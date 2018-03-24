Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division IV
Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 51, Berlin Hiland 41
Marion Local 56, Pandora-Gilboa 54
FINAL: Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-7) vs. Marion Local (24-4), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
Division III
Cincinnati Deer Park 66, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 48
Columbus Africentric 54, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52
FINAL: Cincinnati Deer Park (28-0) vs. Columbus Africentric (22-6), Saturday, 2
Friday’s Semifinals
Division II
Trotwood-Madison 88, Byesville Meadowbrook 42
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 62, Lexington 51
FINAL: Trotwood Madison (26-3) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (19-8), Saturday, 5:15
Division I
Cincinnati Moeller 51, Lorain 44
Solon 82, Pickerington Central 78
FINAL: Cincinnati Moeller (26-3) vs. Solon (27-1), Saturday, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Tampa Bay 74 51 19 4 106 271 211
x-Boston 72 45 17 10 100 240 186
Toronto 74 44 23 7 95 251 210
Florida 72 37 28 7 81 219 222
Montreal 75 27 36 12 66 188 237
Detroit 74 27 36 11 65 189 229
Ottawa 73 26 36 11 63 201 257
Buffalo 74 23 39 12 58 173 243
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 74 43 24 7 93 230 217
Pittsburgh 75 42 27 6 90 246 229
Columbus 75 42 28 5 89 214 206
Philadelphia 75 38 25 12 88 226 223
New Jersey 74 38 28 8 84 223 224
Carolina 74 32 31 11 75 203 237
N.Y. Rangers 74 32 34 8 72 214 240
N.Y. Islanders 74 31 33 10 72 241 270
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 73 48 15 10 106 238 183
Winnipeg 73 44 19 10 98 242 190
Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210
Colorado 74 40 26 8 88 237 217
St. Louis 73 40 28 5 85 203 194
Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201
Chicago 75 30 36 9 69 211 233
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 74 47 21 6 100 249 202
San Jose 74 42 23 9 93 227 202
Los Angeles 75 41 27 7 89 219 187
Anaheim 74 38 24 12 88 210 197
Calgary 75 35 30 10 80 204 226
Edmonton 74 33 36 5 71 214 236
Vancouver 74 26 39 9 61 192 242
Arizona 74 25 38 11 61 184 237
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Carolina 6, Arizona 5
Columbus 4, Florida 0
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Islanders 6
Washington 1, Detroit 0
Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2
Toronto 5, Nashville 2
Vancouver 5, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 7, Colorado 1
San Jose 2, Vegas 1, OT
Friday’s Results
Montreal 3, Buffalo 0
New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Anaheim at Winnipeg, late
Vancouver at St. Louis, late
Boston at Dallas, late
Saturday’s Games
Vegas at Colorado, 3
Calgary at San Jose, 4
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Detroit at Toronto, 7
Arizona at Florida, 7
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7
Washington at Montreal, 7
Carolina at Ottawa, 7
St. Louis at Columbus, 7
Nashville at Minnesota, 8
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7
Vancouver at Dallas, 7
Boston at Minnesota, 7:30
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30
Monday’s Games
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Ottawa at Carolina, 7
Buffalo at Toronto, 7
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30
Detroit at Montreal, 7:30
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30
Colorado at Vegas, 10
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 54 19 .740 —
x-Boston 48 23 .676 5
Philadelphia 41 30 .577 12
New York 26 47 .356 28
Brooklyn 23 50 .315 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 32 .556 —
Miami 39 34 .534 1½
Charlotte 32 41 .438 8½
Orlando 21 51 .292 19
Atlanta 21 51 .292 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 43 29 .597 —
Indiana 42 31 .575 1½
Milwaukee 38 34 .528 5
Detroit 32 40 .444 11
Chicago 24 48 .333 19
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 58 14 .806 —
New Orleans 43 30 .589 15½
San Antonio 42 30 .583 16
Dallas 22 50 .306 36
Memphis 19 53 .264 39
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 44 27 .620 —
Oklahoma City 44 30 .595 1½
Minnesota 42 31 .575 3
Utah 41 31 .569 3½
Denver 40 33 .548 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 53 18 .746 —
L.A. Clippers 38 34 .528 15½
L.A. Lakers 31 40 .437 22
Sacramento 24 49 .329 30
Phoenix 19 54 .260 35
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Charlotte 140, Memphis 79
Philadelphia 118, Orlando 98
Houston 100, Detroit 96, OT
New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 125
Utah 119, Dallas 112
Sacramento 105, Atlanta 90
Friday’s Results
Denver 108, Washington 100
Indiana 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Cleveland 120, Phoenix 95
Minnesota 108, New York 104
Toronto 116, Brooklyn 112
Milwaukee 118, Chicago 105
Oklahoma City 105, Miami 99
Utah at San Antonio, late
Boston at Portland, late
Atlanta at Golden State, late
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6
Chicago at Detroit, 7
Phoenix at Orlando, 7
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8
New Orleans at Houston, 8
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30
Miami at Indiana, 5
Boston at Sacramento, 6
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6
New York at Washington, 6
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7
Atlanta at Houston, 8
