Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division IV
Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 51, Berlin Hiland 41
Marion Local 56, Pandora-Gilboa 54
FINAL: Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-7) vs. Marion Local (24-4), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
Division III
Cincinnati Deer Park 66, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 48
Columbus Africentric 54, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52
FINAL: Cincinnati Deer Park (28-0) vs. Columbus Africentric (22-6), Saturday, 2
Friday’s Semifinals
Division II
Trotwood-Madison (25-3 vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (22-6), 10:45 a.m.
Lexington (23-5) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (18-8), 2
FINAL: Saturday, 5:15
Division I
Cincinnati Moeller (25-3) vs. Lorain (22-5) winner, 5:15
Pickerington Central (18-8) vs. Solon (26-1), 8:30
FINAL: Saturday, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Tampa Bay 74 51 19 4 106 271 211
x-Boston 72 45 17 10 100 240 186
Toronto 73 43 23 7 93 246 208
Florida 72 37 28 7 81 219 222
Detroit 74 27 36 11 65 189 229
Montreal 74 26 36 12 64 185 237
Ottawa 73 26 36 11 63 201 257
Buffalo 73 23 38 12 58 173 240
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 74 43 24 7 93 230 217
Pittsburgh 74 42 27 5 89 243 225
Columbus 75 42 28 5 89 214 206
Philadelphia 75 38 25 12 88 226 223
New Jersey 73 37 28 8 82 219 221
Carolina 74 32 31 11 75 203 237
N.Y. Rangers 74 32 34 8 72 214 240
N.Y. Islanders 74 31 33 10 72 241 270
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178
Winnipeg 73 44 19 10 98 242 190
Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210
Colorado 73 40 25 8 88 236 210
St. Louis 73 40 28 5 85 203 194
Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201
Chicago 74 30 35 9 69 209 228
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 73 47 21 5 99 248 200
San Jose 73 41 23 9 91 225 201
Anaheim 74 38 24 12 88 210 197
Los Angeles 74 40 27 7 87 212 186
Calgary 75 35 30 10 80 204 226
Edmonton 74 33 36 5 71 214 236
Arizona 74 25 38 11 61 184 237
Vancouver 73 25 39 9 59 187 240
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3
Arizona 4, Buffalo 1
St. Louis 2, Boston 1, OT
Anaheim 4, Calgary 0
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Carolina 6, Arizona 5
Columbus 4, Florida 0
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Islanders 6
Washington 1, Detroit 0
Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2
Toronto at Nashville, late
Vancouver at Chicago, late
Los Angeles at Colorado, late
Vegas at San Jose, late
Friday’s Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8
Boston at Dallas, 8:30
Saturday’s Games
Vegas at Colorado, 3
Calgary at San Jose, 4
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Detroit at Toronto, 7
Arizona at Florida, 7
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7
Washington at Montreal, 7
Carolina at Ottawa, 7
St. Louis at Columbus, 7
Nashville at Minnesota, 8
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7
Vancouver at Dallas, 7
Boston at Minnesota, 7:30
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 53 19 .736 —
x-Boston 48 23 .676 4½
Philadelphia 41 30 .577 11½
New York 26 46 .361 27
Brooklyn 23 49 .319 30
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 31 .563 —
Miami 39 33 .542 1½
Charlotte 32 41 .438 9
Atlanta 21 50 .296 19
Orlando 21 51 .292 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 29 .592 —
Indiana 41 31 .569 1½
Milwaukee 37 34 .521 5
Detroit 32 39 .451 10
Chicago 24 47 .338 18
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 57 14 .803 —
New Orleans 43 30 .589 15
San Antonio 42 30 .583 15½
Dallas 22 49 .310 35
Memphis 19 53 .264 38½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 44 27 .620 —
Oklahoma City 43 30 .589 2
Minnesota 41 31 .569 3½
Utah 40 31 .563 4
Denver 39 33 .542 5½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 53 18 .746 —
L.A. Clippers 38 33 .535 15
L.A. Lakers 31 40 .437 22
Sacramento 23 49 .319 30½
Phoenix 19 53 .264 34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Cleveland 132, Toronto 129
Philadelphia 119, Memphis 105
Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 105
Miami 119, New York 98
Denver 135, Chicago 102
L.A. Clippers 127, Milwaukee 120
New Orleans 96, Indiana 92
San Antonio 98, Washington 90
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte 140, Memphis 79
Philadelphia 118, Orlando 98
Detroit at Houston, 8
New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 125
Utah at Dallas, late
Atlanta at Sacramento, late
Friday’s Games
Denver at Washington, 7
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30
Minnesota at New York, 7:30
Phoenix at Cleveland, 7:30
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30
Boston at Portland, 10
Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6
Chicago at Detroit, 7
Phoenix at Orlando, 7
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8
New Orleans at Houston, 8
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30
SUNDAY’s Games
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30
Miami at Indiana, 5
Boston at Sacramento, 6
