State Basketball Roundup: Bothwell’s 22 points lead Cornerstone to title game

COLUMBUS — Willoughby Cornerstone Christian’s Michael Bothwell scored 22 points to power the Patriots to a 51-41 win over Berlin Hiland in Thursday’s Division IV state boys basketball semifinal in front of 7,408 fans at Value City Arena.

Bothwell, the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association’s Division IV Player of the Year also added four rebounds, four steals and three blocks as Cornerstone advanced to its second state title game in three years.

Teammate Kendall Saunders notched a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Berlin Hiland was led by a trio of players that all finished with 10 points each. Junior Kendall Hochstetler and seniors Kobe and Scott Troyer combined to score 30 of the Hawks’ 41 total points.

Cornerstone Christian advanced to play Marion Local in Saturday’s 10:45 a.m. Division IV state championship game.

Division III

Cin. Deer Park 66

CLE. HTS. Luth. East 48

COLUMBUS — Cincinnati Deer Park kept the dream of a perfect season alive, defeating Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 66-48 in the Division III state semifinals in front of a crowd of 6,606 at Value City Arena.

The win sends Deer Park (28-0) to its first state title game in program history against Columbus Africentric at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Four Wildcats finished in double-digit scoring, and they held Lutheran East (14-14) to well under its 70-point scoring average.

Senior Jalen Rose led the Wildcats, finishing with a game-high 18 points. Junior Joseph Hocker finished with a double-double as he netted 10 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

David Gulley III finished with team-highs in points (14) and rebounds (7) for Lutheran East. First team all-Ohioan, senior Jordan Burge, scored 11 points and added five rebounds and three assists.

COLUMBUS AFRic. 54

HARVEST PREP 52

COLUMBUS — Canal Winchester Harvest Prep’s Hines Soul missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left allowing Columbus Africentric to come away with a 54-52 win over the Warriors in a Division III state semifinal at Value City Arena.

Neither team scored in the final two minutes of the contest. Jah Bennett hit the front end of a one-and-one with 2:17 to play to put Africentric (21-6) on top. Tre Baumgardner also hit the first of two free throws with 1:58 for the final point of the game.

Baumgardner scored 22 points and Dorian Holloway added 13 for the Nubians, who advance to take on Cincinnati Deer Park for the Division III state crown at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Anthony Christopher led three Harvest Prep players in double figures with 20 points. Soul added 13 and Claudio Pehna added 11 for the Warriors (28-1).

