Steve Pate, $5,120 75-73-72–220 +4
Jay Don Blake, $4,200 78-72-71–221 +5
David Frost, $4,200 75-75-71–221 +5
Brian Henninger, $4,200 75-71-75–221 +5
Tommy Tolles, $4,200 77-72-72–221 +5
Mark Brooks, $3,600 76-74-72–222 +6
Bart Bryant, $3,600 79-72-71–222 +6
Paul Broadhurst, $3,280 71-78-74–223 +7
Duffy Waldorf, $3,280 76-73-74–223 +7
Dan Forsman, $2,800 72-74-78–224 +8
P.H. Horgan III, $2,800 79-75-70–224 +8
John Huston, $2,800 78-76-70–224 +8
Bob Tway, $2,800 75-76-73–224 +8
Rocco Mediate, $2,320 75-75-75–225 +9
Kirk Triplett, $2,320 77-78-70–225 +9
Larry Mize, $1,920 78-76-72–226 +10
Willie Wood, $1,920 80-72-74–226 +10
Ian Woosnam, $1,920 79-76-71–226 +10
John Inman, $1,552 79-75-73–227 +11
Corey Pavin, $1,552 73-76-78–227 +11
Mike Reid, $1,408 82-78-70–230 +14
Steve Lowery, $1,312 75-78-78–231 +15
Jim Gallagher, Jr., $1,096 81-81-73–235 +19
Dick Mast, $1,096 76-83-76–235 +19
Blaine McCallister, $1,096 77-79-79–235 +19
Larry Nelson, $1,096 78-79-78–235 +19
Grant Waite, $928 80-80-79–239 +23
Danny Edwards, $832 85-78-77–240 +24
Jim Thorpe, $832 83-77-80–240 +24
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Austin Hays to Bowie (EL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Traded INF Deven Marrero to Arizona for a player to be named or cash. Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin and LHPs Roenis Elias and Robby Scott to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned C Dan Butler, INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. and OFs Rusney Castillo and Aneury Tavarez to minor league camp. Optioned 1B Sam Travis to Pawtucket (IL). Agreed to terms with C Christian Vazquez on a four-year contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHPs Jeanmar Gomez and Bruce Rondon to minor league camp.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Carlos Torres. Released 1B/DH Mike Napoli, who accepted assignment to Columbus (IL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Released SS Alexi Amarista.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Tony Kemp and INF Tyler White to minor league camp.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released OF Michael Saunders and RHP Ricky Nolasco.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed DH Kennys Vargas off waivers from Cincinnati. Released INF Erick Aybar.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Domingo German to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Acquired 1B Mike Ford as a Rule 5 draft return from Seattle and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Signed C Kellin Deglan to a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Chasen Bradford to Tacoma (PCL). Optioned LHP Ariel Miranda to Tacoma (PCL). Reassigned C Tuffy Gosewisch, INF Zach Vincej and RHP Ryan Cook to minor league camp. Signed LHP Wade LeBlanc to a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Traded C Mike Ohlman to Boston for cash. Released RHP Bartolo Colon. Optioned 1B Tommy Joseph to Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned LHP Matt Dermody outright to Buffalo (IL). Released LHP Craig Breslow. Signed RHP Murphy Smith to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Carlos Ramirez to Buffalo.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated RHP Albert Suarez for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Fernando Salas from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Yasmany Tomas to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Lucas Sims, RHP Aaron Blair and RHP Matt Wisler to Gwinnett (IL). Released LHP Scott Kazmir.
CHICAGO CUBS — Released OF Peter Bourjos.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHPs Jackson Stephens and Robert Stephenson to Louisville (IL). Optioned INF Alex Blandino and LHP Cody Reed to Louisville (IL). Reassigned C Tony Cruz and INF/OFs Brandon Dixon and Sebastian Elizalde to minor league camp. Released OF Ben Revere. Claimed LHP Justin Nicolino off waivers from Miami. Signed LHP Kevin Canelon to a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned OF David Dahl to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned RHP Austin House and C Anthony Bemboom to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Jairo Diaz to Albuquerque. Reassigned RHP Brooks Pounders, LHP Harrison Musgrave and INF Daniel Castro to minor league camp.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Junior Guerra and OFs Keon Broxton and Brett Phillips to Colorado Springs (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Zack Wheeler to minor league camp. Signed LHP Fernando Abad to a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Francisco Rodriguez. Signed 2B Scott Kingery to a six-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Jordan Luplow and C Jacob Stallings to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned RHPs Tyler Jones and Richard Rodriguez to minor league camp.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released RHP Jason Motte.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed OF Edwin Moreno and C Arturo Nieto to minor league contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Austin Adams, C Pedro Severino and OF Andrew Stevenson to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned LHPs Tim Collins and Tommy Milone, RHPs Edwin Jackson and Christopher Smith, INF Chris Dominguez, C Spencer Kieboom and OF Moises Sierra to minor league camp. Released INF Reid Brignac and OF Ryan Raburn. Released RHP Jeremy Hellickson.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Jaylen Johnson. Waived F Jaylen Johnson. Signed F CJ Fair.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Marquis Teague to a 10-day contract.
Football
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB Justin Bethel.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Terrelle Pryor.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Victor Ejdsell from Rockford (AHL) on an emergency basis. Agreed to terms with F Dylan Sikura on a two-year contract.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Spencer Martin from San Antonio (AHL) and G Joe Cannata and F Julien Nantel from Colorado (ECHL) to San Antonio.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Cam Johnson to a one-year, entry-level contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Chris Driedger and D Cody Donaghey from Brampton (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL). Assigned G Marcus Hogberg and D Macoy Erkamps from Belleville to Brampton.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned F Samuel Blais and G Ville Husso to San Antonio (AHL).
American Hockey League
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned G Joe Cannata and F Julien Nantel to Colorado (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled G Evan Cowley from Manchester (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Kayle Doetzel from Kansas City (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended C Jimmy Lodge one game. Suspended Tulsa RW Alexandre Ranger one game.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Mike Szmatula.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Added G Josh Messick as emergency backup.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed G Ed Minney.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Matt Leitner to Utica (AHL). Signed F Jake Horton. Added G Joe Spagnoli as emergency backup.
College
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Nick McDevitt men’s basketball coach.
SOUTHERN CAL — Named Eric Mobley assistant men’s basketball coach.
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Lakota at Fostoria, 4:45
Arcadia at Tiffin Calvert, 5
Gibsonburg at New Riegel, 5
Hopewell-Loudon at Norwalk St. Paul, 5
Old Fort at Marion Harding, 5:15
Tinora at Elmwood, 5
Prep Softball
Lakota at Fostoria, 4:45
Van Buren at Elmwood, 4:45
Arcadia at Lima Central Catholic, 5
Gibsonburg at New Riegel, 5
Hopewell-Loudon at Norwalk St. Paul, 5
Old Fort at Marion Harding, 5:15
LOCAL & AREA
Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach
KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions are uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls basketball, head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.