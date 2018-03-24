State boys basketball: Trotwood, SVSM to play for D-II crown

COLUMBUS — Trotwood-Madison, which averaged 92.1 points a game during the regular season, hit the ground running and never looked back on Friday, blasting Byesville Meadowbrook 88-42 on Friday in the first of two Division II semifinals at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

A state semifinalist for the second straight year and third time since 2014, Trotwood (26-3) will face Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (20-8) in today’s 5:15 p.m. Division II state championship game. SVSM defeated Lexington 62-51 in Friday’s second semifinal.

Trotwood’s top seven players stand an athletic 6-foot-2 or taller and Meadowbrook had no answer. Trotwood outrebounded Meadowbrook 37-15, outscored the Colts 56-28 in the paint and 20-4 on second chance opportunities. The Rams also had a 23-2 edge in points scored off turnovers.

Amare Davis led Madison with 21 points. Trey Singleton led Meadowbrook (22-7) with 12 points.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 62

LEXINGTON 51

COLUMBUS — Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary pulled away from Lexington in the second and third quarters and earned a spot in the state championship game for the 11th time in school history with a 62-51 win over the Minutemen in a Division II state semifinal game at the Schottenstein Center.

Lunden McDay scored 15 points and was the only St. Vincent-St. Mary player in double figures. The Fighting Irish (20-8) got 21 of their 62 points, 10 of their 27 rebounds and five of their 12 assists from role players off the bench.

Cade Stover finished with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double for Lexington (23-6).

Division I

CINCINNATI MOELLER 51

LORAIN 44

COLUMBUS — Cincinnati Moeller built a 14-point lead in the second quarter, then held off Lorain the rest of the way to post a 51-44 win over the Titans in a Division I state seminal at the Schottenstein Center on Friday.

Ranked No. 2 in the final Division I state poll, Moeller (26-3) will face No.1-ranked Solon (27-1) at 8:30 p.m. in today’s big-school state championship. Solon beat Pickerington Central, 82-78, in Friday’s other Division I semifinal.

Jaxson Hayes, a 6-foot-10 all-Ohioan who has signed to play college ball at Texas, led Moeller with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Isaiah Payton added 12 points and Jeremiah Davenport, a 6-5 guard, had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Lorain (22-6) played only six players the entire 32 minutes. Devone Grant led the Titans, making the school’s first state tournament appearance since winning the first-ever OHSAA boys basketball championship in 1923, with 17 points.

SOLON 82

PICKERINGTON CENT. 78

COLUMBUS — No. 1-ranked Solon overcame a 12-point deficit with under 12 minutes left in the game and rallied to beat Pickerington Central 82-78 in the late Division I state semifinal at the Schottenstein Center on Friday.

Solon’s win sets up a 1-2 matchup in today’s Division I state championship game. The Comets (27-1) will face second-ranked Cincinnati Moeller (26-3) in the 8:30 p.m. final to the 96th annual boys state tournament.

Sincere Carry led Solon with 29 points. The 6-foot senior point guard converted 14 of 17 free throws, including 6 of 8 in the final 1:29.

Mike Bekelja scored 17 points and Trent Williams and David Marbury added 10 each for Solon, whose five starters accounted for all but 144 of the 160 total player minutes in the game. The Comets hit 11 of 25 3-pointers and converted 21 of 28 free throws. Pickerington Central was 5 of 13 from 3-point range and 13 of 15 from the line.

Adrian Nelson scored 21 points and Javohn Garcia netted 20 for Pickerington Central (18-9). The Tigers, who were 7-8 two-thirds of the way through the regular season, won their last six regular season games, then five straight in the tournament to reach the state semifinals for the third time in school history.

