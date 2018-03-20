Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division IV
Berlin Hiland (23-5) vs. Willougby Cornerstone Christian (20-7), 10:45 a.m.
Pandora-Gilboa (26-1) vs. Marion Local (23-4), 2
FINAL: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
Division III
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (14-13) vs. Cincinnati Deer Park (27-0), 5:15
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (28-0) vs. Columbus Africentric (21-6), 8:30
FINAL: Saturday, 2
Friday’s Semifinals
Division II
Trotwood-Madison (25-3 vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (22-6), 10:45 a.m.
Lexington (23-5) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (18-8), 2
FINAL: Saturday, 5:15
Division I
Cincinnati Moeller (25-3) vs. Lorain (22-5) winner, 5:15
Pickerington Central (18-8) vs. Solon (26-1), 8:30
FINAL: Saturday, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 53 18 .746 —
x-Boston 48 23 .676 5
Philadelphia 39 30 .565 13
New York 26 45 .366 27
Brooklyn 23 48 .324 30
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 30 .571 —
Miami 38 33 .535 2½
Charlotte 30 41 .423 10½
Orlando 21 50 .296 19½
Atlanta 20 50 .286 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 41 29 .586 —
Indiana 41 30 .577 ½
Milwaukee 37 33 .529 4
Detroit 31 39 .443 10
Chicago 24 46 .343 17
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 56 14 .800 —
San Antonio 41 30 .577 15½
New Orleans 41 30 .577 15½
Dallas 22 49 .310 34½
Memphis 19 51 .271 37
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 44 26 .629 —
Oklahoma City 43 30 .589 2½
Utah 40 30 .571 4
Minnesota 41 31 .569 4
Denver 38 33 .535 6½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 53 18 .746 —
L.A. Clippers 37 33 .529 15½
L.A. Lakers 31 39 .443 21½
Sacramento 23 49 .319 30½
Phoenix 19 52 .268 34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Cleveland 124, Milwaukee 117
Indiana 110, L.A. Lakers 100
Philadelphia 108, Charlotte 94
Brooklyn 118, Memphis 115
Miami 149, Denver 141, 2OT
New York 110, Chicago 92
San Antonio 89, Golden State 75
Detroit 106, Sacramento 90
Tuesday’s Results
Toronto 93, Orlando 86
Boston 100, Oklahoma City 99
Minnesota 123, L.A. Clippers 109
New Orleans 115, Dallas 105
Atlanta at Utah, late
Detroit at Phoenix, late
Houston at Portland, late
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis at Philadelphia, 7
Toronto at Cleveland, 7
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30
New York at Miami, 7:30
Denver at Chicago, 8
Indiana at New Orleans, 8
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8
Washington at San Antonio, 9:30
Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Charlotte, 7
Philadelphia at Orlando, 7
Detroit at Houston, 8
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8
Utah at Dallas, 8:30
Atlanta at Sacramento, 10
Friday’s Games
Denver at Washington, 7
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30
Minnesota at New York, 7:30
Phoenix at Cleveland, 7:30
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30
Boston at Portland, 10
Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 73 50 19 4 104 264 205
Boston 71 45 17 9 99 239 184
Toronto 73 43 23 7 93 246 208
Florida 71 37 27 7 81 219 218
Detroit 73 27 35 11 65 189 228
Montreal 73 26 35 12 64 182 232
Ottawa 72 26 35 11 63 199 251
Buffalo 72 23 37 12 58 172 236
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 73 42 24 7 91 229 217
Pittsburgh 73 41 27 5 87 238 222
Columbus 74 41 28 5 87 210 206
Philadelphia 74 37 25 12 86 222 220
New Jersey 72 37 27 8 82 217 215
Carolina 73 31 31 11 73 197 232
N.Y. Rangers 73 32 33 8 72 211 236
N.Y. Islanders 73 31 32 10 72 235 263
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178
Winnipeg 73 44 19 10 98 242 190
Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210
Colorado 72 39 25 8 86 231 209
Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201
St. Louis 72 39 28 5 83 201 193
Chicago 73 30 34 9 69 208 223
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 72 46 21 5 97 244 199
San Jose 72 40 23 9 89 219 199
Los Angeles 74 40 27 7 87 212 186
Anaheim 73 37 24 12 86 206 197
Calgary 74 35 29 10 80 204 222
Edmonton 73 32 36 5 69 208 234
Vancouver 72 25 38 9 59 186 236
Arizona 72 24 37 11 59 175 230
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Columbus 5, Boston 4, OT
Nashville 4, Buffalo 0
Florida 2, Montreal 0
Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Arizona 5, Calgary 2
Tuesday’s Results
Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Washington 4, Dallas 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1
Edmonton 7, Carolina 3
Florida 7, Ottawa 2
Detroit 5, Philadelphia 4, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Winnipeg 2, Los Angeles 1, OT
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30
Vancouver at Vegas, 10
New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7
Arizona at Buffalo, 7
Boston at St. Louis, 8
Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7
Arizona at Carolina, 7
Florida at Columbus, 7
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Washington at Detroit, 7:30
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30