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6
New York at Washington, 6
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7
Atlanta at Houston, 8
Utah at Golden State, 8:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 3 0 0 9 6 1
Columbus 2 0 1 7 5 2
Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6
Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0
New York 1 1 0 3 4 1
Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5
New England 1 1 0 3 2 3
D.C. United 0 1 2 2 4 6
Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5
Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6
Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1
Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 6 5
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 0 6 7 7
Vancouver 2 1 0 6 5 6
Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 1
Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6
San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5
LA Galaxy 1 1 0 3 3 3
Colorado 0 1 0 0 1 2
Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4
Portland 0 2 0 0 1 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Saturday, March 24
New York City FC at New England, 1:30
Portland at FC Dallas, 3:30
D.C. United at Columbus, 6
Minnesota United at New York, 7
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10
Friday, March 30
Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8
Saturday, March 31
New York at Orlando City, 1
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3
Vancouver at Columbus, 3
Portland at Chicago, 6
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8
New York City FC at San Jose, 8
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
New England at Houston, 8:30
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Seattle, 10
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training
American League
W L Pct.
Houston 17 8 0.680
Boston 17 9 0.654
Baltimore 15 11 0.577
Kansas City 15 11 0.577
New York 15 11 0.577
Cleveland 16 12 0.571
Chicago 13 12 0.520
Oakland 12 13 0.480
Tampa Bay 12 13 0.480
Minnesota 12 13 0.480
Los Angeles 13 15 0.464
Seattle 12 14 0.462
Toronto 12 14 0.462
Detroit 10 14 0.417
Texas 7 18 0.280
National League
W L Pct.
Milwaukee 18 8 0.692
Chicago 16 10 0.615
San Diego 13 9 0.591
Miami 14 10 0.583
St. Louis 14 11 0.560
Los Angeles 13 13 0.500
Atlanta 13 14 0.481
Arizona 12 13 0.480
San Francisco 12 14 0.462
Washington 11 13 0.458
Colorado 11 14 0.440
Philadelphia 10 16 0.385
Pittsburgh 9 16 0.360
Cincinnati 9 16 0.360
New York 8 16 0.333
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 8, Washington 3
St. Louis 13, Miami 6
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 7
Chicago Cubs 5, Texas 1
Milwaukee (ss) 4, Oakland 3
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Atlanta 3, Detroit 2
Minnesota 3, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 4
Kansas City 12, Cleveland 8
San Francisco 14, Arizona 0
Seattle 7, Milwaukee (ss) 4
Thursday’s RESULTS
St. Louis 8, Atlanta 2
Baltimore 10, Boston 7
Detroit 6, Philadelphia 2
Miami 15, Houston 7
N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto (ss) 3
Colorado 4, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 1, Kansas City 0
San Diego 7, Cleveland 6
Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., late
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., late
Cincinnati vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., late
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., late
Texas (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., late
Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., late
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., late
Friday’s Games
Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Houston (ss) vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05
Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05
Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05
Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05
Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05
Arizona (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10
Kansas City vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10
Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05
San Francisco vs. Sacramento at Sacramento, CA, 9:05
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Divisional Tournaments
NCAA Division I Men
First Four
Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61
St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58
Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46
Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56
East Regional
first round
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83
Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60
Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62
Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48
Butler 79, Arkansas 62
Marshall 81, Wichita State 75
West Virginia 85, Murray State 68
Second Round
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Texas Tech 69, Florida 66
Purdue 76, Butler 73
West Virginia 94, Marshall 71
Friday’s Regional Semifinals
At TD Garden, Boston
Villanova (32-4) vs. West Virginia (26-10), 7:27 p.m.
