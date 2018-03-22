Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 51, Berlin Hiland 41

Marion Local 56, Pandora-Gilboa 54

FINAL: Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-7) vs. Marion Local (24-4), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Cincinnati Deer Park 66, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 48

Columbus Africentric 54, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52

FINAL: Cincinnati Deer Park (28-0) vs. Columbus Africentric (22-6), Saturday, 2

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Trotwood-Madison (25-3 vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (22-6), 10:45 a.m.

Lexington (23-5) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (18-8), 2

FINAL: Saturday, 5:15

Division I

Cincinnati Moeller (25-3) vs. Lorain (22-5) winner, 5:15

Pickerington Central (18-8) vs. Solon (26-1), 8:30

FINAL: Saturday, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Tampa Bay 74 51 19 4 106 271 211

x-Boston 72 45 17 10 100 240 186

Toronto 73 43 23 7 93 246 208

Florida 72 37 28 7 81 219 222

Detroit 74 27 36 11 65 189 229

Montreal 74 26 36 12 64 185 237

Ottawa 73 26 36 11 63 201 257

Buffalo 73 23 38 12 58 173 240

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 74 43 24 7 93 230 217

Pittsburgh 74 42 27 5 89 243 225

Columbus 75 42 28 5 89 214 206

Philadelphia 75 38 25 12 88 226 223

New Jersey 73 37 28 8 82 219 221

Carolina 74 32 31 11 75 203 237

N.Y. Rangers 74 32 34 8 72 214 240

N.Y. Islanders 74 31 33 10 72 241 270

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178

Winnipeg 73 44 19 10 98 242 190

Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210

Colorado 73 40 25 8 88 236 210

St. Louis 73 40 28 5 85 203 194

Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201

Chicago 74 30 35 9 69 209 228

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 73 47 21 5 99 248 200

San Jose 73 41 23 9 91 225 201

Anaheim 74 38 24 12 88 210 197

Los Angeles 74 40 27 7 87 212 186

Calgary 75 35 30 10 80 204 226

Edmonton 74 33 36 5 71 214 236

Arizona 74 25 38 11 61 184 237

Vancouver 73 25 39 9 59 187 240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3

Arizona 4, Buffalo 1

St. Louis 2, Boston 1, OT

Anaheim 4, Calgary 0

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 6, Arizona 5

Columbus 4, Florida 0

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Islanders 6

Washington 1, Detroit 0

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2

Toronto at Nashville, late

Vancouver at Chicago, late

Los Angeles at Colorado, late

Vegas at San Jose, late

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8

Boston at Dallas, 8:30

Saturday’s Games

Vegas at Colorado, 3

Calgary at San Jose, 4

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Detroit at Toronto, 7

Arizona at Florida, 7

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7

Washington at Montreal, 7

Carolina at Ottawa, 7

St. Louis at Columbus, 7

Nashville at Minnesota, 8

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7

Vancouver at Dallas, 7

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 53 19 .736 —

x-Boston 48 23 .676 4½

Philadelphia 41 30 .577 11½

New York 26 46 .361 27

Brooklyn 23 49 .319 30

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 40 31 .563 —

Miami 39 33 .542 1½

Charlotte 32 41 .438 9

Atlanta 21 50 .296 19

Orlando 21 51 .292 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 42 29 .592 —

Indiana 41 31 .569 1½

Milwaukee 37 34 .521 5

Detroit 32 39 .451 10

Chicago 24 47 .338 18

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Houston 57 14 .803 —

New Orleans 43 30 .589 15

San Antonio 42 30 .583 15½

Dallas 22 49 .310 35

Memphis 19 53 .264 38½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 44 27 .620 —

Oklahoma City 43 30 .589 2

Minnesota 41 31 .569 3½

Utah 40 31 .563 4

Denver 39 33 .542 5½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 53 18 .746 —