Utah at Golden State, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Denver at Philadelphia, 7
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7
New York at Charlotte, 7
Memphis at Minnesota, 8
Boston at Phoenix, 10
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 3 0 0 9 6 1
Columbus 2 0 1 7 5 2
Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6
Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0
New York 1 1 0 3 4 1
Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5
New England 1 1 0 3 2 3
D.C. United 0 1 2 2 4 6
Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5
Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6
Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1
Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 6 5
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 0 6 7 7
Vancouver 2 1 0 6 5 6
Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 1
Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6
San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5
LA Galaxy 1 1 0 3 3 3
Colorado 0 1 0 0 1 2
Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4
Portland 0 2 0 0 1 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Saturday, March 24
New York City FC at New England, 1:30
Portland at FC Dallas, 3:30
D.C. United at Columbus, 6
Minnesota United at New York, 7
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10
Friday, March 30
Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8
Saturday, March 31
New York at Orlando City, 1
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3
Vancouver at Columbus, 3
Portland at Chicago, 6
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8
New York City FC at San Jose, 8
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
New England at Houston, 8:30
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Seattle, 10
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training
Friday’s Results
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Detroit 11, Atlanta 3
Houston (ss) 2, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay (ss) 1
Tampa Bay (ss) 6, Toronto 5
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Kansas City (ss) 9, San Francisco 6
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Dodgers 10, Kansas City (ss) 0
Colorado 8, Cincinnati 2
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston (ss) 3, Washington 1
Washington (ss) 6, Miami 3
Arizona vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., late
Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late
Saturday’s Games
Houston vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05
Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05
Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05
Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05
Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05
Arizona (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10
Kansas City vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10
Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05
San Francisco vs. Sacramento at Sacramento, CA, 9:05
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05
Sunday’s Games
Miami (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10
Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05
Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05
Houston vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05
St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05
Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07
Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05
Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05
Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10
San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 4:05
Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 9:07
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Divisional Tournaments
NCAA Division I Men
First Four
Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61
St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58
Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46
Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56
East Regional
first round
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83
Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60
Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62
Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48
Butler 79, Arkansas 62
Marshall 81, Wichita State 75
West Virginia 85, Murray State 68
Second Round
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Texas Tech 69, Florida 66
Purdue 76, Butler 73
West Virginia 94, Marshall 71
Friday’s Regional Semifinals
At TD Garden, Boston
Villanova 90, West Virginia 78
Purdue (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (26-9), late
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners
South Regional
First Round
Tennessee 73, Wright State 47
Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62
Kentucky 78, Davidson 73
Buffalo 89, Arizona 68
Kansas State 69, Creighton 59
UMBC 74, Virginia 54
Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53
Nevada 87, Texas 83
Second Round
Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75
Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62
Kansas State 50, UMBC 43
Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73
THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At Philips Arena, Atlanta
Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68
Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58
Saturday’s Regional Championship
Loyola of Chicago (31-5) vs. Kansas State (25-11), 6:09 p.m.
