Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 51, Berlin Hiland 41

Marion Local 56, Pandora-Gilboa 54

FINAL: Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-7) vs. Marion Local (24-4), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Cincinnati Deer Park 66, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 48

Columbus Africentric 54, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52

FINAL: Cincinnati Deer Park (28-0) vs. Columbus Africentric (22-6), Saturday, 2

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Trotwood-Madison 88, Byesville Meadowbrook 42

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 62, Lexington 51

FINAL: Trotwood Madison (26-3) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (19-8), Saturday, 5:15

Division I

Cincinnati Moeller 51, Lorain 44

Solon 82, Pickerington Central 78

FINAL: Cincinnati Moeller (26-3) vs. Solon (27-1), Saturday, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Tampa Bay 74 51 19 4 106 271 211

x-Boston 72 45 17 10 100 240 186

Toronto 74 44 23 7 95 251 210

Florida 72 37 28 7 81 219 222

Montreal 75 27 36 12 66 188 237

Detroit 74 27 36 11 65 189 229

Ottawa 73 26 36 11 63 201 257

Buffalo 74 23 39 12 58 173 243

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 74 43 24 7 93 230 217

Pittsburgh 75 42 27 6 90 246 229

Columbus 75 42 28 5 89 214 206

Philadelphia 75 38 25 12 88 226 223

New Jersey 74 38 28 8 84 223 224

Carolina 74 32 31 11 75 203 237

N.Y. Rangers 74 32 34 8 72 214 240

N.Y. Islanders 74 31 33 10 72 241 270

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 73 48 15 10 106 238 183

Winnipeg 73 44 19 10 98 242 190

Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210

Colorado 74 40 26 8 88 237 217

St. Louis 73 40 28 5 85 203 194

Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201

Chicago 75 30 36 9 69 211 233

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 74 47 21 6 100 249 202

San Jose 74 42 23 9 93 227 202

Los Angeles 75 41 27 7 89 219 187

Anaheim 74 38 24 12 88 210 197

Calgary 75 35 30 10 80 204 226

Edmonton 74 33 36 5 71 214 236

Vancouver 74 26 39 9 61 192 242

Arizona 74 25 38 11 61 184 237

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 6, Arizona 5

Columbus 4, Florida 0

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Islanders 6

Washington 1, Detroit 0

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2

Toronto 5, Nashville 2

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 7, Colorado 1

San Jose 2, Vegas 1, OT

Friday’s Results

Montreal 3, Buffalo 0

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Anaheim at Winnipeg, late

Vancouver at St. Louis, late

Boston at Dallas, late

Saturday’s Games

Vegas at Colorado, 3

Calgary at San Jose, 4

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Detroit at Toronto, 7

Arizona at Florida, 7

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7

Washington at Montreal, 7

Carolina at Ottawa, 7

St. Louis at Columbus, 7

Nashville at Minnesota, 8

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7

Vancouver at Dallas, 7

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30

Monday’s Games

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Ottawa at Carolina, 7

Buffalo at Toronto, 7

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30

Detroit at Montreal, 7:30

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30

Colorado at Vegas, 10

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 54 19 .740 —

x-Boston 48 23 .676 5

Philadelphia 41 30 .577 12

New York 26 47 .356 28

Brooklyn 23 50 .315 31

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 40 32 .556 —

Miami 39 34 .534 1½

Charlotte 32 41 .438 8½

Orlando 21 51 .292 19

Atlanta 21 51 .292 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 43 29 .597 —

