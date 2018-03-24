Prep softball preview: Old Fort, New Riegel in SBC mix

Old Fort won the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division title last season, and only then-unbeaten Gibsonburg stood between the Stockaders and a Division IV district championship.

An exceptional class of seniors left Old Fort through graduation last spring, but nine letterwinners from last year’s roster should keep the squad in the hunt to repeat as league champion.

Senior catcher Whitney Bilger not only earned second-team all-SBC recognition, but she gained honorable mention in Division IV all-Northwest District voting after the Stockaders completed their season with records of 19-4 overall and 9-1 in conference play.

Whitney’s fraternal twin, Hanna, was a second-team all-SBC outfielder last season, with second-team honors also going to senior pitcher Sarah Hossler and junior infielder Laini Gillett. Sophomore outfielder Ashlyn Magers was honorable-mention all-conference last season.

New Riegel, which lost to Old Fort in last season’s district semifinals, brings back seven letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 16-9 overall and 7-3 in the SBC River Division. Key among the returnees is shortstop Brianna Gillig, who shared 2017 conference player of the year recognition with now-graduated Alli Adelsperger of Old Fort.

An area trio of teams will try to move up in the Blanchard Valley Conference after strong showings last season. Hopewell-Loudon went 9-2 in the BVC, with Van Buren and Arcadia right behind at 8-3. Vanlue (9-8 overall, 5-6 BVC) has only 10 players on its roster and a new coach in Taylor Kloepfer.

In the Northern Buckeye Conference, Elmwood coach Matt Hoiles enters his 19th season needing 15 wins to reach 400 for his career. He’ll get help in that pursuit from eight letterwinners from last year’s squad that was 17-10 overall and 8-6 in the NBC.

Joining Kloepfer as a new coach in the area is Theresa Webb at Tiffin Calvert.

No information was available on Lakota.

Arcadia

HEAD COACH: David Spridgeon (5th year, 47-45).

2017 RECORD: 12-8 overall, 8-3 Blanchard Valley Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Breana Reinhart, jr., C; Caity Cramer, soph., SS; Danielle Burnett, jr., 2B; December McGee, jr., 1B; Ivy Noel, jr., CF; Karly Renz, sr., P; Lanei Rodriguez, soph., 3B.

TOP PROSPECTS: Lizzie Keefe, jr., LF; Lyndee Ward, fr., 1B/OF; Isabelle Mundy, fr., C/OF.

NOTABLE: Seven letterwinners, including two seniors, are back from last season’s team that finished tied for third in the Blanchard Valley Conference. Breana Reinhart (.362) and Karly Renz (.367) each were second-team all-BVC honorable mentions.

Elmwood

HEAD COACH: Matt Hoiles (19th year, 385-139).

2017 RECORD: 17-10 overall, 8-6 Northern Buckeye Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Mattison Hillard, sr., SS; Allison Drees, sr., CF; Jill Hannah, jr., LF; Makenna Benschoter, jr., P; Claire Meyer, jr., 3B; Lizzy Hall, jr., C; Haley Zimmerman, soph., 2B; Kayla Minich, soph., DP.

TOP PROSPECTS: Madison Hoiles, fr., 1B; Haley Zimmerman, soph., 2B; Lainey Bingham, fr., RF; Madison Lyons, jr., UT.

NOTABLE: Hoiles, in his 19th year, lost four senior letterwinners from last year’s 17-10 team. But Elmwood brings back a pair of all-district players in shortstop Hillard (.406 avg., 14 extra-base hits) and center fielder Drees (.422 avg.). Benschoter, a second-team all-NBC pick, leads the Royals’ pitching staff.

Hopewell-Loudon

HEAD COACH: Joaquin Trevino (4th year).

2017 RECORD: 12-11 overall, 9-2 Blanchard Valley Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Hailey Coppus, sr., SS; Chelsey Depinet, jr., CF; Hannah Brickner, jr., P/3B; Kyleigh Krupp, sr., C; Macey Malagon, soph., P/3B; Nicole Colley, sr., LF; Alex Falter, sr., 2B.

TOP PROSPECTS: Brook Breidenbach, fr., OF/2B; Kenzie Coleman, soph., OF/1B; Lennah Fox, soph., OF; Rebecca Steinmetz, sr., 1B.

NOTABLE: Six of Hopewell-Loudon’s seven returning letterwinners hit above .300, including first-team all-district pick Malagon (.500).