Midwest Regional
First Round
Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT
Duke 89, Iona 67
Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60
Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83
Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78
Syracuse 57, TCU 45
Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58
Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68
Second Round
Duke 87, Rhode Island 62
Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79
Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53
Clemson 84, Auburn 53
FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At CenturyLink Center Omaha
Kansas 80, Clemson 76
Duke (28-7) vs. Syracuse (23-13), late
SUNDAY’S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners
West Regional
First Round
Houston 67, San Diego State 65
Michigan 61, Montana 47
Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64
Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73
Texas A&M 73, Providence 69
North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66
Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83
Florida State 67, Missouri 54
Second Round
Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84
Michigan 64, Houston 63
Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65
F;orida State 75, Xavier 70
At STAPLES Center, Los Angeles
THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60
Saturday’s Regional Championship
Michigan (31-7) vs. Florida State (23-11), 8:49 p.m.
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31
South champion vs. West champion
East champion vs. Midwest champion
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2
Semifinal winners
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Albany Regional
First Round
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52
Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72
Duke 72, Belmont 58
Georgia 68, Mercer 63
Florida State 91, Little Rock 49
Buffalo 102, South Florida 79
SECOnd round
South Carolina 66, Virginia 56
UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46
Duke 66, Georgia 40
Buffalo 86, Florida State 65
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Albany, N.Y.
South Carolina (28-6) vs. Buffalo (29-5), 11:30 a.m.
UConn (34-0) vs. Duke (24-8), 2 p.m.
Monday’s Regional Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Spokane Regional
first round
Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81
Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT
DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79
Texas A&M 89, Drake 76
Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77
Oregon 88, Seattle 45
Central Michigan 78, LSU 69
Ohio State 87, George Washington 45
second round
Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72
Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79
Oregon 101, Minnesota 73
Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Spokane, Wash.
Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-9), 4 p.m.
Oregon (32-4) vs. Central Michigan (30-4), 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.
Kansas City Regional
first round
Maryland 77, Princeton 57
NC State 62, Elon 34
Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57
Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50
UCLA 71, American 60
Creighton 76, Iowa 70
Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62
Texas 83, Maine 54
Second Round
N.C. State 74, Maryland 60
Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56
UCLA 86, Creighton 64
Texas 85, Arizona State 65
FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At Kansas City, Mo.
Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57
UCLA (26-7) vs. Texas (28-6), late
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington Regional
First Round
Louisville 74, Boise State 42
Marquette 84, Dayton 65
Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58
Tennessee 100, Liberty 60
Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61
Baylor 96, Grambling State 46
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70
Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68
Second Round
Louisville 90, Marquette 72
Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59
Baylor 80, Michigan 58
Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70
Friday’s Regional Semifinals
At Lexington, Ky.
Oregon State 72, Baylor 67
Louisville (34-2) vs. Stanford (24-10), late
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31
South champion vs. West champion
East champion vs. Midwest champion
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2
Semifinal winners
At Columbus
Friday, March 30 Semifinals
Albany champion vs. Spokane chamion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Kansas City champion vs. Lexington champion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 1 Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II Men
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wednesday’s QUARTERFINALS
West Texas A&M 87, Le Moyne 73
Ferris State 87, Barry 84
Queens (NC) 100, California Baptist 94
Northern State 79, East Stroudsburg 71
Thursday’s Semifinals
Ferris State 85, West Texas A&M 79
Northern State 105, Queens (NC) 99, 2OT
Saturday’s Championship
Ferris State (37-1) vs. Northern State (36-3), 3 p.m.
NCAA Division II Women
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Monday’s QUarterfinals
Central Missouri 72, Lubbock Christian 62
Union (Tenn.) 73, Carson-Newman 70
Ashland 91, Montana State Billings 73
Indiana (Pa.) 75, Stonehill 71
WEDNESDAY’S SEMIFINALS
Central Missouri 70, Union (Tenn.) 57
Ashland 92, Indiana (Pa.) 68
Friday’s Championship
Central Missouri 66, Ashland 52
Postseason Tournaments
CollegeInsider.com Tournament
WEDNESDAY’S QUARTERFINALS
UIC 83, Austin Peay 81
Northern Colorado 86, San Diego 75
THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINAL
Sam Houston 76, UTSA 69
SATURDAY’S QUARTERFINAL
Central Michigan (21-14) at Liberty (21-14), 2 p.m.