Toronto at Nashville, 8
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9
Vegas at San Jose, 10
Friday’s Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8
Boston at Dallas, 8:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 3 0 0 9 6 1
Columbus 2 0 1 7 5 2
Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6
Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0
New York 1 1 0 3 4 1
Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5
New England 1 1 0 3 2 3
D.C. United 0 1 2 2 4 6
Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5
Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6
Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1
Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 6 5
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 0 6 7 7
Vancouver 2 1 0 6 5 6
Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4
Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6
San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5
LA Galaxy 1 1 0 3 3 3
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Colorado 0 1 0 0 1 2
Seattle 0 1 0 0 0 1
Portland 0 2 0 0 1 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Saturday’S RESULTS
Houston 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Columbus 0, Philadelphia 0, tie
Minnesota United 2, Chicago 1
Montreal 1, Toronto FC 0
New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0
Atlanta United FC 4, Vancouver 1
Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 2
Real Salt Lake 1, New York 0
Sunday’S RESULT
FC Dallas 3, Seattle 0
Saturday’s GAMES
New York City FC at New England, 1:30
Portland at FC Dallas, 3:30
D.C. United at Columbus, 6
Minnesota United at New York, 7
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training
Monday’s RESULTS
Baltimore 4, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 11, Minnesota 8
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Boston 6, Philadelphia 5
Atlanta 6, Toronto 0
Miami 9, Washington 1
Cleveland 5, San Francisco 4
Chicago White Sox 15, Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 5, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Oakland 1
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 8, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 8, St. Louis 7
Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 12, Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 2, Toronto 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5
Milwaukee 4, Colorado 4
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, cancelled
San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., late
Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late
Wednesday’s Games
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Divisional Tournaments
NCAA Division I Men
First Four
Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61
St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58
Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46
Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56
East Regional
first round
Villanova 87, Radford 61
Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83
Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60
Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62
Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48
Butler 79, Arkansas 62
Marshall 81, Wichita State 75
West Virginia 85, Murray State 68
Second Round
Villanova 81, Alabama 58
Texas Tech 69, Florida 66
Purdue 76, Butler 73
West Virginia 94, Marshall 71
Friday’s Regional Semifinals
At TD Garden, Boston
Villanova (32-4) vs. West Virginia (26-10), 7:27 p.m.
Purdue (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (26-9), 9:57 p.m.
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners
South Regional
First Round
Tennessee 73, Wright State 47
Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62
Kentucky 78, Davidson 73
Buffalo 89, Arizona 68
Kansas State 69, Creighton 59
UMBC 74, Virginia 54
Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53
Nevada 87, Texas 83
Second Round
Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75
Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62
Kansas State 50, UMBC 43
Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73
THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At Philips Arena, Atlanta
Nevada (29-7) vs. Loyola of Chicago (30-5), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas State (24-11) vs. Kentucky (26-10), 9:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners
Midwest Regional
First Round
Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT
Duke 89, Iona 67
Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60
Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83
Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78
Syracuse 57, TCU 45
Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58
Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68
Second Round
Duke 87, Rhode Island 62
Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79
Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53
Clemson 84, Auburn 53
FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At CenturyLink Center Omaha
Kansas (29-7) vs. Clemson (25-9), 7:07 p.m.
Duke (28-7) vs. Syracuse (23-13), 9:37 p.m.