Purdue (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (26-9), 9:57 p.m.
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners
South Regional
First Round
Tennessee 73, Wright State 47
Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62
Kentucky 78, Davidson 73
Buffalo 89, Arizona 68
Kansas State 69, Creighton 59
UMBC 74, Virginia 54
Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53
Nevada 87, Texas 83
Second Round
Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75
Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62
Kansas State 50, UMBC 43
Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73
THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At Philips Arena, Atlanta
Loyola of Chicgao 69, Nevada 68
Kansas State (24-11) vs. Kentucky (26-10), late
Saturday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners
Midwest Regional
First Round
Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT
Duke 89, Iona 67
Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60
Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83
Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78
Syracuse 57, TCU 45
Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58
Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68
Second Round
Duke 87, Rhode Island 62
Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79
Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53
Clemson 84, Auburn 53
FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At CenturyLink Center Omaha
Kansas (29-7) vs. Clemson (25-9), 7:07 p.m.
Duke (28-7) vs. Syracuse (23-13), 9:37 p.m.
SUNDAY’S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners
West Regional
First Round
Houston 67, San Diego State 65
Michigan 61, Montana 47
Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64
Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73
Texas A&M 73, Providence 69
North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66
Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83
Florida State 67, Missouri 54
Second Round
Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84
Michigan 64, Houston 63
Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65
F;orida State 75, Xavier 70
At STAPLES Center, Los Angeles
THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Florida State (22-11) vs. Gonzaga (32-4), late
Regional Championship
Saturday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31
South champion vs. West champion
East champion vs. Midwest champion
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2
Semifinal winners
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Albany Regional
First Round
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52
Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72
Duke 72, Belmont 58
Georgia 68, Mercer 63
Florida State 91, Little Rock 49
Buffalo 102, South Florida 79
SECOnd round
South Carolina 66, Virginia 56
UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46
Duke 66, Georgia 40
Buffalo 86, Florida State 65
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Albany, N.Y.
South Carolina (28-6) vs. Buffalo (29-5), 11:30 a.m.
UConn (34-0) vs. Duke (24-8), 2 p.m.
Monday’s Regional Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Spokane Regional
first round
Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81
Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT
DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79
Texas A&M 89, Drake 76
Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77
Oregon 88, Seattle 45
Central Michigan 78, LSU 69
Ohio State 87, George Washington 45
second round
Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72
Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79
Oregon 101, Minnesota 73
Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Spokane, Wash.
Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-9), 4 p.m.
Oregon (32-4) vs. Central Michigan (30-4), 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.
Kansas City Regional
first round
Maryland 77, Princeton 57
NC State 62, Elon 34
Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57
Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50
UCLA 71, American 60
Creighton 76, Iowa 70
Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62
Texas 83, Maine 54
Second Round
N.C. State 74, Maryland 60
Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56
UCLA 86, Creighton 64
Texas 85, Arizona State 65
FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At Kansas City, Mo.
N.C. State (26-8) vs. Mississippi State (34-1), 6:30 p.m.
UCLA (26-7) vs. Texas (28-6), 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington Regional
First Round
Louisville 74, Boise State 42
Marquette 84, Dayton 65
Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58
Tennessee 100, Liberty 60
Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61
Baylor 96, Grambling State 46
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70
Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68
Second Round
Louisville 90, Marquette 72
Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59
Baylor 80, Michigan 58
Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70
Friday’s Regional Semifinals
At Lexington, Ky.
