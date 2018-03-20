Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Berlin Hiland (23-5) vs. Willougby Cornerstone Christian (20-7), 10:45 a.m.

Pandora-Gilboa (26-1) vs. Marion Local (23-4), 2

FINAL: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (14-13) vs. Cincinnati Deer Park (27-0), 5:15

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (28-0) vs. Columbus Africentric (21-6), 8:30

FINAL: Saturday, 2

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Trotwood-Madison (25-3 vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (22-6), 10:45 a.m.

Lexington (23-5) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (18-8), 2

FINAL: Saturday, 5:15

Division I

Cincinnati Moeller (25-3) vs. Lorain (22-5) winner, 5:15

Pickerington Central (18-8) vs. Solon (26-1), 8:30

FINAL: Saturday, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 53 18 .746 —

x-Boston 48 23 .676 5

Philadelphia 39 30 .565 13

New York 26 45 .366 27

Brooklyn 23 48 .324 30

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 40 30 .571 —

Miami 38 33 .535 2½

Charlotte 30 41 .423 10½

Orlando 21 50 .296 19½

Atlanta 20 50 .286 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 41 29 .586 —

Indiana 41 30 .577 ½

Milwaukee 37 33 .529 4

Detroit 31 39 .443 10

Chicago 24 46 .343 17

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

y-Houston 56 14 .800 —

San Antonio 41 30 .577 15½

New Orleans 41 30 .577 15½

Dallas 22 49 .310 34½

Memphis 19 51 .271 37

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 44 26 .629 —

Oklahoma City 43 30 .589 2½

Utah 40 30 .571 4

Minnesota 41 31 .569 4

Denver 38 33 .535 6½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

y-Golden State 53 18 .746 —

L.A. Clippers 37 33 .529 15½

L.A. Lakers 31 39 .443 21½

Sacramento 23 49 .319 30½

Phoenix 19 52 .268 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 124, Milwaukee 117

Indiana 110, L.A. Lakers 100

Philadelphia 108, Charlotte 94

Brooklyn 118, Memphis 115

Miami 149, Denver 141, 2OT

New York 110, Chicago 92

San Antonio 89, Golden State 75

Detroit 106, Sacramento 90

Tuesday’s Results

Toronto 93, Orlando 86

Boston 100, Oklahoma City 99

Minnesota 123, L.A. Clippers 109

New Orleans 115, Dallas 105

Atlanta at Utah, late

Detroit at Phoenix, late

Houston at Portland, late

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at Cleveland, 7

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30

New York at Miami, 7:30

Denver at Chicago, 8

Indiana at New Orleans, 8

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8

Washington at San Antonio, 9:30

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Charlotte, 7

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7

Detroit at Houston, 8

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8

Utah at Dallas, 8:30

Atlanta at Sacramento, 10

Friday’s Games

Denver at Washington, 7

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30

Minnesota at New York, 7:30

Phoenix at Cleveland, 7:30

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30

Boston at Portland, 10

Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 73 50 19 4 104 264 205

Boston 71 45 17 9 99 239 184

Toronto 73 43 23 7 93 246 208

Florida 71 37 27 7 81 219 218

Detroit 73 27 35 11 65 189 228

Montreal 73 26 35 12 64 182 232

Ottawa 72 26 35 11 63 199 251

Buffalo 72 23 37 12 58 172 236

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 73 42 24 7 91 229 217

Pittsburgh 73 41 27 5 87 238 222

Columbus 74 41 28 5 87 210 206

Philadelphia 74 37 25 12 86 222 220

New Jersey 72 37 27 8 82 217 215

Carolina 73 31 31 11 73 197 232

N.Y. Rangers 73 32 33 8 72 211 236

N.Y. Islanders 73 31 32 10 72 235 263

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178

Winnipeg 73 44 19 10 98 242 190

Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210

Colorado 72 39 25 8 86 231 209

Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201

St. Louis 72 39 28 5 83 201 193

Chicago 73 30 34 9 69 208 223

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 72 46 21 5 97 244 199

San Jose 72 40 23 9 89 219 199

Los Angeles 74 40 27 7 87 212 186

Anaheim 73 37 24 12 86 206 197

Calgary 74 35 29 10 80 204 222

Edmonton 73 32 36 5 69 208 234

Vancouver 72 25 38 9 59 186 236

Arizona 72 24 37 11 59 175 230

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Columbus 5, Boston 4, OT

Nashville 4, Buffalo 0

Florida 2, Montreal 0

Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Arizona 5, Calgary 2

Tuesday’s Results

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington 4, Dallas 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Edmonton 7, Carolina 3