SUNDAY’S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners
West Regional
First Round
Houston 67, San Diego State 65
Michigan 61, Montana 47
Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64
Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73
Texas A&M 73, Providence 69
North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66
Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83
Florida State 67, Missouri 54
Second Round
Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84
Michigan 64, Houston 63
Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65
F;orida State 75, Xavier 70
At STAPLES Center, Los Angeles
THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Texas A&M (22-12) vs. Michigan (30-7), 7:37 p.m.
Florida State (22-11) vs. Gonzaga (32-4), 10:07 p.m.
Regional Championship
Saturday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31
South champion vs. West champion
East champion vs. Midwest champion
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2
Semifinal winners
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Albany Regional
First Round
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
Virginia 68, California 62
South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52
UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52
Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72
Duke 72, Belmont 58
Georgia 68, Mercer 63
Florida State 91, Little Rock 49
Buffalo 102, South Florida 79
SECOnd round
South Carolina 66, Virginia 56
UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46
Duke 66, Georgia 40
Buffalo 86, Florida State 65
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Albany, N.Y.
South Carolina (28-6) vs. Buffalo (29-5), 11:30 a.m.
UConn (34-0) vs. Duke (24-8), 2 p.m.
Monday’s Regional Final
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Spokane Regional
first round
Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81
Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT
DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79
Texas A&M 89, Drake 76
Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77
Oregon 88, Seattle 45
Central Michigan 78, LSU 69
Ohio State 87, George Washington 45
second round
Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72
Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79
Oregon 101, Minnesota 73
Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78
Saturday’s Regional Semifinals
At Spokane, Wash.
Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-9), 4 p.m.
Oregon (32-4) vs. Central Michigan (30-4), 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.
Kansas City Regional
first round
Maryland 77, Princeton 57
NC State 62, Elon 34
Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57
Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50
UCLA 71, American 60
Creighton 76, Iowa 70
Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62
Texas 83, Maine 54
Second Round
N.C. State 74, Maryland 60
Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56
UCLA 86, Creighton 64
Texas 85, Arizona State 65
FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
At Kansas City, Mo.
N.C. State (26-8) vs. Mississippi State (34-1), 6:30 p.m.
UCLA (26-7) vs. Texas (28-6), 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington Regional
First Round
Louisville 74, Boise State 42
Marquette 84, Dayton 65
Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58
Tennessee 100, Liberty 60
Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61
Baylor 96, Grambling State 46
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70
Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68
Second Round
Louisville 90, Marquette 72
Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59
Baylor 80, Michigan 58
Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70
Friday’s Regional Semifinals
At Lexington, Ky.
Oregon State (25-7) vs. Baylor (33-1), 7
Louisville (34-2) vs. Stanford (24-10), 9:30
Sunday’s Regional Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Final Four
At The Alamodome, San Antonio
SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31
South champion vs. West champion
East champion vs. Midwest champion
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2
Semifinal winners
At Columbus, Ohio
Friday, March 30 Semifinals
Albany champion vs. Spokane chamion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Kansas City champion vs. Lexington champion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 1 Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II Men
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wednesday’s QUARTERFINALS
West Texas A&M 87, Le Moyne 73
Ferris State 87, Barry 84
Queens (NC) 100, California Baptist 94
Northern State (34-3) vs. East Stroudsburg (27-5), late
Thursday’s Semifinals
Ferris State (36-1) vs. West Texas A&M (32-3), 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) (32-3) vs. Northern State-East Stroudsburg winner, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship
Semifinal winners
Thursday’s SEMIFINALS
Ferris St.-Barry winner vs. W. Texas A&M-Le Moyne winner, TBA
Queens (NC)-Cal Baptist winner vs. Northern St.-E. Stroudsburg winner, TBA
Saturday, March 24 CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners
NCAA Division II Women
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Monday’s QUarterfinals
Central Missouri 72, Lubbock Christian 62
Union (Tenn.) 73, Carson-Newman 70
Ashland 91, Montana State Billings 73
Indiana (Pa.) 75, Stonehill 71
WEDNESDAY’S SEMIFINALS
Central Missouri (28-3) vs. Union (Tenn.) (31-3), 7 p.m.