National Invitation Tournament
QUARTERFINALS
Penn State 85, Marquette 80
Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56
Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84
Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
Western Kentucky (27-10) vs. Utah (22-11), 7 p.m.
Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
College Basketball Invitational
Thursday’s Semifinal
San Francisco 65, Campbell 62
Championship Series
Best-of-3
Monday’s GAME
North Texas (18-17) at San Francisco (21-15), 10 p.m.
Wednesday, March 28
San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 30
x-San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 7 p.m.
x-if necessary
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
Thursday’s Third Round
Indiana 73, Purdue 51
Virginia Tech 81, Fordham 50
St. John’s 65, Duquesne 52
Alabama 61, Georgia Tech 59
South Dakota 85, Michigan State 83, OT
TCU 81, New Mexico 72
Friday’s ThirD Round
West Virginia 67, James Madison 55
UC Davis 71, Kansas State 69
Women’s Basketball Invitational
SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALs
South Alabama (21-12) at Yale (17-13), 5 p.m.
Nevada (19-16) at Central Arkansas (24-9), 6 p.m.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Dominican Republic
Second Round
Brice Garnett 63-68 — 131 -13
Steve Wheatcroft 66-66 — 132 -12
Keith Mitchell 66-66 — 132 -12
Xinjun Zhang 66-68 — 134 -10
Seungsu Han 67-67 — 134 -10
Hunter Mahan 70-65 — 135 -9
Matt Every 69-66 — 135 -9
Corey Conners 64-71 — 135 -9
Denny McCarthy 66-69 — 135 -9
Seamus Power 68-67 — 135 -9
Trey Mullinax 69-66 — 135 -9
Geoff Ogilvy 69-67 — 136 -8
Matt Atkins 69-67 — 136 -8
David Lingmerth 70-67 — 137 -7
Tom Lovelady 69-68 — 137 -7
Joel Dahmen 71-66 — 137 -7
Lanto Griffin 69-68 — 137 -7
Kelly Kraft 68-69 — 137 -7
Tyler McCumber 67-70 — 137 -7
Ethan Tracy 68-69 — 137 -7
Paul Dunne 67-70 — 137 -7
George McNeill 67-71 — 138 -6
Abraham Ancer 71-67 — 138 -6
Tommy Gainey 70-68 — 138 -6
Andrew Putnam 70-68 — 138 -6
Daniel Chopra 70-68 — 138 -6
Ricky Barnes 70-68 — 138 -6
Martin Flores 68-71 — 139 -5
Patrick Rodgers 74-65 — 139 -5
Troy Merritt 69-70 — 139 -5
Matt Jones 72-67 — 139 -5
Fabian Gomez 69-70 — 139 -5
K.J. Choi 71-68 — 139 -5
Richy Werenski 71-68 — 139 -5
Chris Wood 71-68 — 139 -5
Troy Matteson 66-73 — 139 -5
Kevin Tway 67-72 — 139 -5
Shawn Stefani 68-72 — 140 -4
Nate Lashley 70-70 — 140 -4
Stephan Jaeger 72-68 — 140 -4
Santiago Rivas 71-69 — 140 -4
Cameron Percy 69-71 — 140 -4
Jonathan Byrd 66-74 — 140 -4
Emiliano Grillo 72-68 — 140 -4
Harris English 71-69 — 140 -4
Retief Goosen 70-70 — 140 -4
Mark Wilson 69-72 — 141 -3
Dicky Pride 71-70 — 141 -3
Harold Varner III 71-70 — 141 -3
Andrew Yun 71-70 — 141 -3
Augusto Nunez 70-71 — 141 -3
Rob Oppenheim 70-71 — 141 -3
John Merrick 73-68 — 141 -3
Brendon de Jonge 66-75 — 141 -3
Fabrizio Zanotti 71-70 — 141 -3
Brett Stegmaier 72-69 — 141 -3
Adam Schenk 70-71 — 141 -3
Ken Duke 67-75 — 142 -2
Rory Sabbatini 72-70 — 142 -2
