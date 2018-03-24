Prep baseball: Four all-SBC players return for New Riegel

New Riegel came within one victory of the Division IV state baseball tournament last season.

If the Blue Jackets are going to make another lengthy tournament run this year, they will have to make up for some significant contributions lost to graduation.

Last year’s New Riegel squad went 21-6 overall and 9-3 in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division and advanced to the Division IV regional championship game in Lorain. Dalton stopped the Blue Jackets 3-2 in the regional title contest.

But this season, the Blue Jackets will have to compensate for the graduation losses of players such as Michael Kirian and Alex Theis, who have gone on to play at Louisville and Ohio State, respectively. Kirian’s pitching was a key part of New Riegel’s tournament success.

The Blue Jackets could still contend in the River Division, though, as all-conference selections Alec Zoeller, Cole Noftz, Ben Dryfuse and Jacob Theis return for fifth-year coach Gregg Hughes.

Defending River Division champion Tiffin Calvert should remain solid with nine lettermen back from a club that went 14-11 overall and 9-2 in conference play.

A team that could be poised to make a run this season is Lakota, which brings back 13 lettermen from last year’s club that was 11-11 overall and 7-5 in the SBC River Division.

Hopewell-Loudon will try to land at the top of the Blanchard Valley Conference with a crew of nine lettermen back from a 2017 team that was 11-12 overall and 4-7 in the BVC last season.

In the Northern Buckeye Conference, Elmwood is coming off a very un-Royals-like 2017 season that ended at 7-17 overall and 0-14 in league play. Ten lettermen should help Elmwood in its efforts to rebound under venerable 33rd-year coach Kyle Reiser.

Old Fort’s Bart Clouse is the area’s only new coach.

Arcadia

HEAD COACH: Dereck Uitto (10th year).

2017 RECORD: 4-18 overall, 2-9 Blanchard Valley Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Matt Hill, sr., C; Luke Metzger, jr., P/OF; Eli Palmer, jr., P/OF; Derron Seaburn, jr., 3B; Hayden Rader, soph., P/OF; Tristan Martinez, soph., P/UT; Dom Guillen, soph., P/1B; Casey Cramer, soph., IF.

TOP PROSPECTS: Braydon George, sr., 3B/DH; Jacob Sowders, soph., OF; Kaleb Decker, soph., UT; David Roberts, soph., UT; Kaleb Enders, fr., UT; Kaiden Scott, fr., P/IF; E.J. Tong, fr., UT; Lance Conley, fr., 1B/P; Logan Boes, fr., UT; Ethan Smarr, fr., C.

NOTABLE: Palmer (.293 avg., 16 RBI) and Martinez (.324 avg., 11 RBI) were honorable mention all-conference selections in 2017.

Elmwood

HEAD COACH: Kyle Reiser (33rd year, 556-257).

2017 RECORD: 7-17 overall, 0-14 Northern Buckeye Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Braden Dauterman, sr., P; Tyler St. Clair, jr., SS; Jonathan Duvall, jr., 2B; Aaron Smith, sr., 1B; Ryan Cox, soph., C; Carter Taft, jr., 3B; Austin Minich, jr., P; Trevor Bingham, jr., OF; Christian Aldaco, sr., CF; Ricky Buckingham, sr., OF.

TOP PROSPECTS: Zach Endicott, fr., P; Cole Barton, soph., OF; Dylan Gerkeus, soph., P; Noah Veryser, soph., P.

NOTABLE: Dauterman, an honorable mention all-NBC pitcher, allowed less than two runs and struck out more than a batter per inning a season ago. Reiser return four seniors among 10 lettermen, led by Dauterman and Buckingham (.300 avg.), who earned honorable mention all-NBC as an outfielder.

Hopewell-Loudon

HEAD COACH: Tony Swanagan (2nd year, 164-98).

2017 RECORD: 11-12 overall, 4-7 Blanchard Valley Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Zach Kreais, sr., P/1B; Derek Foos, sr., 2B; Jaret Nelson, jr., OF; Bailey Breidenbach, jr., OF; Gage Burns, jr., P/INF; Cody Balliet, jr., P/OF; Travis Milligan, soph., P/INF; Ethan Oswalt, soph., P/INF; Brandon Wilt, sr., C.

TOP PROSPECTS: Marshall Reinhard, soph., C; Ethan Sendelbach, jr., 1B/DH; Connor Roush, jr., OF; Noah Miller, fr., P; Luke Jameson, fr., P.

NOTABLE: Swanagan is without one of the area’s best pitchers after Kyle Reinbolt graduated. But Hopewell-Loudon returns a pair of all-BVC players in Nelson and Kreais. Supporting the production of Nelson (.444 avg.) and Kreais (.325) will be key.

Lakota

HEAD COACH: Drew Linder (2nd year, 11-11).