Ashland (35-0) vs. Indiana (Pa.) (30-3), 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
NAIA Division I Men’s Tournament
At Kansas City Municipal Auditorium
FIRST ROUND
Life 68, William Carey 67
LSU Alexandria 77, Lewis-Clark State 71
Georgetown (Ky.) 79, Central Baptist 74
Oklahoma City 62, Xavier (N.O.) 50
LSU Shreveport 72, Harris-Stowe State 63
Wayland Baptist 68, Central Methodist 44
Peru State 106, The Master’s 104, OT
Dillard 74, Westmont 71
Dalton State 62, Cumberlands (Ky.) 60
Montana Western 105, Southwestern Assemblies 96
Carroll (Mont.) 61, Lindsey Wilson 53
Langston 63, Pikeville 61
Campbellsville 75, Columbia (Mo.) 66
Graceland (Iowa) 70, Texas Wesleyan 61
William Penn 68, Science & Arts (Okla.) 63
Our Lady of the Lake 68, Hope International 60
Second Round
Georgetown (Ky.) 91, Oklahoma City 83
LSU Shreveport 70, Dillard 67
LSU Alexandria 98, Peru State 77
Wayland Baptist 64, Life 43
Montana Western 75, Campbellsville 72
Graceland (Iowa) 67, Langston 59
William Penn 68, Dalton State 64, OT
Our Lady of the Lake 64, Carroll (Mont.) 62, OT
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
LSU Alexandria 87, Georgetown (Ky.) 66
LSU Shreveport 71, Wayland Baptist 76
Graceland (Iowa) 86, Montana Western 82
William Penn 89, Our Lady of the Lake 76
Monday’s Semifinals
Graceland (Iowa) 87, LSU Shreveport 80
LSU Alexandria 84, William Penn 75
Tuesday’s Championship
Graceland (Iowa) 83, LSU Alexandria 80, OT
NAIA Division I Women’s Tournament
At Billings, Mont.
WEDNESDAY’S First Round
Benedictine (Kan.) 68, Columbia (Mo.) 59
Menlo 91, LSU Shreveport 79
Campbellsville (Ky.) 79, Faulkner (Ala.) 63
Montana Western 66, Dillard (La.) 54
Freed-Hardeman 71, The Master’s (Calif.) 51
Central Methodist 98, Arizona Christian 86
Science & Arts (Okla.) 60, Rocky Mountain 52
Lindsey Wilson 75, Martin Methodist 69
Loyola (N.O.) 89, Our Lady of the Lake 86
Westmont 57, Cumberland (Tenn.) 51
MidAmerica Nazarene 82, Lindenwood-Belleville 72
Providence (Mont.) 81, Oklahoma City 76
Wayland Baptist 78, Lyon 62
Shawnee State 88, Grand View 82
Carroll (Mont.) 55, William Penn 49
Vanguard 76, Bethel (Tenn.) 57
Friday’s Second Round
Menlo 88, Benedictine (Kan.) 78
Montana Western 60, Campbellsville 57
Freed-Hardeman 78, Science & Arts (Okla.) 50
Central Methodist 88, Lindsey Wilson 73
Westmont 75, Loyola (N.O.) 65
MidAmerica Nazarene 83, Providence (Mont.) 67
Wayland Baptist 79, Shawnee State 69
Vanguard 63, Carroll (Mont.) 55
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Montana Western 74, Menlo 61
Freed-Hardeman 82, Central Methodist 74, OT
Westmont 65, MidAmerica Nazarene 54
Wayland Baptist 68, Vanguard (Calif.) 44
MONday’s Semifinals
Freed-Hardeman 61, Montana Western 50
Westmont 56, Wayland Baptist 54
TUESDAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Westmont 56, Wayland Baptist 54
Postseason Tournaments
CollegeInsider.com Tournament
FIRST ROUND
Central Michigan 94, Fort Wayne 89
Drake 80, Abilene Christian 73, OT
Liberty 65, NC A&T 52
San Diego 88, Hartford 72
Eastern Michigan 83, Niagara 65
Illinois-Chicago 84, St. Francis (Pa.) 61
UTSA 76, Lamar 69
Austin Peay 80, Louisiana-Monroe 66
Second Round
Central Michigan 98, Wofford 94
San Diego 67, Portland State 64
Northern Colorado 81, Drake 72
Sam Houston State 69, Eastern Michigan 62
WEDNESDAY’S QUARTERFINALS
UIC (18-15) at Austin Peay (19-14), 8 p.m.