Oregon State (25-7) vs. Baylor (33-1), 7
Louisville (34-2) vs. Stanford (24-10), 9:30
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31
South champion vs. West champion
East champion vs. Midwest champion
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2
Semifinal winners
At Columbus
Friday, March 30 Semifinals
Albany champion vs. Spokane chamion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Kansas City champion vs. Lexington champion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 1 Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II Men
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wednesday’s QUARTERFINALS
West Texas A&M 87, Le Moyne 73
Ferris State 87, Barry 84
Queens (NC) 100, California Baptist 94
Northern State 79, East Stroudsburg 71
Thursday’s Semifinals
Ferris State 85, West Texas A&M 79
Queens (NC) (32-3) vs. Northern State (35-3), late
Saturday’s Championship
Ferris State (37-1) vs. TBD
NCAA Division II Women
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Monday’s QUarterfinals
Central Missouri 72, Lubbock Christian 62
Union (Tenn.) 73, Carson-Newman 70
Ashland 91, Montana State Billings 73
Indiana (Pa.) 75, Stonehill 71
WEDNESDAY’S SEMIFINALS
Central Missouri 70, Union (Tenn.) 57
Ashland 92, Indiana (Pa.) 68
Friday’s Championship
Central Missouri (29-3) vs. Ashland (36-0), 8
Postseason Tournaments
CollegeInsider.com Tournament
FIRST ROUND
Central Michigan 94, Fort Wayne 89
Drake 80, Abilene Christian 73, OT
Liberty 65, NC A&T 52
San Diego 88, Hartford 72
Eastern Michigan 83, Niagara 65
Illinois-Chicago 84, St. Francis (Pa.) 61
UTSA 76, Lamar 69
Austin Peay 80, Louisiana-Monroe 66
Second Round
Central Michigan 98, Wofford 94
San Diego 67, Portland State 64
Northern Colorado 81, Drake 72
Sam Houston State 69, Eastern Michigan 62
WEDNESDAY’S QUARTERFINALS
UIC 83, Austin Peay 81
Northern Colorado 86, San Diego 75
THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINAL
Sam Houston 76, UTSA 69
SATURDAY’S QUARTERFINAL
Central Michigan (21-14) at Liberty (21-14), 2 p.m.
National Invitation Tournament
First Round
Baylor 80, Wagner 59
Louisville 66, Northern Kentucky 58
Middle Tennessee 91, Vermont 64
Western Kentucky 79, Boston College 62
Oklahoma State 80, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Notre Dame 84, Hampton 63
Oregon 99, Rider 86
Saint Mary’s 89, SE Louisiana 45
Southern Cal 103, UNC Asheville 98, 2OT
Marquette 67, Harvard 60
LSU 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 76
Penn State 63, Temple 57
Mississippi State 66, Nebraska 59
Utah 69, UC Davis 59
Stanford 86, BYU 83
Washington 77, Boise State 74
Second Round
Penn State 73, Notre Dame 63
Mississippi State 78, Baylor 77
Marquette 101, Oregon 92
Louisville 84, Middle Tennessee 68
Oklahoma State 71, Stanford 65
Utah 95, LSU 71
Saint Mary’s 85, Washington 81
Western Kentucky 79, Southern Cal 75
QUARTERFINALS
Penn State 85, Marquette 80
Mississippi State 79, Louisville 56
Western Kentucky 92, Oklahoma State 84
Utah 67, Saint Mary’s 58, OT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
Western Kentucky (27-10) vs. Utah (22-11), 7 p.m.
Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s March 29 Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
College Basketball Invitational
FIRST ROUND
Utah Valley 87, Eastern Washington 65
Campbell 97, Miami (Ohio) 87
Jacksonville State 80, Canisius 78, OT
New Orleans 77, Texas Rio Grande Valley 74
North Texas 90, South Dakota 77
San Francisco 72, Colgate 68
Mercer 78, Grand Canyon 73
Central Arkansas 92, Seattle 90, OT
Quarterfinals
Jacksonville State 80, Central Arkansas 59
Campbell 71, New Orleans 69
North Texas 96, Mercer 67
San Francisco 78, Utah Valley 73
Wednesday’s Semifinal
North Texas 90, Jacksonville State 68
Thursday’s Semifinal
Campbell (18-15) at San Francisco (20-15), late
Championship Series
Best-of-3
Monday’s GAME
North Texas (18-17) vs. Campbell-San Francisco winner, TBA
Wednesday, March 28
North Texas (18-17) vs. Campbell-San Francisco winner, TBA
Friday, March 30
x-North Texas (18-17) vs. Campbell-San Francisco winner, TBA
x-if necessary
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
First Round
UCF 65, Jacksonville 60, OT
Saint Joseph’s 75, Seton Hall 57
Alabama 69, Southern 56
Michigan State 81, Cincinnati 75
Purdue 48, IUPUI 46
Ball State 69, Middle Tennessee 60
Indiana 74, UT Martin 50
West Virginia 83, Bucknell 50
Radford 63, Penn State 62, OT
James Madison 60, ETSU 50
St. John’s 68, Marist 47
Duquesne 69, Miami (Ohio) 56
Georgia Tech 85, Bethune-Cookman 32
UAB 60, Chattanooga 50
TCU 80, Lamar 68
Missouri State 63, Louisiana Tech 59
South Dakota 65, Houston 58
Rice 71, Texas State 60
Milwaukee 81, Northern Iowa 67
Kansas State 75, Saint Louis 61
Wyoming 67, New Mexico State 59
Colorado State 67, Western Illinois 64
New Mexico 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 80
UC Davis 82, Idaho 62
Utah 78, UNLV 68
Toledo 64, Wright State 50
Penn 76, Albany (NY) 61
Georgetown 67, Delaware 57
Fordham 65, Harvard 47
Drexel 57, Robert Morris 44
George Mason 82, Stephen F. Austin 75
Virginia Tech 56, Navy 55
Second Round
TCU 86, Missouri State 51
Radford 74, James Madison 67
Indiana 74, Milwaukee 54
Purdue 77, Ball State 72
Virginia Tech 78, George Mason 69
South Dakota 74, Colorado State 49
Georgia Tech 91, UAB 47
West Virginia 79, Saint Joseph’s 51
Alabama 80, UCF 61
UC Davis 74, Wyoming 64
Fordham 63, Drexel 60
Kansas State 74, Utah 57
Michigan State 68, Toledo 66
Duquesne 69, Georgetown 66
St. John’s 53, Penn 48
New Mexico 93, Rice 73
Thursday’s Third Round
Indiana 73, Purdue 51
Virginia Tech 81, Fordham 50
St. John’s 65, Duquesne 52
Alabama 61, Georgia Tech 59
South Dakota 85, Michigan State 83, OT
TCU 81, New Mexico 72
Friday’s ThirD Round
James Madison (23-10) at West Virginia (23-11), 5:30 p.m.
UC Davis (27-6) at Kansas State (18-15), 8 p.m.
Women’s Basketball Invitational
First Round
Binghamton 70, Youngstown State 59
Fresno State 77, CSU Bakersfield 66
Furman 65, UNC Asheville 64
Yale 68, Northeastern 58
South Alabama 49, Stetson 33
Weber State 66, Texas Southern 56
Central Arkansas 51, SIU-Edwardsville 39
Nevada 70, UC Irvine 60
Quarterfinals
South Alabama 54, Furman 53
Central Arkansas 82, Weber State 67
Nevada 86, Fresno State 74
Yale 70, Binghamton 64
Friday’s Semifinal
South Alabama (21-12) at Yale (17-13), 6 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SEMIFINAL
Nevada (19-16) at Central Arkansas (24-9), 6 p.m.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Dominican Republic
First Round
Brice Garnett 33-30 — 63 -9
Corey Conners 33-31 — 64 -8