Florida 7, Ottawa 2

Detroit 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Winnipeg 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30

Vancouver at Vegas, 10

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7

Arizona at Buffalo, 7

Boston at St. Louis, 8

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7

Arizona at Carolina, 7

Florida at Columbus, 7

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Washington at Detroit, 7:30

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30

Toronto at Nashville, 8

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9

Vegas at San Jose, 10

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8

Boston at Dallas, 8:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 3 0 0 9 6 1

Columbus 2 0 1 7 5 2

Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6

Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0

New York 1 1 0 3 4 1

Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5

New England 1 1 0 3 2 3

D.C. United 0 1 2 2 4 6

Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5

Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6

Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1

Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 6 5

Sporting Kansas City 2 1 0 6 7 7

Vancouver 2 1 0 6 5 6

Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4

Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6

San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5

LA Galaxy 1 1 0 3 3 3

FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1

Colorado 0 1 0 0 1 2

Seattle 0 1 0 0 0 1

Portland 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday’S RESULTS

Houston 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Columbus 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

Minnesota United 2, Chicago 1

Montreal 1, Toronto FC 0

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0

Atlanta United FC 4, Vancouver 1

Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 2

Real Salt Lake 1, New York 0

Sunday’S RESULT

FC Dallas 3, Seattle 0

Saturday’s GAMES

New York City FC at New England, 1:30

Portland at FC Dallas, 3:30

D.C. United at Columbus, 6

Minnesota United at New York, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training

Monday’s RESULTS

Baltimore 4, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 11, Minnesota 8

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Boston 6, Philadelphia 5

Atlanta 6, Toronto 0

Miami 9, Washington 1

Cleveland 5, San Francisco 4

Chicago White Sox 15, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 5, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 8, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 8, St. Louis 7

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 12, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5

Milwaukee 4, Colorado 4

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, cancelled

San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., late

Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late

Wednesday’s Games

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division I Men

First Four

Radford 71, LIU Brooklyn 61

St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 58

Texas Southern 64, N.C. Central 46

Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

East Regional

first round

Villanova 87, Radford 61

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

Texas Tech 70, Stephen F. Austin 60

Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62

Purdue 74, Cal State Fullerton 48

Butler 79, Arkansas 62

Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

West Virginia 85, Murray State 68

Second Round

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

Texas Tech 69, Florida 66

Purdue 76, Butler 73

West Virginia 94, Marshall 71

Friday’s Regional Semifinals

At TD Garden, Boston

Villanova (32-4) vs. West Virginia (26-10), 7:27 p.m.

Purdue (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (26-9), 9:57 p.m.

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners

South Regional

First Round

Tennessee 73, Wright State 47

Loyola of Chicago 64, Miami 62

Kentucky 78, Davidson 73

Buffalo 89, Arizona 68

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59

UMBC 74, Virginia 54

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53

Nevada 87, Texas 83

Second Round

Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75

Loyola of Chicago 63, Tennessee 62

Kansas State 50, UMBC 43

Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73

THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Philips Arena, Atlanta

Nevada (29-7) vs. Loyola of Chicago (30-5), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas State (24-11) vs. Kentucky (26-10), 9:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners

Midwest Regional

First Round

Rhode Island 83, Oklahoma 78, OT

Duke 89, Iona 67

Kansas 76, Pennsylvania 60

Seton Hall 94, N.C. State 83

Michigan State 82, Bucknell 78

Syracuse 57, TCU 45

Auburn 62, College of Charleston 58

Clemson 79, New Mexico State 68

Second Round

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79

Syracuse 55, Michigan State 53

Clemson 84, Auburn 53

FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At CenturyLink Center Omaha

Kansas (29-7) vs. Clemson (25-9), 7:07 p.m.

Duke (28-7) vs. Syracuse (23-13), 9:37 p.m.

SUNDAY’S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners

West Regional

First Round

Houston 67, San Diego State 65

Michigan 61, Montana 47

Gonzaga 68, UNC Greensboro 64

Ohio State 81, South Dakota State 73

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66

Xavier 102, Texas Southern 83

Florida State 67, Missouri 54

Second Round

Gonzaga 90, Ohio State 84

Michigan 64, Houston 63

Texas A&M 86, North Carolina 65

F;orida State 75, Xavier 70

At STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

THURSDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Texas A&M (22-12) vs. Michigan (30-7), 7:37 p.m.

