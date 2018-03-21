Prep Softball: Back to basics for Lady Red

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

Coach Clayton Moore took his Fostoria High School softball team into the 2017 season full of optimism.

Then the Lady Red struggled to a 7-18 record that included a Northern Buckeye Conference mark of 3-11.

“We definitely fell short of our goals,” Moore, entering his sixth season at the FHS helm, said. “It was more mental than anything — just not doing the little things that’ll keep you in games and help you win games.

“We had too many fielding errors, throwing errors. We weren’t a good hitting team. We weren’t a good pitching team. That doesn’t amount to many wins.”

Moore hopes that having seven starters back and an emphasis on contiuously doing things the right way will bring better fortunes this season.

FHS’ slogan for the season is, “Back to the basics. It’s the little things.”

“It’s about focus — just doing the little things,” Moore said. “Don’t worry about the big things. The big things will happen when they’re supposed to. It’s the little things that are repetitious that we have to get good at. We have to get really good at doing the little things. Then, once we get good at doing the little things, we’ll be in a position to compete on a daily basis.”

The Lady Red have a relatively young team with just one senior among their returning starters, but all of those seven have travel-ball experience to go with high-school play, and juniors Kyhra Baeder, Tyriana Settles and Baleigh Robinson were members of a Moore-coached Fostoria Lady Lightning squad that competed in a national tournament in Missouri last summer.

“I’m excited for this year,” Moore said. “We have a lot of talent. But I told the girls today: ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. So, what’s it going to be.

“We’ll see what happens. I’m excited for them. I’m very confident that we’re going to go out and have a successful campaign. I’d be extremely, extremely disappointed if it’s not that way. I do expect us to compete for the league title this year. … I think we’re going to surprise a lot of teams this year.”

Key among the Lady Red returnees are junior first baseman Baeder and senior Alex Talley, both of whom earned second-team all-NBC and all-Northwest District recognition last season.

Talley will be a four-year starter and the team’s No. 1 pitcher along with having the ability to play other positions. Baeder will again play first base and bat in the 3 hole, one spot ahead of Talley.

Settles is back as a power-hitting shortstop who can also pitch, while sophomore Elisia Ledesma will also see time in the pitcher’s circle and be the regular third baseman.

Robinson is expected to bat leadoff and patrol center field. Also back are junior Jennaleigh McCumber, who may switch from second base to right field, and sophomore Kyah Talley, who looks to be the regular catcher but could also see time in the outfield.

Moore looks for sophomore Maddie Cook to nail down an outfield spot and freshman Kaybriana Kleinmark to start at either second base or in right field. He’s also eyeing freshman Hanna Puente as his designated hitter.

Also looking for playing time are senior outfielders Amaya Romero and Janaya Morant and junior third baseman/right fielder Tia Overton.

Moore said he sees all aspects of the team as being ahead of last year at this point.

“It’s going to be an interesting year,” he said. “We have a young team. We return seven starters. It’s about time we take the next step and go to the next level. We’re going to find out here shortly.”

Fostoria Softball Schedule

March 24 at Toledo Waite, noon

March 26 Lakota, 4:45 p.m.

March 27 Old Fort, 4:45 p.m.

March 30 Northwood, 4:45

March 31 at Tiffin Calvert, DH, noon

April 5 at Hopewell-Loudon, 5 p.m.

April 9 Lake, 4:45 p.m.

April 11 at Eastwood, 4:45 p.m.

April 12 Seneca East, 4:45 p.m.

April 16 Woodmore, 4:45 p.m.

April 18 at Genoa, 4:45 p.m.

April 20 Rossford, 4;45 p.m.

April 21 Toledo Woodward, 10 a.m.

April 23 at Elmwood, 4:45

April 25 Otsego, 4:45

April 27 at Lake, 4:45 p.m.

April 28 Tiffin Columbian, DH, 11 a.m.

April 30 Eastwood, 4:45 p.m.

May 2 at Woodmore, 4:45 p.m.

May 4 Genoa, 4:45 p.m.

May 7 at Rossford, 4:45 p.m.

May 9 Elmwood, 4:45 p.m.

May 11 at Otsego, 4:45 p.m.

Comments

comments