L.A. Clippers 38 33 .535 15

L.A. Lakers 31 40 .437 22

Sacramento 23 49 .319 30½

Phoenix 19 53 .264 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 132, Toronto 129

Philadelphia 119, Memphis 105

Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 105

Miami 119, New York 98

Denver 135, Chicago 102

L.A. Clippers 127, Milwaukee 120

New Orleans 96, Indiana 92

San Antonio 98, Washington 90

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 140, Memphis 79

Philadelphia 118, Orlando 98

Detroit at Houston, 8

New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 125

Utah at Dallas, late

Atlanta at Sacramento, late

Friday’s Games

Denver at Washington, 7

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30

Minnesota at New York, 7:30

Phoenix at Cleveland, 7:30

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30

Boston at Portland, 10

Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6

Chicago at Detroit, 7

Phoenix at Orlando, 7

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Houston, 8

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30

SUNDAY’s Games

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30

Miami at Indiana, 5

Boston at Sacramento, 6

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6

New York at Washington, 6

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7

Atlanta at Houston, 8

Utah at Golden State, 8:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 3 0 0 9 6 1

Columbus 2 0 1 7 5 2

Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6

Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0

New York 1 1 0 3 4 1

Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5

New England 1 1 0 3 2 3

D.C. United 0 1 2 2 4 6

Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5

Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6

Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1

Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 6 5

Sporting Kansas City 2 1 0 6 7 7

Vancouver 2 1 0 6 5 6

Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4

FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 1

Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6

San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5

LA Galaxy 1 1 0 3 3 3

Colorado 0 1 0 0 1 2

Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4

Portland 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday, March 24

New York City FC at New England, 1:30

Portland at FC Dallas, 3:30

D.C. United at Columbus, 6

Minnesota United at New York, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10

Friday, March 30

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday, March 31

New York at Orlando City, 1

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3

Vancouver at Columbus, 3

Portland at Chicago, 6

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8

New York City FC at San Jose, 8

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New England at Houston, 8:30

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Seattle, 10

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training

American League

W L Pct.

Houston 17 8 0.680

Boston 17 9 0.654

Baltimore 15 11 0.577

Kansas City 15 11 0.577

New York 15 11 0.577

Cleveland 16 12 0.571

Chicago 13 12 0.520

Oakland 12 13 0.480

Tampa Bay 12 13 0.480

Minnesota 12 13 0.480

Los Angeles 13 15 0.464

Seattle 12 14 0.462

Toronto 12 14 0.462

Detroit 10 14 0.417

Texas 7 18 0.280

National League

W L Pct.

Milwaukee 18 8 0.692

Chicago 16 10 0.615

San Diego 13 9 0.591

Miami 14 10 0.583

St. Louis 14 11 0.560

Los Angeles 13 13 0.500

Atlanta 13 14 0.481

Arizona 12 13 0.480

San Francisco 12 14 0.462

Washington 11 13 0.458

Colorado 11 14 0.440

Philadelphia 10 16 0.385

Pittsburgh 9 16 0.360

Cincinnati 9 16 0.360

New York 8 16 0.333

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 8, Washington 3

St. Louis 13, Miami 6

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 7

Chicago Cubs 5, Texas 1

Milwaukee (ss) 4, Oakland 3

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Atlanta 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 4

Kansas City 12, Cleveland 8

San Francisco 14, Arizona 0

Seattle 7, Milwaukee (ss) 4

Thursday’s RESULTS

St. Louis 8, Atlanta 2

Baltimore 10, Boston 7

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 2

Miami 15, Houston 7

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto (ss) 3

Colorado 4, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 1, Kansas City 0

San Diego 7, Cleveland 6

Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., late

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., late

Cincinnati vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., late

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., late

Texas (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., late

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., late

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., late

Friday’s Games

Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Houston (ss) vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05

Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05

Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05

Arizona (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10

Kansas City vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05

San Francisco vs. Sacramento at Sacramento, CA, 9:05

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division I Men

First Four

Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61

St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58

Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46

Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

East Regional

first round

Villanova 87, Radford 61

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60

Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62

Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48

Butler 79, Arkansas 62

Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

West Virginia 85, Murray State 68

Second Round

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

Texas Tech 69, Florida 66

Purdue 76, Butler 73

West Virginia 94, Marshall 71

Friday’s Regional Semifinals

At TD Garden, Boston

Villanova (32-4) vs. West Virginia (26-10), 7:27 p.m.