Julio Santos 70-72 — 142 -2
Ryan Brehm 73-69 — 142 -2
Ben Crane 70-72 — 142 -2
Scott Piercy 70-72 — 142 -2
David Hearn 69-73 — 142 -2
J.J. Henry 71-72 — 143 -1
Trevor Immelman 69-74 — 143 -1
Mike Weir 72-71 — 143 -1
Davis Love III 71-72 — 143 -1
Johnson Wagner 73-70 — 143 -1
Michael Kim 68-75 — 143 -1
Cameron Beckman 73-70 — 143 -1
Stuart Appleby 69-74 — 143 -1
Tim Herron 73-70 — 143 -1
Eric Axley 72-71 — 143 -1
Robert Allenby 73-70 — 143 -1
D.J. Trahan 71-72 — 143 -1
Parker McLachlin 73-70 — 143 -1
John Daly 73-70 — 143 -1
Vince India 73-70 — 143 -1
J.T. Poston 72-71 — 143 -1
Omar Uresti 71-72 — 143 -1
Failed to make the cut
Jason Bohn 74-70 — 144 E
Sam Ryder 72-72 — 144 E
Jonathan Kaye 75-69 — 144 E
Kyle Reifers 70-74 — 144 E
Dudley Hart 69-75 — 144 E
Bronson Burgoon 75-69 — 144 E
Jason Gore 75-69 — 144 E
Arjun Atwal 71-73 — 144 E
Jim Furyk 72-72 — 144 E
Frank Lickliter II 71-73 — 144 E
Shaun Micheel 74-71 — 145 +1
John Rollins 73-72 — 145 +1
Rafael Campos 72-73 — 145 +1
Zac Blair 71-74 — 145 +1
Smylie Kaufman 73-72 — 145 +1
Conrad Shindler 74-71 — 145 +1
Dru Love 73-72 — 145 +1
Carl Pettersson 75-71 — 146 +2
Daniel Summerhays 76-70 — 146 +2
Graeme McDowell 70-76 — 146 +2
Roberto Diaz 75-71 — 146 +2
Tyler Duncan 74-72 — 146 +2
Brendon Todd 73-74 — 147 +3
Zecheng Dou 76-71 — 147 +3
Richard S. Johnson 72-75 — 147 +3
Marc Turnesa 72-75 — 147 +3
Derek Fathauer 72-75 — 147 +3
Hiram Silfa 71-76 — 147 +3
Kyle Thompson 75-73 — 148 +4
Andres Romero 76-73 — 149 +5
Angel Cabrera 73-76 — 149 +5
D.A. Points 79-70 — 149 +5
Robert Garrigus 74-75 — 149 +5
Cameron Tringale 74-75 — 149 +5
Greg Chalmers 74-75 — 149 +5
Brian Davis 77-73 — 150 +6
Steven Bowditch 76-74 — 150 +6
Ted Purdy 73-77 — 150 +6
Robert Streb 74-76 — 150 +6
Matt Bettencourt 71-79 — 150 +6
George Riley 74-76 — 150 +6
Zach Zaback 74-76 — 150 +6
Andrew Filbert 76-75 — 151 +7
Guy Boros 79-72 — 151 +7
Willy Pumarol 76-75 — 151 +7
Heath Slocum 75-76 — 151 +7
Robert Gamez 77-75 — 152 +8
Len Mattiace 75-77 — 152 +8
Keith Clearwater 77-75 — 152 +8
Rhadames Pena 71-82 — 153 +9
Tony Romo 77-82 — 159 +15
LPGA
Kia Classic
Second Round
a-denotes amateur
Cristie Kerr 67-64 — 131 -13
Lizette Salas 69-67 — 136 -8
In-Kyung Kim 67-69 — 136 -8
Hee Young Park 66-70 — 136 -8
Caroline Hedwall 66-70 — 136 -8
Jeong Eun Lee 68-69 — 137 -7
Wei-Ling Hsu 72-66 — 138 -6
Ally McDonald 71-67 — 138 -6
Eun-Hee Ji 70-68 — 138 -6
Carlota Ciganda 70-68 — 138 -6
Danielle Kang 69-69 — 138 -6
Thidapa Suwannapura 69-69 — 138 -6
Cindy LaCrosse 69-69 — 138 -6
So Yeon Ryu 68-70 — 138 -6
Chella Choi 70-69 — 139 -5
Laetitia Beck 70-69 — 139 -5
Brooke M. Henderson 69-70 — 139 -5
Lydia Ko 68-71 — 139 -5
Ariya Jutanugarn 67-72 — 139 -5
Nicole Broch Larsen 67-72 — 139 -5
Shanshan Feng 72-68 — 140 -4
Angela Stanford 72-68 — 140 -4
Pornanong Phatlum 72-68 — 140 -4
Jane Park 71-69 — 140 -4
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 70-70 — 140 -4
Kris Tamulis 70-70 — 140 -4
Caroline Masson 70-70 — 140 -4