Indiana 42 31 .575 1½

Milwaukee 38 34 .528 5

Detroit 32 40 .444 11

Chicago 24 48 .333 19

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Houston 58 14 .806 —

New Orleans 43 30 .589 15½

San Antonio 42 30 .583 16

Dallas 22 50 .306 36

Memphis 19 53 .264 39

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 44 27 .620 —

Oklahoma City 44 30 .595 1½

Minnesota 42 31 .575 3

Utah 41 31 .569 3½

Denver 40 33 .548 5

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 53 18 .746 —

L.A. Clippers 38 34 .528 15½

L.A. Lakers 31 40 .437 22

Sacramento 24 49 .329 30

Phoenix 19 54 .260 35

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Charlotte 140, Memphis 79

Philadelphia 118, Orlando 98

Houston 100, Detroit 96, OT

New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 125

Utah 119, Dallas 112

Sacramento 105, Atlanta 90

Friday’s Results

Denver 108, Washington 100

Indiana 109, L.A. Clippers 104

Cleveland 120, Phoenix 95

Minnesota 108, New York 104

Toronto 116, Brooklyn 112

Milwaukee 118, Chicago 105

Oklahoma City 105, Miami 99

Utah at San Antonio, late

Boston at Portland, late

Atlanta at Golden State, late

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6

Chicago at Detroit, 7

Phoenix at Orlando, 7

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Houston, 8

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30

Miami at Indiana, 5

Boston at Sacramento, 6

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6

New York at Washington, 6

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7

Atlanta at Houston, 8

Utah at Golden State, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Denver at Philadelphia, 7

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7

New York at Charlotte, 7

Memphis at Minnesota, 8

Boston at Phoenix, 10

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 3 0 0 9 6 1

Columbus 2 0 1 7 5 2

Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6

Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0

New York 1 1 0 3 4 1

Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5

New England 1 1 0 3 2 3

D.C. United 0 1 2 2 4 6

Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5

Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6

Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1

Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 6 5

Sporting Kansas City 2 1 0 6 7 7

Vancouver 2 1 0 6 5 6

Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4

FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 1

Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6

San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5

LA Galaxy 1 1 0 3 3 3

Colorado 0 1 0 0 1 2

Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4

Portland 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday, March 24

New York City FC at New England, 1:30

Portland at FC Dallas, 3:30

D.C. United at Columbus, 6

Minnesota United at New York, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10

Friday, March 30

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday, March 31

New York at Orlando City, 1

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3

Vancouver at Columbus, 3

Portland at Chicago, 6

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8

New York City FC at San Jose, 8

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New England at Houston, 8:30

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Seattle, 10

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training

Friday’s Results

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Detroit 11, Atlanta 3

Houston (ss) 2, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay (ss) 1

Tampa Bay (ss) 6, Toronto 5

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Kansas City (ss) 9, San Francisco 6

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Kansas City (ss) 0

Colorado 8, Cincinnati 2

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston (ss) 3, Washington 1

Washington (ss) 6, Miami 3

Arizona vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., late

Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late

Saturday’s Games

Houston vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05

Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05

Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05

Arizona (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10

Kansas City vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05

San Francisco vs. Sacramento at Sacramento, CA, 9:05

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05

Sunday’s Games

Miami (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10

Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05

Houston vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05

Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10

San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 4:05

Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 9:07

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division I Men

First Four

Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61

St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58

Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46

Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

East Regional

first round

Villanova 87, Radford 61

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60

Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62

Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48

Butler 79, Arkansas 62

Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

West Virginia 85, Murray State 68

Second Round

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

Texas Tech 69, Florida 66

Purdue 76, Butler 73

West Virginia 94, Marshall 71

Friday’s Regional Semifinals

At TD Garden, Boston

Villanova 90, West Virginia 78

Purdue (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (26-9), late

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners

South Regional

First Round

Tennessee 73, Wright State 47

Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62

Kentucky 78, Davidson 73

Buffalo 89, Arizona 68

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53

Nevada 87, Texas 83

Second Round

Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75

Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62

Kansas State 50, UMBC 43

Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73

THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Philips Arena, Atlanta

Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68

Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58

Saturday’s Regional Championship

Loyola of Chicago (31-5) vs. Kansas State (25-11), 6:09 p.m.