Purdue (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (26-9), 9:57 p.m.

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners

South Regional

First Round

Tennessee 73, Wright State 47

Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62

Kentucky 78, Davidson 73

Buffalo 89, Arizona 68

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53

Nevada 87, Texas 83

Second Round

Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75

Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62

Kansas State 50, UMBC 43

Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73

THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Philips Arena, Atlanta

Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68

Kansas State (24-11) vs. Kentucky (26-10), late

Saturday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners

Midwest Regional

First Round

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT

Duke 89, Iona 67

Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60

Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83

Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78

Syracuse 57, TCU 45

Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58

Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68

Second Round

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79

Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53

Clemson 84, Auburn 53

FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At CenturyLink Center Omaha

Kansas (29-7) vs. Clemson (25-9), 7:07 p.m.

Duke (28-7) vs. Syracuse (23-13), 9:37 p.m.

SUNDAY’S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners

West Regional

First Round

Houston 67, San Diego State 65

Michigan 61, Montana 47

Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64

Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66

Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83

Florida State 67, Missouri 54

Second Round

Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84

Michigan 64, Houston 63

Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65

F;orida State 75, Xavier 70

At STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

Florida State (22-11) vs. Gonzaga (32-4), late

Regional Championship

Saturday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31

South champion vs. West champion

East champion vs. Midwest champion

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2

Semifinal winners

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Albany Regional

First Round

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52

Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72

Duke 72, Belmont 58

Georgia 68, Mercer 63

Florida State 91, Little Rock 49

Buffalo 102, South Florida 79

SECOnd round

South Carolina 66, Virginia 56

UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46

Duke 66, Georgia 40

Buffalo 86, Florida State 65

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Albany, N.Y.

South Carolina (28-6) vs. Buffalo (29-5), 11:30 a.m.

UConn (34-0) vs. Duke (24-8), 2 p.m.

Monday’s Regional Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Spokane Regional

first round

Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81

Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT

DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79

Texas A&M 89, Drake 76

Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77

Oregon 88, Seattle 45

Central Michigan 78, LSU 69

Ohio State 87, George Washington 45

second round

Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72

Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79

Oregon 101, Minnesota 73

Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Spokane, Wash.

Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-9), 4 p.m.

Oregon (32-4) vs. Central Michigan (30-4), 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

Kansas City Regional

first round

Maryland 77, Princeton 57

NC State 62, Elon 34

Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57

Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50

UCLA 71, American 60

Creighton 76, Iowa 70

Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62

Texas 83, Maine 54

Second Round

N.C. State 74, Maryland 60

Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56

UCLA 86, Creighton 64

Texas 85, Arizona State 65

FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Kansas City, Mo.

N.C. State (26-8) vs. Mississippi State (34-1), 6:30 p.m.

UCLA (26-7) vs. Texas (28-6), 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington Regional

First Round

Louisville 74, Boise State 42

Marquette 84, Dayton 65

Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58

Tennessee 100, Liberty 60

Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61

Baylor 96, Grambling State 46

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70

Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68

Second Round

Louisville 90, Marquette 72

Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59

Baylor 80, Michigan 58

Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70

Friday’s Regional Semifinals

At Lexington, Ky.