Florida State (22-11) vs. Gonzaga (32-4), 10:07 p.m.

Regional Championship

Saturday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31

South champion vs. West champion

East champion vs. Midwest champion

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2

Semifinal winners

NCAA Women’s Tournament

Albany Regional

First Round

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

Virginia 68, California 62

South Carolina 63, N.C. A&T 52

UConn 140, Saint Francis (Pa.) 52

Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72

Duke 72, Belmont 58

Georgia 68, Mercer 63

Florida State 91, Little Rock 49

Buffalo 102, South Florida 79

SECOnd round

South Carolina 66, Virginia 56

UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46

Duke 66, Georgia 40

Buffalo 86, Florida State 65

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Albany, N.Y.

South Carolina (28-6) vs. Buffalo (29-5), 11:30 a.m.

UConn (34-0) vs. Duke (24-8), 2 p.m.

Monday’s Regional Final

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Spokane Regional

first round

Notre Dame 99, Cal State Northridge 81

Villanova 81, South Dakota State 74, OT

DePaul 90, Oklahoma 79

Texas A&M 89, Drake 76

Minnesota 89, Green Bay 77

Oregon 88, Seattle 45

Central Michigan 78, LSU 69

Ohio State 87, George Washington 45

second round

Notre Dame 98, Villanova 72

Texas A&M 80, DePaul 79

Oregon 101, Minnesota 73

Central Michigan 95, Ohio State 78

Saturday’s Regional Semifinals

At Spokane, Wash.

Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-9), 4 p.m.

Oregon (32-4) vs. Central Michigan (30-4), 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

Kansas City Regional

first round

Maryland 77, Princeton 57

NC State 62, Elon 34

Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57

Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50

UCLA 71, American 60

Creighton 76, Iowa 70

Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62

Texas 83, Maine 54

Second Round

N.C. State 74, Maryland 60

Mississippi State 71, Oklahoma State 56

UCLA 86, Creighton 64

Texas 85, Arizona State 65

FRIDAY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Kansas City, Mo.

N.C. State (26-8) vs. Mississippi State (34-1), 6:30 p.m.

UCLA (26-7) vs. Texas (28-6), 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington Regional

First Round

Louisville 74, Boise State 42

Marquette 84, Dayton 65

Oregon State 82, Western Kentucky 58

Tennessee 100, Liberty 60

Michigan 75, Northern Colorado 61

Baylor 96, Grambling State 46

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Missouri 70

Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68

Second Round

Louisville 90, Marquette 72

Oregon State 66, Tennessee 59

Baylor 80, Michigan 58

Stanford 90, Florida Gulf Coast 70

Friday’s Regional Semifinals

At Lexington, Ky.

Oregon State (25-7) vs. Baylor (33-1), 7

Louisville (34-2) vs. Stanford (24-10), 9:30

Sunday’s Regional Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Final Four

At The Alamodome, San Antonio

SEMIFINALS: Saturday, March 31

South champion vs. West champion

East champion vs. Midwest champion

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, April 2

Semifinal winners

At Columbus, Ohio

Friday, March 30 Semifinals

Albany champion vs. Spokane chamion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Kansas City champion vs. Lexington champion, 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 1 Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II Men

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wednesday’s QUARTERFINALS

West Texas A&M 87, Le Moyne 73

Ferris State 87, Barry 84

Queens (NC) 100, California Baptist 94

Northern State (34-3) vs. East Stroudsburg (27-5), late

Thursday’s Semifinals

Ferris State (36-1) vs. West Texas A&M (32-3), 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) (32-3) vs. Northern State-East Stroudsburg winner, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Championship

Semifinal winners

Thursday’s SEMIFINALS

Ferris St.-Barry winner vs. W. Texas A&M-Le Moyne winner, TBA

Queens (NC)-Cal Baptist winner vs. Northern St.-E. Stroudsburg winner, TBA

Saturday, March 24 CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners

NCAA Division II Women

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Monday’s QUarterfinals

Central Missouri 72, Lubbock Christian 62

Union (Tenn.) 73, Carson-Newman 70

Ashland 91, Montana State Billings 73

Indiana (Pa.) 75, Stonehill 71

WEDNESDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Central Missouri (28-3) vs. Union (Tenn.) (31-3), 7 p.m.