Midwest Regional

First Round

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT

Duke 89, Iona 67

Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60

Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83

Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78

Syracuse 57, TCU 45

Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58

Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68

Second Round

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79

Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53

Clemson 84, Auburn 53

FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At CenturyLink Center Omaha

Kansas 80, Clemson 76

Duke (28-7) vs. Syracuse (23-13), late

SUNDAY’S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners

West Regional

First Round

Houston 67, San Diego State 65

Michigan 61, Montana 47

Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64

Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66

Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83

Florida State 67, Missouri 54

Second Round

Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84

Michigan 64, Houston 63

Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65

F;orida State 75, Xavier 70

At STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

Florida State 75, Gonzaga 60

Saturday’s Regional Championship

Michigan (31-7) vs. Florida State (23-11), 8:49 p.m.

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31

South champion vs. West champion

East champion vs. Midwest champion

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2

Semifinal winners

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Albany Regional

First Round

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52

Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72

Duke 72, Belmont 58

Georgia 68, Mercer 63

Florida State 91, Little Rock 49

Buffalo 102, South Florida 79

SECOnd round

South Carolina 66, Virginia 56

UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46

Duke 66, Georgia 40

Buffalo 86, Florida State 65

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Albany, N.Y.

South Carolina (28-6) vs. Buffalo (29-5), 11:30 a.m.

UConn (34-0) vs. Duke (24-8), 2 p.m.

Monday’s Regional Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Spokane Regional

first round

Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81

Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT

DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79

Texas A&M 89, Drake 76

Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77

Oregon 88, Seattle 45

Central Michigan 78, LSU 69

Ohio State 87, George Washington 45

second round

Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72

Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79

Oregon 101, Minnesota 73

Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Spokane, Wash.

Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-9), 4 p.m.

Oregon (32-4) vs. Central Michigan (30-4), 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

Kansas City Regional

first round

Maryland 77, Princeton 57

NC State 62, Elon 34

Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57

Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50

UCLA 71, American 60

Creighton 76, Iowa 70

Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62

Texas 83, Maine 54

Second Round

N.C. State 74, Maryland 60

Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56

UCLA 86, Creighton 64

Texas 85, Arizona State 65

FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Kansas City, Mo.

Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57

UCLA (26-7) vs. Texas (28-6), late

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington Regional

First Round

Louisville 74, Boise State 42

Marquette 84, Dayton 65

Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58

Tennessee 100, Liberty 60

Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61

Baylor 96, Grambling State 46

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70

Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68

Second Round

Louisville 90, Marquette 72

Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59

Baylor 80, Michigan 58

Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70

Friday’s Regional Semifinals

At Lexington, Ky.

Oregon State 72, Baylor 67

Louisville (34-2) vs. Stanford (24-10), late

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31

South champion vs. West champion

East champion vs. Midwest champion

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2

Semifinal winners

At Columbus

Friday, March 30 Semifinals

Albany champion vs. Spokane chamion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Kansas City champion vs. Lexington champion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 1 Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II Men

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wednesday’s QUARTERFINALS

West Texas A&M 87, Le Moyne 73

Ferris State 87, Barry 84

Queens (NC) 100, California Baptist 94

Northern State 79, East Stroudsburg 71

Thursday’s Semifinals

Ferris State 85, West Texas A&M 79

Northern State 105, Queens (NC) 99, 2OT

Saturday’s Championship

Ferris State (37-1) vs. Northern State (36-3), 3 p.m.

NCAA Division II Women

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Monday’s QUarterfinals

Central Missouri 72, Lubbock Christian 62

Union (Tenn.) 73, Carson-Newman 70

Ashland 91, Montana State Billings 73

Indiana (Pa.) 75, Stonehill 71

WEDNESDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Central Missouri 70, Union (Tenn.) 57

Ashland 92, Indiana (Pa.) 68

Friday’s Championship

Central Missouri 66, Ashland 52

Postseason Tournaments

CollegeInsider.com Tournament

WEDNESDAY’S QUARTERFINALS

UIC 83, Austin Peay 81

Northern Colorado 86, San Diego 75

THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINAL

Sam Houston 76, UTSA 69

SATURDAY’S QUARTERFINAL

Central Michigan (21-14) at Liberty (21-14), 2 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

QUARTERFINALS

Penn State 85, Marquette 80

Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56

Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84

Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

At Madison Square Garden

Western Kentucky (27-10) vs. Utah (22-11), 7 p.m.

Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

Thursday’s Semifinal

San Francisco 65, Campbell 62

Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday’s GAME

North Texas (18-17) at San Francisco (21-15), 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28

San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 30

x-San Francisco (21-15) at North Texas (18-17), 7 p.m.

x-if necessary

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Thursday’s Third Round

Indiana 73, Purdue 51

Virginia Tech 81, Fordham 50

St. John’s 65, Duquesne 52

Alabama 61, Georgia Tech 59

South Dakota 85, Michigan State 83, OT

TCU 81, New Mexico 72

Friday’s ThirD Round

West Virginia 67, James Madison 55

UC Davis 71, Kansas State 69

Women’s Basketball Invitational

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALs

South Alabama (21-12) at Yale (17-13), 5 p.m.

Nevada (19-16) at Central Arkansas (24-9), 6 p.m.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Dominican Republic

Second Round

Brice Garnett 63-68 — 131 -13

Steve Wheatcroft 66-66 — 132 -12

Keith Mitchell 66-66 — 132 -12

Xinjun Zhang 66-68 — 134 -10

Seungsu Han 67-67 — 134 -10

Hunter Mahan 70-65 — 135 -9

Matt Every 69-66 — 135 -9

Corey Conners 64-71 — 135 -9

Denny McCarthy 66-69 — 135 -9

Seamus Power 68-67 — 135 -9

Trey Mullinax 69-66 — 135 -9

Geoff Ogilvy 69-67 — 136 -8

Matt Atkins 69-67 — 136 -8

David Lingmerth 70-67 — 137 -7

Tom Lovelady 69-68 — 137 -7

Joel Dahmen 71-66 — 137 -7

Lanto Griffin 69-68 — 137 -7

Kelly Kraft 68-69 — 137 -7

Tyler McCumber 67-70 — 137 -7

Ethan Tracy 68-69 — 137 -7

Paul Dunne 67-70 — 137 -7

George McNeill 67-71 — 138 -6

Abraham Ancer 71-67 — 138 -6

Tommy Gainey 70-68 — 138 -6

Andrew Putnam 70-68 — 138 -6

Daniel Chopra 70-68 — 138 -6

Ricky Barnes 70-68 — 138 -6

Martin Flores 68-71 — 139 -5

Patrick Rodgers 74-65 — 139 -5

Troy Merritt 69-70 — 139 -5

Matt Jones 72-67 — 139 -5

Fabian Gomez 69-70 — 139 -5

K.J. Choi 71-68 — 139 -5

Richy Werenski 71-68 — 139 -5

Chris Wood 71-68 — 139 -5

Troy Matteson 66-73 — 139 -5

Kevin Tway 67-72 — 139 -5

Shawn Stefani 68-72 — 140 -4

Nate Lashley 70-70 — 140 -4

Stephan Jaeger 72-68 — 140 -4

Santiago Rivas 71-69 — 140 -4

Cameron Percy 69-71 — 140 -4

Jonathan Byrd 66-74 — 140 -4

Emiliano Grillo 72-68 — 140 -4

Harris English 71-69 — 140 -4

Retief Goosen 70-70 — 140 -4

Mark Wilson 69-72 — 141 -3

Dicky Pride 71-70 — 141 -3

Harold Varner III 71-70 — 141 -3

Andrew Yun 71-70 — 141 -3