Oregon State (25-7) vs. Baylor (33-1), 7

Louisville (34-2) vs. Stanford (24-10), 9:30

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31

South champion vs. West champion

East champion vs. Midwest champion

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2

Semifinal winners

At Columbus

Friday, March 30 Semifinals

Albany champion vs. Spokane chamion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Kansas City champion vs. Lexington champion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 1 Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II Men

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wednesday’s QUARTERFINALS

West Texas A&M 87, Le Moyne 73

Ferris State 87, Barry 84

Queens (NC) 100, California Baptist 94

Northern State 79, East Stroudsburg 71

Thursday’s Semifinals

Ferris State 85, West Texas A&M 79

Queens (NC) (32-3) vs. Northern State (35-3), late

Saturday’s Championship

Ferris State (37-1) vs. TBD

NCAA Division II Women

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Monday’s QUarterfinals

Central Missouri 72, Lubbock Christian 62

Union (Tenn.) 73, Carson-Newman 70

Ashland 91, Montana State Billings 73

Indiana (Pa.) 75, Stonehill 71

WEDNESDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Central Missouri 70, Union (Tenn.) 57

Ashland 92, Indiana (Pa.) 68

Friday’s Championship

Central Missouri (29-3) vs. Ashland (36-0), 8

Postseason Tournaments

CollegeInsider.com Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Central Michigan 94, Fort Wayne 89

Drake 80, Abilene Christian 73, OT

Liberty 65, NC A&T 52

San Diego 88, Hartford 72

Eastern Michigan 83, Niagara 65

Illinois-Chicago 84, St. Francis (Pa.) 61

UTSA 76, Lamar 69

Austin Peay 80, Louisiana-Monroe 66

Second Round

Central Michigan 98, Wofford 94

San Diego 67, Portland State 64

Northern Colorado 81, Drake 72

Sam Houston State 69, Eastern Michigan 62

WEDNESDAY’S QUARTERFINALS

UIC 83, Austin Peay 81

Northern Colorado 86, San Diego 75

THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINAL

Sam Houston 76, UTSA 69

SATURDAY’S QUARTERFINAL

Central Michigan (21-14) at Liberty (21-14), 2 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

First Round

Baylor 80, Wagner 59

Louisville 66, Northern Kentucky 58

Middle Tennessee 91, Vermont 64

Western Kentucky 79, Boston College 62

Oklahoma State 80, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Notre Dame 84, Hampton 63

Oregon 99, Rider 86

Saint Mary’s 89, SE Louisiana 45

Southern Cal 103, UNC Asheville 98, 2OT

Marquette 67, Harvard 60

LSU 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 76

Penn State 63, Temple 57

Mississippi State 66, Nebraska 59

Utah 69, UC Davis 59

Stanford 86, BYU 83

Washington 77, Boise State 74

Second Round

Penn State 73, Notre Dame 63

Mississippi State 78, Baylor 77

Marquette 101, Oregon 92

Louisville 84, Middle Tennessee 68

Oklahoma State 71, Stanford 65

Utah 95, LSU 71

Saint Mary’s 85, Washington 81

Western Kentucky 79, Southern Cal 75

QUARTERFINALS

Penn State 85, Marquette 80

Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56

Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84

Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

At Madison Square Garden

Western Kentucky (27-10) vs. Utah (22-11), 7 p.m.

Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s March 29 Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