Ashland (35-0) vs. Indiana (Pa.) (30-3), 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

NAIA Division I Men’s Tournament

At Kansas City Municipal Auditorium

FIRST ROUND

Life 68, William Carey 67

LSU Alexandria 77, Lewis-Clark State 71

Georgetown (Ky.) 79, Central Baptist 74

Oklahoma City 62, Xavier (N.O.) 50

LSU Shreveport 72, Harris-Stowe State 63

Wayland Baptist 68, Central Methodist 44

Peru State 106, The Master’s 104, OT

Dillard 74, Westmont 71

Dalton State 62, Cumberlands (Ky.) 60

Montana Western 105, Southwestern Assemblies 96

Carroll (Mont.) 61, Lindsey Wilson 53

Langston 63, Pikeville 61

Campbellsville 75, Columbia (Mo.) 66

Graceland (Iowa) 70, Texas Wesleyan 61

William Penn 68, Science & Arts (Okla.) 63

Our Lady of the Lake 68, Hope International 60

Second Round

Georgetown (Ky.) 91, Oklahoma City 83

LSU Shreveport 70, Dillard 67

LSU Alexandria 98, Peru State 77

Wayland Baptist 64, Life 43

Montana Western 75, Campbellsville 72

Graceland (Iowa) 67, Langston 59

William Penn 68, Dalton State 64, OT

Our Lady of the Lake 64, Carroll (Mont.) 62, OT

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

LSU Alexandria 87, Georgetown (Ky.) 66

LSU Shreveport 71, Wayland Baptist 76

Graceland (Iowa) 86, Montana Western 82

William Penn 89, Our Lady of the Lake 76

Monday’s Semifinals

Graceland (Iowa) 87, LSU Shreveport 80

LSU Alexandria 84, William Penn 75

Tuesday’s Championship

Graceland (Iowa) 83, LSU Alexandria 80, OT

NAIA Division I Women’s Tournament

At Billings, Mont.

WEDNESDAY’S First Round

Benedictine (Kan.) 68, Columbia (Mo.) 59

Menlo 91, LSU Shreveport 79

Campbellsville (Ky.) 79, Faulkner (Ala.) 63

Montana Western 66, Dillard (La.) 54

Freed-Hardeman 71, The Master’s (Calif.) 51

Central Methodist 98, Arizona Christian 86

Science & Arts (Okla.) 60, Rocky Mountain 52

Lindsey Wilson 75, Martin Methodist 69

Loyola (N.O.) 89, Our Lady of the Lake 86

Westmont 57, Cumberland (Tenn.) 51

MidAmerica Nazarene 82, Lindenwood-Belleville 72

Providence (Mont.) 81, Oklahoma City 76

Wayland Baptist 78, Lyon 62

Shawnee State 88, Grand View 82

Carroll (Mont.) 55, William Penn 49

Vanguard 76, Bethel (Tenn.) 57

Friday’s Second Round

Menlo 88, Benedictine (Kan.) 78

Montana Western 60, Campbellsville 57

Freed-Hardeman 78, Science & Arts (Okla.) 50

Central Methodist 88, Lindsey Wilson 73

Westmont 75, Loyola (N.O.) 65

MidAmerica Nazarene 83, Providence (Mont.) 67

Wayland Baptist 79, Shawnee State 69

Vanguard 63, Carroll (Mont.) 55

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

Montana Western 74, Menlo 61

Freed-Hardeman 82, Central Methodist 74, OT

Westmont 65, MidAmerica Nazarene 54

Wayland Baptist 68, Vanguard (Calif.) 44

MONday’s Semifinals

Freed-Hardeman 61, Montana Western 50

Westmont 56, Wayland Baptist 54

TUESDAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Westmont 56, Wayland Baptist 54

Postseason Tournaments

CollegeInsider.com Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Central Michigan 94, Fort Wayne 89

Drake 80, Abilene Christian 73, OT

Liberty 65, NC A&T 52

San Diego 88, Hartford 72

Eastern Michigan 83, Niagara 65

Illinois-Chicago 84, St. Francis (Pa.) 61

UTSA 76, Lamar 69

Austin Peay 80, Louisiana-Monroe 66

Second Round

Central Michigan 98, Wofford 94

San Diego 67, Portland State 64

Northern Colorado 81, Drake 72

Sam Houston State 69, Eastern Michigan 62

WEDNESDAY’S QUARTERFINALS

UIC (18-15) at Austin Peay (19-14), 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado (23-12) at San Diego (20-13), 10 p.m.

THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINAL

Sam Houston State (20-14) at UTSA, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY’S QUARTERFINAL

Central Michigan (21-14) at Liberty (21-14), 2 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

First Round

Baylor 80, Wagner 59

Louisville 66, Northern Kentucky 58

Middle Tennessee 91, Vermont 64

Western Kentucky 79, Boston College 62

Oklahoma State 80, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Notre Dame 84, Hampton 63

Oregon 99, Rider 86

Saint Mary’s 89, SE Louisiana 45

Southern Cal 103, UNC Asheville 98, 2OT

Marquette 67, Harvard 60

LSU 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 76

Penn State 63, Temple 57

Mississippi State 66, Nebraska 59

Utah 69, UC Davis 59

Stanford 86, BYU 83

Washington 77, Boise State 74

Second Round

Penn State 73, Notre Dame 63

Mississippi State 78, Baylor 77

Marquette 101, Oregon 92

Louisville 84, Middle Tennessee 68

Oklahoma State 71, Stanford 65

Utah 95, LSU 71

Saint Mary’s 85, Washington 81

Western Kentucky 79, Southern Cal 75

Tuesday’S QUARTERFINALS

Penn State 85, Marquette 80

Mississippi State (24-11) at Louisville (22-13), late

Wednesday’S QUARTERFINALS

Western Kentucky (26-10) vs. Oklahoma State (21-14), TBA

Saint Mary’s (30-5) vs. Utah (21-11), TBA

College Basketball Invitational

FIRST ROUND

Utah Valley 87, Eastern Washington 65

Campbell 97, Miami (Ohio) 87

Jacksonville State 80, Canisius 78, OT

New Orleans 77, Texas Rio Grande Valley 74

North Texas 90, South Dakota 77

San Francisco 72, Colgate 68

Mercer 78, Grand Canyon 73

Central Arkansas 92, Seattle 90, OT

Monday’s Quarterfinals

Jacksonville State 80, Central Arkansas 59

Campbell 71, New Orleans 69

North Texas 96, Mercer 67

San Francisco 78, Utah Valley 73

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Jacksonville State (23-12) vs. Campbell (18-15), TBD

North Texas (17-17) vs. San Francisco (20-15), TBD

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

First Round

UCF 65, Jacksonville 60, OT

Saint Joseph’s 75, Seton Hall 57

Alabama 69, Southern 56

Michigan State 81, Cincinnati 75

Purdue 48, IUPUI 46

Ball State 69, Middle Tennessee 60

Indiana 74, UT Martin 50

West Virginia 83, Bucknell 50

Radford 63, Penn State 62, OT

James Madison 60, ETSU 50

St. John’s 68, Marist 47

Duquesne 69, Miami (Ohio) 56

Georgia Tech 85, Bethune-Cookman 32

UAB 60, Chattanooga 50

TCU 80, Lamar 68

Missouri State 63, Louisiana Tech 59

South Dakota 65, Houston 58

Rice 71, Texas State 60

Milwaukee 81, Northern Iowa 67

Kansas State 75, Saint Louis 61

Wyoming 67, New Mexico State 59

Colorado State 67, Western Illinois 64

New Mexico 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 80

UC Davis 82, Idaho 62

Utah 78, UNLV 68

Toledo 64, Wright State 50

Penn 76, Albany (NY) 61

Georgetown 67, Delaware 57

Fordham 65, Harvard 47

Drexel 57, Robert Morris 44

George Mason 82, Stephen F. Austin 75

Virginia Tech 56, Navy 55

Saturday’s Second Round

TCU 86, Missouri State 51

Radford 74, James Madison 67

Sunday’s Second Round

Indiana 74, Milwaukee 54

Purdue 77, Ball State 72

Virginia Tech 78, George Mason 69

South Dakota 74, Colorado State 49

Georgia Tech 91, UAB 47

West Virginia 79, Saint Joseph’s 51

Alabama 80, UCF 61

UC Davis 74, Wyoming 64

Fordham 63, Drexel 60

Kansas State 74, Utah 57

monday’s second round

Michigan State 68, Toledo 66

Duquesne 69, Georgetown 66

St. John’s 53, Penn 48

TUESDAY’S SECOND ROUND

Rice (23-9) at New Mexico (24-10), late

THURSDAY’S THIRD ROUND

Purdue (20-13) at Indiana (19-14), 7 p.m.