Northern Colorado (23-12) at San Diego (20-13), 10 p.m.
THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINAL
Sam Houston State (20-14) at UTSA, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY’S QUARTERFINAL
Central Michigan (21-14) at Liberty (21-14), 2 p.m.
National Invitation Tournament
First Round
Baylor 80, Wagner 59
Louisville 66, Northern Kentucky 58
Middle Tennessee 91, Vermont 64
Western Kentucky 79, Boston College 62
Oklahoma State 80, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Notre Dame 84, Hampton 63
Oregon 99, Rider 86
Saint Mary’s 89, SE Louisiana 45
Southern Cal 103, UNC Asheville 98, 2OT
Marquette 67, Harvard 60
LSU 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 76
Penn State 63, Temple 57
Mississippi State 66, Nebraska 59
Utah 69, UC Davis 59
Stanford 86, BYU 83
Washington 77, Boise State 74
Second Round
Penn State 73, Notre Dame 63
Mississippi State 78, Baylor 77
Marquette 101, Oregon 92
Louisville 84, Middle Tennessee 68
Oklahoma State 71, Stanford 65
Utah 95, LSU 71
Saint Mary’s 85, Washington 81
Western Kentucky 79, Southern Cal 75
Tuesday’S QUARTERFINALS
Penn State 85, Marquette 80
Mississippi State (24-11) at Louisville (22-13), late
Wednesday’S QUARTERFINALS
Western Kentucky (26-10) vs. Oklahoma State (21-14), TBA
Saint Mary’s (30-5) vs. Utah (21-11), TBA
College Basketball Invitational
FIRST ROUND
Utah Valley 87, Eastern Washington 65
Campbell 97, Miami (Ohio) 87
Jacksonville State 80, Canisius 78, OT
New Orleans 77, Texas Rio Grande Valley 74
North Texas 90, South Dakota 77
San Francisco 72, Colgate 68
Mercer 78, Grand Canyon 73
Central Arkansas 92, Seattle 90, OT
Monday’s Quarterfinals
Jacksonville State 80, Central Arkansas 59
Campbell 71, New Orleans 69
North Texas 96, Mercer 67
San Francisco 78, Utah Valley 73
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Jacksonville State (23-12) vs. Campbell (18-15), TBD
North Texas (17-17) vs. San Francisco (20-15), TBD
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
First Round
UCF 65, Jacksonville 60, OT
Saint Joseph’s 75, Seton Hall 57
Alabama 69, Southern 56
Michigan State 81, Cincinnati 75
Purdue 48, IUPUI 46
Ball State 69, Middle Tennessee 60
Indiana 74, UT Martin 50
West Virginia 83, Bucknell 50
Radford 63, Penn State 62, OT
James Madison 60, ETSU 50
St. John’s 68, Marist 47
Duquesne 69, Miami (Ohio) 56
Georgia Tech 85, Bethune-Cookman 32
UAB 60, Chattanooga 50
TCU 80, Lamar 68
Missouri State 63, Louisiana Tech 59
South Dakota 65, Houston 58
Rice 71, Texas State 60
Milwaukee 81, Northern Iowa 67
Kansas State 75, Saint Louis 61
Wyoming 67, New Mexico State 59
Colorado State 67, Western Illinois 64
New Mexico 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 80
UC Davis 82, Idaho 62
Utah 78, UNLV 68
Toledo 64, Wright State 50
Penn 76, Albany (NY) 61
Georgetown 67, Delaware 57
Fordham 65, Harvard 47
Drexel 57, Robert Morris 44
George Mason 82, Stephen F. Austin 75
Virginia Tech 56, Navy 55
Saturday’s Second Round
TCU 86, Missouri State 51
Radford 74, James Madison 67
Sunday’s Second Round
Indiana 74, Milwaukee 54
Purdue 77, Ball State 72
Virginia Tech 78, George Mason 69
South Dakota 74, Colorado State 49
Georgia Tech 91, UAB 47
West Virginia 79, Saint Joseph’s 51
Alabama 80, UCF 61
UC Davis 74, Wyoming 64
Fordham 63, Drexel 60
Kansas State 74, Utah 57
monday’s second round
Michigan State 68, Toledo 66
Duquesne 69, Georgetown 66
St. John’s 53, Penn 48
TUESDAY’S SECOND ROUND
Rice (23-9) at New Mexico (24-10), late
THURSDAY’S THIRD ROUND
Purdue (20-13) at Indiana (19-14), 7 p.m.