Augusto Nunez 70-71 — 141 -3

Rob Oppenheim 70-71 — 141 -3

John Merrick 73-68 — 141 -3

Brendon de Jonge 66-75 — 141 -3

Fabrizio Zanotti 71-70 — 141 -3

Brett Stegmaier 72-69 — 141 -3

Adam Schenk 70-71 — 141 -3

Ken Duke 67-75 — 142 -2

Rory Sabbatini 72-70 — 142 -2

Julio Santos 70-72 — 142 -2

Ryan Brehm 73-69 — 142 -2

Ben Crane 70-72 — 142 -2

Scott Piercy 70-72 — 142 -2

David Hearn 69-73 — 142 -2

J.J. Henry 71-72 — 143 -1

Trevor Immelman 69-74 — 143 -1

Mike Weir 72-71 — 143 -1

Davis Love III 71-72 — 143 -1

Johnson Wagner 73-70 — 143 -1

Michael Kim 68-75 — 143 -1

Cameron Beckman 73-70 — 143 -1

Stuart Appleby 69-74 — 143 -1

Tim Herron 73-70 — 143 -1

Eric Axley 72-71 — 143 -1

Robert Allenby 73-70 — 143 -1

D.J. Trahan 71-72 — 143 -1

Parker McLachlin 73-70 — 143 -1

John Daly 73-70 — 143 -1

Vince India 73-70 — 143 -1

J.T. Poston 72-71 — 143 -1

Omar Uresti 71-72 — 143 -1

Failed to make the cut

Jason Bohn 74-70 — 144 E

Sam Ryder 72-72 — 144 E

Jonathan Kaye 75-69 — 144 E

Kyle Reifers 70-74 — 144 E

Dudley Hart 69-75 — 144 E

Bronson Burgoon 75-69 — 144 E

Jason Gore 75-69 — 144 E

Arjun Atwal 71-73 — 144 E

Jim Furyk 72-72 — 144 E

Frank Lickliter II 71-73 — 144 E

Shaun Micheel 74-71 — 145 +1

John Rollins 73-72 — 145 +1

Rafael Campos 72-73 — 145 +1

Zac Blair 71-74 — 145 +1

Smylie Kaufman 73-72 — 145 +1

Conrad Shindler 74-71 — 145 +1

Dru Love 73-72 — 145 +1

Carl Pettersson 75-71 — 146 +2

Daniel Summerhays 76-70 — 146 +2

Graeme McDowell 70-76 — 146 +2

Roberto Diaz 75-71 — 146 +2

Tyler Duncan 74-72 — 146 +2

Brendon Todd 73-74 — 147 +3

Zecheng Dou 76-71 — 147 +3

Richard S. Johnson 72-75 — 147 +3

Marc Turnesa 72-75 — 147 +3

Derek Fathauer 72-75 — 147 +3

Hiram Silfa 71-76 — 147 +3

Kyle Thompson 75-73 — 148 +4

Andres Romero 76-73 — 149 +5

Angel Cabrera 73-76 — 149 +5

D.A. Points 79-70 — 149 +5

Robert Garrigus 74-75 — 149 +5

Cameron Tringale 74-75 — 149 +5

Greg Chalmers 74-75 — 149 +5

Brian Davis 77-73 — 150 +6

Steven Bowditch 76-74 — 150 +6

Ted Purdy 73-77 — 150 +6

Robert Streb 74-76 — 150 +6

Matt Bettencourt 71-79 — 150 +6

George Riley 74-76 — 150 +6

Zach Zaback 74-76 — 150 +6

Andrew Filbert 76-75 — 151 +7

Guy Boros 79-72 — 151 +7

Willy Pumarol 76-75 — 151 +7

Heath Slocum 75-76 — 151 +7

Robert Gamez 77-75 — 152 +8

Len Mattiace 75-77 — 152 +8

Keith Clearwater 77-75 — 152 +8

Rhadames Pena 71-82 — 153 +9

Tony Romo 77-82 — 159 +15

LPGA

Kia Classic

Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Cristie Kerr 67-64 — 131 -13