Jonathan Byrd 32-34 — 66 -6
Brendon de Jonge 33-33 — 66 -6
Steve Wheatcroft 31-35 — 66 -6
Denny McCarthy 31-35 — 66 -6
Keith Mitchell 32-34 — 66 -6
Xinjun Zhang 32-34 — 66 -6
Troy Matteson 33-33 — 66 -6
Kevin Tway 34-33 — 67 -5
Tyler McCumber 34-33 — 67 -5
Paul Dunne 32-35 — 67 -5
George McNeill 33-34 — 67 -5
Ken Duke 33-34 — 67 -5
Seungsu Han 31-36 — 67 -5
Kelly Kraft 34-34 — 68 -4
Seamus Power 35-33 — 68 -4
Ethan Tracy 32-36 — 68 -4
Shawn Stefani 33-35 — 68 -4
Martin Flores 33-35 — 68 -4
Michael Kim 33-35 — 68 -4
Stuart Appleby 34-35 — 69 -3
Cameron Percy 32-37 — 69 -3
Matt Every 35-34 — 69 -3
David Hearn 35-34 — 69 -3
Trey Mullinax 35-34 — 69 -3
Matt Atkins 32-37 — 69 -3
Mark Wilson 31-38 — 69 -3
Troy Merritt 36-33 — 69 -3
Geoff Ogilvy 34-35 — 69 -3
Trevor Immelman 34-35 — 69 -3
Fabian Gomez 34-35 — 69 -3
Tom Lovelady 32-37 — 69 -3
Lanto Griffin 34-35 — 69 -3
Dudley Hart 36-33 — 69 -3
Ben Crane 33-37 — 70 -2
Daniel Chopra 34-36 — 70 -2
Ricky Barnes 34-36 — 70 -2
Retief Goosen 32-38 — 70 -2
Scott Piercy 35-35 — 70 -2
Adam Schenk 32-38 — 70 -2
Hunter Mahan 36-34 — 70 -2
David Lingmerth 35-35 — 70 -2
Graeme McDowell 34-36 — 70 -2
Tommy Gainey 34-36 — 70 -2
Nate Lashley 34-36 — 70 -2
Julio Santos 34-36 — 70 -2
Andrew Putnam 31-39 — 70 -2
Augusto Nunez 35-35 — 70 -2
Kyle Reifers 34-36 — 70 -2
Rob Oppenheim 33-37 — 70 -2
Arjun Atwal 35-36 — 71 -1
Zac Blair 32-39 — 71 -1
D.J. Trahan 34-37 — 71 -1
Harris English 35-36 — 71 -1
Fabrizio Zanotti 37-34 — 71 -1
Matt Bettencourt 35-36 — 71 -1
Frank Lickliter II 34-37 — 71 -1
Omar Uresti 32-39 — 71 -1
Hiram Silfa 35-36 — 71 -1
J.J. Henry 35-36 — 71 -1
Abraham Ancer 34-37 — 71 -1
Dicky Pride 34-37 — 71 -1
K.J. Choi 35-36 — 71 -1
Davis Love III 34-37 — 71 -1
Richy Werenski 32-39 — 71 -1
Harold Varner III 35-36 — 71 -1
Joel Dahmen 35-36 — 71 -1
Andrew Yun 34-37 — 71 -1
Chris Wood 34-37 — 71 -1
Rhadames Pena 36-35 — 71 -1
Santiago Rivas 34-37 — 71 -1
Eric Axley 36-36 — 72 E
Marc Turnesa 35-37 — 72 E
Derek Fathauer 37-35 — 72 E
Emiliano Grillo 36-36 — 72 E
Jim Furyk 34-38 — 72 E
Brett Stegmaier 36-36 — 72 E
J.T. Poston 36-36 — 72 E
Rory Sabbatini 34-38 — 72 E
Matt Jones 38-34 — 72 E
Mike Weir 35-37 — 72 E
Sam Ryder 36-36 — 72 E
Rafael Campos 37-35 — 72 E
Stephan Jaeger 34-38 — 72 E
Richard S. Johnson 36-36 — 72 E
John Merrick 35-38 — 73 +1
Tim Herron 34-39 — 73 +1
Robert Allenby 36-37 — 73 +1
Ted Purdy 37-36 — 73 +1
Smylie Kaufman 35-38 — 73 +1
Parker McLachlin 35-38 — 73 +1
John Daly 34-39 — 73 +1
Dru Love 37-36 — 73 +1
Vince India 36-37 — 73 +1
Brendon Todd 37-36 — 73 +1
John Rollins 34-39 — 73 +1
Angel Cabrera 35-38 — 73 +1
Johnson Wagner 35-38 — 73 +1
Cameron Beckman 33-40 — 73 +1
Ryan Brehm 37-36 — 73 +1
Robert Garrigus 36-38 — 74 +2
Tyler Duncan 36-38 — 74 +2
Cameron Tringale 37-37 — 74 +2
Greg Chalmers 37-37 — 74 +2
Robert Streb 36-38 — 74 +2
Conrad Shindler 36-38 — 74 +2
Zach Zaback 37-37 — 74 +2
George Riley 38-36 — 74 +2
Shaun Micheel 36-38 — 74 +2
Patrick Rodgers 38-36 — 74 +2
Jason Bohn 37-37 — 74 +2
Jason Gore 38-37 — 75 +3
Kyle Thompson 36-39 — 75 +3
Heath Slocum 36-39 — 75 +3
Carl Pettersson 36-39 — 75 +3
Len Mattiace 36-39 — 75 +3
Jonathan Kaye 36-39 — 75 +3
Roberto Diaz 38-37 — 75 +3
Bronson Burgoon 36-39 — 75 +3
Steven Bowditch 38-38 — 76 +4
Willy Pumarol 37-39 — 76 +4
Daniel Summerhays 35-41 — 76 +4
Andres Romero 37-39 — 76 +4
Andrew Filbert 36-40 — 76 +4
Zecheng Dou 35-41 — 76 +4
Brian Davis 37-40 — 77 +5
Tony Romo 36-41 — 77 +5
Robert Gamez 36-41 — 77 +5
Keith Clearwater 36-41 — 77 +5