James Madison (23-10) at West Virginia (23-11), 7 p.m.
Fordham (24-9) at Virginia Tech (20-13), 7 p.m.
Duquesne (25-7) at St. John’s (18-14), 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech (20-13) at Alabama (19-13), 8 p.m.
Michigan State (19-13) at South Dakota (28-6), 8 p.m.
FRIDAY’S THIRD ROUND
UC Davis (27-6) at Kansas State (18-15), 8 p.m.
New Mexico-Rice winner vs. TCU (21-12), TBA
Women’s Basketball Invitational
First Round
Binghamton 70, Youngstown State 59
Fresno State 77, CSU Bakersfield 66
Furman 65, UNC Asheville 64
Yale 68, Northeastern 58
South Alabama 49, Stetson 33
Weber State 66, Texas Southern 56
Central Arkansas 51, SIU-Edwardsville 39
Nevada 70, UC Irvine 60
Monday’s Quarterfinals
South Alabama 54, Furman 53
Central Arkansas 82, Weber State 67
Nevada 86, Fresno State 74
TUESDAY’S QUARTERFINAL
Yale 70, Binghamton 64
Friday’s Semifinal
South Alabama (21-12) at Yale (17-13), 6 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SEMIFINAL
Nevada (19-16) at Central Arkansas (24-9), 6 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHP Michael Kopech and OF Jacob May to minor league camp.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Clay Buchholz to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired RHP Anyelo Gomez as a Rule 5 Draft return from Atlanta and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent INF Luis Rengifo to the L.A. Angels to complete an earlier trade.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy, 1B Christian Walker and OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to Reno (PCL). Released LHP Antonio Bastardo. Reassigned RHP Naftali Feliz and C Anthony Recker to their minor league camp.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Jordan Patterson to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned INFs Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rogers and C Jan Vazquez to minor league camp.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Dylan Baker, OF Alex Verdugo and LHP Adam Liberatore to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reassigned INFs Jake Peter and Donovan Solano and C Rocky Gale to minor league camp.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Braxton Lee and RHPs Nick Wittgren and Sandy Alcantara to New Orleans (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned INFs Gavin Cecchini and Luis Guillorme to minor league camp. Reassigned OF Matt den Dekker, C Jose Lobaton, INF Ty Kelly, LHPs Matt Purke and P.J. Conlon and RHPs Drew Smith, A.J. Griffin and Corey Taylor to minor league camp.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned 2B Max Moroff, RHP Nick Kingham and OF Christopher Bostick to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned OF Todd Cunningham C Jackson Williams INFs Pablo Reyes, Erich Weiss and Eric Wood and RHPs Brett McKinney, Casey Sadler and John Stilson to minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned OF Victor Robles to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned LHP Ismael Guillon to minor league camp.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF John Schultz.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Hunter Adkins.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Leland Tilley.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed LHP Casey Harman.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Marsh.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Kevin Torres and OF Ichiro Usui.
Frontier League
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Traded INF Ty Morris to River City for a player to be named.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Robert Robbins.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Houston G/F Gerald Green $25,000 for shoving Minnesota C Gorgui Dieng and Boston F Marcus Morris $15,000 for verbal abuse of a game official.
NBA G League
AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired F Theron Laudermill from the G League available player pool.
Football
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with LB Ramon Humber on a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Jarius Wright to a three-year contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Ryan Grant and OL Matt Slauson.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Allen Hurns and TE Marcedes Lewis.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Traded FB Jamize Olawale and the 192nd 2018 draft pick to Dallas for the 173rd pick. Waived LS Bradley .
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed S Morgan Burnett to a three-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed G Jonathan Cooper to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Phil Rauscher assistant offensive coach. Promoted Kevin O’Connell to passing game coordinator. HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LW Kiefer Sherwood to a two-year entry level contract. Recalled D Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled C Dylan Strome and D Trevor Murphy from Tucson (AHL). Signed G Merrick Madsen to a two-year, entry-level contract.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Mason MacDonald from Stockton (AHL) to Kansas City (ECHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Andreas Martinsen from Rockford (AHL) on an emergency basis.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Curtis McKenzie from Texas (AHL).