Lizette Salas 69-67 — 136 -8

In-Kyung Kim 67-69 — 136 -8

Hee Young Park 66-70 — 136 -8

Caroline Hedwall 66-70 — 136 -8

Jeong Eun Lee 68-69 — 137 -7

Wei-Ling Hsu 72-66 — 138 -6

Ally McDonald 71-67 — 138 -6

Eun-Hee Ji 70-68 — 138 -6

Carlota Ciganda 70-68 — 138 -6

Danielle Kang 69-69 — 138 -6

Thidapa Suwannapura 69-69 — 138 -6

Cindy LaCrosse 69-69 — 138 -6

So Yeon Ryu 68-70 — 138 -6

Chella Choi 70-69 — 139 -5

Laetitia Beck 70-69 — 139 -5

Brooke M. Henderson 69-70 — 139 -5

Lydia Ko 68-71 — 139 -5

Ariya Jutanugarn 67-72 — 139 -5

Nicole Broch Larsen 67-72 — 139 -5

Shanshan Feng 72-68 — 140 -4

Angela Stanford 72-68 — 140 -4

Pornanong Phatlum 72-68 — 140 -4

Jane Park 71-69 — 140 -4

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 70-70 — 140 -4

Kris Tamulis 70-70 — 140 -4

Caroline Masson 70-70 — 140 -4

Beatriz Recari 69-71 — 140 -4

Jennifer Song 68-72 — 140 -4

Mariah Stackhouse 73-68 — 141 -3

Caroline Inglis 72-69 — 141 -3

Tiffany Chan 72-69 — 141 -3

Kim Kaufman 72-69 — 141 -3

Anna Nordqvist 71-70 — 141 -3

Sun Young Yoo 71-70 — 141 -3

Ayako Uehara 71-70 — 141 -3

Pernilla Lindberg 71-70 — 141 -3

Lindsey Weaver 70-71 — 141 -3

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 70-71 — 141 -3

Kelly W Shon 69-72 — 141 -3

Austin Ernst 69-72 — 141 -3

Bronte Law 69-72 — 141 -3

Mirim Lee 74-68 — 142 -2

Moriya Jutanugarn 73-69 — 142 -2

Katherine Kirk 73-69 — 142 -2

Lindy Duncan 73-69 — 142 -2

Brianna Do 72-70 — 142 -2

a-Hyejin Choi 72-70 — 142 -2

Sei Young Kim 72-70 — 142 -2

Brittany Lang 71-71 — 142 -2

Azahara Munoz 71-71 — 142 -2

Inbee Park 71-71 — 142 -2

Megan Khang 71-71 — 142 -2

Aditi Ashok 70-72 — 142 -2

Perrine Delacour 70-72 — 142 -2

Jin Young Ko 70-72 — 142 -2

Marina Alex 70-72 — 142 -2

Charley Hull 70-72 — 142 -2

Sarah Jane Smith 74-69 — 143 -1

Amelia Lewis 74-69 — 143 -1

Mi Jung Hur 74-69 — 143 -1

Lee-Anne Pace 74-69 — 143 -1

Emma Talley 72-71 — 143 -1

Michelle Wie 71-72 — 143 -1

Mina Harigae 71-72 — 143 -1

Jenny Shin 71-72 — 143 -1

Peiyun Chien 70-73 — 143 -1

Kassidy Teare 70-73 — 143 -1

Angel Yin 75-69 — 144 E

Amy Olson 74-70 — 144 E

Luna Sobron 73-71 — 144 E

Olafia Kristinsdottir 73-71 — 144 E

Minjee Lee 73-71 — 144 E

Brittany Lincicome 72-72 — 144 E

Nasa Hataoka 72-72 — 144 E

Jing Yan 72-72 — 144 E

Wichanee Meechai 72-72 — 144 E

Morgan Pressel 71-73 — 144 E

Sydnee Michaels 71-73 — 144 E

Mel Reid 71-73 — 144 E

Lexi Thompson 70-74 — 144 E

Ryann O’Toole 69-75 — 144 E

Jackie Stoelting 66-78 — 144 E

Failed to make the cut

Karine Icher 76-69 — 145 +1

Gaby Lopez 76-69 — 145 +1

Jaye Marie Green 76-69 — 145 +1

Mi Hyang Lee 75-70 — 145 +1

Dani Holmqvist 74-71 — 145 +1

Mariajo Uribe 74-71 — 145 +1

Sandra Gal 73-72 — 145 +1

Haeji Kang 72-73 — 145 +1

Mo Martin 72-73 — 145 +1

Madelene Sagstrom 71-74 — 145 +1

Haru Nomura 77-69 — 146 +2

Yani Tseng 75-71 — 146 +2

Ashleigh Buhai 74-72 — 146 +2

Tiffany Joh 74-72 — 146 +2

Katie Burnett 73-73 — 146 +2

Maria Hernandez 72-74 — 146 +2

Jacqui Concolino 72-74 — 146 +2

Paula Creamer 72-74 — 146 +2

Celine Boutier 72-74 — 146 +2

Sung Hyun Park 72-74 — 146 +2

Rebecca Artis 71-75 — 146 +2

Yu Liu 71-75 — 146 +2

Anne-Catherine Tanguay 77-70 — 147 +3

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 76-71 — 147 +3

Emily K. Pedersen 75-72 — 147 +3

Christina Kim 74-73 — 147 +3

Juli Inkster 72-75 — 147 +3