James Madison (23-10) at West Virginia (23-11), 7 p.m.

Fordham (24-9) at Virginia Tech (20-13), 7 p.m.

Duquesne (25-7) at St. John’s (18-14), 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech (20-13) at Alabama (19-13), 8 p.m.

Michigan State (19-13) at South Dakota (28-6), 8 p.m.

FRIDAY’S THIRD ROUND

UC Davis (27-6) at Kansas State (18-15), 8 p.m.

New Mexico-Rice winner vs. TCU (21-12), TBA

Women’s Basketball Invitational

First Round

Binghamton 70, Youngstown State 59

Fresno State 77, CSU Bakersfield 66

Furman 65, UNC Asheville 64

Yale 68, Northeastern 58

South Alabama 49, Stetson 33

Weber State 66, Texas Southern 56

Central Arkansas 51, SIU-Edwardsville 39

Nevada 70, UC Irvine 60

Monday’s Quarterfinals

South Alabama 54, Furman 53

Central Arkansas 82, Weber State 67

Nevada 86, Fresno State 74

TUESDAY’S QUARTERFINAL

Yale 70, Binghamton 64

Friday’s Semifinal

South Alabama (21-12) at Yale (17-13), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINAL

Nevada (19-16) at Central Arkansas (24-9), 6 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHP Michael Kopech and OF Jacob May to minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Clay Buchholz to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired RHP Anyelo Gomez as a Rule 5 Draft return from Atlanta and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brett Anderson on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent INF Luis Rengifo to the L.A. Angels to complete an earlier trade.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy, 1B Christian Walker and OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to Reno (PCL). Released LHP Antonio Bastardo. Reassigned RHP Naftali Feliz and C Anthony Recker to their minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Jordan Patterson to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned INFs Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rogers and C Jan Vazquez to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Dylan Baker, OF Alex Verdugo and LHP Adam Liberatore to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reassigned INFs Jake Peter and Donovan Solano and C Rocky Gale to minor league camp.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Braxton Lee and RHPs Nick Wittgren and Sandy Alcantara to New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned INFs Gavin Cecchini and Luis Guillorme to minor league camp. Reassigned OF Matt den Dekker, C Jose Lobaton, INF Ty Kelly, LHPs Matt Purke and P.J. Conlon and RHPs Drew Smith, A.J. Griffin and Corey Taylor to minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned 2B Max Moroff, RHP Nick Kingham and OF Christopher Bostick to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned OF Todd Cunningham C Jackson Williams INFs Pablo Reyes, Erich Weiss and Eric Wood and RHPs Brett McKinney, Casey Sadler and John Stilson to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned OF Victor Robles to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned LHP Ismael Guillon to minor league camp.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF John Schultz.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Hunter Adkins.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Leland Tilley.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed LHP Casey Harman.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Marsh.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Kevin Torres and OF Ichiro Usui.

Frontier League

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Traded INF Ty Morris to River City for a player to be named.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Robert Robbins.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Houston G/F Gerald Green $25,000 for shoving Minnesota C Gorgui Dieng and Boston F Marcus Morris $15,000 for verbal abuse of a game official.

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired F Theron Laudermill from the G League available player pool.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with LB Ramon Humber on a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Jarius Wright to a three-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Ryan Grant and OL Matt Slauson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Allen Hurns and TE Marcedes Lewis.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Traded FB Jamize Olawale and the 192nd 2018 draft pick to Dallas for the 173rd pick. Waived LS Bradley .