FIRST ROUND

Utah Valley 87, Eastern Washington 65

Campbell 97, Miami (Ohio) 87

Jacksonville State 80, Canisius 78, OT

New Orleans 77, Texas Rio Grande Valley 74

North Texas 90, South Dakota 77

San Francisco 72, Colgate 68

Mercer 78, Grand Canyon 73

Central Arkansas 92, Seattle 90, OT

Quarterfinals

Jacksonville State 80, Central Arkansas 59

Campbell 71, New Orleans 69

North Texas 96, Mercer 67

San Francisco 78, Utah Valley 73

Wednesday’s Semifinal

North Texas 90, Jacksonville State 68

Thursday’s Semifinal

Campbell (18-15) at San Francisco (20-15), late

Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday’s GAME

North Texas (18-17) vs. Campbell-San Francisco winner, TBA

Wednesday, March 28

North Texas (18-17) vs. Campbell-San Francisco winner, TBA

Friday, March 30

x-North Texas (18-17) vs. Campbell-San Francisco winner, TBA

x-if necessary

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

First Round

UCF 65, Jacksonville 60, OT

Saint Joseph’s 75, Seton Hall 57

Alabama 69, Southern 56

Michigan State 81, Cincinnati 75

Purdue 48, IUPUI 46

Ball State 69, Middle Tennessee 60

Indiana 74, UT Martin 50

West Virginia 83, Bucknell 50

Radford 63, Penn State 62, OT

James Madison 60, ETSU 50

St. John’s 68, Marist 47

Duquesne 69, Miami (Ohio) 56

Georgia Tech 85, Bethune-Cookman 32

UAB 60, Chattanooga 50

TCU 80, Lamar 68

Missouri State 63, Louisiana Tech 59

South Dakota 65, Houston 58

Rice 71, Texas State 60

Milwaukee 81, Northern Iowa 67

Kansas State 75, Saint Louis 61

Wyoming 67, New Mexico State 59

Colorado State 67, Western Illinois 64

New Mexico 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 80

UC Davis 82, Idaho 62

Utah 78, UNLV 68

Toledo 64, Wright State 50

Penn 76, Albany (NY) 61

Georgetown 67, Delaware 57

Fordham 65, Harvard 47

Drexel 57, Robert Morris 44

George Mason 82, Stephen F. Austin 75

Virginia Tech 56, Navy 55

Second Round

TCU 86, Missouri State 51

Radford 74, James Madison 67

Indiana 74, Milwaukee 54

Purdue 77, Ball State 72

Virginia Tech 78, George Mason 69

South Dakota 74, Colorado State 49

Georgia Tech 91, UAB 47

West Virginia 79, Saint Joseph’s 51

Alabama 80, UCF 61

UC Davis 74, Wyoming 64

Fordham 63, Drexel 60

Kansas State 74, Utah 57

Michigan State 68, Toledo 66

Duquesne 69, Georgetown 66

St. John’s 53, Penn 48

New Mexico 93, Rice 73

Thursday’s Third Round

Indiana 73, Purdue 51

Virginia Tech 81, Fordham 50

St. John’s 65, Duquesne 52

Alabama 61, Georgia Tech 59

South Dakota 85, Michigan State 83, OT

TCU 81, New Mexico 72

Friday’s ThirD Round

James Madison (23-10) at West Virginia (23-11), 5:30 p.m.

UC Davis (27-6) at Kansas State (18-15), 8 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Invitational

First Round

Binghamton 70, Youngstown State 59

Fresno State 77, CSU Bakersfield 66

Furman 65, UNC Asheville 64

Yale 68, Northeastern 58

South Alabama 49, Stetson 33

Weber State 66, Texas Southern 56

Central Arkansas 51, SIU-Edwardsville 39

Nevada 70, UC Irvine 60

Quarterfinals

South Alabama 54, Furman 53

Central Arkansas 82, Weber State 67

Nevada 86, Fresno State 74

Yale 70, Binghamton 64

Friday’s Semifinal

South Alabama (21-12) at Yale (17-13), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINAL

Nevada (19-16) at Central Arkansas (24-9), 6 p.m.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Dominican Republic