New Riegel

HEAD COACH: Jamie Lininger (15th year, 263-116).

2017 RECORD: 16-9 overall, 7-3 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Brianna Gillig, sr., SS; Emily Peters, sr., DP/OF; Kristin Coleman, jr., OF; Jacquelyn Lininger, sr., P/DP; Lindsay Bouillon, sr., 3B/OF; Julia Reinhart, soph., C; Kaitlyn Kirian, soph., 1B/P.

TOP PROSPECTS: Bria Dailey, fr., OF/1B; Jenna Gabel, fr., C/3B; Jordan Hohman, fr., INF/OF; Kayleigh Lininger, fr., P/OF/SS; Marianna Tiell, soph., OF/3B; Brooklyn Depinet, soph., UT; Brooklyn Williams, soph., UT; Allison Theis, sr., DP.

NOTABLE: The Blue Jackets should be loaded for a run at the SBC River Division title with the top seven hitters, including co-SBC Player of the Year Brianna Gillig, returning.

Old Fort

HEAD COACH: Jason Ward (4th year).

2017 RECORD: 19-4 overall, 9-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: MaKinsey Black, sr., INF; Sarah Hossler, sr., P; Whitney Bilger, sr., C; Hanna Bilger, sr., OF; Madison Guth, jr., INF; Laini Gillett, jr., INF; Savannah McCoy, soph., P/INF; MarcQue Harris, soph., P/OF; Ashlyn Magers, soph., OF.

TOP PROSPECTS: Hailee Hogsten, sr., INF/OF; Alyssa Kuhn, jr., OF; Kaley Ivy, jr., OF; Karli Colson, jr., IF/OF; Ashtyn Sebetto, soph., INF; Aly Pence, soph., INF/OF.

NOTABLE: Despite heavy graduation losses, Old Fort should again be primed for a run at the SBC River Division crown. Ward has four second-team all-league selections in the Bilger twins, Gillett and Hossler. Magers was honorable mention all-conference last season.

Tiffin Calvert

HEAD COACH: Theresa Webb (1st year).

2017 RECORD: Not available.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Maria Goshe, sr., 1B; Christina Park, sr., P/OF; Ashley Reinhart, sr., P; Shelby Hemminger, jr., 2B; Bria Coleman, jr., SS; Maria Perez, jr., OF; Mallary Nielsen, jr., OF/1B; Maddy Ball, soph., 3B; Erin Wagner, soph., OF.

TOP PROSPECTS: Sydney Johnson, jr., OF; Ashlee Shiley, soph.; Maddie Schumacher, fr., OF; Ashlyn Jones, fr., OF.C; Leah Renninger, fr., OF; Emily Dell, fr., OF.

NOTABLE: Webb takes over the Calvert program after posting a 269-238 career record at St. Wendelin.

Van Buren

HEAD COACH: Stacy Sharp (13th year, 141-131).

2017 RECORD: 16-7 overall, 8-3 Blanchard Valley Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Olivia Sexton, jr., OF/C; Leah Stall, soph., OF; Sarah Dishong, sr., P/INF; Carrigan Stacy, sr., INF; Jessica Rinehart, jr., OF; Amelia Durliat, sr., C; Agnes Durliat, soph., OF.

TOP PROSPECTS: Keana Rider, fr., OF/C; Izzie Pawlak, fr., INF/OF/P; Karis Brown, soph., INF/OF; Raegan Miller, soph., INF; Maddie Pawlak, fr., P/INF/C; Amanda Strapp, jr., P/INF; Annika Rinehart, fr.. INF/OF; Sadie Piehl, sr., C/INF; Gabby Gearhart, fr., OF.

NOTABLE: Seven letterwinners return for the Black Knights, including all-BVC first teamer Sexton, who batted .474 and drove in 18 runs last season.

Vanlue

HEAD COACH: Taylor Kloepfer (1st year).

2017 RECORD: 9-8 overall, 5-6 Blanchard Valley Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Paige Marshall, jr., OF; Maliah Snook, soph., OF/INF; Lauren Kin, soph., INF; Kaya King, soph., OF/INF; Amyiah Brenneman, soph., IF.

TOP PROSPECTS: Faith Price, fr., C; Audrey Phillips, fr., SS; Emma Franks, fr., P/INF.

NOTABLE: The Wildcats have only 10 players, but five lettered on last year’s squad that was above .500 overall and just below break-even in conference play.

Comments

comments