Alena Sharp 71-76 — 147 +3

Robynn Ree 76-72 — 148 +4

Hannah Green 76-72 — 148 +4

Jessica Vasilic 75-73 — 148 +4

Gemma Dryburgh 73-75 — 148 +4

Erynne Lee 73-75 — 148 +4

Catriona Matthew 72-76 — 148 +4

Georgia Hall 72-76 — 148 +4

Cydney Clanton 73-76 — 149 +5

Giulia Molinaro 72-77 — 149 +5

Lauren Coughlin 80-70 — 150 +6

Katelyn Dambaugh 79-71 — 150 +6

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 76-74 — 150 +6

Benyapa Niphatsophon 76-74 — 150 +6

Brittany Altomare 73-77 — 150 +6

Maria Torres 73-77 — 150 +6

Lee Lopez 77-74 — 151 +7

Paige Lee 76-75 — 151 +7

P.K. Kongkraphan 76-75 — 151 +7

Jessy Tang 76-75 — 151 +7

a-Ji-Hyun Kim 76-75 — 151 +7

Beth Allen 74-77 — 151 +7

Hyo Joo Kim 73-78 — 151 +7

Cheyenne Woods 79-73 — 152 +8

Simin Feng 78-75 — 153 +9

Sandra Changkija 77-76 — 153 +9

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Boston RHP Steven Wright 15 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Suspended Chicago Cubs minor league RHP David Garner (Iowa-PCL), Boston minor league C Oscar Hernandez (Pawtucket-IL) and St. Louis minor league RHP Matt Pearce (Memphis-PCL) 50 games each, after second positive tests for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Pittsburgh minor league SS Andrew Walker (West Virginia-SAL) 50-games for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Travis Wear. Assigned Cs Thomas Bryant and Ivica Zubac to South Bay (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Giants DE Josh Mauro and Los Angeles Chargers DL Corey Liuget four regular-season games each for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Bene Benwikere to a one-year contract. Traded T Jared Veldheer to the Denver Broncos for Denver’s sixth-round draft pick (#182) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Da’Norris Searcy and CB Ross Cockrell to two-year contracts and G Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB E.J. Gaines.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Tramon Williams.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Frank Gore and QB Brock Osweiler.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed LB Marquis Flowers.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to a two-year contract and WR-KR Andre Roberts to a one-year contract.

Hockey

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Activated G Andrew Hammond from the injured reserve list and reassigned him and G Spencer Martin to San Antonio (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Libor Sulak from Lahti (Finnish EL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL). Signed F Shane Gersich to a two-year entry-level contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed F Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a two-year contract.

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Ridgemont at Vanlue, DH, 11 a.m.

Seneca East at New Riegel, 11 a.m.

Elmwood at North Baltimore, noon

Fostoria at Liberty-Benton, noon

Sandusky at Tiffin Calvert, noon

Prep Softball

Ridgemont at Vanlue, DH, 11 a.m.

Wynford at Tiffin Calvert, DH, 11 a.m.

Fostoria at Toledo Waite, noon

LOCAL & AREA

Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach

KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions may be available but uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls basketball, head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.