Guy Boros 36-43 — 79 +7
D.A. Points 39-40-79 +7
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Greg Allen and RHP Ben Taylor to Columbus (IL). Reassigned RHP Alexi Ogando to minor league camp.
DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned Cs Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Derek Norris; INFs Pete Kozma and Ronny Rodriguez, and OFs Jim Adduci and Chad Huffmanto to minor league camp. Optioned LHPs Chad Bell and Blaine Hardy to Toledo (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHPs Alan Busenitz and Tyler Duffey, OF Jake Cave to Rochester (IL). Reassigned 1B Brock Stassi to minor league camp. Released OF Chris Heisey.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Dustin Garneau to Nashville (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with C Curt Casali on a minor league contract.
American Association
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHPs Jeff Walters and Kamakani Usui.
California League
STOCKTON PORTS — Promoted Taylor McCarthy to general manager.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Audy Ciriaco.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Charlotte C Dwight Howard one game for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2017-18 season.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Daniel Munyer to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed LB John Timu to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Deonte Thompson to a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DE William Hayes to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded DE Jason Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round (No. 102) draft pick to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2018 third- (No. 69) and fourth-round (No. 108) draft picks. Released WR/KR Dwayne Harris.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed T Breno Giacomini.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo $3,091.40 for cross-checking Boston F Jordan Szwarz during a March 21 game.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned D Sebastian Aho to Bridgeport (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Sergey Zborovskiy to the Hartford (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley from Hershey (AHL). Signed D Tobias Geisser to a three-year entry-level contract. American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled Fs Jeff Kubiak and Yanick Turcotte from Worcester (ECHL). Loaned F Josh Holmstrom and D Patrick Cullity to Worcester. ECHL
READING ROYALS — Reassigned G Anthony Stolarz to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Renewed the contract of D Francisco Calvo through 2020.
College
CUMBERLAND — Named Scott Davidson women’s assistant soccer coach.
EVANSVILLE — Named Walter McCarty men’s basketball coach.
FAU — Named Dusty May men’s basketball coach and signed him to a five-year contract.
MIAMI — Announced sophomore G Bruce Brown Jr. declared for the NBA draft.
UCONN — Named Dan Hurley basketball coach.
LOCAL & AREA
Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach
KANSAS — Lakota High School is seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions may be available but uncertain at this time. Candidates should email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director, at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. The application deadline is April 13.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.