First Round

Brice Garnett 33-30 — 63 -9

Corey Conners 33-31 — 64 -8

Jonathan Byrd 32-34 — 66 -6

Brendon de Jonge 33-33 — 66 -6

Steve Wheatcroft 31-35 — 66 -6

Denny McCarthy 31-35 — 66 -6

Keith Mitchell 32-34 — 66 -6

Xinjun Zhang 32-34 — 66 -6

Troy Matteson 33-33 — 66 -6

Kevin Tway 34-33 — 67 -5

Tyler McCumber 34-33 — 67 -5

Paul Dunne 32-35 — 67 -5

George McNeill 33-34 — 67 -5

Ken Duke 33-34 — 67 -5

Seungsu Han 31-36 — 67 -5

Kelly Kraft 34-34 — 68 -4

Seamus Power 35-33 — 68 -4

Ethan Tracy 32-36 — 68 -4

Shawn Stefani 33-35 — 68 -4

Martin Flores 33-35 — 68 -4

Michael Kim 33-35 — 68 -4

Stuart Appleby 34-35 — 69 -3

Cameron Percy 32-37 — 69 -3

Matt Every 35-34 — 69 -3

David Hearn 35-34 — 69 -3

Trey Mullinax 35-34 — 69 -3

Matt Atkins 32-37 — 69 -3

Mark Wilson 31-38 — 69 -3

Troy Merritt 36-33 — 69 -3

Geoff Ogilvy 34-35 — 69 -3

Trevor Immelman 34-35 — 69 -3

Fabian Gomez 34-35 — 69 -3

Tom Lovelady 32-37 — 69 -3

Lanto Griffin 34-35 — 69 -3

Dudley Hart 36-33 — 69 -3

Ben Crane 33-37 — 70 -2

Daniel Chopra 34-36 — 70 -2

Ricky Barnes 34-36 — 70 -2

Retief Goosen 32-38 — 70 -2

Scott Piercy 35-35 — 70 -2

Adam Schenk 32-38 — 70 -2

Hunter Mahan 36-34 — 70 -2

David Lingmerth 35-35 — 70 -2

Graeme McDowell 34-36 — 70 -2

Tommy Gainey 34-36 — 70 -2

Nate Lashley 34-36 — 70 -2

Julio Santos 34-36 — 70 -2

Andrew Putnam 31-39 — 70 -2

Augusto Nunez 35-35 — 70 -2

Kyle Reifers 34-36 — 70 -2

Rob Oppenheim 33-37 — 70 -2

Arjun Atwal 35-36 — 71 -1

Zac Blair 32-39 — 71 -1

D.J. Trahan 34-37 — 71 -1

Harris English 35-36 — 71 -1

Fabrizio Zanotti 37-34 — 71 -1

Matt Bettencourt 35-36 — 71 -1

Frank Lickliter II 34-37 — 71 -1

Omar Uresti 32-39 — 71 -1

Hiram Silfa 35-36 — 71 -1

J.J. Henry 35-36 — 71 -1

Abraham Ancer 34-37 — 71 -1

Dicky Pride 34-37 — 71 -1

K.J. Choi 35-36 — 71 -1

Davis Love III 34-37 — 71 -1

Richy Werenski 32-39 — 71 -1

Harold Varner III 35-36 — 71 -1

Joel Dahmen 35-36 — 71 -1

Andrew Yun 34-37 — 71 -1

Chris Wood 34-37 — 71 -1

Rhadames Pena 36-35 — 71 -1

Santiago Rivas 34-37 — 71 -1

Eric Axley 36-36 — 72 E

Marc Turnesa 35-37 — 72 E

Derek Fathauer 37-35 — 72 E

Emiliano Grillo 36-36 — 72 E

Jim Furyk 34-38 — 72 E

Brett Stegmaier 36-36 — 72 E

J.T. Poston 36-36 — 72 E

Rory Sabbatini 34-38 — 72 E

Matt Jones 38-34 — 72 E

Mike Weir 35-37 — 72 E

Sam Ryder 36-36 — 72 E

Rafael Campos 37-35 — 72 E

Stephan Jaeger 34-38 — 72 E

Richard S. Johnson 36-36 — 72 E

John Merrick 35-38 — 73 +1

Tim Herron 34-39 — 73 +1

Robert Allenby 36-37 — 73 +1

Ted Purdy 37-36 — 73 +1

Smylie Kaufman 35-38 — 73 +1

Parker McLachlin 35-38 — 73 +1

John Daly 34-39 — 73 +1

Dru Love 37-36 — 73 +1

Vince India 36-37 — 73 +1

Brendon Todd 37-36 — 73 +1

John Rollins 34-39 — 73 +1

Angel Cabrera 35-38 — 73 +1

Johnson Wagner 35-38 — 73 +1

Cameron Beckman 33-40 — 73 +1

Ryan Brehm 37-36 — 73 +1

Robert Garrigus 36-38 — 74 +2

Tyler Duncan 36-38 — 74 +2

Cameron Tringale 37-37 — 74 +2

Greg Chalmers 37-37 — 74 +2

Robert Streb 36-38 — 74 +2

Conrad Shindler 36-38 — 74 +2

Zach Zaback 37-37 — 74 +2

George Riley 38-36 — 74 +2

Shaun Micheel 36-38 — 74 +2

Patrick Rodgers 38-36 — 74 +2

Jason Bohn 37-37 — 74 +2

Jason Gore 38-37 — 75 +3

Kyle Thompson 36-39 — 75 +3

Heath Slocum 36-39 — 75 +3

Carl Pettersson 36-39 — 75 +3

Len Mattiace 36-39 — 75 +3

Jonathan Kaye 36-39 — 75 +3

Roberto Diaz 38-37 — 75 +3

Bronson Burgoon 36-39 — 75 +3

Steven Bowditch 38-38 — 76 +4

