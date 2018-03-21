Prep Tennis: Fostoria tennis team creating bright future

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

Third-year coach Benji Cates and his Fostoria High School boys tennis players continue to recruit within the building.

Their efforts paid off last season with not having to forfeit a spot within a dual match. That did happen in 2016, when a starting number of seven players went down to six.

The Redmen this season are raring to go with a group of 11 — four more than required to field a full match lineup.

“That’s a really good place to be,” Cates said. “You have a (junior varsity) program and a full varsity lineup, with some competition within the team.”

More than half of his squad is comprised of first-year players, so that will mean an added experience disadvantage, coupled with the fact that Fostoria is not teeming with youngsters who have grown up with racquets in their hands.

But it helps that three of the first-year players are freshmen and another is a sophomore.

“That gives us a little bit of a future for our program,” Cates said.

The Redmen would have one more player, but junior Meredith Grine, who plays volleyball in the fall rather than on the girls tennis team, suffered a torn ACL during basketball season.

Grine held her own quite well last season, Cates noted. He hopes that will be the case with this year’s players as they try to improve on last season’s 2-13 record. But with his squad having been unable to practice outside into the middle March, he’s mostly wondering about the hand he’s playing.

“It’s really hard to gauge my expectations,” he said. “I’m hoping we have a better win-loss record than last year. … But the big thing is, I want to see improvement over the course of the year in my team. One of our goals is we want to at least send someone to districts; that’s what we’re really hoping for.”

Issac Morton, a junior in his third year of tennis, leads three returning letterwinners. He was recognized as FHS’ most improved player last season. This year he will hold down the No. 1 singles spot but could also see time at No. 1 doubles.

“We changed his grip (during last season); we closed it up a little bit and he took to it incredibly well,” Cates said. “His topspin went through the roof and he ended up playing some significantly competitive matches at first singles, which I did not go into the year expecting him to do. So, I’m really looking for great things out of him this year.”

Kasey Finsel, a senior in his fourth year of tennis, will be at No. 2 singles. Senior Weston Weimerskirch, also a returning letterman, will be a doubles performer.

Cates will look for help at No. 3 singles and in doubles from senior Caleb Brough, while classmate Justin Mayberry will be a doubles player.

Six first-year players will be looking for varsity time and filling JV spots. Those players include seniors Shane Souder and Matt Long, sophomore Matt Crabtree and freshmen Jacob Durst, Braden Finsel and Royce Ware.

Fostoria Tennis Schedule

April 2 at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Sandusky, 4:15 p.m.

April 6 at Bluffton, 4:30 p.m.

April 9 Fremont Ross, 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Rossford, 4:30 p.m.

Apri; 11 at Toledo St. John’s, 4 p.m.

April 13 Oak Harbor, 4:30 p.m.

April 14 at Willard Invitational, 9 a.m.

April 17 Bucyrus, 4:30 p.m.

April 18 Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Kenton, 4:30 p.m.

April 20 Rossdford, 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Crestline, 4:30 p.m.

April 25 Tiffin Columbian, 4:30 p.m.

April 27 Oregon Clay, 4:30 p.m.

April 30 Ada, 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Bucyrus, 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Fremont St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

May 7 Toledo Whitmer, 4:30 p.m.

Comments

comments