2017 RECORD: 11-11 overall, 7-5 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Tyler Wehrle, sr., P/INF; Carter Reinhart, soph., P/C/INF; Jake Hoffman, jr., P/INF; Darry Endicott, sr., C/OF; Cameron Balderson, jr., INF; Gage Ware, jr., P/INF; Neil Lemmerbrock, sr., INF; Jordan White, sr., INF; Nathan Walter, sr., INF/P; Josh Randolph, sr., INF/P; Caleb Mahler, jr., P/INF; Colin Hipsher, jr., OF; Josh Kagy, sr., OF.

TOP PROSPECTS: Not available.

NOTABLE: With 13 returning letterwinners, look for Lakota to make a run at the SBC River Division title in Linder’s second season as head coach.

New Riegel

HEAD COACH: Gregg Hughes (5th year, 77-33).

2017 RECORD: 21-6 overall, 9-3 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Alec Zoeller, sr., P/OF; Ben Dryfuse, sr., P/OF; Dylan Smith, sr., C; Cole Noftz, jr., SS/P; Jacob Theis, soph., INF/P; Nick Reinhart, soph., IF.

TOP PROSPECTS: Allan Acree, sr., P/INF/OF; Chris Acree, soph., OF; Eric Theis, soph., INF; Blake Depinet, jr., 1B; Andy Seifert, jr., INF; Darek Feindel, jr., OF.

NOTABLE: For the Blue Jackets, it’s life after SBC Player of the Year and current Louisville pitcher Michael Kirian, as well as Ohio State signee Alex Theis. Zoeller, Noftz, Dryfuse and Jacob Theis are returning all-conference selections.

Old Fort

HEAD COACH: Bart Clouse (1st year).

2017 RECORD: 6-20 overall, 3-9 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Jacob Webb, sr., INF/OF/P; Luke Wagner, sr., INF/P; Payn Young, sr., INF/OF/P; David Miller, sr., INF/OF; Zach Kohlenberg, sr., INF/OF/P; David Kupka, jr., INF/OF; Jarrett Woodall, jr., INF/OF; Cole Eckhart, soph., OF; Cole Bigelow, soph., C/P; Ryan Miller, soph., INF/C; Kaleb Wilkinson, soph., P/INF.

TOP PROSPECTS: Mason Bonawit, fr., OF/INF; Shane Ott, fr., INF/OF; Eddie Webb, fr., OF/P.

NOTABLE: Jacob Webb is a returning all-SBC and all-district player after hitting .478 and stealing 38 bases last season.

Tiffin Calvert

HEAD COACH: Brian Rothrock (4th year, 30-22).

2017 RECORD: 14-11 overall, 10-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Grant Vera, sr., INF; Connor Kennedy, sr., OF/P; Jaron Gase, sr., INF/C; Devin Borer, sr., IF; Nick Miller, sr., OF; Christian Staib, sr., OF; Jacob Kin, jr., INF/P; Trenton Cooper, jr., OF/P; Nolan Wuescher, soph., INF/P.

TOP PROSPECTS: Nick Siefert, fr., OF/P; Ethan Vera, fr., INF/P; Josh Gase, fr., IF/P.

NOTABLE: Tiffin Calvert has a solid group of players back from last year’s team that won the SBC River crown. Cooper batted .406 and scored 22 runs, while Vera boasted a .361 average.

Van Buren

HEAD COACH: Brooks Lance (6th year, 242-166).

2017 RECORD: 12-12 overall, 8-3 Blanchard Valley Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Jaden Tabler, sr., P; Angel Garcia, sr., 3B/1B; Codi Leonard, sr., C/OF; Hunter Fleck, sr., 2B/SS; Kade Steveson, sr.; Saige Warren, soph., C/OF; Caden Lance, soph., 2B/SS

TOP PROSPECTS: Not available.

NOTABLE: Garcia, a University of Findlay signee, hit .468 and added a 2-4 record with a 2.52 ERA as a pitcher. Tabler will be the team’s top pitcher. He was 4-4 with a 2.97 ERA last season for the Black Knights.

Vanlue

HEAD COACH: Bill Summers (6th year, 30-65).

2017 RECORD: 5-13 overall, 3-8 Blanchard Valley Conference.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Treg Price, sr., 6-1, C/P; Jacob Kloepfer, sr., P/1B; Caleb Bonham, sr., P/SS; Troy Ward, sr., IF/P; J.J. Miller, sr., IF; Xavier Temple, soph., CF; Evan Gregory, soph., OF.

TOP PROSPECTS: Jacob Baird, fr., C/OF; Kerean Ward, soph., IF; Daniel Riblet, fr.; Tyson Brenneman, fr.; Joey Bonham, fr.; Jared Kloepfer, fr.

NOTABLE: There are five seniors, five freshmen and four sophomores, but no juniors out for baseball at Vanlue this spring.