Willy Pumarol 37-39 — 76 +4

Daniel Summerhays 35-41 — 76 +4

Andres Romero 37-39 — 76 +4

Andrew Filbert 36-40 — 76 +4

Zecheng Dou 35-41 — 76 +4

Brian Davis 37-40 — 77 +5

Tony Romo 36-41 — 77 +5

Robert Gamez 36-41 — 77 +5

Keith Clearwater 36-41 — 77 +5

Guy Boros 36-43 — 79 +7

D.A. Points 39-40-79 +7

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Greg Allen and RHP Ben Taylor to Columbus (IL). Reassigned RHP Alexi Ogando to minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned Cs Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Derek Norris; INFs Pete Kozma and Ronny Rodriguez, and OFs Jim Adduci and Chad Huffmanto to minor league camp. Optioned LHPs Chad Bell and Blaine Hardy to Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHPs Alan Busenitz and Tyler Duffey, OF Jake Cave to Rochester (IL). Reassigned 1B Brock Stassi to minor league camp. Released OF Chris Heisey.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Dustin Garneau to Nashville (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with C Curt Casali on a minor league contract.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHPs Jeff Walters and Kamakani Usui.

California League

STOCKTON PORTS — Promoted Taylor McCarthy to general manager.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Audy Ciriaco.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Charlotte C Dwight Howard one game for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2017-18 season.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Daniel Munyer to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed LB John Timu to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Deonte Thompson to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DE William Hayes to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded DE Jason Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round (No. 102) draft pick to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2018 third- (No. 69) and fourth-round (No. 108) draft picks. Released WR/KR Dwayne Harris.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed T Breno Giacomini.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo $3,091.40 for cross-checking Boston F Jordan Szwarz during a March 21 game.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned D Sebastian Aho to Bridgeport (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Sergey Zborovskiy to the Hartford (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley from Hershey (AHL). Signed D Tobias Geisser to a three-year entry-level contract. American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled Fs Jeff Kubiak and Yanick Turcotte from Worcester (ECHL). Loaned F Josh Holmstrom and D Patrick Cullity to Worcester. ECHL

READING ROYALS — Reassigned G Anthony Stolarz to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Renewed the contract of D Francisco Calvo through 2020.

College

CUMBERLAND — Named Scott Davidson women’s assistant soccer coach.

EVANSVILLE — Named Walter McCarty men’s basketball coach.

FAU — Named Dusty May men’s basketball coach and signed him to a five-year contract.

MIAMI — Announced sophomore G Bruce Brown Jr. declared for the NBA draft.

UCONN — Named Dan Hurley basketball coach.

LOCAL & AREA

Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach

KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions may be available but uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.