Beatriz Recari 69-71 — 140 -4
Jennifer Song 68-72 — 140 -4
Mariah Stackhouse 73-68 — 141 -3
Caroline Inglis 72-69 — 141 -3
Tiffany Chan 72-69 — 141 -3
Kim Kaufman 72-69 — 141 -3
Anna Nordqvist 71-70 — 141 -3
Sun Young Yoo 71-70 — 141 -3
Ayako Uehara 71-70 — 141 -3
Pernilla Lindberg 71-70 — 141 -3
Lindsey Weaver 70-71 — 141 -3
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 70-71 — 141 -3
Kelly W Shon 69-72 — 141 -3
Austin Ernst 69-72 — 141 -3
Bronte Law 69-72 — 141 -3
Mirim Lee 74-68 — 142 -2
Moriya Jutanugarn 73-69 — 142 -2
Katherine Kirk 73-69 — 142 -2
Lindy Duncan 73-69 — 142 -2
Brianna Do 72-70 — 142 -2
a-Hyejin Choi 72-70 — 142 -2
Sei Young Kim 72-70 — 142 -2
Brittany Lang 71-71 — 142 -2
Azahara Munoz 71-71 — 142 -2
Inbee Park 71-71 — 142 -2
Megan Khang 71-71 — 142 -2
Aditi Ashok 70-72 — 142 -2
Perrine Delacour 70-72 — 142 -2
Jin Young Ko 70-72 — 142 -2
Marina Alex 70-72 — 142 -2
Charley Hull 70-72 — 142 -2
Sarah Jane Smith 74-69 — 143 -1
Amelia Lewis 74-69 — 143 -1
Mi Jung Hur 74-69 — 143 -1
Lee-Anne Pace 74-69 — 143 -1
Emma Talley 72-71 — 143 -1
Michelle Wie 71-72 — 143 -1
Mina Harigae 71-72 — 143 -1
Jenny Shin 71-72 — 143 -1
Peiyun Chien 70-73 — 143 -1
Kassidy Teare 70-73 — 143 -1
Angel Yin 75-69 — 144 E
Amy Olson 74-70 — 144 E
Luna Sobron 73-71 — 144 E
Olafia Kristinsdottir 73-71 — 144 E
Minjee Lee 73-71 — 144 E
Brittany Lincicome 72-72 — 144 E
Nasa Hataoka 72-72 — 144 E
Jing Yan 72-72 — 144 E
Wichanee Meechai 72-72 — 144 E
Morgan Pressel 71-73 — 144 E
Sydnee Michaels 71-73 — 144 E
Mel Reid 71-73 — 144 E
Lexi Thompson 70-74 — 144 E
Ryann O’Toole 69-75 — 144 E
Jackie Stoelting 66-78 — 144 E
Failed to make the cut
Karine Icher 76-69 — 145 +1
Gaby Lopez 76-69 — 145 +1
Jaye Marie Green 76-69 — 145 +1
Mi Hyang Lee 75-70 — 145 +1
Dani Holmqvist 74-71 — 145 +1
Mariajo Uribe 74-71 — 145 +1
Sandra Gal 73-72 — 145 +1
Haeji Kang 72-73 — 145 +1
Mo Martin 72-73 — 145 +1
Madelene Sagstrom 71-74 — 145 +1
Haru Nomura 77-69 — 146 +2
Yani Tseng 75-71 — 146 +2
Ashleigh Buhai 74-72 — 146 +2
Tiffany Joh 74-72 — 146 +2
Katie Burnett 73-73 — 146 +2
Maria Hernandez 72-74 — 146 +2
Jacqui Concolino 72-74 — 146 +2
Paula Creamer 72-74 — 146 +2
Celine Boutier 72-74 — 146 +2
Sung Hyun Park 72-74 — 146 +2
Rebecca Artis 71-75 — 146 +2
Yu Liu 71-75 — 146 +2
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 77-70 — 147 +3
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 76-71 — 147 +3
Emily K. Pedersen 75-72 — 147 +3
Christina Kim 74-73 — 147 +3
Juli Inkster 72-75 — 147 +3
Alena Sharp 71-76 — 147 +3
Robynn Ree 76-72 — 148 +4
Hannah Green 76-72 — 148 +4
Jessica Vasilic 75-73 — 148 +4
Gemma Dryburgh 73-75 — 148 +4
Erynne Lee 73-75 — 148 +4
Catriona Matthew 72-76 — 148 +4
Georgia Hall 72-76 — 148 +4
Cydney Clanton 73-76 — 149 +5
Giulia Molinaro 72-77 — 149 +5
Lauren Coughlin 80-70 — 150 +6
Katelyn Dambaugh 79-71 — 150 +6
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 76-74 — 150 +6
Benyapa Niphatsophon 76-74 — 150 +6