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed S Morgan Burnett to a three-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed G Jonathan Cooper to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Phil Rauscher assistant offensive coach. Promoted Kevin O’Connell to passing game coordinator. HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LW Kiefer Sherwood to a two-year entry level contract. Recalled D Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled C Dylan Strome and D Trevor Murphy from Tucson (AHL). Signed G Merrick Madsen to a two-year, entry-level contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Mason MacDonald from Stockton (AHL) to Kansas City (ECHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Andreas Martinsen from Rockford (AHL) on an emergency basis.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Curtis McKenzie from Texas (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Ostap Safin to an amateur tryout.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with D Ryan MacKinnon for the remainder of the season and recalled him from Worcester (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Colton Saucerman to Manchester (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned G Etienne Marcoux to Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Approved the transfer of controlling interest in the Atlanta Gladiators from Gwinnett County Hockey, LLC to Danor Vienna, LLC.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Brennan Saulnier from an amateur tryout agreement.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F John May.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Added G Doug Melvin as emergency backup.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Mathew Thompson to an amateur tryout agreement.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Mavric Parks.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed LW Jarred Privitera to an amateur tryout agreement.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Jared Wilson.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed G Brandon Wildung to an amateur tryout agreement.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Owen Headrick to an amateur tryout agreement.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired M Alejandro Silva on free transfer from Club Atletico Lanus (Primera Division-Argentina) and signed him to a three-year contract. Loaned M Shamit Shome to Ottawa (USL).

College

NCAA — Announced Auburn sophomore basketball F Danjel Purifoy must sit out the first 30 percent of the 2018-19 season.

EASTERN MICHIGAN — Announced plans to drop softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis and wrestling at the end of the academic year.

HOBART — Named Greg Hadley defensive backs coach/director of football player development and Art Garvey run game coordinator. Announced offensive line coach Mike Green will also assume duties as academic success coordinator.

IOWA — Granted releases to junior men’s basketball F Ahmad Wagner to explore college football opportunities and graduate G Brady Ellingson to transfer.

MEMPHIS — Named Penny Hardaway men’s basketball coach.

MINNESOTA — Announced the resignation of men’s hockey coach Don Lucia.

OKLAHOMA — Announced freshman G Trae Young will enter the NBA draft.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Jill Bodensteiner athletic director.

SAN JOSE STATE — Signed Louren Hanson, women’s soccer coach, to a five-year contract extension.

TEXAS — Announced freshman F Mo Bamba will enter the NBA draft.

VIRGINIA — Announced the retirement of women’s basketball coach Joanne Boyle.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

College Athletics

MEN’S TENNIS

HILLSDALE 8, FINDLAY 1

SINGLES

No. 1 — Milan Mirkovic (HC) def. Nicholas Kopylec 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 — Charlie Adams (HCM) def. Carlos Blanco 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 — Jorge Barnuevo (UF) def. Justin Hyman 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 — Dugan Delp (HC) def. Ivaylo Slavov 1-6, 6-1, 6-2

No. 5 — Michael Szabo (HC) def. Trevor Majdalani 6-4, 6-4

No. 6 — John Ciraci (HC) def. Sergio Palacio 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES

No. 1 — Charlie Adams/Justin Hyman (HC) def. Carlos Blanco/Nicholas Kopylec 8-5

No. 2 — John Ciraci/Dugan Delp (HCM) def. Jorge Barnuevo/Ivaylo Slavov 8-2

No. 3 — Julien Clouette/Milan Mirkovic (HCM) def. Trevor Majdalani/Sergio Palacio 8-6

RECORDS: Findlay 4-8 overall, 1-1 Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

BASEBALL

Albion 3, Bluffton 0

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

College Athletics

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Northern at Albion, 7

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Walsh at Findlay (GMAC), noon

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Morning Glories League

High series: Pam Oates, LaRiche Chevrolet, 542. High game: Oates 189.

United Methodist League

High series: (men) Jerry Boroff 622; (women) Heather May 552. High game: (men) Dave Brehm 225; (women) May 213.

Sunsetters League

High series: Teresa Wise, Anast-Yates Insurance, 514. High game: Wise 204.

Leipsic Liberty Lanes

House League

High series: Troy Engard 590. High game: Engard 237.

Happy Go Lucky League

High series: (men) Steve Johns 599; (women) Michelle Johns 556. High game: (men) Johns 225; (women) Johns 203.

LOCAL & AREA

Lakota Seeks Basketball Coach

KANSAS — Lakota High School is currently seeking a head varsity boys basketball coach. Teaching positions may be available but unknown at this time. If interested, please email a cover letter, coaching resume and references to Kevin Yeckley, Athletic Director at kyeckley@lakotaschools.org. Application deadline is April 13, 2018.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a head girls tennis and a junior varsity volleyball coaches for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and three references to: Brad Ehrman, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 N. Sandusky, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or by e-mail to brad_e@usevs.org. The positions will remain open until filled.