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Ostap Safin to an amateur tryout.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with D Ryan MacKinnon for the remainder of the season and recalled him from Worcester (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Colton Saucerman to Manchester (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned G Etienne Marcoux to Indy (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Approved the transfer of controlling interest in the Atlanta Gladiators from Gwinnett County Hockey, LLC to Danor Vienna, LLC.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Brennan Saulnier from an amateur tryout agreement.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F John May.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Added G Doug Melvin as emergency backup.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Mathew Thompson to an amateur tryout agreement.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Mavric Parks.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed LW Jarred Privitera to an amateur tryout agreement.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Jared Wilson.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed G Brandon Wildung to an amateur tryout agreement.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Owen Headrick to an amateur tryout agreement.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired M Alejandro Silva on free transfer from Club Atletico Lanus (Primera Division-Argentina) and signed him to a three-year contract. Loaned M Shamit Shome to Ottawa (USL).
College
NCAA — Announced Auburn sophomore basketball F Danjel Purifoy must sit out the first 30 percent of the 2018-19 season.
EASTERN MICHIGAN — Announced plans to drop softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis and wrestling at the end of the academic year.
HOBART — Named Greg Hadley defensive backs coach/director of football player development and Art Garvey run game coordinator. Announced offensive line coach Mike Green will also assume duties as academic success coordinator.
IOWA — Granted releases to junior men’s basketball F Ahmad Wagner to explore college football opportunities and graduate G Brady Ellingson to transfer.
MEMPHIS — Named Penny Hardaway men’s basketball coach.
MINNESOTA — Announced the resignation of men’s hockey coach Don Lucia.
OKLAHOMA — Announced freshman G Trae Young will enter the NBA draft.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Jill Bodensteiner athletic director.
SAN JOSE STATE — Signed Louren Hanson, women’s soccer coach, to a five-year contract extension.
TEXAS — Announced freshman F Mo Bamba will enter the NBA draft.
VIRGINIA — Announced the retirement of women’s basketball coach Joanne Boyle.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
College Athletics
MEN’S TENNIS
HILLSDALE 8, FINDLAY 1
SINGLES
No. 1 — Milan Mirkovic (HC) def. Nicholas Kopylec 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 — Charlie Adams (HCM) def. Carlos Blanco 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 — Jorge Barnuevo (UF) def. Justin Hyman 6-4, 6-2
No. 4 — Dugan Delp (HC) def. Ivaylo Slavov 1-6, 6-1, 6-2
No. 5 — Michael Szabo (HC) def. Trevor Majdalani 6-4, 6-4
No. 6 — John Ciraci (HC) def. Sergio Palacio 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
No. 1 — Charlie Adams/Justin Hyman (HC) def. Carlos Blanco/Nicholas Kopylec 8-5
No. 2 — John Ciraci/Dugan Delp (HCM) def. Jorge Barnuevo/Ivaylo Slavov 8-2
No. 3 — Julien Clouette/Milan Mirkovic (HCM) def. Trevor Majdalani/Sergio Palacio 8-6
RECORDS: Findlay 4-8 overall, 1-1 Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
BASEBALL
Albion 3, Bluffton 0
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
College Athletics
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Ohio Northern at Albion, 7
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Walsh at Findlay (GMAC), noon
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Morning Glories League
High series: Pam Oates, LaRiche Chevrolet, 542. High game: Oates 189.
United Methodist League
High series: (men) Jerry Boroff 622; (women) Heather May 552. High game: (men) Dave Brehm 225; (women) May 213.
Sunsetters League
High series: Teresa Wise, Anast-Yates Insurance, 514. High game: Wise 204.
Leipsic Liberty Lanes
House League
High series: Troy Engard 590. High game: Engard 237.
Happy Go Lucky League
High series: (men) Steve Johns 599; (women) Michelle Johns 556. High game: (men) Johns 225; (women) Johns 203.
LOCAL & AREA
Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach
KANSAS — Lakota High School is currently seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions may be available but unknown at this time. If interested, please email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. Application deadline is April 13, 2018.
Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.