Brittany Altomare 73-77 — 150 +6
Maria Torres 73-77 — 150 +6
Lee Lopez 77-74 — 151 +7
Paige Lee 76-75 — 151 +7
P.K. Kongkraphan 76-75 — 151 +7
Jessy Tang 76-75 — 151 +7
a-Ji-Hyun Kim 76-75 — 151 +7
Beth Allen 74-77 — 151 +7
Hyo Joo Kim 73-78 — 151 +7
Cheyenne Woods 79-73 — 152 +8
Simin Feng 78-75 — 153 +9
Sandra Changkija 77-76 — 153 +9
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Boston RHP Steven Wright 15 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Suspended Chicago Cubs minor league RHP David Garner (Iowa-PCL), Boston minor league C Oscar Hernandez (Pawtucket-IL) and St. Louis minor league RHP Matt Pearce (Memphis-PCL) 50 games each, after second positive tests for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Pittsburgh minor league SS Andrew Walker (West Virginia-SAL) 50-games for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Travis Wear. Assigned Cs Thomas Bryant and Ivica Zubac to South Bay (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended New York Giants DE Josh Mauro and Los Angeles Chargers DL Corey Liuget four regular-season games each for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Bene Benwikere to a one-year contract. Traded T Jared Veldheer to the Denver Broncos for Denver’s sixth-round draft pick (#182) in the 2018 NFL Draft.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Da’Norris Searcy and CB Ross Cockrell to two-year contracts and G Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB E.J. Gaines.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Tramon Williams.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Frank Gore and QB Brock Osweiler.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed LB Marquis Flowers.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to a two-year contract and WR-KR Andre Roberts to a one-year contract.
Hockey
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Activated G Andrew Hammond from the injured reserve list and reassigned him and G Spencer Martin to San Antonio (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Libor Sulak from Lahti (Finnish EL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL). Signed F Shane Gersich to a two-year entry-level contract.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed F Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a two-year contract.
LOCAL SPORTS
Saturday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Ridgemont at Vanlue, DH, 11 a.m.
Seneca East at New Riegel, 11 a.m.
Elmwood at North Baltimore, noon
Fostoria at Liberty-Benton, noon
Sandusky at Tiffin Calvert, noon
Prep Softball
Ridgemont at Vanlue, DH, 11 a.m.
Wynford at Tiffin Calvert, DH, 11 a.m.
Fostoria at Toledo Waite, noon
LOCAL & AREA
Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach
KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions may be available but uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls basketball, head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.